Tips for Duck and Goose Photography

Ducks and geese form the family Anatidae, and there are 174 of them in total! Moreover, they are large birds that are easy to see – and thus make good photographic subjects. But like all animals, ducks and geese have their own sort of behavior, and that means there are some specific things you can do to improve your photos of them. I’ll share some of my favorite tips today!

Get Close to the Water

Most ducks and geese spend a lot of time near the water. Although common ducks like Mallards often feeding on the grass as well, for some species like Common Goldeneyes or Freckled Ducks, it’s rare to spot them out of water. If you don’t get close to the water and watch out for swimming birds, then you’ll likely miss quite a few interesting species.

And I really do feel like a broken record when saying this, but it helps a lot to get at eye level with your subject. However, with swimming ducks and geese, it’s a little more tricky than with other birds who sometimes land on trees or in the grass.

Thus, a technique I like to use with swimming ducks is to bring a waterproof mat with me when I’m near the shore, because if I don’t, I am very likely to get wet and muddy – something that still happens very often when I’m out shooting, I’m afraid, but at least it’s a little better with a mat.

I also recommend using the tilting or flip-up screen of your camera if you have one. Yes, it’s easier to find a subject through a viewfinder, and on DSLRs, focusing tends to be worse in live view. Even so, utilizing the tilt screen can allow you to place the camera right on the ground and still control your camera, without fully lying down yourself. Much nicer to sit instead!

I also recommend that you should vary the height of your camera a little. Moving it slightly up or down may help you exclude distracting background elements that you don’t want in your photo. Yes, very low shots can be pretty, but sometimes they can actually include more distracting elements that will mess up your background.

Find the Warm Waters in Winter

It’s a fact that human modification of the environment has in turn caused ducks and geese to modify their behaviour. This is particularly true of the Mallard in North America. In colder regions, Mallards are now more likely than ever to overwinter because rivers and lakes no longer freeze. And there are also many bodies of water that are kept especially warm due to water runoff from industry and cities.

So, if you do live in a city with a cold winter where some bodies of water freeze over, there are likely other, warmer bodies of water nearby where there will be ducks that have not migrated. And it’s not just Mallards that like these sorts of conditions. Many species that breed in the far north, like Hooded Mergansers, will come down in the winter from more arctic areas.

In such conditions, watch out especially for the patterns of freezing. If there is just one patch of non-frozen water on the lake, the ducks will gather there, and you may be able to find a nearby spot to set up your camera.

One technique I like to use is to wait until there’s at least a week of very cold weather and the temperature is at least -15ºC (5ºF) – not uncommon in Canada! That makes the ice on the banks of slow rivers very solid and sturdy. Then, on a warmer day, I can spend hours lying on the ice, photographing ducks that pass by. Of course, you should make sure the ice is really thick enough to lie on so you don’t fall in the river.

Go in the Rain

I know, I know, going out in the rain is not always fun as a wildlife photographer. And not all animals are like ducks – they don’t all have natural waterproofing, so they can look pretty wet and miserable in the rain (well, this can also make for interesting shots).

But isn’t it amazing how some ducks can remain in near-freezing water all day without being any worse for wear? That’s because they’ve got nice, waterproof feathers and insulating layers. Thus, raindrops on ducks will just sit as near-perfect spheres and produce a beautiful, glassy texture that contrasts nicely with colorful, fine feather detail.

Although all ducks can be photographed in the rain, the ones with darker plumage look especially striking as the dark colors can enhance the water droplet effect.

To make the rain less unpleasant, I bring an umbrella and often use it to cover myself while sitting and waiting. It also keeps my gear dry. With some practice, it’s really not too hard to hold a camera and an umbrella at the same time. Or you can make it even easier on yourself and use a tripod with a gimbal head.

Aim for Duck in Flight Shots

Almost all birds fly, but ducks provide good training material for birds in flight because their flight is often slower and more predictable. That means it’s a good idea to train on ducks so that you can hone your skills for more difficult water birds like shorebirds, which fly much more quickly and erratically.

I recommend using a shutter speed of at least 1/1600 second for flying ducks, but if possible I prefer 1/2000 or faster. But since ducks fly slowly, you can also try panning a little and lowering your shutter speed further for a bit of wing blur.

Another thing about ducks is that, unlike raptors in flight, ducks and especially geese often fly in groups. Often, I’ll be at a site and see one or two fly by. That’s a cue that more might be approaching. Looking for this will help you prepare for the next few shots. Photographing them in groups can be very effective, including as silhouettes.

Try Portraits

Due to the large and often colorful heads of ducks, they make good subjects for portrait-style photography. To do this type of photography, find an area where ducks like to rest. That’s often on a ledge that is protected from activity somewhere near the lake.

Geese are also especially good for portraits because they have large bodies and move especially slowly. In North America, Canada Geese will gather in large groups and thus give you lots of practice for up-close shots. Very few species stick around as long as geese, so use the opportunity to fine-tune your compositions and select ideal backgrounds.

The male of some species of ducks such as the Mallard, American Wigeon, and Northern Pintail, moult into a breeding plumage. If you’re after closeups of this beautiful phase, it pays to search in the spring and fall where you are likely to see the ducks in this phase.

Conclusion

Like all birds, ducks have their own habits and characteristics that are worth knowing. It’s not only interesting to learn about these behaviors, but it can also help you get better photos. Even after seeing over 100 families of birds, I think Anatidae, or ducks and geese, are on my top ten list because they are so fun to photograph.

Do you like photographing ducks? What techniques do you use? Let me know in the comments!