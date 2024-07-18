The Canon EOS R3 and EOS R1 are from two different camera lines, but they share a lot of similarities. Both are high-speed cameras with 24 megapixel sensors and integrated grips. Some photographers have even dismissed the more advanced EOS R1 as a mere “EOS R3 Mark II.” But how do their features compare?

In truth, saying that the EOS R1 should have been called the EOS R3 Mark II may be accurate. But the two cameras do have some meaningful differences, as you’ll see in the comparison below.

Canon EOS R3 vs Canon EOS R1 Specifications Comparison

Camera Feature Canon EOS R3 Canon EOS R1 Announced September 2021 July 2024 Camera Type Mirrorless Mirrorless Sensor Type Stacked CMOS Stacked CMOS Image Processor DIGIC X DIGIC X + Accelerator Resolution 24.0 MP 24.0 MP Pixel Dimensions 6000×4000 6000×4000 Sensor Dimensions 36.0 x 24.0 mm (Full Frame) 36.0 x 24.0 mm (Full Frame) Sensor Pixel Size 6.00µ 6.00µ Low Pass Filter Yes Yes IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) Yes Yes Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Max Native ISO ISO 102,400 ISO 102,400 Extended ISOs ISO 50-204,800 ISO 50-409,600 High-Resolution Sensor Shift No No Focus Stack Bracketing Yes Yes Pre-Shoot Burst Mode No Yes Fastest Shutter Speed 1/64,000 1/64,000 Longest Shutter Speed 30 seconds 30 seconds Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter) 12 FPS 12 FPS Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter) 30 FPS 40 FPS Notes for High FPS Shooting 195 FPS is possible, but only for 0.25 seconds of shooting. Auto exposure is locked at this FPS. None Buffer Size (Raw) 420 frames (30 FPS) Over 1000 frames (40 FPS) Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF Hybrid PDAF Autofocus Points 1053 1053 Photographer's-Eye-Sensing AF Yes Yes Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100) -6 EV -6 EV Standard Flash Sync Speed 1/250 1/320 Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown Yes Yes Video Features Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal) 12 bits 12 bits Maximum Video Bit Depth (External) 12 bits 12 bits Raw Video Yes Yes 6K Maximum Framerate 60 FPS 60 FPS 4K Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 120 FPS 1080P Maximum Framerate 240 FPS 240 FPS Additional Video Crop Factor No No Chroma Subsampling 4:2:2 4:2:2 Video Recording Limit 360 min No limit Physical and Other Features Card Slots 2 2 Slot 1 Type CFExpress Type B CFExpress Type B Slot 2 Type SD (UHS-II) CFExpress Type B Rear LCD Size (Diagonal) 3.2 in 3.2 in Rear LCD Resolution 4.2 million dots 2.1 million dots Articulating LCD Fully Articulating Fully Articulating Touchscreen Yes Yes Viewfinder EVF EVF Viewfinder Magnification 0.76x 0.9x Viewfinder Resolution 5.76 million dots 9.44 million dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Voice Memo Yes Yes Headphone Jack Yes Yes Microphone Jack Yes Yes Built-in Flash No No Bluetooth Yes Yes WiFi Yes Yes USB Type Type C 3.2 Gen 2 Type C 3.2 Gen 2 Battery Type LP-E19 LP-E19 Weather Sealed Yes Yes Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card) 1015 g (2.24 lbs.) 1115 g (2.46 lbs.) Dimensions (LxHxD) 150 x 143 x 107 mm (5.9 x 5.6 x 4.2″)1 158 x 150 x 107 mm (6.2 x 5.9 x 4.2″)2 Price Comparison MSRP, Body Only $6000 (Check Current Price) $6300 (Check Current Price) Used Prices Canon EOS R3 Used Prices Canon EOS R1 Used Prices 1The Canon EOS R3's official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 20mm were added to the EOS R3's depth measurement in this table. 2The Canon EOS R1's official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 20mm were added to the EOS R3's depth measurement in this table.

Summary and Recommendations

There are a few key areas where the EOS R1 is an improvement over the EOS R3. First – and probably the biggest – is that the EOS R1 features a pre-release burst mode that allows you to buffer images up to 0.5 seconds before the shutter button is fully pressed. This is very useful for photographing subjects that move more quickly than the human reaction time. Even just this feature may be enough to convince some EOS R3 owners to upgrade to the R1.

Second is the burst rate. Although the EOS R3 already managed a very impressive 30 FPS burst for 420 frames (representing 14 seconds of continuous shooting), the EOS R1 maintains 40 FPS for over 1000 frames. Will there be times that 30 FPS is not enough, and it takes 40 FPS to capture the perfect moment? Sure – although other times, it will just mean more data to sift through later.

Then there’s my favorite new improvement on the EOS R1, which is the bigger viewfinder. I’m a big fan of sharp, high-quality viewfinders that give you the best possible view of your subject. I think it helps for everything from composition to autofocus (easier to follow a fast-moving subject if you can see it better). The R1’s new EVF has almost twice the resolution of the R3’s, and the magnification has received a major boost from 0.76x to 0.90x.

Finally, although it will be a while before we can test the two cameras side by side, the new DIGIC Accelerator processor on the EOS R1, which supplements the existing DIGIC X processor, should improve its autofocus speed and tracking capabilities in difficult situations.

Taken together, these improvements should allow the EOS R1 to capture well-focused photos of subjects that are beyond even the EOS R3’s capabilities. Both cameras are certainly excellent for photographing fast-moving action, but the EOS R1 clearly has the edge. Enough that it deserves its own product line, and the coveted #1 spot in Canon’s lineup? I leave that up to you.

Finally, there are a couple of advantages of the EOS R3 worth mentioning. The most obvious would be the price. Even though the EOS R3’s MSRP is $6000 (only $300 less than you’d pay for the R1), ongoing sales have lowered its price substantially, sometimes as low as $4000. That would represent enough to cover a high-end lens. Second, the EOS R3 is a little lighter and smaller – though both are huge cameras, so the difference may not matter much to you.

Which one should you get? If your budget allows, the EOS R1 is the better camera of these two. But if the difference in price forces you to compromise on the lens that you would want, go with the EOS R3 instead. The price has never been better, and at the end of the day, both cameras will take the same quality photos. It’s just a matter of how much you’d be willing to pay for the EOS R1’s handful of advantages.