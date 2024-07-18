The Canon EOS R5 II and the Canon EOS R1 are two full-frame cameras from Canon released at exactly the same time. The R5 Mark II is an upgrade to Canon’s popular high-resolution R5, and the R1 is a flagship with a hefty price. How do they compare? Read on to find out!

Canon EOS R5 II vs Canon EOS R1 Specifications Comparison

Camera Feature Canon EOS R5 II Canon EOS R1 Announced July 2024 July 2024 Camera Type Mirrorless Mirrorless Sensor Type Stacked CMOS Stacked CMOS Image Processor DIGIC X + Accelerator DIGIC X + Accelerator Resolution 45.0 MP 24.0 MP Pixel Dimensions 8192×5464 6000×4000 Sensor Dimensions 36.0 x 24.0 mm (Full Frame) 36.0 x 24.0 mm (Full Frame) Sensor Pixel Size 4.39µ 6.00µ Low Pass Filter Yes Yes IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) Yes Yes Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Max Native ISO ISO 51,200 ISO 102,400 Extended ISOs ISO 50-102,400 ISO 50-409,600 High-Resolution Sensor Shift No No Focus Stack Bracketing Yes Yes Pre-Shoot Burst Mode Yes Yes Fastest Shutter Speed 1/32,000 1/64,000 Longest Shutter Speed 30 seconds 30 seconds Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter) 12 FPS 12 FPS Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter) 30 FPS 40 FPS Notes for High FPS Shooting None None Buffer Size (Raw) 93 frames (30 FPS), 230 frames (12 FPS) Over 1000 frames (40 FPS) Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF Hybrid PDAF Autofocus Points 1053 1053 Photographer's-Eye-Sensing AF Yes Yes Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100) -6 EV -6 EV Standard Flash Sync Speed 1/250 1/320 Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown Yes Yes Video Features Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal) 12 bits 12 bits Maximum Video Bit Depth (External) 12 bits 12 bits Raw Video Yes Yes 8K Maximum Framerate 60 FPS N/A 6K Maximum Framerate N/A 60 FPS 4K Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 120 FPS 1080P Maximum Framerate 240 FPS 240 FPS Additional Video Crop Factor No No Chroma Subsampling 4:2:2 4:2:2 Video Recording Limit No limit No limit Physical and Other Features Card Slots 2 2 Slot 1 Type CFExpress Type B CFExpress Type B Slot 2 Type SD (UHS-II) CFExpress Type B Rear LCD Size (Diagonal) 3.2 in 3.2 in Rear LCD Resolution 2.1 million dots 2.1 million dots Articulating LCD Fully Articulating Fully Articulating Touchscreen Yes Yes Viewfinder EVF EVF Viewfinder Magnification 0.76x 0.9x Viewfinder Resolution 5.76 million dots 9.44 million dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Voice Memo Yes Yes Headphone Jack Yes Yes Microphone Jack Yes Yes Built-in Flash No No Bluetooth Yes Yes WiFi Yes Yes USB Type Type C 3.2 Gen 2 Type C 3.2 Gen 2 Battery Type LP-E6P LP-E19 Weather Sealed Yes Yes Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card) 746 g (1.64 lbs.) 1115 g (2.46 lbs.) Dimensions (LxHxD) 139 x 101 x 94 mm (5.5 x 4.0 x 3.7″) 158 x 150 x 107 mm (6.2 x 5.9 x 4.2″)1 Price Comparison MSRP, Body Only $4300 (Check Current Price) $6300 (Check Current Price) Used Prices Canon EOS R5 II Used Prices Canon EOS R1 Used Prices 1The Canon EOS R1's official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 20mm were added to the EOS R3's depth measurement in this table.

Summary and Recommendations

The R5 Mark II and R1 are certainly impressive cameras. Both have stacked sensors, and both share much of the latest of Canon’s technology, such as action-priority autofocus, pre-capture, eye-controlled autofocus points, and Canon’s new accelerator chip.

However, there are also some major differences, starting with their size and body style. Some photographers will prefer the smaller EOS R5 Mark II thanks to its much better portability, while others will prefer the more professional-oriented EOS R1 style with the integrated grip and longer battery life.

But as for the cameras’ capabilities, the real question is, what does the R1 offer over the R5 II? And is it worth the extra $2000 dollars?

While the EOS R5 Mark II is fast, the EOS R1 is faster, with a higher burst rate of 40FPS over 30FPS of the R5 II. It’s also got a much larger buffer of over 1000 frames compared to the 93 frames of the R5 Mark II, which indicates that the R1 is truly made for intense and sustained photography over many hours. The R1 also has a larger, more advanced viewfinder with 9.44 million dots.

On the other hand, the R1 has a 24MP sensor. This keeps up with Canon’s tradition of keeping their flagship 1D series lower resolution. And this isn’t surprising – the 1D series was always a favorite of sports and photojournalism, and for those fields, sometimes a lower resolution is even desired.

Personally, I don’t see this as a bad thing. Most people should undoubtedly get the R5 Mark II between these two cameras. Serious professionals who shoot sports and broadcast work, or use their camera as a hammer, already know they need the Canon R1.

What does the Canon EOS R5 II offer over the Canon EOS R1?

1.88 times more megapixels (45.0MP vs 24.0MP)

Lighter weight (445g lighter or about 1.7 times lighter)

Much lower price, costing $2000 less

What does the Canon EOS R1 offer over the Canon EOS R5 II?