If you’re like me the ending of one year and the beginning of another is a special time of transition. We have the opportunity to leave the past behind and move forward in new directions to discover what the future holds for us. Every life – like every road – tells a story.

For many of us the future looks lush and green – full of promise, with only the faintest hint of difficulty ahead. We journey forth with unbridled confidence and optimism, looking forward to the dawn of each new day. The very idea of not meeting our objectives seems completely foreign…an impossibility.

There are other times when the road looks perilous. Where it leads is unknown and we often wonder if the day-to-day efforts that we are expending are really worth it as no apparent reward is in sight. These times test the essence of what we are made, and how dedicated we are to our goals in life.

Every one of us has had times in our lives when we have needed to navigate around obstacles while still pursuing our hopes and dreams. We maintain our sense of purpose and energy. If the twists and turns we are going through seem manageable and worthwhile we persevere. Our destination is etched in our mind, keeping us on our path no matter the number of turns we may encounter.

Our life’s purpose may be grand or small, but deep inside our individual cores we know it is what causes us to get up in the morning to face each day whatever it may bring. The amount of time that each of us has left to pursue our purpose can never be known. For all of us tomorrow is but a promissory note we hope to be able to live.

Some roads – like some lives – require innovation and effort to overcome factors that are simply impassable if we stayed on our current path. How many times have each of us gone through the process of reinventing ourselves? The number of times, and the efforts it took to do so, matter not. All that really matters is what we learned through these experiences and how they helped us be more purposeful, understanding, and empathetic as we go through life.

Each of us in our own, unique way has the power to accelerate our journey of self-discovery through the choices we make in life. We need the courage to continue to venture forth regardless of the obstacles and hardships we face. The naysayers we meet. The moments of self-doubt that we may suffer. To live up to our true potential is the gift we have to give to the world, and to those we love. May each of you unlock more of your potential in 2017, and make the world a better place because of it.

