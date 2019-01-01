How to Identify and Test Fake Memory Cards

While many of us in the photography world spend time talking about the necessity of dual memory card slots and their importance on modern digital cameras, few seem to truly understand bigger problems related to storage media. One of the biggest issues that the photography community faces today is fake memory cards that show up in many online stores, including the most popular ones such as Amazon. Some of these fake memory cards have no-name brands, but most of them look legit under big brand names such as SanDisk and Lexar. The problem with fake memory cards is that they either completely misrepresent their true capabilities, or contain much less storage than advertised, which can result in storage failures with unrecoverable data. Understanding which memory cards are real vs fake is extremely important, which is why we decided to write this article.

1. Buying Cheap Memory Cards Online

Without a doubt, photographers love great deals, especially when it comes to memory cards. Why spend hundreds of dollars on expensive storage, if you can pay much less? That’s the typical thought process of many photographers and that’s understandable – after-all, given how expensive camera equipment is, it is tough to spend even more money on accessories. Personally, I only shop for memory cards when they are on sale about once a year, as I also think that it is not necessary to pay full price on an item that often goes on sale. However, while shopping for memory cards, we should always pay close attention to things like memory card brand, speed, size, price and seller. The last is especially important, because buying from an untrusted source can result in receiving a fake product. Unfortunately, things are getting more complicated today, because even trusted companies end up selling fake products, often without knowing about it.

For example, the online giant Amazon.com is perceived as a trusted seller, but a number of photographers have experienced receiving camera boxes filled with sand, bricks and other junk, while those who have purchased memory cards through Amazon received fake SanDisk and Lexar memory cards. And the worst part is, some of the products were marked as “Prime”, sold and shipped by Amazon. Does this mean that one should not be buying from Amazon? Not necessarily. Amazon is a huge company and as a result, it sometimes gets scammed by resellers and sometimes even by some customers, who buy legitimate products and return fake ones to get a full refund. The fake product might then recirculate and end up with another customer. Since Amazon handles so many returns, its staff might not be able to understand differences between a real and a fake product.

Personally, I do buy quite a bit from Amazon, but I always make sure to test electronics out after receiving, to make sure that they are not fake. If I don’t want to go through these hassles, I just buy camera gear and accessories from the companies I trust: B&H Photo Video and Adorama. These companies are much smaller than Amazon and they are specialized in camera gear, computers and storage. The staff they employ in their return departments are typically very knowledgeable, and if they see anything wrong with the return, they won’t issue a refund. Smaller companies take returns very seriously, because it is one area that could get out of hand quickly and result in huge financial losses to the company. As a result, such companies are less likely to get scammed. In addition, they have a reputation to maintain – if they ever ship a fake product, they know that the news will quickly propagate across the Internet and hurt their businesses in the long run. That’s why they take extra measures to only purchase products directly from manufacturers and they never allow anyone to resell their products on their online platforms.

However, many online retailers such as Amazon, NewEgg and Walmart allow third party sellers on their platforms and that’s typically where most of the troubles come from. When buying from such websites, I always make sure that the product is shipped and sold by the same company. For example, when buying from Amazon, I always make sure that I get the product that is marked as “Shipped and sold by Amazon”. The same goes for others.

Be especially careful when buying from websites such as eBay and Craigslist. eBay is filled with sellers with high ratings who are involved in selling counterfeit products, while Craigslist or other online forums are going to be mostly selling used, refurbished or counterfeit memory cards that you are not going to be able to test before you hand them your money. In fact, it is not worth buying used and refurbished memory cards, because you won’t be able to tell how heavily those cards had been used.

2. Types of Fake Memory Cards

When it comes to counterfeit memory cards, you will find a number of different types of them out there:

Reduced Read / Write Speed: This one is very common. You buy a memory card that shows something like “maximum 95 MB/sec read and 90 MB/sec write speed” and a “V30” label that is supposed to guarantee a minimum write speed of 30 MB/sec. But when copying a file using a fast memory card reader, you might not even get more than 5-10 MB/sec. Old, slow memory cards are cheap and some companies simply change labels on unsold memory cards to make them look fast, when in reality they are very slow. The only way to test such memory cards is by performing file read / write operations. While such fake cards are unfortunate to come by, they rarely result in data loss and often get used continuously, without the owner even knowing about it. Reduced Capacity: Another very common issue, where the card will report large capacity to your computer, camera or storage device, when in reality it contains only a very small part of the overall capacity. For example, a 512 GB SD card might show up as 512 GB on your computer, but in reality contain only 16 GB of storage cells. This happens because the microchip (a tiny part of the memory card that is responsible for reporting the total amount of storage available) within the memory card has been reprogrammed to report a different size to the host. Such memory cards are extremely dangerous, because you might never be able to tell that they are fakes until you start filling them up. In this particular case, the first 16 GB of storage might work just fine, but anything past that is going to produce data errors. Counterfeit memory cards with reduced capacities should be avoided the most, because they will most certainly result in data loss. Fake Brand: Some memory cards have big brand labels attached to them and sold at a premium price, when in reality they are made from cheap parts by some unknown manufacturer in Asia. In some cases, it could be a small manufacturer that sells “rejects” from bigger brands, and in other cases it could be a real OEM product from a legitimate manufacturer with misrepresented specifications. Such products are often more difficult to identify and might require a call to the manufacturer to verify the serial number. Unrealistic Capacity: There are memory cards that are sold on eBay and some other sites that advertise completely unrealistic storage sizes. For example, if you search eBay for microSD memory cards, you can find cards with capacities as large as 2 TB: In reality, the largest capacity microSD card you can buy today is only 512 GB. Similarly, 1 TB+ SD cards have been sold on eBay for a while now, when SanDisk made an announcement in 2016 that it had a 1 TB SD card prototype, which still has not made it to the consumer market in 2019. So where does the other 1.5 GB of storage come from? A “reprogrammed” controller, of course. The real storage space in such cards might be 16 GB, 32 GB or even 64 GB, but they report themselves as 2 TB to the host. Until one fully tests the card over its “real” capacity, it is impossible to tell how much of that 2 TB is actually usable! Bogus / Non-Working: Some memory cards are sold at incredibly low prices by unknown sellers. Buy one of these and you will quickly regret your purchasing decision, as these cards are pieces of plastic that don’t work. You can forget about trying to contact the seller and returning such memory cards.

3. Fake Memory Card Issues

So what happens when you have a fake / counterfeit memory card? Well, as you can see from the earlier section, the issues can range from getting very slow speeds all the way to data loss and unusable memory cards. Out of all the potential issues, data loss is the biggest risk, especially when a large capacity memory card is used. The problem with fake memory cards with reduced capacity, is that many photographers might not understand that once they go over a certain capacity, all data from that point on will be corrupt. So everything might appear to be working great at first, only to have troubles show up later. This is especially problematic when photographers plan expensive trips where memory cards fail after a few days of use. So the biggest risk one might run into, is loss of data – that’s where you do not want to end up! And having a dual memory card slot camera is not going to help in any way with fake cards, because both will fail at some point. This is why it is especially important to identify fake memory cards and get rid of them.

4. How to Identify a Fake Memory Card

If you have already purchased a memory card, there are a few things you can inspect and basic tests you can run in order to identify a fake memory card: