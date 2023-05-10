The Canon EOS R5 is aimed at a similar audience as the Nikon Z8. For photographers who need high resolution at fast speeds, these may be two of the final choices you’re considering. So, which one should you get? This article should help you decide!

Canon EOS R5 vs Nikon Z8 Specifications Comparison

Camera Feature Canon EOS R5 Nikon Z8 Announced July 2020 May 2023 Camera Type Mirrorless Mirrorless Sensor Type CMOS Stacked CMOS Image Processor DIGIC X EXPEED 7 Resolution 45.0 MP 45.7 MP Pixel Dimensions 8192×5464 8256×5504 Sensor Dimensions 36.0 x 24.0 mm (Full Frame) 35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame) Sensor Pixel Size 4.39µ 4.35µ Low Pass Filter Yes No IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) Yes Yes Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 64 Max Native ISO ISO 51,200 ISO 25,600 Extended ISOs ISO 50-102,400 ISO 32-102,400 High-Resolution Sensor Shift Yes (JPEG only) No Focus Stack Bracketing Yes Yes Pre-Shoot Burst Mode No Yes (JPEG only) Fastest Shutter Speed 1/8000 1/32000 Longest Shutter Speed 30 seconds 900 seconds Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter) 12 FPS No mechanical shutter Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter) 20 FPS 20 FPS Notes for High FPS Shooting None 20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS) Buffer Size (Raw) 83 frames (20 FPS), 180 frames (12 FPS) Over 1000 frames (20 FPS) Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF Hybrid PDAF Autofocus Points 1053 493 Low-Light AF Sensitivity (f/2 Lens, ISO 100) -4.5 EV -7.5 EV Standard Flash Sync Speed 1/250 1/200 Video Features Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal) 12 bits 12 bits Maximum Video Bit Depth (External) 12 bits 12 bits Raw Video Yes Yes 8K Maximum Framerate 30 FPS 60 FPS 4K Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 120 FPS 1080P Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 120 FPS Additional Video Crop Factor No No Chroma Subsampling 4:2:2 4:2:2 Video Recording Limit 30 min 90 min Physical and Other Features Card Slots 2 2 Slot 1 Type CFExpress Type B CFExpress Type B Slot 2 Type SD (UHS-II) SD (UHS-II) Rear LCD Size (Diagonal) 3.2 in 3.2 in Rear LCD Resolution 2.1 million dots 2.1 million dots Articulating LCD Fully Articulating Dual Axis Touchscreen Yes Yes Viewfinder EVF EVF Viewfinder Magnification 0.76x 0.80x Viewfinder Resolution 5.76 million dots 3.69 million dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Voice Memo Yes Yes Built-in Flash No No GPS No No Bluetooth Yes Yes WiFi Yes Yes USB Type Type C 3.1 Type C 3.2 Gen 2 Battery Type LP-E6NH EN-EL15c Battery Life (Viewfinder) 220 frames 330 frames Battery Life (Rear LCD) 320 frames 340 frames Battery Life (Eco Mode) 490 frames 370 frames Weather Sealed Yes Yes Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card) 738 g (1.63 lbs.) 910 g (2.01 lbs.) Dimensions (LxHxD) 138 x 98 x 88 mm (5.4 x 3.8 x 3.5″) 144 x 119 x 88 mm (5.7 x 4.7 x 3.5″)1 Price Comparison MSRP, Body Only $3900 (Check Current Price) $4000 (Check Current Price) Used Prices Canon EOS R5 Used Prices Nikon Z8 Used Prices 1The Nikon Z8’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 5mm were added to the Z8’s depth measurement in this table.

Summary and Recommendations

On paper, the Canon R5 and Nikon Z8 are pretty close. The Nikon Z8 has a few advantages including the larger buffer, lower base ISO, and pre-release burst support (albeit in JPEG only). Meanwhile, the EOS R5 is a lighter, less expensive camera that often goes on sale for less than the official $3900 price. And since the EOS R5 is an older camera, you can find it used for even better prices.

In terms of performance, the Nikon Z8 is the winner on balance, but the EOS R5 isn’t far behind. If you’re an existing Nikon or Canon shooter, it’s probably wise just to stick with your current brand. There are very few situations that will leave you wanting something better than these two cameras, which are some of the best available today. In the end, you can’t go wrong with either.