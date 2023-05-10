When I think of the closest Sony camera to the Nikon Z8, I think of the Sony a1 in terms of speed and resolution. However, if you take price into account, the closest Sony camera to the Z8 is probably the Sony a7R V. Both are high-resolution, advanced full-frame mirrorless cameras around $4000 – so, how do they compare?

Nikon Z8 vs Sony a7R V Specifications Comparison

Camera Feature Nikon Z8 Sony a7R V Announced May 2023 October 2022 Camera Type Mirrorless Mirrorless Sensor Type Stacked CMOS BSI CMOS Image Processor EXPEED 7 BIONZ XR with AI processing unit Resolution 45.7 MP 61.0 MP Pixel Dimensions 8256×5504 9504×6336 Sensor Dimensions 35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame) 35.7 x 23.8 mm (Full Frame) Sensor Pixel Size 4.35µ 3.76µ Low Pass Filter No No IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) Yes Yes Base ISO ISO 64 ISO 100 Max Native ISO ISO 25,600 ISO 32,000 Extended ISOs ISO 32-102,400 ISO 50-102,400 High-Resolution Sensor Shift No Yes Focus Stack Bracketing Yes No Pre-Shoot Burst Mode Yes (JPEG only) No Fastest Shutter Speed 1/32000 1/8000 Longest Shutter Speed 900 seconds 30 seconds Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter) No mechanical shutter 10 FPS Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter) 20 FPS 10 FPS Notes for High FPS Shooting 20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS) Compressed raw at 10 FPS (uncompressed and lossless compressed raw at 7 FPS) Buffer Size (Raw) Over 1000 frames (20 FPS) 583 frames (10 FPS) Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition Autofocus Points 493 693 Low-Light AF Sensitivity (f/2 Lens, ISO 100) -7.5 EV -4 EV Standard Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/250 Video Features Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal) 12 bits 10 bits Maximum Video Bit Depth (External) 12 bits 16 bits Raw Video Yes Yes, externally 8K Maximum Framerate 60 FPS 25 FPS 4K Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 60 FPS 1080P Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 120 FPS Additional Video Crop Factor No 1.24x crop at 8K and 4K 60p (otherwise no additional crop) Chroma Subsampling 4:2:2 4:2:2 Video Recording Limit 90 min No limit (4K); 30 minutes (8K) Physical and Other Features Card Slots 2 2 Slot 1 Type CFExpress Type B CFExpress Type A, or SD (UHS-II) Slot 2 Type SD (UHS-II) CFExpress Type A, or SD (UHS-II) Rear LCD Size (Diagonal) 3.2 in 3.2 in Rear LCD Resolution 2.1 million dots 2.1 million dots Articulating LCD Dual Axis Fully Articulating Touchscreen Yes Yes Viewfinder EVF EVF Viewfinder Magnification 0.80x 0.90x Viewfinder Resolution 3.69 million dots 9.44 million dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Voice Memo Yes No Built-in Flash No No GPS No No Bluetooth Yes Yes WiFi Yes Yes USB Type Type C 3.2 Gen 2 Type C 3.2 Gen 2 Battery Type EN-EL15c NP-FZ100 Battery Life (Viewfinder) 330 frames 440 frames Battery Life (Rear LCD) 340 frames 530 frames Battery Life (Eco Mode) 370 frames N/A Weather Sealed Yes Yes Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card) 910 g (2.01 lbs.) 723 g (1.59 lbs.) Dimensions (LxHxD) 144 x 119 x 88 mm (5.7 x 4.7 x 3.5″)1 131 x 97 x 82 mm (5.2 x 3.8 x 3.2″) Price Comparison MSRP, Body Only $4000 (Check Current Price) $3900 (Check Current Price) Used Prices Nikon Z8 Used Prices Sony a7R V Used Prices 1The Nikon Z8’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 5mm were added to the Z8’s depth measurements in this table.

Summary and Recommendations

Thinking about these two cameras, at first glance you might say that the Z8 is tuned for action and the Sony a7R V is a general-purpose camera. However, the comparison is much closer than say, between the Nikon Z7II and the Nikon Z8, because the Sony a7R V has an excellent autofocus system that borrows heavily from the Sony a1 (and even improves upon it in some ways).

In terms of image quality, the Nikon Z8 comes out ahead in dynamic range because of the base ISO of 64, while the Sony a7R V leads in detail thanks to the 63 megapixel sensor and pixel-shift shooting mode. That said, the Nikon Z8 has focus stack shooting, which the a7RV lacks. So, the better camera for maximizing image quality in landscape photography is up in the air.

But, the Nikon Z8 unquestionably has the speed advantage: its 20 FPS over 10 FPS will make a difference in some cases, and the same goes for the pre-release burst mode (even though it’s JPEG-only). If you’re primarily a bird-in-flight shooter, I believe the Z8 makes more sense between the two cameras.

As for video, the Z8 has higher frame rates in 8K and 4K video modes, as well as internal raw video. That said, the Sony can shoot 16-bit raw video externally, which could make a difference in some specialized applications. The a7R V also has no video recording limit when shooting 4K. Thus, even though the Z8 has better videography features overall, the better one for your needs may vary.

So, what do I recommend? The Nikon Z8 squeaks ahead in this comparison, but it’s close, and it really depends on what you shoot. My general recommendation is to stick with the brand you’re familiar with rather than spending a lot of money to switch. And if you’re not tied to any brand yet (maybe you’re picking one of these cameras for the first time), the Nikon Z8 and Sony a7R V are close enough that I’d base my decision upon lenses rather than the camera itself. I think you can’t go wrong with either camera.