Ecuadorian Pacific: Fishermen on the Edge of the Tide

What is the oldest profession in the world? Although the most common answer to that question is… well, a different source of livelihood, I’m not far from the truth when I say it’s fishing. We can find depictions of fishing on cave walls, as well as in the tombs of the ancient Egyptians.

NIKON D300 + 18-70mm f/3.5-4.5 @ 18mm, ISO 250, 1/640, f/10.0

One place where fishing remains the lifeblood of a community is the Ecuadorian village of Puerto López, located about a hundred miles south of the equator on the Pacific Ocean.

Every morning, for many years, the same scene has repeated itself in Puerto López. After a night of fishing, small boats return to the beach with their catch. Fishermen, bent under the weight of boxes of fish, rush to the beach. Hungry Frigatebirds and Pelicans await these protein-laden loads.

The great flocks of these feathered corsairs of the tropical oceans look like something out of an Alfred Hitchcock novel.

NIKON D300 + 18-70mm f/3.5-4.5 @ 35mm, ISO 320, 1/1600, f/7.1

With wingspans of more than two meters, Frigatebirds are aerial acrobats who fearlessly steal fish right from the boxes on fishermen’s shoulders. Their silhouettes, with slender wings, resemble prehistoric monsters. Meanwhile, the Pelicans prefer to wait for what the fishermen drop into the water.

A bit further from the shore, Blue-Footed Boobies dive headlong into the waves to catch their prey. From June to October, the scene is enhanced by Humpback Whales, for whom these waters are the place to give birth to a new generation.

NIKON Z 7_2 + VR 300mm f/4E @ 300mm, ISO 800, 1/1250, f/8.0

Nothing that the boats bring to the beach is wasted. Whatever falls out of the fishermen’s hands is immediately returned to the cycle of life and death.

Even commercially worthless bycatch, such as Moray eels, await the hungry stomachs of Black or Turkey Vultures. Much of the fish is processed and sold right on the beach. Some, however, continues on, and who knows – it might end up on your table.

NIKON D850 + 24-120mm f/4 @ 24mm, ISO 1250, 1/200, f/6.3

Unfortunately, also on the local beach you can see how the number of fish in the ocean is shrinking and the catch is getting thinner. For larger fish such as Swordfish, it is necessary to go far out into the open ocean.

Still, the range of small fishing boats is quite limited and gives the fish a chance. If the entire world’s fishing industry were like this, the oceans everywhere would still be teeming with marine life. Unfortunately, where small boats can’t go, large fishing vessels venture – often using techniques that quickly empty the sea.

For now, though, there is enough sea life to support the age-old scenes that I’m showing you below. The question is, for how long?

NIKON D850 + 24-120mm f/4 @ 24mm, ISO 640, 1/100, f/8.0

NIKON D850 + 11-16mm f/2.8 @ 16mm, ISO 1250, 1/3200, f/8.0
NIKON D850 + 11-16mm f/2.8 @ 16mm, ISO 1250, 1/3200, f/8.0
NIKON Z 7_2 + NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S @ 24mm, ISO 1800, 1/800, f/5.6
NIKON D850 + 11-16mm f/2.8 @ 16mm, ISO 640, 1/1600, f/8.0
NIKON D850 + 24-120mm f/4 @ 120mm, ISO 1600, 1/4000, f/6.3
NIKON D850 + 11-16mm f/2.8 @ 16mm, ISO 1250, 1/3200, f/8.0
NIKON D300 + 18-70mm f/3.5-4.5 @ 18mm, ISO 200, 1/800, f/6.3
NIKON D850 + 24-120mm f/4 @ 98mm, ISO 1250, 1/200, f/5.0
NIKON D850 + 24-120mm f/4 @ 24mm, ISO 1250, 1/200, f/5.0
NIKON D300 + 18-70mm f/3.5-4.5 @ 40mm, ISO 250, 1/320, f/8.0
NIKON D300 + 12-24mm f/4 @ 12mm, ISO 250, 1/1250, f/7.1
NIKON D500 + 300mm f/4 @ 300mm, ISO 200, 1/800, f/5.0
NIKON D850 + 500mm f/5.6 @ 500mm, ISO 1600, 1/2500, f/5.6
NIKON D850 + 500mm f/5.6 @ 500mm, ISO 800, 1/1600, f/5.6
NIKON D500 + Nikon AF-S Nikkor 300mm f/4E PF ED VR @ 300mm, ISO 100, 1/800, f/4.5
NIKON D300 + 18-70mm f/3.5-4.5 @ 24mm, ISO 250, 1/1250, f/6.3
NIKON D850 + 24-120mm f/4 @ 24mm, ISO 1250, 1/200, f/5.0
NIKON D500 + 16-80mm f/2.8-4 @ 16mm, ISO 180, 1/200, f/5.6
NIKON D300 + 18-70mm f/3.5-4.5 @ 70mm, ISO 320, 1/1600, f/7.1
NIKON D850 + 500mm f/5.6 @ 500mm, ISO 2500, 1/1600, f/5.6
NIKON D300 + 12-24mm f/4 @ 17mm, ISO 250, 1/1600, f/7.1

About Libor Vaicenbacher

Libor works as a biology teacher, guide, photographer and photography course lecturer. His passion is birds. As an ornithologist, Libor has studied the avian diversity of the South American Andes. He fell in love with this part of the world and since then he likes to return there with his camera to popularize its nature with his photographs, talks and articles. You can see more of Libor's work on his Instagram page.

Marcin

1. Magnificent frigatebirds are quite nasty and offensive in their behaviour. They steal other species’ food or just plainly eat their nestlings. I personally saw one trying to get a small booby from its nest but the mother bird chased him away. That was an interesting and dynamic scene to observe.
2. As for the overfishing – that is a problem everywhere. Unfortunately even places like Galapagos Islands are not resistant to that. While the locals are allowed to fish, just like they have for the past several centuries (with small boats, only for their own use or to sell small numbers on a local market), there is a problem e.g. with Chinese fishing vessels poaching in these rich waters (mainly for sharks) with no to little consequences. There have been talks in Ecuadorian government to expand the size of the reserve by significant number of nautical miles but that alsoequals more territory to scout and guard with the same limited resources. Poachers would not be scared away by mere law regulations.

Kevin

A great story told there. thanks.

A similar story everywhere, overfishing by large trawler fleets causing dwindling fish resources everywhere for small fisherman like these in conjunction with ever growing impacts caused by climate change.

