Camera and Lens Instant Rebates (Nikon, Fuji, Sony, Sigma)

Most camera manufacturers are currently offering a number of deals and rebates this summer to promote their products. Nikon has already been promoting its DSLRs with instant rebates and free camera grips and now new lens-only rebates are added to the list. Fuji has also extended a number of instant rebates for its APS-C cameras like Fuji X-T2 with a free grip option, in addition to other cash rebates. Other manufacturers like Sony and Sigma are also offering great rebates for their camera gear. To sweeten up the deals, B&H is also pitching in their part by giving 2% back in rewards. Below you will find the best deals we could find for our readers from these manufacturers.
Nikon Camera Rebates
- Nikon D3400 + 18-55mm VR Lens ($150 Off)
- Nikon D5500 + 18-55mm VR Lens ($100 Off)
- Nikon D500 + MB-D17 Grip ($600 Off)
- Nikon D500 + NIKKOR 16-80mm VR Lens + MB-D17 Grip ($1,070 Off)
- Nikon D750 + MB-D16 Grip ($900 Off)
- Nikon D750 + NIKKOR 24-120mm f/4G VR Lens + MB-D16 Grip ($1,500 Off)
- Nikon D810 + MB-D12 ($500 Off)
- Nikon D810 + 24-120mm f/4G VR Lens + MB-D12 Grip ($1,500 Off)
Nikon Lens-Only Rebates
- Nikon 24mm f/1.4G ($200 Off)
- Nikon 35mm f/1.4G ($200 Off)
- Nikon 40mm f/2.8G DX ($30 Off)
- Nikon 50mm f/1.8G ($40 Off)
- Nikon 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5G DX ($100 Off)
- Nikon 16-35mm f/4G VR ($100 Off)
- Nikon 17-55mm f/2.8G DX ($300 Off)
- Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR ($200 Off)
- Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR ($200 Off)
Fuji Camera Rebates
- Fuji X-T20 Black Camera Body ($50 Off)
- Fuji X-T20 Black Camera + 16-50mm Lens ($50 Off)
- Fuji X-T20 Silver Camera + 16-50mm Lens ($50 Off)
- Fuji X-T20 Black Camera + 18-55mm Lens ($50 Off)
- Fuji X-T20 Silver Camera + 18-55mm Lens ($50 Off)
- Fuji X-T1 Black Camera Body ($500 Off)
- Fuji X-T1 Black Camera + 18-55mm Lens ($500 Off)
- Fuji X-T1 Black Camera + 18-135mm Lens ($500 Off)
- Fuji X-T1 Graphite Silver ($500 Off)
- Fuji X-T2 Black Camera Body + VPB-XT2 Battery Grip ($230 Off)
- Fuji X-T2 Black Camera Body + 18-55mm + VPB-XT2 Battery Grip ($230 Off)
- Fuji X-Pro2 Black Camera Body + 23mm f/2 Lens ($300 Off)
- Fuji X-Pro2 Black Camera Body + 35mm f/2 Lens ($300 Off)
- Fuji X-Pro2 Black Camera Body + 50mm f/2 Lens ($300 Off)
Sony Camera Rebates
- Sony A7 II ($150 Off)
- Sony A7 II + 28-70mm Lens ($300 Off)
- Sony A7R II ($300 Off)
- Sony A7R II + 24-70mm f/4 Lens ($400 Off)
- Sony A7R II + 24-70mm f/2.8 Lens ($300 Off)
- Sony A7S II ($200 Off)
- Sony A7S II + 24-70mm f/4 Lens ($300 Off)
- Sony A7S II + 24-70mm f/2.8 Lens ($200 Off)
Sigma Lens Rebates
All Sigma lens rebates can be found via this link.
Comments
Hi Nasim
Again is this worldwide or just US?
Interested in UK rebates :-)
Hey Nikon!Look at Canon and learn,please!Your D810 is outdated,still pricy!Your lenses are not attractive,based on given discouns.Why?Look at Art lenses from Sigma,so sharp,so effective,so having affordable prices.Your zooms..well,frankly let’s not talk about their image qualities!If you like to have attarctive rebates,push some of your master peices lenses out.The only attractive bargain is ‘legendary Sony,the magnificent’!That’s all,I believe!Sorry Nikon,I was brutally honest with you!Why?With having two bodies and five lenses,I was expecting more!
What about Olympus?
Thanks Nasim…
Question: the Fuji X-Pro2 on special shows the lens as a separate item in the B&H kit. The main B&H page shows the X-Pro2 with the lens attached for the regular price as well as the “Specially” priced version. And the write ups are different. But the specs on both the camera and the lens appear to be the same. Any idea if there is a difference between the two?
Thanks!
Bob
I am of the Opinion that these Companies are setting their RRP’s much higher initially so that they can then make these ” special ” offers .I’m getting the feeling people are becoming aware of this and I got my X-T2 on “special” offer .
What is more worrying is the Rumours that the Japanese Government want Fujifilm to” Rescue ” Nikon to avoid them being taken over by a non Japanese Company. I don’t feel very sorry for Nikon as their recent poor quality and their inability to offer any proper support make it no surprise that their sales have slumped.