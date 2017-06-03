Big thanks to everyone who participated in our Instagram contest. We have had more than 6 thousand followers to choose from together with our friends at MIOPS and we are happy to finally announce the lucky winner of the Fuji X-T20 mirrorless camera.
Fuji X-T20 Giveaway
It has been a while since we have given away a camera and we are excited once again to host another giveaway for our readers! This time, we are partnering up with our friends at MIOPS to give away a brand spanking new Fuji X-T20! The giveaway rules are going to be quite simple as usual – all you have to do is follow us and MIOPS on Instagram and you will be automatically entered into the drawing. We will announce one lucky random winner at the end of May.
Winner of the Guest Post Contest
Back in August, we started a guest post challenge with our readers, asking to submit content to get $50 for a published article and get a chance to win a Fuji X-T10 kit. A number of great submissions followed and we published a total of 15 articles in total. While all submissions were great (and we thank everyone who participated), one specific post was surely the most talked about. Everyone I know who regularly visits the website would bring up this particular post, because it was unique and the idea behind it was amazing. So choosing the winner this time was relatively easy!
How Was This Picture Made #12: The Answer
Last week, for our How Was This Picture Made? series, I had posted a landscape photograph to share and discuss. Thanks to our PL commentators, Gary Bunton, Brian Webster, and Shane, for their participation and sage commentary on the techniques employed and the overall considerations. Well done!
How Was This Picture Made #12?
In advance of my upcoming article on the directionality and quality of light, composition, and mood, I decided to post a landscape photograph to invite our readers to share their thoughts on how this photo was visualized and constructed. I made this particular photograph at one of my favorite subjects – the coastal bluffs at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve in San Diego, CA.
The answer has been posted here.
How Was This Picture Made #11: The Answer
It has been a while since I posted the “How was this picture made #11?” article, where I showcased a very high resolution image of sand particles with tons of detail. The image was massive in size and resolution when I extracted it out of Lightroom. In fact, the image was so big, that I had to downsize it to 4096 pixel long resolution in order to keep the size at less than 10 MB with as much JPEG optimization as I could. When dealing with so much detail, even the highest JPEG compression levels will still yield large files, since there is so much pixel-level data. And that’s what you get when you have an image produced from a sensor that moves one pixel at a time in order to create a super high resolution image! And combined with the power of focus stacking multiple images, you get insane levels of detail from a macro shot like this. So how did I do it? Let’s talk about the specifics of this particular shot.
How Was This Picture Made #10: The Answer
We had a lot of good guesses on our tenth “How Was This Picture Made” article, including a couple that were almost entirely spot-on. Congratulations to Photography Life reader Goh Wei Jun for his guess — he will receive a copy of our upcoming eBook, Creative Landscape Photography, as a prize. So, how was this photograph made? This article dives into the entire process.
Guest Post Month
While part of the Photography Life team is on the road filming our next video course on landscape photography, we thought it would be a good idea to start a guest post month dedicated to posting content from our readers. Last year’s guest post month was amazing and we got so many great articles, which were both very educational and inspirational. Well, it is again time to give the chance for our readers to speak out and show off their work! Because many of our readers are as passionate as we are in sharing their knowledge, they often share articles with us in the form of Guest Posts, the best of which we often feature on the site. We would like to invite our dear readers again in participating in a knowledge sharing contest, in which we will reward every writer when their article is posted on the site. If your article is published, we will reward you with a $50 gift card from B&H, Adorama, Amazon or any other store of your choice as a token of appreciation, or if you prefer to be paid instead, we will transfer the sum to your PayPal account. This way, you are rewarded for your contribution even if you do not win the ultimate prize, which speaking of, is going to be amazing this time around! The person who submits the best guest post will be rewarded with the Fuji X-T10 mirrorless camera kit (see our detailed review of the Fuji X-T10), or the equivalent sum towards the purchase of any camera or lens valued at $900, in addition to a full year of SmugMug membership (see our review of SmugMug). We will not limit your contributions, so you could submit as many articles as you would like and get paid for the work. Sounds exciting? Then read on!
KeepSnap Third Place Winner
We are happy to announce the third place winner of our PL + KeepSnap contest/giveaway. Big thanks to everyone who voted! It looks like the majority of those who participated in the poll favored the following portrait of a biker in a forest:
KeepSnap Contest 2nd Place Winner and Poll for 3rd Place
While our KeepSnap contest ended a while ago and we have previously identified the 1st place winner, the winner of the second place has not yet been announced and we have not yet run a poll to choose the third place winner. I definitely let this one fall through the cracks and it has been my fault all along for making such a late announcement. Due to lack of time and my mailbox overflow issues, I have been having a hard time with catching up with everything that’s going on. But, I don’t want to blame it on anything other than myself, so once again, for those who participated in this contest/giveaway, please accept my apologies! So for those who have been waiting, the winner of the second place has been identified – congratulations to Owen Clarke for being randomly selected for the second place!