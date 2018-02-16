Fuji X-T1 Preview and Image Samples

I have been shooting with the Fuji X-T1 for the past several weeks and I must say, I am just blown away by what this little camera can do. While I will be working my way to a review fairly soon, I wanted to provide a quick summary of my thoughts so far on the X-T1, along with some sample images using the 35mm f/1.4 and 56mm f/1.2 lenses. Ever since I received the X-T1, I just cannot stop myself from taking it every time when I go outside. Pretty much everything about the camera feels right to me – from the amazing controls and dials on the top, to the fast and responsive autofocus and the huge electronic viewfinder (EVF), making the camera a pure joy to use.
I have been a harsh critic of Fuji’s continuous autofocus system when reviewing the previous generation cameras, so when I heard of the autofocus improvements on the X-T1, I decided to give AF-C another try and see if it has improved or not. Indeed, I am happy to report that the continuous autofocus capability of the X-T1 has been completely revamped. I photographed my kids running towards the camera in AF-C mode and although the hit ratio is still not the same as I would get with my DSLRs, I must say that it is far better than pretty much any other mirrorless camera I have tried to date, maybe with the exception of the Nikon 1 system. I was surprised to see that about 12 shots out of a sequence of 15 were in good focus using the Fuji 56mm f/1.2 lens, which is pretty remarkable. My only gripe is that there is still some weird “probing” of focus going on continuously in the viewfinder, making it look like the resulting images will be completely out of focus. Somehow though, the Fuji AF system changes its behavior completely when the shutter button is pressed – the camera goes into a quick focus change mode and instantly acquires good focus. This might seem odd at first, but it really does work! I think the continuous probing is necessary for the autofocus system, but I wish Fuji figured out a way to show less of that in the viewfinder and perhaps only go a couple of steps back and forth, instead of making it seem like the image will be out of focus.
If Fuji continuous delivering such improvements to the continuous autofocus mode, we could be pretty close to getting to the point, where mirrorless cameras become excellent alternatives to DSLRs for sports and wildlife photography! Obviously, native telephoto lenses are still practically non-existent, but we are seeing some great options for the Micro 4/3 mount and Fuji should be releasing some good telephoto lenses in the next year or two. Continuous autofocus is far from being perfect, but we are slowly getting there for sure…
As expected, the regular single focus (AF-S) mode works really well, even with the Fuji 56mm f/1.2 lens. If you have used Canon f/1.2L lenses, you know how hard those can be to focus. I expected the 56mm f/1.2 to be a hard lens to use, but boy, this lens is just amazing in terms of not just optical quality, but the speed and reliability of autofocus! Based on my 3+ weeks of testing the lens, I bet you will find it hard to believe that the lens actually focuses better than most Nikon f/1.4 lenses and way better than the Canon 50mm or 85mm f/1.2L lenses. Whether shooting outside in bright light or shooting indoors, the 56mm f/1.2 just locks on pretty much every single time – and that’s with me shooting it at f/1.2 90% of the time. Autofocus does get slower in low-contrast situations indoors, since it switches to contrast-detect mode, but it is still pretty amazingly accurate. If shooting people, you will be surprised by what the camera can do when Face Recognition is turned on. The camera locks on and tracks the subject’s face really well – much better than my Nikon DSLRs!
Here is an image of my daughter, who is constantly on the move (captured with the Fuji 56mm f/1.2 lens):
And here is an image that I shot in AF-S mode using the same lens:
The subject saw me with the camera on the street and asked me to take a picture of him. I turned his way as he paused for a second and took a quick snap, focusing on what he was showing me. All this happened in a matter of a second, maybe even less. I thought the image would turn out blurry, but as you can see, it is perfectly sharp. Here is another shot, of our very own Charles Hildreth on a windy day, which I also captured quickly:
Amazingly, the camera knows that it has to focus on the closest eye of the subject, so I did not have to fine tune anything – the camera did that for me.
Here is a shot of two women talking on the street, which I captured while walking:
I think street photographers will be extremely pleased with the performance of the X-T1.
And one more shot of moving people:
If you are wondering what can be done with this camera when using creative lighting, here are some shots of a model that I captured using the Profoto B1 light and a medium-sized Profoto octabox:
I did not have an ND filter with me to get a more balanced shot with a proper background exposure, but it is still not bad for the slow 1/180 sync speed. I wish Fuji increased the sync speed to 1/250, since that would certainly make a difference for this type of photography. If you want to blur the background with flash though, an ND filter is a must!
Another area of potential improvement is the ability to shoot RAW when using ISO 100. I don’t particularly care for really high ISOs above 6400, but Fuji should definitely add that capability to ISO 100. I needed to really drop the sensitivity down when shooting at f/1.2 and completely forgot that the camera would only give me JPEG images! This has been my complaint with Fuji for a while, so I really hope to see RAW files beyond the base ISO of the camera in the future firmware updates and camera releases.
Lastly, the manual focus capabilities of the camera will simply blow you away. I love the ability to split the EVF into two and showing a zoomed in version on the right. Focusing is so darn easy – nothing like looking at the DSLR OVF and guessing! I showed this to Charles Hildreth and he was just blown away.
In short, the Fuji X-T1 is the best Fuji camera to date. Simply amazing! More to come.
Comments
I rented one and agree it is one beautiful little camera. Is the 56 mm f/1.2 lens equivalent to an 84 mm f/1.8 on a full frame camera? Is this why it’s easier to focus than a Canon f/1.2L?
56mm f1.2 is equivalent to f1.8 in terms of Depth of The Field. However it is still f1.2 in terms of light gathering. So for low light you still get f1.2 to shoot with.
And not just light gathering – the physical properties of a lens never change, so things like focal length, bokeh, etc also stay constant, irrelevant of the sensor size. Depth of field ONLY changes in one condition – when the field of view is the same. If the camera to subject distance stays the same between different formats, depth of field does not change either.
I really wish manufacturers never used the term “equivalent”, because it is utterly pointless and confusing. Now we have people doing this “equivalent” thing for lenses :(
Nasim, depth of field is affected by the film/sensor size (in addition to other things such as aperture, focus distance, focal length). If it were not, DOF calculators would never need to know what camera/film you are using – but they do need it in order to get the circle of confusion which is used in the calculation. DOF is determined by what is “acceptably sharp” in a print of a certain size from a certain viewing distance. The magnification necessary to go from film/sensor size to that print will vary depending on your film/sensor size, obviously.
Quick example: 50mm is “normal” for 35mm film or full frame sensors, but for large format 8×10 film, it would be a wide angle (300mm is normal for 8×10). 50mm at f/1.4 focused at 10 feet away won’t give very much depth of field on your full frame camera (1.02 ft), but on the 8×10, there is lots of depth of field (7.67 ft).
The same holds true when comparing DOF from smaller-than-full-frame sensors like the one in the Fuji X-T1 to full frame, but obviously the differences will be much less than my extreme example of full frame to 8×10. The differences are still there, however.
Sensor size only affects DOF because the subject to camera distance is likely to change. DOF is based only on camera-subject-background distances and aperture. Crop factors affect DOF because it affects the shooting distance and/or your choice of lenses.
Hi Mark. I’m talking about intentionally keeping the focus distance, focal length, and aperture the same – with the only variable being the camera sensor/film size. The sensor/film size does affect DOF. Try a DOF calculator if you’re not convinced (keep the first 3 variables I mention the same, and only change the camera sensor size).
John, what you said is partially true. There is a general assumption, that circle of confusion changes between different formats, but that’s ONLY with one condition – that the smaller sensor is up-sampled to the larger format to match the print size, which would obviously impact the DoF. Now here is some food for thought where the above statement does not apply. When dealing with two images that are of the same or similar resolution, say between the Fuji X-T1 that has 16 MP and the Nikon Df, which also has a resolution of 16 MP, the up-sampling assumption suddenly does not work anymore. Printing a 16 MP image would produce the same print size, even though the formats are different!
So in this particular case, the DoF between the X-T1 and the Df would be exactly the same if the lens was identical and the camera to subject distance did not change…
There are so many different variables that come into play when you start factoring in the sensor size…it is best to keep it simple. I can understand the notion of “equivalent focal length” relative to 35mm, but stating that one would need something like a 25mm f/0.7 lens to match the full-frame 50mm f/1.4 is just silly in my opinion.
Hi Nasim. I agree with you that the “equivalent focal length” stuff is nonsense and has caused confusion for many people. I was only narrowly disagreeing with you: Only on your assertion about DOF not changing so long as you keep distance the same, because that’s not correct.
The Df has roughly a 24x36mm sized sensor while the X-T1 has 15.6×23.6mm. Say you had, on both cameras, a 50mm lens and shot at f/1.4 at 10 feet distance and you produced an 8×12 inch print from both. The field of view would obviously be different in the photos (the “crop factor” terminology we all love, LOL). However, the DOF would also be different in these two shots even though the focus distance, aperture, and focal length are the same. Consider that to produce a print of 8×12 inches from both, you need LESS magnification from the Df (eg. 24x36mm scaled up to 8×12 inches vs. 15.6×23.6 scaled up to 8×12 inches).
My example of the large format 8×10 compared with the 35mm film was intended to be extreme so you could easily see the effect.
Try a DOF calculator (keep focal length, aperture, and subject distance the same, and only adjust the camera sensor size) and you’ll see what I mean.
John, the print size does not depend on the size of the sensor – it depends on the total number of pixels in an image. Two images of 16 MP, but taken from two different size sensors would make similar print sizes – there is no need to up-sample anything, as long as the resolution is the same. You are right, the FoV would be different, but the print size would not!
I am aware of DoF calculators often taking sensor size into account. Once again, if we are assuming that the circle of confusion would have to be enlarged on smaller sensors to match larger sensors, then we can safely drop that out of the equation if the resolution is the same and no up-sampling is needed.
I’m not saying print size is dependent upon sensor size. I’m saying to determine DOF differences by comparing two same size prints from two different cameras involves different levels of magnification (the smaller the sensor, the more magnification is required to make that print). Anyway, enough said.
John, I don’t want to push more info your way if you would rather not talk about it, but think of it this way:
1) 16 MP prints from full-frame and APS-C would yield exactly the same print size, because it is dots / pixels per inch.
2) As long as the field of view is NOT the same (the FoV from the cropped sensor would appear narrower / larger), the DoF would be identical. In fact, if you wanted to make the FoV / framing the same, you would have to either reduce the APS-C print or increase the full-frame print and then chop it off.
Either way, my point is still the same – a 16 MP image would yield the same print, whether it comes from a full-frame camera or APS-C. Only when we deal with different resolution is when different print sizes are involved.
Also, please see my comment #55 that I posted below – hope it clears it up more for you.
Hi Nasim. Thanks for all your explanations. I think we are talking about different things. DOF is a somewhat subjective measure that the math tries to fit to the concept of viewing a particular sized print from a particular viewing distance, and determining what is acceptably sharp or not. The magnification to make a print that I refer to has nothing to do with pixel resolution. It has to do with scaling up something which starts as being only 24x36mm in size (full frame) or 15.6×23.6mm (for the X-T1) or whatever. To make the print, you might have to magnify the full frame image 7X (for example) while you might need to magnify the X-T1 image 11X (again, just an example, but the point is the X-T1 needs more to make the same size print). This does impact DOF, which again, is a subjective measure. Hope that helps clarify.
John, I think I know the source of your confusion on the matter. You are thinking more from the perspective of film, where magnification of a physical size would matter. In the case of sensors, the physical size of the sensor does not matter for print size – it is the number of pixels that does. Whether you are looking at 36x24mm or 23.6×15.6mm sensors, if both yield the same megapixel count, say 16 MP, their print size would be the same. You said: “the magnification to make a print that I refer to has nothing to do with pixel resolution” – I must assure you that pixel resolution is the ONLY variable for making prints from digital files. When upscaling images from smaller resolution to larger, all you do is increase the number of pixels in whichever software you use (say Photoshop). So for example, if you are going from 4000×3000 resolution image to say 6000×4500 resolution for a larger print, you are increasing the size of print by making more pixels and letting the software decide on how to properly fill in the gaps and re-construct the image without hopefully losing too much detail.
In regards to DoF, also keep in mind that depth of field is not a measurement of blur, but a measurement of how much is “in focus”. That measurement is relatively subjective, but the method of assessing sharpness has to do with the size of circle of confusion and the perceived “sharpness” of in focus areas. When going between same size prints, but with a different field of view, the image from a smaller sensor would appear more “magnified”. For a proper comparison, you would either need to up-sample the full-frame image and then chop off the corners to match the FoV, or down-sample the image from the smaller sensor and still chop off the corners from the full-frame image. In this case, all you are doing is increasing or decreasing the size of CoC to match the FoV, so the resulting DoF from both will be the same.
A smaller digital sensor does not necessarily make smaller prints just because the physical size of the sensor is smaller. If the lens out-resolves the sensor, a camera with a smaller sensor could potentially yield larger prints than a lower resolution camera with a much larger sensor! For example, the Nikon D7100 (APS-C) has 24 MP of resolution, while the Nikon Df (full-frame) only has 16 MP. If you have a landscape shot with something like the Zeiss Otus (which easily outresolves 24 MP APS-C) at something like ISO 100, the D7100 will produce a larger and more detailed print than the Nikon Df. That’s a fact, because the print size will depend on the total number of pixels per inch, which the D7100 has more of.
Hope this makes sense :)
Nasim, before saying to John that he is confused, please consider this. The sensor are of different sizes, the rest is the same. That means the field of view is different. The larger sensor has more elements into the picture. Elements of the smaller sensor are included and the surrounding ones are added because the sensor is bigger. Now they each have the same number of pixels , so they will be blown up by the same amount. However, the elements in the bigger sensor are smaller in the final image, because they now occupy less space in the print. Because they are smaller, we don’t see quite as early when they become blurred beyond an acceptable level. Hence, the bigger sensor produced a print with a different DoF.
Does that makes sense?
Hugh & John, all this concern over DOF & bokeh might be moot in the near future when software intelligently (and quite cleverly) handles the blur, regardless of the camera’s sensor size and/or lens aperture! A good & very recent read:
googleresearch.blogspot.com/2014/…p.html?m=1
Thank you Hugh! I wasn’t feeling very confused. :)
My assertion was only that if you keep subject distance, aperture, and focal length the same between two different cameras, DOF will be affected by the sensor or film size differences. The formula for DOF involve CoC (circle of confusion) and the generally accepted approaches to choosing appropriate CoC limits involve sensor or film PHYSICAL DIMENSIONS and not resolution of the sensor or film. My assertion is backed up by most DOF calculators. For an example, try 50mm focal length, f/1.4, 10 feet subject distance, and go try most any DOF calculator and change the camera and see if the DOF changes.
This image tries to display this graphically:
cdn.cambridgeincolour.com/image…iagram.png
Hugh, thank you for your comment and a different perspective. I never said that different sensor sizes do NOT yield different DoF :) They do, but only in certain conditions. My point is that pixel size is an important factor for determining the CoC, because smaller pixels yield more resolution and hence, larger prints.
Let’s review what you said above “However, the elements in the bigger sensor are smaller in the final image, because they now occupy less space in the print. Because they are smaller, we don’t see quite as early when they become blurred beyond an acceptable level. Hence, the bigger sensor produced a print with a different DoF.”
That’s correct! In your particular example, the DoF of the bigger sensor would be larger, since the elements in comparison appear smaller. Now let’s flip your example the other way around – let’s now compare a larger sensor with a pixel size that is equivalent to a smaller sensor (which would yield larger prints). Say compare the Nikon D7000 with 16 MP to the Nikon D800 with 36 MP. Both have similar pixel sizes, but very different resolution – 36 MP vs 16 MP. When we make prints with both, the Nikon D800 will yield approximately a print size of 24.5 x 16.4 inches @ 300 PPI. The D7000 will yield 16.4 x 10.9 inches, which is a much smaller print in comparison. Now print both of these and hang on the wall. What is the end result? The D800 would have a much larger print, but the inner part of it would be very similar to what we see on the D7000. You could just take scissors and cut the D800 image to match the FoV of the D7000 and it would yield pretty much the same size. Are you still saying now that the DoF would be different? I don’t think so :)
You could even do this without the D7000. Just shoot the D800 in full-frame at 36 MP, then set the camera to “DX Crop Mode” and take another shot. The DoF on both will be identical for the same visible area…
Mr. B, I don’t know where the misconception on “equivalence” comes from, but there is no such thing as an f/1.2 lens being f/1.8 equivalent on a different format. That’s ONLY partially true for one variable and that’s depth of field – the light gathering ability of the lens and other physical properties never change. Perhaps this needs an article on its own, but please do not confuse this. A 56mm f/1.2 lens is a 56mm f/1.2 lens, no matter what camera body it is attached to!
So stating that the 56mm f/1.2 focuses easily because it is attached to an APS-C sensor is wrong. You would never say that the Canon 50mm f/1.2L focuses easier on the Canon 60D versus the Canon 6D right? :)
Thanks Nasim I understand what you are saying. What brought this to mind is a recent video by Tony Northrup with a different point of view. www.youtube.com/watch…5zN6NVx-hY start at 2:15 and you will see he does says multiply aperture by crop factor to explain DOF differences.
Wow, I am blown away by the number of mistakes this person is making in his video. He does not understand differences between field of view and angle of view. He does not understand physical properties of lenses, judging by such remarks as “a 100mm lens became a 160mm lens”. Formats do not change the focal length! Another wrong statement “the smaller sensor of an APS-C camera or a Micro 4/3 sensor will introduce a lot more noise, because they are gathering less total amount of light”. What nonsense! Where do people get this stuff from? In that same example, he is showing a Canon 5D Mark II at 200mm f/5.6 and compares it to OM-D E-M10 at 100mm f/2.8 and yet somehow the smaller format has more noise? The shutter speed on the OM-D E-M10 is actually twice faster at f/2.8. If you were to translate that to ISO, you could be shooting at 1 stop lower ISO with the smaller format (if you follow his example). Noise has nothing to do here – the sensor size does not dictate how much noise you get. Put bigger pixels on a smaller sensor and smaller pixels on full-frame and what happens with noise now? And what about print size? Ouch!
This is what happens when people start mixing everything without fully understanding the subject. And the worst part of it, they teach others to make the same mistakes.
Sorry if I were a bit harsh on the video. I could not finish watching it after a few minutes, because it is extremely misleading and plain wrong…
Thanks for your reply. I don’t want to hijack your review which is excellent by the way.
You are most welcome! If you want some more details, check out this article that I wrote a while ago:
photographylife.com/equiv…ld-of-view
It does not touch on all relevant topics, but it should hopefully clear up some confusion when it comes to some terms like equivalent focal length.
I’ll second this response by Nasim, this kind of inaccurate information is all over the internet and it’s really a shame! It’s no wonder we are all so misled on so many more topics than just photography!
A 100mm FF lens does not automatically become a 150mm on a crop sensor camera. The crop body simply doesn’t see the ends of the lens and this provides a similar field of view to what you might see with a 150mm lens on FF. Depth of field and compression are not like a 150mm. And on top of this, you’d likely change distance to subject which, then again changes these variables.
Yes Nasim, a long detailed article on this topic and then we have to get it on Fstoppers and every other blog out there so that this becomes the “standard” reference article out there on the internet.
For some users, its too technical to think this way. There is a difference between being an artist and an engineer. An artist doesn’t quite mind if my color black is different from your color black, as long as it looks good to me. An engineer, by contrast, wants a standard reference.
When a nubie asks, “Is a 200mm DX lens equivalent to a 300mm Fullframe lens?” The right answer is, “Yes.” — You can supplement with all those other informations for clarity, but we don’t need to over-complicated matters either. There is complete ignorance, so a child’s answer is the responsible answer.
check this out!
www.flickr.com/photo…096725884/
I kind of agree with Global. In the end most users care about the angle of view in an image anyway. But the correct question should read “Is a 200 mm FX lens on an APS-C sensor equivalent to a 300mm FX lens on a fullframe sensor?” the answer is “Yes, it will produce the same angle of view (and field of view) but Depth of Field won’t be equal.”
However i do get the frustration on using the word “equivalent”. Images are not “equivalent”.
I know that this is very “late to the party” (as they say), but for anyone coming across this very informed discussion, I’d like to point on that the root of the disagreement. Both sides were making well thought out and correct statements, so why the disagreement?
The answer lies in two statements: Nasim said, “When we make prints with both, the Nikon D800 will yield approximately a print size of 24.5 x 16.4 inches @ 300 PPI. The D7000 will yield 16.4 x 10.9 inches, which is a much smaller print in comparison,” whereas John said, “Consider that to produce a print of 8×12 inches from both, you need LESS magnification from the Df (eg. 24x36mm scaled up to 8×12 inches vs. 15.6×23.6 scaled up to 8×12 inches).” Nasim is talking about maintaining print resolution, while John is talking about maintaining print size. No statement about relative DOF can be made that is consistent across both assumptions. Neither is wrong; they’re just different ways of looking at the question.
Personally, when I think/talk about an “equivalent” lens, I’m referring to getting a particular final image at a given print size. In other words, my thinking is along the lines of John’s. If I want to maintain the same FOV, DOF, perspective and subject on a given print size, then the “crop factor” multiplies (not physically, but practically) the required focal length and aperture to find the equivalence.
For example, if I were to stand 10 feet away from a subject with an Olympus E-M1 + 42.5mm @ f/1.2, a Fuji X-T1 + 56mm @ f/1.6 and Nikon D610 @ f/2.4, and then print all three to 8″ x 10″ (I’ll ignore aspect ratios for simplicity, but they would change things slightly due to cropping to fit 5:4), I would end up with three images with the same FOV, DOF and perspective.
Additionally, if I were to adjust the ISO levels on the three bodies to maintain the same shutter speed for the same exposure (i.e., using higher ISO on the larger formats), I would end up with roughly the same noise level (compare the S/N charts and see that for similar generation sensors, even with different pixel densities, the differences aren’t too far off from the roughly 1 stop advantage of FF over APS-C and APS-C over m4/3.)
That’s how I (and I imagine many others) think about “equivalence”. It’s about trying to get the same basic resulting image (completely ignoring things like bokeh, here) for any given print size from different format cameras.
To me, if you start talking about changing the print size based on the sensor resolution, you are having a very different discussion applicable to a very different set of requirements (displaying in a gallery, perhaps?) The sensor resolution question matters (again, to me) when you have a desired end print/usage size (e.g., “I want to be able to print large posters” or “the client will be using this on a billboard) and for the ability to crop (and still print large.)
Oops, forgot the D600 lens size. It should be “Nikon D610 + 85mm @ f/2.4”.
Nasim great review. I also have the XT1 and the 56 1.2 and I agree its an unbelievable combination producing excellent JPEGs. Nasim are you shooting raw? I notice some of the color smearing that’s been talked about at length at higher ISO are you seeing the same?
Many of the above shots were shot in JPEG, because I forgot that ISO 100 does not provide RAW files. Otherwise, whenever possible, I shoot RAW. The smearing of RAW files is still there, but it is not too bad, especially if you use a third party RAW converter like Photo Ninja. Just make sure not to use aggressive sharpening – that’s where the smearing can get pretty visible.
This water coloring or “smearing” thing I hear about on raw images has me also extremely Leary. RAW as far as I’m concerned is the only way to shoot as I happily rely heavily on LR and to think there is somehow something wrong with images produced by Fuji cameras make this unusable. I’d love some details on this when your full review comes out.
Jon, you won’t see the artifacts on most images – only when there is a lot of detail and plenty of sharpening applied, is when the artifacts become visible. For me, RAW files from Fuji cameras are more than acceptable in Lightroom…
thank you for the very helpful review, i hope you are going to compare this camera to the Olympus OM-D-E1 again when your full review is finished and also I would be very interested to hear your opinion of how well the latest iteration of Lightroom works on raw images of the Fuji.
I tried Fuji and compared the RAW files (edited in LR5) to the RAW files of an Olympus E-M5. Fuji definitely cooks the RAW files. In other words, there is some heavy in camera processing going on. This robs the files from a lot of detail. The OM-D files have more noise, but also more detail. The difference between APSC and MFT is very small, even if it’s a ‘miracle’ X-Trans sensor. Don’t be fooled by the hype. You’ll only see a real difference when you use a recent full frame sensor with some good electronics to back it up. Like the Nikon D600 or D800. The full frame Sony A and RX series are an example of a good sensor but with poor electronics. The results is a noisy RAW file.
Nasim these shots are simply stunning…..I can’t wait for a full review. Thanks
Thank you Wandiba! Will be working hard on a review. Also, planning to take the X-T1 with me to my upcoming trip to London at the end of the month. Hopefully will come back with a lot of great images!
Lovely tones and color. I was even more impressed when you said these were shot in JPEG…..I guess EVF with exposure preview comes really handy when shooting JPEG
Ben, thank you! Yes, the Fuji system just nails JPEGs and white balance. I love straight out of camera results and the large EVF certainly helps in nailing the focus and exposure.
Thanks for the pre-review preview! I’ve been hoping you would get to the X-T1 sooner that later. This looks like the one camera that will get me into the mirrorless arena!
Hi Nasim, can you please elaborate on the AF-C being “still not the same as DSLRs”. I’m thinking about upgrading from my D7000 and the two ways I’m considering is go full-frame with a D610 or switch to Fuji XT1. I’m more or less clear on pros and cons or the two options, except the AF tracking performance. You’re giving a number of 12/15 for XT1. I’m mostly shooting my kids running around as well, with a D7000-35mm f2.0 combo, and the 80% hit rate sounds phenomenal for me already, especially if you’re talking about head and shoulder type of portraits like the one in the article. Where would you put the XT1 in comparison with different “levels” of DSLR (D5xxx, D7xxx, D610/800, D4)? What would be the difference in hit-rate? Does this change in any direction as the light goes away? What are the situations where the XT1 turns helpless but the DSLRs are still hitting focus? I’d shoot kids most of the time with 35mm/85mm prime combo (23mm/56mm on Fuji). I couldn’t yet find any review on the web that would give a real sense of the difference between the two system’s efficiency with regards to AF tracking.
Thanks a lot in advance,
Adam
Oh yes, this camera is a gem.
You basically get the advantages of full frame (shallow DOF, great image quality and huge viewfinder) for the price and size of an APS mirrorless.
My budget only allows me to stay one or two generations behind : I just bought a used D700, but my next camera will be an XT1 :D
This is a little misleading. While the X-T1 body is lighter and cheaper than the full frame bodies, what a lot of folks do not mention is that the lens are EXPENSIVE and HEAVY and not particularly small. The two lenses that most folks like myself are interested in when thinking of purchasing this body are the 23mm 1.4 and 56mm 1.2 and this applies to both of them.
“EXPENSIVE and HEAVY and not particularly small” — compared to what?
Let’s just take the 56mm lens. I would compare the Fuji 56mm f/1.2 build quality, image quality and FOV equivalent to, say, a Nikon 85mm f/1.4G lens; I have both so I’m writing this with at least a little bit of experience.
The Nikon lens costs 60% more and is 63% heavier than the Fuji.
Re: 56mm lens: Feather-light? No. Heavy? Maybe, for a 5-year old child. I’d say the lens is solid — in a confidence-inspiring way, not heavy. it’s 405 grams. For an f/1.2 lens that’s great every way you measure it.
I’d take the Fuji X-T1 + 56mm f/1.2 combo with me 10x more than the Nikon D600 + 85mm f/1.4 combo. Actually, make that at least 30x, because in the month or so since I’ve owned the X-T1, I’ve taken it with me every day, while I’ve taken my D600 with me exactly once.
Incorrect. On a full frame (D600), the Nikon 85mm 1.8G would be equivalent of the Fuji 56mm 1.2, not the 85mm 1.4G in terms of Dof. The 85mm 1.8g costs about $350 in the used market, is light, and is a terrific performer. The Fuji 56mm will cost you almost three times as much without any significant weight reduction. As I said, the weight and size advantage is in the body, not the lenses. The Olympus, OTOH, offers a significant lighter and smaller lens setup. but you will have to sacrifice and go down to even smaller sensor size.
To quote dpreview.com on why mirrorless is much more desirable when shooting at wide aperture (review of the XT1, page 10):
“One huge advantage of mirrorless cameras like the X-T1 over SLRs is autofocus accuracy with fast primes. Almost all SLRs struggle to focus fast primes sufficiently accurately to make the most of high resolution sensors, because the autofocus system is entirely separate from the image sensor itself. But mirrorless cameras determine focus by looking at the actual image projected by the lens onto the sensor, which is an inherently more accurate way of doing things. Enthusiast SLRs offer focus microadjustment settings as a workaround, but even this isn’t always sufficient to overcome their limitations.”
and:
“For example it can focus the 56mm F1.2 lens sufficiently accurately to get consistently sharp images wide open every single shot, regardless of subject distance or the position of the AF area within the frame. This contrasts very favorably with our recent experiences trying to persuade the Nikon D7100 to work with the AF-S Nikkor 58mm f/1.4G properly; even with AF microadjustment set, the camera simply couldn’t focus the lens accurately at all subject distances.”
That sums it all for me. No more AF frustrations :-)
Sorry, you’re just talking about depth of field ONLY. f/1.2 is f/1.2 when it comes to light gathering ability. It’s much more difficult & expensive to create and manufacture an f/1.4 lens, let alone an f/1.2 lens. If you disagree, then why doesn’t every manufacturer make an f/1.4 or f/1.2 lens at the same price as an f/1.8 lens?
So, the weight and size advantage is not only with the body, but also with the lenses. If you look at cameras with even smaller sensors (like m4/3 and Nikon CX), then the lenses are even smaller than for APS-C lenses. Bigger sensors — full frame and medium format = larger lenses. Can’t get around that.
If you think the lenses — for the speed/light gathering ability — are still expensive and heavy, then it’s more likely that your wallet doesn’t have the strength to carry them. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Everyone has a budget, including me.
My wallet is in great shape which is why I have full Canon, Nikon, and Olympus systems ,and the Fuji system is on order as well. Your comments show your insecurity. =)
I want to make sure folks realize that Fuji lenses do not have the same form factor as Olympus lenses and I also wanted to point out your bias when comparing the two lenses. Unlike you, I dont have an axe to grind.
You might gather slightly more light in the 1.2 lens but the full frame sensor of of D600 will still give you better ISO performance with the 1.8 lens. Can you say oops?
Arthur, my apologies — I should have done a better job of editing before I hit the “Post Comment” button. I have no axe to grind, and if I could edit or delete my statement about your wallet, I’d do it. I have no idea what your budget is; what’s expensive for each of us is obviously an individual thing. What’s expensive for me may be very affordable for you.
I was simply trying to say that if you thought these Fuji lenses were heavy and expensive… Well maybe, but compared to what? We agree that these Fuji lenses are heavier (and sometimes) more expensive than, say, for an M4/3s system. My comparison was against their full frame “equivalent,” with regards to field of view and light-gathering ability. I understand that for similar distances, DOF will be different. Also, one can’t compare f/1.4 or faster lenses to their f/1.8 counterparts. For whatever reasons (I’m not an optical engineer) the cost and weight of these faster lenses roughly double when going from f/1.8 to f/1.4 or f/1.2.
Re: Better ISO performance with D600 vs. X-T1.
This is just my opinion, but I don’t see that much of a difference at higher ISO — at least up to ISO 25600 — with both the shots I’ve taken and those I’ve seen on imaging-resource.com’s Comparometer. Here are some links to compare between similar ISO files for both cameras:
X-T1: www.imaging-resource.com/PRODS…I25600.HTM
D600: www.imaging-resource.com/PRODS…I25600.HTM
I actually prefer the images from the X-T1 samples over the D600 (once more, just my opinion).
Maybe I was just having a bad afternoon, but again, apologies for the way my posts to you came across. There’s no reason we can’t have a discussion like we would over a beer. If we agree to disagree about some things, then so be it — besides, I don’t agree with everything my brothers and I discuss and everything works out OK… Like I do with them, I’d just buy you the next round of drinks and we’d be off discussing yet something else. Cheers!
Gerry,
No problem. My comments were not made to drive buyers away from the Fuji system. I actually have one on order. I only made that comment based on my research. I was excited about the X-T1 and still am since I have the body on order, but I was a little disappointed when I compared the size and weight of the lens.
I am after an alternative lightweight setup to my D4 and D800E. My OMD EM5 is incredibly light and small but those benefits come at a price of image quality. I have been looking at the Nikon Df and Fuji X-T1 as the alternative. I have placed an order for both and will shoot with them over the summer and then keep one and sell the other. I am looking for the 35mm and 85mm equivalents focal lengths for both systems. I am also getting the new 35mm 1.8G FX for Nikon along with the 85mm 1.8G since my 1.4 ones are too heavy and defeat the purpose for my quest. 1.8s are also the better comparisons for the Fuji lens I am consdering. When doing the spec and price comparison for the lenses here is what I found:
Nikon 35mm 1.8G FX (305g, $600) vs Fuji 23mm 1.4 (300g, $900)
Nikon 85mm 1.8G (350g, $500) vs Fuji 56mm 1.2 (405g, $1000)
I was disappointed to find that the Fuji ones are as heavy or heavier and significantly more expensive. The price difference between the Nikon Df + these two lenses and Fuji X-T1 and these two lenses is only about $600.
The main point here to take is that the weight, price, and size advantage comes from the X-T1 body and not the lenses.
Arthur,
It’s true that Fuji 23 and 56mm lenses are heavier and more expensive than their Nikon FX counterparts. However, I believe Fuji could have made them much lighter. If you look at their dimensions, they are in fact smaller than the Nikkor FX lenses:
Nikon 35mm 1.8G FX (72×72) vs Fuji 23mm 1.4 (72×63)
Nikon 85mm 1.8G (79×74) vs Fuji 56mm 1.2 (73×70)
The reason why the Fuji are heavier is because they are made out of metal while the Nikkor are made out of plastic. The Fuji are indeed better built. Were the Nikkor built the same, they would very likely be heavier.
You mentioned owning an Olympus E-M5. Do you have the 17 f/1.8 and 45 f/1.8 lenses? These are super tiny and light. However, you loose 2 stops of DOF control over full frame. I guess it’s all a matter of compromises…
While I’m OK with the current weight/size/cost of Fuji’s main 3 prime lenses (23mm/35mm/56mm) , it sure would be interesting to see what these lenses would be like (weight/size/cost) if Fuji had made f/1.8 versions… Hmmm… smaller and at least half the cost — for a slightly slower lens — would have been a nice option. Ah, one can only wish at this point.
Keep us posted on how you find the Nikon Df and Fuji X-T1 when you get them!
The Nikon equivalent of 56mm 1.2 if not the Nikon 85mm 1.4G. It is the Nikon 85mm 1.8G. Full frame vs Cropped sensor. The 85mm 1.8G is light and cheap. It can be had for $350 in the used market. It is also a terrific performer.
Then just buy that and move on.
Easy there tiger. Not sure why you are so defensive. I am just telling folks out there to be aware that the Fuji lenses are not the same as Olympus lenses. They are well built but come at the expense of size and weight. Folks out there can do their own research. No need to get your panties in a bunch.
Again, apologies — please see my response to your post #74.
Nice little review.
But, is there a difference between this camera and the X-E2? The internals are the same….
Bart – yes, a few substantial differences — I don’t want to rehash everything here, but main ones are form factor, EVF, continuous AF performance, weather sealing, UHS-II card capability, etc. You can find more info on other posts on this site, and when all else fails… Google is your friend! :-)
photographylife.com/fuji-x-t1-vs-x-e2
Exciting preview Nasim, I’m looking forward for your final review.
You’re also right about criticizing the misconceptions about optical laws and the faulty simplification called “equivalence”. Bob Atkins has some pertinent articles on this issue and I would also recommend Paul van Walree’s great collection of “misconceptions” – toothwalker.org
When I first try to understand these issues, I was looking for a fast tele lens for portraiture and I was interested which one would give me a smaller DoF for a given situation. Could that be a 85mm f/1.4, a 135mm f/2 or a 180mm f/2.8 lens? And I discovered that for what I called a given situation, meaning a particular framing of the subject (i.e. head, head and shoulders or a full body portrait) there is the notion of reproduction ratio (RR, also called magnification). To obtain the same frame, the distance between the photographer and the subject would have to change when using different sensors size for the cameras.
But, for the same reproduction ratio, the DoF and FoV equivalence of a Fujinon 56mm f/1.2 would be identical with a 84mm f/2 (not f/1.8 as indicated above) mounted on a (1)35mm format camera.
Conversely, if the distance between the photographer and the subject remains the same, the FoV and RR
would differ, but not the DoF.
Best regards,
Dominic
Wow, just wow Nasim. These pictures and this review make me feel like if I take this camera to a wedding, it would turn out to be a dream shoot. Do you think the pictures would have been this sharp if shot in the same manner with a nikon dx and a 35mm/1.8 prime lens?
Excellent preview, Nasim. The image samples are very well captured indeed.
To me, the 2 main advantages of mirrorless (beside size) over traditional DSLRs are:
1) Perfect AF accuracy. Most people don’t seem to realize how much more accurate AF is in mirrorless land. What most reviewers seem to care about is focus tracking while nobody really realizes the single AF reliability is of uttermost importance! I personally don’t care about focus tracking if single AF accuracy is not consistent or reliable. That’s the problem with PDAF on DSLRs. Because the AF module doesn’t see the image it’s focusing on, it may very well be off, especially if the alignment between the image sensor and the PDAF sensors is not perfect. Additionnaly, lens calibration and AF adjusts are a thing of the past. Likewise, by opposition to many PDAF implementations, with CDAF light temparature has no effect on accuracy. I find is soooo liberating! With my D800, my Nikkor 70-200 needed different micro-adjusts at different focal lenghts! What do you do in such situation? Optimize it for 200mm? or 70mm? or 135mm? What a pain in the butt. On mirrorless, AF just WORKS. It’s close to 100% accurate since it works on the final image as viewed by the CDAF algorithm.
2) I love the WYSIWYG aspect of mirrorless. Basically, what you see is what you get. If you WB is off, you’ll see it immediatly. If some areas are over or under exposed you’ll see it in real time (thanks to the blinking colors on my E-M1). You can zoom 14x in real time and check for perfect focus when using MF, etc. The list goes on and on.
After having fully switched to mirrorless (Olympus E-M1), I can’t imagine going back to a DSLR anymore! Mind you I had a D800 which had (almost) the best IQ in the market. However, I find the IQ on the E-M1 to be good enough for my need. I don’t print billboards or shoot low light on a regular basis. I hardly ever go beyond ISO 1600. I believe that for 95%+ of photographers, in terms of IQ any camera on the market today is better than the person operating it.
After having used mirrorless for the last 6 months, I now find traditional DSLRs extremely outdated and limited in terms of usability. No more AF inaccuracies frustration. No more focus + recompose. No more exposure guess work. No more…etc. Things like face detection (with closest eye in focus) work wonders. Quite amazing. The net results is that I enjoy photography much more than before :-)
I really think traditional DSLRs day are seriously counted. There is no doubt that in a few years from now they will be a small niche in the market.
Florent-
this camera shoots clean in low light, from what Ive seen, up to 3200. I mean clean. Maybe a stop beyond that. However, I can vouch for 3200. Its not capable of d4 low light performance, but its not terribly far off. With any lens capable of shooting wide open at 2 or under you can practically shoot in the dead of night with amazing results. This is an amazing camera. Someone mentioned above that the weight of glass is significant. Compared to what? I mean, I agree in some respects. This system isn’t join to fit in your pocket. However, my Nikkor 85 1.4D was a hulk compared to the 56 1.2 Fuji. Couple that to the smallest Nikon FF D610 and its a massive difference. Its a very compact system for what its capable of.
I agree with you on tech vs skill as well. I made some prints of my sisters dogs for her birthday and she could not believe how good they looked. Far better than the professional pics taken with an eos system by a hack calling themselves a pro because they spent six grand on some gear. I used a canon powershot s90 purchased for I think 400 a few years back.
Thanks Nasim for taking the time to write this in addition to your up coming review, I always look fwd to your reviews. Nice work.
Question, I have an XE2. All the specs look the same so is there ANY difference between the X T1 and X E2 in terms of autofocus speed or accuracy? Do you have an XE2 to compare a few shots with each?
By the way last week I purchased the X 10-24 lens and compared it to my Touit 12mm and I can not see any difference in image quality at 12mm.
Hello Nasim,
A few days ago I went to a local shop to touch the X-T1 because I, like many, love its design.
Since everybody seems happy with its ergonomy, I was a little disappointed by the four direction keys to navigate the menus.
Besides that, I see that you used the camera with off-camera flash. Is there a way to see in the EVF a clear image even when you select some exposure (e.g. 1/180 f/11) that, without flash, would be dark? I could not find this in the menu but of course it would be necessary if for instance you mount a radio trigger.
Thanks,
Marco
From Lovegrove blog…
www.prophotonut.com/2013/…rtraiture/
Preview exposure in manual mode set to off [ Menu > Set -up 1 > Screen set-up > Preview Exp. in manual mode > toggle on or off]
Notes: The exposure preview in manual mode is fabulous but in the studio it needs to be switched off otherwise the LCD and the EVF are just black. I shoot all my studio flash work at f/11 because my principal flash heads are at 1/4 power or so, they recycle quickly and have at least two stops of adjustment available in either direction.
Hi!
It would be very interesting to see a head-to-head comparison to the Sony a6000, especially regarding continous AF performance.
BR,
Erik
Nasim,
As with most of your reviews, I found this one very interesting, but it certainly does not mirror my experience with the very similar X-E2 which I owned for about two weeks and then returned. Granted that I only had the kit 18-55 and the 55-200 lenses, however I was very disappointed with the IQ and even more so with the poor high ISO ability. As such, I am looking forward to your head to head review of the Olympus E-M1. After returning the Fuji, I bought a cheap, but comptetent, Olympus EPM2 with two kit lenses and was amazed at both the IQ and the high ISO results. So much so, that I bought an E-P5 which has the same sensor and most of the features of the E-M1 at less than half the price. After reading your review and a few others, I dug out Popular Photograhy’s reviews of both cameras, the E-M1 from December, 2013 and the X-T1 in the current April issue. They seem to parallel my conclusions that both resolution and high ISO are better in the Olympus. I agree that it doesn’t necessary make a lot of sense that a smaller sensor with the same number of pixels would yield better results at higher ISOs, but they think that there is about a two stop difference, as do I. I should add that I have never been a fan of crop sensor cameras and mainly shoot a D3s and a D600, so I didn’t expect that either the Fuji or the Oly would fully compete with either.
Don
May be you need to read this
billfortney.com/?p=10224
Tony Northrup made himself very popular by saying similar things…I guess its the power of internet.
Thanks for the link.
I wish that I had read that before I had made my own conclusions and then returned the camera. As you say, it’s the power of the internet Hopefully, you are enjoying your noise-free X-T1 since that is really all that matters.
Don
BTW, as hard as I tried, I was never able to capture one sharp eyeball. I noticed that Nasim wasn’t able to do so either until he used artificial light on his model.
Compared a Fuji X-E2 to an Olympus E-PM2 once. Both with their kit lenses. The Olympus RAW files had better detail and a little more noise. It was very easy to make the two RAW files look almost the same. The Fuji went back to the store. I didn’t like the feel of that Fuji body either. It felt a bit hollow and cheap and it was not as responsive as the Olympus. A lot of stuff gets hyped on the internet. If you want good image quality and a well build camera body, just get a full frame Canon or Nikon. Using full frame gear (other than Sony A series etc.) is a good training for your muscles too.
Surprised this hasn’t already been noticed/asked… but what’s with the bizarre cyan skies in all of the photographs with sky? Is that the price Fuji paid for pleasant JPEG skin tone or a design consequence of the sensor’s CFA? Either way, if this is the way sky will look with the X-T1 I’ll happily pass.
Perhaps you’re surprised because you might be the only one noticing “bizarre” colors…(?) Perhaps your monitor is in need of color calibration? Nothing looks bizarre on any of my 3 monitors in my office. I’m viewing in the latest version Safari on a Mac (latest Mavericks), calibrated with an x-rite ColorMunki Photo (not exactly the highest end calibration system, but then again it’s much better than nothing).
Besides, I personally wouldn’t come to any conclusion about “bizarre colors” — or even “excellent colors” –after looking at 3 photos on 1 site… But’s that’s just me.
Marco, that’s because the images were shot in JPEG and I could not bring the blues out more. Like I mentioned earlier, I set ISO to 100, which automatically set the camera to JPEG. It was a bright day and I mostly ended up with JPEG images. The sky can be darkened as much as you want, as long as you get the exposure right. In my case here, I had two issues – lack of ND filter and no RAW :( Rookie mistakes for sure!
Thanks for confirming that I wasn’t imagining things on my monitor, Nasim. So if the cyan skies are the result of shooting JPEG here, are you saying that the Fuji JPEG engine is at a disadvantage for use on landscapes?
Nasim. You may not like it but most respected photo review sites from photozone.de to dpreview specify lens dof full frame equivalent for lenses these days. Dpreview even has some articles demonstrating how different things are depending on sensor size. Photozone for every lens immediately afterwords lists full frame equivalent. For 56 1.2 it would be 84/1.8. So top photo sites in the world must be wrong. I know for a fact from owning m43 12-35 and 35-100/2.8 that they won’t blow out background like a full frame 24-70/2.8 lens. It’s a fact.
David, I am not questioning the fact that smaller sensors affect the image differently than larger sensors – physics are physics! If you were to change the camera to subject distance, of course the DoF would be completely different, that’s a given. I do not have a problem with this at all, I understand that it is often an easy way to present information. My problem is not the information itself, but HOW it is presented. A smaller sensor NEVER changes the focal length of a lens – that’s a physical property of a lens. A 50mm lens is a 50mm lens no matter what camera body it is used on. What changes is the field of view due to the crop, that’s really it. Saying that a 56mm f/1.2 lens is an 85mm f/1.8 equivalent is ONLY true for DoF, it is not true for the exposure.
For example, say you and I are shooting the exact same scene – I am shooting with the 56mm f/1.2 lens on a Fuji and you are shooting with the 85mm f/1.8 on a full frame DSLR. When taking a photograph of the same scene, our exposure would be 1 full stop apart. If say mine is 1/100 @ f/1.2, yours would be 1/50 @ f/1.8 – the exposure would not be the same on both! So stating that a 56mm f/1.2 lens is equivalent to a 85mm f/1.8 is only true for one thing – DoF. The exposure won’t be the same and once you change the camera to subject distance, many other things might not be the same either. For example, the quality of background blur / bokeh does change at different focus distances. A 56mm lens has a very different optical construction than an 85mm lens, so the way they render foreground and background elements might be different as a result. So once you start moving around, the idea of “equivalence” starts falling apart from a number of different angles…
A more appropriate way to state equivalence would be something like this:
A 56mm lens on an APS-C sensor would have a similar field of view as an 85mm lens on a full-frame camera. As long as the field of view is the same, the 56mm f/1.2 lens on a smaller sensor would produce larger depth of field, because the camera and the lens would have to be moved further away from the subject. In such setting, the DoF of the 56mm f/1.2 lens on APS-C would be similar to what an 85mm f/1.8 lens would yield on full-frame, but purely from the DoF perspective.
I don’t think anyone wants to explain it all in such detail, but based on what most websites have been doing, it leads people to make incorrect assumptions. For example, Mr B from comment #1 thought that if a 56mm f/1.2 is equivalent to a 85mm f/1.8, then it probably explains why it focuses better than a Canon 50mm f/1.2 lens. But that’s not true – designing a fast f/1.2 lens is a challenge, no matter what sensor format it is used on!
There are many examples like this. And then we have people that want Olympus/Panasonic to release a f/0.70 lens so that it is equivalent to a f/1.4 full-frame lens, with full AF capabilities! How are you going to explain them that designing such lenses is either impossible or impractical?
I am fine with equivalence, as long as the term is used and applied correctly. I can totally see why it makes sense to use equivalence to approximate field of view between different sensor sizes. However, the rest of the stuff is where things get pretty tricky. Once you throw CoC, DoF, print size, sensor generation, pixel pitch and other things into the mix, things get pretty ugly from there.
Someone that follows DxOMark’s score system religiously could state that a larger sensor receives overall more light. I have seen comments from people that state that a full-frame lens performs better than APS-C because it receives more overall light. Well, if that were true, why do we have some modern DX sensors that perform extremely well when compared to the first generation FX sensors? Suddenly it is not all about the pure size, but also about the generation of the sensor as well! In 5 years, the noise performance of a DX sensor might get really close to the noise performance of the current FX sensor. Then what are we going to say about larger sensors receiving more light? Or take medium format CCD sensors that look like garbage beyond ISO 800 – see DxOMark’s ranking of the “Sports” category: www.dxomark.com/Camer…ngs/Sports
If larger sensors received more light just because they were physically bigger as some people argue, wouldn’t MF CCD outperform full-frame? Well, apparently not…
Too much headache with all this. I really wish we never got into the whole “equivalence” debate, because it can create endless discussions and valid arguments on both sides.
Thanks Nasim. I obviously understand that it is a DOF difference only, and there are many caveats (i.e., the distance to subject, etc). Further, I understand that F/1.2 lenses are expensive because you are designing a F/1.2 lens period. It is not the same as to design an equivalent F/1.8 lens. You do have to design F/1.2 lens that gathers light at F/1.2. I also understand that there is such a thing as a quality of background bokeh, and it is not necessarily dependent on how thin the DOF is. Some lenses have magical bokeh like Nikkor 85 1.4D for example.
Nevertheless, it is I think important to let people know, and many sites now do, that look, other things being equal, and you don’t have space to step back, a full frame 85 1.2 lens mounted on a full frame body, in terms of its ability to THROW THE BACKGROUND BLURRY, will be UNMATCHED currently by any lens designed for a smaller sensor, because it is impossible/impracticable to do so. That is one of the privileges of owning a full frame camera – you can buy a 85/1.8 lens which, for Canon costs less than $400, and for Nikon, currently, often goes on sale for under $400, and you will match in DOF a APSC F/1.2 equivalent, and for m43, you will match a F/1 equivalent. Furthermore, it is much easier for a full frame manufacturer to make a 1.8 lens that is sharp wide open, than for a manufacturer of a crop sensor camera (or anyone for that matter) to make a 1.2 lens that is equally as sharp wide open. Yes it is possible, as Fuji demonstrated with 56/1.2 or Panasonic Leica with 42.5/1.2 but it is difficult. And these F/1.2 lenses, because you are making a F/1.2 lens, command higher prices because they are hard to design optically.
David, I totally get what you are saying here and I do agree with your underlying logic. However, everything becomes relative in the same sense – medium format cameras can also be unmatched for the amount of blur you can achieve due to extremely shallow depth of field, even compared to a full-frame. But the big question you must ask yourself is, how much blur do you truly need? If you are an f/1.4 photographer and that’s the aperture you are at 90% of the time (say doing portraiture work), then a full-frame would be a better choice than smaller formats. And there are some people like that – Charles Hildreth (one of our writers at PL) is such a photographer. But for 90% of the photographers out there, they tend to stop down the lens to f/2 and smaller when shooting, or they should with slower primes / zoom lenses. Consequently, that super blurry background is not as important for them in comparison. So for those folks, a mirrorless system would be more than adequate for their needs and the difference in blur would only appear marginal to them.
I totally agree with your comments on designing an f/1.8 lens vs f/1.2 – very different designs and obviously price points as a result. Give it a few more years when the price of mirrorless drops lower than APS-C DSLR and I think the economics will start making more sense then…
Nasim can you explain why in Andrew Van Beek comparison between Canon 85 1.2 and Fuji 56 1.2, when shot from the same distance, Canon 85 1.2 at F/1.8 still gives more blur and thinner DOF than Fuji 56 1.2 at 1.2? It is very clear from the second set of photos of a bride against the wall andrewvanbeek.com/fuji-…on-lenses/ Shouldn’t the DOF be approximately the same?
Thanks
That is because 56 f/1.2 has a much heavier vignetting wide open than 85 f/1.2 at 1.8. Vignetting affects background blur amount. Also I want to notice that shooting 56 f/1.2 APS-C lens is almost equivalent to shooting 85 f/1.8 on FF not only in terms of DoF, but also in terms of noise potential and consequently dynamic range. Though maximum possible DR (read IQ) with Nikon D600 is higher because of XT-1 base ISO of 200.
Nasim,
What an interesting argument Nasim! You couldn’t make it any clearer than this….
Many thanks for your generosity in knowledge sharing.
James, thank you for your feedback. Sharing is what it is all about at PL and I am glad that you enjoyed reading this discussion!
This amateur just sold off his Nikon gear for Fuji x-system mirrorless. Currently on the xe2. Just picked up the newly released Fuji x f4, 10-24 mm. Loving it for what I need. And I cut my gear load and size by 50%.
Hi Nashim thanks for this article. I wonder though what justify the high price of 56mm 1.2. If I had budget for that lens + X-T1 body, I could save money buy getting Canon 6D/Nikon D610 + 85mm 1.8 and I’d get better focus performance, better raw support for 3rd party raw editing and a full frame sensor. I will also get faster flash sync speed from D610 too. Why this camera? Its not MUCH smaller than those two cameras I mentioned.
No, you would get worse AF performance.
The Fuji will let you use the lens at f/1.2 with perfect focus accuracy. This doesn’t hold true with traditional DSLRs using PDAF. It’s very likely your D610 or 6D will require AF micro adjusts.
Here is a quote from dpreview’s which summarizes very well (review of the XT1, page 10):
“One huge advantage of mirrorless cameras like the X-T1 over SLRs is autofocus accuracy with fast primes. Almost all SLRs struggle to focus fast primes sufficiently accurately to make the most of high resolution sensors, because the autofocus system is entirely separate from the image sensor itself. But mirrorless cameras determine focus by looking at the actual image projected by the lens onto the sensor, which is an inherently more accurate way of doing things. Enthusiast SLRs offer focus microadjustment settings as a workaround, but even this isn’t always sufficient to overcome their limitations.”
So 6D and D610 are better for those points I raised other than focus performance with fast primes? 56 1.2 is more than double the price of 85 1.8 canikon lens, so I just can’t see why XT1 can be preferable for this instance.
Huh? Did you read what I wrote? What’s the point of a super fast prime when your DSLR can’t focus it properly? That’s my point.
“56 1.2 is more than double the price of 85 1.8 canikon lens, so I just can’t see why XT1 can be preferable for this instance.”
Because an f/1.2 lens is still an f/1.2 lens in terms of light gathering ability. Yes, DOF on the Fuji is about the same as f/1.8 on the full-frame camera, but the difference in bokeh depends on many things, and is critical only for the the pixel-peeping camera geek crowd — who are generally more concerned about how something looks on a test chart vs. how something looks as a *photograph*.
And BTW, I’m have both a Nikon D600 + Nikkor 85mm f/1.4G and a Fuji X-T1 + Fujinon 56mm f/1.2 sitting side-by-side, right here in front of me — and sorry, the Fuji combo is significantly smaller than the Nikon combo.
If you still think a Nikon or Canon FF combo is not much larger than a Fuji combo: let’s use Toyota vehicles to visualize a rough size comparison: Nikon combo: Toyota Sequoia. Fuji combo: Toyota FJ Cruiser. Sony RX100 point & shoot (just for comparison fun): Toyota Yaris. Hope that helps.
Great points and comparison. Please answer this since you have both. @ISO6400, same subject/lighting etc, which camera can produce better IQ (D610 vs X-T1)? If they are comparable, when one should get D610 over X-t1. Thanks
Hard to tell huge differences between the two cameras @ 6400 ISO. Take a look at imaging-resource.com’s Comparator page and have a look:
www.imaging-resource.com/IMCOM…OMPS01.HTM
Here are direct links to the ISO 6400 ISO sample shots:
Nikon D610 @6400 ISO
www.imaging-resource.com/PRODS…00NR2D.HTM
Fujifilm X-T1 @ 6400
www.imaging-resource.com/PRODS…00NR3D.HTM
Check the EXIF data as the exposure values aren’t exactly the same (both f/8. X-T1: 1/800 sec. D610: 1/1250 sec.); that said, these ISO 6400 shots look pretty close; I personally think the X-T1 file here looks slightly better at (what the camera says is) 6400 ISO.
When should one get the D610 over the X-T1? Off the top of my head get the D610 if you:
– already have a lot of Nikkor lenses (although I’ve sold most of my Nikkor lenses)
– regularly make very large prints (24MP on the D610)
– don’t like EVFs (look through the X-T1 yourself first though — its EVF is great)
– regularly use strobes outdoors (higher flash sync speed on the D610)
– need any weather-sealed lenses *right now*
– need very long focal length lenses (anything greater than 300mm FF equivalent field of view)
– shoot thousands of shots per day (D610 battery life is 3x better than any other mirrorless camera. That said, X-T1 spares are small and relatively cheap.)
– are OK with larger overall gear (I wanted to carry less weight when I’m out and about so I generally prefer the X-T1; I take it [+2 lenses] with me almost everywhere I go. My D600 + anything other than a 50mm lens… No so much.)
And the biggest reason to choose the D610 (if photography isn’t your main source of income):
– you want to “look like a *pro* to everyone”!!! Don’t forget the external battery grip though; not only does the D610 + battery grip combo “look pro” — it can also be used as a skull-smashing self defense tool.
Totally kidding on that last point… I have a battery grip too. It was a gift… Really! ;-)
Fujifilm cameras has fake ISO numbers according to reviews so it’s not fare to compare the same ISOs, you must compare the same exposures. In such comparison D610 wins hands down. Also it wins significantly in low ISO images (better resolution and DR).
@Eddie: I forgot to also say to choose the D610 if fast focusing speed, especially in low light, is extremely important. I tried to take some photos of a basketball game (in a gym) with the X-T1 this weekend and… The X-T1 is NOT the right tool for those conditions. :-)
@ Stepan, Yes D600/D610 photos of course have higher resolution than X-T1 photos. (Ummm… Just look at the MP specs… (?)
Also, I wouldn’t call Fujifilm camera metering “fake” — the exposure is just slightly different from other cameras. Actually, many cameras won’t meter the exact same lighting and subject conditions (even in a lab) exactly the same way for every ISO value.
If you don’t believe me, go to the imaging-resource Camera Comparator site, download some files and see for yourself:
www.imaging-resource.com/IMCOM…OMPS01.HTM
I just randomly picked and viewed the EXIF data from the “Still Life 1600” photos for the Nikon D610, Canon 5D Mark III, and Fuji X-T1. Theoretically this is supposed to be a controlled environment, so all the exposures should be the same, right? Well let’s see:
The D610’s “1600 ISO exposure” is f/8 and 1/320 sec
The 5D Mark III’s “1600 ISO exposure” is f/8 and 1/200 sec
The X-T1’s “1600 ISO exposure” is f/8 and 1/200 sec (same as the Canon’s!)
So I guess both the Canon 5D Mark III and Fuji X-T1 must have “fake ISO numbers,” right???
Of course they’re not fake… Just slightly different.
I am seriously considering the X system for the time I want to travel light.
But I had to re-read the line about the inability to shoot RAW at ISO100. You guys don’t see this as a severe drawback? If Canikon has this ‘feature’, I bet this thread will be full of judicious indignation, and how it is the final nail in its coffin. But not Fuji. Instead, it was brushed off as a mere inconvenience that was partly the fault of the user.
Why? Blinded by love?
AP, not at all – I have been criticizing the Fuji system for this for a while now. It just boggles me why Fuji won’t add the RAW support for the non-native ISO range. Nikon, Canon, Sony and Pentax can do it and I don’t know why Fuji cannot seem to figure it out!
It is a PITA as far as I am concerned. Not a huge deal, but still a PITA :)
Nasim great review! Do you think in next 2 years fuji will wipe out Nikon and canon market? I am afraid what will happen if Fuji brings FULL FRAME cameras!
Nasim, why bother to shoot at ISO 100 in RAW since it is not native ISO? ISO 100 only matter for JPEG shots because in RAW you could shoot ISO 200 and lower exposure in PP getting exactly the same image.
An enticing preview and interesting sample images. Thanks, Nasim. The sample images, especially of the young lady in the last 3, for some reason look unusually cold, calculating, unnatural, and artificial. I’m noticing more and more of this quality to digital images with successive releases of digital cameras, whether from Fuji, Nikon, or Canon. I’m curious about whether this is he direction that digital technology is going and whether consumers and digital photographers actually desire this type of artificial look to their photos.
Frank, that “cold” look is the result of using a large, soft light source, which creates very soft shadows and pops the subject. You can achieve any look with any modern camera, so it is not a certain “property” of the latest generation sensors :)
The one area I have trouble with is the brightness of the EVF (even when set at +5). I can not see anywhere nearly as well in the X-T1’s EVF viewfinder as I can with a Nikon DSLR. With the X-T1 I have difficulty discriminating details in the shadow areas to the point where I am not sure of the photo alignment for scenes with lots of shadow areas and a wide dynamic range. Any suggestions?
Firstly, I have for some reason not been receiving e-mail updates, so missed this thread!
I have the X-T1 and can only say it is amazing. Coupled with any of the Fuji lenses it performs seamlessly. Now, I also have the 10-24mm f4 to accompany my 18-55, 18mm, 55-200mm, 60mm and I am one happy guy. Shooting also with the X-E2, my D800 stayed in the cupboard for so long I sold it. I am keeping my D7100 for wildlife as Fuji X still has someway to go to match the AF speed and tracking plus the EV lag is still too slow. For everything else Fuji rocks.
Richard
Hi Nasim,
I currently have a Nikon D7000 with a Sigma 17-70 lens (very heavy with that lens) and am very interested in purchasing the X-E1 for the great reviews and price. I want to be able to use it on the street and take landscapes, but I also take close up shots of small mushrooms/plants. I read the the macro mode is basically useless on the X-E1, do you have any suggestions? I print my own work, up to 13×19 on my Epson r2880. I don’t know if I can spend the $$ on the X-T1. I want an all around, walking around, on the street and in the woods camera.
Thanks for your help!
Kelly
Hi Nasim,
I’m curious to find out more about the Fujifilm X-T1 and the Profoto B1. Where you able to actually use TTL?
Really, JPG Fine can produce images worthy to hang on any gallery or make the cover of any issue of Vouge.
If noted RAW shooters like David Duchemin and Zak Arias are using the X system in JPG Fine, so can most of you. I left RAW years ago and never looked back.
I can’t wait to get my X system and call it a day. Originally I was not a fan of the first X100 camera as I thought Fuji was just trying to appeal to the hipsters out there. But clearly the inovations and image quality of these cameras, and more importantly, the lenses easily rival the optics of Leica at a much reasonable price.
As Ken Rockwell said: “The future of Leica photography is in the Fuji X System”.