The Fastest Memory Cards for Nikon Z: 12 Tested

The high resolution of today’s cameras, coupled with their ability to capture high FPS photos and up to 8K video, places huge demands on the speed of memory cards. If you’ve ever had to wait dozens of painful seconds for the buffer to empty, you’ll know what I’m talking about.

Of course, memory card manufacturers know of this problem, which is why they compete on read and write speeds. In an ideal world, those proudly proclaimed numbers, glowing in gold lettering on the box, would be the perfect buying guide. But we live in the real world, where the information written on the box does not always mean very much.

Are manufacturers trying to lie to us? I would like to think not. However, their test conditions are far from the real world. That’s why I decided to find out the read and write speeds for myself.

For now, I have tested the 12 memory cards that I happen to own. I will expand this real-life speed ranking every time I use a new memory card in the future.

How I Tested

I performed the tests below using a Nikon Z9 or Nikon Z8 coupled with a 50mm f/1.8 lens. Both cameras have the same maximum frame rate, the same buffer capacity, and the same file sizes. The advantage of the Z8 is that it also allows you to test SD cards. I set lossless compressed RAW (average file size 54.8MB), 1/1000s, f/2.8, and continuous shooting at the highest rate of 20 FPS. I shot the test scene for 60 seconds. This was repeated for five different test scenes to minimize the measurement error and the effect of the scene on the file size.

To measure read speed, I used my MSI Creator Z16 laptop (Intel Core i9, Geforce RTX 3060, USB3.2 Gen2 ports). For the connection between the card and the laptop, I used Exascend USB 3.2 Gen 2 Dual-Slot Readers (CFExpress B and SD cards) and Lexar Professional XQD 2.0 USB 3.0. For testing I used the EaseUS DiskMark application. Again, I took 5 measurements and then averaged the results.

I did not test the cards’ ability to resist overheating, nor did I measure their speed as a function of temperature. This measurement would certainly be very interesting, but would require strictly standardized conditions, which are not easy to achieve. The original Nikon MC-CF660G CFexpress Type B or the Delkin Devices 325GB BLACK CFexpress Type B card are reported to give very good results in this respect. So if you plan to use the card primarily for video recording, you should consider this feature as well in addition to speed.

The Results

In the first few seconds of high-FPS shooting, I did not notice any significant differences between the different cards. This is due to the relatively deep buffer of the Nikon Z9 and Z8. However, once the buffer is full, the differences become apparent, as the slowest cards immediately grind to a halt. On the worst card I tested, the frame rate after the first few seconds dropped precipitously, and the average speed over 60 seconds was a mere 1.9 FPS.

With that, let’s get into the tests.

#1 Nikon MC-CF660G CFexpress Type B

Declared write speed: 1500 MB/s

Declared read speed: 1700 MB/s

Average measured write speed: 854.9 MB/s

Average measured frame rate: 15.6 fps

Suitable for 8K video: Yes

Regular price: $726

Where to buy: B&H and Amazon.

#2 Delkin Devices 325GB BLACK CFexpress Type B

Declared write speed: 1530 MB/s

Declared read speed: 1725 MB/s

Average measured write speed: 839.9 MB/s

Average measured frame rate: 15.3 fps

Average measured read speed: 1067.0 MB/s

Suitable for 8K video: Yes

Regular price: $425

Where to buy: B&H and Amazon.

#3 Delkin Devices 128GB POWER CFexpress Type B

Declared write speed: 1700 MB/s

Declared read speed: 1780 MB/s

Average measured write speed: 832.4 MB/s

Average measured frame rate: 15.2 fps

Average measured read speed: 1055.6 MB/s

Suitable for 8K video: Yes

Regular price: $110

Where to buy: B&H and Amazon.

#4 Delkin Devices 256GB BLACK CFexpress Type B

Declared write speed: 1400 MB/s

Declared read speed: 1645 MB/s

Average measured write speed: 831.0 MB/s

Average measured frame rate: 15.2 fps

Average measured read speed: 821.3 MB/s

Suitable for 8K video: Yes

Regular price: $_ _

Where to buy: No Longer Available

#5 Exascend Essential CFexpress B 1TB

Declared write speed: 1700 MB/s

Declared read speed: 1800 MB/s

Average measured write speed: 805.6 MB/s

Average measured frame rate: 14.8 fps

Average measured read speed: Not measured (to be added)

Suitable for 8K video: Yes

Regular price: $469

Where to buy: B&H and Amazon.

#6 SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Type B

Declared write speed: 1200 MB/s

Declared read speed: 1700 MB/s

Average measured write speed: 427.6 MB/s

Average measured frame rate: 7.8 fps

Average measured read speed: 1064.2 MB/s

Suitable for 8K video: No

Regular price: $110

Where to buy: B&H and Amazon.

#7 Sony 64GB G Series XQD

Declared write speed: 400 MB/s

Declared read speed: 440 MB/s

Average measured write speed: 355.1 MB/s

Average measured frame rate: 6.5 fps

Average measured read speed: 355.5 MB/s

Suitable for 8K video: No

Regular price: $90

Where to buy: B&H and Amazon.

#8 Nikon XQD 64GB

Declared write speed: 400 MB/s

Declared read speed: 440 MB/s

Average measured write speed: 352.7 MB/s

Average measured frame rate: 6.4 fps

Average measured read speed: 402 MB/s

Suitable for 8K video: No

Regular price: $160

Where to buy: Amazon.

#9 Lexar XQD 32GB 2933x Professional

Declared write speed: 400 MB/s

Declared read speed: 440 MB/s

Average measured write speed: 351.1 MB/s

Average measured frame rate: 6.4 fps

Average measured read speed: 361.3 MB/s

Suitable for 8K video: No

Regular price: $_ _

Where to buy: No Longer Available

#10 Sony 64GB SF-G TOUGH Series UHS-II SDXC

Declared write speed: 299 MB/s

Declared read speed: 300 MB/s

Average measured write speed: 236.4 MB/s

Average measured frame rate: 4.3 fps

Average measured read speed: 94.3 MB/s

Suitable for 8K video: No

Regular price: $100

Where to buy: B&H and Amazon.

#11 SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-II SDXC

Declared write speed: 260 MB/s

Declared read speed: 300 MB/s

Average measured write speed: 222.5 MB/s

Average measured frame rate: 4.1 fps

Average measured read speed: 94.5 MB/s

Suitable for 8K video: No

Regular price: $65

Where to buy: B&H and Amazon.

#12 SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC

Declared write speed: 90 MB/s

Declared read speed: 200 MB/s

Average measured write speed: 106.5 MB/s

Average measured frame rate: 1.9 fps

Average measured read speed: 95.6 MB/s

Suitable for 8K video: No

Regular price: $13.49

Where to buy: B&H and Amazon.

Analysis

What stood out to me was the dramatic difference between CFExpress Type B, XQD, and SD cards. All of the CFExpress B cards, with the disappointing exception of the SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO, achieved roughly 15 FPS averaged over 60 seconds of high-speed shooting. The XQD cards hovered around 6.4 FPS. UHS-II SD cards were about 4.2 FPS, while the UHS-I card I tested achieved a mere 1.9 FPS.

A positive surprise was the Delkin Devices 128GB POWER CFexpress Type B card. It achieved a frame rate of 15.2 fps, just 0.4 fps behind the test winner, while costing much less ($110 rather than $726, granted, with a smaller memory capacity). However, Filip Bartak, a product specialist at Nikon Czech Republic, pointed out that the 256GB version of this card does not achieve these speeds. In an update to this article, I will support – or deny – this claim with my own data.

The disappointment of this test was the SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Type B card. The average frame rate was only 7.8 fps, which is about half of what the aforementioned Delkin 128GB can do for exactly the same money.

Taking price into account, I was also impressed by the Exascend Essential CFexpress B 1TB card. This card has a huge capacity and a frame rate of 14.8 FPS, which is almost at the level of the winners of the test. All this for a price of $469, which is the second best price/capacity ratio after the SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC card.

Let me know what cards you would like to see me test next!