Canon EOS R5 vs Nikon Z8

The Canon EOS R5 is aimed at a similar audience as the Nikon Z8. For photographers who need high resolution at fast speeds, these may be two of the final choices you’re considering. So, which one should you get? This article should help you decide!

Canon EOS R5 vs Nikon Z8 Specifications Comparison

Camera FeatureCanon EOS R5Nikon Z8
AnnouncedJuly 2020May 2023
Camera TypeMirrorlessMirrorless
Sensor TypeCMOSStacked CMOS
Image ProcessorDIGIC XEXPEED 7
Resolution45.0 MP45.7 MP
Pixel Dimensions8192×54648256×5504
Sensor Dimensions36.0 x 24.0 mm (Full Frame)35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)
Sensor Pixel Size4.39µ4.35µ
Low Pass FilterYesNo
IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)YesYes
Base ISOISO 100ISO 64
Max Native ISOISO 51,200ISO 25,600
Extended ISOsISO 50-102,400ISO 32-102,400
High-Resolution Sensor ShiftYes (JPEG only)No
Focus Stack BracketingYesYes
Pre-Shoot Burst ModeNoYes (JPEG only)
Fastest Shutter Speed1/80001/32000
Longest Shutter Speed30 seconds900 seconds
Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)12 FPSNo mechanical shutter
Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)20 FPS20 FPS
Notes for High FPS ShootingNone20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS)
Buffer Size (Raw)83 frames (20 FPS), 180 frames (12 FPS)Over 1000 frames (20 FPS)
Autofocus SystemHybrid PDAFHybrid PDAF
Autofocus Points1053493
Low-Light AF Sensitivity (f/2 Lens, ISO 100)-4.5 EV-7.5 EV
Standard Flash Sync Speed1/2501/200
Video Features
Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)12 bits12 bits
Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)12 bits12 bits
Raw VideoYesYes
8K Maximum Framerate30 FPS60 FPS
4K Maximum Framerate120 FPS120 FPS
1080P Maximum Framerate120 FPS120 FPS
Additional Video Crop FactorNoNo
Chroma Subsampling4:2:24:2:2
Video Recording Limit30 min90 min
Physical and Other Features
Card Slots22
Slot 1 TypeCFExpress Type BCFExpress Type B
Slot 2 TypeSD (UHS-II)SD (UHS-II)
Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)3.2 in3.2 in
Rear LCD Resolution2.1 million dots2.1 million dots
Articulating LCDFully ArticulatingDual Axis
TouchscreenYesYes
ViewfinderEVFEVF
Viewfinder Magnification0.76x0.80x
Viewfinder Resolution5.76 million dots3.69 million dots
Viewfinder Coverage100%100%
Voice MemoYesYes
Built-in FlashNoNo
GPSNoNo
BluetoothYesYes
WiFiYesYes
USB TypeType C 3.1Type C 3.2 Gen 2
Battery TypeLP-E6NHEN-EL15c
Battery Life (Viewfinder)220 frames330 frames
Battery Life (Rear LCD)320 frames340 frames
Battery Life (Eco Mode)490 frames370 frames
Weather SealedYesYes
Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)738 g (1.63 lbs.)910 g (2.01 lbs.)
Dimensions (LxHxD)138 x 98 x 88 mm (5.4 x 3.8 x 3.5″)144 x 119 x 88 mm (5.7 x 4.7 x 3.5″)1
Price Comparison
MSRP, Body Only$3900 (Check Current Price)$4000 (Check Current Price)
Used PricesCanon EOS R5 Used PricesNikon Z8 Used Prices
1The Nikon Z8’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 5mm were added to the Z8’s depth measurement in this table.

Summary and Recommendations

On paper, the Canon R5 and Nikon Z8 are pretty close. The Nikon Z8 has a few advantages including the larger buffer, lower base ISO, and pre-release burst support (albeit in JPEG only). Meanwhile, the EOS R5 is a lighter, less expensive camera that often goes on sale for less than the official $3900 price. And since the EOS R5 is an older camera, you can find it used for even better prices.

Canon EOS R5 Landscape Sample Photo Near Big Bend TX
Canon EOS R5 + RF24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM @ 24mm, ISO 100, 1/40, f/11.0

In terms of performance, the Nikon Z8 is the winner on balance, but the EOS R5 isn’t far behind. If you’re an existing Nikon or Canon shooter, it’s probably wise just to stick with your current brand. There are very few situations that will leave you wanting something better than these two cameras, which are some of the best available today. In the end, you can’t go wrong with either.

About Jason Polak

Jason Polak is a bird and wildlife photographer from Ottawa, Canada. He has been interested in photography ever since he received a disposable film camera as a small child. His career as a mathematician led him to move to Australia in 2016, where he started seeing colorful parrots. A few casual shots with a lens completely unsuitable for birds got him hooked, and now wildlife photography is his biggest passion. Jason loves to show the beauty of animals to the world through photography, and one of his lifelong goals is to photograph five thousand species of birds. You can see more of Jason's work on his website or on his YouTube channel.

