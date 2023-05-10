Photography Life

Nikon Z8 vs Sony a1

The Sony a1 is one of the best cameras ever made, regardless of genre – it does everything from wildlife to landscape photography well. But so does the Nikon Z8! Despite the price differences, these two cameras have a lot of similarities, and the “better” one isn’t immediately clear. So how do the Nikon Z8 and Sony a1 compare? Read on to find out.

Nikon Z8 vs Sony a1 Specifications Comparison

Camera FeatureNikon Z8Sony a1
AnnouncedMay 2023January 2021
Camera TypeMirrorlessMirrorless
Sensor TypeStacked CMOSStacked CMOS
Image ProcessorEXPEED 7BIONZ XR
Resolution45.7 MP50.1 MP
Pixel Dimensions8256×55048640×5760
Sensor Dimensions35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)35.9 x 24.0 mm (Full Frame)
Sensor Pixel Size4.35µ4.16µ
Low Pass FilterNoNo
IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)YesYes
Base ISOISO 64ISO 100
Max Native ISOISO 25,600ISO 32,000
Extended ISOsISO 32-102,400ISO 50-102,400
High-Resolution Sensor ShiftNoYes
Focus Stack BracketingYesNo
Pre-Shoot Burst ModeYes (JPEG only)No
Fastest Shutter Speed1/320001/32000
Longest Shutter Speed900 seconds30 seconds
Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)No mechanical shutter10 FPS
Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)20 FPS30 FPS
Notes for High FPS Shooting20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS)Compressed raw at 30 FPS (uncompressed and lossless compressed raw at 20 FPS)
Buffer Size (Raw)Over 1000 frames (20 FPS)155 frames (30 FPS), 238 frames (20 FPS)
Autofocus SystemHybrid PDAFHybrid PDAF
Autofocus Points493759
Low-Light AF Sensitivity (f/2 Lens, ISO 100)-7.5 EV-4 EV
Standard Flash Sync Speed1/2001/400
Video Features
Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)12 bits10 bits
Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)12 bits12 bits
Raw VideoYesYes, externally
8K Maximum Framerate60 FPS30 FPS
4K Maximum Framerate120 FPS120 FPS
1080P Maximum Framerate120 FPS240 FPS
Additional Video Crop FactorNoNo
Chroma Subsampling4:2:24:2:2
Video Recording Limit90 min780 min
Physical and Other Features
Card Slots22
Slot 1 TypeCFExpress Type BCFExpress Type A, or SD (UHS-II)
Slot 2 TypeSD (UHS-II)CFExpress Type A, or SD (UHS-II)
Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)3.2 in3.0 in
Rear LCD Resolution2.1 million dots1.44 million dots
Articulating LCDDual AxisSingle Axis
TouchscreenYesYes
ViewfinderEVFEVF
Viewfinder Magnification0.80x0.90x
Viewfinder Resolution3.69 million dots9.44 million dots
Viewfinder Coverage100%100%
Voice MemoYesYes
Built-in FlashNoNo
GPSNoNo
BluetoothYesYes
WiFiYesYes
USB TypeType C 3.2 Gen 2Type C 3.2 Gen 1
Battery TypeEN-EL15cNP-FZ100
Battery Life (Viewfinder)330 frames430 frames
Battery Life (Rear LCD)340 frames530 frames
Battery Life (Eco Mode)370 framesN/A
Weather SealedYesYes
Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)910 g (2.01 lbs.)737 g (1.62 lbs.)
Dimensions (LxHxD)144 x 119 x 88 mm (5.7 x 4.7 x 3.5″)1129 x 97 x 81 mm (5.1 x 3.9 x 3.3″)
Price Comparison
MSRP, Body Only$4000 (Check Current Price)$6500 (Check Current Price)
Used PricesNikon Z8 Used PricesSony a1 Used Prices
1The Nikon Z8’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 5mm were added to the Z8’s depth measurements in this table.

Summary and Recommendations

Both the Nikon Z8 and the Sony a1 are stacked sensor mirrorless cameras designed for fast action. The specs above go back and forth, but one thing you might notice is that the Sony a1 costs a whopping $2500 more. What do you get over the Nikon Z8 for that extra cash?

The Sony a1 is faster when shooting raw photos, at 30 FPS compared to 20 FPS. It has a slightly higher resolution sensor, but the difference is only about 5MP so you won’t get too much more detail over the Nikon Z8. The Sony also has a slightly higher magnification viewfinder as well (0.9x over 0.8x), and an unusually high flash sync speed of 1/400 second. Then there’s the addition of pixel-shift shooting for high-resolution photography, up to 199 megapixels (although it works best from a tripod of nonmoving subjects).

Color version of sand dune shadow photo
ILCE-1 + FE 70-200mm F4 G OSS @ 70mm, ISO 100, 1/60, f/16.0

On the other hand, the Nikon Z8 has a lower base ISO, a pre-release burst mode, internal raw video recording, and a dual-axis tilting LCD. Broadly speaking, it isn’t any worse than the Sony a1 despite the lower price – it just depends which features matter to you more. If you’re completely on the fence, the $2500 lower price of the Nikon Z8 makes it a really compelling choice.

But frankly, you can’t go wrong either way. Both of these cameras are amazing machines for almost any genre of photography, so pick one and don’t look back!

About Jason Polak

Jason Polak is a bird and wildlife photographer from Ottawa, Canada. He has been interested in photography ever since he received a disposable film camera as a small child. His career as a mathematician led him to move to Australia in 2016, where he started seeing colorful parrots. A few casual shots with a lens completely unsuitable for birds got him hooked, and now wildlife photography is his biggest passion. Jason loves to show the beauty of animals to the world through photography, and one of his lifelong goals is to photograph five thousand species of birds. You can see more of Jason's work on his website or on his YouTube channel.

