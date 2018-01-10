Is Fuji X-T2 and XF 100-400mm Ready for Bird Photography?

When I decided to sell my professional Nikon cameras and glass and make the switch to Fujifilm, the question I had was “will I still be able to photograph birds?” During spring migration last year, I was fortunate enough to be able to get a hold of the Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR lens. In this article, I will let you know how the X-T2 and XF 100-400mm combo stacked up for bird photography.
Gear
For my testing, I paired the XF 100-400mm with my X-T2 camera and my VPB-XT2 Vertical Power Booster Grip. In some cases, I also used my XF 1.4X TC WR Teleconverter for a little extra reach.
The one thing that I did not use very often was a tripod! Because of the excellent image stabilization built into the lens and the combination’s relatively light weight, I had no problems hand-holding the camera, lens, grip, and teleconverter.
Camera Set Up
Before I talk about how the camera performed, I want to touch on the settings I found returned the highest keeper rate for me. It took a bit of experimentation to find out what worked best. I want to stress that this is what worked for me. You may find that tweaking these settings works better for the way you shoot.
ISO – This varied according to the light and speed of birds in flight. When possible, I tried to stay at ISO 1600 or below. However, that was not always possible. There were several instances where I had to ride my ISO up to 6400.
Metering – If the light was balanced I used multi-metering and shutter priority for birds in flight (BIF) shots. For slower movement and when the light was low, I used aperture priority. If the light on my subject was constant, but the background light varied, I would spot meter to get a reading on the bird, and then switch to manual exposure. Using manual exposure in this instance allowed me to expose correctly for the bird while ignoring the fluctuations in background lighting that would erroneously alter the exposure if the bird moved. I also frequently adjusted my exposure compensation, especially shooting BIF.
Focus – I have been a back button focus type of person for many years now, so this is how I have my X-T2 set up. And, I always had the camera set to continuous focus. But more on customizing the AF-C settings in a bit. I also had the image stabilization turned on and set to continuous.
Function Buttons – When shooting subjects like birds, I find myself switching between single point and zone focusing (usually a 3×3 grid) often. And, I like to be able to adjust the size of the focus point/area quickly. Assigning these functions to the thumb pad saved me from hunting through menus when I needed to make focus adjustments. It also allowed me to make changes without lowering the camera from my eye. I assigned focus area to the top of the selector switch (FN3), AF-C custom settings to the left button (FN4), AF mode to the bottom button (FN6) and select custom settings to the right button (FN5).
In addition to assigning functions to the thumb pad, I also turned on the performance boost mode on the grip. This speeds up the frame rate from 8 fps to 11 fps and supposedly improves the camera’s tracking ability.
Continuous Autofocus
The downfall of most mirrorless cameras is their autofocus speed and tracking ability. The X-T2 has five pre-programmed AF-C presets. The camera also allows you to create your own custom setting. After some experimenting and many missed shots, I found that I got the best results using my own settings, as shown here.
The tracking sensitivity determines how quickly the camera should try to reacquire focus when the subject disappears momentarily behind something, like another bird or a tree. I found that setting the tracking sensitivity to 2 worked well, especially in tricky situations, where the bird was not moving very quickly.
In each of these images, there was a substantial amount of reeds between myself and the birds. As the birds moved, they became temporarily obscured by the stalks. Please click on the photos to see the high-resolution images!
I set the speed tracking sensitivity to 1, the middle setting. This seemed to be the happy medium between steady and slightly more erratic subject movement. This white morph reddish egret changed course unpredictably as it danced in the shallows to catch fish.
The setting that had the greatest effect on my keeper rate was the zone area switching. When the camera is set to zone focusing (as opposed to single point), zone area switching determines what part of the zone gets focus priority. For me, by far the best setup was to choose ‘center’. Center puts priority in the middle of the zone. So as long as your subject it near the center of the frame, it will be in focus. When the zone area switching was set to either ‘front’ or ‘auto,’ I found the camera tended to focus on the foreground, even if it was obvious that there was a subject several feet back. This was especially true when I was shooting prone (lying flat on the ground). The default for four of the five AF-C custom settings is either front or auto. Neither worked well for me! I became very frustrated before I figured this out and missed many shots because of it. Here I captured some beautifully textured sand and an out of focus mother least tern feeding her baby! I did manage one shot of the youngster … after the mother left and he had swallowed his meal!
Performance
So, how did the X-T2 and XF 100-400mm lens perform when tasked with shooting birds? Well, I must say that once I worked out all the autofocusing kinks, I was pleasantly surprised!
Having used the camera for almost eight months already, I was certain that I would be able to capture good shots of large birds, and “bird on a stick” portraits. What I wanted to know though, was how would the combination do acquiring and maintaining focus while tracking small moving subjects. Especially for birds flying through cluttered backgrounds.
Here are a few traditional bird portraits.
The lens arrived from B&H a couple of days before my trip to photograph warblers during spring migration in Galveston, TX. I try to do this trip every spring. Galveston is the first landfall that birds heading north from their wintering grounds in Mexico and South America find. Exhausted from their 2000-mile flight across the Gulf of Mexico, they land here briefly to find fresh water and food. This trip would be a perfect chance to test the Fujifilm gear.
The first day I went out the light was horrible, and it poured with rain for a good part of the day. And unfortunately, the storm that blew in came from the south. This meant that the small warblers and migratory songbirds used the storm’s tailwind to continue their journey north! The usual migrant traps I like to frequent were utterly void of birds! Regrettably, this weather persisted for all four days of my visit. As it turned out, the 2017 spring migration bird counts were some of the lowest counts ever recorded in the area. Luckily the gulf coast has lots of shorebirds, so I re-focused (pardon the pun) my attention on them.
My first subjects were several black skimmers fishing. The light was quite flat, the birds were far away, and the rain made it hard to focus. To get decent shutter speeds, I had to jack up my ISO to 3200. And although I have been thrilled with the low light capability of the X-T2 for street photography (where I’m often up at 6400 ISO), I was disappointed with these images. Unfortunately, I found the camera hunted for focus in these conditions. I have several series where the photos were either completely out of focus, or focus is slightly in front of the bird (these shots were taken before I adjusted the zone area switching to center). I was also disappointed in how soft and grainy the images were when I got home and looked at them on my computer. Would my D500 and 200-400 f/4 performed better in these conditions? Maybe, but a friend of mine was using a Canon 5D Mark III and 500 mm f/4 lens and was getting similar results.
As the afternoon progressed, I tweaked my AF-C custom preset, which made focus acquisition much more accurate. The light also got better, and the rain let up. We even saw a few moments of sun! With my new preset and brighter light, came much better results. The camera was not only quick to lock focus but was also extremely good at tracking birds in flight with clean, non-competing backgrounds, as shown in these next four images.
The next place we headed was to High Island. High Island has a very large rookery where hundreds of roseate spoonbills, cormorants and several varieties of herons and egrets roost. There are several viewing platforms set up across the slew where the birds nest. The background is extremely cluttered, and birds take off and land from all different angles. These conditions would be a bit more of a challenge for the camera system.
In this shot, the camera had no trouble picking up the Great Egret and maintaining focus even though the background was busy and the bird flew behind some branches before landing.
This spoonbill rounded the corner of the island fast and then flew past directly opposite me. Because of the orientation of the viewing platform, there was very little time to pick up the bird before it flew past me. Nevertheless, the camera was able to acquire focus quickly and accurately. I was pleased with how sharp the focus was on the eye of the bird.
Here are a couple of shots of birds that were flying, more or less, directly at the camera. Again, the camera and lens combination was able to pick up the bird and adjust focus as the birds flew towards me.
Handling
Although the lens mounted on the camera alone felt a bit front-heavy, I did not notice this with the battery grip attached. I had no problems hand-holding the lens/camera/grip combination either, which was a welcome reprieve for my back and shoulders! I may have missed some shots because the focusing was, at times, slightly slower than my Nikon kit. However, being able to react much quicker without a tripod made up for those missed shots.
I was heading back to my car when I heard this white-tailed kite call. I turned and saw him approaching from behind me. I had maybe three seconds to get my camera up to my eye and capture several frames before he passed by me. I would not have been able to set up my D500 and 7.4 pounds 200-400 f/4 on a tripod, compose and focus in time to get off a shot. I found that the lighter gear gave me much more freedom than my Nikon equipment.
Another advantage of not having to lug a tripod around is the ability to get low to the ground quickly. I had been photographing a scissor-tailed flycatcher when I heard two meadowlarks singing. The birds landed in the grass on the shoulder of the road and began looking for food. I quickly dropped to my stomach to get eye-level with the birds and caught one with a small caterpillar. Getting low to the ground in time to capture this image would not have been easy to do with a camera/lens combination mounted on a tripod.
Image Quality
I was more than satisfied with the image quality of the photos created with the XF 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 and X-T2. The images are sharp and the out-of-focus areas are soft and pleasing. For me, the true test of how good an image is is how it looks once it is printed. I am not as concerned with how the image looks magnified to 100% on my screen because that is not how I view the final product.
I have had several of these images printed 8″x12″, and the quality is excellent. And before I get comments from the pixel peepers out there, I would challenge anyone to distinguish between a print made using the X-T2 and XF 100-400mm lens, and one taken with a Nikon 200-500mm or 80-400mm lenses or an image made with a Canon 100-400mm lens. I consider these lenses to be the closest comparisons to the Fujifilm zoom. I would even go as far as to say that you would be hard pressed to differentiate between prints made with the Fuji gear and Canon and Nikon’s professional 400mm prime lenses, especially in good light. Unless you are making huge prints, heavily cropping your image, or zooming to crazing magnifications on a screen, you will be hard-pressed to tell the difference.
A Bonus!
A benefit to using a mirrorless camera for bird photography, which I had not considered when I was taking pictures for this article, became apparent to me a month ago. We had gone on a trip up the Harrison River, not far from Vancouver, BC, to photograph the large concentrations of bald eagles that converge in the area when the salmon run. I was using my Nikon for the first time in almost a year because I had returned the Fujifilm lens and did not have a long enough piece of glass in my existing Fuji kit. Because I am so used to my mirrorless system, where I can see what the exposure looks like through the viewfinder, I did not realize how backlit the birds were. And although I know that a small bird against a bright sky needs several stops of exposure compensation, it didn’t dawn on me until I looked at the back of my D500 screen! As a result, I ended up with many underexposed images.
With mirrorless cameras, when you look through the viewfinder, what you see is what you get! This WYSIWYG feature makes capturing correct exposures easy. Any adjustments made using exposure compensation can be seen in real time. Also, you can display a live histogram of the exposed scene in your viewfinder, allowing you to fix clipped highlights and shadows before pressing the shutter button. None of this is possible looking through the viewfinder of a DSLR. You must guess at the compensation you need, add it, and can only see the results after the shot is taken. The WYSIWYG advantage is particularly beneficial when photographing BIF and in other backlit conditions.
When I took this image of two great egrets nesting, I was using manual exposure mode. I adjusted my exposure until I could see details in the nest while keeping an eye on my histogram to make sure I didn’t clip the highlights in the birds’ wings.
Summary
The XF 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR lens paired with the X-T2 is a great combination for bird photography. Once I optimized the AF-C settings, the camera obtained focus quickly and accurately. The kit was also excellent for tracking BIF. Even when the birds were flying in front of complicated backgrounds or were temporarily obstructed by foreground elements, the gear maintained precise focus.
My only disappointment was that the gear struggled a bit in low light. The focus was much slower and less accurate in these conditions, and the images lacked sharpness and were quite grainy. However, to be fair, I believe that any equipment would struggle with this type of lighting condition.
Lastly, several months after I captured the images for this article, Fujifilm updated the firmware on the X-T2 (as well as the X-Pro 2). The update enhances AF-C to track subjects moving twice as fast as the previous firmware. The update also improves tracking, so it can capture moving subjects which are up to 50% smaller than before. Although I have not had the opportunity to test the XF 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 lens on the X-T2 since the update, I have seen improvements in AF-C with my other lenses.
Conclusion
If you are a bird photographer and have held off switching to a mirrorless system because of perceived autofocus issues and image quality, I think you will be delighted with the results you get with the Fujifilm XF 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR lens and X-T2 camera.
So to answer the question, “Is the Fujifilm X-T2 and XF 100-400mm Lens Ready for Bird Photography?” I feel the answer is definitely yes! The size and weight of the Fujifilm gear make bird photography easier and far more enjoyable than my heavy DSLR kit. And having fun with my craft is so important. I don’t want photography to ever seem like a chore. I am so impressed with how the lens performed that I now have my Nikon 200-400 mm f/4 up for sale and am looking forward to picking up my own copy of Fuji’s 100-400mm lens.
The Fujifilm XF 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR lens is available from B&H for $1899.
Comments
The new 3.0 firmware lets you see the clipped areas on screen…they will blink as in post. Powerful. Too when I do minimally clip I can usually recover in post, LR. Good info, Thanks
Thanks, Tom. Having the live histogram and blinkies are a huge bonus with the X-T2 compared to DSLR’s. I never understood how much I would rely on real-time feedback until I started shooting with a mirrorless camera. Thanks again and keep shooting!
Thank you for sharing your photos and experience using the Fuji X-T2. One of the points brought up in the article is a comparison using the mirrorless X-T2 and the Fuji 100-400 f/4.5-5.6 vs a Nikon dSLR using a substantially bigger and heavier 200-400mm f/4, and highlights some of the benefits and advantages of using a smaller lighter zoom lens with the mirrorless X-T2.
The article would provide a better perspective if it added, on this particular point of comparison, that the same or even better results will likely be obtained if the author used a Nikon D500 with a Nikkor 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6. While the Nikkor zoom is slightly heavier and cost a little bit more, the speed and agility of the D500 AF would likely predominate and render such differences unimportant. Then one would also have the option of using the Nikkor 200-500mm f/5.6 as similar lenses from competing 3rd party manufacturers such as Tamron and Sigma that is not currently available on the X-T2.
That is exactly what I thought, Larry. Comparing the handling of a f/4 to a f/4.5-f/5.6 lens is not possible. My 300mm f/2.8 is about 3kg. The 300mm f/4 is 750g (0.75kg) only.
Besides that, the quality of the Fuji lens is impressive. The photos are excellent. Thank you, Elizabeth.
Thanks for taking the time to comment, Jan and I’m glad you like the images. As I said to Larry, I really want people to understand that mirrorless cameras have come a long way now. That doesn’t mean the DSLR’s are not good, but rather we now have more choices. Keep shooting!
Thanks for your comments, Larry. When I made the switch to Fuji, the only Nikon gear I kept was my D500 and 200-400 lens. I did that because I thought that combination on the Nikon side would give me the best images when I was out shooting wildlife and birds. I did own the Nikon 80-400 (sold now), and I actually think that the images I got from the Fuji are better. I never had the greatest luck with the 80-400. I found it even slower to focus than the fuji 100-400. My husband owns the Nikon 200-500, and now pairs that with his new D500 (my old one)! It is a good combination, but again on the heavier side.
I guess what I really wanted people to know here is that mirrorless is now an option for bird photography. If you are committed to a DSLR, then yes, the options you mentioned work well. But for people on the fence, and who do not already have an investment in DSLR glass, they should not rule out the Fujifilm X-T2.
As a Fuji X-T2 and previous Nikon owner: The Fuji X system is just too good to be true. There are no bad lenses, most lenses are extremely good. Even the fast and super sharp primes are capable of shooting action and are build like a tank.
I also owned a D500 for some months and did several AF comparisons. The D500 is just a step above in daylight and lowlight. If that matters to you at all is highly depended on the type of shooting you do. That said the D500 has a godlike AF system and the X-T2 is still VERY good.
Hi, Tobias. Thanks for your comment. Fuji has come up with some amazing glass. I love shooting with their f/2 line of weather resistant primes. I couldn’t be happier with my choice to switch. The D500 is probably a tad better at AF in low light, but in brighter light and high contrast situations, I think the X-T2 is just as good, especially since the firmware 3.0 update.
Thanks again for taking the time to comment and happy shooting!
Proof, yet again, that it’s the photographer! Not the gear that counts. Excellent pictures makes me wanna go to Texas.
Thanks, Tecumseh! And you should see it there when the small songbirds arrive. If you like photographing birds, Galveston is a wonderful place to go. The year before I shot these pictures we had a day where we saw over 20 species of warblers in just a few hours! We have moved back to Vancouver, Canada now (spent 5 years down in Houston and Mississippi), but I will still go back each spring! Thanks again for your feedback!
Interesting article but the author has given too much emphasize on the Nikon on a tripod. For the BIF kite example, of course you could have taken that with a D500 without a tripod. For extended use the weight differs of course, but for that also the Fuji with 100-400 would feel heavy. I like my X-T2 a lot but ergonomics is not as good as my Canon and the less weight is more an advantage with smaller lenses like the fixed 23/35/50 f2 lenses.
Thanks for your feedback, Peter. When I was shooting with the Nikon 200-400, I could not handhold it for more than a few shots. And even for those, I found it tough to hold the lens steady and find the bird! When I was taking the images for this article, I had no problem carrying the X-T2/grip/100-400 for extended periods. I use a black rapid strap and spent up to 6 hours with it on my shoulder without any issues. When I was carrying the D500+200-400, I was pretty much beat after 3 to 4 hours. If I knew I was going to be in a blind for the day, then this wasn’t an issue. But if I had a lot of walking to do, my shoulder wasn’t very happy with me at the end of the day!
I should add that I have very small hands. So I don’t find the small size of the X-T2 to be an issue. I can understand though, that this could be an issue for others.
Thanks again for your comments!
I had the same combination and got rid of it due to horrible black outlines . Have you had anything like this Elizabeth ? It may be I was just unlucky .
Black outlines where?
along leading edges . I’ve put up a couple oh my flickr : www.flickr.com/photo…[email protected]/
Hi, Les.
No, I took a look at the images you posted and I haven’t run into that. Did you try sending the lens back to Fuji for repair? Has it happened with any of your other lenses? Please keep me updated.
Nice to read this review and see the best settings.
But this kit costs over £3,000. For that I’d take the D500 and 300/f4D and 1.4TC. No tripod required. Or even a D7500, 300/f4 and 70-200/f4. When out birding I much prefer the 300/f4 to the 80-400. I also prefer the IQ of the 70-200 over the 80-400 when to comes to captive or close-up wildlife. And then there’s battery life.
Hi, Nigel. Thanks for taking the time to comment. As I said to Larry above, I never had very good luck with my 80-400. I have never tried the 300 f/4 though, so can’t comment on it. I did love my 70-200 though, and would often pair it with a 1.4TC with great results.
Battery life is definitely an issue with mirrorless cameras. It takes a lot more juice to run the LCD. However, I found that I could go a good part of the day with the battery grip attached. In addition to the 3 batteries in the grip/body, I carried another four with me. That would get me through the day without any issues. And, the extra batteries didn’t add that much weight ;-)
My switch to Fuji was not a result of not liking my Nikon gear. I’ve shot over 150,000 images with my various Nikon digital cameras since moving from film in 2014, and the gear was wonderful. It wasn’t until I spent a three-week vacation in France with a Fuji X100T, that I became aware of just how good mirrorless cameras have become. From there I borrowed an X-T1 from a friend and weighted until the X-T2 came out. The rest is history. The smaller system just works better for me now. Having more choice is never a bad thing!
Thanks again for your feedback!
Thank you for this! The way that lens renders backgrounds is not pleasant to me. These shots and cement the fact I will have to just sit tight and see what Nikon does for mirrorless later this year.
Hi, Jason, thanks for your feedback. It will be interesting to see what Nikon comes out with. I just hope their mirrorless system makes use of their F-mount lenses! A full frame sensor will be a welcome addition to the mirrorless market and will keep Sony on its toes!
Thank you Elizabeth for excellent article on Fuji camera and lens.
PL is essentially a Nikon centric website with very little coverage of Fuji. Therefore, your article was some what of a surprise to me.
I also recently traded my Nikon gear for Fuji XT-20 and very happy w/ their JPEG images straight out of the camera. I have the 18-55 mm and 55-200 mm lens and want to add the 100-400 mm lens for a longer reach for nature photography. The in depth review of the images which you have posted have solidified my resolve to purchase one, even though it is a large investment for an amateur like me. I also appreciate your comments about using this camera/lens combo w/o the need of a tripod, which to me is impractical and cumbersome for BIF photography. I believe that the excellent OIS in Fuji lens makes the tripod requirement an option and not a necessity. Thank you.
Thanks for commenting, Narendra. I’ve written three articles now on the Fuji system. Here are the links for you photographylife.com/my-se…fuji-x100t and photographylife.com/fujif…mpressions. As I said when I replied to Nigel, it wasn’t that I didn’t how my Nikon gear was performing, I just liked what Fuji did for me more! Working with a mirrorless system, regardless of what brand, offers so many possibilities. From their lighter weight, WYSIWYG interface, quiet operation, and ergonomics, they are now a real alternative to a DSLR.
I hope you enjoy your X-T20. Let me know what you think of the 100-400 mm once you give it a try! Happy shooting!
Did you have any issues with continuous focus basically shutting down as you zoom the lens? I had a lot of trouble with this when I tried to use the X-T2 for sports, even in high performance boost mode with the grip. My D300 never had a problem with continuous focus while zooming. I’m wondering whether it’s something you ran into too, or whether I simply have some setting wrong, and whether it’s something that Fuji might be able to address in the future with a firmware update or future AF system?
Hi, J! Thanks for your question. No, I never had this problem. The lens worked great, and once I tuned the AF-C, it worked like a charm. For these images, I always used the lens with the grip. However, on a recent trip to the Palouse, I used it without the grip and also had no issues. Do you have the latest firmware for your camera and the lens? I believe there was an update to the lens firmware in June 2016 to 1.11. And of course, the X-T2’s firmware was updated to ver 3.0 this past November. If your firmware is up-to-date and you are still having issues, I would have Fuji take a look. The lens should not be operating this way. Let me know how it goes and thanks for your question.
I like the pictures and will definitely look into the suggested settings. I also tried some changes in them, but so far found no setting which then would equal the combination to what I’m used from Nikon – in terms of speed and 3D AF, that is. In terms of precision -and after time consuming AF calibration of the Tamron 150-600 G2.
However, I miss some important drawback. Every lens will occasionally autofocus as long as there are no obstacles in the way. But if twig or fences start to confuse AF, I miss the manual focus override with a manual (and not focus-by-wire) focus ring. Until I get the manual focus ring of the Fujinon to the desired focus area, the bird will have died of old age. I still get confused by direction and acceleration of the focus unit’s movements and found the lens to be pretty useless for manual focus. This and the wrong range of the focus limiter without any possibility to customize it (like I can the Sigma / Tamron lenses with their docks) reduce the usability for me.
Although I like the silent shutter of my X-T2, for BiF I still prefer the Tamron and the D850 set to DX. Not fpr quality reasons, just because the handling is much better.
Hi, Joachim and thank you for your comments. It took me a solid day of shooting and experimenting before I ended up with the settings I shared in the article. Give them a try and let me know if it makes a difference.
With a minimum focus distance of 1.75m, I didn’t have an issue with the focus limiter. Full and 5m to infinity worked fine for me.
I agree that it would be nice to have a manual override when using continuous focus. I have it set up with back button focusing and manual focus. This way with the camera set to MF, I can use the AF-L button to focus. If I need to adjust focus slightly then I can over-ride by turning the focus ring. Since I have de-coupled AF on my shutter, I can then shoot. Does that make sense? However, this does not address the issue you bring up regarding CF.
Thanks for taking the time to comment.
A huge Thank You to Tom Gibson for mentioning the new 3.0 firmware for the X-T2. I somehow missed that one, so many thanks, Tom !
Yes, the new firmware makes a huge difference! I did mention at the end of the article that there had been an update after I shot the photos for this article, but neglected to mention what version that was! Thanks for commenting and I will note that in the article on an edit in a bit!
Good information on using the 100-400 lens for I have the Fujifilm XT2 (10-24, 18-55, 55-200) and been researching just how the 100-400 “really” performs before I purchase it along with another Fujifilm camera for backup before I go on my first trip to Africa later this year. I too have NIKON gear and would like to reduce the bulk/weight especially for my trip to Africa. Thanks.
Hi, Hubert and thanks for commenting. Have you looked into renting the lens either for your trip or to give it a try first? I’m sure you will love it, but nice to try for yourself before committing to the financial outlay! Have a wonderful trip, I would love to see some images once you get back!
I noticed that your shots are primarily of birds on the ground. Capturing birds in flight are much more demanding on equipment.
I suggest you check out Scott Bourne’s work. Besides being a bird expert as well one of the best bird photographers today, he went the Fuji route (pre-XT2, but with the 100-400) but found it inefficient in focus speed and accuracy. I expect that the XT2 will outperform the XT1 for focus, however, Scott’s past experience with the 100-400 compared with the Oly 40-150 and 300 (with the teleconverter) says that the Oly lenses are superior.
Here’s what is Scott’s bag:
OM-D E-M1 Mark II
M.Zuiko 40-150mm f2.8 PRO
M.Zuiko 300mm f4.0 IS PRO
EE-1 Dot Sight
MC-14 Teleconverter
M.Zuiko 12-100mm f4.0 IS PRO
M.Zuiko 7-14mm f2.8 PRO
I urge you to read his posts regarding the OM-D E-M1 Mark II’s focus speed/accuracy along with the 40-150 and 300 lens performance.
It’s not a big miracle that a prime, especially a Olympus Pro grade, will outperform a zoom lens. ;)
There’s also a nice option for DSLR. There are two new, comparatively cheap 100-400 lenses from Tamron and Sigma. I’m not sure, if the Fujinon would be that much better as it’s price implies.
Tom Stirr gets extremely good BIF images with a Nikon One setup that zooms to 810mm (EFOV) and weighs less than 2 lb.
tomstirrphotography.com/categ…-in-flight
Yes, he has some great images, Jack! Thanks for taking the time to comment and linking to his website.
20 static and 12 BiF pictures is not “primarily on the ground”, I’d say :)
Thaks for your comments, TeddyG.
I did post a good number of BIF shots. I will reiterate that once I spent some time customizing my own AF-C setting, the camera/lens performed great acquiring and locking focus. The High Island images are a testament to that. The shooting conditions there are extremely tough. The background is crazy busy, there are lots of bushes and growth directly in front of the viewing platforms and the birds are flying in/out at all angles. For the shot of the spoonbill, from the time the bird rounded the corner and entered the frame until it passed by was less than 20m. This is a lot to ask of any AF system when there are foreground elements competing with the bird.
Scott Bourne is an excellent bird photographer and I have followed his work for many years. I have heard nothing but good things about the Olympus system he uses. However, this is not the gear that I own, and I have not used, so can not comment directly. Scott’s images are a testament to the gear’s quality though.
With all that said, I am not saying that the Fuji X-T2 is the only (or best) mirrorless system out there that can shoot birds. My switch to Fuji was not primarily for bird photography, it was for landscape, travel and street photography. I still enjoy wildlife, particularly bird photography and wanted to know if the Fuji kit would work! What is important is that there are now mirrorless systems out there that are as good as many DSLR options. And this is a good thing, it helps to keep camera manufacturers on their toes!
Thanks again for your comments.
Interesting article and good picture !
Glad you enjoyed it Александр! Thanks
Great article, Elizabeth! Your descriptions of your experiences with the environments and your learning process is of great value us.
I had Nikon gear: D500, D810, 300mm f4 PF, 200-500mm, and the 1.4x TC. I sold it all. I preferred the A7R3 for landscape photography for the WYSIWUG factor you referenced in your article. When I sold the Nikon system, I bought the Fuji XT-2 for BIF and wildlife.
I do believe the D500 is a better camera than the X-T2, but while the D500 + 300mm f4 PD + 1.4x TC (f5.6) weighs only 3.8 lb, the efov of that setup reaches exactly 630mm (fixed focal length), and I find I need a longer focal length for BIF. To reach further I needed the 200-500mm (efov of 300-750mm) at 6.8 lb or the 200-500mm + 1.4 TC (evov of 420-1050mm) at 7.2 lb. The problem with the longer focal length Nikon setups (200-500mm + 1.4 TC) is that you are at f8–limiting the number of focal points. The Fuji setup you used (with the TC and power booster) weighed 5.3 lb–a weight advantage over the any Nikon system beyond 630mm but also at f8 (slower AF and fewer focal points available?) for the longer focal lengths which explains why you had trouble focusing in low light.
However, another option, which I have not yet tried, is the Sony A6500 or A7R3 with the Sony 100-400mm f4.5-5.6. Add the 1.4x TC and you are again at 840mm on the A6500 at f8 but the weight is only 4.4 lb. On the A7R3 with the 1.4x TC, you would be at 560mm at f8, but you would have a significantly wider field of view making it easier to acquire and track BIF, and you would have enough megapixels to crop a lot without a significant loss of image quality. This option would weigh 4.8 lb.
There are also micro 4/3 options that get to 840mm at f5.6 for 4.5 lb.
All in all, in the last few years we have seen a significant number of lower weight options for BIF!
Hi, Jack. So glad you liked the article. And yes, the advancements in mirrorless cameras have been extraordinary over the last couple of years. There are now many mirrorless options that work well for bird photography. Although I haven’t used it, the Olympus system is supposed to be superb and is probably the best out there right now. As I mentioned in a previous reply, all this new innovation will benefit the consumer in the long run, and keep all the camera manufacturers on their A-game! Thanks again, and happy shooting!
Great article. I am considering switching from Nikon to Fuji, and I think your real-world example has clinched it for me. I’ve been Nikon my entire life. Full-frame is not what it’s cracked up to be. And if I need that I can get the Gx50! :-)
Patrick, I also was considering to make the switch because of weight issues.
Today I’m happy I still kept my Nikon gear. It might be habits, but Fuji approaches some things really cumbersome. Be it handling, remote control, too much dials with not much use (front dial is for XC lenses without an aperture ring – and otherwise usesless). On the 100-400, there is an aperture ring – just without aperture numbers and the aperture is fully electrical controlled. Focus and aperture by wire. I just wonder why I can’t use the front-dial to change aperture? I strongly recommend to borrow Fuji gear beforehand.
It’s not that shiny…. and unfortunately, the GFX50S follows that usability concept (but at least, it’s lenses also have a C-position next to the A-positon, so the front dial becomes useful).
Also, comparing the D850 with the GFX50S I know which one I’d trust to take more stress. The files are great, true, but the still incomplete system is no cheap thing. I just envy the GFX50S owners their articulated finder.
Thanks, Patrick! I have not regretted once switching from Nikon to Fuji. I love the form factor, and unlike Joachim, love the button and dials. I was late to make the transition from film to digital. Fuji’s throwback to how a film camera works fits my style to a T! I also love how well the menu system is laid out, and how customizable the camera is. If you are unsure, definitely take one out for a test drive as Joachim suggests. If you are looking for a smaller form factor, with a decent sized sensor, you can’t go wrong with Fuji. And besides, the jpg’s straight out of camera are amazing!
Simple answer, No! I sold my Nikon 80-400mm G VR2 and took a chance on the Fuji 100-400mm to use with either my X-T2 or X-Pro 2, sadly it didn’t work out. For static birds, no problem, but if the distance between shots from further to closer changed, then AF was lamentably poor at being able to refocus. In fact I would have to manually refocus on the closer target. It also suffered in high contrast situation where there was much focus hunting. This was also a major problem with birds in flight and the tracking and was nowhere as efficient as my D500 + either my Nikon 80-400mm or Sigma 150-600mm combinations. After persevering for 6 months I sold the Fuji 100-400mm and returned to my Nikon 80-400mm G VR2.
A secondary consideration is that I did not find the EVF as easy to use with the 100-400mm as I did with my Fuji 50-140mm f2.8. To me Fuji should stick to the shorter focal lengths until their prowess equals that of Nikon/Canon for tracking long lens birding/wildlife. I have however tried the combination of the T2/Pro2 and 100-400mm for sport, moving large animal and athletics with much more success, guess the subject size is better and more predictable.
That said, my Fuji’s are my to go cameras for all my Landscape and Street imagery and I have now actually sold my D800E and pro lenses in favour of Fuji! I now have 2 Fuji bodies, 9 lenses (5 pro) so life is pretty good. For wildlife and birding for now I’ll stick to Nikon D500 and lenses!
Richard
Thanks for your comments, Richard. Just out of curiosity, what AF-C settings were you using and did you try to customize them? And, was firmware version 3.0 out when you tried the lens? Before I set my own up, I had similar results to you. For the first day of shooting, I was ready to give up. I think one of the reasons I persisted, besides the fact that I needed images for the article, was that I purposely left my Nikon gear at home. The X-T2 and 100-400 were all I had to shoot with! Luckily perseverance paid off for me. I’m very curious to see how the lens works with firmware 3.0 too.
It will be interesting to see how Fuji’s new 200 f/2 is when it is released later this year. Although, it will not have the reach for bird photography.
Happy shooting Richard :-)
Nice pics.
At $1600.00 bucks, though, I’d expect to see a full frame in this mirrorless category, you know. At least the option of either.
The X-T2 is a pro camera with a pro price, but the X-T20 ($900) is a more affordable alternative. I actually prefer the cropped sensor format as there would not be much of a size advantage with a full frame. This is just a personal choice though and I would probably go Sony if that was an issue for me.
Fuji made the decision not to enter the full frame race, and instead opted to go medium format instead. If you really want to spend the big bucks, then the GFX ($6500 body only) is an option!
Thanks for your comments, Keith.
Great Article and Photos !!! I have the XT2 and the 100-400 lens and the 1.4 teleconverter,,,,have also used the D500 and Sigma 150-600,,,,Thanks for Your Camera Settings and Technique,,,,Birds in Flight are the Ultimate Test of a Camera and Lens Autofocusing Ability !!!
Glad you enjoyed the article, Dave. Let me know how those settings work for you. Cheers!
Some nice pictures Elizabeth, and a good overview of the X-t2 performance. You certainly have a great selection of bird life nearby.
In 3 months use last year I found similarly poor AF tracking results as others have mentioned, at least when compared to D500/D4s etc. The X-t2 definitely focuses accurately in good light on static, or slow moving subjects, but it struggles with consistent tracking. Not only fast moving BiFs, but also more straightforward horse racing. Moreover, since the EVF is inevitably a fraction of a second slower to update than a speed-of-light OVF, tracking the subject is also difficult for the photographer because your peripheral vision and sound reception don’t always accord with the viewfinder content in any mirrorless body with a fast moving subject.
Handling is obviously very subjective. As a man with above average sized hands, the X-t2 and other mirrorless bodies are painful and fiddly for me to use for a long period; whereas, Nikon perfected ergonomics from my standpoint in 1995 with the F5 and been extremely wise not to mess too much with the subsequent D3/4/300/500/700 bodies. For a lightweight action set-up, I would be very interested to hear from anyone who knows how the D7500 and AF-P 70-300/5.6E combination that Nikon released last year performs.
Glad you enjoyed the article, Burghclerebilly. Galveston was an easy visit when we lived in Houston and Southern Mississippi, but we have moved back home to Vancouver, Canada now. I definitely miss the variety of birds in the south. We have plans to go back and visit in the spring this year, and am hoping for a better warbler migration than 2017!
I would agree that out of the box, the X-T2 does not AF well in continuous mode! However, once I created my own custom AF-C setting focus acquisition and tracking improved drastically. It is true that the OVF on DSLR’s responds faster than EVF’s on mirrorless, but the lag is virtually imperceptible now. With that being said though, it does take a bit of getting used to.
The size of the camera is an issue if you have larger hands. As I said in a comment above, I have very small hands. So the X-T2 is perfect for me but understand how fiddly it could be otherwise.
Thanks again for your comments, Burghclerebilly and happy shooting.
It is the liw light where A6500 and XT2 struggle most. 7D2 and D500 are much better to AF under those conditions.
Thank you, Ertan. Appreciate your comment.
I also switched from Nikon to Fuji back two or three years ago and trust me as someone who had used Nikon for quite a number of years it was a very difficult decision. I had the XT1 at first and later switched to the XT2. I found a very big difference in acceptable capture rate between the two cameras. XT2 being much better. The biggest trick with this camera is knowing how to set the AFC settings for bird photography. It took me a while to figure it out and honestly this is the first article that I have read that addresses this issue. Well done Elizabeth. I also want to point out that when I made the switch the 1st question I would usually get was “did you switch because of the weight”? The answer is a resounding no. I switched because of as Elizabeth explained in this article earlier that when looking through the viewfinder what you see is what you get. I have ahead many a time where I was photographing birds say in a bush and then saw a beauty at the top of a tree. As soon as I pointed my camera up into the sky I could see immediately that my exposure had totally changed and I needed to make a very quick adjustment which is so simple to do if you set you camera up so that you can adjust your Speed with the dial on the back of the camera where your thumb naturally sits and/or adjust your ISO with the dial on the front of the camera where my 1st finger naturally sits. With that alone my keeper rate went way up. With all the latest improvements and if you set your camera up properly for AFC you can get some very good sharp photos.
Glad you’re having fun with your Fuji system, Tim!
Customizing the AF-C is a game changer for sure. Fuji’s default setting doesn’t cut it for bird photography! I couldn’t agree more with your comment about the OVF. I sure found it hard to go back to the optical viewfinder on my D500 when I was shooting eagles the other week. You just don’t realize how helpful WYSIWYG is until you no longer have it!
Thanks for commenting, Tim and happy shooting!
Beautiful photos! Thank you for the review!
Thank you, Peter, for your kind words. Glad you enjoyed the read!
Appreciated much about this review. Its critical approach and the providing of more than one than photo to explain the problems to obtain the desired picture. The many photos provided show well the issues of bird photography such as shallow depth of field.
Naming the bird for each photo scores 10 out 10.
I love the great egret and chicks, they always make me smile. I had the chance to go to the Texas coast once, it is indeed beautiful and a pleasure for bird lovers :)
Thanks for sharing your feedback and your beautiful bird pictures!
Hello,
Thanks for the write up. Could you please share how you set up the camera to get WYSIWYG? I attempted to turn preview on/off but still can’t seem to get the same in EVF.
Thanks.
I am also a Nikon-Fuji owner, and do a lot of BIF and wildlife photography (D810/D500/X-T20). Honestly – when I quickly glanced over your article, I thought your photos were horrible in terms of sharpness. I was very relieved to see that the full sized images looked rather different when opened in a new page, so there must be something going on with image resizing sharpness loss in the main article page.
Thanks for your article, it is really wonderful to read more about other nature/wildlife/bird photographers and their challenges, techniques and experiences!
I have switched to the Fuji X-T1 then switched back to a Nikon DF because of the poor autofocus, just to switch back to the X-T20. I actually enjoyed each of these cameras, but only now do I feel that the Fuji focus system is worthy to be mentioned next to its Nikon elders. I would still not use it for wildlife or birds, but it is “very good” for every day photography, and I also find myself using focus peaking quite a bit. It is great for macro work.
One important tip about the Fuji is to use the High Performance mode when in a important AF-C situation, it devours batteries but helps a lot!
Thank you for a great review. I have the lens but have only borrowed a T2. I had great results last year with both a T2 and my T10. My usual gear is a 80-400 Nikon and a D500. On long trips, I am going “Fuji”! There is even an upgraded body in the works to be announced 2/14/18(Fuji Rumors.)
Keep pushing the envelope!