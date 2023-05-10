The Sony a1 is one of the best cameras ever made, regardless of genre – it does everything from wildlife to landscape photography well. But so does the Nikon Z8! Despite the price differences, these two cameras have a lot of similarities, and the “better” one isn’t immediately clear. So how do the Nikon Z8 and Sony a1 compare? Read on to find out.

Nikon Z8 vs Sony a1 Specifications Comparison

Camera Feature Nikon Z8 Sony a1 Announced May 2023 January 2021 Camera Type Mirrorless Mirrorless Sensor Type Stacked CMOS Stacked CMOS Image Processor EXPEED 7 BIONZ XR Resolution 45.7 MP 50.1 MP Pixel Dimensions 8256×5504 8640×5760 Sensor Dimensions 35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame) 35.9 x 24.0 mm (Full Frame) Sensor Pixel Size 4.35µ 4.16µ Low Pass Filter No No IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) Yes Yes Base ISO ISO 64 ISO 100 Max Native ISO ISO 25,600 ISO 32,000 Extended ISOs ISO 32-102,400 ISO 50-102,400 High-Resolution Sensor Shift No Yes Focus Stack Bracketing Yes No Pre-Shoot Burst Mode Yes (JPEG only) No Fastest Shutter Speed 1/32000 1/32000 Longest Shutter Speed 900 seconds 30 seconds Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter) No mechanical shutter 10 FPS Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter) 20 FPS 30 FPS Notes for High FPS Shooting 20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS) Compressed raw at 30 FPS (uncompressed and lossless compressed raw at 20 FPS) Buffer Size (Raw) Over 1000 frames (20 FPS) 155 frames (30 FPS), 238 frames (20 FPS) Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF Hybrid PDAF Autofocus Points 493 759 Low-Light AF Sensitivity (f/2 Lens, ISO 100) -7.5 EV -4 EV Standard Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/400 Video Features Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal) 12 bits 10 bits Maximum Video Bit Depth (External) 12 bits 12 bits Raw Video Yes Yes, externally 8K Maximum Framerate 60 FPS 30 FPS 4K Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 120 FPS 1080P Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 240 FPS Additional Video Crop Factor No No Chroma Subsampling 4:2:2 4:2:2 Video Recording Limit 90 min 780 min Physical and Other Features Card Slots 2 2 Slot 1 Type CFExpress Type B CFExpress Type A, or SD (UHS-II) Slot 2 Type SD (UHS-II) CFExpress Type A, or SD (UHS-II) Rear LCD Size (Diagonal) 3.2 in 3.0 in Rear LCD Resolution 2.1 million dots 1.44 million dots Articulating LCD Dual Axis Single Axis Touchscreen Yes Yes Viewfinder EVF EVF Viewfinder Magnification 0.80x 0.90x Viewfinder Resolution 3.69 million dots 9.44 million dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Voice Memo Yes Yes Built-in Flash No No GPS No No Bluetooth Yes Yes WiFi Yes Yes USB Type Type C 3.2 Gen 2 Type C 3.2 Gen 1 Battery Type EN-EL15c NP-FZ100 Battery Life (Viewfinder) 330 frames 430 frames Battery Life (Rear LCD) 340 frames 530 frames Battery Life (Eco Mode) 370 frames N/A Weather Sealed Yes Yes Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card) 910 g (2.01 lbs.) 737 g (1.62 lbs.) Dimensions (LxHxD) 144 x 119 x 88 mm (5.7 x 4.7 x 3.5″)1 129 x 97 x 81 mm (5.1 x 3.9 x 3.3″) Price Comparison MSRP, Body Only $4000 (Check Current Price) $6500 (Check Current Price) Used Prices Nikon Z8 Used Prices Sony a1 Used Prices 1The Nikon Z8’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 5mm were added to the Z8’s depth measurements in this table.

Summary and Recommendations

Both the Nikon Z8 and the Sony a1 are stacked sensor mirrorless cameras designed for fast action. The specs above go back and forth, but one thing you might notice is that the Sony a1 costs a whopping $2500 more. What do you get over the Nikon Z8 for that extra cash?

The Sony a1 is faster when shooting raw photos, at 30 FPS compared to 20 FPS. It has a slightly higher resolution sensor, but the difference is only about 5MP so you won’t get too much more detail over the Nikon Z8. The Sony also has a slightly higher magnification viewfinder as well (0.9x over 0.8x), and an unusually high flash sync speed of 1/400 second. Then there’s the addition of pixel-shift shooting for high-resolution photography, up to 199 megapixels (although it works best from a tripod of nonmoving subjects).

On the other hand, the Nikon Z8 has a lower base ISO, a pre-release burst mode, internal raw video recording, and a dual-axis tilting LCD. Broadly speaking, it isn’t any worse than the Sony a1 despite the lower price – it just depends which features matter to you more. If you’re completely on the fence, the $2500 lower price of the Nikon Z8 makes it a really compelling choice.

But frankly, you can’t go wrong either way. Both of these cameras are amazing machines for almost any genre of photography, so pick one and don’t look back!