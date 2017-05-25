Losing irreplaceable images might just be every photographer’s worst nightmare. Fortunately, there are a few easy steps you can take to help prevent image loss. Almost all of these steps can be implemented right away with little to no cost or change to your overall workflow. While they might seem a little excessive, the resulting additional protection for your images should outweigh any inconvenience or minor cost.
Proper Backup – The First Step In Preventing Image Loss
Before you read any further, this article is worthless if you don’t have a proper image backup workflow. Photography is all about the images you create, so protecting your images should be a high priority.
To quickly recap, you first need to have a file management and organization system in place that you follow every time you import images. Next, at a minimum you need to always have two backups of your images in two different locations. Finally, you need to make sure you immediately back up any images you import, either manually or via automated backup software. Keep in mind, these are the minimum requirements for a solid backup strategy that every photographer should be following.
Write Images To Two Memory Cards In Camera
If you have a camera with two memory card slots, the first step you should take is to write to your cards in backup mode instead of overflow mode. This means that any photos you take will automatically be written to two memory cards instead of only one. If one card should happen to fail, all of your images should still be safe on the other card. Of course, this also means that you have half as much storage space to work with while you shoot. Fortunately, memory cards are cheap, so buy some extras and back everything up in-camera as you shoot.
Stick A Card In Your Pocket
If you’re like most people, once you’re done shooting for the day you toss your gear into your trunk and drive home (or wherever you’re staying). The next step in protecting your images is to separate the memory cards as soon as you’re done shooting. This means that you should pull one card out of your camera and stick it in your pocket. Why? If something happens to your camera on the way home, chances are you’ll still have a copy of your images safe inside your pocket.
What could happen to your camera on the way home? Maybe you decide to stop for gas or food but someone saw you with a bunch of camera gear and decided to follow you and steal your gear in the parking lot. Maybe you go into a restaurant and bring your camera inside with you but somehow forget and leave it behind. I’ve even heard of a photographer who’s car was rear-ended and all of the camera gear in the trunk was destroyed. Maybe your gear makes it home safely, only to get stolen in the middle of the night. Having a memory card with all of your images on it someplace besides inside your camera is the best way to make it through any of these scenarios without losing any images. Of course, these are all worst-case scenarios and aren’t likely to happen, but image loss is never something you can anticipate.
Back Up Images Immediately
Part of any good workflow is backing up your images in a timely manner. Getting them off of your memory cards and onto permanent storage should prevent you from accidental image loss due to formatting a card that hasn’t been backed up. This should be a part of every photographer’s workflow.
Immediate image backup becomes even more important while you are traveling. Simply having your images on two different memory cards is not enough of a backup strategy. Having a laptop with an external hard drive is an important part of an on-the-road backup plan. Once your images are backed up to the hard drive, it can be kept separately from your camera and laptop (ideally in a hotel safe or other secure location). Over the course of your travels, this external hard drive will come to contain all of the images you’ve shot, so regardless of what happens to your memory cards or hard drive (damage, theft, corruption, loss, etc…), you should hopefully arrive home safely with one good copy of everything.
Create Smart Previews In Lightroom
Let’s jump ahead in the workflow to the editing process. You might think that by this point you’ve already done everything you can to protect your images, but I’ve got a few more tricks for you. Take note, this step only applies if you’re a Lightroom user.
Starting with Lightroom 5, users have the ability to create Smart Previews of their images. This feature allows images to be edited without the source file (either RAW or JPEG). It also allows images to be exported at a resolution of up to 2500 pixels on the long side (depending on the original file size) without the source file.
You can use this feature as yet another way to back up your images. Once you’ve made your image selections, create Smart Previews of all of the images you want to keep. Not only does this allow you to edit them without the source file (which is very convenient for laptop users), but it also allows you to export images if something ever happens to the source files. As long as you have access to your Lightroom catalog, you have access to your images. Of course, the maximum image size will be smaller than what you could possibly export from the original file, but a smaller image is better than no image at all!
Upload JPEGs To Online Storage
The final step in keeping your images safe is something you probably already do, but it’s worth mentioning just in case. Once you’re done with your editing process and you have a bunch of finished images, export them as high-res JPEGs and upload them to some form of cloud storage. Regardless of how many backups you have at home, there is always the risk of losing everything due to theft, fire, flood, or some other type of disaster. Putting a copy of your images in the cloud will give you an archive of your images in an offsite location with a significant amount of redundancy, which should protect them from any type of disaster or drive failure.
You might choose to use an automated online backup system that allows you to upload RAW files such as Backblaze or Carbonite. While backing up your RAW files in the cloud is ideal, it’s also costly and time consuming. Fortunately, everyone should have access to some type of online storage for their library of JPEGs. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you automatically have unlimited free storage for JPEG images. If free is more your style, you can create a Flickr account and have access to 1TB of image storage space. Unfortunately, automating your uploads to some of these free services can be difficult (or impossible), so chances are you’ll have to force yourself to stick to a regular upload schedule to make sure your images are always backed up. If you’re a Lightroom user though, there are publish services that allow you to export and upload directly to certain online accounts such as Flickr.
Conclusion
All of these practices are not just theory to me. I’ve learned over the years just how important it is to take steps to prevent image loss. There have been many close calls, but fortunately I’ve never lost a single image. How close, you may ask? I once was standing on a small bridge while swapping out SD cards. I dropped the full SD card, which happened to slip between the boards of the bridge and into the stream below. Fortunately, I was backing up my images as I shot, so I had an extra copy of everything on the card that was still in my camera. Another time, I was traveling and somehow lost my entire wallet full of memory cards. Fortunately, I had everything backed up on a hard drive, so no images were lost. Of course, I’ve also experienced the inevitable hard drive crash, but I’ve always had current backups of all of my images.
As a photographer, protecting the images that you create should be one of your highest priorities. There are a few easy steps you can take to do this. You can start by backing everything up in-camera by writing to both memory cards at the same time. Once you’re done shooting, take one of the memory cards out of the camera and put it in your pocket. As soon as you get home, back up your images immediately. If you edit your photos in Lightroom, create Smart Previews of the images you select to edit. Finally, once your images are edited, export and upload JPEGs to some form of online storage. Taking these simple steps will greatly help to prevent image loss across all stages of your workflow.
Thanks John; I like the Smart View idea and was contemplating something similar but did not reach a decision yet, now I see the possibility. Loosing photos is a nightmare nobody is immune against. A decade ago all I had was few GB of photos and had multiple backup of them, when the 100s of GB started to emerge monthly, things became more difficult and I lost my main 2TB HDD to a crash. Hundreds of unique photos were permanently lost while the rest were rescued from formatted SDs and various hard drives> lesson learned I hope
Sure thing Rashad! Sorry to hear about the photo loss. It can be very difficult to adjust your backup routine once you start shooting a lot. Glad to hear you’ve got it under control. Happy shooting!
Hi John,
Nice article and a good reminder.
There are two things on the list I don’t do, so I will start. The first is separating the memory cards to your pocket. What a great idea and protects against all the things you mentioned and more. The second one is using Smart Previews. I have used them with second computersfrequently but didn’t know you could export them in a pinch. Really nice tip!
Hi Sceptical,
Glad you enjoyed it and picked up a few tricks! Once you start separating your memory cards after a shoot, you’ll feel feel strange if you forget to do it. Now you know you’ve secretly been backing up your images this entire time with Smart Previews!
Great article and one that every photographer should read no matter how long they have been doing it. I do all of this except for the Smart Preview as I honestly never really knew much about it but going forward will give it a shot. My current setup for backup is all my RAW images go to an external drive for import into Lightroom and editing, once edited they are exported first to my Smugmug account as JPG and then exported to the same drive as the RAWS into another folder for processed JPG’s. After that I use Beyond Compare to sync the RAW and JPG folders to another hard drive. Then periodically I backup the processed JPG’s to Blu-Ray discs and keep those at my work location. I very rarely if ever go back to the original RAW image after editing so for me I am not to worried about backing those up to optical media or more than the 2 drives I already use.
I do have a question with regards to Smart Previews. I assume those are part of the Lightroom catalog and am curious about approximately how much space those take up. I know that probably depends on a lot of factors but I actually keep my Lightroom catalog on my Skydrive just in case so would need to make sure I have enough room on it.
Thanks for the positive words, Mark! Sounds like you’ve got a pretty solid backup strategy that checks all of the boxes.
With regards to the size of Smart Previews, they have their own separate file within each Lightroom catalog. You could easily not back up the file if you didn’t want to. It looks like it’s size is approximately 1MB per Smart Preview. I have a catalog with 566 Smart Previews and the Smart Preview file is 538MB. My catalog with 2500 Smart Previews has a Smart Preview file size of 2.56GB. Hope that helps!
Hi John,
Don’t ask me how but last year I found myself in a situation where 3 weeks of travel photography (at my dream destination) somehow ended up on two SD cards and one 1 microSD. I can’t explain how much stress that added to my travel home. First thing (quite literally) I did when I reached home after 24 hours of travel (with kids) was to import everything into my PC and backup immediately to a hard drive. Needless to say, this subject is quite dear to my heart now and I really appreciate your pointers here. One thing that I’m considering but haven’t tried yet is the Western Digital My Passport Wireless Pro drive with a build-in SD card slot. That would enable field backups without having to use a laptop. Since I usually travel with a basic Chromebook and never bring if to into the field with me, straight to drive backups are a Holy Grail for me. Have you or any of the other readers had a chance to play with something like that?
Hi Talha,
That sounds like a very stressful trip (from an image-backup point of view), but I’m glad to hear you and your images made it home safely. I used to have a portable storage device that would download and store images directly from memory cards. I think it might have been made by Olympus. Regardless, it was very nice to have, but was super-slow. This was a few years ago, so I’m sure technology has come a long way since then. I’d definitely recommend a product like that if you want to do backups in the field.
Hello,
I use the WD MyPassport Wireless Pro 3 TB regularly in the filed. For me it´s the best portable backup solution in the field. With its build in SD card reader and battery pack, the backup of a full 32 GB SD card takes about 10 minutes.
I always backup my cards during a photo session break.
If you put in an SD card with already saved pictures, the new backup will only consider the new shoots which are not saved previously.
With its build in WIFI the wireless connection to computer, IPad or Iphone with it´s
5 GHz Band is fast enough and stable.
The HDD is small enough that it fits quite good in a backpack or photo back.
Only one is to mention, the software for the HDD can not show RAW files only JPEG files can be viewed. I miss it not directly, because, I mainly use it as a backup solution in the field. You will find tons of reviews in YouTube.
E.g. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOHosqVn_VU
The risk of complete loss of valuable pictures in the field is with this minimized.
I am very happy with this backup solution.
Thanks for this helpful article.
When I am on a photo session in the field without a notebook, I back up my card with the
stand alone WD Mypassport Wireless Pro. A 3 TB HDD with an integrated card reader and
akku pack. A full 32 GB card will be saved in about 10 minutes.
Furthermore I never delete photos on the SD card during the photo session. This may be can corrupt the SD card file system.
When at home the photos are saved, the card will be formatted.
Glad you found it helpful Thomas.
That sounds a lot like what Talha (Comment 4) is looking for. Maybe you could give her some advice?
I routinely backup my computer using three different backup/versioning strategies And, yet, I still lost some important images.
Conclusion: Three backups are not enough.
That’s too bad, David. Did you figure out what went wrong? Hopefully it was something you could correct so it doesn’t happen again!