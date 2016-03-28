Bird Photography with Sigma 150-500mm OS

After my review of the Tamron 150-600mm VC telephoto zoom lens appeared here at Photography Life, a number of readers had questions on how that lens compared to the long telephoto zooms from Sigma. As luck would have it, I was able to borrow a recently purchased Sigma 150-500mm OS from a friend and this article captures some initial thoughts about photographing birds, including those in flight, with this lens.
The first question many readers had was about the comparative sharpness of each lens at its longest focal length. Is the Sigma 150-500mm as sharp at 500mm as the Tamron 150-600mm VC is at 600mm? Based on my experience the short answer is…no. To my eye the Tamron is noticeably sharper at its full focal length compared to the Sigma 150-500mm OS. To be fair, both lenses at their longest focal lengths require sharpening in post.
The fact that the Tamron is sharper should not come as any surprise since the Sigma was introduced back in 2008 and the Tamron has the benefit of over 5 years of improvements in lens design and manufacturing techniques. In addition, the rather unforgiving 36 MP sensor of my D800 wouldn’t have been any kind of a design consideration when the Sigma was launched back in 2008, but it is a reality with new generation lenses like the Tamron 150-600mm VC.
The first day that I went out with the Sigma I was shooting in very dull, overcast conditions. I was shooting primarily gulls, terns and cormorants which made things even more challenging with a lot of ‘grey on grey’ or ‘black on grey’ images. The lens handled these difficult conditions very well in terms of focus speed with my D800 using single point focus.
The size and weight of the Sigma is similar to the Tamron 150-600mm and I did not find it onerous to shoot hand-held. For mid-range subjects the shorter zoom range of the Sigma actually helped me pick up birds in flight a little bit easier as the field-of-view was broader.
As with the Tamron, I rotated the tripod collar 180-degrees so it was on the top of the lens so I could use it as a carrying handle. It wasn’t quite as comfortable as the Tamron as the tripod collar foot is a bit shorter. This made for a three-finger rather than a four-finger grip on the tripod collar.
The Sigma 150-500mm has a lock to prevent lens creep. There is only one setting at the fully retracted position. I found the Tamron’s second setting at 400mm to be quite handy.
There is no focus limiter switch on the Sigma and from time to time the lens hunted quite a bit. I found it helpful to pre-focus it in anticipation of my next shot. The Sigma has two optical stabilization settings. Setting ‘1’ provides both vertical and horizontal corrections, whereas the ‘2’ setting only has vertical corrections. This allows optical stabilization to be used when panning with birds in flight.
The Sigma did not suffer from any focus lag when used with a Nikon D7000 or a D70. Readers may recall from my review of the Tamron 150-600mm VC that focus lag was an issue with older Nikon bodies, especially when using single point focus. The difference between the two lenses is likely due to better firmware compatibility of the Sigma 150-500mm OS with older bodies.
Under overcast conditions the Sigma 150-500mm OS produced somewhat flat looking images that lacked in colour rendition as well as contrast. I typically shoot in ‘RAW plus jpeg fine’ and I found that some of the jpegs shot with the Sigma had a muddy appearance. It took a fair amount of work in post to get the Sigma RAW images to where I wanted them.
I ran the RAW files through my typical DxOMark OpticsPro settings, then through CS6 and Nik. Overall, I found that I had to add quite a few more adjustments to the Sigma files than with the Tamron produced files. Typically this included more Gamma adjustment, vibrance, and contrast as well as a host of other ‘tweaks’ that were image specific. The Sigma files also needed more sharpening, especially when shot at the longer end of the focal range. I found that I had to spend quite a bit more time working with the Sigma files than with the Tamron-produced ones…easily double.
Even after post processing I liked the Tamron produced files better than those from the Sigma 150-500mm OS. They just seemed sharper, had richer colours, and just ‘popped’ more. That’s not to say that you can’t get some decent images using the Sigma. You certainly can. It just takes more time in post to get them to where they need to be. If you’d like to see more images of birds taken with the Sigma 150-500mm OS, see the YouTube video below:
In bright sunlight the Sigma performed better and the jpegs looked cleaner, although the shadows areas on some images still had a bit of muddiness to them. In good lighting focusing with the Sigma was very fast and accurate. If any Photography Life readers have ever tried to capture a swallow in flight over water…you know exactly how challenging that can be.
I was using a Nikon D7000 for part of my hands-on test and I was able to get a number of usable images of swallows in flight with it when using the Sigma 150-500mm OS. This was something I didn’t even bother trying with the Tamron when shooting with a D7000 due to focus lag. I also tried a number of AF-C bursts with the D7000 and got good results with the Sigma, filling up the D7000’s buffer on numerous occasions with well-focused sequential shots.
There was no question that the Nikon D7000 performed much better with the Sigma 150-500mm OS than it did with the Tamron 150-600mm VC. Focus was much faster and I was able to grab a number of fast-breaking images with the Sigma that I’m certain I would have missed completely with the Tamron. Future firmware updates may improve things with the Tamron, but presently the Sigma 150-500mm OS performs far better on older Nikon bodies than the Tamron does.
So, what’s the bottom line? I think readers who own newer DSLR bodies will be better served buying the Tamron 150-600mm VC in terms of overall lens performance and image quality. Of course that is assuming that they are prepared to invest the additional money in the Tamron 150-600mm VC over the Sigma 150-500mm OS.
There is a caution around focus lag with the Tamron 150-600mm VC, even with fairly recent bodies like the Nikon D7000. Future Tamron firmware updates may be successful in addressing the focus lag issue. In the meantime readers would be well advised to test out their older Nikon DSLR body on the Tamron 150-600mm VC before making a purchase. If you own an older Nikon body like a D70 through D7000, it doesn’t appear that you will have any issues with focus lag with the Sigma 150-500 OS.
The current pricing on the Sigma 150-500 OS is very attractive and for budget conscious folks who are looking for a cost-affordable long telephoto zoom, the Sigma 150-500 OS could be an attractive option, especially if they own an older DSLR body. You’ll need to have realistic expectations around image quality if you choose this option, and be willing to spend more time in post.
For owners of Nikon 1 V2 camera bodies…my V2 did not recognize the Sigma 150-500mm OS at all. My V2 body has the latest firmware that supports 15 fps when using the FT-1 adapter. Another friend of mine has a V2 and it works fine with his Sigma 150-500mm OS. I suspect this has something to do with differences between firmware versions. Unfortunately I did not have a chance to shoot my Nikon 1 V2 with the Sigma 150-500mm so I can’t comment on image quality or focus speed/accuracy.
As reviewers of camera bodies and lenses we sometimes forget that for the vast majority of people photography is really about having fun and being creative. Whether a particular body/lens combination produces ‘pro-level’ image quality or not, isn’t the main concern for many photographers. They want a ‘no hassle’ experience that enables them to capture some new and different images, and have a lot of fun along the way.
Even though the Sigma 150-500mm OS is an ‘older’ lens, a lot of folks will have a ton of fun shooting with it, especially if they own an older DSLR body. Plus, it is affordably priced compared to the other options available. The fact that it is available in Nikon, Canon, Sony and Pentax mounts will also add to its appeal for a great many photographers.
Article and all images Copyright 2014, Thomas Stirr. All rights reserved. No use, reproduction or duplication including electronic is allowed without written consent.
Comments
Hi Thomas,
Thankyou for this review and sight of some stunning pictures!
I have a related, but slightly ‘off-topic’ question for you as the ‘Mansurov’ exponent of the Nikon 1 system! Nasim will probably remember me as the ‘lone voice crying in the wilderness about the N1 system’!
Have you yet had a chance to test the V3 + (N1)70-300VR in these types of situation yet? I would be very interested to hear your views as I, as a stumbling amateur (!) appear to be able to achieve similar photos with that combination. I do not have and DX or FX bodies with which to compare, so maybe I am not as good judge.
I hope you will cover this combination soon . . and any advance observations from you would be welcome.
many thanks
KSPGM
Hi KSPGM,
Thanks for your comment and kind words regarding the images!
I haven’t had a chance to shoot with the Nikon 1 V3 or the new 1 Nikon CX 70-300 VR lens. I have been trying to get a review sample from Nikon Canada but have not been successful in this regard to date. From the images on the web that I have seen, as well as the MTF chart, I imagine that the CX 70-300 will be a very good lens.
Again, based on what I have been reading with early reviews of the V3 (and not my personal observations)…if you have a V2 there may not be much need to upgrade to the V3. There has been some reporting of more noise with the V3 and less dynamic range….although the V3 is a bit sharper than the V2.
I’m still trying to get my hands on review samples of the V3 and CX 70-300 lens from Nikon Canada. Perhaps some kind Photography Life reader who is located in the Toronto Canada area may notice my plight and let me borrow their’s for a few days….
Tom
Thanks Tom. I look forward to your review and any hints as to how to get the most out of this setup.
Sorry to high-jack your Sigma review but it touched on BIF photography and I was not sure how else to contact you.
best wishes
KSPGM
Hi KSPGM,
No need what-so-ever to apologize! I’m sure there are a lot of other Nikon 1 V-series camera owners that are eagerly waiting for more information on the V3 and the CX 70-300 VR lens.
I’d love to do a review….if only I could get my hands on the lens and camera!
Tom
Still no word from Nikon Canada….guess I’m out of luck as far as a review sample goes.
Hi KSPGM,
My review on the 1 Nikon CX 70-300 is now posted.
Tom
i heard thers its tamron new lens 150-600 which on ei sbetter this or that ?
Hello sangesh,
From my experience with both lenses, if you have a newer Nikon body like a D7100 then the Tamron is the better choice. Since there currently is a focus lag issue when using the Tamron 150-600 on older Nikon bodies, the owners of those cameras will find the Sigma performs better in terms of auto-focus.
It really depends on the camera body you own if you are planning to buy one of these lenses in the near term. If Tamron can fix the focus lag issue with the 150-600 VC and get it to work as well on older bodies as it does with newer ones….then I would choose the Tamron.
Tom
I have nikon d600, i thought these lens are for full frame. sinc eu mention about dx body d7100. so for d600 tamron works pefrect ?
Thanks for the suggestion
Hi sangesh,
I shot most of the images in this article with a D800 in DX crop mode without any problems at all. I imagine that your D600 would work well with the Sigma 150-500 OC.
I did not have any problems when shooting the Tamron 150-600 VC with my D800 either so I think your D600 would work well with that lens as well.
Tom
The seagull one flying is almost like the one i took just at a different angle, i just brought a sigma 50 to 500ml lense and i am having fun with it although i think i may need to take up weight lifting as it is freaking heavy awesome lens totally.
Hi Helen,
I haven’t had a chance to shoot with the 50-500 Sigma. Since it is a newer design that the 150-500 I image that is likely sharper than the 150-500. You’re right that these types of lenses are heavy…but a ton of fun to use!
Tom
Hi Thomas thx for this review of the Sigma 150-500, but would you say the same would apply to the Sigma 50-500 and what’s your thoughts on these 3 lenses especially the Tamron on the D7100 when the extra 1.3 crop is selected for birds in flight and as a general lens for an African Safari.
Hi Douglas,
To be fair to the Sigma 50-500 I haven’t shot with it and can’t really make any informed comments regarding it.
The Tamron 150-600 VC used with a Nikon D7100 would be a terrific combination. I had some very limited shooting experience with that combination and found it to be very responsive in terms of auto-focus.
I can also see some value in shooting with the D7100 in 1.3x crop mode. If it works like the DX crop mode does on my D800 you’ll be able to see your flying target bird a bit easier and frame your in-flight shots better as a result.
Tom
Hi Tom Thx for your reply and ps nice photo’s in your review considering it was a dull day :)
But could I ask your opinum on the 300 F4 with 1.4 converter on say the D810, would that be the best choise for speed and sharper results with the extra otion to shoot in DX.
Thx again
Douglas
Hi Douglas,
Here is a link to an updated review that Nasim did on the Nikkor 300mm f/4. You’ll see that he rates it as a very good, sharp lens.
https://photographylife.com/reviews/nikon-300mm-f4d
For overall speed and sharpness the Nikkor 300mm f/4 with the new 1.4 Nikkor teleconverter is likely the best choice…especially if it was mounted on a D810. You’ll need to remember that the current 300mm f/4 does not have VR on it though, which will limit its low light shooting when hand-held.
It’s also good to keep in mind that Nikon has a patent on a new 300mm f/4 which has been rumored to be coming out for a while now. I suspect that lens will be quite a bit sharper than the current one. Nikon usually makes major announcements in the spring and fall….often at Photokina in September. Since that event is just around the corner it may be prudent to wait to see what is announced before pulling the trigger on a current Nikkor 300mm f/4.
Tom
Hi Tom thx for your swift reply :) even if a new 300 f4 would be avalibe would you advise it over the current new 80-400 for an overall safari lens in Namibia, where keeping in mind there’s lots of dust. As the 80-400 is VR and takes converter or instead I can just use DX on the 810. As I’ll be in Africa in March 2015 and a new lens might be annoused but might not be avalible jet at that time.
Hi Douglas,
It seems you are going through the same struggle that I went through trying to select a long telephoto lens. I also considered the 300mm f/4, the Nikkor 80-400 VR, and the Tamron 150-600 VC….I also considered the 1 Nikon CX 70-300 but that is another story :-)
I don’t really comfortable recommending which one you should choose, as what is important to one person may not be the same for the next.
All I can tell you is after considering the same three options as you are…I ended up ordering the Tamron 150-600 VC. I felt it was the best overall combination of flexibility, reach, image quality and price for my needs. Whether it would be the best for you…is only something you can answer. I enjoyed shooting with the Tamron to such as extent that it will be my first ever non-Nikkor lens purchase.
Tom
Hi Douglas,
I forgot to mention that if I had to choose a camera/lens combination to shoot hand-held at slower shutter speeds (e.g. 1/60) and attain an efov of over 500mm at f/4 I would choose the Nikon 1 V2 with the Nikkor 70-200 f/4 VR. This is a wonderful, lightweight combination to use: https://photographylife.com/close-personal-zoo
I found shooting with the Tamron 150-600 VC with my D800 in DX mode (efov 900mm) to be effortless. I really never thought about the camera or lens at all and could just concentrate on getting my shots.
Tom
Hi Tom amazing shots from your trip to the zoo with your Nikon 1, V2 70-200 f4 :) and thx for your reply :)
I supose the question becomes what % of images gets taken at maximum zoom @ 400 with the Nikon or 600 with the Tamron and I know that good glass gives good images, but does the amazing ISO on the Nikon 810 with a 300 f4 makeup for the lack of VR/VC from the other lenses.
Yes I’m in a battle ground and Nasim has not made it easier by rating the 300 f4 so highly.
I’ll wait and see if Nikon has come with a 300 f4 VR before my next trip to Africa and then make a pro & cons list and make a choice.
Do you have any more photo’s taken with your Tamron and D800.
Hi Douglas,
Glad you enjoyed the zoo images that I took with the V2 and Nikkor 70-200 f/4 VR. Just in case you did not see my preview articles and review on the Tamron 150-600 here are a few additional links:
https://photographylife.com/reviews/tamron-150-600mm-f5-6-3
https://photographylife.com/photographing-cormorants-with-the-tamron-150-600mm-vc
https://photographylife.com/birds-flight-tamron-150-600mm-lens
The majority of birds in flight images were taken at 600mm (900 efov). Hope this helps…
Tom
Douglas
The 300 f/4 is a stunning lens and even works with the 1.7 converter at a push, but best with the 1.4. You do not need VR, just get your shutter speed to around 1/1000
However, the 80-400 AF-S is stellar wide open even at 400mm. So for Namibia where it gets very dusty, I rather go with the 80-400 next time I go again.
http://m3.i.pbase.com/o2/42/507142/1/129793603.nlwHINBQ.NamutoniDustBath2.jpg
I meant to add this picture to show how dusty Namibia can be.
http://m5.i.pbase.com/o2/42/507142/1/129793605.6QUuph4O.NamutoniDustBath3.jpg
HI Thomas … first of all … great images … I enjoyed them very much!! I own the Sigma 150-500mm and have for several years and have always loved it. I must say, I use it on my D300 as it has the larger buffer (my other camera is the D7000 … this is why I’ve been waiting for the D400 .. but oh well). I’ve never bothered to go out on anything but a decent light day, so your lack of enthusiasm in your first section, when you had the flat light, isn’t something I’ve encountered. Really interesting to hear that the lens works better on the older cameras. That certainly makes sense. Thanks!!
Hi Lois,
Thanks for your comment…glad you enjoyed the images. There are a lot of owners of the D300/D300s that would love to see an update from Nikon. Perhaps the rumored D9300 will be launched soon and ‘fill the void’.
While the images were a bit flat with the Sigma 150-500…the auto focus was very good. So, like most things when it comes to ‘all things camera’, there are trade-offs to consider.
Tom
No mention of aperture? If this article is aimed at amateurs, then it is time those amateurs understood the point of speed in a lens. Otherwise stick to i-Phone etc.
Neither any mention that the distance scale rotation works opposite to Nikon? Or even the zoom works opposite rotation to Nikon? Mind you I have used lenses of most types for many decades and have always considered Nikon to have got the rotation the wrong way round.
Although your comment is rather condescending, and thus displeasing, I agree that this post could have benefited from more “useable” informations than just “Lens A appears to be sharper than lens B”.
At which aperture is the Sigma at its sharpest ? How is it doing compared to the Tamron (which should be stopped-down to f/8, I hear) ? And wide-open ?
These are pretty basic considerations that are relevant for all potential users.
Hi Eled,
I hope that the additional information that I provided to Andrew in posting 17) answers some of your questions.
Like most lenses, the Sigma 150-500 OC would benefit from stopping it down from its wide open aperture. Stopping down the Sigma to f/8 would generate images that are a bit sharper than at f/6.3.
This article is not a full blown review of the Sigma 150-500 OC, and was not titled as such. The intent was to provide Photography Life readers with some additional insights to questions posed with my Tamron 150-600 VC review. Sorry if you had expectations of the article that were not met.
From a practical standpoint the majority of users of these types of long telephoto lenses will be shooting with cropped sensor bodies. As such they’ll want to keep their ISO setting at a maximum of 800 if possible so they can limit noise and get a good degree of dynamic range performance from their camera’s sensor. A general rule of thumb when shooting birds in flight is to keep shutter speeds at 1/1000 or higher. This does depend on the bird being photographed. For example, the wing speed and stroke pattern of a gull is quite slow so slower shutter speeds of 1/1000 can be used. For birds with short, rapid and choppy wing speeds/patterns like cormorants and ducks…a higher shutter speed is required.
I did mention in this article that I found the Tamron 150-600 to be sharper and to render colours better than the Sigma 150-500.
Hope this has helped.
Tom
Hi Andrew,
Thanks for your comment. To help answer your question…regardless of subject matter, or camera/lens used, I shoot in aperture priority all of the time. When shooting birds, whether static or in-flight, I use single point auto focus.
Other than Image 12 which was shot with a D7000, all of the other images were shot with a D800 in DX crop mode.
In the case of the Sigma 150-500 images in this article here are some shooting details for you:
Image 1: f/6.3, 1/640, ISO-400, 450mm – efov 675mm
Image 2: f/6.3, 1/4000, ISO-1600, 500mm – efov 750mm
Image 3: f/6.3, 1/3200, ISO-1600, 500mm – efov 750mm
Image 4: f/6.3, 1/2500, ISO-1600, 500mm – efov 750mm
Image 5: f/6.3, 1/2500, ISO-1600, 500mm – efov 750mm
Image 6: f/6.3, 1/640, ISO-800, 500mm – efov 750mm
Image 7: f/6.3, 1/1250, ISO-400, 500mm – efov 750mm
Image 8: f/6.3, 1/1600, ISO-1600, 500mm – efov 750mm
Image 9: f/6.3, 1/1250, ISO-1600, 500mm – efov 750mm
Image 10: f/5.6, 1/3200, ISO-1600, 270mm – efov 405mm
Image 11: f/6.3, 1/1600, ISO-1600, 500mm – efov 750mm
Image 12: f/8, 1/2000, ISO-400, -0.7 step, 500mm – efov 750mm (this is the D7000 shot)
Image 13: f/5.6, 1/2500, ISO-1600, 300mm – efov 450mm
Image 14: f/6.3, 1/4000, ISO-800, 500mm – efov 750mm
Image 15: f/6.3, 1/2500, ISO-1600, 500mm – efov 750mm
Image 16: f/6.3, 1/3200, ISO-800, 500mm – efov 750mm
Image 17: f/6.3, 1/2000, ISO-1600, 500mm – efov 750mm
Image 18: f/6.3, 1/2000, ISO-1600, 500mm – efov 750mm
Image 19: f/6.3, 1/2500, ISO-800, 500mm – efov 750mm
Image 20: f/6.3, 1/2500, ISO-800, 500mm – efov 750mm
Please keep in mind that this article was not a full blown review of the Sigma 150-500 OC…and was not titled as such….and was never intended as one.
The intent of the article was to provide additional insights to original questions that Photography Life readers had in relation to my review of the Tamron 150-600 VC and how that lens performs in comparison to the Sigma 500mm telephotos.
Other than Image 12 which was shot with a D7000 at f/8 all of the other images were shot ‘wide open’ with a D800 in DX crop mode. Most of them at maximum focal length. This is aligned with how I shot images for my article, “Birds in Flight with the Tamron 150-600 Lens”
https://photographylife.com/birds-flight-tamron-150-600mm-lens
Hope this has helped,
Tom
Apologies, and thank you for replying.
I never intended to trouble you with complete details of your fine shots, but thank you anyway.Just wanted to know the workable apertures, as this is where good money goes.
Also that the article should state that these lenses focus different to Nikon lenses, but similar to Canon.To me it is important to have a batch of lenses that all operate alike (i.e. do not twist-zoom or twist-focus the opposite way).
Hi Andrew,
No need to apologize at all! I think providing some additional shot details will be helpful for a lot of people and I was glad to provide them.
Tom
Thomas,
Thanks for the comparison. Could you please give more specific details about the post-processing workflow you use with the various software mentioned. Perhaps in a separate article?
Hi HomoSapiensWannaBe,
My basic workflow in terms of software is DxOMark OpticsPro 8 (I’m still getting used to OpticsPro 9 so it isn’t my cornerstone yet)…then into Photoshop CS6….then into Nik Suite.
I find that DxOMark does a good job keeping up with new lenses, bodies etc., and I am loath to do a monthly subscriber with Adobe for Photoshop Cloud…especially since they had a major security breech in the past.
In terms of DxOMark, the program is designed for ‘global corrections’ so it doesn’t have the spot area functionality of CS6 so I use it for my first step in RAW processing. It does a good job correcting for lens distortions, vignetting etc. When you first open a RAW file it makes a lot of immediate, standard adjustments based on all of the testing the DxOMark does in its own labs. There are a number of presets….I typically only use ‘sharpen fine details’ under the Detail Adjustment tab, and occasionally I will use the HDR (single shot) preset.
Then I go to the Customize menu…this opens up the typical arrange of slider adjustments found in most image processing software…i.e. exposure compensation, white balance, contrast, vibrancy/saturation, selective tone, tone curve, etc. Depending on the image I’ll play around in here for a while.
I then export a TIFF and bring it into CS6. I may make some global adjustments in CS6…then the occasional spot adjustment. I do like the Gamma adjustment in CS6 and most of my images get a tweak with this.
After that I bring the TIFF into the Nik Suite for some final tweaks. I most often use Viveza 2 and Color Efex Pro 4 (more for landscapes).
Unlike many folks, I never do any batch processing. I shoot RAW + jpeg fine so I can see my images in Windows Explorer and I process them individually. I file all of my images outside of my image processing software in Windows Explorer, usually filing them by client with other types of files like Word, Excel and PowerPoint, so everything to do with a client is under one heading on my computer. My basic approach is that if I can’t find a file on my computer in less than 15 seconds….it isn’t stored properly.
Hope this has helped…
Tom
Thomas,
Thank you for sharing your workflow.
Cheers.
Hi Thomas
Another interesting and timely article, it was very useful reading the above article for comparison details, I had thought about the Sigma before the Tamron arrived on the scene, great shots by the way.
Have not yet bought the Tamron or traded in the D600 for a D800, but I have not forgotten your excellent advice given when I last checked in with you, will probably get the Tamron before changing the camera, but so far the D600 is still behaving itself after it’s second visit back Nikon HQ, hopefully unlike yourself a third visit will not be needed…………………………..
Hi Mike,
Always great to hear from you! Glad you enjoyed the images.
I’m patiently waiting for the Tamron 150-600 VC that I’ve ordered…and I’ve already planned a few follow-up articles…just need to get that puppy in my camera bag…or should I say…hanging over the edge of my camera bag.
Tom
I own the Sigma 50-500mm lens use Nikon D800, D4, and D300. I have had nothing but compatibility issues using this lens. It is always showing fe in the viewfinder and I guess this is a communication issue. It has been back 4 times to Sigma and it has even been swapped out for a new lens. Still the same. Last time, I sent back a D300 so they could see what I meant. It came back, worked for a short time, and then started the same issues. I should say too that there has always been a sloppy feel to the connection from lens to camera.
At one point, the tech guy said to me that they have issues with Nikon as they don’t willingly share information with these secondary companies like Canon might. I am putting this out there to see if anyone has ideas, but from experience and the reps comment, I would caution Nikon users against Sigma because of compatibility issues. I just gave up for the moment and don’t use it.
Hi Diana,
Thanks for your comments…it helps to highlight the potential issues that buyers face when they buy a third-party lens. There is always a risk when buying one of these lenses. And, even if your camera initially works with a third-party lens, there’s no guarantee that it will continue to work after a firmware update is installed on a camera body.
Tom
Hi Tom,
The issues are across the board with the Sigma product. I think I would like you to elaborate on the risks that you say accompany my purchase. I was never preinformed that the lens might not work with my Nikon equipment. Most people I’m sure would not ‘risk’ $1700 to hope they have a compatable lens. I only learned of this being an issue after a few attempts of Sigma trying to fix it. Because I am now concerned with what it could do to my contacts on any of my cameras, I just don’t use it. I do think people should be aware, as these lens are still expensive, third party or not. By the way, software updates were not done, but it is interesting that you say that could effect it also.
Thanks,
Diana
Hi Diana,
I have forwarded this topic/issue to Nasim, and through him to the rest of the team at Photography Life, to see if there is an opportunity for it to be covered in more detail.
You raise some important and serious concerns.
Tom
Thanks Tom. It has been beyond frustrating and if it was just one camera, it would be bad enough, but all three not working suggests a deeper concern. Look forward to what you find out and appreciate all your efforts here.
Diana
Hi Diana
Do you have the original Bigma or the 50-500 with OS?
I have had both. My Bigma also had a loose fit and kept on giving FE errors which go away for a while if you unmount and mount the lens again. I had to make sure that the electrical connectors were cleaned regularly.
The 50-500 OS (BigmOSt?) has a far better fit and we have not had any FE problems, even on an old D200.
Hi,
Yes, it is an OS. I have cleaned the contacts, and put the lens on and off as you suggested. It still does not give any reliability that it doesn’t happen. My very first time using it, I was photographing Loons and I missed so many shots because it did it intermittently right out of the box. Later, though, including a replacement lens, it didn’t work at all on four different cameras. No excuse for this. I wish they took it back and gave me my money back. It’s useless. I wouldn’t sell it to anyone like this and I can’t use it.
Hi Diana,
Would you mind letting me know in which country you reside?
Tom
Hi Tom,
USA
Diana
Hi Diana,
I have been unable to get a reply. Sorry.
Tom
I have a 55-300 in the same f range 5-6.3. With that lens i have very few success in hand held pics, now the mentioned tamaron or sigma are in the same range and your pics are really beautiful. Unless it is in broad day light pics from my 55-300 is awful. Are you using a tripod for this or hand held? All these are done in broad daylight conditions or with reasonable light? My camera is Nikon D3100, do you think either tamaron or sigma would be suitable for Nikon D3100?
Hi Arun,
All of the images in the article were taken hand-held. If you check the details in posting 17) you’ll see that high shutter speeds were used for all of these images. If you are shooting at slower shutter speeds that may be contributing to the image quality that you are getting.
Also, keep in mind that all of these images in this article were processed from RAW files. If you saw how terrible the original jpegs looked for some of these same shots you’d likely be shocked. Many folks would have considered the jpegs as ‘throw aways’.
In terms of your D3100 I do not have any personal experience with that particular body. Based on the fact that my friend who owns the Sigma 150-500 that I borrowed uses it with a D70 I don’t think you would have any problems with your D3100.
You will likely have focus lag issues with the Tamron 150-600 VC when used with your camera. This may be fixed with a future firmware update from Tamron…but at this point there is no guarantee.
Tom
tom
Thanks Tom.
Hi Arun,
I have recently shot with a newer copy of the Tamron 150-600 on a D7000 and the autofocus was much improved, so Tamron must have done something with the firmware.
Tom
Arun,
I did take a few shots at the near full moon two days ago, with the D3100 and the Tamron 150-600 combo. No autofocus problems whatsoever. As fast and accurate as on the D700. No hunting at all.
Tom,
Thanks for introducing me to this lens through your articles. I am just very pleased I have bought it, still on the learning curve with it, but so much fun! It will definitely travel with me to South Africa in two months from now.
Cheers! Oscar.
Hi Oscar,
Have fun shooting with it! I hope you capture some wonderful images…memories to last a lifetime!
Tom
Encouraged by you guys success with lens, I need to try it out.
Hi Oscar,
You have used D3100 with Tamron 150-600, have you tried Bird in flight, can i see the pics if possible. I am planning to buy this Lens and want to be assured.
Regards
Deven
One further point that Tom didn’t address is hand-holding technique. Perhaps yours is flawless but most people need to work on that, and continuously practice it, but few do.
Hi Patrick,
You bring up and excellent point about the importance of practicing hand-holding technique…thanks for bringing it up!
Regardless of our individual skill set, ongoing practice is important for all of us in order to improve. It is also important to continually practice our ability to pan birds in flight…even if its just shooting gulls in flight or other larger birds that are in a person’s local area.
Even finding a bird in flight visually with a fairly long telephoto lens can be a challenge…and practice with this can also be helpful…especially when ‘both eyes open’ technique is used.
Tom
“Moose” Peterson, in talking about practicing panning technique, suggested practicing on moving cars in your neighborhood. But, he wisely added, you need to pre-qualify your targets so you don’t have to answer embarrassing questions from the police! :-)
Hi Patrick….
:-) Another great point…plus I don’t look good in stripes!
Tom
Thomas,
Right article at the right time. Thank you very much for the comparison.
I own a D7000, and thinking about Tamron 150-600. I need your suggestion, whether the focus lag issue will make this combination completely unuseable? Should i wait for the firmware update from Tamron?
And if you can help, do you have any idea on the waiting time for the Tamron?
Thank you very much,
Raghav
Hi Raghav,
It really depends on how you plan on using the Tamron 150-600. If you will be shooting mainly static subjects the lens will perform much better for you than trying to shoot birds in flight.
It also depends on your shooting style. If you use single point auto focus like I do for birds in flight you will likely have focus lag issues. You’ll need to engage as many cross-type focus points as possible to help alleviate the focus lag with the Tamron 150-600 on a D7000.
Any reputable camera dealer should allow you to test the Tamron with your D7000, so you can judge for yourself whether the performance is up to your needs.
Waiting for a Tamron firmware update could be a prudent thing to do. Then you can test out your D7000 to see how it performs after the firmware update.
My brother-in-law has a D7000 and he came out shooting with me during the my Tamron 150-600 VC previews/review and also with the Sigma 150-500. He is casual, amateur photographer with very limited experience shooting with long telephoto lenses. He found the Tamron quite frustrating when using single point focusing….and better when more cross-type focus points were engaged. He really liked how the Sigma 150-500 performed on his D7000 and he was able to get a lot more useable shots using this lens than he did with the Tamron.
As far as delivery on the Tamron…it will depend on what country in which you are located. I know the wait time in Canada from order date is about 3-4 months.
Hope this has helped.
Tom
Hi Tom,
Thanks for the informative reply. I am a hobbyist, amateur at my best. Currently shooting with Tamron 70-300 for birds, I always find I need little more zoom.
I would go by your suggestion, may be check out both Tamron and Sigma, to find which one suits me the best.
I am located in the US, I guess the waiting time will be similar about 4 months.
Thanks again,
Raghav
Hi Tom,
I smiled when I read your article.
I owned a Sigma 150-500 and my experiences with it resembled yours. I used the lens with a D5100 and targeted similar water birds- cormorants, pelicans, ducks and storks. I learnt over the course of the first few weeks the limitations of the lens. Its effectively a 400mm, more than that and the images get fuzzy. Under overcast conditions, the lens starts ‘hunting’. I lost quite a few “birds in flight” because of AF issues. I learnt to stop down the lens to F8 as the images at wider apertures were blurry.
I ended up selling the lens.
On the plus side, I did get better biceps.
My advice to any wannabe amateur bird photographer is to buy a Canon box and the Canon 100-400. Its the best value for money.
Loved the pictures. They look amazing. Thanks for a great post.
Hi Raj,
Thanks for the positive comments on the images.
I didn’t have any problems with the lens ‘hunting’ in grey, overcast conditions…..it actually focused quite well under those conditions with my D800. Also, while the lens produced images that needed sharpening when shot at the long end of the zoom….I wouldn’t call them ‘fuzzy’. Perhaps you had a bad copy of the lens.
Tom
Great reviews of two affordable lenses. Thank you very much
One thing that I have not seen in any reviews is how these lenses actually function at their f6.3 apertures. I thought most of the older Nikon cameras would not AF on lenses slower than f 5.6 and I heard that Canon’s won’t even make an attempt to focus with a lens that is slower than f5.6 due to software design.
So, recognizing that a smaller aperture (such as f5.6 or greater) creates more delays in AF than a fast lens such as an f2.8 or f4 are there any specific AF warnings of using these lenses on cameras such as the D200 or D300s (other than already mentioned)?
Hi Tom,
The owner of the 150-500 Sigma lens that I borrowed for this article uses the lens with a Nikon D70 and does not seem to have any problem with that combination….so that may help you determine your likely experience with a D200 or D300.
Since I haven’t shot with a D200 or D300 on either the Sigma 150-500 or the Tamron 150-600 I cannot specifically comment on either of those bodies.
I did notice focus lag with the Tamron when using a D7000 and a D5200 so there is a reasonable chance you will also experience focus lag with a D200 or D300. If you shoot with single point focus it will likely be very noticeable….and it does improve if you use more cross-type focus points when shooting. Whether it is at an acceptable level or not is really a personal judgement call that you would need to make.
Sorry that I could not be more definitive, but I would not want to mislead you with comments about specific body/lens combinations if I have not personally shot with them.
I do have a friend that owns the Sigma 150-500 and shoots it with a D300…and he has never made mention to me about any focusing problems with that combination.
It is always advisable to test out a camera body with any third party lens that you may be considering in advance of making a purchase. Since the Sigma 150-500 is an older lens and should be readily available this should be easy enough to do. The Tamron is a new ‘hot’ lens in short supply so it will be more difficult to do some tests with it and your camera bodies.
Based on my shooting experience with the two lenses I suspect that you are more likely to run into focus lag issues with the Tamron 150-600 than you would with the Sigma 150-500 with a D200 or D300. Whether the amount of focus lag is a major concern for you based on how you shoot is another question that only you could answer.
I did get word from the Canadian Tamron distributor yesterday that Tamron is not planning any immediate firmware updates for the Nikon mount version of the 150-600 lens as they do not perceive that the lens has any focusing issues.
Tom
I am all most 85 & have 1 question that you might not have time to answer, but here goes anyway.
I have a Sigma 120x400mm lens on a Canon T3i body. If I was up to it, is this lens capable of taking pictures close to your BIF.
Thanks in advance,
SMR,III
Hi Stephen,
I only shoot with Nikon bodies so it is difficult for me to make a comment about a Canon body. Plus I’ve never shot with the Sigma 120-400 lens, so you have me at a disadvantage there as well.
I did spend a bit of time on the web reading various older reviews to see what I could find out about the Sigma 120-400. The general sense I have after doing a bit of research is that the body/lens combination you noted should be able to capture some decent shots of birds in flight…but they would require a fair bit of time in post using the RAW files to get the most out of them.
When I looked up the 120-400 Sigma on DxOMark….I found that it is actually a bit sharper on a D800 than is the 150-500 Sigma.
I think that in good lighting conditions your 120-400 Sigma with a Canon T3i should be able to produce images close to the shots in this article. Under dull, overcast conditions it may be a different story as I found I had to really ‘dig’ to get details out of the dark areas of the images…especially the cormorants. Since the sensor on the D800 is far superior to the Canon in dynamic range this is likely where the largest differences between the images would be found.
Hope this has helped.
Tom
Thanks again for your lightening quick response. I doubt my ability compared to yours will EVER capture the pictures you do, but at least I know it’s possible with my equipment.
Thanks so much,
SMR,III
Hi Stephen,
You’re most welcome!
Tom
Thanks so much for your quick reply. I have been able to catch a few BIF, but nothing to compare to the utter beauty of your work.
SMR,III
Hi Stephen,
Thank you very much for your most generous words.
Tom
Wonderful article and images and I was thinking that there should be a review for the Sigma because the Tamron 150-600 came Sigma 150-500 was the best option for photographers who wanted to do bird photography on a budget it is good less and it balances perfomance with price. Once again thank you for the beautiful images it is a joy to view the images taken by you
Some mistakes rectified
* because before the Tamron 150-600 came, Sigma 150-500 was the best option for photographers who wanted to do bird photography on a budget
*it is a good lens
Hi Zeeshan,
Thanks very much for your comments and positive words….glad you enjoyed the article.
Tom
I own a Sigma 120×400. It’s on my Canon T3i. What do you think of it as a BIF lens? Your opinion is greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance.
SMR,III
Thanks for the beautiful images and the thorough review/comparison. You answered pretty much every question I had about these two lenses.
Hi Josh,
I’m pleased that the article was helpful for you….and thank you for your positive comment on my images in the article.
Tom
Great article, Thomas, thanks! Promising lens. In your opinion, would this be a worthy replacement of my Sigma 80-400, f4.5-5.6 APO DG OS, which I own for….well I guess approx 10 years?
For sure the extra 200mm reach of the Tamron is a lot. But will it deliver significant better image quality (assuming that a D700 will autofocus with this lens).
Much appreciate your opinion.
Hi Oscar,
You have me at a bit of a disadvantage as I have never used the Sigma 80-400, and as far as I can tell this lens has not been tested by DxOMark so I have no real reference point for you.
As long as your D700 will focus without any lag on the Tamron 150-600 I think is a better lens that the Sigma 150-500….and I suppose by default should also be better in terms of image quality that the older Sigma 80-400.
I am currently trying to arrange for a review sample of the Sigma 50-500 so I can do an article on this lens….haven’t got it confirmed yet. That may be something else for you to consider.
I’m also trying to get access to a newer copy of the Tamron 150-600 to see if the focus lag on older Nikon bodies has been addressed. With any luck that will happen within the next few days so I should have an update on that issue soon.
Tom
Thank you Thomas. Much looking forward for your reviews!!
And yeah, you’re right. The Sigma 80-400 is from before the days that lens testing became a fine art ;-). The days that it was almost glued to my very first DLSR the D70 (yes, without the s). But boy, what fun it was!
Cheers, Oscar.
Love your reviews and your bird photos, Tom!
I have a Nikon D90 which I use for bird photography with the Nikon 70-300 Zoom lens but still often have to crop to get acceptable image sizes, resulting in further loss of resolution. I am strongly considering either the Tamron 150-600 or the Sigma 150-600 when it becomes available.
You commented about the focus lag on the Tamron 150-600 on “older” Nikon bodies. Would this include my Nikon D90?
Thanks, Stan
Hi Stan,
The focus lag that I mentioned in the article was very noticeable with a D7000, and I assume with bodies older than that. I recently had the opportunity to shoot with a newer copy of the Tamron 150-600 VC with the exact same D7000 body that originally had a focus lag issue. No firmware updates have been done with the D7000..but I did find that the new copy of the Tamron performed much better with that body. I assume this is because Tamron has been updating the firmware to include older Nikon bodies. Since I haven’t shot with a D90 I cannot say that the focus lag issue has been addressed as it has with the D7000. The D90 is only one generation older than the D7000 so it is quite possible that the focus lag issue has also been corrected with the D90.
Tom
cudnt figure out your answer…..budget around 1500 dollar…passion bird photography….have body d5200…. which one to buy sir? tam 150-600 or sigma 150-500? pls guide….
Hi sukalyan,
I wouldn’t feel comfortable telling you which lens to buy. This really is a personal decision that only you can make. I’d suggest you see if some local retailers have some lenses in stock you can try, or perhaps rent for a 1/2 day to see which one feels best for the shooting you do. My experience shooting these lenses with a D800 is that the Tamron produced better looking files. The downside of course is that it is more expensive than the Sigma.
You may also want to consider on of the two new 150-600 lenses recently announced by Sigma.
Tom
Hi Sukalyan,
Returned today from a 8-day trip to Welgevonden National Park, South Afrika with the Tamrom 150-600 on a D700. I was very please with this lens. Fast, no issues with focus hunting, and great color. Suprisingly litte Lightroom work was needed afterwards. Developing the pictures 0,3 of a stop darker gives in most cases the best result (in my opinion). The lens is a bit bulky, but you can remove the support bracket, which saves some weight (which I did to reduce the weight of my cabin luggage). Though the max aperture is a bit small (f6,3), I never had to go any higher than ISO 1600. Also not in the early mornings, when the sun was low. I would say in controles with less sublimatie (e.g. Northern Europe), this may become an issue eventually. The VC does what it should do. Most of the shots I took were from the back of a Jeep without a tripod. I was very happy with the Tamron.
R, Oscar.
You can see some results herre: https:[email protected]/sets/
i have nikon d 3200 which lens will be better tameron 150-600 or sigma 150-500?
Hi niraj,
From an image quality standpoint and overall reach the Tamron 150-600 will be better. The AF on your D3200 may work better with the Sigma 150-500. The best thing to do is to take your body into a local camera store that has these lenses in stock and try them both out. If the AF on your camera works up to your expectations on the Tamron 150-600 then overall, it will be a better buy. If however, your D3200 struggles with AF with the Tamron then going with the Sigma 150-500 will be a more prudent decision. AF performance will be especially critical if you are planning on taking images of birds-in-flight.
Tom
Which lens is best tamron 150-600mm or sigma 150-500mm ?? For canon 5d mark iii
Hi Kathi,
Budget will enter into this decision of course…but having shot with both I would choose the Tamron. Image quality is better and the lens will provide you additional reach.
Tom
Is sigma 150-500 mm lense be fitted on canon eos 750d..???
Hi femas,
The images in this article were taken with a Sigma 150-500 with a Nikon mount and shot with a D800. The lens is available with a Canon mount. Since I’ve never shot with any Canon products I can only assume that the lens would operate with a 750D. Your local camera store would be able to confirm that for you.
Tom
What should i chose:
Sigma 150-500
Sigma 150-600
Canon 400mm f5,6
Tamron 150-600mm
Hi Holycrabbe,
I have no idea which lens will best suit your needs. That’s something only you can answer. This will depend on your shooting style (i.e. prime vs. zoom, subject matter, hand-held vs. monopod/tripod), what Canon camera body(ies) you plan on using with the lens that you purchase…and budget also comes into play. You can always rent these various lenses and try each out for a day to determine which one best meets your needs. Unfortunately I have never shot with a Canon camera or lens so I cannot provide any insights based on personal experience.
Tom
Can i use the sigma 150-500 mm lense for Nikon d3100?
Hi Rikke,
A friend of mine has the Sigma 150-500 and uses it with a Nikon D60 and it performs well. Based on that I would think that your D3100 should be fine with that lens.
Tom
Hi Rikke,
I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t work. I have a friend that uses his with a D60.
Tom
sir…
i have been using sigma 150-500 mm with nikon d7000 for last one year, but i am not satisfy with its results. many of my friends also using sigma 150-500 with different camera body and have better result… tell me whats the reason..?
Hi Rupesh,
If they are using a body which does not have a low pass filter on the sensor their images will be sharper. In addition if they are using a body with a higher pixel density sensor, e.g. 24MP they will also have more cropping potential and their images will look more detailed when printed at identical sizes as compared to your D7000.
Tom
I am a beginner BIF photographer. I used the Sigma 150-500 on my Nikon D750 in the FX mode. I keep getting vignetting in all focal ranges. I took off filter & lens hood and still got vignetting. I thought that the 150-500 was for a full frame camera. Can’t figure out why I’m getting vignetting. I also have a Nikon D300s and will try the Sigma on it.
Your pixes are wonderful.
Thank you,
Kathy
Hi Kathy,
The Sigma 150-500, like many lenses, will produce vignetting, especially when used with a full frame camera. Depending on the software you are using this can usually be handled in post.
Tom
Mr. Stirr
I read your article talking about the Sigma 150-500 OS and the Tamron 150-600 lens. In the article you stated the Sigma worked better with the older Sigma lens than the Tamron. I have 1 Nikon D300 and 2 Nikon D3300s. Since your article was written some time ago I wonder if you still believe the same then?
Thank you for your time and assistance.
Regards,
Duane McClun
Hi Duane,
At the time of writing the article I did find that older Nikon bodies did perform better with the older 150-500 Sigma in terms of AF performance than they did with the Tamron 150-600. Since I no longer own any Nikon full frame or APS-C camera gear I’m not in a good position to comment whether that is still the case or not. Quite often various manufacturers update their firmware which helps compatibility and overall performance. The best way to remove doubt is to try your various Nikon bodies with the lenses you are considering to find out first hand how they perform.
Sorry I could not be of more assistance.
Tom
Hi Tom
Thanks you for your reply.
I am curious in looking at your photographs I noticed a very high shutter speed (normally 1/1000 – 1/2000 is fast to stop movement) so I was wondering if there was a reason the shutter speeds were that high?
Regards
Duane
Hi Duane,
I wrote the article almost 2 years ago so it is hard for me to remember my thoughts at the time. Many of the cormorant images were taken as the birds were beating their wings furiously as they were rising up to their nests after flying just above the surface of the water. This creates much faster wing movements than when they are doing simple ‘fly-bys’. I may have been using faster shutter speeds for that reason.
Tom
hi mr. thomas
i would like to know that in nikon d5200 body which lens is the best tamron 150-600mm vc or sigma 150-500m os ?
Hi sbayan girl,
In terms of optical performance the Tamron 150-600 performs better than the Sigma 150-500. You would have to test your D5200 with both lenses to establish whether the auto-focusing performance of the Tamron meets your needs or if the Sigma 150-500 is better suited to your D5200.
Tom
But still I want to which one is better for mainly bird photography… and here I dnt hav option to test lenses thats why I m asking u… as ur experience I want to know which one is best for my nikon d5200 for birding…
Hi Sibayan giri,
If you will be photographing mainly perched birds then the Tamron will perform better optically and likely be a better choice. If your main intent is photographing birds-in-flight the auto-focus of your D5200 with the Sigma 150-500 may be better than it would be with the Tamron 150-600. Your budget is also a consideration. The Sigma will likely be a more affordable lens than the Tamron. I have a friend who uses the Sigma with an older Nikon body and has no issues with its auto-focus performance. You may experience some focus lag with the Tamron with your Nikon D5200…so neither lens is a perfect solution. If your budget can be stretched a bit, your best choice is likely the Nikon 200-500mm. Based on testing done by Nasim it performs better optically than the either the Sigma or Tamron and also does a good job when a Nikkor 1.4X teleconverter is used with it. This extends the reach of the Nikkor lens to 700mm.
Tom
Hi Sibayan giri,
I would suggest go for Sigma 150-600 Sport which is a better option for photographing moving objects. I used it with Nikon D3100 and got very good results even at hand held. It’s a bit heavy so use with a monopod or tripod. Never recommend Tamron after a bad experience with their 10-24 mm lens.
Arun
Hi Sibayan giri,
The Sigma Sport 150-600 is a beautiful lens as Arun points out. You will need to keep in mind that this is quite a bit heavier lens weighing in at 6.3 lbs. (2.86KG) compared to the Nikon 200-500 which is 4.6 lbs. (2.09KG). Having shot with the Tamron 150-600 and the Sigma 150-500 it is important to point out that the difference in weight is very noticeable when shooting hand-held. There is also a considerable difference in cost with the Sigma Sport 150-600 costing about $2,000 US compared to the Nikon 200-500 which costs about $1,400 US. It is a great option, but you need to be aware of the weight and price differences.
Tom
But the lens cost is my out of budget.. :(
Thanks for ur kind info… it really helps a lot to me… many many thanks thomas..
Always a pleasure to try to assist a reader Sibayan giri!
Tom
I wanted to know if sigma 150-500 has any issues with d7200 as I saw some articles online which said it has issues with os not functioning properly.
Can you please let me know about this?
Thank you
Hello Shubham,
It has bit quite a while since I wrote the article and shot with the Sigma 150-500 so I really can’t comment on any issues with a Nikon D7200. If you want to alleviate any auto-focus concerns, and if you have the additional money to put into a telephoto zoom, it would likely be better to buy a Nikon 200-500mm instead of the Sigma. Optically it is a far superior lens to the Sigma 150-500.
Tom
Tom
I am getting a used sigme for $370
Do you think it’s a good deal,I dont actually have a budget for Nikon 200-500
Also,i have a tamron 70-300 VC, Should I continue with that lens or buy sigma 150-500 ?
Hi Shubham,
I have no idea if $370 is a good deal or not…only you can decide that based on the condition of the lens and your specific needs as a photographer. Since you have a limited budget the lens may represent a very affordable way for you to expand the focal length range of your kit. The Tamron 70-300 provides you with a different focal length range and as such still may give you good functionality. Again, whether you decide to keep it or sell it will really depend on your shooting needs. Going back through your images to find out how many images you’ve taken with the Tamron at focal lengths under 150mm may be helpful for you to decide whether you still need that lens.
Tom
Hi thomas,
Someone said to me that sigma 150-600 mm is not sharp enough….. if you use canon 55-250 and crop it and compare boath images (canon lense cropped at some frame and sigma at 500mm)…. they will look identical……
I wanna know your thoughts on that…..
I know you dont use canon gear so replace 55-250 with nikons 50-200mm vr …..
Thanks.
Sigma 150-500mm*
Hi Shubham,
I have never used Canon gear so it is difficult for me to comment specifically on your question. Lens performance cannot be taken in isolation as it can vary depending on the camera body used with the lens. Also, we need to keep in mind that even though lenses of similar focal lengths may be produced by various manufacturers, we should not assume that they will perform in a similar manner.
I went on the DxO site and had a look at the sharpness test scores for the Sigma 150-500 and the Canon 55-250. On a Canon 5D the Sigma 150-500 scores ’14’ on sharpness compared to ‘6’ or ‘7’ for the Canon 55-250 when used on a Canon 7D. The performance of many zoom lenses tends to fall off at their maximum focal length.
When shooting wildlife I like to get as many pixels on my subject as possible and avoid cropping it at all possible.
Tom
I have Nikon D5300 and sigma 150-500 . Any recommendations to take better photos? I was taking images of bird in flight (Bald Eagles) but the images are not sharpe.
Hi Sue,
Typically one of two things could have likely happened. The first is that you used a shutter speed too slow for the moving subject. The second issue could be that you did not use the correct focusing mode…afc works best.
Tom
Hi sir,
Your articles and comments and your dedicated replies are very informative and helps a lot in picking up the right gear and invest our valuable assets in the right slot.
I read your article, and realized that Tamron 150-600 mm may not be a good choice for my Nikon D7000, ( actually I have almost decided to pick Tammy) but as I am interested in BIF too, it seems I will have to give a second thought about Tammy, but I will upgrade my can body to may be D7100 or D7200 in near future, not sure when though, so I am in a big delima and I am left with 2 days to take my pick, so if you could help me in this regard.
Thanks
Kushal Sharma
Hi Kushal,
When I did my work with the Tamron 150-600 and long telephoto Sigma zoom lenses the Nikkor 200-500 f/5.6 did not exist. If it did that is likely the lens that I would have purchased as I could have also used it with my Nikon 1 V2s.
Here’s an article from John Sherman: https://photographylife.com/nikon-200-500mm-vs-tamron-150-600mm-vs-sigma-150-600mm-c/6
And a review on the Nikkor 200-500 done by Nasim: https://photographylife.com/reviews/nikon-200-500mm-f5-6e-vr
These other perspectives may also be helpful for you.
Tom
Hi Tom, Awesome work.
Is Sigma 150-500 mm OS compatible with Nikon D90? I have looked around some sites say it is compatible but some not.
Thanks
Hi Shashikanth Rao T,
The friend who let me borrow his Sigma 150-500 shoots it with a Nikon D60 and is happy with that particular combination. It would seem logical that a D90 should work with it, but when dealing with third party lenses it seems nothing is ever 100% certain. Sorry I could not give you a definitive answer.
Tom
Thank you Tom. I am going to rent out Sigma lens this holiday week and see how it goes.
That is a very sound decision and will help remove any doubts you may have.
Tom
Tom, I tried Sigma 150-600 DG OS HSM C and Tamron 150-600 on my Nikon D90. Both lenses work. Took some bird pictures and have come good but pictures look bit soft. That could be because I am used these lenses for the first time and had difficulties managing them even with tripod. I guess over the time I will get better pictures.
Hi Shashikanth Rao T,
Long telephoto zoom lenses like the Sigma 150-600 DG and the Tamron 150-600 will be a bit soft on the long end of the zoom. If you can stop each of them down to f/8 when shooting towards the 600mm end rather than using f/6.3 you should notice that your images are a bit sharper. Shutter speed can come into play as well. This is most common when shooting hand-held or if the birds were in flight. So, if you shutter speeds were a bit slow you can shoot at a bit faster shutter speed to see if that improves the apparent sharpness of your images. Shooting in RAW will produce more digital information on your files, and thus more with which to work in post where you can apply some sharpening etc. When shooting from a tripod you may want to try turning off the image stabilization in the lenses to see if that helps sharpness as well.
Tom
Hi Tom, I loved the pictures and the article. I have a couple of questions. I am looking at buying a new camera the D7100 or D7200. I have a chance to buy the Sigma 150-500 it is practically new for 500. That is a far cry from the 900 dollar price of a 150 600 which I would love to have. Here is the thing I doubt I will have many opportunities to use a lens with this kind of reach. Maybe once a year on vacations. I will be in Alaska later this year and I am sure I could use this Sigma lens to shoot eagles, Do you think this older lens will have the speed for that? I am very frugal at spending money and so the price difference seems like a lot. But I am also looking for good advice. One last question lets say I was to spend the extra money and get the Sigma or Tamron 150 600 or the Nikon 200 500, Would you have a recommendation? Thanks for your time.
Hi Jerry,
It has been almost two years since I shot with a DSLR so I’m a bit hesitant to provide any advice as I am not really current on FX lenses like the new Tamron, Sigma and Nikon super telephoto zoom lenses. If you will not be using this type of lens very often then buying a cost affordable used lens like the Sigma 150-500 you mentioned in your comment does make a lot of sense.
Taking that route will enable you to try your hand at wildlife and bird photography without investing a ton of money in gear. The Sigma 150-500 should focus well with a D7100 or D7200. I did my review shooting with a D7000 and I didn’t have any issues with auto-focus performance from what my old, porous brain can remember.
Nasim and some of the other team members have done some excellent reviews on the lenses that you mentioned in your comment. You can find this review material with this link: https://photographylife.com/lens-index . I would feel much more comfortable with you looking at some of these additional reviews done by Nasim and the other team members rather than relying on work that I did with some of those lenses more than 2 years ago.
Tom
Dear i am doing some sports photography like Polo, Hockey, Rugby. I used DX body D5200 with Nikon 55-300 it is good but i want to shift on full frame like D750 with Tamron 150-600…plz suggest it is suitable for polo ….and images are sharp and good if use full 600 mm…thanks
Hi Fawad,
Unfortunately I’m not able to make a recommendation for you since I sold all of my Nikon full frame gear and Tamron 150-600 almost two years ago and I no longer use full frame equipment. I also don’t have any experience with the D5200 and the Nikkor 55-300mm lens with which to compare.
Whether the Nikon D750 coupled with the Tamron 150-600 is the best set-up for your sports photography needs is something only you can decide since only you know how comfortable you will be shooting with a much larger and heavier set-up than you are currently using, the AF-C frame rate you require, etc. Other bodies like the D500 may deserve some consideration.
Tom
So It mean that D500 with Tamron 150-600 is better then D750….what is now a days u using for photography if u left full frame
Hi Fawad,
My comment was not meant to infer that the D500 would be ‘better’ than the D750…just different.
It all comes down to your specific shooting requirements. Some folks who focus mainly on sports photography may find that a camera like the D500 is a better choice for their needs. For example, the AF-C frame rate on a D750 is 6.5 frames per second, while the D500 shoots at 10 frames per second. The buffer on a D750 is 48 images compared to 200 with the D500. So, if you plan on shooting in AF-C mode the D500 would outperform the D750 on that particular dimension. If you shoot in low light much of the time then a full frame camera is likely better for your needs. Shooting with a cropped sensor camera also would give you a 1.5X crop factor. These are only a few of the many considerations that could enter into your decision.
Every piece of camera gear comes with some kind of trade-off. Before buying any gear I would suggest that you take some time to clearly define your photographic needs. That is the best way to ensure that you will make the best decision for your specific requirements. This article on creating a camera buying matrix may be of some assistance: http://tomstirrphotography.com/creating-camera-buying-decision-matrix
Tom
I’ve read this article a number of times since I use the Sigma 150-500 (circa 2010) on my D7100. I find that many of my photos suffer a bit from sharpness. I usually shoot in M, 11-point AF, matrix metering, with Auto ISO 100-3200, f/8.0 and 1/1250 – 1/2000. I also us in-camera sharpening on the D7100 Standard (SD) picture control set to 6.
More often than not, I’ve seen comments that f/8.0 is the lens’ “sweet spot”. Looking at your samples I see you are using f/6.3 most frequently @ 500mm and sharpness looks good to me. Do you set f/5.0 and let the “system” adjust to f/6.3 as focal length increases to 500mm? Any suggestions? Thanks in advance for any comments.
Hi Ed,
Most zoom lenses do perform better when stopped down a bit so I’m not surprised that you are getting better results shooting at f/8 than at f/6.3.
It has been quite a while since I wrote this article so it is difficult for me to remember specifically the settings etc. that I used. I would likely have set the lens to f/5.6, with the lens shifting the aperture to f/6.3 when I shot with it fully extended. Sorry that my old, porous brain is having trouble recalling the shooting experience specifically.
I think it is important to remember that lenses can perform quite differently depending on the camera body used with them. Many folks don’t realize this and they sometimes spend money on a new lens only to discover that there is little, if any, noticeable difference in image quality when used on their existing camera body.
I went on DxO this evening to check on the test scores on the Sigma 150-500mm when used with a D800 and a D7100. As I suspected there is a difference between the sharpness scores. When used on a D7100 the lens scored 6 P-Mpix in DxO testing and 11 P-Mpix when used with a D800. This is a pretty significant difference and that is likely what you are observing when comparing the images in this article with the ones you have captured. The good news is that you are doing absolutely nothing wrong with how you are shooting with the Sigma 150-500 on your D7100. The challenge is that that particular lens will always perform better on a D800 than it will on your D7100…at least according to DxO tests.
Tom
Hi Thomas I have Nikon D500 and planing to buy sigma 150-500. You said sigma 150-500 is better for older dslr body’s and mine is new. Can you advice me which lence is better for my D500.
Hi Fasil,
Since you have a new generation DSLR I would suggest looking at the two new Sigma 150-600, the new generation Tamron 150-600 or the Nikkor 200-500….all would be better optically than the Sigma 150-500.
Tom