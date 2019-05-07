Comparison of 24-70mm Lenses for Nikon F Mount

If you are wondering which 24-70mm lens is the best for the Nikon F mount, we put together a detailed article that compares the sharpness of all currently available options on the market today. The comparison involves both 24-70mm f/2.8 lenses from Nikon, as well as three 24-70mm f/2.8 third party lenses from Tamron, Sigma and Tokina. In this article, we will analyze each focal length in detail and do a direct comparison between all five lenses to figure out which one of these is the ultimate champion.
Below is the list of lenses we are presenting today:
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8G ED
- Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art
- Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2
- Tokina AT-X 24-70mm f/2.8 PRO FX
A quick technical note: all lenses were previously tested on the Nikon D810 DSLR that we have been using to test our Nikon F lens reviews. Late last year, we decided to move up our Imatest setup to 45.7 MP sensor and retest all the lenses, so we tested both Nikon D850 and Z7 cameras with a variety of lenses. After detailed comparisons that involved measuring sharpness as well as potential issues with lens decentering, vignetting and other optical aberrations, we concluded that there is no visible difference between the D850 and the Z7 with the FTZ adapter. As a result of this study, we decided to test all future Nikon F and Nikon Z lenses with the same Nikon Z7 camera. The below data represents our first efforts using the Nikon Z7 with the FTZ adapter to test lenses.
Let’s dive right into the sharpness tests! We will start at 24mm and move all the way up to 70mm.
1. Sharpness Comparison at 24mm
Below are the test results for all five lenses at the focal length of 24mm. We will go with the same order as the above list.
The Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR is a strong lens when it comes to its overall performance. At 24mm, it starts out very good at f/2.8 across the frame and improves further at f/4. This lens demonstrates even and consistent performance across all apertures, which is not something one normally sees on a 24-70mm zoom.
When it comes to sharpness potential, the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G shows remarkable performance in the center of the frame. However, this comes at the expense of mid-frame and corner performance – a typical problem for lenses with noticeable field curvature (focusing this lens at the edges of the frame will yield much better corner results, but this time at the expense of center sharpness).
The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art isn’t very sharp wide open, but stopped down to f/4 yields solid center and mid-frame performance. Stopping the lens down to f/5.6 and smaller apertures brings the best out of the lens, showing great overall performance.
The Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 shows superb wide open performance, with slightly weaker corners that improve dramatically as you stop down. At f/5.6, it does well overall, with the best corners at around the f/8 mark.
Lastly, the Tokina AT-X 24-70mm f/2.8 PRO FX does particularly well on a high resolution camera, showing superb center performance at f/4 and smaller apertures, and excellent mid-frame and corner sharpness. It is certainly the best of the bunch at 24mm, and has much less field curvature and focus shift.
2. Sharpness Comparison at 35mm
Let’s see what happens as all lenses are zoomed in to 35mm:
The Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR continues to impress with its comparably low field curvature and consistent performance across the whole aperture range.
The older Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G once again shines with its excellent center sharpness, but still quite weak corners, especially wide open. However, the lens gets much better when stopped down, especially at f/5.6 and smaller.
As before, the Sigma 24-70mm Art starts out weaker wide open, but once stopped down to f/4, does much better in the center of the frame. The corner performance gets much better at f/5.6 and smaller apertures.
The Tamron 24-70mm G2 is still very strong wide open in the center of the frame, with the sharpness numbers getting much better as you stop down. However, the corner performance suffers at 35mm when compared to other 24-70mm lenses.
Once again, we see very similar behavior on the Tokina 24-70mm FX at 35mm as we have previously seen at 24mm. The lens starts out weaker wide open, but once stopped down to f/4 and smaller, produces excellent center and corner results. It shines as the best overall performer at 35mm among all 24-70mm lenses.
3. Sharpness Comparison at 50mm
Most 24-70mm lenses start to suffer once you start zooming in past 35mm. Let’s take a look at what happens to these lenses at 50mm:
We can clearly see that the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR shows decreased performance at 50mm when compared to wider focal lengths – its center performance is now noticeably weaker wide open. It also shows signs of “wavy” (sombrero) field curvature at f/2.8. Stopped down to f/5.6, however, the lens continues to impress with its performance across the frame.
The older Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G does quite well in the center frame. Once stopped down to f/4, it demonstrates superb performance across the frame.
When compared to results at 35mm, the Sigma 24-70mm Art shows very similar performance pattern at 50mm, with decreased sharpness wide open, but quite good results at f/5.6 and smaller apertures.
Tamron takes a small hit in the center frame at 50mm, but does much better at f/4 and smaller, showing the best overall performance at f/5.6.
The Tokina 24-70mm FX certainly does suffer at 50mm, especially in the mid-frame and the corners, which is unfortunate. Although its sharpness comes back at f/5.6, the corners continue to suffer. Only at f/8 and smaller do the corners finally get better.
4. Sharpness Comparison at 70mm
Lastly, let’s take a look at how all these lenses do when zoomed in all the way to 70mm:
It is clear that the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR is the weakest at 70mm, especially wide open. Although the center performance stays good at f/5.6, the corners don’t resolve as much detail as other focal lengths.
The Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G is even worse in the corners, although it performs better in the center frame.
The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 Art takes a huge hit wide open. It does much better when stopped down to f/4 in the center frame, but its corners are quite bad until the lens is stopped down to f/8.
The Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 is the best in the group in the center at f/2.8, but once again shows quite weak corner performance until stopped down to f/8.
Lastly, the Tokina 24-70mm f/2.8 FX also shows decreased overall performance at 70mm, although it does very well when stopped down to f/5.6. Just like all other lenses, it suffers in the corners the most, producing the best results at f/8 and smaller apertures.
5. Distortion Performance Comparison
What about lens distortion? Many lenses in the 24-70mm exhibit pronounced barrel and pincushion distortion depending on the focal length. Let’s take a look at the distortion performance comparison between all of the 24-70mm f/2.8 lenses presented in this article:
The Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR shows very pronounced barrel distortion at 24mm, which quickly switches to pincushion distortion as you zoom in towards 35mm.
The older Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G is not much better, showing similar results, although its pincushion distortion at longer focal lengths is less pronounced.
The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art shows has visibly lower barrel distortion at 24mm, but its pincushion distortion at 70mm is comparable to that of the 24-70mm f/2.8E VR.
The Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 is a bit worse at 24mm than the Sigma, with noticeably better results at 70mm.
In comparison to all others, the Tokina AT-X 24-70mm f/2.8 PRO FX has the least amount of barrel distortion at 24mm, which stays somewhat pronounced at 35mm. At 50mm and longer, it switches to pincushion distortion.
I would say between all the 24-70mm lenses, the Tokina AT-X 24-70mm f/2.8 PRO FX has the least amount of distortion.
6. Chromatic Aberration Comparison
Another comparison we will take a look at, is the lateral chromatic aberration comparison between the 24-70mm lenses:
The Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR shows pronounced levels of lateral chromatic aberration at all focal lengths, but the worst ones are at 35mm and 50mm.
The older Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G does a bit better at 35mm and 50mm focal lengths and at 70mm shows practically no CA.
In comparison, the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 Art is much better at all focal lengths with the exception of 70mm.
The Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 G2 shows quite good CA performance, with the worst results at 35mm.
Tokina also does reasonably well, although it is definitely worse than the Tamron.
7. Vignetting Comparison
Lastly, let’s take a look at the vignetting performance of all 24-70mm lenses:
Unfortunately, the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR shows quite a bit of vignetting at f/2.8, for both close focus (CF) and infinity focus (IF). Things get better at f/4, but still beyond the 1.5 EV mark, which is a bit excessive.
The Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G does noticeably better at all focal lengths and apertures, showing impressive results, especially stopped down.
The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 Art is a bit worse than the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G, but definitely better than the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR.
Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 G2 starts out a bit worse than the Sigma. Once stopped down, it has comparable performance.
The second best in the group after the 24-70mm f/2.8G is the Tokina 24-70mm FX.
Conclusion
If you are looking for the sharpest 24-70mm f/2.8 lens on the market for the Nikon F mount, you will need to decide on your priorities, as it all depends on what type of shooting you are planning to do. If you need the sharpest 24-70mm f/2.8 lens at its wide open aperture for portraiture, the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G and Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 G2 lenses are hard to beat. However, if you need a 24-70mm f/2.8 lens for landscape or architecture photography where you will most likely be shooting at f/5.6 and smaller apertures, then my top picks would be the Tokina AT-X 24-70mm f/2.8 PRO FX followed by the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR.
My biggest concern with third party lenses is their poor sample variance. It took 3 samples of the Tokina AT-X 24-70mm f/2.8 PRO FX to yield superb results without much lens decentering issues (the first two were very noticeable). The first copy of the Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 G2 had all kinds of focusing problems and I had to get another sample to get decent results from it. The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 Art was the worst of the three and showed very high sample variance at all focal lengths, to the point where it rendered most of my tests inconclusive – I had to pick the better sample of the three I tested for each focal length, which is not good. Nikon’s quality control is much better when compared to third party lens manufacturers. Although I ended up testing three samples of Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR and two samples of Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G (all were brand new), only one lens showed signs of decentering and the lenses performed quite consistently across different apertures and focal lengths. The best of the group in this regard was the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR, which showed more consistent results.
Comments
Thanks for the detailed comparison. Good thing I took a while to decide as Tamron announced their new 35-150 that covers that “sweet” range, so I skipped the 24-70 contest and pre-ordered the Tamron 35-150. In 2 weeks, we’ll see how it works out.
Lars, if you already have something like a 16-35mm, then the Tamron 35-150mm looks like a great lens to cover a huge range. I haven’t tested that lens, but I am curious about how it does when compared to something like 24-120mm.
Really appreciate the review – which one would you say does well across all fields?
Matt, despite having the highest barrel distortion and chromatic aberration, the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR is the best in the group. It has very consistent performance, very little sample variance and great sharpness across the range. If budget is an issue, my vote goes towards the Tokina 24-70mm FX, although you must make sure to test your sample for decentering and other optical issues before you keep it.
luckily my lens is tamron 2470 g2. cheers.
This reminds me of testing a pro friend and I did. I don’t shoot a lot of landscapes, but he did and had the Nikon 14-24 f/2.8 and really liked it. I did a ton of research and it seemed to me the leaning, at that point was toward the Tokina 11-16mm f/2.8. While I was aware that sample variance can be an issue, since I didn’t shoot much at that end of things, I was willing to risk the price savings – and return it if needed. We went to a local park and shot, on tripod, a variety of scenes – I think mostly at f/5.6 and f/8 since much of the time, for him, he was wanting most of the scene in focus, not just a portion. We shot a variety of scenes, at a variety of distances and focal ranges, then headed back to the studio to see what we learned. We shot all on the same camera, though I can’t remember which one now.
Almost across the board, the Tokina shots were superior. Better contrast, which lead to better detail – and better overall corner to corner. He was shocked – I was thankful. But, like the article states, you really do have to be more careful with the third party guys, as Nikon and Canon do a better job of quality control.
Selecting the Z7 as the test platform is to use a camera that is not selling well and is not owned by the majority of Nikon reader/users. In addition, you interpose an adapter between the unique Z7 mount and standard F mount lenses. You use inconsistent language in the description of your results. The only useful portion of your review is the information on sample variation.
Ron, please re-read the section about the Z7. We are going to be testing lenses going forward with the Z7 for several reasons. First, there is no difference in test results when using a D850 vs a Z7 + FTZ adapter. We tested over 10 lenses at different focal lengths and apertures and that was the conclusion we reached. Second, testing with the Z7 makes sense, because we can do direct comparisons between F and Z mounts. Third, the Z7 focuses MUCH more accurately compared to the D850 when doing Imatest sharpness assessments (D850 live view vs Z7 regular focusing, especially noticeable when using longer lenses). This is a pretty big deal, because I don’t have to use the macro rail setup to go back and forth as much and it saves me a ton of time.
Not sure what you mean by inconsistent language – please be more specific and I will take another look at what I have written. Please keep in mind that this article contains a lot of data. I think it is best for our readers to read the graphs and draw their own conclusions, based on what they shoot.
Is D850 “live view” focusing as accurate as D850 autofocus through its eyepiece viewfinder?
Thank you for your detailed response. I’ll tackle cut and paste excerpts in a little while. In a previous life, I was a McGraw-Hill editor of a monthly publication.
Ron, there is always a disparity between live view focusing and phase detection autofocus (please read the article to understand why), because you are focusing on the image plane vs image projected from the secondary mirror. In most cases, the PDAF accuracy on DSLRs is very good, but it is not going to be as accurate as live view.
Please do point out any issues in our articles, as we definitely want to make sure that our articles do not contain any serious typos or grammar issues. Thank you!!!
Looks like you got hurt by the results of this test…
Ron, I don’t know why you think the Z7 isn’t selling well. It is a very new camera and getting terrific reviews. My impression is that it is selling well.
About the adapter: you may be confusing this with an adapter that has optical elements. There is no glass in this adapter. It merely increases the distance to the sensor, as in an F mount. The sensor in the Z7 is essentially the same as the D850, so the net effect is the same.
Lawrence, I was thinking of a possible effect on vignetting. As to sales, why is Nikon offering large decreases in Z pricing so soon? Also, there were some initial reviews that criticized Z focusing. That criticism seems to have disappeared, but could have affect sales.
Dan, the review doesn’t affect me at all. I think that the interpretation of the data is incorrect and the verbal conclusions are not consistent nor do they follow any uniform format. A friend of mine aggregated and averaged the data. He then measured each len’s deviation from the mean. A far different and clearer comparison emerges. The Nikon VR does very well and the the Tokina is a close second making the $1000 price differential hardly worth it. The article makes a significant point about sample variation found in the 3rd party lenses he tested. That is a cause for concern for all of us. To be clear, I’m not in the market for any lens or camera at this time.
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for the review. I have never received a “good” copy of a 24-70 lens from Nikon. I’ve had the G and its predecessor and both are gone in favor of my plastic fantastic 16-80 2.8 – F4. Note that I currently shoot with DX cameras. The 16-80 delivers better micro-contrast than the 24-70’s, giving it the appearance of greater sharpness, and it is much more useful at the wide end. While this lens has some considerable distortion at 16mm (easily corrected) it is worth it to get 24mm equivalent on full frame. It is also much less expensive and lighter, but doesn’t have near the build quality (“plastic fantastic”)
I know this is a very useful range (especially on full frame) but I don’t think I would purchase the Nikon G lens. I truly haven’t seen what I believe is a great copy. It’s possible I am too focused on the softness on the edges as I see mostly images from full frame. But even on my DX cameras I was unhappy with them.
If I eventually move back to full frame, I think it will be mirror-less and I would purchase the best version available for that system.
Sceptical, thank you for your feedback. Strange that you got bad copies of the 24-70mm. Did you buy them new? Also, the 24-70mm lenses aren’t really suited for DX cameras – they are too big and too heavy for that anyway.
If you move to mirrorless, the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 is already pretty remarkable, matching the sharpness of its 24-70mm f/2.8E VR brother. I haven’t tested the Z 24-70mm f/2.8 yet, but I am guessing it is even more impressive.
I have been stuck on D500’s for a long time now and they are big and heavy. The 24-70 fits right in. I just think it is a soft lens in general. I wouldn’t use either one I had professionally because there were simply better options (primes, Sigma 18-35, Nikon 70-200 etc.). The fact that it is not sharper than the cheaper 16-80 is discouraging and I won’t try this type of lens again until I head back to full frame – probably a requirement to move to mirror-less.
As you say, I the Nikon Z 24-70 F4 is awesome. My nephew purchased a Z6 kit with the lens and adapter and I shot a ton with it (we traded for a weekend, he loves my D500 and big prime for wildlife). It was much better than the others I used and wouldn’t hesitate to use it in any situation. It was sharp across the frame, focused pretty fast, and it produced micro contrast that I like. Sooner or later I will end up with something like this (either F4 or F2.8) but only when I switch to the Z.
The old 24-70 G f/2.8 is a very good lens and much better than the 16-80 mm DX lens in my opinion. Used it recently for a wedding on my D500 and the results were really good also wide open. No softness at all. There must be something wrong with the sample you have.
Supposedly the D500 uses the central area of an FX lens. That would reduce or eliminate both vignetting and any lack of corner sharpness.
That’s puzzling; I’ve used the Nikon 24-70G for years professionally and it’s a brilliant lens. I’ve never felt the need to replace or upgrade it, even with the apparently superior Nikon 24-70 VR. I briefly owned a Tamron 24-70 (version 1) but there was simply no comparison. The Nikon was not only optically superior, but build quality was wonderful. I shoot stage performance (photographylife.com/stage…raphy-tips) at relatively high shutter speeds so VR is not a factor. Apart from all this, it balances beautifully on my D4, has lightning fast autofocus and image quality rivals a good prime.
Thank you for a great review, and confirming what I have seen with my Tokina. I had originally bought a Nikon 24-70E VR when they were first released, and had a problem with focus shift. A difference of 16 units of adjustment on focus tuning. -8 to +8 (24-70) on my D810, and -14 to +2 on my D800. I figured it was an initial batch quality issue. Because of the focus issue, I was never happy with the sharpness of my photos. I saw on positive review of the Tokina when it was new, and it was much less expensive than the others, so I picked it up to wait out Nikon quality issues. I was stunned with quality and sharpness from the beginning. I mainly do landscape, so F4 and above is the norm. No desire to buy the new VR anymore. I will now wait for the next gen of Nikon mirrorless and get a Z mount. The Tokina shouldn’t be overlooked. On the D850 I haven’t even fine tuned the focus and it produces amazing images. Again mostly landscape, so the focus speed and other things are less important to me than sharpness.
Thanks for this comparison. Reviews of these lens are available at a lot of places, but the results of them allat one place like here was not. The variation across three lenses seems astounding from Sigma and Tamron.
24-70 with an aperture of 2.8 seems classical but very hard to produce, compared to f 4 lenses. I’ve had a Sigma 24-105 that gives me good sharpness across the range (after a microcalibration of 12 out of 20 in a Nikon D810).
I also got a tokina 28-70 2.8 with the screw mechanism that I thought to replace by one of those.
Thanks for this article.
Thanks so much for the factual tests. I have found the Nikon 24-70G lens to be a superb lens, with the D850, Z 6 and a D500. It’s plenty good enough for me. And I have found too that I get more consistent quality out of Nikon lenses. But I also have Tamron and Sigma lenses too. Sometimes economy rules over quality, if I don’t have the money.
It amuses me how many protests reviews get depending on whether results favor the lens a reader has. If they favor what one owns, then the review gets a favorable nod, but if the tests don’t then the review is panned. I have come to rely on Photography Life for fair and honest evaluations of all products and always refer to your site when I want such information about buying options or if what I am using measures up to important needs.
Because of extreme testing procedures and bias, some reviewers have given the Z models a negative reputation in some areas, where if one actually uses them they find complaints non-issues or something that can be improved with firmware updates. I notice that it was stated by a reader that the Z’s aren’t selling well. On investigation, a realistic and honest conclusion is that sales are fine, in comparison with the sales of all mirrorless cameras, or all cameras in general. The fact is that al camera sales are down industry wide, having peaked. Nikon is doing very well in comparison with all manufacturers. But it seems that right now for some reason it is popular to run Nikon down. I don’t do that to any camera maker, as I want them all to prosper and continue to offer the variety we have.
So enough of the fanboy negativity and appreciate those who fairly and honestly try to help us make good choices. I read reviews and then make decisions. Sometimes my choice doesn’t agree with reviewers, but hey, that is strictly personal. And I don’t dislike anyone who makes a different choice.
Again, thank you for your review and for the site, which I refer to often.
Factual but based on small sample sizes. Always keep that in mind too. Every reviewer suffers from the small sample size problem except for LensRentals.
Something that I was wondering was how well they do (third party lenses, especially) when focusing irl, especially in adverse conditions. I knew the Tokina could be pretty amazing optically especially for the price, but I’ve read nothing but complaints about how slow and inaccurate its focusing mechanism is, even by people who rather like it and use it often.
I bought (yesterday, actually) a Tamron 17-35 and I’ll keep my fingers crossed for a good sample, but having that, along with the Nikkor 50 f/1.8 I don’t really need a 24-70, be it f/4 or f/2.8, for the type of photography I do. Hope you’ll do a similar comparison of 70-200 f/2.8 lenses in the future too, thanks for the hard work and have a lovely day!
Placed my 24-70 2.8 VR in my closet for backup.
Using the new Z 24-70 2.8 with Z7 now, very satisfied with the results so far!!
I use it for weddings, it’s a dream using indoors, the lens operates quick and very silent.
Using the silent mode of the Z7 and using this lens you can work in total silence (that’s why I bought the Z7 in the first place)
Which is perfect for official (church) ceremonies. Already received compliments for operating silent.
Nasim when can we expect your review of the Z 24-70 2.8 S??
Cheers,
Jan
I think the Nikon Z 24-70 is fantastic, better than the others in this comparison. The 2.8 version will likely be even better. Unfortunately, it will be quite sometime before I switch to the Z system, so can’t take advantage until then.
I’ve been using the “old” Nikon 24-70 2.8 lens and unfortunately I got robbed and my camera gear got stolen. I got myself the Tamron lens as a replacement and although im very happy with the lens, I’m amazed how bad the quality of the glass is of the frontsite of the lens. Its full of scratches, something I dont see with my other (Nikon) lenses.
Although (at the moment) it is not affecting the quality of the photo, to me it would be a reason not getting this lens again. I wonder if more people have this with this lens?
Very interesting comparison. Thank you very much. I would like to write my opinion about Nikon 24-70 f2.8 G. Yes at the areas around center and corners isn’t the best special at f2.8 and f4. But, who will shoot landscapes or architecture using so open apertures?
I am using open apertures when I am shooting people and I need them to be separated from background. And on that there isn’t something better than Nikon 24-70 f2.8 G: much sharper at the center, gives nice results.
For events and weddings using speedlights I have not problem even when I am shooting groups at 35mm f5.6.
The only disadvantage is for these they need VR. Me I don’t. For difficult situations I have in my bag the exellend Tamron 35mm f1.8 vc which let me shoot very sharp shot handheald 1/10.
By the way at my competitions between 24-70 and Tamron 35mm at the center the results are so close. Tamron is little sharper at the areas close to center and corners, but when we compare them at 100% resolution.
With less words when I am traveling I carry with me only 2 lenses: Nikon 24-70 and Tamron 70-300 which has the best VR I have see ever and let me shoot at 200+ mm with 1/50. So I can let my extremely heavy 70-200 f2.8 at home.
Thanks to Nasim for this comparison. Again one of these very useful and interesting publications. Although the 24-70 topic is one for me as well, I take this article as an opportunity to ask a question that has to do with your lens tests in general. I understand that variation in the test procedure leads to variations of the Imatest results for a particular lens. I have built myself a little comparson tool for all the lenses I own and those I might be interested in including results with TCs for super teles – based on the PL test results of couse. In the past I had several situations where I found different Imatest results for the same lens, obviously caused by changes in the constantly evolving test procedure and a re-testing of a lens, with the most visible change going along with the move from the old to the new bar diagram layout with the table underneath.
The same now happens with the AF-S 24-70 2.8E VR where I look at the “old values” coming from the original review and comparison with the AF-S 24-70 2.8G and see a significant change in the figures with your most recent figures from the new test procedure with the Z7. To me this new data puts totally different light on the AF-S 24-70 2.8E VR compared with the last generation lens comparison with the G version.
I appreciate that ist is probably not so easy to keep track of all these reviews and which data set is used in which report, but would you agree that users trying to make decisions based on your really splendid reviews, should know what generation of test procedure the figures come from that they are looking at ? One way to achieve this could be showing a number indicating the generation of the used test procedure (e.g. D810 –> 3, Z7 –> 4) that was used for a review
– as a column in the review overview page (easy, but poosibly leaving a gap in the lens comparison section of older reviews),
– as a footer coming with a test chart (much more editing but no gap in the lens comparison section)
– a mixture of both.
To avoid missunderstandings and before somebody feels like blaming me for nitpicking :-) – it is just an idea about how to make the really outstanding information on this website even more transparent.
Thanks for this up-to-date comparison. Unfortunately all sharpness/optical test show only one side of the story.
I rented the AF-S 24-70 2.8E VR for some time last year, before making a buying decision. Liked the overall image quality, focus speed/reliability. The final killer argument against the lens, beside the price, was its size: it doesn’t go upright in my camera bag (Lowepro Pro Tactic 450), it’s simply too long.
Finally went on with a Tamron G2: acceptable sharpness/focus (after micro-adjustment) on my D850. In my feeling the Nikon lens has better color rendition compared to Tamron.
But my biggest problem with the Tamron G2 is the metering in combination with the D850: It consequently blows out highlights/sky and I have to underexpose by 1/3 to 2/3 of a stop. This is true for matrix and highlight-weighted metering modes. I had similar problems but not as pronounced with a Sigma 150-600 C lens. The D850 doesn’t show this highlight problem in combination with the Nikon 14-24mm or 70-200 E FL.
I wonder where this phenomenon comes from, a slightly different T-stop of the lenses should have no influence. Can it depend on different optical coatings?
Anybody having similar problems with this lens?
Your firmwares are up to date? Nikon D850: C:Ver.1.03 (2018/10/18), Tamron: Version 2 (2018.11.22)
Updated the Lens firmware, seems slightly better on the first glimpse, but have to do further testing.
Excellent review! It would help to assess results if the distance to the Imatest chart were stated for each focal length.
Hi Nasim,
I am eagerly awaiting for your Nikon 35mm f1.8 S lens review!!!
Hope that is round the corner.
Regards,
Padmanabhan R
nice reviews and replies. I just received the 24-70 VR and time will tell I guess. I purchased it because a lot of pros use this lens. I will start with crop bodies until I can save enough to buy the D810. Thanks for all the input-very helpful..
When the Nikon 24-70 VR came, most reviwers were not excited. The truth is that it isnt the most sharp lens, but it is a totally balanced professional tool. I don’t believe Nikon engineers made a mistake. I decided to stay at the classic 24-70 f2.8 G because it gives to me this I need when I am shooting people. For landscape, architectur even street photography, the new 24-70 f2.8 VR gives more balanced photos in terms of sharpness between center and corners. But it is much heavier and longer. Usually for landscape and architecture I prefer light prime lenses. I am sure you will be satisfied from your new lens.
Read your comment above too. There is basically nothing to add to what you tell about sharpness (centre or overall) and aperture settings and about all other statements. That leads to a simple conclusion: You have to choose the lens that fits best for your purpose. There simply does not exist an all purpose lens with best overall (center and edges) optical quality. Fixed lenses beat in most cases zooms. So one has to know what he gets. – Anyway, it is a great comparison of lenses with a very useful zoom range which we find here. It gives a great overview of what is possible today. Me, for my part, suits the 24-70 f/2.8 G best along with a couple of chosen fixed lenses for a relatively light and very powerful package.
Thanks for this review. I went through two copies of the Tamron 24-70 G2. Really wanted to like it, especially as it’s size makes it attractive for hiking and traveling. But, I just couldn’t get it to focus accurately at wider aperatures (otherwise it performed really well) on my D850. Ordered the Nikon VR and it nailed everything. Despite the cost I kept the Nikon.
Incidentally, I also had focus issues with Tamron 150-600. Ended up with the Nikon 200-500 and have been quite pleased.
How did/does VR and the Z7’s IS interact and affect the image? Do one or both have to be turned-off when on a tripod? What was your methodology?
Ron, I always turn VR/IS off when testing lenses, since everything is securely set up on a tripod with macro rails.
Thank you for this very interesting comparison. Well done!
I am not saying that third party lenses can never be good, of course they can, but this test supports my experience with third party quality control. It is very tempting to save a few dollars and get the cheaper third party zoom, and sometimes they’re good value. But in my experience, which is a couple decades, they’re rarely a good deal in the long run. Whenever I get my Nikon services my cameras they will also service the lenses. So when beginners ask me what to buy I always recommend first party. Also because first party lenses hold their value far far better than third party ones. There are plenty of really nice Nikkor lenses from decades ago that have good value whereas 1990’s third party lens will be found in the junk section of a thrift store.
I have a question about my Nikon 24-70 f2.8 G. At my latest comparison tests between 24-70 and some prime lens, I sow that at left edge of the frame all shots are sharper than the right edge. Isn’t a big difference but easy to see at 100% resolution when I am comparing them side by side in Lightroom. All the objects at the left side of the shot are the same sharp compared with primes 24mm f1.8 & 35mm f1.8. At the right side, primes are sharper. Sure the problem is on my copy but what is the reason?
Ecxept that my conclusion about the comparison between prime VS zoom pro lenses is: cheaper primes as the 35mm f1.8 G & 50mm f1.8 G can’t make the difference. Only if someone can buy the pro 50mm f1.4 will see real difference at the open apertures. Usually the G prime versions can’t give enough sharpness under f2.8. Never I shoot under f2.2 . Of course except sharpness we have the bokeh, distortion e.t.c, but any way if someone has a 24-70 and can’t by f1.4 primes, better to wait to keep some money more for a used pro f1.4.
The only prime I am using often is the Tamron 35mm f1.8 VC because the stabilization. Very useful the night when you haven’t a tripod with you. And of course at videos.