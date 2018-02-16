FotodioX Pro Variable ND Adapters

FotodioX is the company behind the WonderPana Filter system for wide-angle lenses, which we had a chance to review a few years back. Since then, the company has been rolling out all kinds of products, from pretty impressive LED lights to different lens adapters for DSLR and mirrorless cameras. While visiting their booth at Photo Plus, we asked Bohus Blahut, marketing director of FotodioX Inc to demonstrate their latest products to our readers, specifically, their latest “ND Throttle Fusion” smart adapter that can be used to adapt Canon EF lenses on Sony mirrorless cameras.

We asked if the company is planning to release a Nikon version to be able to adapt Nikon glass on Sony cameras and Bohut told us that FotodioX is working on such an adapter, so we might see something like this coming to Nikon camp as well, hopefully soon!