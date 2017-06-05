Photography Life

Camera and Lens Instant Rebates (Nikon, Fuji, Sony, Sigma)

Camera and Lens Instant Rebates (Nikon, Fuji, Sony, Sigma)

Last Updated On By 5 Comments

Most camera manufacturers are currently offering a number of deals and rebates this summer to promote their products. Nikon has already been promoting its DSLRs with instant rebates and free camera grips and now new lens-only rebates are added to the list. Fuji has also extended a number of instant rebates for its APS-C cameras like Fuji X-T2 with a free grip option, in addition to other cash rebates. Other manufacturers like Sony and Sigma are also offering great rebates for their camera gear. To sweeten up the deals, B&H is also pitching in their part by giving 2% back in rewards. Below you will find the best deals we could find for our readers from these manufacturers.

BH Camera and Lens Rebates

Nikon Camera Rebates

Nikon Lens-Only Rebates

Fuji Camera Rebates

Sony Camera Rebates

Sigma Lens Rebates

All Sigma lens rebates can be found via this link.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) Himanshu Agnihotri
    June 6, 2017 at 3:38 am

    Hi Nasim

    Again is this worldwide or just US?
    Interested in UK rebates :-)

    Reply
  2. 2) Amir
    June 6, 2017 at 5:56 am

    Hey Nikon!Look at Canon and learn,please!Your D810 is outdated,still pricy!Your lenses are not attractive,based on given discouns.Why?Look at Art lenses from Sigma,so sharp,so effective,so having affordable prices.Your zooms..well,frankly let’s not talk about their image qualities!If you like to have attarctive rebates,push some of your master peices lenses out.The only attractive bargain is ‘legendary Sony,the magnificent’!That’s all,I believe!Sorry Nikon,I was brutally honest with you!Why?With having two bodies and five lenses,I was expecting more!

    Reply
  3. 3) Lisa
    June 6, 2017 at 7:02 am

    What about Olympus?

    Reply
  4. 4) Bob Myers
    June 6, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Thanks Nasim…

    Question: the Fuji X-Pro2 on special shows the lens as a separate item in the B&H kit. The main B&H page shows the X-Pro2 with the lens attached for the regular price as well as the “Specially” priced version. And the write ups are different. But the specs on both the camera and the lens appear to be the same. Any idea if there is a difference between the two?

    Thanks!

    Bob

    Reply
  5. 5) kevin
    June 6, 2017 at 11:34 am

    I am of the Opinion that these Companies are setting their RRP’s much higher initially so that they can then make these ” special ” offers .I’m getting the feeling people are becoming aware of this and I got my X-T2 on “special” offer .

    What is more worrying is the Rumours that the Japanese Government want Fujifilm to” Rescue ” Nikon to avoid them being taken over by a non Japanese Company. I don’t feel very sorry for Nikon as their recent poor quality and their inability to offer any proper support make it no surprise that their sales have slumped.

    Reply

