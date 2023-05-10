Photography Life

Nikon Z8 vs Sony a7R V

When I think of the closest Sony camera to the Nikon Z8, I think of the Sony a1 in terms of speed and resolution. However, if you take price into account, the closest Sony camera to the Z8 is probably the Sony a7R V. Both are high-resolution, advanced full-frame mirrorless cameras around $4000 – so, how do they compare?

Nikon Z8 vs Sony a7R V Specifications Comparison

Camera FeatureNikon Z8Sony a7R V
AnnouncedMay 2023October 2022
Camera TypeMirrorlessMirrorless
Sensor TypeStacked CMOSBSI CMOS
Image ProcessorEXPEED 7BIONZ XR with AI processing unit
Resolution45.7 MP61.0 MP
Pixel Dimensions8256×55049504×6336
Sensor Dimensions35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)35.7 x 23.8 mm (Full Frame)
Sensor Pixel Size4.35µ3.76µ
Low Pass FilterNoNo
IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)YesYes
Base ISOISO 64ISO 100
Max Native ISOISO 25,600ISO 32,000
Extended ISOsISO 32-102,400ISO 50-102,400
High-Resolution Sensor ShiftNoYes
Focus Stack BracketingYesNo
Pre-Shoot Burst ModeYes (JPEG only)No
Fastest Shutter Speed1/320001/8000
Longest Shutter Speed900 seconds30 seconds
Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)No mechanical shutter10 FPS
Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)20 FPS10 FPS
Notes for High FPS Shooting20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS)Compressed raw at 10 FPS (uncompressed and lossless compressed raw at 7 FPS)
Buffer Size (Raw)Over 1000 frames (20 FPS)583 frames (10 FPS)
Autofocus SystemHybrid PDAFHybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition
Autofocus Points493693
Low-Light AF Sensitivity (f/2 Lens, ISO 100)-7.5 EV-4 EV
Standard Flash Sync Speed1/2001/250
Video Features
Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)12 bits10 bits
Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)12 bits16 bits
Raw VideoYesYes, externally
8K Maximum Framerate60 FPS25 FPS
4K Maximum Framerate120 FPS60 FPS
1080P Maximum Framerate120 FPS120 FPS
Additional Video Crop FactorNo1.24x crop at 8K and 4K 60p (otherwise no additional crop)
Chroma Subsampling4:2:24:2:2
Video Recording Limit90 minNo limit (4K); 30 minutes (8K)
Physical and Other Features
Card Slots22
Slot 1 TypeCFExpress Type BCFExpress Type A, or SD (UHS-II)
Slot 2 TypeSD (UHS-II)CFExpress Type A, or SD (UHS-II)
Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)3.2 in3.2 in
Rear LCD Resolution2.1 million dots2.1 million dots
Articulating LCDDual AxisFully Articulating
TouchscreenYesYes
ViewfinderEVFEVF
Viewfinder Magnification0.80x0.90x
Viewfinder Resolution3.69 million dots9.44 million dots
Viewfinder Coverage100%100%
Voice MemoYesNo
Built-in FlashNoNo
GPSNoNo
BluetoothYesYes
WiFiYesYes
USB TypeType C 3.2 Gen 2Type C 3.2 Gen 2
Battery TypeEN-EL15cNP-FZ100
Battery Life (Viewfinder)330 frames440 frames
Battery Life (Rear LCD)340 frames530 frames
Battery Life (Eco Mode)370 framesN/A
Weather SealedYesYes
Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)910 g (2.01 lbs.)723 g (1.59 lbs.)
Dimensions (LxHxD)144 x 119 x 88 mm (5.7 x 4.7 x 3.5″)1131 x 97 x 82 mm (5.2 x 3.8 x 3.2″)
Price Comparison
MSRP, Body Only$4000 (Check Current Price)$3900 (Check Current Price)
Used PricesNikon Z8 Used PricesSony a7R V Used Prices
1The Nikon Z8’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 5mm were added to the Z8’s depth measurements in this table.

Summary and Recommendations

Thinking about these two cameras, at first glance you might say that the Z8 is tuned for action and the Sony a7R V is a general-purpose camera. However, the comparison is much closer than say, between the Nikon Z7II and the Nikon Z8, because the Sony a7R V has an excellent autofocus system that borrows heavily from the Sony a1 (and even improves upon it in some ways).

In terms of image quality, the Nikon Z8 comes out ahead in dynamic range because of the base ISO of 64, while the Sony a7R V leads in detail thanks to the 63 megapixel sensor and pixel-shift shooting mode. That said, the Nikon Z8 has focus stack shooting, which the a7RV lacks. So, the better camera for maximizing image quality in landscape photography is up in the air.

Sonya7RV--2
ILCE-7RM5 + FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II @ 37mm, ISO 1000, 4 seconds, f/4.0 © Alex Coleman

But, the Nikon Z8 unquestionably has the speed advantage: its 20 FPS over 10 FPS will make a difference in some cases, and the same goes for the pre-release burst mode (even though it’s JPEG-only). If you’re primarily a bird-in-flight shooter, I believe the Z8 makes more sense between the two cameras.

As for video, the Z8 has higher frame rates in 8K and 4K video modes, as well as internal raw video. That said, the Sony can shoot 16-bit raw video externally, which could make a difference in some specialized applications. The a7R V also has no video recording limit when shooting 4K. Thus, even though the Z8 has better videography features overall, the better one for your needs may vary.

So, what do I recommend? The Nikon Z8 squeaks ahead in this comparison, but it’s close, and it really depends on what you shoot. My general recommendation is to stick with the brand you’re familiar with rather than spending a lot of money to switch. And if you’re not tied to any brand yet (maybe you’re picking one of these cameras for the first time), the Nikon Z8 and Sony a7R V are close enough that I’d base my decision upon lenses rather than the camera itself. I think you can’t go wrong with either camera.

About Jason Polak

Jason Polak is a bird and wildlife photographer from Ottawa, Canada. He has been interested in photography ever since he received a disposable film camera as a small child. His career as a mathematician led him to move to Australia in 2016, where he started seeing colorful parrots. A few casual shots with a lens completely unsuitable for birds got him hooked, and now wildlife photography is his biggest passion. Jason loves to show the beauty of animals to the world through photography, and one of his lifelong goals is to photograph five thousand species of birds. You can see more of Jason's work on his website or on his YouTube channel.

