FastRawViewer 1.3: Major Update

Iliah Borg and his team at LibRAW have been working hard on a major update to my favorite image culling software FastRawViewer (FRV). Today, the team released the final 1.3 version of the software and this time the updates are truly exciting! Now FRV sports an awesome grid mode, so that you can quickly go over your images just like you can in Lightroom. In grid mode, you can perform all kinds of file management functions such as copy/move (including move to “Rejected” folder) and image functions such as changing file orientation, setting labels and ratings (you can even set ratings and labels on multiple images at once!). Once you pick an image for viewing, you can double click on it to switch to image view and perform all the functions like zoom in to 1:1 view. There are many new features such as focus peaking, highlights inspection mode and sharpening for display, along with performance improvements and other changes to the core software. Overall, this is a huge update for everyone who has purchased FRV and if you have not tried it already, it is about time for you to take a closer look at FRV!
The above is a screenshot of the new Grid system, which allows viewing a number of images at once. You can fully customize the sizes of thumbnails all the way down to 125 pixels.
Here is the new “Focus Peaking” feature in FRV 1.3, which allows seeing the areas that are sharp in your image:
You can switch between two different focus peaking modes – “Contrast Edges”, which shows sharp edges as illustrated above and “Fine Details”, which only highlights the areas that contain very fine details, as the name suggests.
Another cool feature is “Highlights Inspection”, which allows one to look at the highlight detail and decide if it contains enough information for potential recovery:
That’s on top of the existing “Overexposure Display” feature, which shows all the burned out areas in colors! With overexposure and underexposure features turned on and now with the Highlights inspection tool, you can quickly identify images that you keep vs get rid of. And don’t forget, all of this is happening at the RAW level (not JPEG like most others), so you can make decisions way before you decide to import those images into your favorite RAW image software!
To be honest, all these changes are too many to list and talk about, so if you want to find out more, head on over to this page or watch the below YouTube video:
If you have not yet checked out FastRawViewer, I highly recommend that you do – it is the fastest RAW image viewing software on the market and it literally is capable of reading every RAW image you throw at it, thanks to the support of close to 900 cameras (by the way, support for the latest DSLRs like Nikon D5 is already there). I have been using FRV since its early release and I must say, the software development is progressing faster than I anticipated. The best part is that folks at LibRAW are actually listening to customer feedback and making significant changes to the software every day. Iliah Borg is a valuable team member at PL and he always takes the time to answer each and every query posted by our readers. I would like to also point out that we are in no way affiliated with LibRaw. None of our team members receives any kinds of payments from the company and every time we talk about the software in our articles, we only do so because we believe in their efforts and want to support them in every way we can. I have been trying to talk Iliah into taking their software to another level and giving us a tool that could compete with Lightroom, which I know many of our readers would support! Obviously that is a huge endeavor, but perhaps our support can help LibRaw get more resources to keep the ball rolling. One thing for sure, Iliah’s team is a very talented group of programmers and if they took upon such a task, they would deliver. I am hoping to meet Iliah and his team in the near future and discuss the bigger plans – I will share them with our readers as soon as that happens!
this is great news! I actually haven’t used it for a long time, but when I get home I will be doing the update ASAP! Motocross is my primary shoots, and culling through them takes sometime. Can’t wait to try it again.
Just started a trial of this after falling out of love with a more popular software. Hope it lives up to some of the reviews i have read :)
Is this software looked at as a replacement for Lightroom or as an additional tool in a Lightroom workflow? If the latter, how does it fit into a workflow?
Dear Dave:
FastRawViewer is not a replacement for a raw converter.
It is a tool to browse raw files, evaluate them, and set the conversion parameters. FastRawViewer displays raw image, raw histogram, and calculates statistics of under- and over-exposure directly from raw data, not from embedded JPEGs as all other viewers do.
Direct access to raw data in FastRawViewer makes image selection process more reliable (we have a demonstration why it is problematic to check exposure based on embedded JPEGs on our site, please see http://www.fastrawviewer.com/culling-raw-vs-jpegs ).
Discarding unwanted images with FastRawViewer at culling stage speeds up the import into Lightroom, as only keepers are now to be imported. Conversion parameters set in FastRawViewer are picked up by Lightroom, saving time needed for adjustments.
Please have a look at “Suggested RAW-based Workflow” on our home page, http://www.fastrawviewer.com/
We also have a tutorial here: http://www.fastrawviewer.com/tips-and-videos#WorkflowTutorial
Manual is available on-line http://www.fastrawviewer.com/usermanual and it is also included with the downloads of the installation packages.
You can find tips and videos on http://www.fastrawviewer.com/tips-and-videos
Wow! Great information, thank you!
I use the workflow described by Iliah (FRV to cull, LR to view), and can vouch for the time savings of FRV and the recommended workflow. I echo Nasim’s recommendation: This is an outstanding product for people who want to sift through large volumes of RAW photos efficiently.
The speed that FRV renders RAWs vs. other software is just stunning. I recently returned from a spring break vacation and had over 1000 pictures to sift through. I ended up with about 400 keepers and I recokon just the time saved to load and inspect each photo is on the order of 10 seconds *per photo*. So that’s 600 x 10 seconds = 6000 seconds = 100 minutes saved in one sitting. From my perspective, that time savings in just one sitting is well worth the price of admission. If I have 8-10 such sessions in a year, I’ve saved myself perhaps 15-20 hours of time (not to mention sanity) each year.
(FWIW I have a 2014 Mac Mini with 8 GB RAM and an i5 processor, an SSD, an internal 500GB SATA conventional hard drive, and an external 1TB USB3.0 drive. The rendering speed I’m referring to above was with photos loaded onto the conventional internal SATA hard drive).
Would you verify how it handles shots taken with high / extended ISO values above 6400 ?
Most software I’ve seen so far fails in properly displaying these values, or is losing the values in the exif data during processing and saving / exporting the files.
Dear Peter:
We pay attention to these details, and so far we have not heard any complaints in regards to ISO indication. The trial is free, and if you will find a bug, please send us the raw file and we will fix that bug.
I have 1.2.7 but when clicking on the Check Update, none found.
Dear Lee:
Please download version 1.3 from our site, http://www.fastrawviewer.com
The automatic update notification will be enabled in a few days.
I love the concept of FRV, to be able to make a fast pass on mpRAW files and cull/select “rejects” / “winners” quickly. But up till now I was not able to select and move groups, like “PIcks”. If this function has been implemented it will make FRV a much used valuable link in my RAW workflow!
RE making FRV to the next level, IMHO there is a niche for what it does, but there are many many photo editing programs. I would hate to see FRV languish because the team was working on photo editing functions.
When we think of the next level, we have in mind certain things to make culling and grouping more photography-centered and user-friendly.
Perfect!
Iliah,
this is a great update for sure. Am I right with the impression that the whole programm is a lot faster now?
One thing I would like is writing star ratings and labels directly into the raw files, I just don’t like dealing with all those sidecar files. I know the program(s) handle them automatically, but I am used to this kind of workflow from Photo Mechanic.
But as I said, great job with this update.
Ludwig
Dear Ludwig:
Speed is increased up to 20%, depending on your hardware.
The reason we do not write into raw files is that media is not reliable. It is a risky operation that can damage a file. We think treating raw files as read-only is the best and safest policy.
Iliah,
I never had a single picture corrupted by writing metadata (ratings, labels, keywords) into the raw file from Photo Mechanic. Your decision to play it safe is nevertheless appreciated.
Are there any plans to incorporate keywording into FRW?
Ludwig
Dear Ludwig:
Yes, we have plans to implement keywords.
Ludwig,
Nobody writes to a raw file. It simply not done by professional programers. There are two methods for storing external metadata, ratings, edits et. Al., (1) side car files (2) a catalog. Both have advantages and disadvantages. If there are no sidecar files generated when using Photomechanic then Photomechanic is keeping a catalog.
Iliah I too do not care for all the files that appear with the side car method. I have a question. Why not create a sidecar folder inside the directory of images and store the FRV XMP files there?
Photo Mechanic does write into raw file. Once I lost 5 shots because of that. Nikon Capture used to write into NEFs, and Canon’s DPP appends data (that’s safer) to crw/cr2 files.
Sidecar folder is not a good idea IMHO, because 1. this is not supported by any raw converters except new Nikon Capture; 2. it is an error-prone method.
I see. Ok thank you for the reply.
I used the trial a couple of months ago and really appreciated this, but by the time the trial expired so had the discount. Picked it up straight away today and it helped me speed through a heap of raw photos, rating them, culling the bad ones, and its vastly better than waiting for Bridge to painfully slowly load the shots. The additional filters for sharpness are also great in identifying the good shots, especially for manual lenses like the Zeiss 135 APO where I’m slightly adjusting focus in bursts when shooting in a hurry.
Workflow for landscapes and general use is now:
This to delete bad shots, rate others (much much faster than doing it any other way)
Bridge to group open 10-20 rated shots at a time in Camera Raw
Camera Raw adjustments and saves at 2 sizes for group of photos
Occasionally move single photo to Photoshop if it merits some detailed luminosity mask work or needs some cloning
Dear Richard:
In version 1.3 you can pass all the selected files to ACR using “Select/Batch” menu, “Batch Run program”
Hi Iliah,
Great, before I would select 5 photos and I would get 5 instances of ACR which wasn’t really practical, so now I can cut out Bridge from the workflow entirely, other than multi selecting edited raws for panorama/stacking in PS etc. Impressed.
One suggestion that immediately occurred to me, on the list of Folders, Desktop would be very useful. Its where I place my folders until I’m ready to process and move them. I can get Desktop as a Favourite, but thats another panel for just one item, and I cant have just Favourites open without Folders. So I have to open Favourites, select Desktop, then go back to Folders to where it has now appeared to go into the subfolders. I’m sure many people default their photo folders to Desktop/Documents/Downloads.
It would also be nice if it could remember the last folder it was working in, in Folder view, so I don’t have to navigate to it ( I realise Favourites can semi-replicate this with the above restrictions).
Really impressive product, very pleased to own it.
Dear Richard:
We will have Desktop included in the Folders list, thank you for your suggestion. We agree, more flexibility is needed there.
I am certainly interested. It depends how well it compares with PhotoMechanic which has many of the features this upgrade offers. PhotoMechanic uses jpg for (very) fast preview and allows great zoom and ratings tools. It appears that FastRaw Viewer has some additional features that I would like to have as part of my workflow.
The ability to custom create folders from within PhotoMechanic is something i find particularly useful. The side by side zoom is also really useful.
The extra features on offer look like excellent value for money. Speed is also important. I will see how it compares.
Update:
I have looked at it and trialled it. At the moment I don’t find it fits with my workflow. It does not (yet) provide side by side viewing of images so you can compare them and notice small differences in the pose or appearance of the subject. I understand that this will be a feature of a future update and so I look forward to that.
Nasim, except if I missed something, the focus peak modes are not new in 1.3.
Best regards, Gilles.
Hi,
I wanted to buy it with a french adress and a french credit card but…the price rise suddenly from 14.99$ to 17.99$ when changing the country from USA to France. Also if you convert, it’s not even the price on €. Any explications?
Best regards,
Alex
Dear Alex:
On our purchase page http://www.fastrawviewer.com/purchase , below the price table, there is a note explaining that the price does not include VAT.
Unfortunately discount is not applied to the countries outside US :(
Dear Sir:
But it is applied. The final price, however, reflects the VAT and exchange rate.
I understand now :)
To the showed price i have an extra VAT charge.
Done. Thx :)
I upgraded to 1.3 from the earlier version (before 1.2.7) and I lost all the ratings and rejects. All my rejected images which I had moved to the rejected folder came back :-(
Is there something I did wrong?
Could you please make sure you are looking at the right folder, not onto a backup or original media?
Hi Nasim:
I am interested in purchasing FastRawViewer (from Canada), but I do not see any discount when I clicked on the link provided in the article.