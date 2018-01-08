In this series of articles, I would like to give a few concrete tips on when, where and how to photograph in the Canary Islands. The Canary Islands belong to Spain and hence to Europe, geographically however this archipelago is adjacent to Africa (west of Morocco). It offers a great diversity of different types of landscapes. You can find all sorts of beaches, volcanoes, sand dunes, interesting cities and villages, deep valleys, rugged coast line and much more. Within one day, you can photograph desert-like dry plains as well as lush green forests in the mountains. There are seven main islands – each of them is very different and worthwhile exploring. I had visited five of them and in this series I will show you my photos along with tips on how to plan your trip. In this first part, I am going to give you overall information and some hints why Islas Canarias should go onto your bucket list of photo destinations.
Christmas City Gothenburg
I know I’ve sent you postcards from this city before but I thought I would use this post as an excuse to wish everyone some seasonal cheer from a city that loves Christmas. I already live in the greatest city in the greatest country in the history of the world and like a swallow to Capistrano it’s where I always return. But an invitation from a beautiful woman is always hard to resist and a short hop over the North Sea later I was in Gothenburg.
Nova Scotia Photography Tour Sample Images
To begin, an apology that I have not been very active here at Photography Life for the past few months. My time has been consumed with client video work, as well as working on a photography eBook project. My wife and I recently spent two weeks in Nova Scotia doing a partial circumnavigation of the province as field work for our recently launched eBook: Nova Scotia Photography Tour. We have visited Nova Scotia a number of times in the past and have always enjoyed the people and scenery. This article features some of the images contained in the eBook.
Alternative Postcards From New York
When I say alternative I really mean images that aren’t the typical scenic images from the Big Apple, although there are a few in here that are. It’s probably just an excuse for my bad photography but I wasn’t disposed to take my postcard shots of familiar sights. These are from a few years ago when my friend Lisa had a birthday and I decided to treat her to a trip to New York. Thus my main focus was not to take photos but to ensure that she had a great time (she did). These are here because I was looking for an image that someone wanted for a canvas and stumbled upon a few others that I thought would serve as filler content.
How to Avoid Crowds at Popular Destinations
We’ve all been there. You’re standing in front of an amazing landscape with the camera in your hands ready to take beautiful pictures but there’s one problem: there are hundreds of people surrounding you and obscuring the scene, making it difficult to capture a good-looking image.
Photographing Alaska
Who hasn’t dreamt of a trip to Alaska? It may not seem such a big deal for residents of west coast or NW USA, but for the rest of us it seems as far away as the moon. Even so, wherever we traveled we’d run into someone who waxed lyrical about their Alaskan cruise. Finally, the opportunity of snapping those images of bears catching leaping salmon was too much to resist.
Why It is a Good Idea to Revisit Locations
There are only so many locations around me that I have deemed worthy of visiting, of spending time to find a composition. With this in mind, I am left with a choice: travel multiple hours away, or simply revisit locations multiple times a year. Quitting is never an option. Even though I do travel hours away at times – such as when I went camping in Western Pennsylvania or when I went out to Wyoming – I am more often inclined to travel short distances, spending the entire day exploring the same location. Why would a person do this, besides saving for gas?
Postcards From Plitvice
I was reluctant to post on this site again but I suppose it’s a way of bringing these places to more people. Anyone with an aversion to colour should probably look away. Somewhere I had wanted to visit for some time, the famous Plitvice Lakes in Croatia were awash with vibrant autumnal hues reflected in crystal clear emerald waters. My friend and fellow photographer, Parrish, and myself both had the idea to plan and execute this excursion and happily it proceeded flawlessly.
Photographing Jordan
Having just spent almost two weeks conducting a workshop in Jordan, I wanted to share a few images that I was able to capture during this incredible trip. We spent a total of 11 days touring and photographing this stunning country and although I have not yet had a chance to properly edit most of my images, I was able to go through a number of them using my portable laptop that I have been carrying around when traveling. Right after the workshop, I decided to tour Turkey for a week and explore both Istanbul and Cappadocia for future photographic opportunities, which is why I have not been able to post anything on the website. I will be posting images from Turkey after I get back home and catch up with some work. In the meantime, I hope you enjoy a photographic tour of Jordan!
2017 Canadian National Exhibition Air Show Highlights
During the Labour Day weekend I spent an enjoyable afternoon viewing the 2017 Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Air Show in Toronto, and thought I’d share a few images captured during the event. As is my standard practice I went down to one of the Lake Ontario shoreline parks and found a good vantage point just west of the Exhibition grounds and east of Jameson Avenue.