Nikon Z8 vs Nikon Z9: Which One Should You Get?

Nikon shook the camera world with its Nikon Z9, its first flagship mirrorless body with an incredible autofocus system and a first: no mechanical shutter. Now, they have just released the Nikon Z8, which is basically a Z9 but in a smaller body. Given that these cameras are so similar but with the Z8 less expensive than a Z9, which one should you get?
Nikon Z8 vs Nikon Z9 Specifications Comparison
Here is how the Nikon Z8 compares to the Z9 in terms of specifications:
|Camera Feature
|Nikon Z8
|Nikon Z9
|Announced
|May 2023
|October 2021
|Camera Type
|Mirrorless
|Mirrorless
|Sensor Type
|Stacked CMOS
|Stacked CMOS
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 7
|EXPEED 7
|Resolution
|45.7 MP
|45.4 MP
|Pixel Dimensions
|8256×5504
|8256×5504
|Sensor Dimensions
|35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)
|35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.35µ
|4.35µ
|Low Pass Filter
|No
|No
|IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)
|Yes
|Yes
|Base ISO
|ISO 64
|ISO 64
|Max Native ISO
|ISO 25,600
|ISO 25,600
|Extended ISOs
|ISO 32-102,400
|ISO 32-102,400
|High-Resolution Sensor Shift
|No
|No
|Focus Stack Bracketing
|Yes
|Yes
|Fastest Shutter Speed
|1/32000
|1/32000
|Longest Shutter Speed
|900 seconds
|900 seconds
|Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)
|No mechanical shutter
|No mechanical shutter
|Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)
|20 FPS
|20 FPS
|Notes for High FPS Shooting
|20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS)
|20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS)
|Buffer Size (Raw)
|Over 1000 frames (20 FPS)
|Over 1000 frames (20 FPS)
|Autofocus System
|Hybrid PDAF
|Hybrid PDAF
|Autofocus Points
|493
|493
|Low-Light AF Sensitivity (f/2 Lens, ISO 100)
|-7.5 EV
|-7 EV
|Standard Flash Sync Speed
|1/200
|1/200
Video Features
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)
|12 bits
|12 bits
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)
|12 bits
|12 bits
|Raw Video
|Yes
|Yes
|8K Maximum Framerate
|60 FPS
|60 FPS
|4K Maximum Framerate
|120 FPS
|120 FPS
|1080P Maximum Framerate
|120 FPS
|120 FPS
|Additional Video Crop Factor
|No
|No
|Chroma Subsampling
|4:2:2
|4:2:2
|Video Recording Limit
|90 min
|125 min
Physical and Other Features
|Card Slots
|2
|2
|Slot 1 Type
|CFExpress Type B
|CFExpress Type B
|Slot 2 Type
|SD (UHS-II)
|CFExpress Type B
|Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)
|3.2 in
|3.2 in
|Rear LCD Resolution
|2.1 million dots
|2.1 million dots
|Articulating LCD
|Dual Axis
|Dual Axis
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Viewfinder
|EVF
|EVF
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.80x
|0.80x
|Viewfinder Resolution
|3.69 million dots
|3.69 million dots
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Illuminated Buttons
|Yes
|Yes
|Voice Memo
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Flash
|No
|No
|GPS
|No
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|WiFi
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type C 3.2 Gen 2
|Type C 3.2 Gen 2
|Ethernet Port
|No
|Yes
|Battery Type
|EN-EL15c
|EN-EL18d
|Battery Life (Viewfinder)
|330 frames
|700 frames
|Battery Life (Rear LCD)
|340 frames
|740 frames
|Battery Life (Eco Mode)
|370 frames
|770 frames
|Weather Sealed
|Yes
|Yes
|Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)
|910 g (2.01 lbs.)
|1340 g (2.95 lbs.)
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|144 x 119 x 88 mm (5.7 x 4.7 x 3.5″)1
|149 x 150 x 106 mm (5.9 x 5.9 x 4.2″)1
Price Comparison
|MSRP, Body Only
|$4000 (Check Current Price)
|$5500 (Check Current Price)
|Used Prices
|Nikon Z8 Used Prices
|Nikon Z9 Used Prices
|1The Nikon Z8 and Z9’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 15mm were added to the Z9’s depth measurement and 5mm to the Z8’s in this table.
Summary and Recommendations
It’s clear that the Z8 is very similar to the Z9. However, when the Nikon Z9 was released, many photographers wanted something like it but in a smaller body, and that’s where the Z8 delivers. Of course, there are a few compromises that come with it: a 90-minute record limit over the Z9’s 125-minute limit, and less battery life (although an optional grip can be used if desired).
The Z8 has a few new features over the Z9, like its twin USB-C sockets. Unlike the Z9, the Z8 has a second socket that allows you to power the Z8 while using the second for data transfer, which could be very useful in a studio situation where you want to keep the Z8 externally powered at all times.
To be honest, the biggest difference between the two cameras is the price of $4000 for the Nikon Z8 compared to $5500 for the Nikon Z9. Although it is a bit higher than the launch price of the D850, it should be much more appealing to D850 users who finally might like to upgrade to Nikon’s Z system.
So which one should you get? I think that for the vast majority of people, the Nikon Z8 is the answer. It offers almost everything the Z9 does in a smaller body at a better price. On the other hand, users who need the pro-level features of the Nikon Z9 like the ethernet port, GPS, and integrated grip should still get the Z9.
I suppose if I didn’t already have a Z9, the Z8 would be a viable choice. But I really like having the extra battery power, two CFexpess slots, and GPS. What’s the point in buying a Z8 and then adding a grip for another $500? I do appreciate the weight difference, though, and that is a big difference when on a hike or hand-holding for long periods. Still, I mostly shoot with a heavy lens and the extra weight of the Z9 is inconsequential. I suppose when I hit 86 years old ten years from now, weight may be more pertinent.
B&H has the Z8 grip at $346 without EN-EL15 series batteries
Biggest surprise to me is the price, thought it’d be closer to $5000. Just took my GAS pill so that I can resist the urge to buy a camera I don’t really need.
Pleasantly surprised how close – practically identical – the two cameras are. I’ll add one extra reason why one might choose the Z9 – already bought when launched 😅. I also enjoy the GPS, much better than post tagging.
Yeah, I’m in the same camp. I would have bought a Z8 if one was available simply because the Z9 is too big and too heavy for my tastes.
Oh well, I’ll probably get a Z8 ii when it comes out and get rid of the Z7ii at that point.
Let’s hope they haven’t messed around with the menus again and they match the Z9 so there’s nothing new to mess up when switching between z9 & z8
This seems like an amazing camera. I have a Nikon Z7II right now, and just pre-ordered the Z8 directly from Nikon. How does the sensor on the Z8 (assuming it’s exactly same as the Z9) compared to the Z7II? Awhile a friend told me the sensor on the Z7 II was superior (especially for landscape photography), but this is something I never verified. So since I’m here I figured I’d would ask the question and let the experts answer.
The Z7 II and Z9 sensors are extremely comparable in performance based on our tests (see photographylife.com/revie…nikon-z9/6 and photographylife.com/revie…nikon-z9/7). The Z7 II has slightly better shadow recovery at base ISO, but the Z9 has slightly better highlight recovery, and it basically evens out.
You have the memory card slots switched around between the Z8 and Z9.
Fixed, thanks!
I think it boils down to the question how much wild-life and nature videography you are doing. Looking at my Z 9 even though it has a good battery life it drains quite a bit when shooting raw video. Also at critical moments I tend to shoot more often 8.3 K at 60 FPS. This mode allows you to extract 38 MP images at 12 bit at effectively 60 FPS (something Nikon resists to implement for photos – I would also take a 50 fps DX image circle in raw). Then, however, a 512 GB Angle Bird Card stores only 23 min of video footage at best. So two card slots are not too bad. An SD-card will not be able to cope with many of the raw-video formats.
So much better battery life (which I find to be a factor for me when shooting video), two CF-Express card slots, an additional front function button plus that you can configure, the additional buttons on the grip that are simply not there with the Z8 and that can be used for additional configs. Furthermore, in the beginning I thought that I would never use a GPS module – now I have to say that I was wrong – I like it a lot.
I am currently using two Z6 as secondary bodies – I might switch one body to a used Z 9 in case anybody would sell it to get a more compact Z8.
And finally – maybe I am the only guy on this planet – I like the bigger body. It feels strange since everybody else says smaller camera bodies are better.
Overall – I think its great people can now select the camera format they feel more comfortable with and both user groups will benefit from the additional firmware efforts that will run into both systems since the electronics eco system was not changed.
P.S. I think it was very smart that Nikon added the PD USB-C port. So for more stationary work or in studios etc. with bigger equipment my comments with respect to battery life do not apply since you could run the system through a power bank.
I’m still on a D850 w a grip. I have larger hands and have always had a body w grip since the 80s. The smaller bodies disappear in my hands and the buttons get fiddly. When, on rare occasions, I need to travel light I’ll leave the extra grip/battery pack at home. I picked up a Z9 for the first time the other day and it felt “small”. The Z8 with optional grip may be best of both worlds….although gps would be nice.
Voice memo only on Z9
The spec sheet on Nikon’s product page (www.nikonusa.com/en/ni…-TechSpecs) shows that the Z8 has the voice memo feature.
I think I’ll get a Z8 as a second body to complement the Z9 eventually. I also thought about getting two and replacing the Z9, but the Z9 has two features I really don’t want to miss: The long battery life and the built-in GPS.
exactly – if you need the battery life – than the Z8 is likely plus 500 for the additional battery pack. Add a GPS sensor and more batteries than you will likely also end with the Z9 costs (here in Europe).