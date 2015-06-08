Chrome Color Management is Finally Working

From the day it came out, Chrome has been my favorite Internet browser. It is very fast, has plenty of integration with Google services, very few bugs and it is not heavy on resources like some other browsers. However, one of the biggest issues that I have had with it for a number of years now, was its lack of support for embedded ICC profiles on PCs with the Windows operating system. Because of this, I had to switch between Firefox (which is color managed) and Chrome when viewing websites, which was very inconvenient. And now we have great news. Finally, after the last couple of years of customer complaints, Google has now addressed this issue and fixed support for ICC profiles in its current beta version of Chrome (version 22). This means that you can safely use Chrome for viewing all photography websites and the colors will be reproduced properly.

Here is how my page “is your browser color-managed” now looks like in Chrome:

Mac users have had a color managed version of Chrome for a while now and now PC users can rejoice as well. In order to get this functionality though, you will need to get the latest beta release from the Google Chrome Beta page. Once you install/update Chrome Beta, visit the above link from our site and make sure that both images look the same. If they do, you are all set!