Canon EOS R5 II vs Canon EOS R1

The Canon EOS R5 II and the Canon EOS R1 are two full-frame cameras from Canon released at exactly the same time. The R5 Mark II is an upgrade to Canon’s popular high-resolution R5, and the R1 is a flagship with a hefty price. How do they compare? Read on to find out!

Canon EOS R5 II vs Canon EOS R1 Specifications Comparison

Camera FeatureCanon EOS R5 IICanon EOS R1
AnnouncedJuly 2024July 2024
Camera TypeMirrorlessMirrorless
Sensor TypeStacked CMOSStacked CMOS
Image ProcessorDIGIC X + AcceleratorDIGIC X + Accelerator
Resolution45.0 MP24.0 MP
Pixel Dimensions8192×54646000×4000
Sensor Dimensions36.0 x 24.0 mm (Full Frame)36.0 x 24.0 mm (Full Frame)
Sensor Pixel Size4.39µ6.00µ
Low Pass FilterYesYes
IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)YesYes
Base ISOISO 100ISO 100
Max Native ISOISO 51,200ISO 102,400
Extended ISOsISO 50-102,400ISO 50-409,600
High-Resolution Sensor ShiftNoNo
Focus Stack BracketingYesYes
Pre-Shoot Burst ModeYesYes
Fastest Shutter Speed1/32,0001/64,000
Longest Shutter Speed30 seconds30 seconds
Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)12 FPS12 FPS
Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)30 FPS40 FPS
Notes for High FPS ShootingNoneNone
Buffer Size (Raw)93 frames (30 FPS), 230 frames (12 FPS)Over 1000 frames (40 FPS)
Autofocus SystemHybrid PDAFHybrid PDAF
Autofocus Points10531053
Photographer’s-Eye-Sensing AFYesYes
Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100)-6 EV-6 EV
Standard Flash Sync Speed1/2501/320
Curtain to Protect Sensor at ShutdownYesYes
Video Features
Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)12 bits12 bits
Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)12 bits12 bits
Raw VideoYesYes
8K Maximum Framerate60 FPSN/A
6K Maximum FramerateN/A60 FPS
4K Maximum Framerate120 FPS120 FPS
1080P Maximum Framerate240 FPS240 FPS
Additional Video Crop FactorNoNo
Chroma Subsampling4:2:24:2:2
Video Recording LimitNo limitNo limit
Physical and Other Features
Card Slots22
Slot 1 TypeCFExpress Type BCFExpress Type B
Slot 2 TypeSD (UHS-II)CFExpress Type B
Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)3.2 in3.2 in
Rear LCD Resolution2.1 million dots2.1 million dots
Articulating LCDFully ArticulatingFully Articulating
TouchscreenYesYes
ViewfinderEVFEVF
Viewfinder Magnification0.76x0.9x
Viewfinder Resolution5.76 million dots9.44 million dots
Viewfinder Coverage100%100%
Voice MemoYesYes
Headphone JackYesYes
Microphone JackYesYes
Built-in FlashNoNo
BluetoothYesYes
WiFiYesYes
USB TypeType C 3.2 Gen 2Type C 3.2 Gen 2
Battery TypeLP-E6PLP-E19
Weather SealedYesYes
Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)746 g (1.64 lbs.)1115 g (2.46 lbs.)
Dimensions (LxHxD)139 x 101 x 94 mm (5.5 x 4.0 x 3.7″)158 x 150 x 107 mm (6.2 x 5.9 x 4.2″)1
Price Comparison
MSRP, Body Only$4300 (Check Current Price)$6300 (Check Current Price)
Used PricesCanon EOS R5 II Used PricesCanon EOS R1 Used Prices
1The Canon EOS R1’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 20mm were added to the EOS R3’s depth measurement in this table.
Summary and Recommendations

The R5 Mark II and R1 are certainly impressive cameras. Both have stacked sensors, and both share much of the latest of Canon’s technology, such as action-priority autofocus, pre-capture, eye-controlled autofocus points, and Canon’s new accelerator chip.

However, there are also some major differences, starting with their size and body style. Some photographers will prefer the smaller EOS R5 Mark II thanks to its much better portability, while others will prefer the more professional-oriented EOS R1 style with the integrated grip and longer battery life.

But as for the cameras’ capabilities, the real question is, what does the R1 offer over the R5 II? And is it worth the extra $2000 dollars?

While the EOS R5 Mark II is fast, the EOS R1 is faster, with a higher burst rate of 40FPS over 30FPS of the R5 II. It’s also got a much larger buffer of over 1000 frames compared to the 93 frames of the R5 Mark II, which indicates that the R1 is truly made for intense and sustained photography over many hours. The R1 also has a larger, more advanced viewfinder with 9.44 million dots.

On the other hand, the R1 has a 24MP sensor. This keeps up with Canon’s tradition of keeping their flagship 1D series lower resolution. And this isn’t surprising – the 1D series was always a favorite of sports and photojournalism, and for those fields, sometimes a lower resolution is even desired.

Personally, I don’t see this as a bad thing. Most people should undoubtedly get the R5 Mark II between these two cameras. Serious professionals who shoot sports and broadcast work, or use their camera as a hammer, already know they need the Canon R1.

What does the Canon EOS R5 II offer over the Canon EOS R1?

  • 1.88 times more megapixels (45.0MP vs 24.0MP)
  • Lighter weight (445g lighter or about 1.7 times lighter)
  • Much lower price, costing $2000 less

What does the Canon EOS R1 offer over the Canon EOS R5 II?

  • Faster burst rate
  • Integrated grip and tank-like build quality
  • Higher resolution electronic viewfinder with more magnification

About Jason Polak

Jason Polak is a bird and wildlife photographer from Ottawa, Canada. He has been interested in photography ever since he received a disposable film camera as a small child. His career as a mathematician led him to move to Australia in 2016, where he started seeing colorful parrots. A few casual shots with a lens completely unsuitable for birds got him hooked, and now wildlife photography is his biggest passion. Jason loves to show the beauty of animals to the world through photography, and one of his lifelong goals is to photograph five thousand species of birds. You can see more of Jason's work on his website or on his YouTube channel.

