The Fastest Memory Cards for Nikon Z: 12 Tested

The high resolution of today’s cameras, coupled with their ability to capture high FPS photos and up to 8K video, places huge demands on the speed of memory cards. If you’ve ever had to wait dozens of painful seconds for the buffer to empty, you’ll know what I’m talking about.
Of course, memory card manufacturers know of this problem, which is why they compete on read and write speeds. In an ideal world, those proudly proclaimed numbers, glowing in gold lettering on the box, would be the perfect buying guide. But we live in the real world, where the information written on the box does not always mean very much.
Are manufacturers trying to lie to us? I would like to think not. However, their test conditions are far from the real world. That’s why I decided to find out the read and write speeds for myself.
For now, I have tested the 12 memory cards that I happen to own. I will expand this real-life speed ranking every time I use a new memory card in the future.
How I Tested
I performed the tests below using a Nikon Z9 or Nikon Z8 coupled with a 50mm f/1.8 lens. Both cameras have the same maximum frame rate, the same buffer capacity, and the same file sizes. The advantage of the Z8 is that it also allows you to test SD cards. I set lossless compressed RAW (average file size 54.8MB), 1/1000s, f/2.8, and continuous shooting at the highest rate of 20 FPS. I shot the test scene for 60 seconds. This was repeated for five different test scenes to minimize the measurement error and the effect of the scene on the file size.
To measure read speed, I used my MSI Creator Z16 laptop (Intel Core i9, Geforce RTX 3060, USB3.2 Gen2 ports). For the connection between the card and the laptop, I used Exascend USB 3.2 Gen 2 Dual-Slot Readers (CFExpress B and SD cards) and Lexar Professional XQD 2.0 USB 3.0. For testing I used the EaseUS DiskMark application. Again, I took 5 measurements and then averaged the results.
I did not test the cards’ ability to resist overheating, nor did I measure their speed as a function of temperature. This measurement would certainly be very interesting, but would require strictly standardized conditions, which are not easy to achieve. The original Nikon MC-CF660G CFexpress Type B or the Delkin Devices 325GB BLACK CFexpress Type B card are reported to give very good results in this respect. So if you plan to use the card primarily for video recording, you should consider this feature as well in addition to speed.
The Results
In the first few seconds of high-FPS shooting, I did not notice any significant differences between the different cards. This is due to the relatively deep buffer of the Nikon Z9 and Z8. However, once the buffer is full, the differences become apparent, as the slowest cards immediately grind to a halt. On the worst card I tested, the frame rate after the first few seconds dropped precipitously, and the average speed over 60 seconds was a mere 1.9 FPS.
With that, let’s get into the tests.
#1 Nikon MC-CF660G CFexpress Type B
Declared write speed: 1500 MB/s
Declared read speed: 1700 MB/s
Average measured write speed: 854.9 MB/s
Average measured frame rate: 15.6 fps
Suitable for 8K video: Yes
Regular price: $726
#2 Delkin Devices 325GB BLACK CFexpress Type B
Declared write speed: 1530 MB/s
Declared read speed: 1725 MB/s
Average measured write speed: 839.9 MB/s
Average measured frame rate: 15.3 fps
Average measured read speed: 1067.0 MB/s
Suitable for 8K video: Yes
Regular price: $425
#3 Delkin Devices 128GB POWER CFexpress Type B
Declared write speed: 1700 MB/s
Declared read speed: 1780 MB/s
Average measured write speed: 832.4 MB/s
Average measured frame rate: 15.2 fps
Average measured read speed: 1055.6 MB/s
Suitable for 8K video: Yes
Regular price: $110
#4 Delkin Devices 256GB BLACK CFexpress Type B
Declared write speed: 1400 MB/s
Declared read speed: 1645 MB/s
Average measured write speed: 831.0 MB/s
Average measured frame rate: 15.2 fps
Average measured read speed: 821.3 MB/s
Suitable for 8K video: Yes
Regular price: $_ _
Where to buy: No Longer Available
#5 Exascend Essential CFexpress B 1TB
Declared write speed: 1700 MB/s
Declared read speed: 1800 MB/s
Average measured write speed: 805.6 MB/s
Average measured frame rate: 14.8 fps
Average measured read speed: Not measured (to be added)
Suitable for 8K video: Yes
Regular price: $469
#6 SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Type B
Declared write speed: 1200 MB/s
Declared read speed: 1700 MB/s
Average measured write speed: 427.6 MB/s
Average measured frame rate: 7.8 fps
Average measured read speed: 1064.2 MB/s
Suitable for 8K video: No
Regular price: $110
Declared write speed: 400 MB/s
Declared read speed: 440 MB/s
Average measured write speed: 355.1 MB/s
Average measured frame rate: 6.5 fps
Average measured read speed: 355.5 MB/s
Suitable for 8K video: No
Regular price: $90
Declared write speed: 400 MB/s
Declared read speed: 440 MB/s
Average measured write speed: 352.7 MB/s
Average measured frame rate: 6.4 fps
Average measured read speed: 402 MB/s
Suitable for 8K video: No
Regular price: $160
Where to buy: Amazon.
#9 Lexar XQD 32GB 2933x Professional
Declared write speed: 400 MB/s
Declared read speed: 440 MB/s
Average measured write speed: 351.1 MB/s
Average measured frame rate: 6.4 fps
Average measured read speed: 361.3 MB/s
Suitable for 8K video: No
Regular price: $_ _
Where to buy: No Longer Available
#10 Sony 64GB SF-G TOUGH Series UHS-II SDXC
Declared write speed: 299 MB/s
Declared read speed: 300 MB/s
Average measured write speed: 236.4 MB/s
Average measured frame rate: 4.3 fps
Average measured read speed: 94.3 MB/s
Suitable for 8K video: No
Regular price: $100
#11 SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-II SDXC
Declared write speed: 260 MB/s
Declared read speed: 300 MB/s
Average measured write speed: 222.5 MB/s
Average measured frame rate: 4.1 fps
Average measured read speed: 94.5 MB/s
Suitable for 8K video: No
Regular price: $65
#12 SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC
Declared write speed: 90 MB/s
Declared read speed: 200 MB/s
Average measured write speed: 106.5 MB/s
Average measured frame rate: 1.9 fps
Average measured read speed: 95.6 MB/s
Suitable for 8K video: No
Regular price: $13.49
Analysis
What stood out to me was the dramatic difference between CFExpress Type B, XQD, and SD cards. All of the CFExpress B cards, with the disappointing exception of the SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO, achieved roughly 15 FPS averaged over 60 seconds of high-speed shooting. The XQD cards hovered around 6.4 FPS. UHS-II SD cards were about 4.2 FPS, while the UHS-I card I tested achieved a mere 1.9 FPS.
A positive surprise was the Delkin Devices 128GB POWER CFexpress Type B card. It achieved a frame rate of 15.2 fps, just 0.4 fps behind the test winner, while costing much less ($110 rather than $726, granted, with a smaller memory capacity). However, Filip Bartak, a product specialist at Nikon Czech Republic, pointed out that the 256GB version of this card does not achieve these speeds. In an update to this article, I will support – or deny – this claim with my own data.
The disappointment of this test was the SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Type B card. The average frame rate was only 7.8 fps, which is about half of what the aforementioned Delkin 128GB can do for exactly the same money.
Taking price into account, I was also impressed by the Exascend Essential CFexpress B 1TB card. This card has a huge capacity and a frame rate of 14.8 FPS, which is almost at the level of the winners of the test. All this for a price of $469, which is the second best price/capacity ratio after the SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC card.
Let me know what cards you would like to see me test next!
Great information on the testing and yes the Delkin Power CFX version is surprising! I was surprised that you didn’t have any Prograde cards in the test (Gold or Cobalt). Interesting to see how they score. I use the Prograde Gold and Delkin Black with no issues in Airshow or BIF photography. Minimal video at this point, but sounds like I am set with the two TOP brands.
Grief!
I could buy a very good used camera for the price of these things!
Just shows why one should be very wary of upgrading.
It’s not just the camera – or even the lenses – it’s the laptop and the cards as well.
The only thing that doesn’t need an upgrade is the monitor.
Isn’t it … ?
The speed test is only half the rent ! Much more important for me is “hot card” warning or not and after how many shots or minutes in summer conditions!
Ciao Libor, I have a CFexpress 128Gb Lexar 1750m/bsec, on a Nikon Z7II. can you test it?
I do have a couple of Delkin Power 128Gb but though they are capable of 8K video, I don’t believe they are big enough for the task. I will continue to shoot only 4K video until I get a G4 decent sized card. Thanks for the review. It is consistent with other testing out there.
I would be very interested to see you test the ProGrade CFExpress cards, both the cobalt and gold versions. I believe they are the only company that reports the sustained read and write speeds of their cards.
Nice to see this comparison. A couple suggests to extended the test would be to include the new OWC cards. Another idea is to do some video testing to see how long it takes to hit thermal issues. Shooting video there us a huge difference between the ScanDisk Extreme Pro and the Delkin Black. The Z9 is almost impervious to thermal issues. Thermal issues start becoming and issues the the Z8 and become extreme on the Z 7II.
Can’t edit the above so fixing typos here: Nice to see this comparison. A couple suggestions to extend the test would be to include the new OWC cards. Another idea is to do some video testing to see how long it takes to hit thermal issues. When shooting video there is a huge difference between the ScanDisk Extreme Pro and the Delkin Black cards. The Z9 is almost impervious to thermal issues. Thermal issues start showing up more on the Z8 and become extreme on the Z 7II.
I’m very pleased with my 512GB Sabrent Rocket CFX Type B Card in the Z8, and it costs around €203. My focus is on stills, so I can’t provide feedback on video performance or temperatures/ hot card warnings. Feel free to test this card.
I’ve been using the Delkin Devices 128GB POWER CFexpress Type B card and was planning to buy the 256GB version. I will put that purchase off until I see your results with the larger card.
The new Delkin Power G4 cards at 650GB and larger are almost as fast as the Delkin Black. I just got a 1 TB card from Hunt’s. Availability varies on the card because it is a large size and new, but the price is great.