Photography Life

PL provides various digital photography news, reviews, articles, tips, tutorials and guides to photographers of all levels

HomeComparison

Nikon Z8 vs Nikon Z9: Which One Should You Get?

By 17 Comments
Published On

Nikon shook the camera world with its Nikon Z9, its first flagship mirrorless body with an incredible autofocus system and a first: no mechanical shutter. Now, they have just released the Nikon Z8, which is basically a Z9 but in a smaller body. Given that these cameras are so similar but with the Z8 less expensive than a Z9, which one should you get?

Nikon Z8 vs Nikon Z9 Specifications Comparison

Here is how the Nikon Z8 compares to the Z9 in terms of specifications:

Camera FeatureNikon Z8Nikon Z9
AnnouncedMay 2023October 2021
Camera TypeMirrorlessMirrorless
Sensor TypeStacked CMOSStacked CMOS
Image ProcessorEXPEED 7EXPEED 7
Resolution45.7 MP45.4 MP
Pixel Dimensions8256×55048256×5504
Sensor Dimensions35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)
Sensor Pixel Size4.35µ4.35µ
Low Pass FilterNoNo
IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)YesYes
Base ISOISO 64ISO 64
Max Native ISOISO 25,600ISO 25,600
Extended ISOsISO 32-102,400ISO 32-102,400
High-Resolution Sensor ShiftNoNo
Focus Stack BracketingYesYes
Fastest Shutter Speed1/320001/32000
Longest Shutter Speed900 seconds900 seconds
Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)No mechanical shutterNo mechanical shutter
Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)20 FPS20 FPS
Notes for High FPS Shooting20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS)20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS)
Buffer Size (Raw)Over 1000 frames (20 FPS)Over 1000 frames (20 FPS)
Autofocus SystemHybrid PDAFHybrid PDAF
Autofocus Points493493
Low-Light AF Sensitivity (f/2 Lens, ISO 100)-7.5 EV-7 EV
Standard Flash Sync Speed1/2001/200
Video Features
Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)12 bits12 bits
Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)12 bits12 bits
Raw VideoYesYes
8K Maximum Framerate60 FPS60 FPS
4K Maximum Framerate120 FPS120 FPS
1080P Maximum Framerate120 FPS120 FPS
Additional Video Crop FactorNoNo
Chroma Subsampling4:2:24:2:2
Video Recording Limit90 min125 min
Physical and Other Features
Card Slots22
Slot 1 TypeCFExpress Type BCFExpress Type B
Slot 2 TypeSD (UHS-II)CFExpress Type B
Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)3.2 in3.2 in
Rear LCD Resolution2.1 million dots2.1 million dots
Articulating LCDDual AxisDual Axis
TouchscreenYesYes
ViewfinderEVFEVF
Viewfinder Magnification0.80x0.80x
Viewfinder Resolution3.69 million dots3.69 million dots
Viewfinder Coverage100%100%
Illuminated ButtonsYesYes
Voice MemoYesYes
Built-in FlashNoNo
GPSNoYes
BluetoothYesYes
WiFiYesYes
USB TypeType C 3.2 Gen 2Type C 3.2 Gen 2
Ethernet PortNoYes
Battery TypeEN-EL15cEN-EL18d
Battery Life (Viewfinder)330 frames700 frames
Battery Life (Rear LCD)340 frames740 frames
Battery Life (Eco Mode)370 frames770 frames
Weather SealedYesYes
Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)910 g (2.01 lbs.)1340 g (2.95 lbs.)
Dimensions (LxHxD)144 x 119 x 88 mm (5.7 x 4.7 x 3.5″)1149 x 150 x 106 mm (5.9 x 5.9 x 4.2″)1
Price Comparison
MSRP, Body Only$4000 (Check Current Price)$5500 (Check Current Price)
Used PricesNikon Z8 Used PricesNikon Z9 Used Prices
1The Nikon Z8 and Z9’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 15mm were added to the Z9’s depth measurement and 5mm to the Z8’s in this table.

Summary and Recommendations

It’s clear that the Z8 is very similar to the Z9. However, when the Nikon Z9 was released, many photographers wanted something like it but in a smaller body, and that’s where the Z8 delivers. Of course, there are a few compromises that come with it: a 90-minute record limit over the Z9’s 125-minute limit, and less battery life (although an optional grip can be used if desired).

The Z8 has a few new features over the Z9, like its twin USB-C sockets. Unlike the Z9, the Z8 has a second socket that allows you to power the Z8 while using the second for data transfer, which could be very useful in a studio situation where you want to keep the Z8 externally powered at all times.

To be honest, the biggest difference between the two cameras is the price of $4000 for the Nikon Z8 compared to $5500 for the Nikon Z9. Although it is a bit higher than the launch price of the D850, it should be much more appealing to D850 users who finally might like to upgrade to Nikon’s Z system.

So which one should you get? I think that for the vast majority of people, the Nikon Z8 is the answer. It offers almost everything the Z9 does in a smaller body at a better price. On the other hand, users who need the pro-level features of the Nikon Z9 like the ethernet port, GPS, and integrated grip should still get the Z9.

About Nasim Mansurov

Nasim Mansurov is the author and founder of Photography Life, based out of Denver, Colorado. He is recognized as one of the leading educators in the photography industry, conducting workshops, producing educational videos and frequently writing content for Photography Life. You can follow him on Instagram and Facebook. Read more about Nasim here.

guest

17 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Guy Dagar

I suppose if I didn’t already have a Z9, the Z8 would be a viable choice. But I really like having the extra battery power, two CFexpess slots, and GPS. What’s the point in buying a Z8 and then adding a grip for another $500? I do appreciate the weight difference, though, and that is a big difference when on a hike or hand-holding for long periods. Still, I mostly shoot with a heavy lens and the extra weight of the Z9 is inconsequential. I suppose when I hit 86 years old ten years from now, weight may be more pertinent.

0
Reply
Andrew B

B&H has the Z8 grip at $346 without EN-EL15 series batteries

0
Reply
Photofan

Biggest surprise to me is the price, thought it’d be closer to $5000. Just took my GAS pill so that I can resist the urge to buy a camera I don’t really need.

2
Reply
Iustin Pop

Pleasantly surprised how close – practically identical – the two cameras are. I’ll add one extra reason why one might choose the Z9 – already bought when launched 😅. I also enjoy the GPS, much better than post tagging.

1
Reply
Ircut

Yeah, I’m in the same camp. I would have bought a Z8 if one was available simply because the Z9 is too big and too heavy for my tastes.

Oh well, I’ll probably get a Z8 ii when it comes out and get rid of the Z7ii at that point.

0
Reply
Hareti

Let’s hope they haven’t messed around with the menus again and they match the Z9 so there’s nothing new to mess up when switching between z9 & z8

0
Reply
Jason

This seems like an amazing camera. I have a Nikon Z7II right now, and just pre-ordered the Z8 directly from Nikon. How does the sensor on the Z8 (assuming it’s exactly same as the Z9) compared to the Z7II? Awhile a friend told me the sensor on the Z7 II was superior (especially for landscape photography), but this is something I never verified. So since I’m here I figured I’d would ask the question and let the experts answer.

2
Reply
Spencer Cox

The Z7 II and Z9 sensors are extremely comparable in performance based on our tests (see photographylife.com/revie…nikon-z9/6 and photographylife.com/revie…nikon-z9/7). The Z7 II has slightly better shadow recovery at base ISO, but the Z9 has slightly better highlight recovery, and it basically evens out.

0
Reply
Ben C. K.

You have the memory card slots switched around between the Z8 and Z9.

1
Reply
Spencer Cox

Fixed, thanks!

0
Reply
Michael

I think it boils down to the question how much wild-life and nature videography you are doing. Looking at my Z 9 even though it has a good battery life it drains quite a bit when shooting raw video. Also at critical moments I tend to shoot more often 8.3 K at 60 FPS. This mode allows you to extract 38 MP images at 12 bit at effectively 60 FPS (something Nikon resists to implement for photos – I would also take a 50 fps DX image circle in raw). Then, however, a 512 GB Angle Bird Card stores only 23 min of video footage at best. So two card slots are not too bad. An SD-card will not be able to cope with many of the raw-video formats.

So much better battery life (which I find to be a factor for me when shooting video), two CF-Express card slots, an additional front function button plus that you can configure, the additional buttons on the grip that are simply not there with the Z8 and that can be used for additional configs. Furthermore, in the beginning I thought that I would never use a GPS module – now I have to say that I was wrong – I like it a lot.

I am currently using two Z6 as secondary bodies – I might switch one body to a used Z 9 in case anybody would sell it to get a more compact Z8.

And finally – maybe I am the only guy on this planet – I like the bigger body. It feels strange since everybody else says smaller camera bodies are better.

Overall – I think its great people can now select the camera format they feel more comfortable with and both user groups will benefit from the additional firmware efforts that will run into both systems since the electronics eco system was not changed.

P.S. I think it was very smart that Nikon added the PD USB-C port. So for more stationary work or in studios etc. with bigger equipment my comments with respect to battery life do not apply since you could run the system through a power bank.

2
Reply
Grant MacEachern

I’m still on a D850 w a grip. I have larger hands and have always had a body w grip since the 80s. The smaller bodies disappear in my hands and the buttons get fiddly. When, on rare occasions, I need to travel light I’ll leave the extra grip/battery pack at home. I picked up a Z9 for the first time the other day and it felt “small”. The Z8 with optional grip may be best of both worlds….although gps would be nice.

3
Reply
Mmmm Gee

Voice memo only on Z9

0
Reply
Spencer Cox

The spec sheet on Nikon’s product page (www.nikonusa.com/en/ni…-TechSpecs) shows that the Z8 has the voice memo feature.

3
Reply
Nightjar

I think I’ll get a Z8 as a second body to complement the Z9 eventually. I also thought about getting two and replacing the Z9, but the Z9 has two features I really don’t want to miss: The long battery life and the built-in GPS.

1
Reply
Sören Hese

exactly – if you need the battery life – than the Z8 is likely plus 500 for the additional battery pack. Add a GPS sensor and more batteries than you will likely also end with the Z9 costs (here in Europe).

0
Reply