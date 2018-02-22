I am currently traveling in Wyoming with a couple of friends and we are on our way home, after an unsuccessful attempt to stay in Yellowstone National Park – it turned out to be a complete zoo, even a couple of days after the total eclipse. I don’t know what we were thinking! Considering how many people have come from all over the world to see the eclipse, it was only natural that many of them would want to go and see the Teton / Yellowstone area. My backup plan was to go north to Montana, but pretty much the whole state is burning at the moment and the smoke is all over Wyoming as well. In the meantime, I wanted to share a few images of the total solar eclipse that my friends and I captured on August 21st. I am planning to write a more detailed article with more information, but meanwhile, I hope you enjoy these images!

