The Canon EOS R3 and EOS R1 are from two different camera lines, but they share a lot of similarities. Both are high-speed cameras with 24 megapixel sensors and integrated grips. Some photographers have even dismissed the more advanced EOS R1 as a mere “EOS R3 Mark II.” But how do their features compare?
In truth, saying that the EOS R1 should have been called the EOS R3 Mark II may be accurate. But the two cameras do have some meaningful differences, as you’ll see in the comparison below.
Canon EOS R3 vs Canon EOS R1 Specifications Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Canon EOS R3
|Canon EOS R1
|Announced
|September 2021
|July 2024
|Camera Type
|Mirrorless
|Mirrorless
|Sensor Type
|Stacked CMOS
|Stacked CMOS
|Image Processor
|DIGIC X
|DIGIC X + Accelerator
|Resolution
|24.0 MP
|24.0 MP
|Pixel Dimensions
|6000×4000
|6000×4000
|Sensor Dimensions
|36.0 x 24.0 mm (Full Frame)
|36.0 x 24.0 mm (Full Frame)
|Sensor Pixel Size
|6.00µ
|6.00µ
|Low Pass Filter
|Yes
|Yes
|IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)
|Yes
|Yes
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Max Native ISO
|ISO 102,400
|ISO 102,400
|Extended ISOs
|ISO 50-204,800
|ISO 50-409,600
|High-Resolution Sensor Shift
|No
|No
|Focus Stack Bracketing
|Yes
|Yes
|Pre-Shoot Burst Mode
|No
|Yes
|Fastest Shutter Speed
|1/64,000
|1/64,000
|Longest Shutter Speed
|30 seconds
|30 seconds
|Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)
|12 FPS
|12 FPS
|Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)
|30 FPS
|40 FPS
|Notes for High FPS Shooting
|195 FPS is possible, but only for 0.25 seconds of shooting. Auto exposure is locked at this FPS.
|None
|Buffer Size (Raw)
|420 frames (30 FPS)
|Over 1000 frames (40 FPS)
|Autofocus System
|Hybrid PDAF
|Hybrid PDAF
|Autofocus Points
|1053
|1053
|Photographer’s-Eye-Sensing AF
|Yes
|Yes
|Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100)
|-6 EV
|-6 EV
|Standard Flash Sync Speed
|1/250
|1/320
|Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown
|Yes
|Yes
Video Features
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)
|12 bits
|12 bits
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)
|12 bits
|12 bits
|Raw Video
|Yes
|Yes
|6K Maximum Framerate
|60 FPS
|60 FPS
|4K Maximum Framerate
|120 FPS
|120 FPS
|1080P Maximum Framerate
|240 FPS
|240 FPS
|Additional Video Crop Factor
|No
|No
|Chroma Subsampling
|4:2:2
|4:2:2
|Video Recording Limit
|360 min
|No limit
Physical and Other Features
|Card Slots
|2
|2
|Slot 1 Type
|CFExpress Type B
|CFExpress Type B
|Slot 2 Type
|SD (UHS-II)
|CFExpress Type B
|Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)
|3.2 in
|3.2 in
|Rear LCD Resolution
|4.2 million dots
|2.1 million dots
|Articulating LCD
|Fully Articulating
|Fully Articulating
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Viewfinder
|EVF
|EVF
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.76x
|0.9x
|Viewfinder Resolution
|5.76 million dots
|9.44 million dots
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Voice Memo
|Yes
|Yes
|Headphone Jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphone Jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Flash
|No
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|WiFi
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type C 3.2 Gen 2
|Type C 3.2 Gen 2
|Battery Type
|LP-E19
|LP-E19
|Weather Sealed
|Yes
|Yes
|Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)
|1015 g (2.24 lbs.)
|1115 g (2.46 lbs.)
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|150 x 143 x 107 mm (5.9 x 5.6 x 4.2″)1
|158 x 150 x 107 mm (6.2 x 5.9 x 4.2″)2
Price Comparison
|MSRP, Body Only
|$6000 (Check Current Price)
|$6300 (Check Current Price)
|Used Prices
|Canon EOS R3 Used Prices
|Canon EOS R1 Used Prices
|1The Canon EOS R3’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 20mm were added to the EOS R3’s depth measurement in this table.
|2The Canon EOS R1’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 20mm were added to the EOS R3’s depth measurement in this table.
Summary and Recommendations
There are a few key areas where the EOS R1 is an improvement over the EOS R3. First – and probably the biggest – is that the EOS R1 features a pre-release burst mode that allows you to buffer images up to 0.5 seconds before the shutter button is fully pressed. This is very useful for photographing subjects that move more quickly than the human reaction time. Even just this feature may be enough to convince some EOS R3 owners to upgrade to the R1.
Second is the burst rate. Although the EOS R3 already managed a very impressive 30 FPS burst for 420 frames (representing 14 seconds of continuous shooting), the EOS R1 maintains 40 FPS for over 1000 frames. Will there be times that 30 FPS is not enough, and it takes 40 FPS to capture the perfect moment? Sure – although other times, it will just mean more data to sift through later.
Then there’s my favorite new improvement on the EOS R1, which is the bigger viewfinder. I’m a big fan of sharp, high-quality viewfinders that give you the best possible view of your subject. I think it helps for everything from composition to autofocus (easier to follow a fast-moving subject if you can see it better). The R1’s new EVF has almost twice the resolution of the R3’s, and the magnification has received a major boost from 0.76x to 0.90x.
Finally, although it will be a while before we can test the two cameras side by side, the new DIGIC Accelerator processor on the EOS R1, which supplements the existing DIGIC X processor, should improve its autofocus speed and tracking capabilities in difficult situations.
Taken together, these improvements should allow the EOS R1 to capture well-focused photos of subjects that are beyond even the EOS R3’s capabilities. Both cameras are certainly excellent for photographing fast-moving action, but the EOS R1 clearly has the edge. Enough that it deserves its own product line, and the coveted #1 spot in Canon’s lineup? I leave that up to you.
Finally, there are a couple of advantages of the EOS R3 worth mentioning. The most obvious would be the price. Even though the EOS R3’s MSRP is $6000 (only $300 less than you’d pay for the R1), ongoing sales have lowered its price substantially, sometimes as low as $4000. That would represent enough to cover a high-end lens. Second, the EOS R3 is a little lighter and smaller – though both are huge cameras, so the difference may not matter much to you.
Which one should you get? If your budget allows, the EOS R1 is the better camera of these two. But if the difference in price forces you to compromise on the lens that you would want, go with the EOS R3 instead. The price has never been better, and at the end of the day, both cameras will take the same quality photos. It’s just a matter of how much you’d be willing to pay for the EOS R1’s handful of advantages.
So why did they call the R3 the R3, and not the R1, with the new release being the R1 II? Of course the newer camera is better, but I am not sure they are so different that they belong to two different product lines.
Cross AF points and higher build standards (1D series standards which R3 doesn’t have).
The R1 has also 1 stop of more ISO sensitivity (extended to 409,600). This might be of use to wild-life photographers who have to work in extremely low light conditions (where no R5/R5ii/Z8/Z9 can come reliably). However, we, of course, still have to see how the new sensor works in real life.
I hope Nikon replies with a Z1, may be even better than R1 and D6 :-)
The main thing I see that Nikon’s missing is pre-release RAW capture.
Fix that and they’re on par.
It’s not required but by god it makes it so much easier.