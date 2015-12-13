Choosing and Preparing for a Photography Tour – Part I

If you’re like me, you’ve planned a trip, had visions of coming home with an SD card full of National Geographic images, but ended up with a hard drive full of vacation snapshots. What can you do to better prepare for a trip when you really want to spend some quality time behind your camera? Consider taking a photography tour. You will find yourself among a group of like-minded people, all of whom are excited about spending several days dedicating time to photography. A tour can be a wonderful learning environment. And if you take the time to do some research and planning, you will end up at the right spot, at the right time, and you will come home with some exceptional photographs.
Choosing a Photography Tour
Of all the things to consider when choosing a photography tour, the first is location. Not all tours have to be to exotic, distant locations. A tour near your hometown can give you well deserved time to immerse yourself in photography. All too often the best-laid plans to spend a day shooting get interrupted by work, errands or other disruptions. On a photo tour, your time is focused (mind the pun), on photography.
Cost is a big factor in tour choice. Tours to the same location can vary greatly in price, which makes comparison hard. When you start searching, look closely at the tour descriptions. For most tours you will be responsible for getting yourself from your home to the tour location. However, the costs of accommodation, meals, entrance fees and transportation during the tour may or may not be included.
Another consideration is group size or student/leader ratio. One of the big advantages of a tour, compared to a self-organized trip, is that you get photography instruction. Make sure that the group size is not so big that it becomes hard to ask questions and get help from the guide(s).
I classify photo tours into three categories:
- Workshops
- Educational photo ops
- Photo only tours
Workshops combine shooting time with dedicated classroom teaching time. You can expect some combination of lectures, instruction on post-processing techniques and supportive critiques of your images. Of course, workshops also give you plenty of opportunity to ask questions when you are out in the field.
Educational photo ops do not offer separate instruction time. However, the leader is readily available in the field to answer questions about composition and camera techniques. Some may offer critiques as well.
The last type, photo only tours, simply get you to the right place at the right time. This type of tour is to be avoided! If you are paying top dollar for a photo tour, you should not be bankrolling the leader’s trip so he/she can pad their portfolio. Make sure you ask if the guide will be taking pictures too. It is one thing for them to bring a camera to show you how to compose, or how to set up. It is another for the leader to be so busy taking his/her own images that they don’t have time to answer your questions. Two years ago I was fortunate enough to take a photo tour to the Galapagos Islands. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity. However, one of the instructors seemed more interested in taking her own images than helping the paying clients. There were several instances where she asked me (or others) to move because we were in her frame! Luckily the other guide was extremely knowledgeable, and freely shared his knowledge with anyone who had questions.
If you are a beginner or intermediate photographer, a workshop tour is a wonderful learning experience. If you are more advanced, you may find that it is not worth paying extra for classroom instruction. An educational photo op tour may be best for you. Regardless of your ability, a tour that includes group critiques is invaluable. Having an opportunity to see other photographers’ images can inspire all kinds of creative ideas. Getting your images critiqued by a professional helps you understand your photos’ strengths and weaknesses. This can elevate your photography to the next level.
When researching tours, look for detailed itineraries, with some built in flexibility. Be wary of tours that shoot from dawn to dusk. They can be exhausting after a couple of days. Make sure that you pick one that has some down time, usually during mid-day when the light is not at its best. Use some of that down time to process some of your images. This will give you the opportunity to ask questions about composition and technique before it is too late and the tour is over.
Lastly, conduct some research on the professional leading the tour. How long have they been doing this tour or been in business? Do they have their own website? If so, check out their portfolio. Have they posted photographs from past tours? Are these the types of images that inspire you? If they are, then that leader may be a good fit for you. If not, check out some other tours. And of course, read reviews from past clients.
Gear
So you’ve selected your tour and paid your down payment. Now it’s time to figure out what gear you are going to take. Choosing the right gear is a balancing act. You want to make sure that you have enough equipment to get the shots you envision, but not too much that carrying it breaks your back. You may also be limited by airline baggage restrictions. Most airlines allow you to carry on one bag and one small personal item. Personally, I never check my camera gear, the only exception being my tripod and head. So that means my camera, lenses, hard drives, and all the bits and pieces that accompany them, must go in a camera bag small enough to fit in the overhead bin.
Choose lenses based on the type of shots you plan to take. Don’t try and take it all! When I pack for a wildlife trip I bring very different lenses than if I am packing for a landscape or street photography tour. If you will be doing a lot of hiking, you will want to travel lighter. For trips where I know the tour involves short walks, and we won’t be far from a vehicle, I may carry a larger selection of lenses. Will you have the opportunity for close-up shots? Instead of a dedicated macro lens, consider extension tubes or a close-up filter. If weight and space are at a premium, use a versatile all-purpose zoom, such as a 24-120mm or 18-300mm, instead of several lenses that cover the same range. Regardless of which lenses you take, challenge yourself with the gear you have and do not lament the gear you left at home!
As for cameras, I recommend taking two bodies. There is nothing worse than investing in a photo tour, only to find that your camera has malfunctioned. Even a point-and-shoot can act as second body. And, they have the added advantage of being small enough to keep in your pocket for casual shots, like in a restaurant or on the plane when you don’t want to pull out your full size DSLR. Another option is to rent a second body to take with you. A rental body is a wise investment for those once in a lifetime bucket list trips.
Besides a camera and lenses, don’t forget memory cards, your computer and an external drive(s) for backups. And if your computer does not have SD or CF drives, you will need a card reader as well. Other necessities include:
- Batteries and charger.
- Protective filters, circular polarizers.
- Rain sleeves – the inexpensive plastic ones from Op/Tech work great.
- Camera strap – I prefer a sling type strap to a neck strap.
- Lightweight travel tripod, monopod or beanbag if you will be doing any low light shooting or long exposures.
- Cell phone with PDF copies of all your instruction manuals.
- Flashlight or headlamp for night shots.
- Lens blower, lens cloth, lens pens and a microfiber cloth for cleaning your gear.
The best investment I ever made was in a $10 pair of kneepads from the hardware store. They are invaluable if you like to get down low to shoot from interesting perspectives. They are always in my camera bag!
A flash is another piece of gear that you may want to consider packing. However, today’s cameras have very good high ISO capabilities. I prefer to use natural light and bump up my ISO instead of packing a flash. This leaves me more room for another lens!
Will you have the opportunity to do any underwater shooting? Instead of investing thousands of dollars on a professional housing, use an underwater rated point-and-shoot camera or a GoPro. On our trip to the Galapagos, my husband borrowed a GoPro and I used an EWA marine bag for my DSLR. The EWA bag cost around the same as an underwater point-and-shoot, but much less than a professional housing. It worked very well and let me capture RAW files using my Nikon D7000 and Sigma 10-20mm f/4-5.6 lens.
In addition, check with your tour leader. They have had the advantage of visiting your tour location several times (at least you hope they have). Your guide will have a very good feel for what equipment you will need, and what you need to leave behind. They will gladly provide you with a suggested gear list before you go.
Conclusion
Taking time to research your tour options, and discerningly choosing the gear you want to take with you are the first steps to a successful photo tour. In Part II of this article, I will discuss things that can be done pre-tour and during your tour, that will improve your odds of coming home with more than just snapshots.
About 18 months ago I did an introduction to photography evening class. It included a 4 hr feild trip (the local park and botanical garden). It was mid winter, cool and grey clouds. The following week we had a show and chat. The field trip was so good and despite the conditions the conditions some great pictures were taken.
In September I did a night photography course 7-10 pm, three consecutive nights (Spring in NZ). It was dark by 7.45pm and the weather was so kind. This course had an hour in the classroom on the first evening and the rest was local field trips (on the beach, in the hills etc). I learned so much and have some pictures that I am proud off. The course was brilliant. There were 6 of us on it. Both courses were run by the same person who is a professional photographer who does work for the Unesco. We all learned lots from each other. The great thing about the course was that it run through a local community college and cost $80 nzd = $52 usd.
These field trips have shown me how much you can learn from others, you don’t have to go far and to make new friends. I will consider a photography for a holiday.
I can’t emphasize your last point enough Mark! There is always more to learn, even for advanced photographers, and workshops/tours are a great way to do this. You don’t have to travel far to take advantage of wonderful learning experiences and the chance to meet new friends with similar photographic goals.
Some very good points and super photos. I had the misfortune to go on a photo tour where the instructor although knowledgeable was too interested in his own images and arrogant to boot. Important as you suggest, to read up about the instructor and reviews. Also I was disappointed when there were two “free” days when we had to make our own way around. On an advanced trip it may be ok but where one is inexperienced it can be two wasted days. Much better if the whole time can be spent under the expert eye of the instructor.
Thanks Ikhlaque, I’m glad you enjoyed the article. I’m sorry you had such a poor experience on the tour you mentioned! Don’t be afraid to ask lots of questions before you book a workshop/tour. You want to ensure you get a reputable, knowledgable and helpful photographic leader before you pack your bags!
Sounds just like the guy I did an Alaska bear trip with four years ago.
Arrogant, selfish (even first at the dinner table!) and purely there to pad his bear portfolio at his clients’ expense.
He threatened to leave behind anyone who stopped to take a scenic, failed to keep the group together when close to bears and marched ahead on his own because one or two members of the group couldn’t maintain his pace – leaving them a long way back on their own and exposed.
He had no idea how to behave around wildlife and was frankly a danger to himself and his guests.
With some twenty years experience in photographing wildlife at close quarters in Africa, I decided, along with two German professionals, to effectively mutiny and form our own group leaving him to his own devices with a couple of American clients who stayed with him out of misguided loyalty – and because he was holding their deposit for their next trip!
Over five days I watched him get himself sandwiched between an amorous male grizzly and a female with cubs, run from a male grizzly emerging from a stream right in front of him (after prodding it with his tripod) and repeatedly wind up in the wrong place at the wrong time because he couldn’t read animal behaviour. Lots of lost shooting opportunities.
This was one of the few occasions on which I have joined a group (mostly because it was a new continent, new terrain and new wildlife for me).
Lesson learned.
Geesh, sounds horrific. You should leave his company name with us so we don’t make the same mistake :)
Hi Elizabeth,
your article is very well written and your observations are more than true. I am interested in reading your second part in the near future.
The “bad” ones are those who wants first to fill up their portfolio and than look after their customers
Best wishes
Achim
Thank you for you kind comments Achim. It looks like you had some wonderful experiences in the Antarctic. This is a location that is high on my bucket list of photo adventures! I can’t imagine packing that much gear, how things have changed in 20 years!
Nice article!
I re-emphasize your recommendation to have a backup camera body, even if it means renting. I had a couple month old D3 freeze up (neither I nor the pros running the workshop could fix it) 2 days into a week in Yellowstone. Luckily I brought my old D200.
I also suggest redundancy in lenses. If you are relying on your 30 -300 for almost everything and you drop it, you’re dead. Bring other lenses in that range. I actually use that lens as the backup for my 16-35, 24- 70, and 70-200.
Practice and rehearse EVERYTHING. If you don’t get out shooting a lot, you may not be proficient in using your camera’s myriad features, even though you did it successfully 6 months ago. Waiting for sunrise at 5 am in the dark is not the time to refresh your memory. Focusing a tilt/shift lens is complicated and I do much better when I have done it recently.
Corollary: If you are using computer equipment to download images, etc., etc on your trip which is different from your routine system (e.g. using a laptop when you usually use your desktop at home), run through the entire routine at home and make sure you have everything you need, and it works. I discovered last summer that you cannot replace your card reader, which you left at home, in northern Maine. You cannot buy a USB cable in the Serengeti.
Have fun.
Thanks Anthony, you brought up a very good point. Redundancy in lenses is just as important as a backup camera body!
Also, your last point, “practice and rehearse” is so important! I have a story in Part II of this article (appearing next week) that illustrates just how important that is. On our tour to the Galapagos, one of the photographers forgot to pack a card reader. Luckily a few of us had remembered and could lend him one. Otherwise he would not have been able to download images from his CF card. Like you said, you just can’t go out and buy these basic items in remote locations.
Forgetting or losing a card reader can happen.
Personally I take at least six 32GB CF cards so that if something happens to the reader I still have enough storage to get through the trip plus two or three lesser/older cards for emergency use. If possible I leave images on the cards until I get home as well as downloading them. You can’t have enough redundancy.
Good article,
Yes, we go on a lot of trips with JUST photographers, your correct it’s great when we all will have the same agenda on our plate. I have also been on lots of “non-photographer” trips and usually get someone in the group “wining “when I ask to stop for a special shot I see, or I’m holding the group up with setting up a tripod. So we either go by ourselves or with a group as your article suggests.
I love the knee pads ideal, I will definitely add them to my list. You want to get down to the subject level and that requires to be on your knees which I have 2 bad ones. I would mention (we all discussed in a backup topic earlier) to have at least 2 copies (I make 3) of all my pictures on the road, so I did not see an external HD in your bag, they are small and cheap. One more thing that happened twice in the last 20 years of travel. The Laptop died twice, Once I dropped it and it would not boot, a second time I got the Blue screen of death. Well now I only use a laptop with SSD in it AND I make a system start up disk and take that with me (it’s a cheap/slow 8GB SD card $5.00) It will not cure all problems BUT it will let your start your PC and download your pictures. Very cheap/small/light (SD card) and extremely useful if its required.
One more issue
If you flying, look at what types of planes you will be going on. I’m assuming you Do Not check your camera gear? When traveling to remote places you will usually end up on a small plane that does not have large overhead areas. For large planes I have an APE camera bag that will easily hold what your packing and will easily fit in any normal aircraft over head, I always pack my tripod in my checked suitcase. But for small planes these bags will not fit and they will take them and CHECK them for you. So in those cases we then carry 2 small backpacks that will fit above OR under the seat. Once in New Zealand on a small plane they took my camera bag, but before I gave it to them, me and my wife Both had a camera with lens attached hanging around our neck and coat pockets filled with Hard drives and 2 other lenses. Carried the 400mm fixed 2.8f on my lap. I learned the hard way :(
Again good article and plan more photographer’s trips, I love them- Great shoots and great people.
My thoughts
Off to buy some knee pads
I can still hear my kids saying “come on Mum, not another photo!”, so I can sympathize with you Mark! The external drive is there in the bag. I love my Western Digital My Passport Pro. It connects with a Thunderbolt cable, so is faster than USB3. What I like best is that it actually has two independent 2TB drives in it. You can use it as a 4TB drive, but I have configured it in Raid 1 mirror mode. That way I have a copy of my photos on my computer’s hard drive and two more copies on each of the 2TB drives inside the My Passport.
Thanks for you comments and stay tuned for Part II!
Thanks for the informative article Elizabeth. Your advise is spot-on. I have gone on two photography tours — both relatively close to home. Although close to home one tour provided access to places I would not have been able to go on my own. The other — to a local wild animal preserve — provided a tour that stopped along the route so the group could take the time to take photos. This stop and go, slow speed, tour is not generally available on regular visits to the preserve. I think the most important thing to find out in advance is how much emphasis is given to teaching how to use your camera for the type of photography you will be using on the tour (landscape, macro, moving subjects, etc.) At least that is true for me, always a “beginner” and always eager to learn something new.
Nice, practical article. I have not been on a guided tour but this gives me some good pointers,
Old knees, knee pads & my geek pants.
My wife will not be seen with me when I have my “geek pants” on but for a trip to Iceland she bought a pair for herself.
https://www.cryeprecision.com/ProductDetail/aprfpf0232r_g3-all-weather-field-pant
They are made in NY and were designed for the army. They have 10 pockets, 4 leg lengths per waist size, cut the wind, water resistant, have pockets to insert the optional knee pads, and are very comfortable. When working to get the right focal length for a shot or trying out various feelings with different lenses, I’ve rotated 28-120, 70-200 f4, and 300 f4 lenses using the larger thigh pockets. Not comfortable to walk any distance with but very ok when standing at a tripod or moving around a small area. They are not cheep but I doubt that you will ever ware them out.
Cal
Love the pants Cal! I will have to get myself some! I’ll get a pair for my husband too. We can look like twin geeks!
Lots of good practical suggestion in your article. I would have liked to see some information on the fees charged for most of these tours as they are not within most people’s budget. This is an extremely expensive luxury to be able to afford, often $1000 a day.
This might be a great place to critique/recommend/review workshops.
I have attended many over the years, and can highly recommend 3. (I would bet that Nasim’s are great, but have not yet had the pleasure)
1. Bill Fortney – Bill practically invented photo workshops with “Great American Photography Weekend”s ?20 years ago. I attended his workshops in Acadia, Banff, Yosemite, Olympic, Utah and Arizona, and Palouse. They are all excellent in every way. Bill works very hard scouting locations before you get there, getting good places to stay, making sure everything in the workshop works right, providing personal attention, and not going off to work on his portfolio. He is a true southern gentleman, an excellent photographer, and an exemplary workshop leader. He now runs “His Light Workshops”. He charges about $1000 for FOUR days. (You pay room and food in addition) Very highly recommended.
1, also. Jack Graham – Jack worked for and learned from Bill Fortney, and runs workshops every bit as well organized and executed as Bill’s. I attended the Eastern Sierra Workshop, his most famous, and look forward to attending more. LOTS of personal attention and very hard work from Jack. I cannot say that either Jack’s or Bill’s are better than the other. They are running workshops together, also. The best of the best. Same price, basically.
3. Joseph Van Os Photosafaris – More high end than the above, staying at first class hotels, etc., often with famous photographers teaching. Often all-inclusive (room and food), often in far-flung/exotic locations therefore more expensive ($1000+ a day), but they are, in effect, a travel agency for photographers which get you to wonderful locations, at just the right time, often with lodging and transportation you could not get on your own, with expert instruction (e.g. John Shaw, Jack Dykinga). I attended Denali (staying at North Face Lodge where you cannot drive your car, with our own buses to take us out before sunrise, etc), and Masai Mara in Kenya (the trip of a lifetime – expensive, and worth every penny).
On the other hand, would not recommend Moose Peterson, a legend in his own mind.
Monte, Anthony has suggested some great tours. There are lots of tours way under $1000/day. In fact, I would say that $1000/day is approaching the high end. Trips to Iceland, Antarctica, Africa and the Galapagos may be near that, but usually that price includes food and accommodation. Check for some local tours near where you live. I went on several birding tours when I lived in Houston that were just one day long. We met at the park at sunrise, toured and took pictures until sunset, and they were under $150 and limited to only four people. I learned a lot, met some locals that shared the same interests and got some great shots. Check with some of your local photography clubs too. They may be able to point you in the right direction. Also, check out some photo walks. I did not discuss them in this article. But they are great way to learn and meet others interested in photography, and they are usually free!
Elizabeth,
Great article and filled with useful advice. My wife and I added knee pads to our travel kit last year when going to the Tetons and Yellowstone and since have added one more item you may consider–a plastic trash bag. It weighs nothing and is great if you have to sit or lie on wet ground or snow in order to get that low shot or just take a break. Also, it can double as a poncho or backpack rain cover in a pinch. Looking forward to the second article.
Great idea Mike, and thanks for mentioning it!
Yes, I too, can definitely recommend knee pads for safari trips.
Kneeling on the ridged metal floor of a converted landrover or on rocks, to get low angle shots, can get very painful in a short space of time.
Also, a large bin liner is easily folded flat and tucked into a jacket pocket or camera bag. It can be a life saver when caught in a thunderstorm carrying a long, camera mounted telephoto. The whole combination can be quickly stuffed into the bin liner and the open end tied shut.
On one memorable occasion my vehicle got hopelessly stuck in mud in the the bush forcing me to sit out the night in an open vehicle in a tropical thunderstom. The camera mounted 500mm stayed on the gimbal, enclosed in a bin liner, in torrential rain, all night – and survived just fine.
Thanks Betty, the bin liner is a great idea! Thanks for sharing.
There can be a funny side (with apologies in advance to the overly politically correct).
On one occasion when wearing the big black kneepads we met another vehicle full of foreign tourists.
They looked at me in a bemused way and muttered amongst themselves.
Finally, their guide leaned across and asked my guide a question in the local language, Setswana.
My guide gave a very serious, poker faced answer.
Their guide relayed the answer to the tourists.
The tourists all looked terribly sad and and drove away sighing and shaking their heads.
What did they want to know?, I asked my guide.
They wanted to know why you had those black things on your knees, he answered.
What did you tell them?, I asked.
I told them you had no legs and that we had to us a winch to get you into the vehicle, he answered.
He is a wicked man.
We fell about laughing till we cried.
Very useful information, particularly for someone like me who hasn’t yet taken a tour. Excellent advise about matching the equipment with the tour. Like many, I would initially consider taking everything. I am looking forward to Part II.
Hi Elizabeth
Great article and thanks to all the readers who’ve added great ideas.
May I add a few from experience of several 7day+ photo trips:
* make a list of all your equipment and then check off what you need for each trip (so you don’t end up somewhere without a hex key, or a charger, or spare battery);
* some gaffer tape is always useful – wrap it round a pencil rather than taking the roll
* a spare lens cap (77mm fits most)
* a couple of large snap lock plastic bags, big enough for a camera body and possibly lens, if you strike really wet weather or if you are sandy terrain and the wind is howling; and
* I now take a lightweight power board because if you have the computer, the camera/s, the phone etc to charge, it’s easier, and saves carrying several adaptor plugs.
Thanks again for a great article – looking forward to the next.
Cheers
Janine
PS – and I love Cal’s “geek trousers” – amazing!
Great tips Janine! Thanks for sharing. Keep an eye out for Part II to this article.
Great article Elizabeth. I need to invest in the rain sleeves and knee pads. Just went to Dr. yesterday to find out what is causing my severe knee pain, and how to treat it. Luckily it’s just osteoarthritis and can be treated with cortisone injections. These will not make me gain weight like the steroids have, so once I start, and they feel better, I can get into some exercise routines to lose the extra weight from the steroids. But now that I know, I think it will be wise to preserve what cartlidge and bone I have remaining. So glad it wasn’t RA! Can’t wait to read more articles, and very excited that you are able to share your wealth of knowledge to others! I’m always eager to soak up anything I can, and I’m glad to have a new resource in Photography Life.
Thanks Becky! It’s hard to believe you can buy a piece of photo gear for under $10, but knee pads are well worth the investment!
Great post. I would also add plastic filter removers. I use knock-out filters and I have found that I occasionally have to use them. Another item I use is a light and strong mini-tripod which supports 55 lbs.
Thanks for your suggestions Steve. What type of mini-tripod are you using?
Thanks for your comment, Nicki. Remember that you don’t need to travel to take a photo tour or workshop. Sometimes its worth a tour in your own city!