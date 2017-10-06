Fall Foliage Photography Tips

It is no secret that the fall / autumn season attracts many photographers to the most scenic locations of the world, since it presents great photographic opportunities to capture beautiful, vivid colors. This rather short window of opportunity is very unique photographically, because it can transform otherwise boring locations into a stunning display of color. I have been photographing fall colors for many years now and I have been fortunate to acquire some knowledge on what specific tools and photography techniques work best in the field. Having just come back from a fall photography workshop in southwest Colorado, where I had a chance to spend time with some amazing photographers from all over the US, I wanted to share a few tips with our readers on photographing fall foliage. Let’s get started!
Research Locations
While it might be tempting to just head out to photograph fall colors when you see leaves change outside your house, you might want to spend some time researching the locations you are about to visit beforehand. The main reason for this is differences in foliage timing – even slight differences in elevation can drastically influence how early or late fall colors will show up. For example, we normally don’t see fall colors until late October in Denver, and yet if you plan on visiting some of the scenic mountains of Colorado, you will find that most colors will be gone by then, since everything starts about a month early at higher elevations. In addition, there might be seasonal drifts and other weather patterns that might change exactly when fall colors will change. Droughts, rainfall, winds, freezing temperatures and early snow can all impact how soon trees will change their colors and how long their leaves will remain on them. It is therefore important to plan well in advance, hopefully at least a few weeks before colors start to change at higher elevations. Ideally, it is best to scout the area beforehand or rely on reports from local residents, so that you know exactly when to plan out your trip.
There are a number of different resources that you can take advantage of to see fall foliage reports. Below is a list of websites I can recommend to look into:
- The Weather Channel Fall Foliage Maps
- Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Prediction Map
- The Foliage Network (limited to Midwest, Northeast and Southeast US)
In addition to these, I would recommend looking at various local message boards, forums and Facebook groups where locals often share their fall foliage trip reports.
Shoot at Sunrise for Best Colors
As I have already explained in my “Why Sunrises are Better than Sunsets” article, sunrises could be better than sunsets photographically, so if you can manage to get up early, you have a chance to capture something truly unique and interesting. During the fall season, nights typically get very cold, with winds dying down and atmospheric haze significantly reduced. Such drastic temperature changes can bring in some fog, or if you shoot near a lake, you might see steam coming off of it, which will make the scene even more attractive to photograph. And with clear air around, you will have no problem incorporating distant mountains into the scene.
Sunrise photography can be very rewarding in the fall. In fact, when I travel in the fall or conduct workshops, I rarely miss sunrise opportunities. It can be tough to get up very early and be on location, but I always find it to be well worth it.
Stay After Sunset
I have already written about why it is a good idea to stay after sunset and our very own Rick Keller wrote a wonderful article detailing the Second Sunset phenomenon that can take place way after the sun dips below the horizon. I have personally observed situations where the actual sunset turned out to be rather boring with very few colors and yet the second sunset, roughly 15-20 minutes afterwards yielded a stunning display of colors. Couple that with fall colors and you could end up with very unique-looking images that are impossible to capture at sunset. Since light levels drop significantly, the subtle colors emitting from the horizon could paint the landscape in a very different way. For example, take a look at the below image that I captured together with my workshop group last week:
We were shooting at an overlook with a few dozen other photographers. Right after the sun set, we watched everyone leave in a hurry, but I asked my workshop participants to stick around for another 15-20 minutes. It was very cold and the group was not very enthusiastic about it. However, I observed the horizon and saw that there was a high chance for a second sunset taking place, so I suggested everyone to stay. It started to get dark pretty quickly, but right after 15 minutes or so, we again started to see color in the sky. It was very faint and hard to see, but the cameras were surely catching all that beautiful color. What’s unique about the second sunset, is that you deal with much longer shutter speeds, sometimes as long as 30+ seconds, which means that it is possible to capture moving clouds with beautiful sunset colors on them. This yields a very different look, as can be seen below:
The only things to watch out for are noise and motion blur – if images come out underexposed, or you have close bushes / trees in proximity that end up looking blurry, you might need to bump up your camera’s ISO. Thankfully, we did not deal with any foreground objects, so both images came out pretty sharp!
It seems like most photographers are not aware of the second sunset. While many photographers were able to capture the first image above, I know for sure that only my group was there to see and capture the second one in the same location. Interestingly, I often end up staying alone after sunsets, since other photographers seem to take off right after the sun sets…
Use a Polarizing Filter
A polarizing filter is a must-have tool for photographing fall colors. If you previously thought that polarizing filters are only good for adding color to the sky, you should really spend some time understanding how polarizing filters actually work. First of all, the primary purpose of a polarizing filter is to reduce reflections. When photographing colorful foliage, you will notice that light can bounce all over the place, making trees and bushes look flat and dull (this is especially noticeable after rainfall). With a polarizing filter, it is possible to significantly reduce such reflections and bring out the real color in the scene. That’s why polarizing filters are immensely helpful when photographing foliage and waterfalls, since those light reflections are cut off by the filter. At the same time, the ability to filter out reflections is also another reason why polarizing filters are so helpful when dealing with atmospheric haze. When shooting sunrises and especially sunsets, one might think that a polarizing filter would be useless to keep on a lens, but that’s far from the truth! If used right, it can significantly cut down haze in the scene. Most images shown in this article with distant mountains in the scene (including the two above) were photographed with a polarizing filter attached to a lens, which helped significantly reduce atmospheric haze.
Second, the effect of a polarizing filter cannot be replicated in post-processing. While one could get away without using a GND (Graduated Neutral Density) filter by shooting in brackets, then using specific HDR or blending techniques to create a single image, it is impossible to deal with reflections later on in post-processing. Reducing haze can also be quite painful in post-processing, which is why it is best to do it right in camera with a polarizing filter. Remember, there is a reason why a polarizing filter is a must-have tool for landscape photography.
Identify Your Subject(s)
When photographing the fall, many photographers fall into the trap of chasing colors, rather than thinking about things that are far more important. For example, some think that colors by themselves can create a beautiful photograph, but that’s often far from the truth, especially when an image lacks a subject. Photographing colors by themselves is really no different than photographing a colorful sky – unless there is a distinct feature or an interesting pattern, such images often look boring and compositionally weak.
Instead, try to find something unique and interesting in those colors and do your best to focus on that area of the photograph to bring the subject or the pattern out. This way, your photograph will no longer look like a snapshot, but more like a well-planned and thought-out image. So instead of just looking at a bunch of pretty trees, see if you can find something that stands out – perhaps a single evergreen among a myriad of colorful aspens; or a single colorful aspen among many dead ones. If you cannot find such interesting subjects, expand your search to unique repeating patterns and textures.
Don’t Compromise Your Framing and Composition
As always, keep in mind that fall photography is really no different than any other types of photography when it comes to things like location, timing, light, form, subject, mood, framing and composition. Fall colors are surely beautiful to see and photograph, but they should not be the primary attraction of a photograph. They are more like filler, supporting elements in your images and their function is similar to colorful clouds in a scene, as I have already pointed out above. When combined with a strong subject, beautiful light, perfect location + timing, solid framing and strong composition, fall colors add more drama and mood to the scene, making the image even more powerful.
I have seen many instances at sunrises and sunsets, where photographers turn away from their subject(s) towards pretty light in the sky and I am not ashamed to admit that I used to do that myself in the past. A colorful sky or a bunch of colorful trees surely look tempting, but if you are not thinking your image through, there is a low chance that you will walk away with a solid photograph. In fact, I often observe the same pattern at sunrises and sunsets among many photographers – the moment some color appears in the sky, I see them adjusting their cameras towards the light. What’s there to photograph? Nothing really, other than some pretty light in the clouds! I have seen the same behavior with my workshop participants as well, especially on the first day. We will go out to a beautiful location at sunrise, carefully set up cameras with a solid subject and composition, then wait for the light. As soon as the light starts happening elsewhere, I see cameras getting turned towards that direction. I then approach the participants and ask them what they are photographing and the response is very typical: “it is prettier over there”. When questioned about lack of subject, poor framing and composition, they cannot come up with reasoning behind what they are doing. The bad thing is, while being distracted by some pretty colors in the scene, once the light moves towards the initial framing and composition, they cannot readjust their cameras quick enough, so they end up with nothing. Such behavior is very typical among many beginner photographers, since they just don’t know any better.
If you catch yourself doing the same, stop! Slow down and really put some thought into what you are doing. It will be worth it, I promise.
Bad Weather is Good Weather
Photographing fall can be a challenging task, since it often comes with some harsh weather. You might experience plenty of rain, fog, snow, hail and wind, which can be rather frustrating to deal with. Don’t let harsh weather stop you from photographing in the fall! In fact, I personally prefer rainy days to cloudless skies, because I know that there is always a chance for an opening in the sky. Clouds add character and drama to images and when they get some beautiful golden light on them, the stunning color can spill everywhere in the scene, painting the whole landscape with intense color. And if you are lucky, you might even see a rainbow. Right before the start of the workshop, a number of participants decided to accompany me to an overlook. We stood there in the rain for a while and it did not look promising at all. Right before sunset, clouds suddenly opened up for a few minutes and we were able to witness a stunning rainbow:
The rainbow was so saturated in red, that it looked unreal – I have never previously seen one like this. Interestingly, the rainbow cast a red shadow on the hill right behind it and the light spilled all over the place. This lasted only for 30-45 seconds at most. Most photographers ended up leaving earlier, so there were only a few of us who were able to experience this incredible rainbow.
We experienced another day with pretty harsh weather a couple of days later, when we set up to shoot the Chimney Rock. After waiting through plenty of rain and hail, we witnessed one of the most colorful sunsets I have ever seen. In fact, the colors were so intense at sunset, that I had to tone saturation down quite a bit to prevent the red channel from blowing out:
Thanks to such rare opportunities, I always prefer bad weather to good weather in the fall. And if you ever get treated with some early season snow, the combination of snow with colors can make a huge impact on your images.
Don’t Forget to Look Up
When going through colorful forests with tall trees, don’t forget to occasionally look up – there might be wonderful opportunities waiting for you. If you have a wide-angle lens handy, you can capture unique images with trees converging towards the center, as shown below:
If the sun is in the frame, you can make your photograph even more interesting by blocking part of the sun and stopping down your lens to a small aperture in order to make beautiful sun stars.
Try Shooting at Night
If the weather treats you too well and you end up with very bland, empty skies, don’t forget that you can also shoot at night! Night photography in the fall can be a lot of fun and if you plan ahead of time, you can capture very unique images. For example, the Maroon Bells in Aspen, Colorado, are very famous among photographers in the fall. Having been there a few times, I realized that I wanted to capture something unique, so I decided to photograph at night. It was a very still and quiet night, but thanks to the full moon in the sky, I was able to successfully capture Maroon Bells at night with a full mirror reflection, as seen below:
On another occasion, our team went out to shoot at night in the fall and I was able to capture the following image with the Milky Way and the moon in the same frame:
I hope you find the above tips useful. If you have other tips to share, or if you have any questions / feedback, please let me know in the comments section below!
Go for the Details
Don’t forget to focus on the details that might be surrounding you. If most of the leaves are on the ground and the trees themselves look bland and boring, why not photograph the colorful leaves by themselves? You might find some interesting compositions, patterns and textures by looking down and exploring your surroundings. If colors are not quite peak yet, perhaps you can photograph bare tree trunks and detailed textures on them. If you are surrounded by a forest, scout the area and look around – you might find some interesting vantage points.
If you come across a scene like the one above and you find yourself maxing out on aperture, try using the focus stacking technique.
Comments
Looks like the D850 is getting along with the 24-120mm just fine!
I have one on my D750 most of the time. Underrated lens I think. Although, for balance’s sake, it’s not a brilliant lens either.
John, it is a wonderful lens that never lets me down! Perhaps not all that amazing at the long end, but very good at wide to standard ranges.
Above all, do not use monochrome as your picture style.
Picture styles are for JPEG images anyway. Who uses that on the D850? :)
Yes, my jokes are not good
If you think that Autumn can only be photographed in colour you are missing a great deal that photography has to offer…
Please refer to previous comment
Hi
exceptional pics
just wanted to inquire about your ancestry
your name has central asian sound to it
thanks
Thank you Abdul. I’m originally from Uzbekistan, so you guessed right :)
Nasim,
Thank you for your leadership and guidance in Colorado. Definitely learnt a lot during the workshop.
Best,
Zoheb
You are most welcome Zoheb, it was a real pleasure to be with a group of such amazing people! I’m currently in Istanbul, waiting to my flight to Amman.
Super article as usual !
Si it me or the D600 pics are way more punchier than the D850 ones ? Maybe it has to do with your new post processing ?
There definitely seems to be a gentler saturation approach to the D850 pictures – maybe combined with increased shadow lifting? My PP goal would be somewhere in between both…
Jef, definitely post processing. I didn’t have much time to do it before I left and these were processed on the iMac that I normally don’t even use – probably had brightness set too high.
Top tip: live in Colorado!
Not jealous or anything…
Felix, that’s a good starting point, but it is interesting to know that many Coloradans have never been to Southwest Colorado. So I’m not sure there is a benefit if one doesn’t take advantage of it!
I love these photos with morning fog. I live in England, October and November are the best months when you want to catch this spooky early morning fog. It gives me a thrill when i go to work at 7am!
Thank you Michael! Fog is indeed beautiful – I haven’t seen much fog in Colorado during the fall season, so when moisture was in the air, I went out with some of my friends to shoot and we got some great results!
Hi Nasim. Thank you for giving me incredible opportunity to learn from you last week. It was a wonderful experience. I was chuckling as I read your comments about getting fixated to the colors in the sky and forgetting about the main object. Your technique and teaching style is unique and comforting. I am amazed about your tireless energy and enthusiasm to teach. I wonder how could you have found time to post the above article 2 days after ending the workshop and waiting to catch a flight to Jordan.
All your pictures have an amazingly sharp focus all throughout, some thing I am struggling to achieve. I hope you will continue to inspire all Photographers, beginners like me as well as the advanced ones with your great work @ PL.
Thank you Narendra, it was a pleasure to shoot with you in the mountains! I’m currently in Istanbul and I wrote this post while waiting for my next flight. Hoping to be in Amman by the end of the day :)
Hello Sir,I am very much confused about what should be apperture,shutter speed and iso settings of my dslr nikon d5300 in different situation???…can you guide me??
Start reading this page from top to bottom:
https://photographylife.com/photography-tips-for-beginners
And you will find answers to most of your questions.
Hi Nasim,
thanks for the beautiful photos and the great guidance. Not to restart the endless camera pixel peeping wars but it would be nice to see pictures from the d600 and the d850 post processed the same way because (at least on a computer screen) the d600 photos look amazingly good.
Jeff, but what’s the point? At web resolution, any image from any modern camera will look good.
Hi Nasim,
I simply love your tips, articles and reviews; they are so much helpful for me to decide about my purchase of new gear. I carefully see your exif data on each picture, which itself is a learning process. All the articlals and reviews are fantastic with stunning pictures; i love seeing your pictures. This article on autumn tips is another breakthrough you created very magnificantly.
Nasim, could you please advise on one thing; I have D810 with 24-120mm; should i go for 24-70mm (tamron G2) lens? Also, should Nikon 18-35mm f3.5-4.5 is appropirate for low light photography with monopod or i should only consider VR option by going to alternatives (16-35?) for low light? I love to shoot nature, landscapes, cityscapes during travel.
I am hobbyist, but want sharp pictures (may be i am too obsessed).
Your advice will be very very helpful for me.
Kind regards
Shantanu
You are too obsessed. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the Nikon 24-120mm VR – I use mine quite a bit, as shown in this article.
As for wide angle, both 16-35mm and 18-35mm are solid choices, but the main difference is focal length – those 2mm make a huge difference in FoV.
Hi Nassim, another great article. Interesting about using a polarising filter when shooting sunrise and sunset, it isn’t something I have tried. I am usually disappointed with my second sunset photos, never quite what I remember, seem to somehow miss the magic. I have found underexposing by a stop helps a lot, but not quite enough. I will give the polariser a go next time.
Hi Nasim,
I’m curious about the shot with the full moon and the Milky Way? It’s a wonderful photo and one I’ve tried doing myself. Is this shot a composite of multiple images? Was there a particular filter used? I’m just curious how you managed to maintain so much definition in the Milky Way with the moon being so bright. Thanks!
Nice article, thank you! (Mt Sneffels (sp?), the 6th image from top is one of my favourite photographs ever).
Nasim, THANKS FOR A WONDERFUL workshop!
Reading the article was deja vu! The teaching tips are well taken and will be used to get close to your perfection !! I realize a good picture needs little post processing!!
Will be on the look out for next trip with you!!
Safe travels and lots of fun to you!!
Nasim, I enjoyed your article about photographing fall foliage. One question I have, since you stressed the importance of using a polarizing filter has to do with using that type of filter with a wide angle lens for landscape photography. The few times I’ve used a polarizing filter with my 16-35mm zoom set to its widest fov, it created a band of darker blue in a cloudless sky. What suggestions do you have to successfully be able to use this type of filter with a wide angle lens for landscape photography?
Hi Dan,
I’ve had the same problem on FX when using 20 mm and wider lenses; it’s very noticeable at 16 mm. It’s explained in Nasim’s article How to Use a Polarizing Filter:
https://photographylife.com/how-to-use-a-polarizer
Hi Guys,
I tried to log in first but I’ve either forgot my password or login or both. Anyway, I love your website and have visited it quit often even before the new website format. Have had knee and hip replacements in the last year so haven’t been able to get out much. Frustrated!!
But the reason I’m contacting you folks today is your website. I’ve noticed this for a couple of weeks now and just thought I’d let you know what I’m seeing. Whenever I visit and page like “Fall Foliage” or any other except home page instead of the “icons” for Facebook, Twitter, etc that are to the right of the “H1” title of the article I only see blue linkable text overlapping the text of the article in stead of the icons. This happens on both my Macbook Pro and my iMac, but it doesn’t happen on my Dell Desktop or my Innova Laptop.
Just thought I’d let you know. And any help you can give me regarding my login would help. I get my email from you at “[email protected]” but don’t know if that is my login name and forgot my password also.
Neat Nasim, I’m glad you guys had good photography weather (as opposed to go hiking or skiing weather)! I’m planning on joining you in 2018. But I need to get a better circular polarizer first. And better glass wouldn’t hurt. And maybe a D850. And… I better stop there.
Nasim, thank you for yet another good article and have a safe trip.
Nasim,
Your statement “Interestingly, the rainbow cast a red shadow on the hill right behind it” seems to defy physics. The rainbow you see is the reflected and refracted light coming in your direction, which would be away from the mountains behind the rainbow. However, there probably was a lot of light, bouncing around that day, that cast the red shadow you captured in your picture.
Either way, a great article and great pictures. Thanks,
Hi Nasem
Just a general comment. I have come across a few web sites of claimed professional photographer but soon quitting them Only photography life connects with me! Your vast knowledge is amazing and I am thankful of you for sharing. I copied and saved electronically some articles for reference. These days, lots of amateur photographers, it is a crowded field, so I am only trying to improve myself, difficult to compare to others. I am from Canada by the way. Thanks
Hi everbody,
here in my home in france close to “mont-blanc” mountain, the colors of landscapes just start to change. I love this time of year in the mountain for the very specials colors as you wrote in your article.
for the moment I use D7200 + 16-80 vr, do you have plan to test with imatest the 16-80?
I would like to know if it is better for landscape photography to buy a D750 and a 24-120?
I have a doubt because in your review of 16-80 you seems to say that the DX combinaison is better.
thanks a lot
Nasim,
Great workshop, I really learnt a lot !
Also, I am downloading the FastRawViewer app, for a round of numerous photos I shot yesterday viewing the Blue Angels over San Francisco Bay.
Best, Shubha