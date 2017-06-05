Camera and Lens Instant Rebates (Nikon, Fuji, Sony, Sigma)

Most camera manufacturers are currently offering a number of deals and rebates this summer to promote their products. Nikon has already been promoting its DSLRs with instant rebates and free camera grips and now new lens-only rebates are added to the list. Fuji has also extended a number of instant rebates for its APS-C cameras like Fuji X-T2 with a free grip option, in addition to other cash rebates. Other manufacturers like Sony and Sigma are also offering great rebates for their camera gear. To sweeten up the deals, B&H is also pitching in their part by giving 2% back in rewards. Below you will find the best deals we could find for our readers from these manufacturers.

Nikon Camera Rebates

Nikon Lens-Only Rebates

Fuji Camera Rebates

Sony Camera Rebates

Sigma Lens Rebates

All Sigma lens rebates can be found via this link.