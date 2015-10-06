Don’t Be a Guinea Pig

It seems like releasing a product without proper testing has become a norm for some camera manufacturers like Nikon. You would think that after all the recalls, service advisories and lawsuits, manufacturers should be thoroughly testing equipment, preferably giving the equipment to real photographers who use and abuse their gear for a living, before trying to market and sell it. Nikon specifically has gone through so much bad press, that one would think it is time for the company to think about its long term strategy with releasing products. Looking at the past few years, it seems like almost every major product announcement has been followed by a plague of service advisories. The Nikon D800 / D800E cameras were definitely the spotlight of the industry, except almost every camera was impacted by the infamous Asymmetric Focus Issue. Nikon went quiet on that one for a while and never truly confirmed the issue.
Then came the D600, an entry-level full-frame camera, which made the entry to Nikon’s full-frame world much easier, thanks to its low price point. It seemed like a deal of the century, except when its dust issues started to surface. We covered the issue extensively and Nikon again decided to go silent. To quickly remedy the situation and replace the bad D600 units, the company announced the D610 shortly thereafter. Then it got hit by a class-action lawsuit, which put a huge burden on the company, as it started replacing existing D600 units with the D610.
From there Nikon introduced the D810. Packing a lot of new features, updates and fixes to the D800 / D800E, the camera looked like a real winner. I pre-ordered mine as soon as I saw the announcement, as it had pretty much everything I wanted to see on my D800E. Shortly after the announcement, photographers discovered a rather serious thermal issue, which damaged long exposure shots with white dots, which were tough to clean up in post. Again, the service advisory required shipping the camera to Nikon for repair.
Next, the Nikon D750 came along. The camera looked like a winner – a balanced full-frame sensor, a high-end AF system in a lightweight package. Until the flare issue came along. While I personally did not get bothered by the issue and never sent my D750 for a repair, I know a lot of others did, because they did not want to have a camera with a known problem on their hands. Sadly, many did not realize the type of work that would go into adjusting of the phase detection system and re-calibration. In many cases, taking care of the flare issue resulted in poor AF accuracy and other issues. Disassembling a DSLR and making adjustments to mirror or phase detection mechanisms is not easy and even a skilled service technician could potentially screw things up.
And this has been going on and on, one announcement after another. Not only have these issues been impacting cameras, they have also been seriously impacting some lenses. The Nikkor 300mm f/4E VR is a good example of this – I never even had a chance to complete my 300mm f/4E VR review, as I could not find the darn lens anywhere – Nikon silently recalled all 300mm f/4E VR lenses everywhere and performed service repairs on the lens. B&H still lists the lens as a “pre-order” item, because it never carried enough stock to begin with. It will soon be a year since that lens is released and it is practically impossible to find, unless you pre-order and wait.
Today we have yet another release disaster by Nikon. This time it is the newly released Nikkor 200-500mm f/5.6E VR, which seems to have focusing issues. Although Nikon in its service advisory only states that it is a firmware issue, you cannot update the firmware on Nikon lenses yourself. Like before, you have to send your copy to a Nikon service center for this firmware update, as detailed in the advisory:
To users of the AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR lens
Thank you for choosing Nikon for your photographic needs.
Nikon will implement a service for updating AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR lens firmware. Details regarding implementation of this firmware service are as follows.
Firmware update details
We have confirmed that with autofocus shooting using the AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR lens, autofocus may sometimes become disabled and focus operation switches to manual focus* when the zoom ring on the lens is rotated while the camera’s shutter-release button is pressed halfway, or the camera’s AF-ON button is held down.
*Autofocus operation can be restored by pressing the camera’s shutter-release button halfway again, or pressing the camera’s AF-ON button again.
To address the occurrence of this, we will implement a service for updating AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR lens firmware.
Updating lens firmware
Those who would like to have their AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR firmware updated may take or send their lens to a Nikon authorised service center, where the firmware will be updated free of charge.
Identifying lenses with which the firmware has already been updated
Firmware in lenses with a serial number of 2008365 or higher have already been updated.
Requesting service
Please direct inquiries regarding this matter to your nearest Nikon Service Centre or create a Free Service Returns Request.
There you have it. Yet another failure on Nikon’s behalf to deliver a working, issue-free product. And the worst part is, if you don’t follow the news or occasionally check the manufacturer’s website, how would you even know about these service advisories?
It seems like delivering a badly tested product is becoming Nikon’s custom now.
Moral of the Story
Yes, new cameras and lenses are indeed exciting. When a new gadget comes out, we often have the urge to go and buy it – I often find myself doing it too, so I know exactly how it feels. However, given the many failures we have seen and the recurring pattern of such failures, isn’t it time for all of us to learn that we should NOT buy something when it just comes out? Camera manufacturers want the consumers to be the guinea pigs – they leave the testing for us, as they are cutting corners everywhere they can. And that’s what we all are to them anyway: consumers.
Stop pre-ordering products, no matter how good they look. Give it some time and don’t rush. Make a wise choice and don’t be a binge shopper. Stop following websites that bring the urge to buy. Some sites hugely benefit from bringing excitement about a product before it is officially revealed, so if you are a part of that gang that hangs out in forums and talks about the latest and greatest camera or a lens, it might be a good time for you to get disconnected from that world. Go out and shoot, enjoy the tools you already have today…
As for Nikon, I will be honest – it is getting extremely difficult to hang on to Nikon. It is not the company I personally want to support anymore, for the above reasons.
Comments
I had a serious issue with my Nikon 14-24mm 2.8G. It took me a lot of test shots to proof to the local Nikon dealer that the lens simple focused incorrectly.
Other than that, I think I had some good luck. But I really think this is not something that we should be thinking about. Products should work.
Oded, your last sentence says it all “products should work”. We should not be testing stuff for Nikon or any other manufacturer. In my opinion, it is unacceptable to see such disastrous product launches, followed by constant service advisories. It is a recurring theme now. What a shame, leaves a bad taste in the mouth.
Hi Nasim,
I have a comparison that is very helpful and helps remind me to take my time with upgrades. I love getting new stuff. It always fills me with a sense of excitement that frequently inspires greater effort and experimentation. That said, one company / product has made me more cautious and that is generally good – and that is Microsoft and Windows. I like Windows a lot, but due to the need for profit and the nature of operating systems (no amount of pre-testing can quash all the problems anyway, given that this OS is heavily targeted and because Microsoft doesn’t control the hardware) it is almost always wise to wait for the first batch of patches before upgrading. BTW – Apple is not immune to this. Their latest OS version – Yosemite – has had a lot of teething problems. To be fair to Microsoft, they seemed to get this more right this time with how they handled Windows 10. Regardless, in a funny way, they have “trained” me to be cautious about jumping on new products. I still do it sometimes (couldn’t resist the Olympus 40-150 and pre-ordered it) but its rare, even from a vendor I trust.
I purchased a Nikon 14-24 early in 2010. I was going overseas on a trip, and wanted the new lens to take to China, Cambodia and Thailand.
Well, it stopped auto-focusing within a day of the purchase. I contacted the shop, explained the situation, and Nikon in Australia sent a new lens down in a couple of days.
The lens is perfect, and is one of my favourites. Recently purchased the Lucroit Filter holder for it.
I have been using Nikon since 1972 , and own 16 lenses ranging from Nikon 8mm f2.8 to Nikon 800mm f5.6.
My bodies are D3S, D3 and D2Xs. I would have purchased a D4 / D4S body, but, the silly two (2) different card system is what stopped me.
Oded, Hadar photo are a bunch of clowns. did you see what their lab and store look like? the same it did since they opened 3 years ago.
@Nasim Mansurov
you didnt forget about the SB-900 flash overheating, did you?
and stiff zoom ring on many of the 24-70 AFS.
We all Nikonians feel the same way Nasim :( Fortunately I was one of the few lucky ones who never had problem with neither my D600 nor with my D800. But how Nikon handles these things are terrible. I never follow what is going on Canon side. How do they handle these things? They never put faulty camera/lens in the market?
Beyti,
I’m a Canon shooter and I’ve never had an issue with any of my equipment. Canon will release firmware updates for their DSLR’s every year or so. The firmware updates I’ve had were to increase the features of the camera, and update the menu selections. I’m very surprised to read all of these issues about Nikon. As a Canon person, I had no idea Nikon was having all of those issues. But from my perspective, Canon is doing their testing and troubleshooting of their equipment before it hits the market.
If your a Canon shooter then likely you never had problems, correct? There’s a lot happening in the camera world and I would suggest that none of us get too precious with our legacy equipment at this point! I’m steering toward Sony right now…
As a Nikon shooter i never had any problems with my Nikon gear.. and i used and still use a D600 and a D750. I had more problems with Sigma lenses then with my Nikons or Tamron lensesn.. but still i would give Sigma a try..
A Friend of me had serious problems with his Canon 5D III, but still is a Canon shooter and i personally would never give him the advise to chance the brand..
I had friends that bought new Canon cameras direct from Canon Sweden (no retailers involved), and they were just filled with fine, white, dust, and it proved to be cheaper, and faster, the send them to an independent camera shop for a clean up, than back to Canon.
I guess all manufacturers have had issues with some of their products.
Canon has the same run of issues. The flagship 1D-x had issues that have since been resolved, the 5D Mark III had a metering issue in the dark with light bleeding from the unit, which they have since fixed, the APS-C T4i has some weird chemical reaction in the handle that led to it becoming white and causing allergic reactions in some people, etc. Naturally they have had fewer full-frame issues in the last years since they have not released a single new camera since 2012, while Nikon has released several.
Lens issues are a dime a dozen, though the majority are related to sample variation. Roger Cicala had some sobering stats on this very recently showing that the two flagship 70-200 f/2.8 by both Canon and Nikon had huge sample variation, enough to warrant exchanges.
Let’s also not forget Sony’s A7r with shutter shock so bad it rendered the camera practically unusable for many shooters. And no recall or fiormware was going to fix that.
I too, shoot w/Canon–and have never had any issues. Granted, I didn’t purchase the camera the second it came out (I actually waited three/four mos). Any firmware updates Canon releases, does address some issues that have been reported–as well as more user ability features. I have a friend who shoots Nikon, and she rarely gets firmware updates–yet, she has had nothing but problems with her D750.
Also, I belong to a photography club that has monthly speakers each month. A couple of months ago, the speaker we had is the owner of a local camera repair shop. He told us the number one camera that his company repairs is Sony, and actually very few Canons. Bare in mind, this is HIS experience, and may or may not be the experiences of other camera repair businesses.
What type of problem(s)? After 20k shots in different situations: no serious problems
Sensor issues–which I found interesting, as doesn’t Sony build the sensors for Nikon? As I said, this was HIS experiences with Sony repairs.
I shoot with the Nikon D750, and have had nothing but joy with the camera after 20 thousand shots or so. The grip is beyond belief, the responsiveness is also off the charts (not to mention how quickly it locks focus in all lighting situations), and the files it produces are brilliant.
Well said, Nasim. I’m pretty much on board with your philosophy. Waited on the D600; glad I did. I’m perfectly happy with my D610 and D7100.
Fuji and Sony are looking better and better to me these days. And I absolutely love my Ricoh GR. Leaf shutter! High speed sync!
So Sony’s behavior with A7R (their flagship model at the time) and shutter shock is better? Lets just keep quiet and not fix the thing at all? Even if Nikon messes up (which they really shouldn’t do in the beginning – but this is technology) at least they fix the issues.
At times like these it seems like not a bright idea to be an early adapter to upcoming products.. better wait for a few month, not only chances of price drops are there you also get tested product with all the known glitches.
But on the other hand one expects manufacturers ( like you mention in beginning of your post )- to not treat customers like Guinea pigs… what if all of us decide not to buy the new product , and wait for somebody else to do the early testing for us ??
I’ve been a loyal Nikon user for decades. Not because I particularly like the company, but rather because I have so many cameras and lenses that it didn’t make sense to change.
Lately, I’ve reduced the number of lenses and bodies to the point that I can easily see myself jumping ship one of these days. And to be honest, because of these things you mention in your article, and because of the relatively poor treatment I have received from Nikon in the past, I find myself considering it.
Thank you, Nassim, by its critics because also spent the same problems. The matter is very serious, relevant and recurrent. Nikon to take more careful or be totally demoralized. Today I also hope at least six months before buying new equipment Nikon.
Maybe it would be a good time for Nikon to slow down on iterations, innovate in key areas, and such changes would be a good basis for the improvement of reputation as well…
Many I know (including myself, hehe) find it harder and harder to stick to their Nikon system.
What I do for about the past 30 years with cars – never ever buy the first series of a new car model. NEVER.
Same is true for cell phones, new iOS versions, cameras, lenses.
Simply wait several months and monitor the news pages for bugs and problems found.
Fortunately I never have the money to pre-order, so I use to buy only proved products : )
Not joking, Nasim, I have my D750 in a sealed box with the pre-printed postage and address to Nikon for the TWO service advisories…flare and shading (my serial # is affected). I was going to mail it out tomorrow and saw your article! I personally don’t notice the issues in practice, but like you said, just don’t want to have on hand a camera with unserviced potential problems. So, what do you recommend? Sounds like I shouldn’t fix what’s not broken!
Austin, I have heard of some horror stories from people who had no problems, with the exception of the flare shading issue. Their cameras came back worse and they were struggling with AF. If you don’t have issues with AF, I would not send it to Nikon – you will be in a loop for a while.
I am fortunate to have an authorized Nikon repair dealer near me [Sacramento, CA on 28th St].I They do superb work and fast. Send your Nikon gear to Nikon repair facility only if there is no other option. It usually takes them weeks. My local repair shop finished the two repairs [sic] I needed in three days or less. In one case there was nothing wrong with the camera except I had accidentally changed a menu setting. “Repaired” at no charge. In the other case the Nikon I gave my grandson shed its “rubber skin”. He replaced the “skin” and it was ready to go in two days.
The repairman is from Japan and presumably was trained at Nikon. My suggestion is call that shop in Sacramento. Maybe you can Fed EX/UPS him the camera. Before I found out about this authorized Nikon repair shop I once sent a Nikon to the Nikon factory via my local camera store who supposedly had priority repair status. Took weeks, Never again!!
I agree, use a reputable independent specialist repair company, not Nikon Service Centres – they are slow and useless.
They tend to report ‘no issues found’ or ‘within factory tolerance’ when there is clearly a problem.
They of course also routinely service and/or check the camera – which is used to justify the large bill.
Betty, In Australia is other way round!! Nikon repair’s center in Sydney provides 2nd to none service in Australia and this is not because there are not great independent repairs centers here but simply because Nikon is the best in providing their services.
Be well,
Waldemar
Nikon Sydney (australia) did NOT fix my non focusing 80-400 VR. Sent it back two weeks after I purchased it from first stock. They claimed User error, inspite of sending them numerous supporting pix. It would focus quite well up to about 5-6m then after that double edged and out of focus, across the whole zoom range.
In the end they took back the lens and a camera and “adjusted both to manufacturer standards” Results were no better.
After nearly 12months of suffering with the defunct lens, I had an independent in Melbourne service the lens. They replaced several rings, a lens tube and reassembled and aligned.
Result A great lens, working to my satisfaction.
My take away lesson.
Don’t buy local, don’t bother with the warranty. Nikon service from Sydney don’t care.
I’m glad you had good experience, its how it should be for all of us.
DJ
David,
Yes, I have had good luck with Nikon Repair Centre in Sydney. However could you please let me know, wkruk@hotmail.com, who is independent repairer in Melbourne, Camera Clinic?? Please advise for I have got a problem with Nikon lens AF-DC 135 f/2.0 lately!!!!!
Thanks a lot.
WK
I just sent my d750 in to get the recall adjustment and got it back 2 weeks ago. I didn’t even have the flare issue but since my camera was listed as affected I sent it in almost a year after buying it. I haven’t noticed any decline in AF yet. I did have to recalbrate all my lenses and the values were different, but still seems to be accurate at the new values. If I have any issues I will update.
Good to know.
Thanks Nasim, for your opinion.
I recently got the sense the camera was slightly back-focusing. But haven’t sat down to test.
Was going to ask Nikon to eval. Now maybe try to fix on my own as I did for my D90 back in the days…..wonder if it’s still the same fix…. (opening the bottom panel and using hex keys…worked well).
Hi Nasim. I have to agree with you. I have owned Nikon full frame cameras for the last three years and each of the cameras had to be taken back for repair or recall work (D800, D800e, D750, and D810). My D800e had to be repaired three times- things kept on going wrong with it and the camera had not been dropped etc. Finally, Nikon Canada said they would just replace the D800e with a new camera. They never got any D800e’s in so they replaced it with a D810. The D810 also went in for the hot pixel repair. Then on my last trip, I had trouble with the autofocus. I took it in to Nikon Canada. They repaired the autofocus, replaced the electrical circuitry and replaced the LCD screen (not that I knew there were problems in these areas). I’m afraid to go any any trips now with just one camera. I am seriously thinking of slowly getting out of Nikon and switching to the new Sony A7RII which I have heard some great things about. I should also add that on my trip to Ecuador, the D810 also gave me trouble but I was able to do a reset and get it working again.
Thanks for your blogs- I always enjoy reading and learning from them.
Very good to read this, thanks for the article. Photographers always running for the “latest the greatest” are an (too) easy target for the industry. This kind of articles on well respected sites are very important!
Is Canon any better? Sometimes I think I should change…
Seems to me the same thing applies to autos – don’t buy a brand new model – wait until the second year is released and the bugs have been flushed out and fixed under warranty. Say after me:-
“I must not pre-order the D5.” “I must not pre-order the D5.” “I must not pre-order the D5.”
:)
Wow Wow!! I guess three times proves it. I bought the D600, and had to send it in for the dust and oil issues. I lost confidence with the camera to take away on trips, never knowing whether they had really fixed it. I traded my D600 in for a D750 (for cents on the dollar). I didn’t even know there were issues with the D750 till your article. Now I have to see whether my serial number is effected. Finally I just got delivery of the 200-500mm f5.6 zoom. Now I’m excited to use it but extremely disappointed that I have to send it in for the firmware update. I clicked on the link in your email for the Free Returns but it doesn’t have a USA option.
Thanks Nasim for being such a great communicator and alerting us to the issues Nikon is experiencing. Once again Nikon treats their customers with contempt. I’m so glad the point-n-shoot I just purchased was the Sony RX100 IV. I’m staying clear of Nikon from now on .
Agreed! I dumped all my Nikon gear and switched to Olympus e-m1 and their pro series lenses. Love the system. Great quality, sharp lenses, lighter weight (except for the 40-150). Looking forward to the Mark 2 and the 300mm f4.
I really hope Nikon gets it´s act together, I myself live in Europe and have a 300 f4 PF with a serial number above those affected by the vr issue yet….it´s still affected by it. Like you say Nasim, it´s difficult to keep supporting a company that seems to be so unwilling to deliver good products that deliver.
I was a Nikon guy for literally decades. Then they tried less then full frame sensors. For no particularly consumer advantaged reason.
So, duh, Canon soon overshadowed them in digital capture. AKA the future. . As they had previously done with the first serious auto focus 10 years earlier.
And so here we still are. I’ve/we’ve been totally Canon and Hasselblad this century. Except for a brief fling with the Nikon D3s. And I could never love the lens build or perpetual auto focus issues. So they’re long gone. With no regrets.
And now they all face mirrorless. And the iPhone.
Only time will tell.
But for me it’s all pretty sad about Nippon Kogaku going somewhere I can’t go…
Carry on.
It’s INCREDIBLE to see how biased in this site regarding the opinion of Nassim. When Nasim thinks that Nikon is better than Canon, then all the articles states marvelous things about Nikon. And now is the other way around.
And now…with the “How this picture was taken”….just to focus in what camera was used to take the shot….oh yeah…the 5Ds the best camera ever ever ever.
Tell me Nasim, how much money canon gave you to write this article down? Please stop advertising….this site should be LESS biased. You are judging a brand for a couple glitches in some exotic high-end lenses and insignificant failures in some high-end DSLR models, who cares!??? Your article suffers for a bipolar disorder. You simple can’t write a lot of things against nikon and finally write down: “Go out and shoot, enjoy the tools you already have today…”
Spend more time taking photos than shooting test charts and complaining nikon for….thermal issues when looking 100% pixel view and correcting the shadows +2 EV!
+
Nikon is bad? Sold out and take Canon.
None of us at Photography Life has a direct relationship with Nikon or Canon. They certainly don’t pay us to write reviews…
Nikon has been slacking in the QC department recently, and I don’t think that’s deniable. No matter how good their products, QC is an important enough issue to change a user’s brand allegiance. I am a “Happy Nikon User” as well, but that doesn’t mean that we should ignore these defects with newly-announced products.
Are you serious? I never said that the 5DS R is a wonderful camera – it is not. Perhaps you should read some other articles, where I talk about how the 24-70mm f/2.8L II is not good enough on that body, as well as a many other lenses. In fact, if you went back and read that article on how the image was taken, I complained about 5DS R not being able to get enough dynamic range, which is why I had to resort to using an additional image to overlay the nasty corner noise.
Do you have evidence that I took money from Canon? If you don’t have anything, why bother asking? And did I say a word about Canon here? What bias? I’m a Nikon shooter and I have always been one. But when I see that the company cannot deliver, I write about it with the intent to hopefully make the company take action. Judging a brand by insignificant failures? Did you read any of the articles linked to this one? How are AF accuracy problems and failures insignificant?
If you are a Nikon fanboy, that’s great. I am not. I am not affiliated with any camera brand, including Nikon.
As for the thermal issue, I would love to see you take long exposure shots at night. Good luck with post-processing them. And as for shooting, I just came back from a three week trip to the mountains – that’s exactly what I have been doing FYI.
Nasim, do you have the weblink showing NSC service recall? I don’t appear to find them at all.
I am an NPS member….the problems are far from insignificant. When you are on a paying job and your camera, lens or flash lets you down your client seldom blames the gear. They blame you. It hurts your reputation and you lose clients.
I LOVE the D3/D4 system, but these many other issues have driven me to the larger companies like Fuji (yes…I was surprised to find out they have higher revenue than Nikon now) and Canon.
“Happy Nikon User” – While I’m certainly glad you have had a good experience with your equipment, I see things differently. One value of this site is to provide unbiased insight into equipment and manufacturers. When Nasim or others on the PL team provide this type of input it is necessarily opinionated – I value their expert opinions. Whether for good or for bad about a product or manufacturer. Just because someone with tremendous expertise and experience offers opinions that differ from your own personal experience, that does not make them biased – it makes them experts and journalists doing their job.
I, too, have had technical issues with Nikon, this time the D600. It had to be sent back to Nikon for cleaning the sensor and other “repairs” (Cost me, too!). Now it’s back at Nikon (after United Camera was instructed not to repair it but ship it to Nikon for servicing (which may make some sense here). God only knows what they will charge me this time to fix whatever, including a speckled sensor. Hopefully, it will be on their dime. If not (and United Camera gives me the bad news from Nikon about the estimated cost) then that’s the end of Nikon for me. As a professional photographer, I have to go with the good. Oh my….. ELM
Didn’t have a lot of time to read the article in depth, and not a lot of time to respond, but here’s 2 cents worth for me.
2 years ago, I bought a Nikon 70 – 200 f/4 lens. Reviews were great. I loved it (and still do, when it’s working properly).
I am going to have to send it in for the 3rd time, now, for what I think is the same problem. That is, I sometimes get pictures which are not tack sharp, even though the focus point is right where I want it; even though many of these shots are at very fast shutter speeds (1/1000th, even 1/2000th of a second or faster).
First time I sent it in, over a year ago, Nikon repaired/replaced the VR and focusing mechanisms.
I started having problems again in May of this year. I sent it in; it came back no trouble found.
But, the problem continued. A couple of weeks ago, the lens actually made an internal noise when I shook it, much like it did 2 years ago when it first went bad. So, I’m getting read to send it back in for a 3rd time….I would have done it sooner, but I really needed to use it (even though some shots were not as sharp as they should have been).
Don’t know if others have seen this with this particular lens (or others), but just thought I’d mention it.
RE: ” That is, I sometimes get pictures which are not tack sharp, even though the focus point is right where I want it; even though many of these shots are at very fast shutter speeds (1/1000th, even 1/2000th of a second or faster). First time I sent it in, over a year ago, Nikon repaired/replaced the VR and focusing mechanisms.”
I’m glad someone else said this because I thought it was just me. I’ve had this issue HORRIBLY in the last 2 years with D810’s and lenses. Absolutely a problem of epidemic proportions…yes, mirror-up, tripod, EFC, everything. Fast shutters, etc, etc, etc… If I get a lens and body FROM THE FACTORY (no adjustments) that works great, it is phenomenal and unmatched by anything Canon or Sony has. BUT if I get a lens/body pair that just seems to be OFF, NO amount of self-calibration, sending to repair/service, etc, etc EVER seems to fix it. I’ve had this now on THREE 810 bodies and across 4 different (all top end) lenses!. It is frustrating beyond frustrating…having shot for 30+ years, if feels like I’ve never held a camera in my hand before….pictures blury, blury, blury…focus locked, focus locked, focus locked, but again….just NOT sharp. and there is NOTHING that seems to be able to correct it except to go through enough gear to find a lens/body combination that “clicks” just from the first shot. And i’m not being overly picky, when the 810 “hits” a tack-sharp shot, it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen (on any camera, ever)…so I know it when it “doesn’t hit”…it’s subtle, it’s not blurry, it’s just NOT sharp. I’ve sent lenses in to nikon service for THIS issue only, bodies for THIS issue only…nothing comes back any better, and in fact, a couple times, WAY worse than when I sent it in. Scary times these are for Nikonians…
Dear Nasim,
In my case I´ve been blown away for owning three of the top models for Nikon, and the 3 out of 3 had needed to be sent for repair in some way after only months of use each. I have a Nikon D4, D810 and D800, and as I said the 3 had made a trip to Melville :(
The D4 suddenly got the sutter blocked and start giving an ERR message, they replaced the sutter mecanism completely. The D800 suffered a miss focus issue very noticeable when you start shooting in wider apertures than f/2.8. And recently the newest member of the family, the D810 with just 11 months of normal use, suddenly went “dead” not recognizing any battery in the main compartment, the camera only works if I attached the battery grip and only recognize the battery on the grip. The camera just got repaired, fortunately the camera was still under warranty, but to be honest you do not expect having cameras of this type, that are top of the line, to get some kind of damage with no apparently good reason.
After reading your article, and with my recently experience using Nikon´s top models I am starting to feel nervous and hesitant to invest in new equipment. You guess your investment will long last at least 3 to 4 years, not to have problems after months of using them in normal conditions. Thanks God my three cameras are all working fine at the moment, and I hope any of them have to take a trip back to Melville again soon….
Hi Nasim,
I’ve only used Nikon for many years, both crop sensors and full frame, and it seems like my old D200, D2xs and D7000 were more reliable and had less issues than the D3x and D800’s I’ve used. Any experience with this yourself? It seems most of Nikon’s problems come from their full frame models.
Thanks for your wonderful website!
Haha, yes, my old D200 still works like a charm!
Wise words Nasim,
It’s such a shame that the new lens has problem , I’ve read some good reviews about it.
I’m actually a little sad by this litany of issues that have plagued Nikon. I was glad to wait a year before buying a D600 and glad when they announced the D610, a camera I love dearly and it’s outstanding image quality. Now even though it hasn’t had issues, it seems the dreaded oil spot problem has surfaced. I’m about to send it off for a clean. I’m glad I run a Fuji kit along side (have I had any issues with it? No!) and have been thinking for a while whether to sell off my Nikon gear and invest more heavily into a full fuji kit.
I think time is running out for Nikon / Canon. Sigma quality has upped the game, and now Tamron has decided to up its quality as well. Imagine a world where Nikon / Canon become the 3rd party manufacturers…
Nikon’s quality standards and reputation have really taken a hit in the last couple of years. And they don’t appear to be learning from their mistakes. I too purchased a D610, after prudently sidestepping the D600. It seemed to be a pretty safe choice considering all the bad press Nikon received for the dust/oil issue on the previous model. But to my amazement, within a few months after purchase, dust spots began appearing in the upper left hand corner of my images … I don’t mean one or two spots, but MANY! I had the sensor professionally cleaned about a year ago, and within a couple of months, they began appearing again … mostly concentrated in the same area. I shoot a lot of landscapes, and it is a time consuming pain in the neck to remove these damn spots each time I edit a photo. I never owned a D600 but the issues plaguing it appear to be same ones plaguing its “dust free” replacement. I have owned a D7000 for almost 4 years, and have shot the hell out of it. It’s been very reliable and showed no evidence of internal dust issues. Perhaps Nikon has spread its self too thin in the past few years. And although they’re releasing lots of high end product, their quality standards can’t seem to keep pace. There’s competition like never before, and Nikon seems to stumbling lately.
Nikon has been playing catch-up to Canon for some years now,and this disaster to customers trust will not help their cause in anyway.With Sony and Co. Hot on heels,they might slip more from the perking order.
I am quite glad to read this post. I have found Nasim to be a moderate voice with facts behind what he writes.
I have come to the same conclusion about not being an early adopter. Our Nikon camera body history:
– We had a great copy of the D300 which our daughter uses now in her successful newborn photography business.
– We bought a D800 which had the left focus issue. We sent it back to Nikon three times. It was never fixed to the point where it became a usable camera. Nikon charged us for work after the camera was a year old. We should have returned it immediately after we bought it.
– We bought a D610 which was badly decentered. We returned it for a refund immediately.
– We bought a D750 which is a fabulous copy. We are completely delighted with it.
– We just bought a D7200 which front focuses badly. It’s boxed and ready to be returned. Af fine tuning was not able to sufficiently correct the problem.
Our lenses:
We have six Nikon lenses, all great copies. We ordered and waited quite a while for the 300mm f/4 VR. We received one with VR issues. We sent it back immediately for a refund.
We also find Nikon customer service to be poor. I compare Nikon service to a friend’s experience with Canon customer service. Canon’s is so much better.
If you are going to buy Nikon I would add these precautions, as well as not being an early adopter:
– Buy from a business such as Adorama or B & H, allowing yourself a month to thoroughly test your purchase. I have found both to be understanding when we get equipment with a known issue.
– Don’t buy a body and a lens at the same time. Test a new lens with a body you trust and vice versa.
– Buy when you know you will have time and attention to explore your new equipment.
– We are considering buying from a lens rental company with a solid reputation. They say they thoroughly test equipment before it goes out, especially for known issues.
Because of our experience with the D800, we now return equipment that comes to us with a problem, rather than keeping it and having it fixed. This approach saves a lot of time as well as wear and tear on us and time without a camera.
I am curious to read your thoughts.
I’ve used Nikon for 30+ years, and as of late (last couple years), their quality and of service/repairs has been atrocious. It’s pretty scary. I had pre-ordered the new 24-70mm VR lens, but canceled it…some early reviews say it’s even less sharp than the existing 24-70. If true, it will be a disaster of cataclysmic proportions for Nikon. I’m not even sure they realize it. I’m waiting on more reviews to see if the new lens is as bad as some claim. But none of this (anywhere on this page) is good. Nikon…hello? Anyone there? didn’t think so. after 30 years, i’m seriously thinking of trying other products, specifically Sony, although they’ve done a lot of stupid things also, but at least they are making fast progress, it appears…
And not that I want to bash Nikon, but there IS a problem. I hope they fix it. I do not WANT to switch, but…
For when the 810 “hits” a shot, as I mentioned prior, it is unlike anything any other camera/body/manufacturer can produce. It’s that good.
When it’s paired and off with a lens, it’s like shooting through cotton gauze, and nothing fixes it.
The point is it shouldn’t be that hard to “hit” a shot…seriously…and in the last couple years, Nikon has always left me guessing when the gear will just “not be sharp” no matter what I do…
Take a look at the Tamron. I had both the old Nikon 24-70, and the old Canon 24-70 L. The Tamron is a very good lens. Bokeh may show onion rings (easy to fix in post if it bothers you) but for bokeh thats why you have a fast prime. I primarily shoot studio type work and stopped down to F4-F8. It is VERY sharp, good contrast and excellent T-stop. Also CHEAP! If you are in the US, buy it…test it…return if you don’t like it.
I Bought it test it and found it wanting big time, had to return it 4 times to have focus issues fixed, Returned it and bought a used Nikon 24-70 f2.8. Now I know why I will never buy a 3rd party lens again. Bought the Sigma 150-600, tested it, took it on a safari trip to Botswana, first dust, out on its feet so I had to continue with my 8 yr old Nikon 70-200 f2.8 vr1 and a 1.4 TC.
and, sorry, but can’t “edit” posts here…I wanted to add:
I just (not a couple week ago) sent a 80-400 into service, for this EXACT issue again (images not sharp, ever, no matter settings or technique, even tried it on different bodies)…they sent me back a completely different lens. I do not even think Nikon KNOWS how to fix this issue when it occurs…if this thread gets wide audience, we may see really how epidemic this issue is now for us Nikonians.
Thanks for the useful info and warning—I am the “victim” of the flawed D750 and the D810, but I never bothered to have them fixed. Reading what you say about the D750 makes me happy to have kept the body as is…
I did not know about the issue affecting the 200-500mm zoom, but I wonder if the extra delivery delay of the 24-70mm VR may be related to some last minute problem. Do you have any clue about that?
JD
I had the misfortune of having a defective D600, which they finally fixed after a long difficult process. I was going to upgrade to D750, but decided to wait which is fortunate. Still waiting.
I have the D300 PF that was not afflicted by the VR issues. I was excited about the 200-500, but will likely wait. Maybe look at Sigma instead.
Once has to wonder what is going on at Nikon. If I was on the Nikon board of directors, I would seriously look at the lack of leadership and poor corporate culture that has consistently devalued this once great company. A string of poor releases with constant product recalls, capped with poor customer relations that draws the ire of their best supporters.
They seem to never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity; always snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
I have the 200-500 f5.6, now for a week. The lens is fantastic, sharp as the 200-400, Focus speed in good light is fast and handles like a charm. Had the sigma 150-600 S and sold it 3 month back, so many issues with focus, Dock not adjusting focus correctly etc. Also had a Tamron 24-70 and never again will I buy a 3rd part lens. My experience with Nikon has always been positive. Service centre is fantastic and always eager to help. I had a card slot failure on my D800e and was replaced in 1 hour. My advice, before people jump ship to Canon and Sony, go do your homework. A good friend is a Canon shooter and his 1Dx has had multiple shutter issues, 7D2 had card reading issues and focus lock up issues.
Its nothing new with Nikon. Back in 2007 my new D50 developed a problem with the flash. It was a known issue with the camera that nikon would never admit too. I switched to Canon shortly after that and have had no problems at all with the four canon cameras I have owned since then.
Nasim, Thanks you for all the informative Nikon equipment reviews and timely warnings. For me, as an amateur Nikon shooter since 1978 and current owner of 3 Nikon D800e bodies, this latest episode is another recent disappointment. One of my former D800 bodies had focus issues; more recently I purchased a 300mm f4 PF and returned it to the local store immediately, it was that bad.
Sadly, I dont think this is limited to just nikon. Iagree with Peter H. that the problem is prevalent. I work in the software industry and see software every day that clearly has not been tested. I own a samsung phone with which a lot of people have enough issues with the fingerprint sensor not working. I had an iPhone previously and I found numerous issues where it was clear that that specific functionality had not been tested.
I think the name of the game is getting the product onto the market within a certain marketing window and if it’s not fully tested, who cares. The public will be our beta testers.
All that said, my nikon D7000 has given me no trouble over the couple of years I’ve had it.
Nasim,
Thank for waking me up, I had preordered the new 24-70mm F2.8 VR Lens, I just cancelled it. I will wait for your review and hopefully there will be no recalls.Then I will place an order in January maybe. I just send my current 24-70mm in for repair, It started having focusing issues on my last day at Grand Teton NP.
You and your team unbiased review and honest assessments of camera equipment has been accurate, fair and honest, anyone who who questions that should get there head out of there back side.
Keep up the good work.
I understand your frustration, but Google Canon and you will find problems too.
At least they are not as bad as Volkswagen.
My D800 is acting a little weird on exposure, not sure, might send it in for inspection, but with all my bodies and all my lenses I can’t say I would go to another system.
I can say I owned a Volkswagen it had a major problem, same stalling issue that killed singer Harry Chapin. Volkswagen service managers were well aware of the problem and Volkswagen never admitted the problem.
So as Nikon does admit to problems, sometimes a little late, maybe they rushed to market at least they do fix them.
All my Nikon bodies have always hit the shot as some put it. The D800 has a weird issue that I have not nailed down, but I do find myself chimping with it, something I never do with my other bodies.
I have been using 200-500 vr for last 10 days. Got some very nice wildlife shots. During this period 3 times camera d3+200-500 vr has locked and stop auto focus but I couldn’t figure it out what caused this issue. After reading notice from Nikon I know that my lens locks af when shutter button is pressed half way in continuous mode And I zoom in. When zoom out everything is ok. I really love this lens and need it now but think have send it back to the shop .
The RUSH to market… Let the consumer debug/redesign the product! It doesn’t just apply to Nikon. Sony has had its fair share of similar problems with “shutter shock” on the A7R, etc. (I own four Sony A7 series cameras). The same problems exist with cars, trucks, software and most electronics.
But it would definitely help to prerelease the product and let a few professionals tear it to pieces. I think Microsoft is on to something with the release of Windows 10… It might be their best OS release!?
Fortunately I never had a problem with my D300 and my DF…:)
Another GREAT insight. I will hold off placing my pre-order on LG V10 based on your LG G3 review, or Nexus 6P for their larger pixel size.
My bad, LG G4. I’m not a robot.
Nikon are bad people, no doubt about it, but if, and only if, you buy a product that is NOT mass market.
They play the numbers game.
For every D810 out there, there are 500 copies of the D7200. If recalling a camera for a fault involves a turnaround cost of $100 a camera, a fault on the D7200 requiring such a recall means zillons of dollars. A similar recall on a non mass-market camera would cost the company a mere trifle, in comparison.
This is why models which are aimed at the (relatively) mass market, are tested to death, many times over, by different testing methods, people, and photographers, in order to eliminate problems BEFORE THE PRODUCT COMES TO MARKET.
Nikon clearly have a philosopy regarding QC. It is done in depth on any product that is mass market, and, the greater the volume, the higher standard of testing, so, you can assume the D3300 is the MOST tested of all, the D5500 tested almost as much, the D7200 a little less, and so on… trickling down to the product that sells the least, in terms of numbers.
That it is the full-frame end of the range that comes under this umbrella is no surprise. As the retail price escalates, so the number of sales fall, in relative terms, to similar (but lower cost) product.
We are missing the point. Nikon is a company. It needs to make a profit. To do so, involves high volume sales of lower cost items. If they relied on D810 sales, they would be bust by Christmas.
They clearlly decided to focus testing on low cost product, and allow the specialist (or high cost) product to self-test on early adopters, thinking that the saving in development and testing would be vastly outweighed by the reliability of the lower cost products.
I came (back) into (D)SLR shooting in 2010 with the D5000 and have since upgraded – D5100 – D5200 – D5300 – D5500. In all this time, NOT ONCE have I had a single problem with any of them.
Go think! :-)
While business and accounting weren’t my majors at university, I think the logic behind what you’re saying adds up. Nikon is a listed company and not only has customers to answer to, but shareholders. If it doesn’t continually deliver an increase in profit, the company will become less attractive, shareholders will invest elsewhere and it won’t be able to research and develop its products.
The paradox lies in satisfying customers’ demands for quality, a cost, while making profit – which comes with cutting cost. This could translate into a sacrifice for cutting into quality control, and leaving the smallest percentile of clients (the low volume/high cost products) bearing the brunt. That means, sadly for us Nikon prosumers, we become the outsourced and free field testing department – the modus operandi of many companies nowadays. It’s the same in IT: the client wants a new interface and gives a deadline with only enough time to develop and write it, then it goes live and the end users become the testers, saving the firm money on testing – an expensive area in IT.
Fortunately for me, so far, I’ve already adhered to Nasim’s well written and argued article, and have waited for six months to over a year before buying new gear. However, the good run may not continue once the new Nikon 24-70 mm with VR comes out, as I’ve already sold my old Nikon 24-70 mm and have put a deposit down on the new one. I’m not holding my breath given it’s release has been delayed, and apparent lack of testing of higher end/lower volume products. Time will tell, the question I have to ask myself now is, “Do I feel lucky?” ;-)
Nassim great words and great post. Really, we have a bitter taste. Perfect. I am particularly upset about the problems I had: D600. I sent for assistance over three times and only exchange shutter. I will process the Nikon here in Brazil. You can be sure of that! My 80-200 has back-focus problem. As the Nikon produces and sells a lens that does not focus on current cameras? This is absurd! SB900 with overheating. D750 with the problem we know. Today when I read in your post that you did not send the D750 (same as me) and why, I ran out of breath. Wow! That’s good. Honestly … I’m sick of Nikon. Sorry about my english. Regards. André
I recently read that you could expect to receive a Nikon 200-500mm lens sometime next year due to who knows what reason. I figured I better get my order in so I placed an order with B&H and to my surprise I was shipped one the very next day. After reading your comments I checked the serial number which is way higher than what was required to get a firmware fixed lens,
As for the lens! One of the nicest I have ever owned from them and that’s close to 25 or more Nikon lenses, many of which I traded or sold. Now I am down to about 14 Nikon lenses. None of which are anything but excellent performers.
The 200-500mm works very nicely with a TC-14E effectively creating a 700mm lens for my D4 or D800E. It is certainly a heavy lens and I read someplace it takes a 99mm filter. Maybe Nikon makes one but I haven’t checked yet. Anyway, I’m very pleased. I’ve owned nothing but Nikon since I bought my first Nikon [a Nikon F] in Japan in 1959.
Good to hear. If only everyone could be so lucky.
I failed to state that most of your comments re Nikon are, unfortunately, right on. I sure will NEVER buy a Canon and may face a world with a bankrupt Nikon. I’m in my late 70s so maybe it’s not going to be that much of a problem with me.
I heard someone saying long time ago: “leading edge is … bleeding edge!”. I usually wait at least for 6 months before buying a new model of any electronic gear.
I used both Canon & Nikon film cameras and several Canon p&s until I bought D7000. After 3 years of trouble free I sold D7000 and several DX lenses and bought D750 and 4 Nikon FX lenses. My D750 had a first recall but I did not send it in until the second recall about the shutter mechanism. This time I send the camera to Nikon for a free repair and it came back fine 3 weeks later. None of my FX lenses have any problem.
I’m aware of recent QC issue at Nikon but I’m still happy with my Nikon gears. Anyway I agree that Nikon should do something, perhaps firing the CEO or the Chief Engineer!
My $0.02 worth:
It took me three tries to get a good 70-200 f/2.8 VR II. Bought, tried, returned. Waited six+ months, bought again, tried, returned. Waited a year, and finally got a good copy. It also took me three tries to get a good 80-400 AF-S lens, same type of steps. First one was so bad that any shots at 400mm on distant targets were never in focus. I had previously used the old 80-400 AF (not AF-S) on a D3X, and had a 90%+ hit ratio.
I also purchased a refurbished 135 DC Lens direct from Nikon. Tested and it did not work. I sent them test shot after test shot. It finally got to the point where I told them I was going to send it back and I wanted a refund. They did not want to do this. After repeated contact with them, I finally said, “Refund or War, your choice.” They took the lens back.
Now, on the positive side, I did buy a refurbished D800E, and it worked for years without any problems, shooting tens of thousands of sports photos. Plus I owned a D3X that I literally wore out shooting sports.
Basically it appears that buying from Nikon is a crap shoot. Sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose. Now, I do understand that unhappy customers tend to be more vocal then satisfied ones, so I will also say that I tend to take some of the negative comments with a small grain of salt. Will I change brands? No, or at least, not at this time.
Don’t forget Nikkor 16-35 issue: red streaks: on really long exposures (say two seconds or more) you may get red streaks in the image data :/
I DO agree with Nasim findings, that the LATEST Nikon gear made and introduced to the market for us to buy are without ANY prior QC control and waiting for the guinea pigs, US/me and you/ to test their product for THEM!!
However Nasim has not mentioned in his summary, that Nikon ‘dodge’ gears hit the market after Fukushima tsunami when Nikon factories had been hit hardest!!! Since then Nikon got started making their products in the hay barns hence no QC anymore. Nikon used to be the best camera manufacturer in the World and lets hope they will become one again soon!!
Also, in General, lack of QC can be felt in the other products, especially the cars, which are recalled in millions lately: Toyotas; Hondas; VW; and lately VW AGAIN who cheated with their emission results!! Nowadays the QC issue is a problem world wide with most manufacturers, but this fact doesn’t excuse Nikon to do better.
You build a new factory and forget how you did it with the last one? I’m not sure…
Nasim, I am using Nikon from last 3-4 years…First bought D600 and Nikon replaced it with brand D610….I found the brand new D610 was having same issue like D600…They sent me one more brand new D610…..After some time I came to know it has same oil spot issue…I contacted Nikon many times…answer was “These are not oil spots, it is dust”…and they cleaned it for free…same thing happened 2-3 times..I used lawyer but answer was same… they gave reason like this type dust and oil spots are common on dslr ….then I sold my D610 in…After some time..(In April 2016) I bought one more brand new D610 camera from Adorama ….I see same issue within couple 100 shot…
The only reason I am using Nikon is dynamic range…but there quality control is not at all good….
This company is not having any future…if they keep doing same mistakes again and again…
IMO, both Canon and Nikon should abandon the self-destructive habit of producing gimmicks in quick successions to augment sales. Sometimes they update models incorporating unnecessary changes. The reality that users are not fools is overlooked. Only a handful of photographers upgrade to new models without real necessity. There are photogs still using Nkon D700, D90 or Canon 450D and 50D with complete satisfaction. They simply argue why not?
This extreme lust for quick money is eventually spelling their doom. Same time other manufacturers are also exploiting the opportunity by trying the market with different type products. In fact, the DSLR market is a chaotic place at this moment.
However, the two giants are unlikely to heed constructive advises from professionals like you. Therefore, we the enthusiasts can only helplessly watch them go downhill and become history sooner than later.
If your thinking of sending in your D750, this article might be of interest: https://photographylife.com/nikon-d750-flare-shading-issue
Nasim, you really only got warmed up in your article. Let’s finish the list off:
SB900 flash – overheating problem – solved by upgrading to SB 910
D800 – yes left AF asymetry problem, also; 10 pin connector falls into camera (never acknowledged), rear mag-alloy frame weakness (never acknowledged), early batteries recalled (official).
D2H – AF system fail and shutter replacement recall (official)
24-70 f2.8G – weakness near mount and zoom helicoid gets stiff.
and lots more I can’t think of right now.
Surprised you did not include the lemon that kicked this whole can of worms down the hill. The SB900/910 issue. They could have taken the SMALL and incredibly versatile and intelligent menu system, the SB800, given it full left and right swivel and called it the SB850. Instead they made the SB900 with horrible menus, an “instant on” over heating issue exasperated with a LOUD BEEPING warning to let everyone within earshot know that your flash was a lemon.
I have been an NPS member for years, but all of my work now is on Canon and Fuji, using my venerable SB800s because the D600/800/750 issues also bit me. Love the controls on the cameras but the issues are not minor. They are deal breakers.
I’m having bokeh issues with my 300mm f/4 VR in two different situations. Nasim, do you know why Nikon pulled most of the lenses for repair? I love this lens in may ways, but I miss the creamy bokeh of my old one.
Cindy, the displeasing bokeh you see on that lens is the result of using PF elements, not from other issues…
Well, the PF elements made the lens lighter, which is one reason I bought the lens, but for nature photography there are two situations where I get bokeh that ruins the shot: 1) bare, thin branches, twigs or branches behind the subject have an “outline” that isn’t there, and 2) any light reflections off water get a halo highlight. The second isn’t as bad as the first, but both ruin shots for me. I still have a 1.4 TC glued to this lens and I haven’t tried shooting without it so don’t know if that affects these images.
Other than that I’m happy with the lens. Lighter, smaller, it’s even sharper than the other 300 f/4, and I can hand-hold very successfully, even while in a canoe floating down the river, getting sharp images. Just wish the bokeh were better.
I also have a D750 which I haven’t had any problem with, but had a notification from Nikon that my camera might be affected by some sort of shutter shading issue. I hesitated to send it back for repair because it wasn’t an issue for me, and now I’m glad I did after reading your article. I truly wish Nikon would get it right the first time. Using consumers to “test” their products is extremely bad business. If it continues, at some point when my current equipment wears out I’ll probably switch to another brand.
Hi Cindy, I’m not Nasim, but I want to tell you that lately many modern lenses are sacrificing bokeh in order to favor some other characteristics. As you, I would like very much to keep the creamy bokeh. Best wishes.
Thanks for the article! Taking photos is just my hobby. I started to use Nikon back to the beginning of 1980 (Nikon FE2). Since then, I only buy Nikon gears. Now I still own Nikon gears with worth of quite amount of dollars, such as Nikon D4s, Nikon D800, Nikon D7000, Nikon 800mm, Nikon 200-400mm, Nikon 70-200 VRII, Nikon 14-24mm, Nikon 24-70mm, Nikon 105mm micro, etc. Every time, I bought the gears only after I read actual reviews after reasonable time in the market. I spent close to $18,000 just for Nikkon 800mm after I read detailed excellent review by Nasim. For my case, I have not experienced problem any single time. I may continue to stay with the gears I have now and take extra caution when I buy any new Nikon gears. For now, I am serious to consider placing an order for a newly released Nikon 500mm/F4. I may wait longer to see how it goes in the market. — Thanks!
Yes indeed Nasim. I sent my D750 in about a month ago because I was coming up to my year anniversary. I didn’t notice a problem with any flare but thought that I’d get it serviced and cleaned at the same time. I waited some time to do the service to give Nikon a chance get through any back-logs or vacation work requests. And I hadn’t heard of any AF issue associated with post-flare repair. Nikon serviced my 750 quickly and I was happy camper. Went out and shot about 200 images of beautiful flowering Pride of Barbados and other flowering plants and popped them into LR and….not one image was in focus! I was shooting with my 70-200mm f/4 and my 105mm f/2.8. There was great light so most were shot at speed of 250-500 or higher and ISO of 100-200 and f/8-11. Long story short, after sending in new images samples to Nikon, I sent the 750 back and they performed an AF adjustment…and it worked! Moral? If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! Seriously, if you don’t have a flare issue, don’t get it serviced.
Great article man! You’re so right. My first digital SLR was a Canon EOS 7D. Great camera and had it for about 2 years. Then I saw a photographer demonstrate on YouTube the virtues of a Sony A77ii. It just clicked and made sense so I wanted to see it first hand. So before Sony Stores closed here in Puerto Rico, I held one in my hands and checked out the EVF and everything made so much sense. After watching Gary Fong demonstrate it on YouTube I applied for credit and got it. I haven’t looked back. I sold my Canon and I’ve been using this camera for more than 2 years now without a hitch. Ever since that purchase Sony has taken off big time with newer cameras that are just incredible. Canon and Nikon seem to lag. If I ever go full frame it would be a Sony. My camera now cost less than a 1000 bucks and does things that the big boys do.
I’ve used Nikon for over 40 years. I was a serious amateur and loved their dedication to quality. I’ve had many cameras repaired by them as I was often taking equipment into environments not favorable. I switched to digital in the 90’s and the first few cameras were ok – the best being the D3s. I’ll never buy Nikon again after problems with the D600, D800 and 70-200 2.8 telephoto that they denied a claim on because it was a couple of days out of warranty. This company deserves to fail and they just might. They have ruined their reputation that took 50 years to build. My favorite 4X5 lenses were Fujinons. Guess I’ll look at their product line after I sell the rest of my Nikon gear.
i have had no problems with either my Nikon, or my Leica cameras or lenses. I just received my copy of the new Nikon AF-S 200 – 500 f5.6E ED VR lens, which is not effected by the service notice. It performs very well and exceeds my expectations for it. Images are sharp, clear, handles quite well and the VR works like a charm, AF is very fast and quiet.
I also believe the 24-70 E VR service advisory is currently (quietly) in progress…
Wow, you really brought out the haters with this article. I am feeling very lucky after reading all the horror stories.
Having owned several Nikon bodies including the D800, D4, D7000, D7100, D80, D700 and now using the D810 I can honestly tell you I have never had an issue, and never have sent a body in for repairs.
I have owned and still own many lens ranging from the inexpensive 50mm 1.8 the 14-24, 70-200 to several Super-tele’s. I now use the 500mm F4 and the same applies to every Nikon lens I have ever owned, never an issue.
Just lucky I guess…
I agree and that is what I usually do (with exception on D750 which I bought on launch), but somebody shoule be a guinea pig and there always will be. In fact, I am glad there are those people, as long as I know I am not the one. Selfish, but still
After the D800 I have adopted the same policy as several people have. I don’t buy Nikon gear for at least 6 months or after the recall for faults have been found and resolved. My D750 is fine. I will stick with the 300 f2.8 rather than buying the new but apparently flawed 300 F4.
We do live in a world where cameras are far more complex than they have been before. I don’t blame Nikon for bringing out products which have flaws, i don’t think you can expect perfection in optical gear at the resolution we all seem to expect now. I am disappointed that they don’t handle recalls and recalls and repairs as flawlessly as they should. I have no interest in a D810 and I will wait for quite sometime before even considering the model after it.
I personally like the Nikon world, but I don’t expect perfection. “Comparisons are odious”. I have no interest in Canon or Sony or debates about which brand is better. My D750 is great to use. My D800 is very impressive in most situations (except action photography).
I suggest a lot more meditation and a more concerted effort to enjoy your photography.
This is really disheartening. I have spent years and thousands of dollars investing in equipment. I find it very daunting that I may have been spending my money on the wrong equipment (Nikon)? I am not at a point where I can get angry at Nikon and just switch to something else. I am not a pro and I don’t have a disposible income to begin building with a whole different brand….which you are implying is the solution? In my experience, I have never had issues with any Nikon product I have had and I do have many of the items you mention in your post. Which brings me to a question. What are the statistics? Just what percentage of people who buy Nikon have issues? I read about the issues with the D800 and the D810. I have both and they have been fine. Am I the minority or are the ones having issues the minority? What are the actual numbers (%) of people having problems with a particular body or lens?
Great question, Jeb. I’d like to see some statistics too, if they exist.
Mac
The 300 PF has been in production with a steady trickling of lenses into stores and it wasn’t ‘silently recalled’. (There was a bug fix but it wasn’t silent). The reason you can’t get it from B&H is because they have a long preorder list. Try ordering it from a smaller store instead. As for the D800, I and many of my friends had that camera and yet none of them had the left AF issue. In fact I’ve never met anyone in person who had that problem. I know that the issue is real but it doesn’t affect the majority of early D800 bodies, only some fraction.
Early products often have issues. This is well known, and has been known for many decades. It is not specific to Nikon nor is it a new issue.
ITN, what else do you call it when a firmware update is released and the manufacturer cleans up the stock to update lenses before they are sold again? I called it a “silent recall” in the article, since that’s what happened. For units that were already sold, the company issued a service advisory, similar to the service advisory we see for the 200-500mm. As for the D800, a lot of camera bodies were affected from the initial batches. In fact, even later batches suffered from problems. I tested a few and they were affected – for a while. I had to send mine to Nikon for adjustment too.
Of course early products often have issues. But Nikon specifically seems to have a lot more issues than others, based on the releases from the past few years – as pointed out in the article. Yes, Canon and Sony also had some serious issues here and there, but I can’t recall every major camera having issues from any other brand.
Nasim, can you quantify ” a lot of bodies”? Do you have the real stats on the number of bodies that were affected by the D600 issue?
Jakes, having been monitoring the articles that I have written, the comments posted by other photographers and emails that I have received since the D800 / D800E cameras came out, I know that many photographers had the issue. I personally saw quite a bit of assymetric AF issues on those bodies when working with people in workshops – I would instruct participants to send their cameras for service when seeing serious problems. I cannot put numbers together, but it was too many to count. You can go through the articles linked to this article and see the responses from readers to get a rough idea. As for the D600 issue, I believe every D600 I have seen was affected, including the D600 that I bought for myself. Nikon ended up replacing it and I got rid of it, then bought the D750 instead. No real stats, since it would be too hard to gather. Again, you can check out the linked articles and the responses…
Nikon “cleaned” my D600. But is there an exchange program to get the D610? What was teh class action about? The D600?
This is not what happened with the 300 PF. Lenses kept being shipped to stores at a slow but steady pace during the spring (1-2 lenses per month per store over here) were not recalled or fixed until after the fix was announced so customers could have their lenses serviced. Even slightly after the firmware upgrade was announced, new lenses that came to stores still had the old firmware, as they had been shipped just before the firmware was finalized. those lenses that Nikon shipped after the announcement had the new firmware installed at factory. They did not recall lenses sent to dealers for the fix; otherwise no one would have gotten the lens while the issue was being investigated. Due to the unexpectedly high demand, the waiting lists at large US stores were very long. I had many opportunities to buy the lens (with the VR issue) but waited it out. Once the new FW was announced I had to still wait a few weeks to get a lens with the new FW since original FW lenses were still arriving at stores. They did nothing to recall lenses from stores until the announcement and even after that it was the user’s not the dealer’s responsibility to have it serviced. It is possible that in some countries the local Nikon subsidiary sent the lenses back but this was not done globally. There are many reports online from people who got the lens after the FW fix was announced and disappointed that their lens had not had the fix applied even though it was sold after the announcement.
When you look at online comments following an article about a problem, those who had the problem are much more likely to comment on it than those who didn’t experience it. If you draw conclusions based on those comments you are very unlikely to get accurate statistics because of this. I know personally about ten D800 users most of whom got the camera very early yet none of them had the left AF issue. In addition, I tested a few D800/D800E bodies in stores with a 24/1.4 or 28/1.8 and was unable to find an affected sample.
ITN, I cannot speak about what happened globally, but I did hear about the service and recall from an employee in a relatively large distributor in the US. The source might have lied, but then why would he? Either way, it does not matter – the 300mm PF and the 200-500mm are both going through the same issues, which could have been addressed before the units were shipped to dealers. The point of the article is to wait for a few months after a product is released, so that one can avoid such issues with products. And yes, there is a blame on Nikon for failing to deliver and making production issues a recurring theme.
As for negative comments, yes, I agree that they are not always a good source of finding the real numbers. However, also keep in mind that many photographers don’t know, or don’t want to know if they have issues with their gear. A lot of people shoot with the center focus point using the focus and recompose technique and rarely touch the surrounding focus points. So when they see focus issues, they blame it on lack of AF accuracy in those points, rather than the camera. I have seen this in a few cases myself when talking to wedding photogs in Colorado. Hence, unless everyone started testing the AF accuracy of their DSLR cameras, it would be impossible to tell how many units were truly affected. In my personal experience, I saw a lot more than I thought – not just a couple of units here and there, as others might suggest. In fact, I can say that the majority of the D800 / D800E units I handled suffered from AF issues and trust me, I handled quite a bit. Both of my D800 and D800E units that I bought for myself suffered from AF problems. I ended up returning the D800 and exchanging the D800E for another unit, which was no better. After I clearly showed all the evidence and made an experienced service technician look at my D800E, Nikon addressed the problem and I have not had AF issues ever since.
I can’t remember who did it, but I believe it was Thom Hogan that attempted to gather some stats in regards to the AF issue. His early findings were pretty significant from what I remember. And those who were affected often were not pleased by the service they received – some had worse results after their cameras returned from service. One of those was our very own Bob Vishneski and he posted his thoughts on service repair here.
Are you trying to say that the widely reported D800 left focus point issue didn’t exist, only because you try a few of them without the problem ?
When Sony first introduced a colour TV they knew it was faulty part way into their first production run. Rather than stop production, they deliberately continued production while they developed a solution. Then they replaced faulty parts as they failed and came in for repair. (See the history of Sony) When companies let us down, we have every right to be cross, disappointed and upset. For a company to deservedly lose public support the failure does need to be huge and be seen as part of the brand. I am not impressed with Nikon, but feel nothing like the anger I feel towards VW (yes I have a diesel VW, and must wait to see what may happen).
Nikon has had too many glitches over the last few years. The way to avoid being a Guinea Pig is to buy only after the recall has fixed things. It is a strategy that seems to be necessary now. The 200-500 will not be worth looking at until after July 2016.
How angry you are depends on your starting point. I forgave them for left focus issue on the D800, learnt not to rush in and pre-order camera gear and have enjoyed my more carefully considered and selected purchases.
It does seem that Nikon’s problems get far wider coverage than those of other manufacturers, and not all the problems are that bad. For example, I had a very hard time duplicating the shading issue with my D750; in spite of having shot countless seascapes directly and almost directly into the sun, I never experienced the problem. Only by setting up the camera in a very controlled environment and experimenting with positioning a light source just the right way did I finally manage to produce the problem. I sent the camera in not because the issue bothered me but because of a potential resale in the future. Hard to see the kind of testing that would have had to take place to find this issue given how rarely it happens in real shooting. Other cameras (including some Canon models) apparently have the same issue, yet no one really makes as big a fuss about it than when it’s Nikon.
Next on my D750’s list is the potential shutter issue. I have not sent in my camera for this one, and I probably won’t for a while. Here, we’re talking about what is probably a part Nikon purchases from another company (much as Toyota and others purchased faulty air bags from a third party for their cars, triggering massive recalls). Is this shutter issue serious? I don’t know. I know my camera is supposedly affected, but Nikon have not contacted me yet. As far as I’m concerned, my D750 works flawlessly, and autofocus is spot-on even after having the shading issue fixed.
In my film-shooting days, I was using Minoltas (starting with the SR-T-303 in 1974); my first Nikon was a D70 dSLR which I replaced with a Nikon D300 when that came out. I very much liked the D70 and absolutely loved the D300: never had any issue with either. The D750 is the best camera I ever owned, and for my purposes, it’s perfect. It handles everything I need and then some, and I believe the problems with it have been blown way out of proportion.
A buddy of mine uses a Canon EOS 5D Mark III, and a couple of months ago, he noticed some spots on his sensor that he couldn’t get rid of. He sent in the camera to Canon, and they said that the spots were due to tiny particles coming off the shutter assembly during shooting. The Canon engineers said that this was a common problem with that model, yet I have not heard anyone talk about it. If it were Nikon, this would have been all over the photo press.
Yes, I’m all in favor of quality control, and no, I don’t expect it to be foolproof, but let’s keep things in perspective. I can’t comment on any of the other equipment Nasim has mentioned, but as far as the D750 is concerned, I have neither regrets nor issues.
Daniel
Thank goodness for some objective reply. I have used Nikon for 28 yrs and the one thing I learned is that Digital and electronics fail, we find this in every product packed with electronics, Users want more and more no functional or essential crap build into the products therefore increasing the complexity and the probability for some form of failure.
I Have used Nikon for 28 yrs. I have bought equipment with defects that I returned and the all came back fixed and it produce the results from a product I trust. Have bought 3rd party lenses in the past but never formed part of my kid, Sigma is trying hard but after my experience with the 150-600 S who let me down on an expensive Safari trip, I made a decision never to buy 3rd party lenses again. I have now received the Nikon 200-500 f5.6 that I use alongside my Nikon 600 f4 and 300f2.8 as a light weight zoom. The image quality is spectacular and the focus system very good for the price you pay for the lens. The firmware upgrade will take 10 min to fix and I will have it done when I take my 3 cameras to nikon for their 3 monthly clean and service this week. My question to all above, have you ever bought any other appliance or car who had some manufacturers defect? Go Try Canon or Sony maybe they never produce products with no defects..
Canon doesn’t do such things… or not… falling focusing screen on brand new Canon 6D, focusing issues on the 7D Mark II… can we expect a similar article regarding Canon ? or is it normal just to bash Nikon ?
It’s funny how people feel ok with the Canon 5Ds R for example and it’s ancient sensor performance on Dynamic Range, Color Depth, ISO…
Bill, when I wrote this article, it was not just putting a blame on something that I saw somewhere – every single issue I pointed out was something I personally experienced. From the faulty AF modules on D800 / D800E units to dust issues on the D600, to unreliable and uneven sharpness on the 300mm f/4 PF. Yes, I am a Nikon shooter and I do have more experience with Nikon gear, but during the past few years I have shot with quite a few Canon full-frame DSLRs: 6D, 7D, 7D Mark II, 5D Mark II, 5D Mark III, 5DS and 5DS R. I personally did not encounter serious issues with any of them. That’s not to say that issues do not exist – I know they do. But we do speak from our experiences don’t we? I don’t like Canon, I never did and I would never switch to Canon for a number of reasons, one of which is poor dynamic range when compared to Nikon and Sony. But that’s a whole different issue – not a manufacturing issue / defect. If I saw serious issues with Canon cameras, of course I would write about it, without a doubt.
I wrote about all the issues I encountered with the Sony A7R, including its horrible shutter mechanism that resulted in blurry photos at slower shutter speeds, along with Sony’s lossy compression. Serious problems like this need to be talked about, because that’s what forces manufacturers to go back and fix their issues. The new Sony A7R II is free from such issues and so far it has proven to be a very capable tool. Does it have other problems? Of course it does, but these are different in nature – something that is badly designed in the first place, vs a manufacturing defect or calibration issue. If the Sony A7R II had a shutter mechanism shredding off paint and pieces, causing the sensor to get filthy dirty, I would have written about it…
I don’t care about any brands. I am not loyal to Nikon, Canon, Sony, Fuji or any other brand. Nobody pays me or forces me to write. If I don’t like something, I write about it, just like I write good things about things I like / love. It is a subjective opinion, just like any other review out there. Am I biased towards Nikon? Having been shooting Nikon for a while, I guess you could say so. But this bias is NOT against Nikon.
I did not write this article to bash Nikon – I wrote facts, things I have seen and I hope that Nikon comes forward and attempts to address issues in the future. I am genuinely worried about Nikon’s future and I hope the company starts to move in the right direction, looking at such criticisms as something positive. Sony’s team did. Fuji’s team did. Let’s hope Nikon does too…
Nasim, your balanced and insightful articles are much appreciated.
Well, ‘gotta have it right away itis’ will catch you up short on occasion. But I have been using Nikon gear since 1972, and the only problem I’ve had, other than being clumsy, is the D800 recall. Even that did not occur, but my camera was of the right serial number so I sent it in.
All in all, my Nikon gear has worked like a champ. I do not abuse it, and I never purchase a new item until it has been in use at least 6 months.
“Stop following websites that bring the urge to buy”
After your recent small review of Sony mirrorless camera I was excited and had the urge to buy it. Now I will think twice about it.
Or I will not. There is no camera manufacturer that releases absolutely perfect cameras. There is no camera manufacturer that always deals with the faults in their products.
Calling us, photographers, guinea pigs is rude.
I think in 1 year or two. You will be saying the same thing about the next line of camera brands you will be using. “Guys, you won’t believe it but sony has been using us as guinea pigs, they have been testing their mirrorless DSLRs on us this whole time and I just realised it.”
Ahmed, of course you should think twice (and maybe even more) before buying gear. I write reviews of gear and my intention is NOT to make you go out and buy something just because I liked it. Do more research, wait a little to get the bugs ironed out – that’s why I wrote this piece. It is a warning, a caution for you, dear reader to avoid potential issues.
I did not call you a guinea pig – I said “don’t be one”. There is a difference. And I am sorry if you got offended – that was surely not my aim.
Let’s not judge the future before it takes place. You are not a fortune teller or a prophet, and neither am I.
Your logic is unshakable. I give up.
People who are VERY passionate about their hobby and/or profession AND spend a lot of money to support such a passion AND do NOT have a lot of disposable income to begin with will have higher expectations about the performance and quality of the things they buy for that passionate hobby/profession. If I buy a low priced camera and things go wrong with it, I’ll say to myself, “You get what you pay for.” If I buy a higher end camera for thousands of dollars and I have problems with it, I’ll be damned upset. I don’t blame the people posting here for being pissed-off for buying expensive Nikon gear and then having problems with it.
Just canceled my Nikkor 200-500 order. I will wait
For Nikon to have had so many issues with QC shows they have a big problem. Unfortunately it becomes our problem too as customers. Buying brand new model now is a leap of faith. I would say on the other hand my personal experience with Nikon has been more positive, including when I have had to send in cameras of repair. I wonder if Nikon USA treats customers worse than Nikon UK? Seems that way anecdotally from the comments I read in sites like this.
I think another issue this raises is it is high time Nikon found a way to update lens firmware without having to send the lens back to Nikon. Firmware updates should be simple and easily distributable in this age. People should only have to return their lens by exception. Either a dock (a la Sigma) or an update via a camera really should be worked on as a priority. Lenses are becoming more not less electronic, so this issue has potential to become even more significant.
I am tired of any manufacture that turns out a product that end up have flaws. Flaws that are immediately found after the release. Don’t care who it is. Test the dame things before you release them. If you are testing, then you aren’t doing good enough if issues come to light right–a-way. Don’t know what the public will do about it however, They will just keep buying and saying it is todays normal. I prefer not to send anything back for ‘repairs’ or ‘adjustments’. I don’t recall all these issues in the film world. For now I will not buy the 200-500 I had coming and will wait. And yes, I would like to be kept informed from this web and not end up being the companies tester
So what camera manufacturer is regarded as the most reliable?
Nasim, this is what you call a “release disaster” for Nikon’s new lens? That the focusing goes off when you do something that no photographer has any reason to do? And that it affected a limited number of lenses before Nikon caught it and corrected it themselves?
So, there was a minor bug in firmware. Can you point out to me any piece of software that goes out today without at least some minor bugs? Is your own work on this site so perfect that you never have to correct it?
I’m a firm believer in waiting for purchase till bugs are ironed out. But please, let’s not play up minor problems in initial production and lead anyone to think they’re unusual or catastrophic. I think Nikon has handled this admirably.
And while we’re at it, let’s compare that to intentional image degradation practiced by a company like Sony, sustained over a period of years despite much public criticism. And didn’t you say you’d be first in line to buy their newest model?
Yes, Nikon has made some missteps in the past few years. But they’re still making the best cameras around. It’s a mistake to forget that.
Aaron, focusing while zooming in is not something “no photographer has any reason to do”. When shooting from a tripod, I half-press the shutter release to engage VR as I sometimes zoom in with my 200-400mm – nothing wrong with doing that. Things like this should be caught during testing, that’s all I am saying. If Nikon gave cameras and lenses to working photographers before release, most issues could be eliminated, even small ones.
And please, let’s not compare a corporation with an individual – comparing what I do on the site with what a corporation that sells a product is apples vs oranges. Mistakes happen. Everybody makes mistakes. But making mistakes on practically every released full-frame camera in the past few years is not something that should be taken for granted. Nikon needs to focus more on testing and QA and a lot of issues can be avoided. I never said that the issues were catastrophic – just pointing out some facts and hoping that Nikon will listen.
As for Sony, yes, when the lossy compression is taken care of, I will be buying the A7R II. Nothing wrong with that, since the camera is superb in many ways. I own a number of Nikon cameras, a Fuji X-T1 and I am looking forward to adding the A7R II to my arsenal as well. Will need that body to test Sony lenses anyway. So what’s your point? Why would buying the A7R II be an issue?
And I never said that Nikon is not making the best cameras around. I love my D750, as well as the D810 – I use those two all the time together with a stable of Nikkor glass I own. Just hope that Nikon does not repeat the past mistakes going forward, as I am worried about its future.
Nasim, unfortuately, any number of Beta programs we’ve seen recently have shown that they do not eliminate all issues. The problem with the 200-500mm lens seems like just the sort of problem that can slip through regardless. And in fact, that’s the kind of issue you would get with almost any product. The only reason it becomes an “issue” for Nikon is the inordinate amount of scrutiny they’re under. A few years back, you would not have heard about this at all.
I have no argument against the desirability of more testing and QA, but I do think your characterization of this particular issue as a “release disaster” is a gross overstatement and a slight of what looks to be a blockbuster product. And given the complexity of today’s photographic equipment, I think the expectation of absolute perfection at launch is unreasonable. Not even Apple manages that very often.
My point about the Sony camera is that your statement of eagerness to buy came BEFORE the camera was even released. So, it was a definite encouragement of a “guinea pig” approach and reflected something of a double standard in your attitude toward the two companies.
I’m glad you’re worried about Nikon’s future — but I see part of the problem being the constant praise of Sony cameras for “new technologies” that are in fact often inferior to the more mature technologies featured by Nikon. Personally, if I was going to buy a mirrorless camera, I would wait for Nikon to do a better job of it than Sony has yet offered. Because they always do.
Aaron, if Nikon did not screw up so much one product after another, would they be under the same scrutiny? Yes, photographic equipment is more complex today than before, but I am not asking for perfection – just more testing, which Nikon can manage, if they gave the tools to more photographers for thorough testing before release. If something is more complex, it needs to be tested more thoroughly. I have written software, participated in large multi-million ERP projects and I can tell you from my experience that testing is the biggest part of every project. That’s the biggest cost, because it is that important. Nobody is asking for perfection here. I am looking at the pattern and asking Nikon to do better, that’s all.
As for my statement on Sony, first of all, I said that I would buy it, provided that Sony fixes the issue (which has still not been addressed) – I never encouraged others to go and buy the camera immediately. How is that a double standard? Actually, it would be wonderful if you could go back and re-read that article to see exactly what I said, so that you don’t blame me for a “definite encouragement”, which was not there to begin with. If I said “go buy the Sony” before its release then said “don’t be a guinea pig”, that would be a double standard. I use equipment and test it, writing about my experience and my impressions in reviews. If something is not right, I point it out. A lot of our readers wait for the reviews, so that they can decide whether it is worth buying something or not. I put a lot of effort into testing each camera and lens, which sometimes takes several months, if not more. In this article, I was asking our readers not to be the first in line to buy something, so that they don’t have to experience all the potential production and firmware issues. Judging from the comments, it resonated with a lot of people.
Why are you so over-protective about Nikon? I have said it many times before and I will say it again – I have no loyalty to ANY brand, including Nikon. My system of choice is Nikon, but it could have been Canon or any other brand. Sony, Fuji, Panasonic, Olympus and Samsung are all kicking butt, while Nikon and Canon are still stuck with their aged DSLR technology, refusing to make any serious mirrorless cameras. New technologies found in mirrorless cameras are vastly superior to what we see on DSLRs. Mirrorless has not fully matured yet, but it is getting there and once AF, battery life, lag and lens concerns are addressed, they will quickly phase out DSLRs. It is already happening – look at DSLR vs mirrorless sales.
Many have been waiting for Nikon and Canon to move towards mirrorless. Aside from Nikon 1 and Canon EOS M, we have not seen anything. Neither are capable of competing directly against even the worst of the APS-C mirrorless cameras on the market today. So your proposition to wait for Nikon to release a mirrorless camera, when they don’t even have anything remotely close is not particularly appealing to many, including myself. Technology moves very fast today. Kodak failed to recognize digital and look at what it is today. Both Nikon and Canon could face the same grim future if they do not innovate. With Nikon’s continuous production and QA failures and lack of innovation, I am pretty worried about its future. Nikon has the best tools today, but will that hold up? I sure hope so!
You see, Nasim, I don’t believe for a minute that Nikon is “stuck with their aged DSLR technology” or that they “don’t have anything remotely close.” I think it’s a safe bet that they’ve been working on mirrorless technology for large sensors right along and have already developed numerous prototypes. But unlike Sony, they’re not going to release anything until it’s truly competitive. They’re already making the best cameras. Why would they release anything inferior?
If you want to talk about guinea pigs, then that’s exactly what I’d call anyone who’s already buying mirrorless cameras!
Aaron, I really hope what you are saying is true! The biggest problem with Nikon, is that they do not have a good test bed aside from CX. A solid mirrorless offering, particularly in full-frame needs a lot of testing (especially in the AF department). Let’s hope that Nikon understands that and is working on something that will be mind blowing – I cannot wait!
As for mirrorless, you could certainly say that a couple of years back, but if you take a look at the most recent iteration from Fuji, Olympus, Panasonic, Samsung and Sony, you will be surprised. I have been shooting commercially for a while. A couple of years back, I only saw DSLRs on commercial productions and weddings. Nowadays, I see a lot more mirrorless cameras! It is now not uncommon to see Sony and Fuji mirrorless being actively used on weddings and portrait shoots. On a recent wedding, I saw a video guy use Samsung NX1 and he said it was way better than his Canon DSLR for video. Even the president’s photographer has moved to a Sony A7R II – I don’t think you can call these people guinea pigs, because they are switching for good reasons. Like I said, technology is moving extremely fast and there are a lot of advantages to mirrorless today.
Nasim,
I just purchased this lens from Amazon (Adorama) and had an awful time trying to photograph the “blood moon”; now I know why. The Nikon website asks you to enter the serial number of the lens. Mine was 600xxxx. Nikon requested that I box the lens and return it for service.
I have returned a 7100 camera body (still under warranty) to Nikon twice this summer. The camera would not recognize decreasing f-stops on manual lenses. Still doesn’t.
If not for you article I would have been blaming myself since I rarely check for “firmware updates” on the Nikon site.
Thank you.
If you wanted to switch brands you didn’t need such an explanation.
Your credibility was dropped below expected.
But life is what it is.
RBern, who said I am switching? Why are you making up such a conclusion? I never pointed that out anywhere in the article.
RBern, and even if someone did switch on account of these types of problems how does that lead to a drop in credibility? To me there is absolutely no connection.
Best solution I’ve done to my photography: get rid of GAS (Gear Acquisition Syndrome). ;)
I’m with my D7000, my latest rush on GAS (after purchasing the whole range of lens from 11mm to 300mm, including some primes plus a 8mm fisheye) then I’ve come to think that I don’t need any more than that. I think there are already 3 years that I don’t purchase anything like new lens or camera as I feel that my current setup works well.
DSLR technology nowadays came to a point that you can purchase a body and make it (and its featured technology) last at least 5 years, being an average amateur photographer. Maybe the next DSLR I’ll get should be a 2019-2020 release, 10 years after D7000 roll-out. :D
I bought my D7000 in 2013 and use it with my 28-105 bought in 2002. Both works perfectly well. Maybe I will buy the 16-80 in the future. It looks like most people have forgotten how good the DX system is. Perhaps not for the pro, but good enough for everyone else?
Hello, Mads, sorry for the late reply. Somehow I didn’t get the e-mail alerting of a reply.
As for the DX system being good, I agree with your point, but I confess that sometimes I feel the need of a Full Frame even not being a pro. But like I said before, I’ll leave that decision for 2019-2020, perhaps a D750 successor. The hard part is the lens set, some of them are DX-only but I could use them on DX-mode until I replace them.
In some ways, Nikons’ recent problems remind me of the early days of working with computers. The first computer I bought suffered from SIDS (I know, most people only equate that term with babies, however computers did (still can?) suffer from it). About one to two weeks after I purchased it, the computer died, for no apparent reason (this was in the late 1970’s or early 1980’s, and may be one of the reasons I prefer PCs over Macs). I took it back to the store, highly displeased, and they replaced with another copy of the same model. That one ran for years without a problem. Was it a QC issue, or just SIDS by the electronics? As cameras (and lenses) change, they have more and more electronics in them. Is it possible that at least some of the issues could be caused by such failures? Damned if I know, I’m just putting the thought out there for discussion.
Nasim,
Thank you for stating the situation so clearly and so well. I have experienced significant problems with my D800, which I did not purchase immediately. Nonetheless there has been a continuing tendency to splash dirt and oily spots onto the image sensor. Nikon customer service denies the problem exists, saying it is just regular dust. A couple times the camera came back dirtier than when I sent it. I clean it myself now and I have given up purchasing Nikon products. The latest purchase was a Tamron lens.
Here’s a question: For other reasons I need a much lighter camera system that gets as close as possible to the image quality available with lenses such as a 24-120, 150-600, 105 micro. Are there still any excellent manufacturers? Are there particular camera systems you suggest I investigate?
Thanks,
Pete
I never have this problem I never have the money to get any product the day it’s released. And besides I treat everything like my computer OS I never upgrade until a few months after it’s been released and all the horror stories are over and done.
I would like to apologize for this long post in advance.
Here is my history with Nikon:
Nikon history up to 2010:
F100, D2x, D200, D3, D700, 14-24mm, 24-70mm, 70-200 VRII, 85mm 1.4 AFD, 60mm AFD, three SB-800 (I lost one and I replaced it with a SB-900, see below), Sb-600 = Other than finding the 24-70mm incredibly soft, ZERO ISSUES
Nikon history after 2010:
D300s: every lens required an adjustment of 18+ to beyond the 20 AFMA limit, sent it for repair and it came back within spec
D7000: The AF missed horribly in artificial light. I did AFMA adjustments but they only worked within the same lighting conditions, go outside and the AF was badly off. It took Nikon two attempts to fix it.
D800: I bought two, both had AF issues with center consistency, and one had beyond belief bad performance on both left and right side AF sensors, the other was not as bad, but still off. Nikon replaced one body and it was just as bad, in total, my D800’s went to Melville and El Segundo over 10 times, exactly how many, I do not know because I lost count. In the end. Nikon refunded one camera and the other I sold to a Landscape photographer who did not care about AF. I filed a complaint to BBB, Nikon responded to BBB 14 months after I filed the complaint. How is that for customer service? Of course, by this time, I no longer had any Nikon equipment and Nikon’s response was that they already refunded my money, which they did on one camera.
SB-900: Overheating issues, Nikon would not fix or replace. Sad considering I only used it in situations where the ISO was 1600-6400 firing anywhere between 1/2-1/32 power. I was not thrilled when the SB-910 came out and fixed the 900’s shortcomings.
28mm 1.8 AFS: Autofocus was a disaster, sent to Melville and they lost it, it took over 90 days of calling “supervisor” after “supervisor” for them to finally respond that they found it and that it was beyond repair. They said pro lenses have the ability for major calibration adjustments, and because this was an amateur lens, it was beyond repair. Nikon refunded my money.
35MM 1.4 AFS: Autofocus beyond 2 meters was awful, I sent it to Nikon El Segundo and three days later it arrives perfect.
85mm 1.8 AFS: Great lens, zero issues
SB-700: Great flash, very reliable and easy to use.
50mm 1.8 AFS: Better than 50mm F/1.4 I compared it to, good, but not great, but it is a steal at $220.
I swore of Nikon in 2013, but when I needed a new scope for my target rifle, Nikon Monarch was the best deal, I figured that Nikon Sporting Optics might operate differently and boy was I wrong. The scope would not maintain Zero, I sent it in, they told me that nothing was wrong, I have taken it out twice since and it maintain Zero. So likely, there was something wrong, they fixed it, then lied again.
I have been with Canon since 2013 and to be honest, I still think the Nikon has more intuitive controls, but Canon’s have been extremely reliable and the lenses outstanding. Not once have I found the “limited” dynamic range an issue. If my exposure is ever off (when I forget my light meter), it is never more than 1-stop or 2-stop on those rare occasions I put it on Av and this is easily recoverable with little loss in quality.
When asked for camera recommendations, I push people towards Sony, Canon, Olympus, or Fuji, depending on their specific needs and I tell them to avoid Nikon at all costs. I think ad-driven websites are encouraged to publish only glowing reviews on Nikon equipment or are blind fanboys.
I am too fed up with Nikon. What Canon model would you recommend?
I own the 5dmk3 and 6d, both are great cameras, but I would wait to see what the 5dmk4 has to offer or get the 50mp 5d, I’ve seen some great deals recently on the 5ds(r). I’ve seen user reports suggesting the AF and color CRI are better than 3yr old Canon FF cameras. However, if you are looking for great photos at a budget, cannot go wrong with 6d. Some say the lack of dual cards is a major disadvantage, others say that when one card errors out, it crashes the camera and neither card will capture the image. Supposedly, card failures are usually a controller and the data is safe for recovery. How much does that cost, I have no idea since I’ve never had an issue.
i completely agree with the article
there is a kind of modern hysteria we are living on (hand with hand with ‘consumer society’)
rush buying no matter what
goes together with another thing i read a lot online
once every product (in my sample EACH YEAR UPDATED IPHONE) comes out
i read thousand of comments ‘ will you upgrade your iphone? -ipad-etc ‘
as if an iphone 6 gets immediately crap
and in 12 months the 6s (latest) gets crap too
good-common sense should just be
‘ i keep this product as long as it will break ‘
but i start suspecting that a mix of
1) rich people wasting money
2) company robots (underpaid slaves) pump oil into the hysteria, more hysteria (update upgrade update upgrade!!!!!!) more money
3) people with normal to little money to feel someone rush to buy an expensive mobile just to feel like someone with more money (show your teen friends you are an higher level (lol)
i say again
dont rush buying (yes you can buy but not immediately, let less wiser people test for you)
dont upgrade your ‘tech’ from year to year, it’s NOT needed, it’s just a mass hysteria and wasting money
Of course it would be better that Nikon sells its products once they were extensively tested, however we must praise that in the case of the Nikkor 200-500 mm zoom, Nikon reaction to the problem was correct. Unlike other cases this time they didn’t hide the problem, and they reacted properly.
the reaction is good
the product (or a batch of them) is still faulty (again)
Hi Nasim,
I just joined your blog yesterday, after reading your (older) article on the Nikon 24-120. As I mentioned in my post, I have a Canon 60D, and limited glass (Tamron 18-270, canon 50mm 1.8). I am thinking to moving up to full frame, and switching to Nikon. (I would not lose too much, and would probably keep the 60D). I really like the Nikon 750/24-120 combo, and I think it will serve my needs for sharper travel/portrait/street/landscape photography. (I eventually plan to add the 85mm 1.8 and possibly the 20mm 1.8) I will be 70 on my next birthday, (whenI plan to switch–birthday present!). I am not in a position to switch again, once I go with the 750/24-120. At this point, do you think the flare issue has been adequately addressed, and are the 750/24-120 relatively problem free?
Thanks.
Steve
Steve, the D750 was “relatively problem free” BEFORE the flare issue was addressed. We’re talking about a minor issue that affected very few photos of very few photographers and that was difficult to reproduce even when you knew about it and had an affected camera. For the kinds of photography you mention, it’s unlikely you would ever run into it, even if your camera was affected, which is unlikely in the first place. And even if you did, the small number of photographs that might suffer from it would be balanced against all the photos with superior image quality you’d be getting from the best consumer full-frame camera on the market.
This is a perfect example of a small issue that has been blown way out of proportion, scaring people away from a camera they would surely love. I have the D750 and would choose it above any other full-frame camera in its price range, with or without the flare issue. I am much more concerned about the overall quality of my photos than about any small glitch I might or might not ever run into. And for overall image quality, NO ONE currently matches Nikon.
Thanks Aaron. These are my thoughts exactly. However, it is always nice to get confirmation from another source!
Apparently, in addition to the product quality testing before release to market, the services, too, have not kept pace. I have had some instances where the DSLR bodies and lenses have come back with issues other than the ones that caused these to go for service / repairs and these have had to go back time and again. Luckily for me, the Nikon service centre is about 15 minutes drive away. For those, who live farther away and in other cities, the things can be very frustrating.
Having said that, I am very happy with the results that I get from these cameras and will not shift over to any other brand.
Just having moved brand, now close to 100% of my camera stuff is Nikon, I can only say that very few manufacturers are immune to this like this, where things go seriously wrong.
I had many more issues with the brand I used before switching to Nikon, but have had a few issues, now, too, but all been fixed very quickly by Nikon (my D600 was an early update to almost D610 standard, and since then no more oil problem).
When interviewed one of the heads of the other brand laughed and said “Oh, that old issue, we all know about that, but that has been taken care of now”, but they still don’t pay the bill to repair the lenses for a known fault, oh no. Let the consumer face the music, or let them have a dead lens, we don’t care!
Nikon has treated us customer much fairer, I think.
Had I not sent in my D600 very early due to the oil-on-sensor issue, I probably would have been given a D610 instead, but I can live with that.
Not even Leica has been free of issues, nor has Hasselblad, I seem to recall, but none has made an issue about it, as the companies seem very eager to correct any possible fault, that might have occurred.
The only lens I have sold with regret was the 80-400 VR II, that I made a loss of about two thousand dollars.
I maybe wanted it to be perfect, and it sure wasn’t, and when it proved to be just equal to the 70-300CX, it felt good to replace it with a 70-200/4.0G, as that lens is so much better. Dust entering very easily was one of its problem, optical errors was another, so some minor issue with the 200-500 wouldn’t worry me a bit! Quite the norm, isn’t it?!
The cameras I have had nil issues with are
Pentax K-x
Sony NEX-5N
Ricoh GR
All the cameras above listed are a slow iteration over precceeding models, maybe Nikon tries too hard to evolve their cameras, and in a few cases, their lenses?!
During the years I only used Pentax, hardly a single lens appeared on the market, and those that did, especially the DA* line, had more issues than Nikon ever had! Some can’t be found on the Swedish market, as their reputation is so bad, and it is not the optics we’re talking about!
When it comes to purchase a camera and a lens, I mostly buy a good used one and I’ve never had a problem with it. My old D300 was just 3 month old when I bought it and it served me for 8 years without any problem at all. And then I sold it to upgrade to D800. I knew about its left AF issue but I asked the owner about it and he promised that the camera didn’t have such AF issue so I purchased it from him. It’s been my working horse since then and I’ve never had AF issue or any other problems at all.
My 135 F2 DC was also an used one when I bought it. But there seems to be some quality issues( mostly sharpness) from copy to copy but luckily, the owner had the same camera as mine and he guaranteed that the lens was a good copy and it’s sharp. I wasn’t 100% sure about that till I tested it and I was so happy that I got a good copy and I also found that it still had 3+ year Nikon warranty left and I got it for a bargain price.
My 50 f1.8 G ,85 f1.8 G were brand new when I purchased them and I’ve never had any issue with them. I recently purchased an used Rokinon 24 f1.4 for astrophotography. This lens according to many reviews, it beats Nikon /Canon 24 for a night sky photo shoot purpose. But there are some bad copies out there. I didn’t want to go through hunting for a good copy so I honestly asked the owner about the quality of this lens. He told me that his copy is very sharp and I believed his words when I took my first milky way photo at Joshua Tree National Park.
My 300 f4-AFS was also an used one when I bought it and it’s been my wildlife lens. Now I’m thinking about getting Nikon 200-500 to replace it but I’m not in a hurry. As long as Nikon acknowledges that this lens has an issue and that they will fix it, I’m o.k. with that. My other option will be Sigma Sport150-600 but the joint of my left hand hurts when I hold a heavy stuff, so I’m leaning toward to the Nikon 200-500 though it’s light weight.
But if you buy the same brand gear, brand new, and you get a problem after problem with their products……I can’t blame how you feel about it.
Hi Nasim!
I am from India. I have been hearing about these issues since last 2-3 years but had any idea that these issues were so serious. I am looking to buy a new DSLR and that too from Nikon after a lot of product research (apart from after sales service). I have shortlisted D5500 and D7200. Are they safe to buy now after 8-10 months of release? Has there been any service advisory? Also, the nearest service center is very far away from my city, in fact in a different state? What shall I do?
Thanks
I have a feeling Nikon’s problems have a lot to do with SCRUM. It is a very popular production strategy/workflow. Small teams finish short term goals in short sprints. It stems from an efficiency perspective, but more often than not it is based on cost cutting. It comes originally from software development. Like I said, it is very popular, also in other areas than software development. I can imagine it works great in that field because of the option of online updates. Ask Adobe (ehem), but don’t mention their recent Lightroom disaster….
I can imagine that a lot of dedicated and devoted Nikon engineers are gnashing their teeth at how management is deciding things.
Of course, this is all speculation on my part.
I know it’s another world : I am a Leicaist and I never had any trouble with my 1949 IIIc, my 1960 M3 or my M6. I jumped to the M typ 240 two years ago and I am more than happy with it. Yes it is manual focus, expensive (but I still use lenses 20 years old) and it gives a physical pleasure, hard to explain. This good review is horrifying !
Well, last week i bought the new 24mm 1.8G… huge front focus, impossible to use, great disappointment of course… i gave it back to Nikon, they repaired it and now it works great with my Nikon D750…. and yes i also had to send back my D750 to Nikon for the flare issue AND the shutter issue…
I’m tired of Nikon.
Regarding the Nikon 200-500 firmware correction.
You say that models already dealt with and fixed have a serial number higher than 2008365
Is this for any certain country or any country, i’m looking into this lens.. and now i’m starting to worry whether i should be going for it or not :/
I’m in Australia, so would that very same serial suggestion be valid here ?
So I’m looking at getting the 750… would a new one have the same issue that the old ones had, or will it be fixed already!?!
I would be very surprised if Nikon hasn’t addressed the issue(s) with the cameras they are building, as it has been a year since its release.
Hi Nasim (from New Zealand)
I recently bought a D810 and the new 24-70mm VR and the “old” 105mm micro lens. After 6 years of plodding along on my D5000 & kit lens and 85mm micro lens, I finally took the FX plunge – please tell me I did not make a mistake.
I also release there’s no perfect company out there.
The above FX setup will be really tried out in winter conditions soon with lots of snow. Any advice regarding gloves or no gloves?
Thanks
WJP
The only mistake you seem to be making is to even consider photographing in freezing weather without hand protection.
I use my D810 in near oº F. temperatures without difficulty. Be sure to keep in a plastic bag when you come inside to prevent condensation on or in the camera. I take my CF card and battery out before I place in plastic bag so I an begin recharging and processing before the camera comes up to room temperature.
Also, get an extra battery and keep it warm as the cold will affect battery life.
Hi bob H :)
Thanks. I have a pair of TNF Patrol gloves, but they are not suited to fine handling of camera gear.
I also intend to use a Lowepro 70 or 75 toploader; would this not negate the use if a plastic bag?
I also have an extra battery (budget did not allow for a battery grip) :)
The Lowepro may provide some protection, but what you are trying to do is allow the camera to come to room temperature so that condensation does not occur. If you think the Lowepro zipper is tight enough you may get away with it. However, a cheap plastic bag (not a ziploc bag due to its stiffness) tied tight at the end is added protection at no cost.
As it might take overnight to warm up the camera, be sure to take the battery and CF/SD card out before putting the camera in it’s air tight compartment as opening it to get these items out negates the whole maneuver.
An extra battery is better than a grip. This way one battery can be kept at body temperature. When and if you note a drop in performance, swap batteries.
As a sidenote, I have been in the field with my D-810 for up to three hours in near 0º F temps with lots of juice available and no need to swap to either of my two spares. I still carry them – just in case.
Hi Bob H
Thanks again. Read that putting a light cloth or towl over the camera overnight also helps.
If you put the camera inside the plastic bag, won’t the condensation form on the inside of the bag as well?
The best dexterity glove to operate a camera I could find was Outdoor Research’s Versaliner.
Hoping to take some good photos in the Swiss Alps.
The idea is that the cold outside air will have a much lower level of humidity than any inside air. I have not yet experienced any condensation inside a bag as long as I did not open it before the camera warmed up (I usually wait overnight). With the thin plastic bag you can feel the camera body temperature right through the bag.
Here is one link: http://www.the-digital-picture.com/Photography-Tips/cameras-humidity-condensation.aspx
Another: http://www.adorama.com/alc/0008151/article/Winter-photography-tips
One more: http://shuttermuse.com/cold-weather-photography-protect-camera/
HTH
Thanks for this article. I’m at a stage where I’m just about to switch from a high-end compact to a mid-line DSLR, but due to the rise of the mirrorless the market is a bit confusing at the moment, so I take my time. Good to know that I should probably stay away from Nikon! It’s really a shame, especially that photo gear is super expensive. Many people save up for months or even years to get the gear they dream of, and they get a faulty product for their hard earned money?! Utter disgrace. Wonder why Nikon doesn’t care about its reputation.
You are making a decision on one disgruntled user’s comment? Nikon makes superb equipment. But just like $200,000 cars anything made by man can have a problem. I have been using Nikon exclusively since 1974. The only problem I have ever had was promptly taken care of by Nikon at no charge.
Nikon, Canon, Sony, Hasselblad, etc. have all had issues of one sort or another. If you ability to be a discerning purchaser is so limited, I would stay with the point and shoot.
Sorry to open this old thread again, but the story is so sad: now, in Decembre 2016 I got my copy of an 200-500 from Calumet Germany. Next day I went to NPS Düsseldorf because I was not satisfied by IQ of this lens. They made a Firmware update (more than one year after announcing the solution), “repaired” the AF unit, adjusted VR and AF. 14 months (!) after the problem has been known they sell the same old pieces.
The 58/1.4 I bought at the same day was also adjusted because the AF was not in tolerance.
Joke of the day: the NPS guy told me that they don’t have quality issues normally, should be an exception. Are they kidding? Are we clowns how spend our money to them?
Thank you Nikon, I think that I have all I need for the next years.