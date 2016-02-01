Copy.com Cloud Storage is Discontinued

If you have never heard of Copy, it is essentially the same type of service as Dropbox. We have previously written about Copy and Dropbox as potential solutions for cloud storage for photographers, since they offer free start-up plans and both have pretty robust clients for both PC and Mac platforms. I personally really liked Copy, because they gave me much more storage than Dropbox to start with and with a few referrals here and there, I got quite a bit of free storage. Unfortunately, as of May 1 of 2016, all Copy and CudaDrive services will be discontinued.

If you visit Copy.com, you will be redirected to the advisory page that shows the following official statement:

Copy and CudaDrive services will be discontinued. We are announcing today that the Copy and CudaDrive services will be discontinued on May 1, 2016. Copy and CudaDrive have provided easy-to-use cloud file services and sharing functionality to millions of users the past 4+ years. However, as our business focus has shifted, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue the Copy and CudaDrive services and allocate those resources elsewhere. For more information on this decision, please view the blog post from Rod Mathews, our GM of Storage. We know this comes as disappointing news to our users, but rest assured that we will do everything we can to take care of each of you in the manner for which Barracuda is known. We have partnered with Mover to make migrating your data to another service as easy as possible and have created a step by step guide that walks you through the process of moving your data to a local hard drive or another cloud storage solution. If you are on a paid subscription for either Copy or CudaDrive, please keep an eye out in the coming days for an email with more detailed information on your options. For additional information, please visit our FAQ page. Thank you to everyone for your support. All the best,

The Copy & CudaDrive Team

Although the company provides a step by step guide on how to move content from your Copy.com account to other services like Microsoft OneDrive, if you already have a Copy client installed on your machine, all you need to do is physically copy the contents of the Copy folder to another folder on your computer and uninstall the client. From there, you can move the content to any other service like Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive or Google Drive.

It is sad to see this great free service go away, but it is understandable. Barracuda thought they could do the same thing Dropbox did, but sadly, they could not manage companies and individuals to purchase their paid cloud storage plans. Although the VP & GM of Storage Business at Barracuda, Rod Mathews, states that the reason for discontinuing service is “focusing resources on the most strategic initiatives”, it is pretty clear that Copy simply struggled to make money as a business, only being a cost burden to the company. Most people who have cloud storage like Copy and Dropbox use it for free, which makes it hard for companies to survive in the long run.