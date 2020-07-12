With Canon releasing its 45 MP EOS R5 monster, some of our readers might wonder how it compares to its 2-year old Nikon Z7 rival, which also features a similar-resolution image sensor. Camera manufacturers often leapfrog each other, so it is normal for one manufacturer to have a competitive advantage until a real competitor is announced. Although Nikon is likely to release a real competitor to the EOS R5 in the form of the upcoming Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera, that camera does not yet exist, so it is pointless to attempt to make any comparisons at this time. Without a doubt, the Canon EOS R5 is a ground-breaking camera that will force all other camera manufacturers to innovate, which is good for everyone.

Canon EOS R5 vs Nikon Z7 Ergonomics Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two cameras differ ergonomically. First, we will start from the front view of the two cameras:

While both cameras have their slight differences in terms of buttons and camera model marking placements, I personally prefer the overall aesthetics of the Canon EOS R5, which looks quite sleek when compared to the Z7. I wish Canon included another function button on the front of the camera though – it feels like such a high-end camera would benefit from more customizable buttons.

Next, let’s take a look at how the two cameras appear from the top:

Here, both cameras have their brand differences, with Canon’s traditional Multi-Function button and top dial, and Nikon’s three-button layout on the grip. Both cameras seem to have deep, comfortable grips covered with rubber, so they should provide similar handling experience. Nikon has a more traditional PASM dial approach, whereas Canon went with the more modern Mode button / Dial, which is a copy of what we have previously seen on the Canon EOS R.

Lastly, here is how the two cameras compare when we look at their backs:

Once again, the main differences have to do with different ergonomics specific to each brand. Canon uses a large rotary dial on the back of the camera and a top button-heavy layout, whereas Nikon uses a multi-selector button with an “OK” button in the middle, while pushing more buttons to the bottom of the camera.

I would say the main difference here is the LCD screen. Canon uses a flip-out articulating LCD screen, whereas Nikon’s LCD screen can only tilt up and down. Both have their pros and cons, but the flip-out screen has a distinct advantage for vlogging, since one can see themselves while recording videos. It can also work reasonably well for vertical shooting, something the Nikon Z7 would have challenges with.

Overall, both cameras are superb ergonomically, and I cannot say that one has any serious advantages over the other. If you are a Canon shooter, you will feel right at home with the EOS R5, whereas Nikon shooters will likely prefer the ergonomics of the Z7.

Canon EOS R5 vs Nikon Z7 Specifications Comparison

While both cameras are excellent ergonomically and have very few functional differences, they are completely different when it comes to their capabilities. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the two cameras side-by-side:

Camera Feature Canon EOS R5 Nikon Z7 Sensor Resolution 45.0 MP 45.7 MP Low-Pass Filter Yes, High Resolution OLPF No Sensor Type CMOS BSI CMOS In-Body Image Stabilization Yes, 5-axis Yes, 5-axis Sensor Size 36.0 x 24.0mm 35.9 x 23.9mm Image Size 8192 x 5464 8256 x 5504 Pixel Size 4.40µ 4.35µ Image Processor DIGIC X EXPEED 6 Viewfinder Electronic / EVF Electronic / EVF Viewfinder Type / Resolution OLED / 5.76 Million Dots OLED / 3.69 Million Dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Viewfinder Magnification 0.76x 0.80x Built-in Flash No No Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/200 Storage Media 1x CFexpress, 1x SD UHS II 1x XQD / CFexpress Continuous Shooting Speed M / E 12 FPS / 20 FPS 8 FPS / 8 FPS Buffer Capacity (RAW, 14-bit Lossless Compressed) 180 19 Max Shutter Speed 1/8000 1/8000 Electronic Front-Curtain Shutter Yes Yes Exposure Metering Sensor 384-Zone Metering TTL metering using camera image sensor Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 64 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-51,200 ISO 64-25,600 Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF Hybrid PDAF Focus Points 1053 493 Low-Light Sensitivity -6 to 20 EV -2 to 19 EV Video Maximum Resolution 8K DCI @ up to 30p, 4K DCI @ up to 120p 4K @ up to 30p, 1080p @ up to 120p Video Crop Full sensor width Full sensor width HDMI Out / LOG 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI Output / Yes 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI Output / Yes Audio Recording Yes Yes Articulating LCD Yes, Full Yes, Tilting Touchscreen Yes Yes LCD Size 3.2″ Diagonal LCD 3.2″ Diagonal LCD LCD Resolution 2,100,000 dots 2,100,000 dots Built-in GPS No No Wi-Fi / Band 802.11a/ac/b/g/n / 2.4 GHz and 5 Ghz 802.11a/ac/b/g/n / 2.4 Ghz and 5 Ghz Bluetooth Yes, 5.0 Yes, 4.2 Battery Canon LP-E6NH EN-EL15b Battery Life (CIPA) 320 shots 330 shots Weather Sealed Body Yes Yes USB Version Type-C 3.1 Type-C 3.1 Weight (Camera Body Only) 650g 585g Dimensions 138 x 97.5 x 88.0mm 134 x 100.5 x 67.5mm MSRP $3,899 (check current price) $3,399 (check current price)

From the above specifications, we can clearly see that the Canon EOS R5 has more powerful features compared to the Nikon Z7. As a stills camera, it is capable of shooting 12 FPS continuously with its mechanical shutter and 20 FPS using the electronic shutter, while the Nikon Z7 is capped to 8 FPS in high-speed continuous shooting mode (only 5.5 FPS normally) for both. The EOS R5 has a huge buffer of 180 images when shooting in RAW, which allows the camera to shoot for a whopping 15 seconds without filling the buffer. In comparison, the Nikon Z7 will slow down to a crawl in about 2 seconds – a huge difference for shooting action!

The Canon EOS R5 also has a much better low-light autofocus sensitivity range of -6 to 20 EV, while the Nikon Z7 is limited to -2 to 19 EV. The EOS R5 is equipped with Canon’s new Dual Pixel CMOS AF II hybrid autofocus system with 1053 focus points, while Nikon utilizes a 493-point hybrid autofocus system.

Another huge advantage of the EOS R5 is the dual memory card slots. Both Nikon and Canon got a lot of heat for only including a single memory card slot on their first-generation mirrorless cameras, so Canon made sure to address the problem with the release of the EOS R5 and EOS R6. The EOS R5 has one CFexpress slot, and one SD UHS-II slot, while the Nikon Z7 only has one XQD / CFexpress compatible memory card slot.

Video shooters will obviously prefer 8K DCI video shooting capabilities of the Canon EOS R5, but at this time it is hard to say how usable it is going to be in the real world. Canon did not do a proper job with the thermal design of the EOS R5, and it looks like the camera will overheat after 30 minutes of use. Spencer and I have been using the Nikon Z7 cameras for 4K video shooting and we have not yet encountered any issues with the camera overheating. Still, I have to say that it is pretty incredible that the EOS R5 can shoot 8K DCI 10-bit video both internally and externally – an amazing achievement by Canon for sure! Given how fast this camera can shoot, Canon was able to overcome a lot of technical challenges with its sensor and image processor. I don’t think the Nikon Z7 EXPEED processor would be able to handle such data throughput, not even close.

Other than these key differences, there are a few other minor advantages to the EOS R5. Its OLED viewfinder has more resolution (5.76 million dots vs 3.69), the LCD screen is fully articulating (while the Z7 LCD screen is tilt-only) and the EOS R5 uses the newer Bluetooth 5.0 specification.

Nikon only has a few areas where it stands out. It has a base ISO of 64, its viewfinder has a slightly larger 0.80x magnification, and it is slightly lighter at 585 grams vs 650 grams. The biggest advantage of the Nikon Z7 is its price. Although Nikon introduced the Z7 at $3,399 MSRP (which is already $500 lower than the Canon EOS R5), the camera can be bought today for $2,800 or less, with all kinds of goodies to boot.

When it comes to lenses, Canon has done an excellent job with releasing powerful RF lenses for its mirrorless system. Lenses like the new Canon RF 100-500mm f/4-7.1L IS USM, the RF 600mm f/11 IS STM and the RF 800 f/11 IS STM are much needed for the Nikon Z system. As of today, Nikon does not have a single super-telephoto lens for the Nikon Z mount, and its Z 70-200mm f/2.8 has been delayed for too long. While Nikon has done a great job with its lightweight zoom and prime lenses, it has been quite slow at releasing fast, professional-grade lenses.