Compressed vs Uncompressed vs Lossless Compressed RAW Options

When you go through camera menu options, you might come across a number of different options that are related to the way your RAW images are saved. One of those options is typically the type of compression that is applied to RAW files. There are several reasons why camera manufacturers provide RAW file compression options, but the most basic one is to save space. Let’s take a look at file compression options and explore differences between compressed, uncompressed and lossless compressed RAW files in more detail.
Why Compress RAW Files?
So why is there a need for RAW file compression? Isn’t compression for JPEG files only? Well, any file has a chance of having duplicates of information, and it does not matter if it is a JPEG or a RAW file in terms of compression potential. That’s why it is beneficial to have the option to compress RAW images in every camera, as there is direct potential in reduction of file sizes. And depending on whether you want to preserve all data (lossless), or parts of it (lossy), those space savings could be very significant. Below are the main reasons why manufacturers provide options for RAW compression:
- To Save Space – this is the main reason, as the primary benefit of any type of compression is, first and foremost, space savings. Since compression allows RAW images to be smaller in size, more images can fit into the same memory card. Keep in mind that reduction in space affects the whole photography workflow, because you will end up with smaller files on your computer and your photo storage, which in turn, also makes your backup workflow more efficient.
- To Write and Transfer Files Faster – when RAW images are physically smaller due to compression, your camera can write them faster to memory cards. In addition, the amount of time it takes to transfer those same images to your computer or your storage is also cut, sometimes significantly.
- To Increase Continuous Shooting Time – when files are smaller, they also take up less space in your camera’s buffer, which can potentially increase the length of time you can shoot continuously. However, this is not always the case. For example, on older cameras with slower processors, applying RAW compression actually slowed down the camera’s continuous shooting speed, because RAW compression is a processor-intensive task.
- To Reduce Resolution – some cameras have options to reduce the actual resolution of RAW images either through sensor cropping, or through image resizing / down-sampling (which is known as “Small RAW” or simple “sRAW”). While the former is not related to RAW compression, the latter is done with RAW compression in mind. In fact, as detailed in our sRAW Format Explained article, such compression levels can be rather extreme, resulting in significant losses of valuable data.
Compressed vs Lossless Compressed vs Uncompressed
Let’s take a look at a number of different RAW file compression options in detail. Depending on your camera’s make and model, you might have different options, but these are the most common choices available:
- Compressed – by default, “compressed” means that some of the data in the RAW image is thrown away, so we can also label it as “Lossy Compressed”. Depending on how lossy compression is performed by the camera, you might be losing some valuable data that will limit your post-processing capabilities. For example, Sony cameras by default apply lossy compression to RAW images, which can result in artifacts appearing around objects, as seen below:
Unless you don’t mind losing some of the data in your images, it is often best to avoid lossy compression.
- Lossless Compressed – as the name implies, lossless compression means that a RAW file is compressed like an archive file without any loss of data. Once a losslessly compressed image is processed by post-processing software, the data is first decompressed, similar to what happens to archived data contained in a ZIP file. Lossless compression is the ideal choice, because all the data is fully preserved and yet the image takes up much less space.
- Uncompressed – an uncompressed RAW file contains all the data, but without any sort of compression algorithm applied to it. Unless you do not have the Lossless Compressed option, you should always avoid selecting the Uncompressed option, as it results in huge image sizes.
On every camera I shoot with, I always default to Lossless Compression, because it is the most efficient way to store RAW images. There is no benefit of shooting Uncompressed RAW and Lossy Compression results in loss of potentially valuable data, which I might need to recover shadow / highlight details in images.
12-bit vs 14-bit vs 16-bit RAW
Along with different compression levels, RAW images have the potential to store varying levels of tones per channel, per pixel, which is known as “bit depth”. By default, most cameras shoot in 12-bit RAW, which translates to 4,096 tones per channel (red, green and blue) per pixel. If you do the math (4096 x 4096 x 4096), this equals roughly 68.72 billion tones per pixel. When bit-depth is increased to 14-bit, the number of tones per channel quadruples to 16,384, totaling 4.39 trillion colors per pixel. And although most digital cameras today don’t even have an option for 16-bit RAW files, if it became available, you would be pushing over 281 trillion tones per pixel. That’s a heck of a lot of data to work with – you can only imagine how big those RAW images would get without any compression!
RAW Compression: File Size Comparisons
Talking about file size, let’s take a look at a common RAW image shot with the Nikon D810 and see how big files get relative to bit depth and file compression options. Below is a table showing differences in file sizes:
|Compression Level
|File Size (12-bit)
|Decrease in %1
|File Size (14-bit)
|Difference in %1
|1Decrease in % is based on the Uncompressed 14-bit RAW file (76.982 MB)
|Compressed
|30.066 MB
|60.9%
|37.055 MB
|51.9%
|Lossless Compressed
|32.820 MB
|57.4%
|41.829 MB
|45.7%
|Uncompressed
|58.795 MB
|23.6%
|76.982 MB
|0%
As you can see, there can be a pretty dramatic difference in file sizes when choosing between 12-bit and 14-bit, as well as different compression levels. And these differences add up quickly when you take tens of thousands of images into consideration. With a 60.9% decrease in file size when shooting 12-bit compressed RAW, one might think that it is a good option to pick. However, it all depends on your shooting technique, what you shoot and how much information you typically recover from highlights and shadows when post-processing images. For example, if I consistently exposed well when shooting portraits and my post-processing was very minimal, I would probably be just fine shooting 12-bit compressed RAW. However, if I wanted to maximize my highlight and shadow recovery options when doing landscapes or astrophotography, I would feel safer shooting 14-bit lossless compressed, since it would let me take a full advantage of my camera sensor and still produce files that are practically half in size. That extra 15% of file size reduction isn’t worth it in this case, especially if it limits any of my recovery options in post-processing. Keep this in mind when considering bit depth and different RAW compression levels!
Also, it is important to point out that some cameras don’t even give you the option to choose between different bit-depths and compression levels, typically defaulting to either 12-bit lossy compressed RAW (on most beginner-level cameras) or 14-bit losslessly compressed RAW (on more advanced camera models).
Let’s now go over some of the options when going through different camera brands.
Nikon RAW File Options
If you shoot a Nikon DSLR, bit depth and RAW compression options will vary depending on camera model. On most entry-level and enthusiast-level cameras, you will only have the option to choose between 12-bit and 14-bit depth with no RAW compression options. This means that these cameras always default to lossy compression. On high-end cameras, Nikon typically provides three options for RAW compression: Compressed, Lossless Compressed and Uncompressed, as seen below:
Canon RAW File Options
Unfortunately, Canon does not provide options in its camera menu to pick between different bit depths or RAW file compression levels, so you will need to refer to the camera manual to find out what bit depth and compression level your camera shoots in. Most of Canon’s entry-level cameras shoot in 12-bit lossless compressed RAW, whereas most of the higher-end models will shoot in 14-bit lossless compressed RAW.
Fuji RAW File Options
While the first generation Fuji X-series cameras were limited to 12-bit, all modern X-trans cameras shoot in 14-bit by default. Fuji does not allow changing bit depth through the camera menu, but a lossless compressed option is provided on some camera models:
Sony RAW File Options
Unfortunately, all current Sony digital cameras are limited to lossy 11 + 7 bit delta compression by default. After many customer complaints, Sony added an option for Uncompressed RAW on some of its cameras such as the Sony A7R II, but that obviously results in huge RAW files, as explained above. To date, Sony has not added an option for Lossless Compressed RAW images on any of its cameras.
Comments
It can be shown that classic Huffman compression is lossless, but it is expensive in processor overhead and for near-random data (like in a busy high-DR photo) it may not result in a smaller file, or the result might even be larger. I wonder if the cameras that offer lossless raw compression know to avoid compression if the result would not be smaller. Or does this happen so rarely that the occasional larger file is accepted?
This prompted me to look at the current batch of lossless compression algorithms. They make the Huffman algorithm seem simplistic now, and while I think it possible that a losslessly compressed image may be larger than the original it seems very unlikely.
Shane, from what I know, compression always results in smaller files, because there is always plenty of duplicate data in RAW files. I have photographed very complex scenes with lots of variation of pixel-level data and even then the compression ratios remained very high. To date, I have never seen a case where a compressed RAW image was even close to the uncompressed one.
With pleasure, I’ve read one more excellent article Nasim.
I’m one of your more silent readers, so comments from my side are limited, mainly because of the thoroughness of your writings.
I started my digital journey way back, with the guiding of Michael Reichmann and his early days of Luminous Landscape.
Me coming from film, Micheal opened this tech world for me, for which I’ll always be grateful.
Photography Life is today the place I go, when in doubt.
You make it all clear in such an elegant manner.
With much respect, my compliments.
Hans
Thank you for your kind words Hans. Michael Reichmann was my icon for a long time… I was always a big fan of his work and his teachings. It was very sad when I found out that he passed away – his last video with Kevin sitting and laughing over a camera that Kevin could not pronounce was very funny.
Glad that you’ve enjoyed the article, we will have more great content coming soon! Trying to get ready for the solar eclipse trip – I am leaving tomorrow to Wyoming and I will be gone for the next 10 days!
I wasn’t aware of these options until reading this. Just checked my camera manual and there it is. Thank you very much.
It just goes to show that having a 500 page manual isn’t the answer.
Glad you found something new in the article Peter, thanks for dropping by!
Very good article Nassim ! I’m very excited to learn about the new “25mpx mRAW” in the new D850. I’m sure you have seen it too :D
If it’s a real downsampling from sensor with lossless compression it would be a killer feature….45Mpx is way too big, say for weddings for example…
Jef, I very much doubt that Nikon will introduce true pixel binning with the Nikon D850 – it will most likely be the same as sRAW in terms of the output, which is a demosaiced file with very little latitude. If Nikon indeed pushes true pixel binning into the D850, I will be selling all Nikon DSLRs I have to buy a few of those, since it will be revolutionary. But again, I am very doubtful about it…
And yes, very few people will actually need 45 MP images. Landscape, macro, wildlife and architecture photographers will obviously rejoice, but portrait photographers will hate the post-processing and storage concerns that will come with it. For that reason, if Nikon indeed manages true pixel binning, the D850 will replace every DSLR Nikon makes, period.
Hallo,
I would like to add the information, that most cameras have true 14 bit capabilities (if at all) only under their lowest iso and the usable data fall very fast below the 12bit. E.g. the Nikon D810 has for (only) ISO 800 well below 12Bit of usefull data, so you would lose nothing when switching to the 12Bit format.
Manuel
Manuel, that’s a good point. 14-bit is very valuable at base ISO, but the further you get away from it, the less latitude there is in images. This is especially true for dynamic range.
Hi Nasim,
Any kind of compression is taking to consume some of the processing power of the camera. Thus, are there any tests which we normal users can run – with defined set of parameters – that can help in obtaining performance degradation statistics? I am guessing this would have an impact for sports and wildlife photography.
May be I am thinking too much into this.
Regards,
Satish,
If write speed, not processor speed, it the bottleneck because of SD card limits or camera data bus limits, compression benefits sports and wildlife photography. This is the case for most digital cameras. For example, several new cameras will eventually fill their buffers when shooting RAW even with the fastest available SD cards (camera data bus limitation), but never fill the buffers when shooting JPEG.
Satish, this was a concern on earlier camera models where the processors were not very powerful. But with the modern DLSRs, Nikon and others manage the process of file compression very efficiently, processing and writing them even quicker than uncompressed RAW files. So there is no FPS penalty when shooting compressed, lossless compressed vs uncompressed RAW.
I see one potential advantage to not compressing (at least on system with a fast SSD). That would be the time it takes post-processing software to load and manipulate the image. Granted these days that time is minimal (but who knows what they’re doing in epically slow Lightroom ;) ).
Pavlos, I have experimented with both uncompressed and compressed images and I have not been able to see any differences in the way the images are loaded or processed. Since uncompressing a lossy or lossless compressed image happens in memory, there is practically no penalty…any incurred penalties are offset by the smaller file that is faster to read.
As noted by Satish Kandi above, there is indeed a performance penalty (processing time) when compressing any file.
Using my muscular i7 desktop, it takes WinRAR 3 seconds to compress a full size NEF from 75mb down to 45mb.
I doubt the D810 has anywhere close to the processing power of my desktop.
A critical benchmark is needed to make an intelligent choice between Uncompressed (faster) and Compressed (smaller).
For example, the sports photographer cannot be tied down while the camera grinds away compressing each rapid-fire image.
Conversely, the landscape photographer can certainly tolerate compression processing between images.
The D810 buffer is sufficient to shoot a multi-row panorama series while giving the camera sufficient time to compress each image.
While your D810 does not have a desktop-grade CPU, keep in mind that a lot of the processing nowadays happens on the hardware level and manufactures like Nikon came up with ways to process those images incredibly fast, even faster than what your desktop machine can do. So there is practically no penalty for creating lossy or lossless compressed RAW images. You can test this yourself by shooting a bunch of images in lossless compressed vs uncompressed RAW with any modern camera.
In fact, you might be surprised to find out that it is actually more beneficial for sports and wildlife shooters to go with a losslessly compressed RAW file, because it will keep the buffer from overflowing, allowing photographers to shoot more images continuously. Compression was a concern on some early cameras (like the Nikon D300, which slowed down on compressed RAW files), but nowadays the processing power of the modern cameras is enough to handle any type of compression.
Your Intel i7 processor is entirely different from a Nikon Expeed processor. Your i7 is a general purpose CPU designed for backwards compatibility with the 8086 (and earlier) instruction set; whereas the Nikon Expeed processors consist of multi-tasking processors, and supplementary on-chip hardware, that are specifically designed for the purposes of not just digital signal processing per se, but also their camera-relevant digital signal processing algorithms.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Expeed
I very much doubt that your i7-based computer system is capable of performing the same tasks, with the same low level of energy consumption, and in the same elapsed computing time, as a Nikon Expeed processor.
Is your “muscular i7 desktop” computer capable of processing NEF files at the rate of, say, 10 files per second while also honouring the camera settings, including: Nikon Picture Controls; noise reduction; custom two-axis white balance setting; and the user-selected resizing of the JPEG image [rhetorical question].
Hi Nasim
Cool article.
I’d love to see an article about something I’m looking into right now, since it could become very valueable in the future D850.
I shoot a D5 and D500 and both have small, medium and large Raw. This seems different then in the D810 which only has sRaw.
The sRaw from the d810 I found unusable, since it destroyed just all the exposure latidue we have with raw.
I’m curious to see if the newer implementation of smaller raw files is finaly usable and that may be very interesting for potential D850 buyers if nikon allready managed to get that right.
I mean who wants 46MP raw files every time you have to shoot a family thing, right?
Best regards
Andrew
I’ve decided my answer is to shoot RAW + jpg on my a6300 and RX100 III. For some reason I like the a6300 jpg more than the jpg from the a6000 I had, and the RX100 III is fine too (but still a little different). I keep only the best of the best RAW files, but I keep lots of fun/silly/out-of-focus/random-but-enjoyable .jpg.
For the D750 however, only NEF, all the time. But I also shoot 12-bit compressed because Verm’s article from some time ago showed me that there isn’t a whole lot of need for me to have the larger 14-bit files. Still, I intend to shoot 14-bit when I’m doing landscapes in Colorado in 6 weeks. Just in case.
Andrew, please see my earlier comment 4.1 where I answer this exact question. I very much doubt that the D850 will have true pixel binning. I believe it is going to sport the same demoscaiced sRAW, making these options practically useless.
Wait… “Once a losslessly compressed image is processed by post-processing software, the data is first decompressed, similar to what happens to archived data contained in a ZIP file. ”
So, say that Lightroom processes a Lossless Compressed RAW file, does the file size then increase when it decompresses it? So, like if I apply a preset to all incoming RAW files or create 1:1 previews, does it then decompress them and take up more space?
Good question, Joshua! I just ran an experiment on my 14 bit lossless compressed files. I checked the saved file size on the XQD card, imported it into LR, edited it some and re-saved it. The file size is unchanged after processing.
I would think that this is because the way LR records edits is to create a separate sidecar file (.XMP files) which contain the edit information. The original files remain untouched as LR is “non-destructive” when editing.
Of course, if you change the file from .NEF to .TIF (16 bit) the file size goes from 20.9MB to 97MB!!
:)
Please keep in mind that RAW images are non-destructive, so saving a file in Lightroom will only generate a sidecar file with your edits in it – the original RAW file is never touched. Only DNG files can be changed, but that’s because the sidecar information is saved into the actual DNG file.
However, if you open the image in Photoshop and work on it, once you save the image, it becomes a TIFF, which would obviously be much larger in size than the original RAW image.
Joshua, no, the file size does not increase, since decompression takes place in memory. It is better to have a compressed RAW file, because it is read faster than an uncompressed RAW file. Even if there is a slight penalty for decompressing a RAW file, it is offset by the time it takes to read the file.
Nasim, Can you do a quick lay person explanation of pixel binning and demosaicing, please? I have read the definitions but need you to help me understand the concept. I read that pixel binning is compressing four pixels into one, and demosaicing is reconstructing a digital image from an incomplete color sample. I understand to a point, but need some help with how they are involved in creating RAW images in small, medium and large sizes.