Construction of a Photograph: The Process of Visualization

Hello, my name is Rick Keller. I am an amateur photographer who lives in San Diego, CA, one of many readers of Photography Life, and an occasional participant in its forums. Recently, after having participated in the Photography Life Photo Critique and Weekly Critique Section, Nasim Mansurov graciously and enthusiastically extended me an invitation to write a guest article for Photography Life to share more of my film work and discuss the tools and methodology that I use. I wholeheartedly accepted the invitation. As I pondered this task, it was immediately apparent that I could write such an article in a variety of ways, each of which might lead to a discussion of additional subtopics in both general photography and film photography.
As I contemplated a specific topic to discuss, I felt that it would be more meaningful and productive to write an article that is both interesting and educational as opposed to a prosaic description of a few photographs and the choices of tools. As tempting as it is to delve straight into a detailed description of his/her work in photography, I concluded that I could not in good conscious write a pure show-and-tell article on my film exploits without first describing my general approach to photography – an approach that is grounded in classic teachings, shapes my contemplative process, guides why and how I choose my compositions, and ultimately determines the subsequent process of making the print. Then, and only then, would I feel comfortable writing a dedicated article on my film work. Thus, after much deliberation, this is how I decided to proceed with this invitation. In this essay, I will briefly discuss the history of a fundamental, yet still under-emphasized, concept in photography along with an integral (and underrated) tool that epitomizes this concept. Subsequently, in a follow-up article, I plan to share an essay that chronicles one of my of most cherished photographs and which I believe illustrates the emotional and creative process of visualization. And in a third follow-up article, I will share a select group of photographs that I have made on film and briefly describe the technical process involved and the ancillary services that I use for development, scanning, printing, as well as introduce other subtopics for a future discussion.
First, allow me to delve into a brief philosophical discussion of a process that many photographers – past, present, and hopefully future – consider to be a critical step in the construction of a photograph, namely visualization. Visualization is not a new concept or process in photography. Photographers (beginners, amateurs, and professionals) use visualization every day to conceive their work and make it a reality and use it according to their own personal style and way of seeing and interpreting the world.
What is visualization?
I can think of no better way to answer this question than by sharing a series of quotes from arguably the greatest photographer and master craftsman who ever lived, Ansel Adams:
“Visualization is a conscious process of projecting the final photographic image in the mind before taking the first steps in actually photographing the subject.” (1)
“The term visualization refers to the entire emotional-mental process of creating a photograph, and as such, it is of the most important concepts in photography.” (2)
“To visualize an image (in whole or in part) is to see it clearly in the mind prior to exposure, a continuous projection from composing the image through the final print.” Visualization is more accurately viewed as an attitude toward photography . . .” (1)
“The first step towards visualization – and hence toward expressive interpretation – is to become aware of the world around us in terms of the photographic image. We must explore what lies before our eyes for its significance, substance, shape, texture, and the relationship of tonal values. We must teach our eyes to become more perceptive.” (1)
“I am convinced that the best photographers of all aesthetic persuasions ‘see’ their final photograph in some way before it is completed, whether by conscious visualization or through some comparable intuitive experience.” (1)
My fellow photographers, in my humble opinion these statements epitomize one of the most profound philosophies in the history of photography. Ansel Adams wrote and instructed extensively on the process of visualization. He deemed it to be a conscious, intuitive, and expressive process that begins as an artistic construct in the mind that the photographer deliberately and physically translates into a visual and tangible expression of that construct. Indeed, Adams, along with the movement called Group f/64, is widely credited for transforming photography from a pictorialist rendition of a subject onto photographic paper into a modernist form of photographic art characterized by an emphasis on composition, detail, form, and texture. Of course, in his books Adams writes much more on visualization and concentrates heavily on the appreciation of structure, shape, and form as well as technical manipulations of the tools of the trade that culminates in the print, the end product of visualization. In the decades since Adams laid the foundation for this philosophy and helped to fundamentally transform photography into a true and respected form of art, photographers continue to use this approach in some form according to their own style or persuasion, many perhaps not even consciously realizing it. Other aspiring photographers, no doubt, struggle in this process, specifically in taking the first conscious and tangible step in translating the image in the mind’s eye into an exposure, namely the formation of the composition. As Adams explains in his books, the process of visualization can be an effortless and natural process for the photographer, whereas for others, years of practice and experimentation may be needed before they can take command and control of it. The process of conceiving and seeing the image in the mind, recognizing and appreciating its physical and/or emotional significance, and manipulating the physical tools within reach of the photographer to create the final image represent the artistic and technical imperative that permeates Adams’ teachings and retains its historical and practical significance in the 30+ years since Adams’ passing.
As most of us already understand and appreciate, Ansel Adams was an incomparable landscape and nature photographer, a passionate environmentalist, and a champion of the U.S Parks system, although he did some excellent work with still life and portraiture. Given Adams’ particular interest in photography, his style, and the tools of the trade of his time, the process of visualization clearly lends it itself well to the contemplative photographer, one who takes delight in pursuing a slow and deliberate approach to formulating an image in the mind, interpreting that visual image, and translating that image into a print that best conveys what the photographer was both seeing and feeling at the time. For those photographers who do not photograph landscapes, architecture, stills, or portraits whose imperative and interest lie in capturing movement where there is little time for contemplation, I would argue that the pure concept of visualization remains relevant to those particular endeavors and any other field of photography.
In the 80+ years since Adams embarked on his epic journey into photography, the world has seen vast socioeconomic and technological changes that have profoundly transformed the world. With regards to advances in photography, interestingly Ansel Adams commented on some of these changes and reacted favorably, including the automation of cameras and the early stages of the invention of the digital camera, of which Adams also stated his interest in and acknowledged the future possibilities and applications. Given the technological advances the world of photography has seen over the past 30 years; the evolution of a fast paced society; a thirst for instant gratification; the individual quest for acquisition of new camera gear and perpetual gear upgrades; and the relative disappearance of classic teachings in photography today, I would argue that the visualization process plays a more critical role in the development of the modern-day photographer in the year 2015 than it ever did. Without a skillful translation of visualization and the creation of a compelling composition, the construction of a meaningful photograph cannot be realized. I hope that many of my fellow photographers, young or old, amateur or professional, analog or digital, would agree with this assertion.
Today, the interesting and exciting advances in camera and lens technology, paradoxically, can have an adverse effect on visualization. For example, automation (e.g., focus, metering, exposure, seeing an image immediately) certainly has its advantages and applications, but I consider it to be one of my personal favorite “friend or foe” tales in photography (this is a potential subject of a future article), automation can potentially inhibit the subjective and creative mindset and adversely affect the objective evaluative process in constructing the photograph in the mind in the creation of the composition. The growing and disturbing trend among amateur and professional photographers of expending precious mental energy (not to mention hard earned wages and savings) obsessing with technical specifics, such as autofocus speed and accuracy, microprocessing speeds, buffers, sharpness resolution, MTF charts, noise, pixels (the list is seemingly endless) at the expense of channeling critical thought processes and creativity into a composition is counterproductive. I would also argue that the psychological overlays of a fast-paced and demanding society likewise exert counterproductive forces upon the modern day photographer, meaning less time – or worse, less interest – to contemplate, to construct a meaningful composition, to hone the basic skills of the subsequent conscious efforts (e.g., exposure, development, processing, printing), and to perform a self-evaluative and objective assessment of one’s own efforts and exploits. Today, seldom do I see references or discussions of, either on-line, in print articles, or in a photographer’s portfolio, a photographer’s contemplative style in the visualization process or an explanation of how and why a particular composition works or how it can be improved upon; and even if there is such evaluative commentary, it would seem to be vague or quickly evolve into a technical description. Again, that is not to say that the modern day photographer does not competently or creatively practice visualization in his/her exploits. Skilled and talented photographers accomplish this in some form every day. The problem I see is that the discourse in photography and the training of the aspiring and impressionable photographer has seemingly become entrenched in an overemphasis on the technical tools of visualization, with a strong implication that the camera and lens above all else determine the success of visualization and the creation of a strong composition and exposure and an under emphasis on artistic vision, creativity, compositional skills, and the pursuit and manipulation of the light. Without an understanding of the fundamentals of creating a strong and compelling composition (mentally recognizing form, shape, pattern, arrangement, framing, and interrelationships), then the physical tools that one uses in the latter stages will not help the photographer accomplish his/her goal, not matter how advanced and high-end those tools may be. This skewed approach to photography, in my opinion, impairs visualization and stunts the growth of the photographer. I argue that the biggest room for improvement in this growth process lies in compositional skill. I must admit that I personally fell victim to this black hole early in my exploits in photography, but I managed to escape it … Indeed, many modern day authors have already written on this disheartening problem, including contributors on Photography Life. Sharif has shared this article on gear versus skill and on challenging yourself to improve. Many authors have also written articles on how to improve compositional skills, including an excellent series from Romanas Naryškin, starting with this one. Yet, I feel that much work remains to be done in this endeavor. Overcoming a massive, seemingly calculated, high-tech, and egregiously misplaced emphasis on gear to improve the quality and merits of one’s photography in order to restore balance and emphasis on the fundamental process of visualization is a formidable task, but it can be done.
So, with this introduction to the history of the concept of visualization and a brief discussion of the modern day issues that threaten to derail it, this brings me to a discussion of a very simple, underappreciated, and perhaps forgotten tool in the process of visualization that can improve your compositional skill. Two years into my photography exploits, I came to the conclusion that there are only three things that determine the success in making a compelling photograph: artistic vision, the light, and the skill of the photographer. Essentially, I made this conclusion from a trial and error approach grounded in self-evaluation, experience, studying classic teachings, and examining the work of the great photographers, the classic as well as the contemporary greats.
In my humble opinion, this is where it all begins and ends. Not a day or a photograph goes by where I do not think of this philosophical triad in contemplating my next photograph. It is a concept within visualization that drives my thought processes and my methodology, inspires me, and keeps me honest. Traditionally, I have steadfastly argued that gear and tools in and of themselves do not make your photographs any better than they are already are, or are destined to be. Consider, some of the greatest photographs that were ever made were constructed with cameras, lenses, and other tools that were manufactured before all of us were ever born. In fact, those same vintage tools from the early and mid 20th Century are still being today used to make stunning photographs (this, too, is a tempting subject for a future article). I have always maintained that the triad above is impervious to the essential gear that one carries: the camera and lens. Of course, one may argue that light in this triad is itself a tool that can be crafted and manipulated, whether that light is from the sun or an artificial source, such as a flash or strobe unit, which can be considered “gear”. I would certainly agree with that argument. Further, one can also argue that the “latest and greatest” camera gear do make it easier for the photographer to create photographs under stringent and challenging conditions that would otherwise not be possible. I would also generally agree with that, but I would also quickly point out that the overall merits of the final product would be no different than photograph made with an “inferior” camera or lens.
Nevertheless, I would make one notable exception to this triad. I would argue that if there was one conscious effort in the entire process of visualization, one underrated tool that can improve the quality and overall merit of your photograph, then it would be the composition card, or the composing card. The composition card has been an instrumental and time honored tool for photographers for decades and continues to be used today by skilled and contemplative photographers. I would hope that some of my fellow photographers, whether they are analog or digital, also use this tool. Interestingly, in the five years that I have been studying the art of photography, I have yet to witness the composing card being used by photographers in practice. In photography workshops, of which I have had the delight and privilege to have participated in three, or on the internet, I rarely encounter a reference to the use of the composing card in making a photograph. One notable exception is this nicely written article published not long ago by Alan Ross, who was Ansel Adams’ personal assistant in his dark room in the 1970s and is an exceptionally talented and accomplished photographer in his own right.
Composition Card
What, you may ask, is a composition card? It is really quite simple. In the words of Ansel Adams, the composition card is elegantly defined and described:
“Visualizing photographs […] can be carried a step further by using a black cut-out card … The frame is cut to the proportions of the film format and held at the approximate distance from the eye to approximate the image area. The card helps in isolating and seeing more acutely the relationships of subject elements …” (2)
There is no instruction manual per se for using a composition card. It is both an intuitive and self-explanatory tool, yet every photographer who uses one has his/her own unique style of how to put it to use. The way to use it is once you have a subject of interest before your eyes, set aside every other piece of gear that you have in your hands (or hanging over your shoulder or back) and use the cut-out center of the card to place the subject of interest within the cut-out image area to frame the suggested composition. Once you “see” the subject through the “hole” in the card, then you can easily refine that initial composition by walking toward or away from your subject, exploring different angles, adjusting the perspective, and alternating between the horizontal or vertical position. Further, by extending or retracting your arm that holds the card to adjust the distance between your eyes and the card, you can easily approximate the appropriate focal length that you will need for the frame. Then, and only then, are you prepared to take the next critical step – opening the shutter. Essentially, the photographer’s body become the camera, the eyes become the lens, and the card becomes the final print.
The beauty and power of the composing card are that it trains the mind and the eyes to visualize the composition out of the relative “vastness” of the scene before the photographer makes the exposure. With practice and experience, the potential exists for the photographer to become more skilled to recognize and “filter out” out the extraneous elements and include only what is desired (and needed) for the photograph. Many of you might be thinking, “Well, I already do all of this through the view finder or on the ground glass of my camera . . . ” That is very true. Indeed, holding the camera (off a tripod or monopod, of course) and looking through the view finder as you move your feet and adjust the subject-camera distance, varying the angles, direction, and perspective are a great way to improve your compositional skill. However, with the composition card, the photographer is afforded the benefit of seeing a wider or more narrow scene (in particular for those using a prime lens) by virtue of extending the card from the eyes, which allows him/her to pay more attention borders, shapes, form, and structure. I would argue that holding a camera in your hands to simulate this process does not afford the equivalent benefits and actually may be counterproductive. For example, the physical weight of the camera/lens itself within the hands can be a distraction. Certainly, the photographer may be overly conscious of not wanting to drop that valuable piece of equipment, and that may exert an inhibitory effect on creating the composition. I argue that the more the mind is free from any such distractions or worries, the better. Further, if the photographer starts off with a relatively more constricted view as seen through the viewfinder, the then he/she may be less able to recognize strong (or weak elements) in a potential composition. As a bonus, a potential psychological benefit from using the card is that it can simulate the picture frame enclosing the finished print, and that may exert a positive influence on the creative process. Again, the more the mind is positively and creatively focused at this critical stage of the visualization process, the better. In essence, the composing card divorces the photographer from the physical and cold technical emotion of the camera itself (buttons, levers, switches, settings), which I consider to be a significant distraction at this critical stage. The card can provide the photographer more freedom and comfort to translate the image in the mind’s eye into a strong composition. Of course, once the photographer uses the card as the initial physical tool to define the composition and is ready to make the exposure, then the photographer can pick up his/her camera of choice, look through the viewfinder, or the ground glass under the dark cloth, to refine the final composition and then open the shutter. If you think about it, the composing card is an elegant and potentially powerful tool.
In terms of the construction of the card itself, photographers have used either a white or a black card. I prefer to use a black card, because I find that the “darkness” of the card helps me to more effectively isolate the composition from the extraneous elements outside of the card, much as the camera view finder or the dark cloth over the ground glass do. Alternatively, the use of a white card can help to simulate the white matte in a picture frame, and that can also exert a positive psychological impact in framing the composition. Or, you can use both! Really, it boils down to your style and personal preference.
Clearly, the composition card is designed to be a tool for the contemplative photographer who takes delight and pride in a slow and deliberate approach to assessing the subject, the lighting, and the mood of the scene. As such, the composing card is ideal for the still photographer (landscapes, portraits, still life) where the subject is relatively static. Obviously, the card would prove far less useful for the action photographer.
So, how does one make a composing card? It is easy and affordable. Simply take a piece of rigid card or cardboard, cut the exterior dimensions to a convenient size to hold (such 7×8” or 8×10”). Then within the center of the card, cut out the approximate proportions of the image area for the format(s) that you use. You could use a card for each format that you use (e.g., 35mm, 6×4.5, 6×7, 4×5), but that is not strictly necessary, so long as the image area dimensions are large enough to see through and approximate the aspect ratio that you envision for your print. Personally, I use two cards: one for a 5:4 aspect ratio for my medium and large format cameras and another with a 3:2 aspect ratio for my 35mm camera. Again, this is matter of choice. A good dimension for the longest edge of the cut-out would be between three to five inches, depending on your preference for ease of viewing. That is it! Simple, cheap, yet highly effective. Since I have been using the composing card for just over a year now, I consider it to be an instrumental tool in the development and refinement of my compositional skills. On a photo shoot or hike, I automatically pack my camera bag with my card and do not take any photograph without it – I am serious! In the photographs below, I have included a few modest illustrations of my composition card and how I have used it to visualize my final prints. (Note: I made the photograph of the tree about a year ago, so I recently went back to the original scene to make an illustration with my card.)
Even contemporary and accomplished photographers, such as the magnificent Howard Bond, use the composition card to visualize their prints. In a recent correspondence, Mr. Bond related this to me regarding the card:
“It makes compositions more likely . . . the exact camera position and lens can be determined before setting up the camera. I use a composing card for all of my photographs. ”
“Looking through it is more like looking at the mounted finished print. A great benefit of the composing card for users of non-zoom lenses is saving time by using it to discover which lens to put on . . .”
The simplicity and influence of the composition card in the visualization process are invaluable. The only challenge, if there is one, is for the photographer to consciously and deliberately pack the card in his/her camera bag and then take it out of the camera bag and use it. When I first started using the card over a year ago, I have to admit that I felt awkward holding this frame with a cut-out hole in the middle to survey my subject while curious passers-by were no doubt wondering or whispering to themselves, “Oh, look honey, I wonder what that guy is doing?” With practice and experience, I now feel very comfortable and empowered by using my composition card. Never do I wonder whether I need to use it for a given photograph. It is an automatic and conditioned process for me. I argue that for the contemplative photographer, the physical tool that should be pulled out of the camera bag before anything else should be the composition card, which I consider to be the tangible bridge between the mind and the print. My fellow photographers, I highly endorse and recommend this tool for refining and translating the visualization process. Please, why don’t you give it a try? There is much to be gained, and you just may be pleasantly surprised.
I hope you found this essay on visualization interesting and educational. I wish to thank Nasim Mansurov for his invitation to introduce myself and this article. As I mentioned, very soon, I will share with Photography Life a follow-up essay on visualization as well as a separate article on my particular tools and exploits in film photography. I would invite you to leave your comments and questions below. If you prefer to submit a private message, you are most welcome to do so with your Photography Life account or via email at my online gallery on Zenfolio. Thank you.
(1) The Negative. The Ansel Adams Photography Series 2.
(2) The Camera. The Ansel Adams Photography Series 1.
Any comment here ? I think so much words are intimidating, but your post look interesting. Now I must go home (I’m in my work), but later I will read your article. I hope I will finish it : )
Hi Kafkiano,
Thank you for your comment. I am sorry that the length of my essay came across as intimidating. I assure you that my intent was to help photographers of all levels to think more about the composition aspect of visualization by re-introducing a time honored tool to help hone that critical skill.
If you read my essay in its entirety, perhaps you will understand that my message is that the translation of the image in the photographer’s mind into reality is the most critical step in the construction of a photograph and that the more contemplation the photographer puts into that step before opening the shutter, the potential exists for a stronger and more compelling final image. :-)
– Rick
Hi Rick, I just finished to read your article. I found the visualization frame very useful for some situations, because it helps you to isolate parts of what you are seeing, in a way that for me is more effective than looking through the camera’s viewfinder. Your photos illustrated the point perfectly. My mother, that was a professional photographer, suggested me to use my hands as a frame, but I think that a cardboard or plastic one works better. The problem with the cardboard frame is that could be easily smashed, so a plastic frame would be ideal. I’m going to buy a cheap one in a photo store, and instead of placing a photo inside, I will use it for visualization.
I found your intro too long and unnecessary, but the second part was just perfect. When you write an article the best is to present your ideas with economy of words. This way your message is stronger. It is obvious that you must first see, and then press the shutter, and you don’t need to take a philosophy course to realize that. Ansel Adams was a great photographer, but with all the respect of the world I must say that his “blablabla” was not in the same league. Thank you for your article !
.
Rick,
I just took the time to read your article completely through. I enjoy long articles, and this one is excellent.
I liked your advice about the composition card, which I think is particularly useful for people trying to previsualize an image at an aspect ratio aside from the standard 2×3 (or whatever your camera’s native ratio may be). More than that, though, I appreciated your mention of previsualization in general, which I think is underestimated nowadays.
Thank you for the thought-provoking piece. I look forward to seeing more of your images in your next article.
~Spencer
Hi Spencer,
Thank you for your comment and feedback. I am glad that you found this essay interesting and thought provoking. And that was really my goal with it – to spur our fellow contemplative photographers to become, well, even more contemplative about their compositions, to pause more, to evaluate more, and to perhaps take a step back and ask himself/herself if what he/she is seeing before their eyes truly represents the image in their mind that they wish to create on a negative, a transparency slide, a computer screen, or (hopefully) a print.
Although some may disagree with me, as photographers at some stage in our training and development, we may have a tendency to drift into becoming overly obsessed with the cold technical tools we use downstream in the capturing process (the camera, lens, filters, development, post-processing, printing). That is all important, but I worry that the modern day photographer, especially the digital photographer, might become convinced that these tools have more impact in creating a strong and compelling photograph than the skill of crafting the composition itself, which I feel is unfortunate.
I am glad that you have reacted positively to the notion that visualizing the final print (in all its technical and aesthetic qualities) before opening the shutter can improve the quality of your photograph. Yes, I understand that it may be difficult for a beginning photographer to grasp that. But, it is the truth . . That is where the composition card comes into play. Ansel and many other great photographers were living proof of it. Of course, the card does not always guarantee that the contemplative photographer will end up crafting a great composition, which is dependent on other critical things – the artistic vision and the light that I mention in the triad.
This all leads me to my next essay in visualization – the hunt for the light – a three-week journey to make one photograph. I hope to share this very soon. :-)
– Rick
Excellent article Rick, something most of the photographers including myself lack with digital camera in hand.
Hi John,
Thank you for your comment. I am very pleased that you enjoyed it. I wish you the best. :-)
– Rick
Back in the day, when I was setting up an 8×10 view camera (using 4×10 film I cur myself and specially made holders) and investing up to an hour or more to make a photograph, I used a card such as you describe above. I had one lens, a 210, which is wide for 8×10 format. Once I learned to see the way my 210 lens saw, I did away with the card; I could set up my tripod and camera almost spot on where it need to be to get the image I wanted. When I switched to 5×7, I used a card for a time just to adjust seeing to that format. But again, as soon as I was seeing in lens/film format, I did away with the card. Now that I’m using 35mm FF digital, I don’t use the card. The viewfinder is my card. The first thing I take from my bag when I see what I think will be a great image is my camera. I use my “card,” the viewfinder, and move in and out, left, right, around, to find the image that best suits my vision for the scene or object. I think that, by now, it is intuitive, almost subconscious. I have one image I’ve shown in several exhibitions (see it in this post). I made the image almost without thought…a couple of position changes and time and there it was. Several times, viewers have commented: “Look at all the horizontals in that photograph!” A surprise to them. Not to me. I saw it through my finder and didn’t even think about that, I just saw it through my “visualizer,” my viewfinder, and made the photo. I knew there would be all the horizontals … 17 of them … but didn’t do the count until I had the print. But I saw it before I made the photograph (then counted them all). I wonder if many will see the value of the card when it is so easy to visualize right in the finder? The card was valuable when it took a lot of time and effort to set up for a photograph; not so now, I think.
Just my two cents.
Thanx for the post!
Peter
Excellent and very informative article. Thanks for sharing it.
Guest, thank you very much. And you are most welcome. :-)
Hi Peter,
Thank you for your comment. Certainly, the composing card is not suited for every photographer’s style day-in and day-out and with each photo. Yes, I agree that the composition process is indeed intuitive and even subconscious for the well-trained and skilled photographer. The question then becomes, how many well trained and skilled photographers are out there among the millions?
For the beginner, the card can be very helpful. From what you describe, it seems that the card was indeed helpful for you in the visualization process. Of course, the card is not perfect; it cannot give you the precise and final composition, nor can it give you the precise focal length for the task at hand. However, it can help in suggesting a potential composition as well as suggest the appropriate focal length. Refinement is only possible through the viewfinder or the ground glass, as I mentioned.
Whether the skilled and contemplative photographer deems it necessary to use the card for every composition is an individual choice. But, I think that the merits and the potential benefits of the card are worth exploring. It is simple to make, easy to use, with perhaps much to gain.
By the way, Peter, that is an interesting photograph there. :-)
– Rick
Excellent and very informative article, thanks for sharing.
Hi Arun,
Thank you for your comment. I am glad that you found it helpful. :-)
– Rick
I read this essay, then read it again. There are components that deeply resonate as correct, specifically taking time to work a subject from multiple angles and locations prior to making the capture. In addition, using that time to consider (perhaps visualize) the end result of the capture, whether print or digital display, is a great idea. These approaches move the photographer away from the snapshooter to a contemplative photographer. They also only work for static subjects, at least for the most part.
A street, photojournalistic, sports, or documentary photographer will not be able to use these tools as described in the essay. The action is simply too fast. I don’t think that obviates the necessity for looking for “the moment” to make the capture, but the slow process that works for static subjects cannot work in an active environment.
So, as with so many things, there is a time and a place for the proposed approach.
I also played with the notion of a composition card. One of the components that is missing from the discussion is the angle of view for the aperture of the card. For example, if a 6-inch by 4-inch aperture is used in the card (35mm frame ratio), then at 24 inches from the eye the angle of view through the aperture is about equivalent to a 160mm lens. At 8 inches it’s about the same as a 50mm lens, and at 6 inches is similar to a 35mm lens. Feel free to induct from those data.
That means one can play with the composition card in three directions… distance from eye, distance from subject, and position in space relative to subject. These degrees of freedom permit the photographer to play with focal length, perspective, and composition without using the camera.
What is left from the equation, however, is the role of depth of field. Our eyes have an exceptional amount of depth of field. So our experience does not typically include the impact of depth of field on our perception of the subject. However, a critical compositional element must consider the impact of depth of field on the resulting image. The only way I know of is to use the camera for this aspect of composition.
I’ll attach an example. While hiking with my dog this last weekend, I spotted this bit of bitterbrush in bloom. It took me several minutes of adjusting my position (with the camera as my composition card) and playing with the focal length of the lens (an 18-135mm zoom) before I found a composition that I thought did justice to the subject. In the process, I developed an idea for what I wanted in my capture, then manipulated my perspective (focal length coupled with position), my position, and the aperture of the lens to achieve my vision. I don’t claim the result to be anything special, but it illustrates the process discussed in the essay and my addition of focal length and perspective in this comment.
I hope this adds to the discussion. It is my intent to expand the topic and not be overly critical.
Hi David,
Thank you for your detailed comment. I am happy that the essay resonated with you on some level. As I mentioned to Spencer below, that was my goal – to make our fellow photographers think and approach composition with a more open and focused mind, which can potentially exert a positive influence on the quality of the end product.
Regarding the angle of view, and thus, the focal length for a given format, you are absolutely correct in that the dimensions of the cut-out and the length that you extend your arm with the card determine those parameters, which will differ depending on how you make the card. With a little practice and experimentation, it is relatively easy to approximate the focal with a given card.
As I mentioned to Peter below, the card has its limitations. It can only suggest a potential composition, but as I argue in my essay, that is the most critical step in the visualization process. Indeed, refinement of the composition and assessing its DOF are only possible through the view finder or the ground glass as the photographer manipulates the aperture, and in the case of a view camera, the plane of focus and the shape of the perspective.
David, thank you for sharing your photograph. I like it. Indeed, what you describe in your process is what I hope all of our fellow photographers are taking the time to do – contemplate, assess, and evaluate . . . Well done. :-)
– Rick
Great article and examples. Thanks for taking the time and sharing it with us all !.
Hi Efi,
Thank you for your comment. You are very welcome. I am pleased that you enjoyed it. :-)
– Rick
Hi Rick-
Very nice and informative article with wonderful illustrations. “Back in the day…” we used 35mm plastic slide mounts as composition cards. Being small, you could stick one in a shirt pocket for easy access.
Yup, I used to carry a cardboard slide mount and eventually a plastic one as well. I don’t use them anymore as I seem to be able to frame things up in my mind without much effort now, plus video, panoramas, medium format, etc. all have different aspect ratios, and it never helped with various focus lengths anyway like ultra wide angle or a long telephoto. Works great though if you often shoot in the 35-85mm range.
Hi Crunch,
Thanks for your comment. What an interesting and novel use of a slide mount! I had never thought of that one, although I would imagine that the native 24 x 36 mm “cut-out” might strain the eyes a bit as the photographer looks through it. But hey, whatever works, roll with it! :-)
– Rick
Rick, very nice article and well constructed. Back in the 60’s as a psychology major and photography minor at New York University, we used such tools to help us learn the technique of finalizing an image for print. I continued to use such cards for about 5 years for my landscape and portrait work but not for journalism as that was a much faster paced endeavor as you mention in your article. No longer do I use them as they are indelibly imprinted in my brain. You too, one day, will no longer need to carry them around as the visualization process will become automatic; although you might to chose to do so anyway. Thank you for sharing your thoughts and creative techniques with us at PL. I look forward to your next article.
Hi Mike,
Thanks for your comment. That is great stuff! Ahh, the 60’s and most of the 70s were before my time, I’m afraid. I am only 44 . . . In many respects, I sometimes wish that I had been an adult in those years so I could have experienced that era of society, including learning photography and enrolling in photography workshops led by some of the all-time greats. Times sure have changed, haven’t they . . . ?
Rick, here’s a blast for you. In my senior year at NYU, we were to be assigned to some of NY’s best photographers to observe their work and technique. Names were placed on pieces of paper and into a bowl. I drew Joseph Karsh and spent two weeks with him and his assistants just watching. A great life experience for me. BTW, Mr. Karsh, was a very patient and benevolent teacher. Every time he would do something he would address me to tell me what it was he was thinking and why he did what he did.
Mike, that is priceless. What an experience that must have been for the young and impressionable photographer. Karsh was one of the all time Masters, right up there with the Ansel . . . Hmm, perhaps in the near future, you can share an essay with us describing your time with Mr. Karsh. Personally, I would love to read it! :-)
– Rick
Rick, I never thought of doing an article like that. Perhaps I will consider it and offer some anecdotes from that time.
Rick, I wanted to ensure I could sit down and read through your article uninterrupted, and I’m glad I did. It is an excellent piece and resonates with much of my philosophy and ideology. I don’t use a composition card as such, but I have become used to framing with my mind’s eye, sometimes at the expense of seeing and appreciating the entire environment!
Your emphasis on revisualisation is well stated, and often before travelling to a new destination I will research the location so that I can pre-visualise the type of images I want to take there, and perhaps avoid taking shots which have already been taken. Easier said than done! But it is a worthwhile preparation to make.
Anyway, thank you for taking the time to write such a comprehensive article on a very important subject.
Regards,
Sharif.
Hi Sharif,
Thank you for your comment and feedback. I am very pleased that this article resonated with you and others.
Indeed, your imperative in scouting a location as part of the visualization process is sage advice for the photographer at any level of training. In fact, the “scouting” aspect of assessing a scene before opening the shutter will be one of the core points that I plan to describe in my second essay on visualization. :-)
– Rick
Excellent piece. One little note, don’t remember where I picked it up from, but I got the advice to keep other eye open while composing through the viewfinder. Not only does this help in seeing the big picture you also are aware of other things going on that you can switch so you dont miss a shot or see something that is moving into your shot. Which both helps to avoid part of shot being obscured or waiting for something to be added into the frame. Although wasting a shot with digital isn’t as bad anymore and can easily be deleted and replaced.
Hi Chris,
Thanks for your comment. That is interesting advice on framing through the viewfinder. I have heard that recommendation before, but I have not routinely used that method since I am now conditioned to use the card.
Interestingly, before I had discovered the composing card over a year ago, the only instance where I would not have had a need to keep both eyes open while composing through the view finder was when I using my rangefinder camera (or an external viewfinder when using an ultra wide angle lens). On that particular camera model, the viewfinder afforded ample space outside of the framing lines to see extraneous elements that might move into the frame at the time of the exposure . . . The ‘both eyes open’ method, I would imagine, might take some practice to get used to. ;-)
– Rick
This article is, quite frankly, sublime. As a relative neophyte as a photographer, I consume a huge amount of composition skills themed articles, this article simply transcends them all. Superb work! I look forward to reading the other two parts as soon as they are online!
Hi Michael,
Thank you very much for your comment and feedback. I am very happy you enjoyed the content. Indeed, I hope to have the second installment completed and submitted by next week. :-)
– Rick
Nice. Good to have non-hardware articles for a change. And more of it I say! I trained as a photographer in the early 70s and Terrence Donovan was one of our tutors. Like any art it is about light and space and what the observer sees and thinks. Photography, like many other mediums, seems to have become more of an entertainment, about products, media etc. Particularly post photography, e.g. Lightroom. There’s little in comparison about the beauty and pleasure of creating and viewing a ‘personal image’, which photography can only be as it is instant and, even more, disposable with the advent of digital.
Hi Keith,
Thank you for your comment. I wholeheartedly agree! As I mentioned to Mike Banks below, times sure have changed, haven’t they?
Cheers!
– Rick
Good post. Thanks for sharing your thoughts and conclusions. My only question is why isn’t looking through the viewfinder the same as using your composition card… same edges, same thinking… With every shot I take the edges of my viewfinder are my card…
Hi Duffy,
Thanks for your comment. That is a good question. Physically, the card and the viewfinder are not different in terms of the edges of the frame. I disagree that the thinking is entirely the same for both. The difference – a potentially significant one – is that with the card, when the photographer initially assesses the composition, there is a transient separation between the mind and the cold hand of technology; the latter, I feel, can represent a physical distraction to the mind at the most critical step in visualization.
Once the initial composition is formulated with the card – free from any physical and technical distractions – then the viewfinder can refine the composition. Duffy, if you were to try the card and compare, you may understand what I mean by that. :-)
– Rick
Very inspirational article, thanks for sharing.
Thank you Lukasz. You are very welcome. :-)
– Rick
Rick – as I was reviewing the March content articles, I just realized that I never commented on this (I meant to earlier) – really appreciated and resonated with this post. I have never used a card before, but have gotten in the habit of memorizing my “finger frames” and distance holding my arms out approximating a viewfinder when trying to memorize a prime focal length that I’m trying to engrain visualization in. The card is so simple – but a brilliant notion (not new, I realize, but you’re the first I’ve heard mention it). So – thank you for that… and the triangle of “what makes a good image” is likewise, very helpful – and one I resonate with as something I know will be easy to remember, and keep in mind as I am creating images. Really, really enjoyed this – and appreciate you sharing here! Cheers – Chris.
Hi Christopher,
Thanks for your comment. I am glad that you enjoyed the article was of interest to you. Indeed, using the your arms and hands to frame the composition works just as well! Before I discovered the card, I occasionally used my hands in the same way as you did. Cheers!
– Rick
Hi Rick,
Thanks for sharing your tips with us. I’ve never tried a composition card before as I compose everything in the viewfinder. I really like the idea of composing using a composition card as it frees you from the heavy camera and lens that might be cumbersome and it really force you to slow down before you can start capturing photos.
Hi Remi,
Thanks you for your comment. I am glad that the article was of interest to you. :-)
– Rick
Thank you very much for the long but well-written article. It’s always refreshing to see an article about composition when we’re surrounded by gears-related news.
I don’t have a composition card perse, but I do use an app on my phone called “Focal Finder”. It is for Android but I’m sure you could find similar apps on iOS. With this app, the phone now becomes your composition card with the added advantage of letting you know exactly what focal length you can use to reproduce the image with your real camera. It has been a great tool for me as I know which lenses and composition will work before taking the time to setup the camera.
You might say that using the app is still not as fast or as free as using the composition card and I would agree. However, the composition card doesn’t let you ‘zoom’ in too far (200mm range or over) unless you carry cards of multiple sizes. I’d say an app like this is another great tool that we have in this digital age.
Hi Tu,
Thanks you for your comment. Indeed, I have seen those apps. Last year, I even purchased one for my iPhone and tried it out (“Basic Viewfinder”). Although holding a cell phone is less cumbersome than a camera, I did not like it. The zooming of the app was fine, but I found that the mere act of holding a smaller technological device bothered me with my initial framing, not unlike holding a bulky camera. But hey, as long as you’re comfortable with your app and phone and you feel that tool helps you, then roll with it! :-)
– Rick
Good article, I’m going to make a composing card. At least it will force me to slow down and consider the composition – which is the point.
This is a fantastic article! What I “think” would make a great composition, has failed me many times. Composition cards will not only slow me down, but will force me to get a deeper understanding for visualization. Thank you for such a fine essay!
Nice Article!
I visited a lokal photographer for a Workshop.
He told us we should Form a rectangle with the thumb and the indexfinger of both hands and should use it as offen as we can….it Has the perfect ratio.
And it really helps, but After seeing your examples i will also craft a composition card☺
i think visualization is today a bit dilated after the shot (or even before) because of the instantaneous possibility to see the captured image on the device after the shot or even before with non-reflex cameras.
this rapid and free process is the major cause of un-thinked photography, when there were films at least people was forced to think before shooting to avoid trhowing away expensive material…
Hello,
As a newbie who just bought a DSLR, I spent quite sometime in going through the tutorials that came along with it. The tutorials hepled me in learning a lot about the camera and other tech stuff. But after clicking so many pictures, I always found that something wss amiss. Now after reading your article, I have realised that all along, I had never understood the concept of composition and how it is the most basic step in photography.
I also made a couple of cards from the tips you have given here.
Thank you
I remember using some of the techniques you have discussed here many years ago. I remember my efforts being transformed by “the zone system” and by the cut-out card technique. The whole idea of “seeing the finished photo in advance” My question is this: I had a piece of glass that was (if I recall correctly) a dark brown color. The purpose was to hold it up to the eye and it filtered out the color giving you not only a sense of what a black and white photograph of the scene might look like but also the tonal values. It gave a sense of the tonal range of the composition. I can not find that piece of glass. I have not been able to find it on the internet or camera stores. Do you have an idea what I am talking about? Where I could get such a piece of glass or substrate that would have that effect?
Hi Jes, thanks for your comment. Yes, I know precisely what you’re referring to. That dark brown piece of glass was likely a Wratten #90 viewing filter. I occasionally use an equivalent Kodak gel filter for the same purposes that you nicely described. These gel filters are hard to find (new or used) on the internet, but B&H may be able to place a special order for you. Why don’t you try these links:
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/817795-REG/Kodak_1558170_3_x_3_90.html
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/817797-REG/Kodak_8879991_4_x_4_90.html
Alternatively, you may want to consider the following product from Tiffen. It is a black and white viewing filter that accomplishes the same objective as the older Wratten #90 filters. It is currently in stock at B&H. I have one of these, and it works well.
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/330726-REG/Tiffen_BWVF_1_Black_and_White.html