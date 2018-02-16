Fuji X-T1 vs X-Pro1

Fuji’s latest cameras have been so good, they rival each other almost as much as other systems. And as we saw in our X-Pro1 vs X-E2 comparison, the oldest current model in the X-mount compact camera system, the X-Pro1, already struggled against its lower-end sibling. In this article, we will compare it against the newest member in Fuji’s line-up of mirrorless cameras, the weather-resistant, DSLR-style Fujifilm X-T1.
As always, it is important to note that this comparison is based purely on technical specifications. We didn’t yet have the chance to use X-T1 (you can click here to read our X-Pro1 review, though). As soon as we review it, we will have a chance to draw definite conclusions. For now, take a look at the following table where we list the main specs of each camera:
Fujifilm X-T1 vs X-Pro1 Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Fujifilm X-T1
|Fujifilm X-Pro1
|Sensor Resolution
|16.3 Million
|16.3 Million
|AA Filter
|No
|No
|Sensor Type
|X-Trans CMOS II
|X-Trans CMOS
|Sensor Size
|23.6×15.6mm
|23.6×15.6mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.82µ
|4.82µ
|Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|4,896 x 3,264
|4,896 x 3,264
|Image Processor
|EXR PROCESSOR II
|EXR PROCESSOR
|Lens Modulation Optimizer
|Yes
|No
|Viewfinder Type
|Electronic (EVF)
|Hybrid Optical (OVF)/Electronic (EVF)
|Viewfinder Resolution, 35mm-Equivalent Magnification
|2,360,000 dots, 0.77x
|OVF – 0.37x-0.6x magnification
EVF – 1,440,000 dots, 0.37×,
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|OVF – 90%
EVF – 100%
|Diopter Adjustment
|Yes
|No
|Built-in Flash
|No (external unit as part of the package)
|No
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/180
|1/180 (P and A exposure mode), 1/160 (S and M exposure mode)
|Storage Media
|1x SD, SDHC, SDXC
|1x SD, SDHC, SDXC
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|8 FPS
|6 FPS
|Shutter Speed Range
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|Image Stabilizer
|With OIS Lenses
|With OIS Lenses
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|TTL 256-zone metering
|TTL 256-zone metering
|Exposure Compensation Range
|±3 stops
|±2 stops
|Base ISO
|ISO 200
|ISO 200
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 200-6,400
|ISO 200-6,400
|Autofocus System
|Hybrid AF (TTL contrast AF / TTL phase detection AF)
|TTL contrast AF
|Focus Points
|49 AF points
|49 AF points
|Face Detection
|Yes
|No
|Video Capability
|Yes
|Yes
|Video Output
|H.264
|H.264
|Video Maximum Resolution
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ 60p
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ 24p
|Audio Recording
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Articulating LCD
|Yes
|No
|LCD Size
|3.0″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|3.0″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|1,040,000 dots
|1,230,000 dots
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|Built-In Wi-Fi Functionality
|Yes
|No
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|No
|Operating Temperature
|Down to -10ºC
|Down to 0ºC
|USB Version
|2.0
|2.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|440g with battery and memory card
|450g with battery and memory card
|Dimensions
|129 x 90 x 47 mm
|139.5 x 81.8 x 42.5 mm
|Battery
|Li-ion battery NP-W126
|Li-ion battery NP-W126
|Price
|$1,299
|$1,078 ($1,699 when announced)
First, let’s talk about the similarities between the two cameras. Even though they are separated by just two years of progress in both electronics and software, they are remarkably different. That said, some similarities remain. First of all – the heart of any camera body. Both X-Pro1 and X-T1 use very similar X-Trans sensors with basically the same resolution and, most likely, overall image quality. The only real difference between the two is the inclusion of phase-detect AF sensors in the X-T1, but more on that later. Both cameras are also made of light-weight alloy and should feel similarly sturdy. X-Pro1 is only slightly heavier at 450g vs 440g of the X-T1 (with battery and memory cards) – hard to notice in real world use. Both cameras have identical ISO and shutter speed ranges, and flash sync speed is the same, too. There is a caveat, though. X-Pro1 can sync at 1/180s only in P or A exposure modes – it maxes out at 1/160 in S and M modes. Even if we forget that strobes are usually used with the camera set to manual exposure control, sync speeds of both cameras are dismal and absolutely nothing to be proud of. Quite the contrary. After reading about such disappointing sync speed I start to unwillingly miss the good old Nikon D40, which, despite being an entry-level model, could sync flash at a whopping 1/500s. You just don’t expect two most expensive models in Fuji’s line-up to be so shamefully limited.
On to the rest of the similarities. Both X-Pro1 and X-T1 use SD card format for storage, the same 256-zone TTL metering systems and have 49 autofocus points to choose from. Thankfully, batteries are also identical. So far so good, right? It gets somewhat better, at first. Let’s take a look at the things X-Pro1 does better:
- The Viewfinders: one of Fujifilm’s brilliant innovations is the hybrid optical/electronic viewfinder. It was first introduced with the original X100 and made its way to the flagship X-Pro1 back in 2012. Needless to say the hybrid viewfinder quickly became one of the most regarded features and gained a huge fan-base. The optical viewfinder is designed for two different magnification levels (“wide” and “standard”) depending on what lens is mounted on the camera. When a short focal length lens is attached to the camera, such as the Fujinon 18mm f/2, the OVF operates in its “wide” mode (0.37x magnification). When longer focal length lenses are attached, the camera automatically switches to “standard” (0.60x magnification), which shows the subject closer, making it much easier to compose your shot. Switching between the OVF and EVF is done through the switch on the front of the camera. In OVF mode (which is basically you looking through the viewfinder glass), the viewfinder has a bright white overlay that shows the approximate boundaries of the lens, along with some other useful exposure information. Switching to EVF mode shows what the sensor sees through the lens, so the framing is fully accurate and more information is available to be displayed, including the histogram. Brilliant!
- LCD Screen: both cameras have 3″ screens at the back, but X-Pro1’s display is ever so slightly sharper with 1,230k dots against 1,040k of the X-T1. Not a huge difference and hardly noticeable in use, but still worth mentioning.
- Dimmensions: the X-Pro1 is not all that much more compact than the newer X-T1 and is actually a bit bigger in one dimension, but overall it will take up a little bit less space in your bag.
- Price: technically, the X-Pro1 is a flagship model in Fuji’s line-up, yet it is cheaper by approximately $200, which is a considerable amount in this price range. At the time of writing, it costs around $1,080 at B&H, whilst the X-T1 is $1,299.
Alright. At this point you might have noticed that the advantages X-Pro1 holds against the X-T1 are not of much consequence. And there is a reason why I started listing them first, because, to be brutally honest, X-Pro1 really is in trouble. As good as it may be on its own (in no small amount thanks to all the firmware updates Fuji released for the camera), it really starts to fall apart when compared to the X-T1. Take a look at the improvements the latest Fuji mirrorless camera has over its older sibling:
- Hybrid AF: as I’ve already mentioned before, the X-T1 has a sensor that is very similar to the one found in X-Pro1 and exactly the same as in X-E2. Don’t expect any image quality improvement, be it dynamic range or high ISO. The only real difference lies in the incorporation of phase-detect AF sensors in the newer X-Trans CMOS II of the Fujifilm X-T2. Now, with the latest firmware update, Fujifilm X-Pro1 is a lot snappier and more reliable in the autofocus department than it was at launch. Yet the X-T1 further builds on that with improvements – a hybrid autofocus system that is quickly becoming the standard for mirrorless cameras. This system uses both contrast (normally used in compact cameras) and phase-detect (normally used in DSLRs) autofocus for improved speed and accuracy, especially noticeable when tracking moving subjects. Not something you can add to X-Pro1 via firmware, unfortunately! The same exact system is currently used in Fujifilm X100s and X-E2 and what we have learned about this hybrid AF is that it performs very well in good lighting conditions where phase-detect system is at its best. In lower light, however, the system will rely on contrast-detect more, which means the speed difference between X-T1 and X-Pro1 might be much less noticeable, if at all. Still, this also means there is further room for improvement for the X-T1 however good its performance might be at launch. It is a definite advantage over X-Pro1.
- EVF: this, along with the improved AF system, is X-T1’s party piece. The new EVF currently offers the biggest magnification of any DSLR or mirrorless camera on the market today – a whopping 0.77x! That’s bigger than that of the full-frame Nikon D4. Perhaps just as importantly, the lag has been reduced to a barely noticeable (at least in theory) 0.005s. That, too, is very impressive and should be a welcome improvement for the EVF-skeptics among us. I have not managed to find even approximate delay for the X-Pro1 among the list of official specifications, but I feel confident in saying that, unless you really want that hybrid optical/electronic viewfinder, X-T1 is a much better choice in this regard. And let’s not forget the resolution advantage – with 2.360k dots, X-T1’s viewfinder is much sharper than that of the X-Pro1 (1.440k dots).
- Ergonomics: I’ve not had the chance to hold it in hand, but thanks to that grip the X-T1 has the potential of being much more comfortable to hold for longer periods than the more boxy X-Pro1, especially with heavier lenses such as the XF 55-200mm f/3.5-4.8R OIS. There are also more external controls with programmable buttons and dials for ISO, metering modes and shooting modes. This means you’ll be spending less time browsing the menus, and who likes doing that?
- Image Processor and Speed: X-T1 has the updated EXR processor. It is much snappier than the first version and brings a number of other improvements to the camera. First of all, the writing speeds have been improved (which means more shots in a sequence) along with overall responsiveness. Also, Lens Modulation Optimizer is present, which is a set of software trickery meant to improve image quality at small, diffraction-susceptible apertures (in JPEG format only). Finally, the X-T1 can shoot at a maximum 8 frames per second versus 6 fps of the X-Pro1.
- Weather Sealing: X-T1 became the first camera in Fuji’s X-mount line-up to feature weather protection. Nasim has used X-Pro1, X-E1 and X-E2 in less than optimal conditions – his cameras have seen rain, snow, cold and dust, and survived with no problems to report. Still, if you frequently shoot under heavy rain or in other inhospitable conditions, X-T1’s seals should give some piece of mind, especially when it is mounted with a weather-resistant lens (those are yet to be launched).
- Articulated LCD: yes, X-Pro1 has a slightly sharper screen as I’ve mentioned previously. But, really, I was trying very hard to find at least some advantages it had over the X-T1. Let’s be honest, and articulated screen is likely to be much more useful than the one that has a few more dots in it. Something the X-T1 has and the X-Pro1 does not. Having said that, a screen that is not permanently fixed to the camera body is always a weak spot and can be damaged if you’re not careful, so this particular advantage is actually quite subjective. Personally, I have never really needed a tiltable screen, but the feature can be useful, there is no doubt about it.
- Video Improvements: the X-T1 is now capable of shooting 60 fps videos @ full HD 1080 resolution instead of X-Pro1′s maximum speed of 24 fps. Video recording has never been a strength of Fujifilm mirrorless cameras. Perhaps they want to at least catch up with competition in this respect.
- Diopter Adjustment: sadly, the flagship model in Fujifilm mirrorless camera lineup does not offer built-in diopter adjustment. For some spectacle-wearers (those who tend to take their off while photographing), this is a real drawback, as X-Pro1 only accepts diopter correction lenses (±3). X-T1 has built-in diopter correction (-4 to +2).
- Exposure Compensation: you can now adjust exposure compensation by ±3 stops in 1/3rd increments using the dedicated dial (versus ±2 stops of the X-Pro1).
- Wi-Fi: Fujifilm X-T1 gains the now-standard for this class of cameras WiFi connectivity, which enables one to not only transfer images on the go, but also remotely control the camera. There’s the option of geotagging, too.
- Flash: neither of the two cameras has a built-in pop-up flash, but if you care about such a thing, a small external flash unit is part of the package with X-T1. It’s tiny and light, so you can easily pop it into a pocket and forget its there until it is needed. The flash unit is called EF-X8.
- Operating Temperature: I’ve used plenty of cameras – from entry-level to large, heavy, professional DSLRS – in freezing conditions (down to around -30ºC). They never skipped a beat. However, I was always worried. Fuji claims the X-T1 should work just fine at -10ºC (X-Pro1 seemingly scores a bit worse and is reliable down to 0ºC), which really is reassuring. Of course, no such protection can help with battery drain in cold weather.
The X-Pro1 is the older camera of the two and can’t do much against the progress Fuji made during the last couple of years even with the constant stream of very impressive firmware updates. There’s no way around this, X-Pro1 is, from a technical standpoint, obsolete in comparison to the X-T1. It does not necessarily mean one should replace the older camera with the newer one at this very instance – it is still capable of the exact same image quality and is a powerful tool in the right hands. More powerful than ever, in fact. But if you are just buying into the system, X-T1 or X-E2 are quite a bit more tempting even without the stonking hybrid viewfinder.
If there were ever reasons to spend $200 more on a camera, they are listed above. But such progress with the X-T1 does tell us one thing – X-Pro2, whenever it comes out, is likely to be quite something. Let’s not forget, X-T1 might be a high-end camera and somewhat tower above the aging X-Pro1 now, but it is no flagship. Best is yet to come!
Comments
The D40 had a pure electronic shutter — something that (i believe) Nikon never again reproduced. Im not sure if it was related to the very low resolution of the D40s sensor (6mp), because even D40 replacements could never again match the D40s agility in flash sync and shutter speeds.
Or perhaps this had to do with the nature of CCD vs CMOS sensors?
Do you know what type of shutter the XT1 is using and why it may be mechanically limited or its sensor? It seems that 1/250 is quite common, but we know shutters can operate at 1/4000. So what is it about sensors or shutters that could cause this limitation.
This issue only really pertains to those who use flash regularly esp for moving subjects, but it still seems very unnecessary given the state of existant technologies. Is there something new going on in Fujifilms shutter/sensor which might give this handicap while simulaneously benefiting the camera in other ways (as was with the downgrade from 1/500 to 1/200 in Nikons later CMOS sensors)?
D40 had a regular, mechanical focal plane shutter, just like the rest of these cameras, along with an electronic one as far as I know. Its predecessor, the D50, would also sync at 1/500th of a second.
It’s related to CCD vs CMOS.
CCD sensors can have an electronic shutter, but are pretty bad at high ISOs and cause pixel overflows (whatever the real name is) where one very very bright pixel can cause neighbour pixels to become white as well. That was a problem when the sun was included in the picture.
I think the term you are referring to is called vertical smearing or sensor blooms.
I am of the opinion that Fuji is just saving some features for the Pro2 release.They would really want to make it a sweet deal to lure in more professionals with their flagship. And it would only make sense if starting with Pro2, they have two top WR bodies. Non WR body as a flagship (esp. when you have one on lineup already0 just doesn’t make sense. And really, it’s about time that they release Pro2, Pro1 is starting to look pathetic and is currently just only better than their entry level bodies.
One thing I do not understand about Fuji is why would they release non flagship models before launching a flagship model. It would make sense if their flagship was only one featuring 2nd gen sensor and by the time the 2nd gen sensor were to be offered in cheaper bodies, they must have the 3rd gen ready so that their flagship is always one step ahead. Right now I don’t think they are selling many Pro1 bodies.
Nish,
Fuji themselves said that they want to come up with something truly groundbreaking for the flagship model. Perhaps new sensor technology? But I’d say they are not holding back with the rest of the features, X-T1 really is very modern.
The timetable also makes sense. It takes them longer to work on this “groundbreaking” technology, for one thing. Also, by selling the X-T1 today, they also make sure that their customers will want the higher-end body (if they do a good job with it), which means people who already bought X-T1’s and X-E2’s will still want the flagship. And if you bought the flagship model, you might not want to bother with “lesser” models. They do need to make money out of this, let’s not forget.
Hi Romanas,
I was actually referring to the flash sync speed issue that the first commenter was talking of.
And I do hope that Pro2 will have something groundbreaking, it’d be really interesting to see how they one up themselves this time. X-T1 seems to have everything that users were expecting from it.
Although your point of view is interesting , I do not think that most customers buy bodies that often. People who get X-e2 or x-t1 wont really jump onto pro2, some will, most won’t. I for one won’t change the body for at least 2 years. I just think that those who just can’t wait for the flagship will end up buying the ‘cheaper’ body that looks best instead. If I had $1500 to spare I would probably have pre-booked x-t1 by now but sadly I will have to wait.
I am not a Fujifilm owner yet but I just got into the world of MILC, sold my D5100 last month. I plan on owning two bodies eventually, one by Olympus and other by Fujifilm. Just bought PL5 and will wait for few months and probably get x-e2 (if price drops by that time) or otherwise x-t1. So really interested in what happens in this space :)
“Pro1 is starting to look pathetic and is currently just only better than their entry level bodies”.
It’s not a pathetic camera at all. It wasn’t when it was released and it still isn’t today. In fact, it’s a really great picture taking machine!
And there is a reason why I started listing them first, because, to be brutally honest, X-Pro1 really is in trouble. As good as it may be on its own (in no small amount thanks to all the firmware updates Fuji released for the camera), it really starts to fall apart when compared to the X-T1.
Firstly, I’m going to shout “foul” at that statement. There’s no manufacturer who has failed to improve a new model from one that’s two years old. One would expect the T1 to be more advanced, in fact even more advanced than it is! Nasim’s original review of the X-Pro 1 was lack lustre, his follow up review praised very highly after the firmware updates turned it into a different beast. The X-Pro1 is not in trouble it’s just older, but will continue to be a great camera for years to come.
I have the X-E2 and even after only 7 weeks absolutely love it. It’s not my Nikon D800 and in many ways not my D7100 either. It’s a different beast doing a different job, which why I bought it.
As an aside yesterday, I bought the X-pro1 or rather was given it for no cost at all! The UK deal was buy the X-Pro1 with the 18mm lens and get either a 27, 35 or 60mm lens free. Those two lenses added together cost more than a Pro1 body only, in fact £60 (US$ 90) more than the body. I will use the X -E2, my wife the X-1Pro and will possibly upgrade to the X-T1 later this year.
So, in my view we have two truly excellent cameras and will enjoy them both, whether the X-1 pro is in trouble or not.
Richard
Richard, perhaps you took my remark a bit too personally. As I mentioned in the article, X-Pro1 is a very powerful tool on its own and in the right hands, especially after those firmware updates. It is still a viable alternative when compared to some of the competition from other manufacturers. And, quote, “one should [not] replace the older camera [X-Pro1] with the newer one [X-T1] at this very instance – it is still capable of the exact same image quality < ...>“. In other words, X-Pro1 did not get any worse because a newer camera was launched, not at all. However, from a technical standpoint, on-paper specs, the only real advantage it holds over X-T1 is the hybrid viewfinder, and just the optical part of it. An advantage that’s not important to everyone. In every other way, on paper, the X-T1 is a “better” camera, or, should I say, a newer one. I’d be happy with either one, myself. :)
Perhaps I did over react a little, but in this frenzy of new models with the X-T1, Olympus EM-10 it certainly keeps the reviewers in work, which in itself is a good thing. However, I am wondering whether we are starting to reach saturation and will soon suffer from the camera equivalent of battle fatigue. With Fuji (and Olympus etc. etc), who without doubt respond to customer desires, we have had so many cameras launched in a short period of time. Most of this is born rivalry, rather than a massive leap in technology.
I have started to consider ignoring the web chatter, but like many, the addiction has set in. Perhaps it’s time for me to just enjoy what I have and that is considerable in terms of kit. Also, maybe time to get back to actually looking through the viewfinder instead of sitting in front of my computer and just enjoying what I have.
Just a thought.
Richard
I’ve ended up there myself. I’ve really enjoyed reading about the new Fujis and I still keep up with what’s happening in Nikon land. But it has gotten a bit tiresome lately and I find myself wanting to simplify and enjoy what I have rather than dream big, buy big, and never use it.
The web chatter is really the addictive part. It takes away from some of that fun photography time. :)
Richard,
trust me, no one wants these announcements to stop more than we, at least for a while. Not that we are somehow angered by the appearance of the X-T1 – no. We are quite excited. But in general, covering these cameras is very tiring indeed. I have one last comparison to make, after which, hopefully, back to photography. We’ve had trouble balancing artistic articles and tutorials with those gear-related. Both are necessary.
Richard, I’d like to hear how you use the D800, D7100, and X-E2; what you use each for and what jobs they are best at.
I use my Nikon D7100 almost exclusively for wildlife with longer lenses. The D800 is my principal serious landscape camera using pro Nikon wider angle lenses, or sometimes even the 70-200mm f2.8. My Fuji X-E2 and X-Pro 1 are “walkabout” cameras for just about everything except serious wildlife. My wife uses the X-E2, I will use the X-Pro 1 and visa versa.
The D800 does not do much winter work as landscape opportunities are not abundant even in our local national park. In the summer it will be extremely busy as can be seen in my blog pixels4ublog.wordpress.com/ and look at August/July.
I could never imagine going on a serious trip without the Nikon’s yet, however the Fuji’s are getting very close now and may well be pushed into service more often such is the excellent image quality.
Richard
Thanks!
It is pretty clear to me that Fuji’s idea of “flagship” models is different to Canon’s or Nikon’s. This may partly be due to their range of cameras not extending to the very high end for sports pro’s but also I think because of a different company philosophy.
Each itineration of camera that fuji release at the top end gets all their newest tech and surpasses their current “flagship” we saw this with the X-E2 and the X100s. They have now qualms about putting the better AF system into the newer camera even though it will eat into flagship sales. This to me is in contrast to Nikon which refuse to put the newer tech into the lower models in case it eats into flagship sales. Why has the D610 not got the newer 51 point AF system for example ? Why does it lack an AF-ON button like it’s older siblings? This is purposeful crippling instead of positive innovation and moving their brand forward. “Sorry we can’t overshadow the D4”. They even did it with the Df! The list of crippled features can go on.
Fuji really should be commended for this fresh approach which almost redefines they latest model into the latest “flagship”. It means their customers are always getting their best stuff and moving the brand forward. This means the X-pro2 will be one hell of a camera when it is released in 2015, not just a minor upgrade for the sake of it. Take note Nikon and Canon!
Daniel, I agree with everything you said! They did not hold off on X-E2 and X-T1 just because they need to sell off remaining X-Pro1 bodies. I like that kind of philosophy. It is honest and shows them they are about giving tools more than about pushing people into buying their products. X-Pro1 is still a great camera though.
The X-Pro1 is great! That’s what makes it better, as with time this will drop in price and so is more accessible to people on a budget – they’ll get an ‘older flagship’ at a reduced price. Won’t have all the latest bells and whistles but will still have good quality build (which we also know Fuji will update as much as possible with firmware releases). It’s win-win for customers and company.
Daniel, I agree 100% with you. Nikons philosophy, the thout about crippling cameras, fills me with dislike. Since years I wanted to buy a Nikon DSLR, but this feeling keeps me from really buying one. After this article and the from you mentioned very postive Fuji philosophy/attitude I will keep a sharp eye on these Fuji cameras. But it depens on the viewfinder size, hope somebody will answer my question (Nr. 33, at moment on the bottom of all postings).
Thanks for your contribution, Daniel and Romanas.
Greetings Mark
[Quote] I’ve not had the chance to hold it in hand, but… [/Quote]
…to be on the safe side I quickly write a review! ???????
Peter, trying as much as I can to ignore your hostility, I will give you another quote from quite a bit earlier in the article:
“As always, it is important to note that this comparison is based purely on technical specifications.”
Nowhere did I ever say this was a review. Just a simple comparison of specifications which I pointed out very clearly. The part about the grip potentially improving hand-holdability of the camera with large lenses comes from personal experience with similarly shaped DSLR cameras, so you can call it an educated guess if you like.
I do not expect people to always pay attention. I know plenty just glance over and that is completely fine, of course. But when someone starts to look for something to be either ignorant or downright hostile over, it does become a little unpleasant, I must say. Given the amount of work I’ve put into this article which you get to read and perhaps even learn a little something for nothing more than a thank you, sometimes not even that.
Peter, no offense, but nobody is forcing you to read this if you do not like it. But it would be nice if people knew we have no secret agenda with this, and it would be nice at least not to be bashed for our hard work, especially when there is absolutely no reason for it.
Have a good day.
I would really like to know whether the “lens modulation optimiser” works on JPGs only, or on RAW files too.
It’s for jpgs only.
Does the X-Pro1 not have 3 levels of optical magnification?
Peter, the specs are derived from official website, which lists only two magnification levels. The camera does, however, have framelines for more lenses.
Source – www.fujifilm.com
Dear Romanas
Regarding your statement that the X-T1 has “the biggest viewfinder” of any DSLR and mirrorless camera on the market:
I dont understand the physics, but snapsort is writing the following:
“Viewfinder size describes how big the scene will look in the viewfinder relative to what the naked eye sees. Snapsort corrects this value to account for different crop-factors so this value can be safely compared across cameras with different sensor sizes.”
Are you still sure, that the X-T1 has the biggest viewfinder even among the DSLRs?
If yes, I would buy it instantly. But there must be a reason why snapsort writes this. On Snapsort full frame DSLR always have bigger viewfinders than DX/crop cameras. X-E2 for instance has a much smaller viewfinder than D610 on snapsort.
he viewfinder aspect is very important for me.
I beg for an answer,
Greetings
Mark
Mark,
the EVF magnification that you see in the table is 35mm-equivalent, which means it can be directly compared to full-frame DSLR cameras. And yes, it is very big. D610 has the magnification of 0.70x. According to Fujifilm, the X-T1 has a viewfinder with 0.77x magnification, which makes it higher than even that of the Canon 1Ds Mark III (0.76x).
Romanas,
I thank you very much for explaining and these good news!
Dear Romanas
I just wanted to say a quick thank you for this article and the other comparisons and reviews of the X Series. It has really given me the insight I needed to make an educated decision on which camera to go for.
Keep up the great work.
Regards
Robin
With Fuji, it’s not about giving each flagship the newest and latest tech.. it’s about planned obselescence…
obsOlescence…
While both the cameras are great in their own right, I like Fujifilm’s ideology as a true blue Japanese co. to strive to the best that they can do. The continued support to all cameras across the board even a couple of years after release is just phenomenal as compared to what other “top cos.” are doing today!
My take on the X-Pro1: bit.ly/1e14rVI
Recently got my hands on the Fujifilm X-T1 with Fujinon 56mm 1.2R and really loved it for most part! My views: bit.ly/fuji-x-t1
Had also reviewed the Fujifilm X-Pro1 earlier: bit.ly/1e14rVI
Quote Romanas: “EVF: this, along with the improved AF system, is X-T1’s party piece. The new EVF currently offers the biggest magnification of any DSLR or mirrorless camera on the market today – a whopping 0.77x! That’s bigger than that of the full-frame Nikon D4.”
I think this is simply not true – and I belived it for years and was therefore wrong.
the X-T1 and the X-T2 are not full frame cameras with a crop factor of x1.5- Therefore and to compare it with fullframe cameras you have to recalulate it and then you’ll be at x0.5. EVERY NIKON FULLFRAM CAMERA HAS A BIGGER VIEWFINDER THAN THE X-T1 OR X-T2.
Here you see the corrected value: snapsort.com/de/Ve…50/Angaben
Please somebody confirm this.
To get the same picture with an X-T1 like with an D750 you need to use a lens with 1.5x less focal lenth, that’s why the picture of any non-fullframe viewfinder will get smaller. Instead of the x0.77 you get x0.5. Fullframe viewfinder magnification are generally speaking always bigger.. The X-T1 has NOT the biggest magnification of any DSLR or mirrorless camera. I don’t speak of theoretical numbers but of what you experience in daily life. Since Romanas staement cause a lot of confused in the last few years I would be really glad if somebody here with good knowledge could confirm this and reassure me that I do now understand the topic (at least enough for practical use – so that if I want a camera with a big viewfinder magnification that I better go for a D750 than for an X-T1).
Thank you in advance for a correct reply.
The magnification value provided for the X-T1 is equivalent to a full-frame camera, thus it is actually 0.77x and larger than almost any other camera, bar medium format and above that. That said, it is still an LCD, with all the appropriate advantages and shortcomings.
In this case I apologize. I will write to snapsort.com which displayed the data wrong. I was not understanding the data from Fuji website properly: “Magnification : 0.77x with 50mm lens (35mm format equivalent) at infinity and diopter set to – 1.0m-1” => I thought that means it is 0.77x with 50mm lens, wheras the value should be given for a 35mm lens. But if you tell me it is already calculated for fullframe I belive you, though I dont understand it.
Roman: Wich of the of the Fuji cameras would you recommend in 2017: X-T1, X-T2, or Pro something? I am not sure if I should buy a Nikon D750 with fixed 24-120mmVR or one of these Fuji EVF cameras. I am a spectacle wearer and as far as I see from the data either D750 (exit pupil 21mm) or X-T1 (Eye point : approx. 23mm (from the rear end of the camera’s eyepiece) are good to look through with spectacles on the nose. Sure the leighter weight and size of Fuji cameras is good for travelling and biking and hiking, but on the other hand I am not sure about EVFs and not not having a built in flash and I have no clue which Fuji lenses to buy and I was always thinking that my first camera will be a Nikon fullframe camera … (which will hopefully last a decade before there is a need to upgrade) …