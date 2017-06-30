Canon 6D Mark II Announcement

Earlier today Canon unveiled the much anticipated Canon 6D Mark II, which offers a number of incremental updates over its predecessor. The new 6D Mark II comes with a slightly higher resolution 26.2 MP full-frame sensor featuring Dual Pixel AF and its image processor has been also bumped up to DIGIC 7. But the more exciting news has to do with the autofocus system – the 6D Mark II comes with a powerful 45-point all-cross-type AF system, which is significantly better than the 11-point center cross-type AF system found on its predecessor. With a native ISO range of 100-40000, a 7560-pixel RGB+IR metering sensor, a tilting LCD screen, continuous shooting speed of 6.5 fps and an MSRP of $1,999, the 6D Mark II is aimed as a great all-around camera for Canon shooters.

Although there aren’t any drastic changes to the overall look and feel of the camera, the 6D Mark II is Canon’s first full-frame DSLR with an articulated screen. Canon most likely wanted to put the 6D Mark II in direct competition with Nikon’s D750 DSLR (and potentially its future replacement), which also has an articulated screen and has a similar price range. The 3″ vari-angle LCD screen sports a total of 1.04 million dots and it is touchscreen-capable:

And that’s pretty much where all the excitement ends. Canon kept pretty much all other features the same as on the 5 year old EOS 6D. It still comes with a GPS and WiFi capabilities (although Bluetooth and NFC have been added). It still has the same single UHS I compatible SD card slot. It is still limited to full HD 1080p video recording with no headphone jack. It still has the same 1/180 flash sync speed and it has no built-in flash. It still does not have 100% viewfinder coverage (98% to be exact) or a joystick to quickly move focus points. It still comes with an archaic USB 2.0 interface…

Lastly, although the new all-cross-type AF system has a total of 45 focus points, it turns out that they are all concentrated in the center of the frame, providing smaller focus point coverage than other Canon full-frame cameras.

Personally, I don’t feel very excited about this camera announcement, since Canon did not bring out anything worth drooling over. With Sony, Fuji, Olympus, Panasonic, Hasselblad and even Leica pushing hard on innovation and bringing out very capable mirrorless cameras, I wonder how much longer Canon and Nikon are planning to continue releasing incremental DSLR upgrades to the market. The innovation and excitement are clearly with the mirrorless technology – if only the two realized this soon enough!

Still, considering how many 6D shooters are out there waiting to upgrade, Canon is probably going to sell a ton of 6D Mark II cameras in the next few years, keeping it as one of the top choices for many Canon photography enthusiasts…

Along with the 6D Mark II, Canon also announced the entry-level EOS Rebel SL2.

Below is the press release from Canon USA:

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 29, 2017 – In celebration of the innovation behind today’s generation of high-quality digital SLR cameras on National Camera Day, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the new EOS 6D Mark II and EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR cameras designed for advanced-amateur and entry-level photographers, respectively. The EOS 6D Mark II camera is ideal for budding photographers looking to take their creative DSLR photography skills to the next level by shooting with a Full-frame CMOS sensor DSLR camera to capture beautiful high-quality portraits and striking landscapes, even in low-light situations. The EOS Rebel SL2 is a small, light, and compact camera with high-performance capability that allows users to get creative when capturing their special family moments or travel experiences. “It seems fitting that today, a day set aside to commemorate the invention of a tool that forever changed how we view the world, we introduce two new DSLR cameras to the Canon family,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A. “In an industry where choices are abundant, providing consumers with the photographic tools that match their developing skill levels as they continue to embrace their passion for photography is a long-standing goal of Canon and stands at the core of our research and development. The new EOS 6D Mark II and EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR cameras are the result of Canon’s dedication to providing a wide range of camera choices for photographers of all skill levels, whether it’s someone taking their first picture or video with a DSLR camera or those looking to make the jump to a Full-Frame sensor camera.” “After just one day in Yellowstone National Park with the EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera, it was clear that the camera is greatly improved over its predecessor,” said acclaimed nature photographer and Canon Explorer of Light Adam Jones. “ Landscape and nature photographers will be very happy. The new and improved autofocus is way ahead of the previous generation and performed extremely well, even in very low-light situations.” EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera

Designed with enthusiast photographers in mind, Canon’s popular and versatile EOS 6D DSLR camera historically served to bridge the gap between Canon’s higher-end APS-C DLSRs and Full-Frame DSLR cameras. The EOS 6D Mark II DSLR camera features several enhancements over its predecessor model, and its benefits include: 26.2 Megapixel Full-frame CMOS Sensor

Optical Viewfinder with a 45-point All Cross-type AF System

Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection & Full HD 60p

DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100-40000

Vari-angle Touch Screen, 3.0-inch LCD

Built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth and GPS technology

High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 6.5 fps

Dust- & Water-resistant EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR Camera

Stepping up from a smartphone or point-and-shoot camera for photography can be intimidating. With the introduction of the new EOS Rebel SL2, a powerful, small, and lightweight DSLR camera, Canon hopes to alleviate some of those concerns for first-time DSLR users. This small yet powerful camera features the world’s fastest AF speed at 0.03 seconds, allowing for quick focusing on subjects in the frame. When designing the new EOS Rebel SL2 camera, Canon took into consideration feedback from entry-level photographers who expressed interest in learning how to go beyond a camera’s program mode. The result was the creation of a convenient new user interface called Feature Assistant. With the EOS Rebel SL2 camera, users will be able to see on the camera’s Vari-angle Touch Screen how switching modes on the mode dial or tweaking camera settings like aperture and exposure compensation can alter the image they are about to capture, thus guiding photographers on their way to capturing more compelling images, such as ones with a shallow depth-of-field or being able to give moving subjects a frozen or flowing look. The EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR camera features several other enhancements over its predecessor model, the EOS Rebel SL1, including: 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

3.0-inch Vari-Angle LCD Touch-Screen

Built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth Technology

Full HD 60p & External Microphone Input

DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100-25600

Optical Viewfinder with a 9-point AF System

Feature Assistant

Small and Lightweight Body Pricing and Availability

The EOS 6D Mark II DSLR camera is scheduled to be available in late July 2017 for an estimated retail price of $1,999.00 for body only, $3,099.00 with the Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM II lens and $2,599.00 with the Canon EF 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 STM lens. In addition the EOS Rebel SL2 is scheduled to be available in late July 2017 for a retail price of $549.99 for body only and $699.99 with the Canon EF-S 18-55m f/4-5.6 IS STM lens. For more information please visit usa.canon.com.

