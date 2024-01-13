From Photography to Commodity: A Technological Metamorphosis

It’s often said that there has never been a better time to be a photographer. In one way, I think this is true – more than ever before, we’ve got the most amazing tools to produce beautiful images. But parallel to the development of these amazing tools, something disturbing has happened: the transformation of photography into a commodity. Such a transformation maximizes photography’s utility for advancing consumerism and minimizes its value in expressing the human soul.

A Shift From Art to Commodity

What does it mean to say photography has become a commodity? Simply that the emphasis and purpose of sharing photos has shifted. It is now less about sharing memories and artistically meaningful imagery with others through personal connection. Instead, the vast majority of photo sharing is used to grab the attention of others with little opportunity for developing deeper connections.

With this transformation, photography has become a fuel to power massive online platforms, enticing people to scroll. It gives them very brief but pleasant visual sensations so that they can be exposed to advertisements. How many times have you scrolled past dozens of amazing shots without much more thought than “amazing shot, next”?

When looked at this way, it is clear that tech companies want and design their systems to make people scroll as much as possible, so that they can view as many advertisements as possible. Moreover, it is in their best interest to discourage people from making genuine and significant connections, because if you do, you’ll spend less time scrolling. Just go to any large online platform. Interaction is through likes and often anonymous comments without much room for real discussion. Like. Next. Like. Next.

But surely this can’t impede our enjoyment of photography as a hobby, right? Unfortunately it can, and easily. It’s not just that we train ourselves to take and edit images in such a way that they gain likes and anonymous validation. It’s also that massive online platforms, in their hypercapitalist emphasis on maximizing profits, have outcompeted local, face-to-face communities where we could share our photos, learn from each other, and make genuine connections. Even if you never post an image on Instagram or Facebook, this shift still affects you.

In the next couple sections, I will look at two phenomena that illustrate the commoditization of photography.

Why I Don’t Use AI Noise Reduction

Many people ask me why I don’t use AI noise reduction. The answer is rather simple, and it’s not because I think AI noise reduction itself makes any creative decisions for me. Rather, one reason I oppose AI noise reduction because it is another step for technology companies to herd us into creating more standardized imagery that looks good on their trendy social media platforms.

When I look back at all my best shots, they work fine with regular noise reduction. And yes, I have tried AI noise reduction with PureRaw 3, one of the best programs out there. It’s true, it works better than standard noise reduction, especially on very high ISO images. But often, those images aren’t that good anyway, at least not compared to ones taken in better light.

The only answer to why AI noise reduction is so popular is because it allows us to churn out more good-looking images, more quickly. But I’d rather just produce a few very good shots rather than post a dozen images daily to Instagram to help its upper management buy more yachts.

This entire phenomenon isn’t just restricted to photography. It’s the same thing with ChatGPT and other LLM programs that can write articles and books. It’s all about volume, which serves its ultimate objective of turning us into mindless automatons consuming content – all herded into the same three or four platforms where more wealth can most efficiently be concentrated with the already wealthy.

Of course, I recognize that similar things could be said of other technological developments, even of standard noise reduction or sharpening. Many technological developments in photography are meant to help us produce more competent photographs more quickly. While such a thing is not inherently bad, I recommend examining each such development relative to your own personal philosophy to determine whether they really make sense for the expression of your own self, or whether they are a hindrance in disguise.

The Loss of Truth

And what about truth? Some people might know that the winner of the CEWE Photo Award 2023 won using a staged photo. Is this merely another example of the age-old human tendency to deceive, which has occurred in photography since its inception? Maybe in part, but I think it’s actually another symptom of commoditization.

Commoditization of photography means nothing else than the eradication of any function of photography outside its ability to do well on large tech platforms. And one such function of photography is its ability to transmit truth.

What do I mean by truth? It is just this: when I take a photograph, I want to transmit some genuine aspect of my experience and my vision. Of course, photography is subjective due to different artistic visions, but it should at least be guided by the ideal of transmitting some portion of reality following the ideal of honest dialogue between the photographer and the viewer. Even abstract photos, which may not transmit a literal reality, are grounded in a sense of honesty that the light from a scene was captured in such a way.

It is this ideal of honest dialogue that is the true heart of photography, and it is a crucial foundation of genuine photography.

The commoditization of photography, on the other hand, encourages us to reject honest dialogue completely, and to discard the ideal of transmitting authenticity, since the only metric for success that exists is its ability to increase consumerism on big tech platforms. Therefore, when cheating and deception are more lucrative, you are incentivized to try to get away with it.

A Way Back?

Is it futile to attempt a restoration of genuine human connection in photography? I do not believe so. I already noted in Enjoying Photography in a High-Tech World that there are still places to express photography where commoditization is minimized. Two examples are sharing with a friend and printing your photos to display in your home or a local gallery.

But is participating in this minority the only solution for us photographers, or can we also attempt to improve the sharing of photography in a wider context outside our shrinking spheres of decency? Is the only solution to “get lost in […] self-examination instead of raising much more pertinent global questions about our entire industrial civilization” as Slavoj Žižek said in his book Heaven and Disorder?

At this point, I believe the only thing we can do beyond personal solutions is to ask deep questions about the changing nature of photography and to put forward, whenever we have the opportunity, our own feelings about the friction between modern technology and our human ideals and desires for genuine connection.

We should not be deceived that we can easily change anything on a global scale. However, neither should we be discouraged that the consumerist march is pre-determined and inevitable. We don’t have to abandon modern technology, but we should constantly ask what we can do to improve it without losing our own ways. Ideas can often propagate faster than technology, and what better way to help push a heartfelt idea than through a photograph?