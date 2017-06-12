Few Spots Left for 2017 Workshops!

We still have a few spots left in our 2017 Colorado Fall Colors Workshop and 2017 Jordan Photography Workshop, so if you would like to join us for the amazing learning experience in some of the most picturesque locations in the world, let us know! Please note that our 2018 Death Valley Workshop is now full, but we can still add your name to the waiting list in case someone else cancels.

The Colorado Fall Colors Workshop will take place from September 29 to October 2, 2017 (a total of 4 days). The tuition fee is $999 and it is fully refundable until August 1, 2017. To register for the workshop, please see the Workshop Registration page. To learn more about the workshop and see our detailed schedule, please see the Colorado Fall Colors Workshop page. We have a total of 4 spots left in this workshop.

We are very excited to launch our Jordan Photography Workshop this year. Jordan is a stunning country to visit and photograph, so we cannot wait to take our readers to Jordan later this year in our activity-packed 11-day long adventure. This will be an unforgettable workshop in every way, where you will have a chance to learn photography and tour the best of what Jordan has to offer. And don’t forget about the delicious Jordanian cuisine, which is an experience by itself. The cost of the workshop is $4,499 ($1,000 deposit), which includes hotel accommodation, meals, ground transportation, entry fees and photography instruction fees. To find out more about the workshop, please see the Jordan Photography Workshop page and to register for the workshop, please see the Workshop Registration page.

