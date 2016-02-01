Copy.com Cloud Storage is Discontinued

If you have never heard of Copy, it is essentially the same type of service as Dropbox. We have previously written about Copy and Dropbox as potential solutions for cloud storage for photographers, since they offer free start-up plans and both have pretty robust clients for both PC and Mac platforms. I personally really liked Copy, because they gave me much more storage than Dropbox to start with and with a few referrals here and there, I got quite a bit of free storage. Unfortunately, as of May 1 of 2016, all Copy and CudaDrive services will be discontinued.
If you visit Copy.com, you will be redirected to the advisory page that shows the following official statement:
Copy and CudaDrive services will be discontinued.
We are announcing today that the Copy and CudaDrive services will be discontinued on May 1, 2016.
Copy and CudaDrive have provided easy-to-use cloud file services and sharing functionality to millions of users the past 4+ years. However, as our business focus has shifted, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue the Copy and CudaDrive services and allocate those resources elsewhere. For more information on this decision, please view the blog post from Rod Mathews, our GM of Storage.
We know this comes as disappointing news to our users, but rest assured that we will do everything we can to take care of each of you in the manner for which Barracuda is known. We have partnered with Mover to make migrating your data to another service as easy as possible and have created a step by step guide that walks you through the process of moving your data to a local hard drive or another cloud storage solution.
If you are on a paid subscription for either Copy or CudaDrive, please keep an eye out in the coming days for an email with more detailed information on your options. For additional information, please visit our FAQ page.
Thank you to everyone for your support.


Although the company provides a step by step guide on how to move content from your Copy.com account to other services like Microsoft OneDrive, if you already have a Copy client installed on your machine, all you need to do is physically copy the contents of the Copy folder to another folder on your computer and uninstall the client. From there, you can move the content to any other service like Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive or Google Drive.
It is sad to see this great free service go away, but it is understandable. Barracuda thought they could do the same thing Dropbox did, but sadly, they could not manage companies and individuals to purchase their paid cloud storage plans. Although the VP & GM of Storage Business at Barracuda, Rod Mathews, states that the reason for discontinuing service is “focusing resources on the most strategic initiatives”, it is pretty clear that Copy simply struggled to make money as a business, only being a cost burden to the company. Most people who have cloud storage like Copy and Dropbox use it for free, which makes it hard for companies to survive in the long run.
Like you I imagine, I’ve used Copy for huge amounts photo storage including my Lightroom catalog and one main to-be-shared export folder and it has worked brilliantly. I received many referrals at the onset and was up to 145gb free storage. Now I’m in a bit of a panic since logging on and seeing the EOL bulletin this morning. Happy monday. :( Very disappointed!
I too have been searching for an alternative to replace Copy. I had some security concerns about using Mega that led me to French based hubiC. The country is tough on privacy protection and their free plan offers 25GB. If it works for you shows some love with referral code PLIUNQ. It will sync to Linux and Windows as well as iOS and Android!
That’s sad…. I am curently looking for an alternative to dropbox and google drive.
I’ve been using google drive for a while now but sharing my photos on it can be a nightmare.
but it’s very cheap (100GB for 2$ a month I think)
Dropbox does a great job but is pretty expensive…
I just purchased 1 year with Dropbox for $120 CDN. That’s $1 per 100GB/per month. cheaper than Google. I too find sharing pictures with Google very unfriendly. My dropbox does such a great job. The downside of Dropbox is that anyone can not only view but also download the images.
For web galleries I now use CloudSpot and really like it. It is truly a web app for sharing photos. You can have galleries with a password, you can add watermarks and make the gallery for viewing only (no one can download). It gives you an option to add a more meaningful URL ending (client’s name?).
1GB is free.
If it works well (and it does so far), I will buy their smallest package $48/year for 5GB. Although it is very small space, this service is for sharing web size images so even large galleries should not take much room.
For collection of images meant to be downloaded Dropbox is definitely the way to go.
Have you considered services like Shootproof (disclaimer, I use their service) or Pixieset? Beautiful galleries, flexible print options, control of downloads, password protection, customized URL’s, and you control print pricing. Both are great options for pro’s.
Thank you very much for the info. I looked at Shootproof and I have to say it is very expensive for what they offer. 1,500 pictures is not much (couple of weddings). They calculate use by images and not by space. I can upload 2,800 of web images and it will usually takes just over 1GB. so for the 75GB they offer, I should be able to upload much more than 1,500.
Even when uploading full resolution images (for clients to download), most are around 6-10 MB each (Nikon D750). that’s over 7,500 full res images.
However, if you use it for printing it might be a gret option. I print either myself (large format) or at the local lab.
I am in the process of checking out Pixieset. It looks nice but I could not check the store function since the off line payment option is not able with the free option. I was not about to set up an account with them until I am sure I like them.
I find so far that just about all of them have the same annoying interface that takes some time to learn (I love Dropbox for the simplicity and speed. Drag the pictures to a folder you just created and voila! You have a gallery. I find Cloudspot to be the worst so far.
Other things: Navigating buttons are small and not that obvious. If you think I am kidding, you try to assist an angry parents that just cannot find the navigation arrows that are always at the edges of the screen instead of next the photo. Or, the file number that is way too small and also at the bottom (or far left) of he photo.
I wish there was an easy way for a client to navigate to a picture and if they like it just click once and an email with the number of this pose is sent to me. Maybe of my clienst will not do a transaction on line but at least I can know their selection and send it for print. Maybe it exists and I just did not find it yet.
Many of those services do not really understand our clients. They make those galleries for us but we ate not the end users, right? Those small details are important and make a HUGE difference on our sales.
In any case, those are good services to consider..
I am thinking of just going with WordPress pluginin like Sunshine. Any thoughts on that from anyone?
I agree with your observations.
I must admit my process is designed to overcome these issues. I don’t upload near that many photos and show the client (in person) how to use the gallery.
It really is great for printing.
I think Pixieset (which is pretty similar) is a bit more generous in terms of storage.
I will try Pixieset for the next couple of months. Thanks again.
That’s disappointing. I chose Copy because it’s the only thing that’s not connected to any other service like Microsoft and Google and to some extent Dropbox are.
If you all are reluctant to pay $99 a year for a terabyte with Dropbox, and you’re storing mainly photos and videos… Try Flickr (https://www.flickr.com/). A terabyte for free, and if you have to see an ad once in a while, remember… it’s free.
I’ve spread out my cloud storage redundantly over the last few years, on mostly free storage plus my main Dropbox Terabyte for about $8/month. It shouldn’t be much of a problem to take my 48GB from Copy to somewhere else for the next couple months. If you can’t do that, get a Terabyte external drive for $60 until you find enough free storage online to back it up.
Definitely check out Sync.com, a secure cloud storage and sharing service. 5GB free and paid plans are pretty affordable.
500GB for $49/yr. Also far more secure with their zero knowledge encryption.
From comments above, regarding Google Photos:
” …sharing my photos on it can be a nightmare.”
“I too find sharing pictures with Google very unfriendly.”
Perhaps I’ve missed something, but what’s so difficult there? Click the “Share” icon and get a link (which is shorter that the link to this page), pass it on as desired.
A problem with cloud storage is if you’ve lots of large files to back up – I shoot a Nikon d800e which has huge nefs – it takes a long time to upload those backups, and so you certainly don’t want to be changing backup providers often.
That said, I’ve about 4 years of good experience with Crashplan, http://www.code42.com/crashplan/. Unlimited storage is something like $70/year. I have it running on my computer and it updates the backup every night.
Running out of space…
I appreciate all the folks offering their alternatives for “different” cloud storage companies – but they are missing the point — Within the cloud storage community there has been a 90% or greater failure of services rate over the last 7 years. Dealing with any cloud storage company that has “free” or low rate costs for your minor (meaning less than 5 TB) data storage requirements actually means you only intend to protect your non-critical information for a short period of time. In other words, you need to be mentally and operationally prepared to shift your data from company to company on short notice, at any point in time.
Agree. I thought Copy.com was a very powerful candidate, as people thought about Titanic as an “unsinkable” ship. Who could be in a better place to provide cloud data than a company who produces hard drive. Yet they could not sustain their cloud backup business.
Even for paying customers, it’s still unforeseeable that a company they put data on would be gone or not. But why isn’t ownCloud the default choice yet? Turns out that for personal purpose, or for a small to medium-sized company, paying for cloud service is still a good choice. For large organization, they’re likely to have their own data server already :)
Agree with AJ, I check out sync.com as you suggested and I quickly decided to stay with Sync.com by its professional service. Although Copy allows user almost 3 months more to migrate their data, but their notification keeps popping up on the screen. I tried most of the suggested alternatives: Mega offers 50GB but I’m still skeptical due to its scandals in the past. Hubic offers 25GB free, they claim to have 3 data center in France, but perhaps you won’t like their sharing function: all sharing link must have an expire date after 5,10, or 30 days, and the web interface is still so immature. Sync.com boldly introduce their strong point: zero-knowledge of the cloud, which means everything is encrypted locally before leaving your computer, they only store 5GB of encrypted data on their server without even asking for the password and your personal data.
After the incidents with SugarSync and then Copy, now I realize that free space is not the most important thing. With copy, I easily gained about 50GB free, but until their declaration of shutting down the service, I’m only using 7GB out of it. Too bad. Now the feeling of “trust” is more important (who is this company I’m sending a lot of my sensitive data to, and will they last? or will be gone in a year or two, or even less?).
Sync.com (a Canadian company, not to be mistaken with Bittorrent Sync) is definitely worth a try. I’m happy with 5GB they offer ( https://www.sync.com/?_sync_refer=86b6000 ). If you’re interested in Sync.com, you can register using it, both of us can get 1GB more. I registered without any referral link so my account was open with 5GB.
The client of Sync is not as mature as Copy’s. The space is not as generous (5GB for starter, each referred people brings in 1GB). However the idea of zero knowledge (like SpiderOak, but free) is interesting. Another strong point of Sync is unlimited file versioning (!) (while Hubic, despite giving away 25GB free, but no file versioning – too bad).
Update:
After a while (and after gaining to more than 20GB at Sync.com by referral, which I’m sure I will not use more than half of that) turns out that the strong point of Sync is something we wouldn’t want in all cases.
As Sync client encrypts everything before leaving your PC, this means a smallest change in your file leads to the file will be re-indexed, re-encrypted, and re-uploaded. I have a personal DB file, which is more than 200MB, the thing is, little by little it grows overtime. Every time it gets some incremental update, Sync reuploaded the whole 200-ish MB to the server again. Sync is fast, but doing so stress on my internet connection. So the DB is not something that I need secrecy that badly, and I moved it out of the Sync folder. Security offered by Sync means there will be no differential sync (cannot do that to an encrypted file).
So for the folks who miss the generosity of Copy, pCloud is offering this much: basically they only give away 10GB free plan, but now you can easily make it to 50GB by connect to your OneDrive (you can create one then let pCloud do the back up – this will make 50GB free). pCloud is fast! (don’t know if I’m near their HQ or data center or not – they’re a Swiss company – but the data uploading can reach 8MB/s – that’s impressive). They have built-in tools to backup your data from other services as well (Copy one of them, comes very handy for me). You can get even more free space, try some of the basic tasks or register with the link:
oh man. I saw this service from Nexsan. Has anyone tried it?
I was using Copy.com for a long while and liked it. When they announced the end of service I was looking for alternative and found hubiC.
They offer 25GB for free. When you use my referral, you will start with 30 GB
The extra 5 GB are not added right away. You need to first activate your account by clicking on confirmation link you will receive on your mail.
With referring to others you can increase your free space up to 55 GB.
Application lets you choose one folder that will be synced with cloud. The speed is not extra fast, but it is decent. I also like the option to archive folders that can be then deleted from computer and will be only saved online. I found this option very useful.
Yeah you can get max 55gb free in hubiC. While using my code in registring you get extra +5GB, then you invite 5 people and you get +25GB.
Then you will need invite 5 more people by your own code so you will get +25GB. So you can have for free 55GB. Isn’t it great? It’s more than mega.
Maybe a bit outdated, but currently HubiC now offers 10TB of disk space for 50€ Including VAT / Year. It is broadly 4.17€ / month. It beats all other pricing plan I have seen so far. Looks like a good alternative to me. Is there anyone actively using it? What’s your feedback about the service?