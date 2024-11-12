The Current State of Nikon Z DX Cameras (2024)

Nikon has now released four Z-mount cameras with a DX sensor: the Z50, Zfc, Z30, and Z50 II. You may be wondering how all of them compare, especially with the new Z50 II shaking things up. In this article, I’ll show how all of these cameras stand side-by-side and explain some of the history behind them.
Specifications
You can see how all of these cameras compare, arranged from left to right in chronological order:
|Camera Feature
|Nikon Z50
|Nikon Zfc
|Nikon Z30
|Nikon Z50 II
|Announced
|October 2019
|June 2021
|June 2022
|November 2024
|Camera Type
|Mirrorless
|Mirrorless
|Mirrorless
|Mirrorless
|Sensor Type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 6
|EXPEED 6
|EXPEED 6
|EXPEED 7
|Resolution
|20.9 MP
|20.9 MP
|20.9 MP
|20.9 MP
|Pixel Dimensions
|5568×3712
|5568×3712
|5568×3712
|5568×3712
|Sensor Width
|23.5 mm
|23.5 mm
|23.5 mm
|23.5 mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.22 µ
|4.22 µ
|4.22 µ
|4.22 µ
|Low Pass Filter
|No
|No
|No
|No
|IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Base ISO
|100 ISO
|100 ISO
|100 ISO
|100 ISO
|Max Native ISO
|51,200 ISO
|51,200 ISO
|51,200 ISO
|51,200 ISO
|Extended ISOs
|100-204,800 ISO
|100-204,800 ISO
|100-204,800 ISO
|100-204,800 ISO
|High-Resolution Sensor Shift
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Focus Stack Bracketing
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Pre-Shoot Burst Mode
|No
|No
|No
|Yes (JPEG only)
|Fastest Shutter Speed
|1/4000 second
|1/4000 second
|1/4000 second
|1/4000 second
|Longest Shutter Speed
|30 seconds
|900 seconds
|30 seconds
|900 seconds
|Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)
|11 FPS
|11 FPS
|11 FPS
|11 FPS
|Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)
|11 FPS
|11 FPS
|11 FPS
|11 FPS
|Notes for High FPS Shooting
|12-bit raw at 11 FPS (14-bit raw is available at 9 FPS)
|12-bit raw at 11 FPS (14-bit raw is available at 9 FPS)
|12-bit raw at 11 FPS (14-bit raw is available at 9 FPS)
|11 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS)
|Buffer Size (Raw)
|35 frames (11 FPS)
|35 frames (11 FPS)
|35 frames (11 FPS)
|200 frames (11 FPS)
|Autofocus System
|Hybrid PDAF
|Hybrid PDAF
|Hybrid PDAF
|Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition
|Autofocus Points
|209
|209
|209
|209
|Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100)
|-4 EV
|-4 EV
|-4 EV
|-7.5 EV
|Standard Flash Sync Speed
|1/200 second
|1/200 second
|1/200 second
|1/200 second
|Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown
|No
|No
|No
|No
Video Features
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)
|8 bits
|8 bits
|8 bits
|10 bits
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)
|8 bits
|8 bits
|8 bits
|10 bits
|Raw Video
|No
|No
|No
|No
|4K Maximum Framerate
|30 FPS
|30 FPS
|30 FPS
|60 FPS
|1080P Maximum Framerate
|120 FPS
|120 FPS
|120 FPS
|120 FPS
|Additional Video Crop Factor
|No
|No
|No
|1.5x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop)
|Chroma Subsampling
|4:2:0
|4:2:0
|4:2:0
|4:2:0
|Video Recording Limit
|30 min
|30 min
|125 min
|125 min
Physical and Other Features
|Card Slots
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Slot 1 Type
|SD (UHS-I)
|SD (UHS-I)
|SD (UHS-I)
|SD (UHS-II)
|Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)
|3.2 in
|3.0 in
|3.0 in
|3.2 in
|Rear LCD Resolution
|1040000 dots
|1040000 dots
|1040000 dots
|1040000 dots
|Articulating LCD
|Single Axis
|Fully Articulating
|Fully Articulating
|Fully Articulating
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Viewfinder
|EVF
|EVF
|None
|EVF
|Viewfinder Magnification
|1.02 x
|1.02 x
|N/A
|1.02 x
|Viewfinder Resolution
|2360000 dots
|2360000 dots
|N/A
|2360000 dots
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100 %
|100 %
|N/A
|100 %
|Voice Memo
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Headphone Jack
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Microphone Jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Flash
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|GPS
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|WiFi
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type B 2.0
|Type C 3.2 Gen 1
|Type C 3.2 Gen 1
|Type C 3.2 Gen 1
|Battery Type
|EN-EL25
|EN-EL25
|EN-EL25
|EN-EL25a
|Battery Life (Viewfinder)
|280 frames
|280 frames
|N/A
|230 frames
|Battery Life (Rear LCD)
|320 frames
|320 frames
|330 frames
|250 frames
|Battery Life (Eco Mode)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|270 frames
|Weather Sealed
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)
|450 g
|445 g
|405 g
|550 g
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|127 x 94 x 75 mm (5.0 x 3.7 x 2.9″)1
|135 x 94 x 54 mm (5.3 x 3.7 x 2.1″)1
|128 x 74 x 60 mm (5.0 x 2.9 x 2.4″)
|127 x 97 x 82 mm (5.0 x 3.8 x 3.2″)1
|MSRP at launch
|$860
|$960
|$710
|$910
|1Nikon’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 15mm were added to the Z50 and Z50 II’s depth measurement in this table, while 10mm were added to that of the Zfc.
Analysis
First, it’s hard to believe that it’s been five years already since Nikon released the original Nikon Z50. And some things have changed, while others haven’t. The sensor of all these cameras has remained the same at 20.9 megapixels, though that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Although there are certainly more dense sensors out there such as the Fuji X-T5’s 40MP X-Trans sensor, Nikon’s 20.9MP sensor is plenty for many. Indeed, although 40MP can give you noticeably more detail when conditions are very good, in weaker conditions, the additional pixels will be mostly noise. Still, it would be nice to see a higher resolution Nikon Z DX sensor eventually.
One thing that has changed over time is the upgrade to the EXPEED 7 processor in the Z50 II. All three previous APS-C cameras use the EXPEED 6 processor, but I think we can expect the EXPEED 7 processor in Nikon’s future DX cameras. And although the Z30, Z50, and Zfc have decent autofocus, the Z50 II improves in many ways with its snappier focusing system, greater number of subject detection modes, and much larger buffer.
What about the size and weight of the cameras? That’s one area where the Nikon Z50 II has jumped up compared to its predecessors. We’ve also seen a bit of a difference in the control layout of these cameras over time. Below is a comparison (to scale) of each previous Z DX camera against the newer Z50 II showing how these things have changed:
As for pricing, we can see that the prices of all these APS-C offerings has remained roughly the same, indicate that Nikon is mainly keeping their APS-C line mid-tier. Even the Nikon Z30’s MSRP isn’t much less expensive than the others, although with sales, we will often see it closer to $600.
All of these Nikon Z DX cameras, and especially the Z50 II, are clear improvements over Nikon’s entry-level DSLRs such as the D3400. Instead, they range more from the level of the Nikon D5600 to that of the D7500. But for now, none of them are employing Nikon’s most advanced functionality and cannot realistically be called a “mini Z8” or “mini Z9.”
That’s not necessarily a bad thing – perhaps the focus on this mid-tier line first will help bring more casual shooters to Nikon, or provide an affordable second camera for those who already own a full-frame Z-mount camera. Still, there is room down the road if Nikon wishes to make a more expensive but fully-featured DX mirrorless camera.
What do you think of Nikon’s APS-C offering? Do you have one, and if so, what do you think? Do you hope that Nikon offers a “mini” Z9, perhaps a Z90? Let me know in the comments section below!
The question that needs to be answered is. “Do any of these Nikon Dx cameras replace the D500? “
I’m no expert, but I guess from a business point of view, a mirrorless D500/DX Z8 doesn’t make sense for Nikon. The D500 was less than 2/3 of the price of the D850 at launch, and a “DX Z8” would have to be priced similarly in comparison with the Z8 to appeal to customers.
At the same time, I suspect that production costs of a DX version would not be that much lower than those of the Z8, so profit margin would be significantly lower. This could only be compensated by higher sales volumes, and I doubt that the market for a “DX Z8” would be much bigger than for the Z8 (I actually guess it would be even smaller, at least at this point).
So Nikon probably decided to force the existing high-end DX users either to FX or to another brand. And I imagine that’s – financally speaking – a good decision for Nikon, even if a pretty high percentage of customers goes the “other brand” route.
In short, I would not be surprised if we never saw a mirrorless replacement for the D500.
I agree! I guess one of the reasons why some people are waiting for an APS-C upgrade instead of going for the Z8/Z9 right away is precisely because the D500 is just such an awesome camera. Before mirrorless, the D500 outclassed all the APS-C offerings from Canon. In a way, the D500 might be just the reason why we’re waiting so long for a mirrorless APS-C body and why Canon already has one. But those speculations are probably too vague to make any real sense. Just for fun right :)?
Nikon should make mirrorless successor of d500. I know many people are waiting for it. I, myself, waited for it, and ultimately replaced it with Z8. So current DX line up doesn’t appeal much to me.
I agree with that. Full-frame has its advantages and I think your decision to eventually go with the Z8 applies to many photographers and is one reason Nikon really is holding out. I’m going to get the Z8 regardless (as soon as I move countries…haha) but I absolutely hope that Nikon releases a pro APS-C body.
It seems that Nikon’s idea with APS-C has become making them entry level cameras, which is fine. Z50II is an amazing “entry level” camera, sure, it’s not on the cheap side of things, but, other than Canon with the appalling R100, no one is making entry level cameras like in the DSLR days.
Now, the thing with the D500 sensor, is that it is a DSLR sensor, so it is made to use with mechanical shutter, and not impressive for video. Unlike others, I don’t think that the “low” MP count is an handicap, but the readout speed is quite slow, so if there isn’t any improvement on that over the original D500, it’s a strange option.
If in terms of photography, it’s a great option for those wanting to start photography in a more professional matter, only having the competition of Canon’s R10, which is still a bit more expensive, in terms of videography (which is by far the strongest growing market), the sensor caps its potential, and makes it not such a great choice, over something like Fuji’s X-M5, which is cheaper, lighter and great for you hipsters! :P Mind you, I’m not talking about enfranchised customers, but only newcomers to the worlds of mirrorless cameras (mostly Gen Z and a few lucky Gen Alpha, that want more than iPhone can give them).
In the end, it is a strong hybrid, “low”-cost camera, that its only big handicap comes from a 9 years old sensor.
I’m looking forward to reviews of the AF speed, accuracy, and tracking with the addition of Expeed 7.
If they can get it to be D7500 or D500 worthy, that would make it a nice upgrade for those that don’t care about all the vlogging changes and want to stick with APS-C.
The Zf’s AF is pretty damn good despite its older sensor thanks to Expeed 7; can the Z50ii hang?
I own the Nikon ZF with the Z 24-120 f4 , Z 50mm f1.8, Z 17 – 28mm f2.8 + adapter with the Nikon f 70-300mm afp ( all for travel and landscape) and for portraits the Voigtlander 58mm Nokton f1.4 . I would love to see a solid replacement for the Nikon D500 to combine with the nikon Z 400mm f4.5. for wildlife and birds . The Z 50ll is really to small for this work and lens.
I basically run a still (Z5) and an action (D500) camera.
My D500, 70-200/f4, 300/f4 and 500/f5.6 cost £4,500 (used). They give me 21 mp at 450mm and 750mm. Nothing in 35mm in terms of cost and weight can equal that. A 400/f4.5 alone is £3,000 and not great as a 35mm wildlife lens (in the U.K. where we don’t have safaris). Add a Z8 and it’s £6,800 for one focal length.
On the other hand my Z5 and 14-30 and 24-200 give me IQ and range at a very decent cost. I’ve no idea why Nikon made a dx 12-28 and 18-140. I’m not bothered about 45 mps in 35mm because I don’t think it’d give me noticeably better IQ at 100 iso on a tripod than 24 mp. And in dx mode it wouldn’t beat my D500.
So in price / performance terms, dx is fundamentally important to my photography.
In a few years I might upgrade my Z5 to a Z6iii once used prices make it worth it. But I’d be buying it as a still camera and back-up to my D500 – which is why I won’t be paying anywhere near £2,500 for it.