Fuji GFX 50S Sample Images

Fuji so far has only released a total of 3 full resolution sample images to demonstrate the capabilities of its new Fujifilm GFX 50S medium format camera, one from each lens. While the images were shot at relatively low ISOs, the provided sample images give us a glimpse of what to expect from both the camera and the lenses in terms of image quality. As expected, the amount of detail in the images is exceptionally high, with all three lenses capable of resolving a lot of detail. Of particular interest is the GF 32-64mm f/4 WR, which shows exceptional performance in terms of sharpness from the center all the way to the extreme corners.
If you would like to see each image in full resolution, please right-click the images and open them in a new browser window, or save them to your computer.
I will be updating this article with more images as they become available.
Comments
What are the 35mm full frame equivalent focal lengths of these lenses?
63mm – 50mm
32-64mm – 25-51mm
120mm -90mm
Wonderful images Nasim. Looking forward to learn more about this medium format camera and lens in the days to come. You mentioned that this setup is appropriate for landscape, architectural, product and portrait photography. Perhaps this isn’t an intelligent question; how about sports and wildlife photography? Are they planning to introduce some tele lenses that can allow those outdoor photogs to capture some equally great shots while the system is tripod mounted? The reason I ask this question is; these days, in order to please ignorant photogs, both Canon and Nikon have messed up the enthusiast sports gears with too much resolution that produce noise. Cannot forget the beautiful images Canon EOS 40D and Nikon D300 turned out with any glass.
