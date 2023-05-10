Nikon Z8 vs Nikon Z9: Which One Should You Get?

Nikon shook the camera world with its Nikon Z9, its first flagship mirrorless body with an incredible autofocus system and a first: no mechanical shutter. Now, they have just released the Nikon Z8, which is basically a Z9 but in a smaller body. Given that these cameras are so similar but with the Z8 less expensive than a Z9, which one should you get?

Nikon Z8 vs Nikon Z9 Specifications Comparison

Here is how the Nikon Z8 compares to the Z9 in terms of specifications:

Camera Feature Nikon Z8 Nikon Z9 Announced May 2023 October 2021 Camera Type Mirrorless Mirrorless Sensor Type Stacked CMOS Stacked CMOS Image Processor EXPEED 7 EXPEED 7 Resolution 45.7 MP 45.4 MP Pixel Dimensions 8256×5504 8256×5504 Sensor Dimensions 35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame) 35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame) Sensor Pixel Size 4.35µ 4.35µ Low Pass Filter No No IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) Yes Yes Base ISO ISO 64 ISO 64 Max Native ISO ISO 25,600 ISO 25,600 Extended ISOs ISO 32-102,400 ISO 32-102,400 High-Resolution Sensor Shift No No Focus Stack Bracketing Yes Yes Fastest Shutter Speed 1/32000 1/32000 Longest Shutter Speed 900 seconds 900 seconds Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter) No mechanical shutter No mechanical shutter Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter) 20 FPS 20 FPS Notes for High FPS Shooting 20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS) 20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS) Buffer Size (Raw) Over 1000 frames (20 FPS) Over 1000 frames (20 FPS) Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF Hybrid PDAF Autofocus Points 493 493 Low-Light AF Sensitivity (f/2 Lens, ISO 100) -7.5 EV -7 EV Standard Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/200 Video Features Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal) 12 bits 12 bits Maximum Video Bit Depth (External) 12 bits 12 bits Raw Video Yes Yes 8K Maximum Framerate 60 FPS 60 FPS 4K Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 120 FPS 1080P Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 120 FPS Additional Video Crop Factor No No Chroma Subsampling 4:2:2 4:2:2 Video Recording Limit 90 min 125 min Physical and Other Features Card Slots 2 2 Slot 1 Type CFExpress Type B CFExpress Type B Slot 2 Type SD (UHS-II) CFExpress Type B Rear LCD Size (Diagonal) 3.2 in 3.2 in Rear LCD Resolution 2.1 million dots 2.1 million dots Articulating LCD Dual Axis Dual Axis Touchscreen Yes Yes Viewfinder EVF EVF Viewfinder Magnification 0.80x 0.80x Viewfinder Resolution 3.69 million dots 3.69 million dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Illuminated Buttons Yes Yes Voice Memo Yes Yes Built-in Flash No No GPS No Yes Bluetooth Yes Yes WiFi Yes Yes USB Type Type C 3.2 Gen 2 Type C 3.2 Gen 2 Ethernet Port No Yes Battery Type EN-EL15c EN-EL18d Battery Life (Viewfinder) 330 frames 700 frames Battery Life (Rear LCD) 340 frames 740 frames Battery Life (Eco Mode) 370 frames 770 frames Weather Sealed Yes Yes Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card) 910 g (2.01 lbs.) 1340 g (2.95 lbs.) Dimensions (LxHxD) 144 x 119 x 88 mm (5.7 x 4.7 x 3.5″)1 149 x 150 x 106 mm (5.9 x 5.9 x 4.2″)1 Price Comparison MSRP, Body Only $4000 (Check Current Price) $5500 (Check Current Price) Used Prices Nikon Z8 Used Prices Nikon Z9 Used Prices 1The Nikon Z8 and Z9’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 15mm were added to the Z9’s depth measurement and 5mm to the Z8’s in this table.

Summary and Recommendations

It’s clear that the Z8 is very similar to the Z9. However, when the Nikon Z9 was released, many photographers wanted something like it but in a smaller body, and that’s where the Z8 delivers. Of course, there are a few compromises that come with it: a 90-minute record limit over the Z9’s 125-minute limit, and less battery life (although an optional grip can be used if desired).

The Z8 has a few new features over the Z9, like its twin USB-C sockets. Unlike the Z9, the Z8 has a second socket that allows you to power the Z8 while using the second for data transfer, which could be very useful in a studio situation where you want to keep the Z8 externally powered at all times.

To be honest, the biggest difference between the two cameras is the price of $4000 for the Nikon Z8 compared to $5500 for the Nikon Z9. Although it is a bit higher than the launch price of the D850, it should be much more appealing to D850 users who finally might like to upgrade to Nikon’s Z system.

So which one should you get? I think that for the vast majority of people, the Nikon Z8 is the answer. It offers almost everything the Z9 does in a smaller body at a better price. On the other hand, users who need the pro-level features of the Nikon Z9 like the ethernet port, GPS, and integrated grip should still get the Z9.