Do You Need a Flagship Camera?

Flagship cameras today are aimed at wider audiences than ever before. They often have more resolution, less weight, and even (taking inflation into account) lower prices. Most of all, their features are geared toward far more than just fast-paced sporting events. But does that mean a flagship camera is right for you?
What Is a Flagship Camera in the First Place?
Not everyone is going to agree upon the definition of a flagship camera. I define it as the camera positioned at the top of a company’s lineup – and generally the most expensive – suited for demanding, professional work. That’s still a subjective definition, but it’s the best I can do. I would place the following cameras as the flagship(s) for each camera company:
- Canon EOS R3 / Canon 1DX Mark III
- Nikon Z9 / Nikon D6
- Sony a1
- Olympus OM-1
- Pentax K1 Mark II
- Fuji X-H2S (or X-H2) / Fuji GFX 100
- Panasonic GH6 / Panasonic S5 IIX (or S1R)
The list above isn’t perfect. Some of these are not quite professional-caliber cameras, despite being the most advanced that the company makes at the moment. In other cases, it might be unclear which of two cameras would be the “true” flagship within a particular lineup. Even so, that list roughly sums up the state of the flagship camera market today.
The Sacrifices to Reach the Top
I find it interesting that the cameras I listed above aren’t necessarily the most advanced in every way among a company’s lineup. Many of them are lower in resolution, for example, compared to alternative cameras that the company makes.
Canon is a great example of this. Even though the EOS R3 is pretty clearly their mirrorless flagship – at least until the EOS R1 is announced – it falls behind the EOS R5 in sheer resolution (24 versus 45 megapixels, and 6K versus 8K video). For plenty of photographers, gaining some extra speed is not worth throwing away almost half the camera’s pixels. Did I really need 30 FPS for the photo below?
Something similar can be said of Nikon’s DSLR lineup, where the flagship D6 is so heavily optimized for speed that it sacrificed a lot of resolution. The less expensive Nikon D850 is not only higher in that respect, but it also has a lower base ISO, resulting in better image quality in a lot of common situations. Plenty of photographers would rightly consider the D850 a better camera for their needs, regardless of price.
Then there’s size and weight. A lot of flagship cameras are massive beasts with integrated battery grips, weighing well over 2 pounds / north of 1 kilo. This additional bulk is often necessary in order to accommodate the various ports and connectivity features that some professional applications require. But the reality is, whether you need those features or not, you’re paying for them when you get a flagship camera (in more ways than just price).
In short, flagship cameras usually sacrifice a few things in order to maximize speed, connectivity, and handling features. So, just because a camera is “at the top” doesn’t mean it’s the best choice for every task.
The Flagship-Lite Cameras
Nikon did something unusual in July of 2008. That’s when they announced the D700 – a DSLR that launched for a price of $3000.
I bring up the D700 in today’s article because it was shockingly similar to Nikon’s flagship at the time, the $5000 Nikon D3. Aside from the D3’s built-in grip and additional ports, the biggest difference was that the D3 could reach 9 FPS, while the D700 (plus optional battery grip) could reach “just” 8 FPS!
Basically, the D700 was a flagship mini. It didn’t have quite all the features of the D3, but it matched the D3’s autofocus system and image sensor without bringing any major compromises of its own. No wonder the D700 was such a success. In fact, it was so successful that Nikon spent years avoiding any similar camera launch, for fear of cannibalizing their own lineup! Only now, about 15 years later, do we get the Nikon Z8 – which is essentially a “lite” version of the Z9.
Nikon is not the only company to make a flagship-lite camera. Another modern example is the difference between Fuji’s top-of-the-line medium format GFX 100 and their GFX 100S. The GFX 100S is a whopping $4000 cheaper ($6000 versus $10,000 MSRP), yet it’s basically the same camera, just without an integrated grip. Some of the few remaining small differences even favor the GFX 100S.
You can find similar examples with almost any company. The Canon EOS R5 that I mentioned earlier is nipping at the heels of the EOS R3 in terms of autofocus and high-FPS capabilities, while bringing much more resolution to the table. Meanwhile, the Sony a7R V has more resolution, a slightly improved autofocus system, and a lower price compared to the flagship Sony a1. “Flagship lite” may be a stretch in these cases, since they’re pretty different cameras, but they remain excellent alternatives that don’t cost $6000+.
I should clarify, it’s not that cameras like the Canon R5 or Sony a7R V (or even the GFX 100S and Nikon Z8) beat the flagships in pure features. They generally lack some of the professional-oriented connectivity options that the flagship has, along with some missing “odds and ends” that you may care about. But they at least occupy a similar plane of existence, yet cost substantially less.
You See It. But Do You Need It?
Almost every time that I test a new camera these days, I’m struck by how high in quality it is. But I’m also human. The allure of the best is hard to ignore. And I don’t begrudge anyone who does chase after the highest quality camera equipment they can find.
That’s where flagship cameras come in. They can be very alluring, especially – ironically – for photographers who don’t need them. These cameras practically sit atop a pedestal; you see a million amazing photos from the photographers who use them, and you envision the photos you could take, too. (Never mind the fact that, while you were shopping for your current camera, you saw just as many good sample photos taken with it.)
But the reality is, despite all this, a flagship is not necessarily the best camera that a company makes. Rather, flagship cameras are nothing but tools. They are keys that fit certain locks. Other cameras easily can be better, because “better” depends on the photographer – your budget, intended subjects, shooting environment, and other circumstances.
Just because a flagship is the most expensive camera you can find, overflowing with features, does not make it any more likely to deliver you better photos than a cheaper camera. It very well may be the opposite.
Personally, when I’m considering a camera upgrade, I try to think as concretely as possible about how I actually use my existing cameras moment-to-moment in the field. A lot of today’s newest, most impressive features will only improve my photos in my imagination. For instance, I simply don’t need an AI-powered subject recognition autofocus system for my landscape photography! Heck, I barely need autofocus at all.
Likewise, plenty of wildlife photographers are dreaming of, say, a Canon EOS R3, for obvious reasons. Yet the EOS R6 II (or even the cheaper R6 / R7 / R8) will deliver the same results 95% of the time – but actually better, because you can put the extra thousands of dollars toward longer and brighter lenses. And certainly for stationary subjects like the one below, anything approaching an R3 is completely overkill – if not simply the wrong tool for the job.
This isn’t to say you should avoid flagship cameras. Like I said, they’re tools. If you’re an event or broadcast pro, of course they would be good cameras to buy for your needs (or more likely, your agency/company has already bought several copies of them ages ago). There’s no siren song involved in those purchases, just necessary business expenses.
Beyond that, some camera companies don’t have obvious alternatives to their flagships at the moment. Pentax comes to mind, with just two options for full-frame digital (both in the K1 series and pretty similar cameras). In those situations, it makes a lot of practical sense to get the top-end camera, even if you think it’s overkill in some ways.
This is exactly what happened with Nikon’s Z9 before the Z8 was announced. Yes, lots of photographers bought the Z9 despite not needing half the features, and now we see a ton of copies on the used market. But I prefer to look at things a different way: Lots of photographers were able to shoot with the Z9 for eighteen months of photography when there was no real Nikon Z alternative, and even if the Z8 suits them better now, that still adds up to a lot of great photos.
Conclusion
Today, often, the top-shelf cameras for sports and wildlife photography are also best-in-class for slower-paced genres like landscape photography. It lends a mystique to flagship cameras that makes more photographers dream about them than ever before – since they’re not just for sporting event pros any more.
But a lot of that mystique is an illusion. Few photographers truly need a flagship camera or would necessarily see their photos improve if they got one. Instead, I recommend trying to see a camera company’s lineup for what it is: a series of creative tools, which, at their best, get out of our way and let us concentrate on the photos we’re taking.
If your work would benefit in concrete ways from a flagship camera, that’s something you already know – and I’m sure you’ve bought one already or are saving up right now. On the other hand, if you have little photographic reason to get one, but you’re hovering over the “buy” button anyway, you already know that it’s a bad idea. The point of photography isn’t GAS (Gear Acquisition Syndrome), but rather STAP: Simply take a photo! I hope this article helped make that clear.
Note, the captions under the photos in this article are deliberately incorrect. None of these photos were taken with flagship cameras! Rather, in order, the cameras used were the Fuji X-T30, Canon EOS R, Nikon D7500, Nikon D7000, Sony a7R II, Nikon Zfc, Canon 80D, and Nikon Z6 II. All other data and settings in the captions are accurate :)
Good article. Reasonable. I recently bought a new Nikon Z 7 of the first generation. Consciously. At a price almost equal to 2/3 of the price of the second generation. as the first experiments showed, its autofocus allows you to focus on the eyes even when wearing sunglasses.
Perhaps the only thing I lack is more freedom of the screen, but before the Z5 I used cameras whose screen was stationary…
Great article. Was a Nikon shooter since I was in 9th grade….am almost 60 now. I have large hands, and weight is a big consideration at my age. Tried the Canon R3, and fell in love with it. The smaller cameras just don’t feel good in my hands, at all. At 1000 grams, the R3 weight is great. The eye control AF is unbelievable, and the 24mpx sensor has some of the “cleanest” pixels in low light that I have seen. In the end, the “right” camera is the one that you enjoy using, fits right, ergonomics are right…its the one that inspires you to use it, which means it’s the one that you will carry. Just my 2 cents.
Loved the article, thank you for it. Many good points were mentioned there and also in the discussion but one I didn’t see. If people regardless of their need buy higher end or even flagship cameras (cars/phones/TVs/computers/…) and lenses, they pay for the research allowing the use of the same technology in cheaper products eventually. Talented people with limited resources can in a few generations use stacked sensors. And one more thing – my skills are so bad that I can’t risk losing the single good photo of my life due to less than the best camera :)
I upgraded to the Z8 from a 10-year-old D5200. Being a casual hobbyist, I don’t need it. I took some very nice family portrait, landscape and wildlife photos with the 5200 (as long as the animals were close enough and stayed still), but having been frustrated by slow autofocus, poor low-light performance and missed shots over the past 10 years (and finally not having to pay for the kids tuition), I treated myself with the camera and 3 kick-ass lenses. It is most likely the last camera I will ever buy, so I figured what the hell.
For me, the part about the “no alternatives” to the flaship models holds mostly true. During my almost 20 years of digital photography, I had three flaship models: D2H, D2Xs and now the Z9.
In the early days of DSLRs, there was no real alternative to flagship models for serious wildlife photography, and that was (at least in Nikons case) also true for the early mirrorless-era.
As for the Z9, I also bought it because it seemed (and still seems) relatively future-prove, given the fast stacked sensor that enables a shutterless design and Nikons history of delivering awesome firmware updates even for somewhat older mirrorless models. I think I’ll use the Z9 longer than any other camera I had. However, I’ll probably not buy a Z9II or III, but will eventually replace it with a Z8 successor.
Love the bait and switch and the end with the “flagship” cameras! Puts things in perspective.
I would note that things often noted as issues can often be reasons to select a “flagship” camera. For instance, I have large hands (I can palm a basketball at age 71) so my Nikon D850 was the first camera I could afford that came close to being the “right size” for my hands. When the Nikon Z9 came out, I was in a position to afford it and love the ergonomics for me. I have other cameras – Z6, D850, D750(pop-up flash), D600(IR), F100 and use them as the situation requires, but the Z9 is the first one I go to for most of my shoots.
I also do not see the weight as an issue because the larger body serves as an excellent counterweight to the longer lenses I most often use. My current favorite is the Z 100-400S with or without the 1.4 Z TC. This combo with the Z9 balances quite well as compared to the same lens on my smaller/lighter Z6. I find the Z9 combo easier to use for a walkaround shoot because it is better balanced and not as front-end weighted.
One could argue I really do not “need” the flagship camera for what I do, but it sure makes shooting easier and more fun for me. The criteria are specific to each person, so put your hands on the cameras and then make your own choices as I have.
One could argue that it is often presumptuous to assume the motives of others for what gear they buy and use. Your comments are accurate for many buyers, but most definitely not for all. That is why I speak out to show there are many other ways we may have in our approach to photography.
This is an excellent article, Spencer. It’s a good reminder that the latest flagship often won’t improve things. I myself am going to upgrade, probably to the Z8 soon, which is almost a flagship, and still I know that the upgrade will only improve my photography in about 10% of cases.
On the other hand, there is another element of getting flagship cameras that is crucial to understanding why many people get them, and that is the social element. Many photographers participate in forums, clubs, or simply know other photographers. And in this realm, owernship of the newest flagship brings the owner a lot of social attention. Of course, it may also be suitable and even ideal for their photography, but beyond this, most people enjoy this attention immensely. (Myself included.) Just look at any post of “Z8 first impressions” or “R3 first impressions” when these cameras just came out: tons of upvotes and attention.
So, from an economic point of view, people are often not just paying to improve their photography: they are also paying to get that attention. It may not be a conscious factor in the decision making process all the time, but there is certainly the influence of the excitement of being the center of attention.
You’re absolutely right… it hurts, but it’s true – a lot of camera purchases (not to mention purchases in general) are for social reasons even more than practical reasons. Granted, you could argue that social reasons and attention are practical in the sense that we crave that sort of connection as humans. But now we’re getting beyond the realm of photography :)
I also think you’re right that it’s not a conscious thing, necessarily. It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement, or as Nasim describes it, the hype. I think camera companies are better at marketing than we give them credit for.
The attraction of such flagship camera bodys is of course always given
to people with an affinity for technology and that should be very pronounced in photography.
However, you can also get lost very quickly with the permanent purchase of the newest, most expensive gear, believing that you will be a better photographer with it.
For my part, I only recently tried to analyze this for myself personally, because of course my fingers itch when I see a Z8.
Ultimately, however, it is also clear to me that the greatest potential for improving my photography lies in finally really dealing with the post-processing, which I don’t really like, and even more the willingness to go out with the equipment as often as possible, for photographic projects to tackle themes photographically, to develop ideas and, at least in the immediate vicinity, to always be spontaneously ready to capture the rare and often only very brief, very special lighting moods.
Ultimately, of course, it depends very much on the individual.
I’m not a professional photographer, so I’m under no pressure to take a particular picture.
Then there are a lot of photographers who focus on the gear and if in the end that’s a big part of the joy of the hobby, owning very high-quality gear, then that’s fine too, of course.
My experience tells me that you can take outstanding photos with very inexpensive photographic equipment.
A good friend of mine only uses old manual focus optics with his Z6 and takes outstandingly beautiful photos with it.
I myself still use many old lenses from Canon FD, Mamiya 645, M42 with my Z6.
The latest, high-quality equipment is a fine thing, but at least if we’re not talking about very specific, demanding areas of application, but about general photography, it’s not really the key to extraordinary photos.
A very insightful comment. And it’s great that you’ve identified those two areas to improve your photos. I think almost all of us would see bigger improvements by going out with our existing gear more frequently, rather than buying new stuff.
By the way, I also got the “Z8 itch” for the first week, and that’s part of why I wrote this article. Even though it’s not technically Nikon’s flagship, it might as well be – and much of what I talk about in this article applies to any camera upgrade, not just to flagships.
When I really sit down and think about it, there isn’t any concrete way in which my current camera (the Z7) prevents me from taking the types of photos I want to take.
An excellent article, Spencer, and a wonderful example of Betteridge’s law of headlines:
“Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered by the word no.”
en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/…_headlines
Thank you, Pete! I love it – and hadn’t heard of Betteridge’s Law before. Maybe I should write an article titled “Is Light Important in Photography?” just to shake things up.
Is Light Important in Photography?
Owning a flagship camera is, by far, the most important aspect.
Arguing about aspect ratios is another important aspect.
By far the least important aspects include:
• light
• pressing the shutter release beyond its halfway point.
I’m thinking of running photography courses that cover the above plus a plethora of other things that no actual photographer is, or ever will be, the slightest bit interested in 😂