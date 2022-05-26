Canon EOS R10 vs Canon EOS R7

Canon’s newly-announced EOS R10 and EOS R7 are both aps-c cameras and part of the mirrorless R System. Although they share some similarities in features, they’re aimed at separate audiences and have plenty of important differences. This article compares the two cameras, including their construction and detailed specifications.

Canon EOS R10 vs EOS R7 Size and Button Layout

The EOS R10 is a midrange camera that’s more consumer-oriented, whereas the EOS R7 is a more advanced camera with a heftier build quality. Neither camera is particularly large, but the EOS R10 is the more portable of the two. The following images are to scale.

Front view:





Top view:

Back view:

Alongside the differences in size, the EOS R7 also has a slightly more advanced control layout. Note the additional dial on the back and the dedicated ISO button on the top of the EOS R7. These features will be appreciated by advanced photographers who want quick manual controls. That said, the EOS R10’s layout is still reasonably advanced, including a dedicated AF-On button and joystick that are usually found only on higher-end cameras.

Canon EOS R10 vs EOS R7 Specifications

Below is a detailed comparison of the features offered by the Canon EOS R10 and Canon EOS R7:

Camera Feature Canon EOS R10 Canon EOS R7 Sensor Resolution 24.2 MP 32.5 MP Low-Pass Filter Yes Yes Sensor Type CMOS CMOS In-Body Image Stabilization No Yes, 5-Axis Sensor Size 22.3 × 14.9 mm (APS-C) 22.3 × 14.8 mm (APS-C) Image Size 6000 × 4000 6960 × 4640 Pixel Size 3.72 µm 3.20 µm Image Processor DIGIC X DIGIC X Viewfinder Electronic / EVF Electronic / EVF Viewfinder Type / Resolution OLED / 2.36 Million Dots OLED / 3.69 Million Dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Viewfinder Magnification 0.95× 1.15× Built-in Flash Yes No Flash Sync Speed, Mechanical 1/200 1/250 Flash Sync Speed, Electronic 1/250 1/320 Storage Media 1× SD, UHS-II Compatible 2x SD, UHS-II Compatible Maximum FPS, Mechanical 15 FPS 15 FPS Maximum FPS, Electronic 23 FPS 30 FPS Buffer Capacity (Lossless Compressed RAW) 21 frames (23 FPS), 29 Frames (15 FPS) 42 frames (30 FPS), 51 Frames (15 FPS) Buffer Capacity (Lossy Compressed C-RAW) 43 frames (23 FPS), 157 Frames (15 FPS) 93 Frames (30 FPS), 187 Frames (15 FPS) Max Shutter Speed 1/4000 (Mechanical and Electronic) 1/8000 (Mechanical), 1/16,000 (Electronic) Electronic Front-Curtain Shutter Yes Yes Exposure Metering Sensor 384-Zone Metering 384-Zone Metering Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Expanded Low ISO None None Highest Native ISO ISO 32,000 ISO 32,000 Expanded High ISO ISO 51,200 ISO 51,200 Autofocus System Dual Pixel Phase Detect AF Dual Pixel Phase Detect AF Focus Points 651 651 Low-Light AF Sensitivity (f/2 Standardized) -2.5 to 21.5 EV -3.5 to 21.5 EV Internal Video Modes H.264 4:2:0 8-Bit, or H.265 4:2:2 10-Bit H.264 4:2:0 8-Bit, or H.265 4:2:2 10-Bit Canon C-Log Video Recording No Yes Video Maximum Resolution 4K UHD @ up to 60p 4K UHD @ up to 60p Mandatory Video Crop Yes, 1.6× Mandatory Crop at 4K 60p No Headphone Socket No Yes Articulating LCD Yes Yes Touchscreen Yes Yes LCD Size 3.0″ Diagonal LCD 3.0″ Diagonal LCD LCD Resolution 1,040,000 dots 1,620,000 dots Built-in GPS No No Wi-Fi Yes Yes Bluetooth Yes, 4.2 Yes, 4.2 Battery Canon LP-E17 Canon LP-E6NH/LP-E6N/LP-E6 Battery Life (CIPA) 430 Shots (LCD),260 Shots (EVF) 770 Shots (LCD), 500 Shots (EVF) Weather Sealed Body No Yes USB Version Type-C 2.0 Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 Weight (Including Battery and Card) 429 g (0.95 lbs) 612 g (1.35 lbs) Dimensions (W×H×D) 123 × 88 × 83 mm (4.8 × 3.5 × 3.3 in.) 132 × 90 × 92 mm (5.2 × 3.6 × 3.6 in.) MSRP, Body Only $979 (Pre-Order/Check Price) $1,499 (Pre-Order/Check Price)

Summary and Recommendations

As expected, the EOS R7 has more wins in its column than the EOS R10. The most important benefits of the R7 are the higher-res sensor, dual card slots, bigger buffer, and in-body image stabilization. A headline difference between the two cameras is 23 FPS shooting on the EOS R10 compared to 30 FPS shooting on the EOS R7, although personally, I think 23 FPS is already enough for 99.9% of applications. Remember that 24 FPS is already considered video.

Other differences here and there may be relevant to the types of photography that you do. The EOS R7 has better battery life, while the EOS R10 is smaller and more portable, as the construction comparison showed. The weather sealing and video features on the EOS R7 are also a bit more advanced than on the EOS R10.

Of course, the EOS R10 is lower in price by $520. That’s a lot of money to save, or to spend on other gear like a better lens or sturdier tripod. I’ll put it this way: a 24 megapixel camera with a good lens and a stable platform will give you sharper images than a 33 megapixel camera without them, every time.

Which one of these cameras would I recommend? The choice is actually pretty easy. If you’re planning to use this camera for advanced or even pro-level sports and wildlife photography, I would pick the EOS R7. The higher resolution lets you put more pixels on a distant subject, while the bigger buffer lets you take longer bursts of images before the camera slows down. Other features like dual card slots and better weather sealing are also nice to have.

Meanwhile, if you don’t plan to photograph those subjects very often – or even if you do, but you’re on a budget and want to put more money toward lenses – go with the EOS R10. It’s still extremely capable for sports and wildlife, thanks to the high frame rate and essentially the same autofocus system as the EOS R7. The R10’s 24 megapixel resolution also isn’t too much lower than 33 MP anyway, so landscape and other photographers don’t need to worry.

I hope that helps you choose between the Canon EOS R10 and EOS R7. Both cameras should be very capable in the right hands, and neither one is a bad choice even though they’re geared toward different photographers. Let me know below if you have any questions about how the two cameras measure up.