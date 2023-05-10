The Canon EOS R5 is aimed at a similar audience as the Nikon Z8. For photographers who need high resolution at fast speeds, these may be two of the final choices you’re considering. So, which one should you get? This article should help you decide!
Canon EOS R5 vs Nikon Z8 Specifications Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Canon EOS R5
|Nikon Z8
|Announced
|July 2020
|May 2023
|Camera Type
|Mirrorless
|Mirrorless
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|Stacked CMOS
|Image Processor
|DIGIC X
|EXPEED 7
|Resolution
|45.0 MP
|45.7 MP
|Pixel Dimensions
|8192×5464
|8256×5504
|Sensor Dimensions
|36.0 x 24.0 mm (Full Frame)
|35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.39µ
|4.35µ
|Low Pass Filter
|Yes
|No
|IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)
|Yes
|Yes
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 64
|Max Native ISO
|ISO 51,200
|ISO 25,600
|Extended ISOs
|ISO 50-102,400
|ISO 32-102,400
|High-Resolution Sensor Shift
|Yes (JPEG only)
|No
|Focus Stack Bracketing
|Yes
|Yes
|Pre-Shoot Burst Mode
|No
|Yes (JPEG only)
|Fastest Shutter Speed
|1/8000
|1/32000
|Longest Shutter Speed
|30 seconds
|900 seconds
|Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)
|12 FPS
|No mechanical shutter
|Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)
|20 FPS
|20 FPS
|Notes for High FPS Shooting
|None
|20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS)
|Buffer Size (Raw)
|83 frames (20 FPS), 180 frames (12 FPS)
|Over 1000 frames (20 FPS)
|Autofocus System
|Hybrid PDAF
|Hybrid PDAF
|Autofocus Points
|1053
|493
|Low-Light AF Sensitivity (f/2 Lens, ISO 100)
|-4.5 EV
|-7.5 EV
|Standard Flash Sync Speed
|1/250
|1/200
Video Features
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)
|12 bits
|12 bits
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)
|12 bits
|12 bits
|Raw Video
|Yes
|Yes
|8K Maximum Framerate
|30 FPS
|60 FPS
|4K Maximum Framerate
|120 FPS
|120 FPS
|1080P Maximum Framerate
|120 FPS
|120 FPS
|Additional Video Crop Factor
|No
|No
|Chroma Subsampling
|4:2:2
|4:2:2
|Video Recording Limit
|30 min
|90 min
Physical and Other Features
|Card Slots
|2
|2
|Slot 1 Type
|CFExpress Type B
|CFExpress Type B
|Slot 2 Type
|SD (UHS-II)
|SD (UHS-II)
|Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)
|3.2 in
|3.2 in
|Rear LCD Resolution
|2.1 million dots
|2.1 million dots
|Articulating LCD
|Fully Articulating
|Dual Axis
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Viewfinder
|EVF
|EVF
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.76x
|0.80x
|Viewfinder Resolution
|5.76 million dots
|3.69 million dots
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Voice Memo
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Flash
|No
|No
|GPS
|No
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|WiFi
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type C 3.1
|Type C 3.2 Gen 2
|Battery Type
|LP-E6NH
|EN-EL15c
|Battery Life (Viewfinder)
|220 frames
|330 frames
|Battery Life (Rear LCD)
|320 frames
|340 frames
|Battery Life (Eco Mode)
|490 frames
|370 frames
|Weather Sealed
|Yes
|Yes
|Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)
|738 g (1.63 lbs.)
|910 g (2.01 lbs.)
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|138 x 98 x 88 mm (5.4 x 3.8 x 3.5″)
|144 x 119 x 88 mm (5.7 x 4.7 x 3.5″)1
Price Comparison
|MSRP, Body Only
|$3900 (Check Current Price)
|$4000 (Check Current Price)
|Used Prices
|Canon EOS R5 Used Prices
|Nikon Z8 Used Prices
|1The Nikon Z8’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 5mm were added to the Z8’s depth measurement in this table.
Summary and Recommendations
On paper, the Canon R5 and Nikon Z8 are pretty close. The Nikon Z8 has a few advantages including the larger buffer, lower base ISO, and pre-release burst support (albeit in JPEG only). Meanwhile, the EOS R5 is a lighter, less expensive camera that often goes on sale for less than the official $3900 price. And since the EOS R5 is an older camera, you can find it used for even better prices.
In terms of performance, the Nikon Z8 is the winner on balance, but the EOS R5 isn’t far behind. If you’re an existing Nikon or Canon shooter, it’s probably wise just to stick with your current brand. There are very few situations that will leave you wanting something better than these two cameras, which are some of the best available today. In the end, you can’t go wrong with either.