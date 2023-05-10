Photography Life

Nikon Z7 II vs Nikon Z8

The Nikon Z7 II and Z8 in some ways seem very much the same. Both are full-frame, 45-megapixel Nikon Z cameras with similar control layouts. But in reality, they are quite different cameras. The Z7 II is an excellent all-purpose camera whereas the Z8, with its stacked CMOS sensor and state-of-the-art autofocus system, is better suited for action. Which one of these cameras is right for you?

Nikon Z8

Nikon Z7 II vs Nikon Z8 Specifications Comparison

Camera FeatureNikon Z7 IINikon Z8
AnnouncedOctober 2020May 2023
Camera TypeMirrorlessMirrorless
Sensor TypeBSI CMOSStacked CMOS
Image ProcessorDual EXPEED 6EXPEED 7
Resolution45.7 MP45.7 MP
Pixel Dimensions8256×55048256×5504
Sensor Dimensions35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)
Sensor Pixel Size4.35µ4.35µ
Low Pass FilterNoNo
IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)YesYes
Base ISOISO 64ISO 64
Max Native ISOISO 25,600ISO 25,600
Extended ISOsISO 32-102,400ISO 32-102,400
High-Resolution Sensor ShiftNoNo
Focus Stack BracketingYesYes
Pre-Shoot Burst ModeNoYes (JPEG only)
Fastest Shutter Speed1/80001/32000
Longest Shutter Speed900 seconds900 seconds
Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)10 FPSNo mechanical shutter
Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)10 FPS20 FPS
Notes for High FPS Shooting12-bit raw at 10 FPS (14-bit raw is available at 9 FPS)20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS)
Buffer Size (Raw)77 frames (10 FPS)Over 1000 frames (20 FPS)
Autofocus SystemHybrid PDAFHybrid PDAF
Autofocus Points493493
Low-Light AF Sensitivity (f/2 Lens, ISO 100)-4 EV-7.5 EV
Standard Flash Sync Speed1/2001/200
Video Features
Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)8 bits12 bits
Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)10 (12 with paid upgrade)12 bits
Raw VideoNo (Yes, externally, with paid upgrade)Yes
8K Maximum FramerateN/A60 FPS
4K Maximum Framerate60 FPS120 FPS
1080P Maximum Framerate120 FPS120 FPS
Additional Video Crop Factor1.08x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop)No
Chroma Subsampling4:2:0, 4:2:2 (External)4:2:2
Video Recording Limit30 min90 min
Physical and Other Features
Card Slots22
Slot 1 TypeCFExpress Type BCFExpress Type B
Slot 2 TypeSD (UHS-II)SD (UHS-II)
Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)3.2 in3.2 in
Rear LCD Resolution2.1 million dots2.1 million dots
Articulating LCDSingle AxisDual Axis
TouchscreenYesYes
ViewfinderEVFEVF
Viewfinder Magnification0.80x0.80x
Viewfinder Resolution3.69 million dots3.69 million dots
Viewfinder Coverage100%100%
Voice MemoNoYes
Built-in FlashNoNo
GPSNoNo
BluetoothYesYes
WiFiYesYes
USB TypeType C 3.1Type C 3.2 Gen 2
Battery TypeEN-EL15cEN-EL15c
Battery Life (Viewfinder)360 frames330 frames
Battery Life (Rear LCD)420 frames340 frames
Battery Life (Eco Mode)440 frames370 frames
Weather SealedYesYes
Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)705 g (1.55 lbs.)910 g (2.01 lbs.)
Dimensions (LxHxD)134 x 101 x 85 mm (5.3 x 4.0 x 3.3″)1144 x 119 x 88 mm (5.7 x 4.7 x 3.5″)1
Price Comparison
MSRP, Body Only$3000 (Check Current Price)$4000 (Check Current Price)
Used PricesNikon Z7 II Used PricesNikon Z8 Used Prices
1The Nikon Z7 II and Z8’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 15mm were added to the depth measurement of the Z7 II and 5mm to the Z8 in this table.

Summary and Recommendations

In many situations, the Z7II and Z8 will work equally well. Both are capable cameras with the same resolution, and both can use exactly the same range of Nikon’s excellent Z lenses. Yet, the one thing that sets the Z8 apart is its speed: It has a stacked sensor with all the autofocus capabilities of Nikon’s flagship Z9.

The difference in autofocus capability between the Z7 II and Z8 is fairly great, and it’s not all reflected in the spec sheet above. The Nikon Z8 has Nikon’s top-of-the-line autofocus system shared with the Nikon Z9, which we have found to be much better at tracking subjects compared to the Nikon Z7 II side-by-side. For people who photograph subjects like sports, birds in flight, and other fast-moving situations, the Z8 is a much better choice over the Z7.

The Z8 is also a much more capable video machine, with its 12-bit internal recording up to 8K 60p raw video. The Nikon Z7 II is no slouch for video; it’s more than capable for typical project. But by comparison, the Z8 is clearly ahead.

As for the other features, most of the Z8’s remaining benefits are also action-oriented. It has a bigger buffer, a pre-release burst mode, voice memos, and a higher burst rate of 20 FPS (raw). That said, the Nikon Z7 II has the substantial benefit of price – it’s much less expensive than the Z8, especially if you buy it used or on sale. If you’re not shooting fast-moving action, the Nikon Z7 II could be more than enough camera for you.

Nikon Z7 II Image Samples #31
NIKON Z 7 II + NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S @ 20mm, ISO 64, 1.3 seconds, f/5.6

About Jason Polak

Jason Polak is a bird and wildlife photographer from Ottawa, Canada. He has been interested in photography ever since he received a disposable film camera as a small child. His career as a mathematician led him to move to Australia in 2016, where he started seeing colorful parrots. A few casual shots with a lens completely unsuitable for birds got him hooked, and now wildlife photography is his biggest passion. Jason loves to show the beauty of animals to the world through photography, and one of his lifelong goals is to photograph five thousand species of birds. You can see more of Jason's work on his website or on his YouTube channel.

