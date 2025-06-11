The Importance of Binoculars in Wildlife Photography

In a wildlife photographer’s toolkit, binoculars are essential. They make it possible to spot and observe distant subjects, allowing photographers to understand animal behavior without causing disturbance. While cameras and lenses are necessary for taking the photos, binoculars play a significant role in field research, providing tactical advantages and efficiency in wildlife photography.

Look, Study, Photograph

Wildlife photography requires patience. And not just that – it is essential to have both knowledge and respect for your subject. It is not just a quest for images.

The process begins when you look for your subject and try to study any animals you locate. Binoculars are indispensable for this task. Using only one’s eyes to scan a vast mountain slope for Eurasian Dotterel or Rock Ptarmigan isn’t feasible. Even a bull deer can be challenging and frustrating in the hills and large spaces.

Binoculars, with their ability to “bring the world closer,” allow for efficient and discreet exploring or surveying of large areas, increasing the likelihood of sightings.

Photographers aiming to remain mobile and inconspicuous cannot afford to carry a camera mounted with a large lens, using it as a telescope, while exploring new locations. Moreover, for photographers using mirrorless cameras during extended stakeouts, binoculars help conserve battery life by reducing reliance on the electronic viewfinder or LCD screen for observation.

Wildlife photography almost always follows those three steps: look for animals, study a subject, photograph it. The first two steps are helped tremendously by having a good pair of binoculars.

Understanding Behavior for Memorable Shots

The role of binoculars extends beyond mere “spotting.” Just as important as finding an interesting subject is understanding it.

Observing from afar without causing alarm allows photographers to study an animal’s behavior: its habits, favorite spots, hours of greatest activity, and interactions with its environment and peers. This knowledge provides a valuable tactical advantage in photography. It allows you to select the right time and place to set up your camera, tilting the odds in your favor of capturing memorable images.

By watching a Great reed warbler through my binoculars before setting up, I realized that it loved perching on this one particular cane. Even when it left, it would return. Knowing this, I didn’t need to try frantically following the warbler around with my camera. Instead, I framed the image below, and I simply waited for it to land in the right spot. It did so a few minutes later.

Considerations When Buying Binoculars

Choosing the right binoculars requires understanding some fundamental parameters that define their performance and usability in the field. For example, I use the Nikon Monarch M7 8×30 model, which embodies the characteristics of a versatile all-rounder: lightweight, sturdy, with excellent optics for its range, and affordable compared to other renowned brands.

As with photographic lenses, binoculars have a pair of specifications that correspond to a focal length and aperture. With binoculars, these are called magnification and lens diameter.

1. Magnification and Lens Diameter

In the case of my Nikon Monarch binoculars, you’ll notice that the name includes the specification “8×30.” These numbers represent the magnification (8x) and the aperture (30mm).

Magnification indicates how much closer an object appears. An 8x magnification makes an animal at 80 meters seem like it’s at 10 meters. In photography, this can be compared to telephoto lenses. An 8x magnification corresponds to a focal length of about 400mm on a full-frame camera, while a 10x magnification would be around 500mm.

Lens diameter refers to the front lenses’ diameter in millimeters, determining the instrument’s light-gathering capability. Unlike photographic lenses, binoculars have a fixed “aperture” linked to the combination of diameter and magnification. A brighter view is not indicated just by the lens diameter, but by the diameter divided by magnification. For example, my binoculars have an aperture of 30mm/8x, or 3.75mm. (A higher result is a brighter pair of binoculars.)

2. Size and Weight

I chose my pair of binoculars because they are relatively small and light. It is common to find binoculars that have a longer focal length than mine, a bigger lens diameter, or both. In fact, such binoculars are not always much more expensive – Nikon, for example, also makes a 10×42 version of the Monarch binoculars, which is both longer and brighter than my 8×30 pair. And the prices are similar at $459 for mine and $497 for the 10×42. But I value traveling light and mobile, so I settled on the smaller pair.

3. Field of View

Field of view is an important consideration when choosing a pair of binoculars. Don’t think that a longer pair is always better. My 8x binoculars capture a relatively wide field of view – approximately 140m wide if you focus 1km away. Non-photographers may prefer longer binoculars, or even a spotting scope, to view distant animals. But I find the wider field of view at 8x is perfect for scouting and searching for animals for photography.

4. Optical Quality and Anti-Reflective Coating

The quality of the lenses and internal prisms distinguishes good binoculars from mediocre ones. High-quality lenses, such as extra-low dispersion (ED) ones, reduce chromatic aberrations, yielding sharper images with more accurate colors. Fully multi-coated anti-reflective treatments enhance brightness and contrast in the final image. While a cheap pair of binoculars is far better than nothing, there is a reason why most wildlife photographers eventually choose a higher-quality pair.

5. Ergonomics and Focus Adjustment

Binoculars should be comfortable to hold for long periods. Design, balance, and rubber coating contribute to a secure grip. The focus wheel should be smooth, precise, and easily reachable with a finger, even when wearing gloves. For eyeglass wearers, adjustable eyecups (twist-up) and good eye relief (the maximum distance at which the eye can be from the eyepiece while seeing the entire field of view) are crucial for comfortable use without removing glasses.

6. Durability and Waterproofing

Field use demands an instrument that can withstand shocks, dust, and bad weather. Binoculars made of magnesium alloy or reinforced polycarbonate offer a good compromise between strength and weight. It is even better if externally coated with rubber. Waterproofing and gas filling (nitrogen or argon) prevent water and dust ingress and internal lens fogging due to temperature changes, ensuring a clear view in any condition.

Ethics and the Joy of Observation

Nature photographers have a responsibility beyond capturing high-quality images. Protecting wildlife is imperative, and binoculars are a way to observe from a distance and respect animals. Approaching closely, especially during sensitive moments like courtship, mating, brooding, or caring for young, can cause stress and potentially lead to nest abandonment or compromised reproductive success.

Binoculars enable photographers to observe intimate moments without disturbing the animals. This ethical approach often yields superior photographic results, capturing spontaneous and genuine behaviors. Additionally, observing wildlife through binoculars satisfies the intrinsic pleasure of nature observation, regardless of the shot.

Conclusion

Integrating a good pair of binoculars into your kit is a strategic choice that improves the quality of your photos and increases the respect we show to nature. Binoculars help transition a photographer into a naturalist-photographer, more aware and connected with the wildlife they photograph. Whether scouting new spots, studying wildlife behavior, or just preserving a mirrorless camera’s battery during a long stakeout, binoculars have proven to be one of the most valuable assets in my bag as a wildlife photographer.

I hope you found this article useful and take it as inspiration to bring binoculars on your next wildlife photography outing. If you have any questions or feedback or just want to share your thoughts about this topic, please don’t hesitate to leave them in the comments section below.