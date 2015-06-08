Canon 7D Mark II First Impressions

I had a chance to play with the new Canon 7D Mark II this past weekend and I wanted to provide a little bit of feedback regarding the performance of this speed monster. I received my copy of the camera earlier last week, along with the Canon EF 400mm f/5.6L lens, so that I could exclusively photograph wildlife with this setup. The Canon 7D Mark II is specifically targeted at sports and wildlife photographers, so I did not think it would make much sense to evaluate the camera for everyday photography needs. With the Canon 6D being in the same price range, it is a given that a full-frame camera would be much more desirable in terms of image quality for other photography needs.
The 7D Mark II is very different than the 6D in a number of ways. First, its autofocus system is even more advanced than what the high-end Canon 1D X has, with a whopping 65-point all cross-type phase-detection AF system that is insanely fast. The 11-point AF system on the 6D just feels ancient in comparison. Second, the 7D Mark II has dual DIGIC 6 image processors that are much faster than the single DIGIC 5+ on the 6D, allowing for more responsive overall experience, particularly in focus speed, subject tracking and movie recording. Third, the speed of the 7D Mark II is the best in its class – with a 10 fps continuous shooting speed, the camera is a speed monster when compared to the puny 4.5 fps on the 6D. Fourth, the 7D Mark II has a full magnesium alloy construction with high-end sealing designed to withstand challenging weather conditions, whereas the 6D is not weather sealed and feels plasticky in comparison. Although both cameras have the same resolution 20.2 MP sensors, the 7D Mark II has a much smaller APS-C sensor with 1.6x crop factor, so its image quality is visibly inferior, particularly at high ISO settings.
The Canon 7D Mark II feels great in hands and has a professional feel to it. Ergonomically it is a very similar to the Canon 5D Mark III, with slight changes in the body design and the grip. The menu system is pretty extensive, with a boatload of customizable settings and programmable options. It took me a few minutes to set up the camera to my liking and once I got it on continuous release and AI Servo mode, the camera was ready for action. I loaded it up with a fast SanDisk Extreme series CF card and went to shoot some birds. I came across a few Ferruginous Hawks that were cruising the area and I was able to capture them close to sunset, with the beautiful late afternoon light hitting the feathers and painting the birds in warm yellow color.
Shooting at 10 fps was amazing and reminded me a lot like shooting with the Nikon D4s. I captured a number of sequences with the birds taking off, flying and fighting, and it was neat to be able to pull a particular image from a long sequence of shots. The buffer on the 7D Mark II is not as great as on the 1D X, but still pretty manageable, especially if you shoot in bursts. Once RAW support comes out, shooting in just RAW format with the fastest cards should allow for a few seconds of continuous shooting, which is what this camera is all about.
Since there is no RAW support for the 7D Mark II in Lightroom or Photoshop, I had to shoot in RAW + JPEG mode. The images I am presenting in this article are all processed from JPEG images. I applied a little bit of noise reduction on the sky and made a few tweaks to brightness and contrast to bring out the birds more. The images are all cropped a bit, but not overly aggressive, since the 400mm f/5.6 gave me plenty of reach.
Image quality seems decent at high ISOs, but the pixel level noise is pretty apparent even at low ISOs. Sadly, Canon is still using its ancient sensor technology on the 7D Mark II, so there is not much to say when it comes to dynamic range and colors. I will be getting a hold of a Nikon D7100 to compare both cameras side by side, so I will be reporting on my findings soon.
Overall, the camera seems to be very solid for sports and wildlife photography. At a fraction of cost of the 1D X, it will be a very popular choice among Canon shooters. Its autofocus system is accurate and blazing fast and the continuous shooting speed of 10 fps is very useful for capturing fast moving action.
Now the big question is, where is the mythical Nikon D400? I can only imagine what the D400 would look like with a pro body, 10 fps and a super fast AF system… I am still hoping for the Q1 of 2015!
1. With the 65-point all cross-type phase-detection AF system, I see in all the images the wing tips are not sharp. What would be the reason for that.
2. As you point out that Since there is no RAW support for the 7D Mark II in Lightroom or Photoshop,.. would that mean the Adobe needs to upgrade… (I have a year pack from adobe which updates every week or so). As I am planning to go for this body, would that be an update required from Adobe?
My thought… As this is a camera at a fraction of cost of the 1D X, but without RAW support, would it wise to go for it, as I hardly shoot in JPEG.
just an outside comment – raw support for this camera will come soon – I had the same issue (still waiting for the raw support for Capture One) with D750. As far as sharpness – you have to remember – 400mm f5.6 L is an amazing lens but considering a crop factor of 1.6 the lens is now 640mm – if you take under an account that 600mm at FX format will perform better than 600mm at 1.6 crop DX format you will se some softening towards the edges of the frame (as you would with any 600mm lens on FX format as well – on DX it is just a bit more pronounced) – just my 5 cents
The lens is still 400mm just cropped tighter. So the fact that it’s a crop camera is not altering the lens’ physical characteristics. The reason why the tips are out of focus is the depth of field at f8. These are medium to large sized birds with a wing span of 4-5 feet. Depending upon the distance and which AF point was being used this is perfectly normal and expected.
I hate to disagree – I actually did tests when I set my tamron 150-600 at 500mm abut f8 tripod mounted pointing at a fixed spot on FX – then I did enable DX crop 1.5 and 330mm (give take a bit) and the resulting image was softer (even though tamrons sweet spot is between 300-400) – did this to test possibility of making that tamron all the way to 900mm in DX factor)
DOF may be an issue but if the birds are 100ft or more away for the ASP-C 400mm at f8 would have at least 5.5 ft focal range (more if the bird was further and less if he was closer) – this gives over 2.5 ft full lateral range from the center of focus (but taking under the account the angle of the bird I don’t think that this is an issue) – but it may be – Nassim knows at which distance this was shot – if it was less than 100ft than you are probably right – but the fact remains that there is a quality drop because of the DX format (if there was none people would stick to high MP DX formats for wildlife photography, since the Nikon D7100 will make 10K Nikon 600mm f/4 an into something (with 100mm to spare) which costs 18K – like 800mm f/5.6 while still having 24MP SIC and by far highest pixel density and lowest pixel size.
I’ve done similar and I never saw any difference as long as all other parameters are the same. After all, the sensor doesn’t change and the lens doesn’t change. None of the shooting parameters change. Doesn’t make logical sense that it becomes softer only because a post shot crop is applied. If you cropped post shooting you’d end up with the same look. It would only be “softer” because fewer pixels are on the target. That would be true if you cropped the FX after the shot or before.
I know what I saw. If the quality of a DX format sensor was on par with FX format sensor than something like D7100 would make THE MOST sense for the wildlife photographers (don’t know, not my area of expertise). It could be the DOF but ONLY if the bird was closet than 100ft (since for the 1.6 crop DX format 400mm F8 will give you about 5.5 ft focus window – unless I am way off on my math *I know that I am not*)
Not trying to argue, just stating facts.
It is a fact that a 35mm frame captures more light than a crop sensor. That doesn’t inherently make the crop sensor softer.
And a lot of wildlife shooters loved the Nikon D300 and many still hope for a D400. Same with crop sensor on Canon. But like many things in life there isn’t a simple answer. The sensor alone is not the sole determining factor. Other pros and cons have to be considered in wildlife. Otherwise we’d all have large format cameras and monster lenses.
:) – like getting wider DOF window? Trust me – I still like my D300…
I’m not sure what you where trying to test with that setup. If you compared the results at 100% magnification I think that the one shot at 330mm would sharper. It would probably not resolve as much details on the subject since it’s 330mm vs 500mm, but the 100% crop should be sharper simply because the tamron is sharper at 330mm then at 500mm.
Also I do think that under ideal conditions and if you can’t fill your frame with the subject the D7100 offers the best image quality out of all Nikon DSLR cameras simply because it has the highest pixel density. Sadly I rarely shoot under those condtitions so I most often use my D610 instead of my D7100.
I just love reading statements given out as ‘facts’ when the proponents of this wisdom have little or no idea of what they are talking about and have even less idea about how to conduct a scientifically meaningful test.
It’s all just speculation guys.
And I just love to read comments where all one offers is a criticism with out any supporting research/facts (non constructive criticism aka. knocking down) – so, what do you disagree with? The tests? I did use both DX format (my D300) and DX crop on my D750 with a focal length adjusted for the crop factor 500 vs. 330 or so – tripod mounted, single focus point – both tests looked softer on dx side. Or did you disagree with a FACT that most wildlife photographers use FX format vs. DX format (where money is not an object – just picture quality is) – or did you disagree with my math on the DOF (DX at 400mm focal length at F8 will have about 5-6 ft focus window) – which one was it Betty? Is DX with shorter lens a good cost effective solution for a wildlife photography? YES – will it give the best picture quality (when compared to FX and longer lens?) – NO. Does it sometime make sense? YES (I am exercising an idea of using Nikon 1 and CX 70-300 as a lighter setup when I go on the mountain shooting – will it replace the D750 and Tamron 150-600 for a more serious sessions? NO… but for more “casual” sessions it would be sweet to have 800mm+ package with out all the bulk…
You are making so many ‘points’ that it is difficult to understand what your real point is.
However, just for starters, if you are comparing FX against DX crop on the same camera /sensor and the same lens of the same focal length, then a comparison could be valid but, as Neil says, there can be no difference in a post process crop other than the reduced number of pixels in the DX crop. If you crop in camera then you are using just the inner, (best corrected) part of the lens’ image circle and so the resolution may be somewhat better.
You also completely ignore the fact that a DX sensor may well outperform FX at low ISOs because of high pixel density but will suffer quality loss at higher ISO due to poorer noise performance.
However, as soon as you start using different cameras (!), with different processing engines (!), different sensors (!) and different pixel densities (!), and then start zooming a lens (!) to achieve or compensate for different crops, all bets are off.
Your ‘results’ are meaningless.
And unless you carry out the test around ten times per combination using a high shutter speed and remotely trigger the camera in an entirely still lab environment, your results are probably not only inaccurate, but have no statistical significance.
Your conclusions are broadly correct – but these are already known and widely accepted.
Your ‘tests’ are however a joke.
Leave professional testing to people like Nasim who understand scientific testing and have the facilities and gear to conduct them meaningfully.
once again – I will make it simple and short to not confuse you – I did use both D300 AND DX crop on D750 using the same lens and the same relative length (aka 500 on FX and 330 on DX) – in all scenarios FX was sharper. Where did you get the “info” that DX format will “outperform” FX format in ISO performance? DX has higher pixel density, but because of the sensor size to get the same “size of image” you will lose info in the CIS – hence FX will always outperform DX as mid format outperforms FX in the picture quality – my “tests” were for me and quite frankly I really do not care what someone like you thinks about them :) – funny how you contradict yourself at every turn… lol – but I guess “Betty has come out to play” – next you will tell me that since Nikon 1 has the highest pixel density it also has the best ISO performance, right? (based on your DX vs. FX assessment) – talk about someone who knows nothing about the subject trying to add her 5 cents :)
Btw – I respect Nassim but his tests are just tests just like everyone’s else – but since you did brought up Nassim, then based on his tests (and everyone’s else’s) FX format outperforms DX format in the ISO performance (hmm – maybe because larger pixel tends to be more reactive to light, but what do I know, right? (that’s why D600 was outperforming D800 in ISO tests) – btw, both Nassim and I have technical/engineering backgrounds) – once again – I was confused by my own tests when I used Tamron on D750 in FX and DX crop (at the same focal length) – and THE CENTER was softer – maybe it is due to image processing (since tamron is an FX lens) – I don’t know – all I know is that there was a difference. Once again – stop telling others that they don’t know what they are talking about when apparently you have NO CLUE about the subject :) – ciao bella :)
“Where did you get the “info” that DX format will “outperform” FX format in ISO performance? ”
I did not say that.
Your reading is a sloppy as your testing.
Now please pay attention.
I said that, “a DX sensor may well outperform FX at low ISOs because of high pixel density but will suffer quality loss at higher ISO due to poorer noise performance”.
In other words, at low ISOs a DX sensor will out resolve an FX sensor due to its higher pixel density – all other things being equal.
However, as things are virtually never equal, FX will overall be superior to DX (especially at higher ISOs).
That is why I use a D800E and a Nikkor 500mm F4 G.
So no contradiction – just inattention on your part.
As for your testing, you make a nonsense of it with the very first words you utter….”with a focal length adjusted for the crop factor 500 vs. 330 or so”.
As soon as you change focal length by zooming a lens, you are in effect changing the lens and thereby invalidating any conclusion you may make about sharpness.
You are comparing apples with pears with a few carrots thrown in for good measure.
Silly boy.
Betty – your own words: “You also completely ignore the fact that a DX sensor may well outperform FX at low ISOs because of high pixel density but will suffer quality loss at higher ISO due to poorer noise performance.” <– yes, you did say that :) (absolute BS statement which shows you "knowledge level") – and the review by Nassim you trust: https://photographylife.com/nikon-dx-vs-fx – "In other words, at low ISOs a DX sensor will out resolve an FX sensor due to its higher pixel density " <– another BS statement – higher density = smaller pixel size = lower light sensitivity – so how can it outperform FX format in the low iso or DR?
As for your testing, you make a nonsense of it with the very first words you utter….”with a focal length adjusted for the crop factor 500 vs. 330 or so”. – are you …..? I did adjust focal length from 500mm to 330mm on the DX crop to have the same frame fill rate as at 500mm in DX crop becomes about 750 (then the test would not be fair) – talk about silly girl (and uninformed)
Btw, Nassim tests, as cool as they are, are far from scientific – Dx0 tests are scientific (not that I care much for them)
By the way Nasim’s tests are not ‘just tests like everyone else’s’.
Nasim has a controlled scientifically validated facility and understands the importance of having only one variable in a test set up – not a windy back garden, a wobbly zoom lens and an even more wobbly operator.
The fact that the centre of your lens was softer than the edge in your ‘test’ speaks volumes about your ‘scientific method’.
It seems to me that you could have got the more meaningful results by tossing a coin.
I think that perhaps you do not understand the difference between low ISO and low light levels?
They are not the same thing.
Back to basics Jack.
…And about the lens, you still do not get it.
You cannot measure or compare sensor sharpness/resolution if you change the focal length of the (zoom) lens you are using.
Zoom lenses perform differently at different focal lengths and produce images of differing sharpness at different focal lengths.
So if you do that, your testing has no meaning.
Is the change in sharpness a function of the sensor or the lens?
one more bs statement –> “The fact that the centre of your lens was softer than the edge in your ‘test’ speaks volumes about your ‘scientific method’.” – I always used dead center in ALL my tests :) – Nassim will agree that his tests (once again – I respect and like his tests) are NOT scientific (scientific tests are performed by a specialized equipment) – look up Dx0 tests
“I think that perhaps you do not understand the difference between low ISO and low light levels?” – why don’t you “enlighten me”? What I understand is that FX since beginning had and advantage in ISO and DR performance over DX simply because larger pixel is more reactive to light – but you must know something I don’t, so why don’t you share it with us? I would love to learn something new. High pixel density is beneficial in moiré and artifact reduction (that’s why D7100 did not require AA filter at just 24MP) – Betty, seriously – with each comment you show your ignorance on the subject…
“You cannot measure or compare sensor sharpness/resolution if you change the focal length of the (zoom) lens you are using.
Zoom lenses perform differently at different focal lengths and produce images of differing sharpness at different focal lengths.” <— hehe – priceless – that's why I did 330mm in DX crop vs 500mm in FX crop since 330 X 1.5 = 495mm – do you have a mental block? :)
look – I am done – the worse thing one can do is engage into a technical discussion with a person who is a technical idiot… :)
Oh dear……
“The fact that the centre of your lens was softer than the edge in your ‘test’ speaks volumes about your ‘scientific method’.” – I always used dead center in ALL my tests :)” –
Yes, Jack, I understand that, but lenses are ALWAYS sharper in the centre than at the edge – it’s a basic law of optics.
If you managed to reverse the performance of your lens then something is desperately wrong!!
How did you manage that?
Only the bottom of a milk bottle is softer in the middle than the edge!
“Zoom lenses perform differently at different focal lengths and produce images of differing sharpness at different focal lengths.” <— hehe – priceless – that's why I did 330mm in DX crop vs 500mm in FX crop since 330 X 1.5 = 495mm – do you have a mental block? :)"
No Jack, the mental block is yours.
I will put it another way for you.
Basically, you should not have used a zoom lens for this test.
I see why you did it, but it is the wrong thing to do.
Changing the focal length is equivalent to using a different lens.
As mansod pointed out, the Tamron is sharper at 330mm than at 600mm so any test you carry out for sharpness in a sensor using these two different focal lengths will be invalid.
If you use a different lens or different focal length, you cannot tell if the change in sharpness is due to the lens or due to the sensor.
I did not want to get involved in this discussion, since there is so much confusion on the topic of FX vs DX. It is like arguing about Canon vs Nikon.
Just a couple of cents from me, which will probably only make things worse :)
1) A 400mm lens is a 400mm lens no matter what body it is attached to. There is no such thing as a lens getting higher magnification because it is attached to a crop body. The only thing that can change the physical property of a lens is a teleconverter. That’s it.
2) The same goes for light collection abilities of a lens. Stating that a 50mm f/1.8 on a DX is the same as a 75mm f/2.8 lens on FX is incorrect. That statement is only true for depth of field. The image will never look the same at f/1.8 vs f/2.8 as far as the actual exposure – FX will look darker.
3) Stating that a smaller sensor gathers less light is also incorrect. Take the first generation FX sensor and compare it to the newest generation DX sensor and you will suddenly find that the images at similar resolutions look either similar, or DX will look better. Old pixels != new pixels as far as technology is concerned.
4) I love this quote by Betty and fully agree with it “As soon as you start using different cameras (!), with different processing engines (!), different sensors (!) and different pixel densities (!), and then start zooming a lens (!) to achieve or compensate for different crops, all bets are off. Your ‘results’ are meaningless.” Excellent statement Betty, thank you for saying this. Another variable I would add to this statement is camera to subject distance. People tend to compare sensors by walking closer or away from the subject. That changes perspective and everything goes to hell from there.
5) Betty is right saying “DX sensor may well outperform FX at low ISOs because of high pixel density but will suffer quality loss at higher ISO due to poorer noise performance”. That’s correct if you look at it from a one perspective. At ISO 100-800, where there is a small difference in performance between modern generation DX and FX, DX does offer higher pixel density than FX and hence can potentially be advantageous, as the resulting “crop” has plenty of well performing pixels – good enough for many photographers. That’s why the D400 or the 7D Mark II are still desired by many.
However, there are three factors to consider in this particular situation: Cost, Pixel Density and Speed. Take the D800/D810 cameras – 36 MP, with similar pixel density as DX cameras. If the D800/810 cameras offered the same speed as a high-end DX camera (say 8 fps or more) and cost the same as a high-end DX, the high end DX market would be DEAD – no argument about it. And if you are to state that the newest generation 24 MP DX cameras have a higher pixel density, well, the moment manufacturers release an FX camera with the same pixel density (50+ MP), that argument will be dead again. Keep in mind, that at the time Nikon produced the D800, it had the same pixel density as the Nikon D7000 – so taking a 1.5x crop from the D800 produced a 16 MP image. One could state that the D800 was a D7000 + D800 in one camera body in terms of sensor technology. But not in terms of speed – 6 fps vs 4 fps does make a difference for capturing fast action. If Nikon could make a 50+ MP full-frame camera that shoots 10 fps and costs $1800, high-end DX would make no sense whatsoever. But we know that such a camera would be impossible to produce with the current technology, which is why high-end DX is still desired.
Now let’s look at the cost reason more closely. Not everyone is willing to drop $7K on a D4 or a 1D X. But what if a full-frame camera with the same speed as the D4 was sold at $1800? Yup, high-end DX would again be dead. Why do people still want a high-end DX today? Well, looking at the above arguments, it is mostly about cost. All other arguments are secondary.
5) There is no such thing as “DX is softer than FX”. If you have a poor performing lens and you are looking at pixel-level quality, then that could be true. But a high quality lens that can outresolve the pixel density of DX will produce equivalent sharpness on both FX and DX.
OK, there is much more to talk about, but I have to get back to work :)
Conclusion: all of you guys are right to a degree. But please, let’s refrain from making loud statements, since that will take us nowhere. Nikon vs Canon, Depth of Field and Bokeh, Crop Factor and Depth of Field and many other similar topics have no light at the end of the tunnel. Everyone is right. Everyone is wrong.
P.S. Hope we can escape this discussion and stay good friends :) Not looking forward to seeing a lot of rotten tomatoes on any side :)))
Nassim – I agree with most of your points, but disagree with some
1) agree
2) “The same goes for light collection abilities of a lens. Stating that a 50mm f/1.8 on a DX is the same as a 75mm f/2.8 lens on FX is incorrect.” – disagree – I meant that 50mm on FX would be 75mm of DX – it still is a 50mm lens but it will act EXACTLY the same as 75mm lens on FX (DOF especially – DOF window of 400mm lens on DX body will be the similar as DOF window of a 600mm lens on FX – not exactly but close)
3) partially agree – smaller sensor does not gather less light (as a rule) but smaller pixel does (when compared to the same technology – aka pixel of a sensor from the same era and not 5 years ago) – just the properties of a photo sensitive materials CIS use – bigger pixel IS more light sensitive (that’s why smaller pixel D810 had lower iso than larger pixel D610 (I bet they were both designed by Sony) – naturally different design/fab will have different results, that’s why Nikon design CIS (Nikon designed Renesas fabed) will have different specs per pixel – our D4s. Now, there also comes in play processing and filters but in GENERAL bigger pixel will be more sensitive than the smaller one
4) – lol – what else can I say – btw, I always dead used center for test – the only explanation I can have is how micro focus adjustment affected the test – I was surprised too – the reason I did use 330 vs 500mm for DX vs FX was to have the same frame fill rate (after downsizing FX to 13MP or so)
5) Partially agree – I will perform the same test today using prime 50mm and using ONLY my D750 (The reason I did use tele was to be able to compensate for the focal length) – will have to do a frame crop to compare apples to apples and tis time I will do both manual and auto focus (to make sure that focus micro adjustment is not throwing things off)
I do respect your knowledge Nassim – I really do, but I do disagree with you sometime (especially in your CIS assessment) – call me stubborn Polack if you want :)
Whit this said – I hope we can all be friends :)
You know what. This is a Review of a Canon product. If you have something enlightening to say about the 7D Mark ii or wish to compare it to another Camera at or near the same price point that would have some value. I am not interested in a comparison of 2 different Nikon cameras.
I don’t think it is softening towards the edge of the frame. The talons are sharp and they are as far from the eye as the wing tips.
It could be the speed of the wingtips causing blur as the birds flaps.. the wings do move quite fast and 1/2000s won’t freeze them at the quicker stages of their movement.
It’s possible the problem we’re seeing is actually motion blur from turbulence on tips of primary feathers. (I remember Danish wind turbine blades being redesigned to mimic this effect of transfered stress). If so, I imagine a shutter speed required to catch this flutter would render an image under exposed!
Agreed. It’s possible the problem we’re seeing is actually motion blur from increased turbulence on tips of primary feathers. (I remember Danish wind turbine blades being redesigned to mimic this effect of transfered stress). If so, I imagine a shutter speed required to catch this flutter would render an image under exposed!
Nassim, where did you find these guys? All I can find these days are crows… lol – nice pictures – 400mm f/5.6 L is such an amazing lens (specially considering the price)
Here, a new nikon 300mm f4 would cost $1200 used (new for $1650). A TC 14 e ll costs $ 500. I can buy a used canon 400mm f5.6 and 7D for about the same amount of money. Considering the back diaphragm of the nikon 300mm f4 is exposed and lets in dust easily, its kinda necessary to attach a tc to it. The only thing stopping me from buying a canon 7D and 400mm f 5.6 is the high iso performance of the 7D. It is said to be inferior even to the nikon D5100. Even pictures taken at ISO 800 with the 7D have lots of grain from what I have seen. Plus the cheapest canon that can autofocus at f8 is now the 7D M ll. Would it be a wise option to go for the 7D plus 400mm f5.6 for a telephoto setup?
I own Nikon D600 and then added Canon 7D (used, $640 in 2013) and new EF400/5.6 ($1190) for wild life photography. This poor men’s combo cost less than any single Nikon’s 400mm lens for my purpose. If I were you, I may wait some time hoping Samsung or Sony releases highly portable telephoto lenses that may match new camera such as NX-1. I strongly believe these two giants will eventually shake the photography world sooner than later.
Hi Muhammad
MAke yourself an opinion:
Looking at the test images side- by -side at dpreview.com between the 7D MKII and the D7100 does not convince me the new canon is such an improvement in APS-C pic quality. Up to iso 6400 in jpegs I don’t see much improvements except a slightly sharper image and colors have less noise (red spool) their RAW files are both noisy with a slight preference for the D7100, at 12800 in jpeg the colors and the sharpness are better while in RAW I don’t see much difference.
I don’t want to say the APS-C 7D MKII is not a good camera but claiming its native iso goes to 16000, does not show in that studio scene.
http://www.dpreview.com/previews/canon-eos-7d-mark-ii/8
How to compare the images between different cameras:
change the two cameras names you want to compare by pressing the right arrow on the left side and the right side below the studio scene and choose RAW or JPEG and the iso you want to preview, and slide one of the image in the loupe and the other loupe will follow.Take note that in the studio scene pic above you can see a small dooted rectangle showing you the loupe you see for the two cameras selected. You can drag it directly from the studio scene , and in your two camera loupe it will show at 1:1 part of the image to compare . Changing the D7100 for the Df or D4, or Canon 5DMKIII , or the Sony A7s makes a huge difference in pic quality specially at iso 12800. Take note that you can compare the same studio scene on 4 cameras at the same time. I have choosen the following cameras: Nikon D7100, Df, Canon 7D MKII, Sony alpha 7S (by far the best). My conclusion , is from what I see in that picture the new DX technology is not to replace the existing FX pic quality in the near future.
I want a lighter body and smaller lenses and the crop. I can purchase anything (for purposes of this discussion my budget is unlimited) I sold my FX cameras and most of my FX lenses for D7100’s and while I know the FX cameras are fine machines I won’t be purchasing them, but would insantly purchase a “D400” or “D7200”. There is great demand for new and better DX cameras, so clearly these new FX cameras don’t fufill every need.
I would love my D7100, if it was not giving me that “err” error so often. At my last shooting 3 days ago , 21 out of 720 shots had that error , beeing in single shots or in Cl or Ch mode. I have cleaned all my lenses electrical contactsand the camera contacts with alcool . It does that with a sandisk Extreme Plus 32 gigs and a Transcend 32 gigs.I bought a Nikon 70-200 F2.8 VrII brand new a 1-1/2 month ago and the 2 first shots with that pro lens ended with that crappy “err” error. Theses 2 SD cards in my D7000 never showed any “err” or other type of errors. When I Googled that error code on the net, I saw that I was not alone with it. My feeling is that Nikon is not putting real quality parts in its DX cameras, and I don’t see if in the future you will ever see professionnal DX cameras manufactured by Nikon. Let me ask you what other choice do we have as DX shooters with Nikon in the future ?
regards
Hi Luc,
I am sorry to hear this. That said, I have had no problems with either of my D7100’s and I do use them professionally (for wildlife and sometimes for pet portraits, although in the last year I invested in an Olympus M4/3 kit that gets most of the work for pet photography. Before that, the D7100’s were used for everything). I use them interchangeably and both have over 75k actuations (one is around 100k) I have found that they work fine for my needs almost all the time. I like the size, U1 and U2 settings, the image quality, the fairly good tracking AF and they have continued to work properly in extreme weather (cold!). Mostly, I view these cameras as “good enough”
That said, while the image quality generally measures up to my old (I sold them…a D3s and D700) those cameras provided better low light performance and a faster frame rate / bigger buffer. I don’t miss the buffer, but do sometimes miss the low-light performance.
Given my needs / wants I will continue with Nikon even if they don’t produce a “professional” DX camera. While I would love to have one and would instantly purchase new “D400’s” if Nikon doesn’t produce one, I will replace them with the D7100 replacement. If Nikon’s quality really dropped off and the D7100 replacement proved unreliable, I would reluctantly seek alternatives (switch to Canon or move 100% to mirrorless if they have improved enough in the next couple of years)
Based on your experience, you may be at the point where Nikon DX doesn’t work for you. I am not a Nikon bigot, although it is the only camera system I have used for 35 years until I got the Olympus kit this year. I would switch to Canon immediately if I thought Nikon no longer met my needs. Canon has great products! I am very sure that the Canon 7d Mk II would produce “good enough” images for my needs and their glass is comparable or better than Nikon’s, frequently at lower prices. A couple examples are the new Canon 100-400 L at $2200. The equivalent Nikon (I own it and love it, the 80-400) costs $2700. Their new light 400mm prime is awesome (a guy in one of my photo groups just got one, and its as good as it gets) and priced competitively. You would be very happy with their system IMO. Finally, Canon and Nikon are not the only game in town anymore. The new Samsung DX camera has great specs and you can bet the lenses will come. Sony is certainly in the game and many here love Fuji. (I am not a huge Fuji fan for one reason…their flash system. I am a heave flash user and Fuji probably wouldn’t cut it for me, but it might work great for you.) Good luck in deciding what to do.
With the release of D610, D810 and now D750 do you still feel there is a place in the Nikon lineup for a D400? Based on FPS? Buffer? Crop Factor? All other aspects of photography seem to be covered by the already introduced models.
I want a lighter body and smaller lenses and the crop. I can purchase anything (for purposes of this discussion my budget is unlimited) I sold my FX cameras and most of my FX lenses for D7100’s and while I know the FX cameras are fine machines I won’t be purchasing them, but would insantly purchase a “D400” or “D7200”. There is great demand for new and better DX cameras, so clearly these new FX cameras don’t fufill every need.
Some users are always confuses for the purpose of these types of cameras. I would pick the 7D even if it was $2500 and the 6D was $1000. Why? Because it serves my style more where a 6D would be completely useless for me. It’s like comparing a car to a pickup truck. Should I buy a Mustang or a F150 because they are the same price? Choose the best tool for style, not price. Which one will help you get the photos you want the best and easiest way.
I’m very happy for this camera to be out and hoping it will force Nikon to bring out something to compete and attach my Nikon lenses to it.
Totally agree.
I am using or used to use Nikon D4 and I am using the Canon D7M2 and D5M3. I love the new Canon for the incredible speed and good AF. I felt the camera was quite sensitive for over exposure. Actually I use the Canon utility program to develop the RAWs but the jpegs in high quality are excellent. I love the sound of the shutter: really soft. Customizing is easy Nasim, much more convenient than with the Nikon cameras (maybe a question of taste) and the Q button gives immediate access to all essential parameters. The haptic is great.The flagship D1X is such a heavy camera that I have no use for it. Was shooting with the Nikon D4S which is excellent, but noisy.
Thank you Nasim for the great efforts you do in establishing this outstanding photo blog and web site. Wish you ongoing tremendous success with this.
Glad to have your thoughts. I have just received mine and want to get outside with my canon 100-400 which I love and see what happens. Always glad for someones opinion who is more experienced and knowledgeable. I have enjoyed bird photography for the last 10 years and found my 7D a great step up, and hope this step is also with the money.
It’s only a matter of time raw converters for 7d2 will arrive with increment updates, so that shouldn’t be a deal breaker at all.
Beautiful shots Nasim! Looks like a great camera for capturing wildlife. Thanks for sharing!
Nasim, how would the AF speed compare between this and the Nikon D750?
Beautiful photos, Nasim. I’m not seeing many hawks in our area, perhaps because of our severe drought in California.
I’m a Nikon shooter but have often been tempted by Canon, primarily because of their more affordable 100-400mm IS lens, which I understand has just been updated and is being released. I’m not ready to sell all my Nikon gear and switch, but I’m not happy with my D610 for bird photography, mainly because of the slow buffer and the autofocus issues. My question is would the Nikon D750 be a better choice for bird photography? I like the detail I get with full frame and surprisingly don’t miss the crop I got with my DX D7000, but would like something that focuses faster and will let me shoot in longer bursts rather than the short bursts I have to use now with the D610.
Anyone who does “Birds in Flight” BIF can tell you that the blurry wing tips are normal. I own a 1DX, a 5D mk iii and a 7D mkii and I can tell you blurry wing tips are perfectly normal and it has to do with motion and depth of field. As far as buying the 5D mkiii over the 7DVD mkii you really need to ask yourself what your needs are,,,,, I started with a 7d version one then bought a 5d mkiii and I killed the 7D v.1 but it killed it in autofocus and image quality. I also shoot mainly birds in flight and was using a $10,000 Canon 500mm F4 with the 5D mkiii. I then bought the 1DX as you can set your shutter speed between 1000 and 8000 and it’s 12 fps. Now that the 7D mkii is out it does pretty much what my 1DX does and what my 5D mkiii can’t do. The full frames are always better in low light but the new 7D mkii is pretty awesome in lower light when compared to the 7D v.1. So in short if your doing mainly sports and BIRDS IN FLIGHT and you cannot afford a $10,000 lens or a 1DX then and you need to get closer you pretty much only have one choice here. Even though I own a 1DX and a 500mm F4 lens I get sick of hauling 12 lbs around and it’s not the kind of equipment that you want to just take out unless it’s gonna be with you all the time. It’s a lot harder to replace a $17,000 set than a $3,500 7D mkii and 400 5.6 lens. So the main reason I own the new 7D mkii is that it’s awesome, pretty damn good in low light and kills the Nikon 300s and 7David v.1 and has 10 frames a second and very little noise. The 400 5.6 lens and 7d mkii is the best setup for the price and the proof is in the pudding. As far as the new Tamron lens vs the 400 5.6 there is no comparison. My Tamron was probably the coolest zoom lens out there but just wasn’t half as sharp for BIF as any prime lens. So don’t listen to the BS about how sharp the long zoom lenses are, it’s not true. I’ve owned enough stuff to know better. Get the 7D mkii and a 400 5.6 lens if your doing wild life and fast moving things and you will be super happy. Get a 5D mkiii if your doing mainly portraits and an occasional wildlife or BIF shot. Get a 1DX if your doing both and you can afford a 500mm lens plus a 1.4 teleconvertor and don’t mind lugging 12 lbs around with you.
Hi Luc,
Amazing comment and makes soo much sense. I am a Nikon wildlife shooter and the setup you describe is so tempting! Your observations about the zooms is spot on. I love my Nikon 80-400 and 200-400, but they don’t measure up to the equivalent primes (even more true with TC’s, which is to be expected) for BIF. Canon has done a great service by providing a super sharp 400 f5.6 prime which you can shoot wide open. It’s almost all you ever need. I had the Nikon F4 500 for years and frequently shot at F5.6 to get that extra bit of sharpness and it was practically never an issue. Were I starting over I would go with this type of setup for sure.
Totally agree with you Mike on the quality issues, but I still prefer to hump around my D800E + 500mm + 1.4 converter.
As you point out, you just cannot beat a top quality prime on FX – if quality is your thing.
All the rest is hot air and wishful thinking.
Hi I had them all and still have them, the Nikon 800E the Nikon D4 and the Canon D7, and the Canon D5M3, and now I have the new D7M2. I have the 500 and 600 mm primes but it is exactly as you say: the quality comes with primes and full format. The crop cameras have the advantage to be be fast and not heavy, with a top prime lens the results are great. The full sensors allow to print large (provided the subject in your frame was frame filling and you don’t need to crop to get it large. BTW photography is about composition and light, not just to catch BIF. But every situation is different so one has to swap lenses and cameras to get it best. Many BIF pictures are just and not more, nice to test the AF in a new camera, were it gets really challenging is when it comes to landing and catching situations and bird flying towards the lens. Have no experience with the new Nikon 400mm (f 2.8) or the new Canon 400mm (f/4)
Sounds like you have ‘camera acquisition syndrome’.
Never mind, there are worse conditions.
not really, don’t suffer from this. Some camera bodies are sold, some are tested & some are bought.I don’t run for the Nikon 810, for me the difference to the Nikon 800E is too marginal. I wait for the 900..I don’t have the Canon 1Dx 100 too heavy and too noisy for me. Nikon D4S would be perfect but the new D7M2 does the job for me. There are no general rules what fits best it depends on the photographer and the use he wants to do and the quaity he must go for.
