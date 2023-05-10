The Nikon Z7 II and Z8 in some ways seem very much the same. Both are full-frame, 45-megapixel Nikon Z cameras with similar control layouts. But in reality, they are quite different cameras. The Z7 II is an excellent all-purpose camera whereas the Z8, with its stacked CMOS sensor and state-of-the-art autofocus system, is better suited for action. Which one of these cameras is right for you?

Nikon Z7 II vs Nikon Z8 Specifications Comparison

Camera Feature Nikon Z7 II Nikon Z8 Announced October 2020 May 2023 Camera Type Mirrorless Mirrorless Sensor Type BSI CMOS Stacked CMOS Image Processor Dual EXPEED 6 EXPEED 7 Resolution 45.7 MP 45.7 MP Pixel Dimensions 8256×5504 8256×5504 Sensor Dimensions 35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame) 35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame) Sensor Pixel Size 4.35µ 4.35µ Low Pass Filter No No IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) Yes Yes Base ISO ISO 64 ISO 64 Max Native ISO ISO 25,600 ISO 25,600 Extended ISOs ISO 32-102,400 ISO 32-102,400 High-Resolution Sensor Shift No No Focus Stack Bracketing Yes Yes Pre-Shoot Burst Mode No Yes (JPEG only) Fastest Shutter Speed 1/8000 1/32000 Longest Shutter Speed 900 seconds 900 seconds Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter) 10 FPS No mechanical shutter Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter) 10 FPS 20 FPS Notes for High FPS Shooting 12-bit raw at 10 FPS (14-bit raw is available at 9 FPS) 20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS) Buffer Size (Raw) 77 frames (10 FPS) Over 1000 frames (20 FPS) Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF Hybrid PDAF Autofocus Points 493 493 Low-Light AF Sensitivity (f/2 Lens, ISO 100) -4 EV -7.5 EV Standard Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/200 Video Features Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal) 8 bits 12 bits Maximum Video Bit Depth (External) 10 (12 with paid upgrade) 12 bits Raw Video No (Yes, externally, with paid upgrade) Yes 8K Maximum Framerate N/A 60 FPS 4K Maximum Framerate 60 FPS 120 FPS 1080P Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 120 FPS Additional Video Crop Factor 1.08x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop) No Chroma Subsampling 4:2:0, 4:2:2 (External) 4:2:2 Video Recording Limit 30 min 90 min Physical and Other Features Card Slots 2 2 Slot 1 Type CFExpress Type B CFExpress Type B Slot 2 Type SD (UHS-II) SD (UHS-II) Rear LCD Size (Diagonal) 3.2 in 3.2 in Rear LCD Resolution 2.1 million dots 2.1 million dots Articulating LCD Single Axis Dual Axis Touchscreen Yes Yes Viewfinder EVF EVF Viewfinder Magnification 0.80x 0.80x Viewfinder Resolution 3.69 million dots 3.69 million dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Voice Memo No Yes Built-in Flash No No GPS No No Bluetooth Yes Yes WiFi Yes Yes USB Type Type C 3.1 Type C 3.2 Gen 2 Battery Type EN-EL15c EN-EL15c Battery Life (Viewfinder) 360 frames 330 frames Battery Life (Rear LCD) 420 frames 340 frames Battery Life (Eco Mode) 440 frames 370 frames Weather Sealed Yes Yes Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card) 705 g (1.55 lbs.) 910 g (2.01 lbs.) Dimensions (LxHxD) 134 x 101 x 85 mm (5.3 x 4.0 x 3.3″)1 144 x 119 x 88 mm (5.7 x 4.7 x 3.5″)1 Price Comparison MSRP, Body Only $3000 (Check Current Price) $4000 (Check Current Price) Used Prices Nikon Z7 II Used Prices Nikon Z8 Used Prices 1The Nikon Z7 II and Z8’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 15mm were added to the depth measurement of the Z7 II and 5mm to the Z8 in this table.

Summary and Recommendations

In many situations, the Z7II and Z8 will work equally well. Both are capable cameras with the same resolution, and both can use exactly the same range of Nikon’s excellent Z lenses. Yet, the one thing that sets the Z8 apart is its speed: It has a stacked sensor with all the autofocus capabilities of Nikon’s flagship Z9.

The difference in autofocus capability between the Z7 II and Z8 is fairly great, and it’s not all reflected in the spec sheet above. The Nikon Z8 has Nikon’s top-of-the-line autofocus system shared with the Nikon Z9, which we have found to be much better at tracking subjects compared to the Nikon Z7 II side-by-side. For people who photograph subjects like sports, birds in flight, and other fast-moving situations, the Z8 is a much better choice over the Z7.

The Z8 is also a much more capable video machine, with its 12-bit internal recording up to 8K 60p raw video. The Nikon Z7 II is no slouch for video; it’s more than capable for typical project. But by comparison, the Z8 is clearly ahead.

As for the other features, most of the Z8’s remaining benefits are also action-oriented. It has a bigger buffer, a pre-release burst mode, voice memos, and a higher burst rate of 20 FPS (raw). That said, the Nikon Z7 II has the substantial benefit of price – it’s much less expensive than the Z8, especially if you buy it used or on sale. If you’re not shooting fast-moving action, the Nikon Z7 II could be more than enough camera for you.