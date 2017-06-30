With the release of the much anticipated Canon 6D Mark II, one might be wondering how it stacks up against the three year old Nikon D750 in terms of specifications and features. Since the 6D Mark II has a similar feature set and price point as the D750, it makes sense to compare these two cameras, even though Nikon has not announced a replacement yet. While I am planning to work on a detailed review of the 6D Mark II, along with high ISO comparisons later this year, I thought it would be interesting to see the strengths and weaknesses of each camera when put side by side.
Let’s take a look at the specifications of both cameras in more detail. Some commentary on the data is provided below.
Canon 6D Mark II vs Nikon D750 Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Canon 6D Mark II
|Nikon D750
|Sensor Resolution
|26.2 MP
|24.3 MP
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|35.9×24.0mm
|35.9×24.0mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|5.75µ
|5.97µ
|Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|6,260 x 4,160
|6,016 x 4,016
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-40,000
|ISO 100-12,800
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 50, ISO 51,200-102,400
|ISO 50, ISO 25,600-51,200
|Image Processor
|DIGIC 7
|EXPEED 4
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Viewfinder Coverage
|98%
|100%
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.71x
|0.70x
|Built-in Flash
|No
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Storage Media
|1x SD
|2x SD
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|6.5 fps
|6.5 fps
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/180
|1/200
|Shutter Durability
|100,000 cycles
|150,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|7560-pixel RGB+IR Metering
|91,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III
|Number of AF Points
|45 AF points, 45 cross-type
|51 AF points, 15 cross-type
|Video Maximum Resolution
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ Up to 60p
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ Up to 60p
|Audio Recording
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Headphone Jack
|No
|Yes
|LCD Size and Type
|3.0″ vari-angle LCD touchscreen
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|1,040,000 dots
|1,229,000 dots
|Built-in GPS
|Yes
|No
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi with NFC
|Wi-Fi Only
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|No
|Battery Life
|1200 shots (CIPA)
|1230 shots (CIPA)
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Version
|2.0
|3.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|685g
|760g
|Dimensions
|144.0 x 110.5 x 74.8mm
|140.5 x 113.0 x 78.0mm
|MSRP Price
|$1,999 (as introduced)
|$2,299 (as introduced)
So, what are the main differences between the Canon 6D Mark II and Nikon D750? While it is clear that there are many similarities between the two, there are some important differences worth pointing out. First of all, there is a slight difference in resolution – the 6D Mark II has a 26.2 MP sensor compared to the 24.3 MP sensor on the D750. While the difference is too small to see in images, the 6D Mark II has a newer sensor and promises to have 100-40,000 native ISO range, which could potentially result in better high ISO performance. However, it is too early to say what the actual differences are going to be until we put the two cameras side by side in a lab environment and see how they stack up, so take this information with a grain of salt. It is also hard to say if the 6D Mark II will be able to provide as good of dynamic range as the Nikon D750, but some sources have already indicated that the 6D Mark II might have inferior dynamic range compared to the 5D Mark IV, which is discouraging to hear. At the end of the day, both cameras should be able to take superb images with excellent color and details, so that should not be of a big concern on either side.
Where Canon goofed up is with the viewfinder coverage – it is a shame that the Canon 6D Mark II only has a 98% viewfinder coverage, making it difficult to properly compose and frame shots. No concerns on the D750, since it has 100% viewfinder coverage. Another area where the D750 clearly stands out is the storage media – it has dual memory card slots, whereas the 6D Mark II is still limited to a single memory card slot like its predecessor. This is unfortunate, and it might steer some pros away from choosing the 6D Mark II. When it comes to recording video, while neither camera can shoot 4K, the D750 has a headphone jack to be able to listen to recorded audio, which is a huge benefit. Unfortunately, that’s another feature Canon skipped on.
Both cameras have excellent AF systems and it is hard to say if one is going to prove to be better than the other. While the Nikon D750 has more focus points, the Canon 6D Mark II has a lot more cross-type sensors, so it should be more accurate and reliable outside the center area. Unfortunately, both cameras have their AF sensors located very close to the center of the frame.
Canon certainly does better in connectivity options. It has a built-in GPS, WiFi + NFC and Bluetooth, whereas the Nikon D750 is only limited to WiFi. Also, the Canon 6D Mark II is lighter, slightly smaller and has a better MSRP at introduction (current market prices for the two cameras are the same). Both cameras are rated for the same battery life, but keep in mind that CIPA calculations take into consideration use of flash, so without use of flash, the battery on the D750 should last a bit longer.
Hi,
in the table the following point is inverted
Number of AF Points 51 AF points, 15 cross-type 45 AF points, 45 cross-type
Forgot to clear the cache after updating the post, thanks for letting me know!
Thanks Nasım!
I think these need to be green on 6DII side as well:
– 3.0″ vari-angle LCD touchscreen
– Being able to focus with f8 lenses at 27 AF points (vs only 1 with D750)
– Price (as introduced)
– 45 AF points (all cross). Although AF points are clustered in the middle, D750’s outer AF points are not as good as middle ones (at least my experience).
And maybe battery life of D750 must also be green because (I think) that number is with flash).
I think you’ll find that of the 15 cross-type AF points on the D750, 11 of support focusing at f/8, not just the 1.
I concur. The dual pixel AF plus fully articulated touch screen is a powerful combination that is one very strong drawcard that basically overshadows the shortcomings in other areas. People are going to sing songs about this feature.
Canon could do better. It is a shame 3 year old D750 outperforms new 6D in many ways. IQ we still have to see, but this is not good for us – Nikon shooters either, because there is not much competition from Canon in that range of DSLRs…
I think it is worth to mention that 6D m2 finally has a tilting screen as well.
I even saw some rumors saying new Nikon D820 (or whatever the D810 successor will be called) will also have one.
I thought Canon has IBIS as well which could be a huge thing.
No, they have electronic stabilization for video only.
I’ve owned a D750 for close to 2 years now and I continue to be impressed with the dynamic range overall and the ISO performance at 3200 and 6400. I’ll be interested to see how the Canon compares in image quality, esp. dynamic range.
But I would like to see Nikon pushed to provide a much wider spread of AF points in the D750 replacement.
3 years old and still not bad :)
I believe comparation between Nikon D610 and Canon 6D Mark II will be more accurate,since they are both entry level ful frame bodies.Just my two cents!
Nikon D750 is a wonderful camera in handling. Its also perfect in hand grip. It’s light weight also. Dynamic Range is excellent. Using it for almost 1 yr no problem at all. One of the best camera in this price range.
The Nikon D750 does not have USB 3.0. I really wish it did.
I finally buckled and bought the D750 during the last sale. For only $2000 for the body and the 24-120mm kit lens, it was a deal I could hardly resist. I only briefly contemplated a D810 for the 36MB, and then rejected the idea based on size and weight. This turned out to be a good decision – my old hands are small and troubled by chronic tendinitis, and the D750 seems to be the right size and weight for my situation. I did wonder if a D760 could appear soon, but I’m betting that they will wait for the feeding frenzy over the D810 successor to calm down, and then it would still be months after that before we started seeing a drop in price. If the successor to the D750 has 36MP, I might be tempted to upgrade again sometime next year when the price drops. The jump to 36MP is significant, but not dramatic — in a small square area of an image, it results in only about 1.23 times the number of pixels in each dimension, so a sharp line running through the square would be somewhat, but not hugely, better defined. If the successor to the D750 jumped to 50MP, I would drool. (The tiny MP advantage of this new Canon is trivial and insignificant.)
I’m really pleased with the color I’m getting with the RAW files processed through Capture One Pro — to my eyes, it’s better than the color in Nikon’s own out-of-the camera JPEGs. It captures the color of my dog’s very difficult to render fawn (or faun) colored coat perfectly. I also got what is probably a good sample of the kit lens. It appears to need no autofocus fine tuning at all, and seems to be sharp at all focal lengths — at least with 24MP. My old AIS 200mm f4 micro and AIS 400mm f5.6 both work well with very sharply defined focus confirmation. (Shorter focal length AIS lenses don’t fare as well though.)
Now I’m also curious about the rumor of a possible replacement of their 70-300mm lens by the end of the year. Will it be anywhere near as sharp as the 70-200mm f4?
The new camera has lost the ability to change focusing screens – at least according to specs on the canon website.
I am literally in the process of deciding between these two cameras now after waiting for the 6dmkii to be released. Spec wise the 6dmkii is as stated not that different and I don’t think it is enough for me to switch brands. Whether to buy now or not tough choice indeed especially because of a possible upgrade to the d750 in the near future which I could come to regret. I dont want to wait a year for that however. But I think at the price it is at now in NZ compared to what the 6dmkii will retail at here (with the cash back offer) I will probably go Nikon. A lot of people have positive things to say about the d750 on this site and others so i think I have my answer – either is a massive upgrade from my Nikon D300.
Love your work Nasim. Keep it up.
Sam from NZ.
The specs I saw say the 6D2 has a pentamirror rather than a pentaprism. This should make it lighter but give up some VF image brightness.