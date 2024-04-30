Birds to the West of Rio de Janeiro

Near the western border of the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro lies the small coastal city of Paraty. It is surrounded to the north by forest and rugged cliffs, and to the south by the expanse of the Atlantic Ocean. I went to this charming city as part of a journey to see some bird species I had not seen before, and hopefully get a good photo or two. Hopefully.

The Quest

Yes, it’s another one of my quests for birds! This time, I have a number in mind: 700. For weeks, my “life list” of different bird species that I’ve photographed has sat at 699. Just one more new species, and I’ll reach lucky number 700.

Who cares about a number? Well, I suppose I do a little. But what really matters is being out there, being next to a beautiful bird, and pressing the shutter. Click, my mind goes blank, and I cease to exist.

But this time, I’m nervous. Can I get to 700 species on my trip to Paraty? I think so. Can I get any good shots? Now, that is the question. For one week, I’ll be deep in the dark rainforest hunting for birds, without using any bird-feeding or call-playback. Whenever possible, I prefer to photograph birds with a minimum of interference.

For an instant, my mind wanders two years back to my trip to Arizona. Immersed in the cacti and the ocotillo with clear views for miles, great shots of birds felt guaranteed. But this is the humid rainforest of Brazil, where a bird can be right next to you and you might never know it – or even if you see it, the light may be too low.

Bird Species #700

It’s Sunday, and my wife and I are on the road to Paraty. There’s no time for any thinking, except on the topic of how not to make a wrong turn and get lost in the depths of Brazil, never to be found again. And I better pay attention to the winding road that leads down the coast. It’s steeper and more twisted than anything I’ve seen, and it’s got free road service for the broken down cars that appear every few hundred meters. I better remember to double-clutch to second on the way back.

Finally, we arrive at the first beach parking lot. Before I can even take one bite of a melting protein bar, something flies into the tree directly overhead… the Green-Backed Trogon! A pretty pair perches in the tree for a few minutes. The background is a bit busy, but it’s a worthy #700.

Then, at the beach, the sand is crisp and the ocean is beautiful. Even though it’s winter in Brazil, it is as hot as any summer’s day. I get the feeling of adventure, knowing that there are fascinating species ready to be found.

Of Sand and Forests

The center of Paraty has a mangrove and a mudflat. During low tide, people walk out for hundreds of meters into the salty bay. Combine that with free parking before 8 AM and soft morning light, and it feels like conditions are right for birding.

I’m thinking, surely there will be a few shorebirds? But I’m surprised to see Black Vultures right in the center of the mudflat. They seem peaceful, and they’re staring out into the sea, knowing that they will receive a guaranteed meal from the local trash cans.

The hilly islands in the distance are blue with haze, but I’m loving this haze as it creates the softest, powdery background. I use my camera’s flip-out rear screen for low shots. I really enjoy the look of the Vulture.

Not far off, I see a few shorebirds: Semipalmated Plovers and a pair of Ruddy Turnstones. A lone Magnificent Frigatebird hovers above while Kelp Gulls glide across the sky and Snowy Egrets are moving in their frantic way. Those Snowys never stop moving, unlike the more solemn Great Egret I see that stands in watch, backlit against the golden waves. No detail, no problem!

Compared to the upcoming rainforest, the light here is plentiful and smooth. I stand on the mudflat, and I’m hit by the sun rising in the distance, so I try some spur-of-the-moment landscape photography.

Unlike many mountains I’ve seen, I’m intrigued by how fast the fog and clouds move throughout the peaks and forests here. Sometimes, the scene changes drastically in a couple seconds, giving endless variations of color. I’ve limited my gear on this trip, so I only shoot with two focal lengths: 50mm and 500mm on the Z6 and D500. Those will have to do. Long landscapes it is.

Later, we drive to the Fazenda Bananal, a local farm that grows all the produce used at its restaurant. I made a mistake: It opens at ten, but we’re here at nine. No matter, there’s a deserted road that leads into the forest. Could there be birds there?

Yes, it’s great for birds, but it’s the darkest forest I’ve ever seen, and I can barely get a shot. Because the birds come close to the path, I am wishing I had a 300mm f/2.8 instead of my 500mm f/5.6! The bananas growing overhead are too high to reach as well. Ah, I’m getting hungry. At least now it’s time for the Bananal.

After lunch, a boardwalk trail leads into the dark forest. It’s only slightly better than the road, with my ISOs climbing to 12,800 even though the sun is high in the sky! Yet, the birds are bold, coming to the forest edges and even eating right next to the path. I try some longer shutter speeds to keep the noise under control.

Sometimes, the forest goes silent, and then in a slight clearing, there’s an explosion of colorful tanagers. Brazil has about twenty species of Tanagers, and most of them are quite colorful. My mind feels saturated and filled with the calls darting overhead, and my neck is strained. I can’t always get them, as they move so fast. But even if I miss them, I love watching them move around.

Winding Down

The days are passing quickly, and it’s almost time to go back home. It’s the last time on the trail and I’m not sure I got a single good shot today, at least of birds. But now there’s movement to the right: it’s a troop of Common Marmosets! They’re eating bananas, and there are one or two carrying a baby. The baby marmoset clings so tight that it’s not always easy to see.

That night, I look forward to dinner. Bird photography does make me very hungry. As I start making it, I hear my wife shout, “grab your camera!” I don’t hesitate because my wife has “the eye,” which means she has a talent for spotting rare birds, and this time she’s found a Tiger Heron.

It’s Rufescent Tiger Heron, right? But where’s the rufous? No, I verify in the book later that it’s a much rarer species, the Fasciated Tiger Heron, not seen in this location in over a year! I’m not thinking of identification, though, as I run down as quietly as I can to photograph it perched on a rock. It flies away… but just to another rock not far away! Yes, that’s not bad at all.

The next day, on our way back, it’s time for one last visit to the beach – parked at the same spot where I saw the famous “bird #700” on my life list. I look up at the same tree to see if another Trogon is there, but the trees are devoid of birds this time. Yet I spot something at the edge of the waves, skittering over the sand. It’s the Semipalmated Plover!

I get closer. It’s hard to believe, but the little Plover goes right up to the edge of the ocean, running as fast as it can whenever the waves come in. Its little legs seem just enough to keep it only inches ahead of the wave. After the waves recede, it goes right back and starts the game all over again, running just ahead of the wave. Yes, it might be a strategy for looking for food, but it looks a lot like it’s having a fun, too! What a nice way to say goodbye.

Looking Back

When I get home, it’s finally time to go through the photos – some from the Z6 and some from my even older D500, which probably will be replaced quite soon, but which has worked flawlessly as usual.

Looking back as I delete most of them, I’m struck by one thing: how surprisingly difficult bird photography has been here. With one of the thickest forests I’ve seen in my life, there were so many obstacles: branches in the way, hardly enough light, light too harsh, bird too high, bird too low, and even bird too close. Yet, after some work, I like the results. I told myself before the trip that I’d be happy with a couple decent shots for the week, and I wasn’t disappointed.

When I’m going through my old shots, I sometimes think bird photography isn’t so hard. It only takes one trip out in the field to bring me back to the real world. Even so, I can’t wait for the next one.