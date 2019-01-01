Canon T6 vs T6i

Two of the most popular cameras today are the Canon Rebel T6 and T6i (also known as 1300D and 750D). But which one is better for you? The comparison below covers everything you need to know about the T6 and T6i. Although these aren’t particularly new cameras – announced in March 2016 and February 2015 respectively – Canon often puts the T6 and T6i on sale for great prices, while their newer cameras are discounted less frequently.

Canon T6 and T6i Specifications Comparison

Between the two cameras, although the T6 is actually newer, the T6i has better specifications in almost every way. It is the higher-end camera of the two – and if both were the same price, it’s easy to say that the T6i is the better camera.

Here is the specifications comparison of the Canon T6 versus the Canon T6i, including every important feature:

Canon Rebel T6 / EOS 1300D Canon Rebel T6i / EOS 750D Announcement Date March 2016 February 2015 Megapixels 18 24 Autofocus Points 9 19 Continuous Shooting 3 fps 5 fps Touchscreen No Yes LCD Tilt-Flip Capability No Yes Max Video Specs 1920 × 1080p, 30 fps 1920 × 1080p, 60 fps Battery Life 500 photos 440 photos Weight (with battery and card) 485 g 555 g Dimensions (W×H×D) 129.0 × 101.3 × 77.6mm 131.9 × 100.9 × 77.8mm Price (early 2019, with 18-55mm kit lens) $400 $600

Price Differences

As you can see, the Canon T6i beats the Canon T6 in almost every way, aside from minor differences in things like weight and battery life. The biggest win for the Canon T6 is its price – just $400 with an 18-55mm kit lens (as of January 2019, when this article was published). The T6i, by comparison, is $200 more expensive at $600.

Before reading further, you might want to take a minute to check the current prices of the two cameras. The recommendations in the rest of the article are based on those two prices – $400 for the T6 and $600 for the T6i. But Canon sometimes discounts one or the other, or both, so check T6 price and check T6i price here.

A $200 price difference, to me, is about right, and I think it splits the correct choice pretty evenly depending on your needs, with perhaps a slight edge to the T6i in terms of value. So, if the price difference is less than $200 because the T6i is on sale, that’s the one I would get. Or if you find a good deal on the T6 that puts the price difference greater than $200, give the T6 a long look instead.

Which One Should You Get?

The main takeaway from the specifications comparison above is that the Canon T6i is ahead of the T6 in most areas, but not necessarily ones that may matter to you.

Perhaps the biggest benefit of the T6i is that it has a tilt-flip touchscreen rather than a fixed LCD on the back of the camera. Combined with 60 FPS video rather than 30 FPS, the T6i is a definite improvement for filming video of any kind. But not everyone needs those features.

Sports photographers or performance photographers will appreciate the 19-point autofocus system and 5 FPS shooting of the T6i, compared to the 9-point system and 3 FPS shooting of the T6. And landscape photographers who want as much detail as possible will find the 24 megapixel sensor to be a subtle, yet noticeable improvement over 18 megapixels on the T6.

But for other types of photography, these benefits don’t really matter. Portrait photographers would have better luck taking the $200 they’ve saved and buying an off-camera flash kit instead, or putting the money toward a 50mm f/1.8 lens. The same is true of travel photographers buying a camera for vacations; you might not find much value in the T6i’s extra features in that case.

Image quality of the two cameras is very similar, practically the same. The 24 megapixel versus 18 megapixel sensor seems like a big deal, but the difference in maximum print size is actually quite small – and it only appears if your technique is perfect, usually meaning that you used a tripod and the camera’s base ISO. So don’t base your decision on image quality unless you can’t live without an extra 15% print width.

Are the T6i’s benefits worth an extra $200? That depends on a few things, including your budget, and I don’t have any way of knowing your exact situation. But in general, the answer is yes for sports or theater photographers, yes for video shooters, probably so for landscape photographers, and probably not for portrait or travel photographers. Put the money to a good lighting kit, tripod, or lens, and you’ll see more benefits in your final image.

Other Cameras to Consider

As good as the Canon T6 and T6i are, there are many other cameras at this price range which are also worth considering if you’re starting out in photography. Take a look at our detailed comparison of today’s entry-level DSLRs. One takeaway is that the Nikon D3500 sells for the same or similar price to the Canon T6, but has generally better features overall, so you should give it some thought if your heart isn’t set on a Canon. And both the Nikon D5600 and Canon SL2 are worth looking at if you’re looking for cameras in line with the T6i’s price.

Here is an extensive chart comparing all of Canon’s current entry-level DSLR cameras, including both the T6 and T6i:

T6 / 1300D T7 / 2000D / 1500D T6i / 750D T7i / 800D SL2 / 200D Announcement Date March 2016 February 2018 February 2015 February 2017 June 2017 Megapixels 18 24 24 24 24 Autofocus Points 9 9 19 45 9 Continuous Shooting 3 fps 3 fps 5 fps 6 fps 5 fps LCD Tilt-Flip Capability No No Yes Yes Yes Dual Pixel AF No No No Yes Yes Battery Life 500 photos 500 photos 440 photos 600 photos 650 photos Weight (with battery and card) 485 g 475 g 555 g 532 g 453 g Price (early 2019, with 18-55mm kit lens) $400 $500 $600 $750 $600

Also keep in mind that the T6 and T6i cameras have several mirrorless competitors as well. The main ones around this price point are the Sony A5100 and A6000, Fuji X-A5, and Canon’s own M50. Personally, I believe DSLRs at this price are often better value if you don’t mind their large size, but you may find a good deal on one of these mirrorless options that makes it the better purchase.

Sample photos taken with these cameras or other competitors of the T6 and T6i:

Conclusion

Hopefully this article gives you a good idea whether the Canon Rebel T6 or T6i is a better choice for your needs. If there’s a feature on the T6i you can’t live without – maybe the tilt-flip screen or the 60 FPS video, for example – you already know your choice.

If you’re still unsure, wait until one of these cameras goes on sale and you find a good deal. Or, if your budget allows it, just buy the T6i. It’s the more advanced camera between the two, and the worst case scenario is that you don’t end up using its more advanced features.

At the end of the day, you really can’t go wrong either way. Both the T6 and T6i are highly capable cameras which can help you capture amazing images – and the same can be said about essentially all their competitors at this price point.