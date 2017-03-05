I set out with a goal to find the best outdoor camera bag. For the most part all of these bags turned out to be pretty great bags with different strengths. To try out the bag it needed to hold at least one pro body, a wide angle zoom, normal zoom, telephoto zoom, flash, tripod and accessories. My kit was a Nikon D800, 17-35mm f/2.8, 24-70mm f/2.8, and 70-200mm f/2.8. Let’s take a look at a number of different outdoor camera bags and see which one is the most versatile option for shooting outdoors.
1) MindShift Gear rotation180° Professional Deluxe
Weight: 6.2 lbs
Capacity: 37.5 liters
Pros
- Rotating belt pack for camera access without taking the pack off
- Very rugged and durable feeling
- Well-padded shoulder straps and hip belt
Cons
- If you don’t attach the clip-in strap on the belt pack it can fall out of the pack if you don’t have the hip belt buckled
- Not the best looking pack of the bunch
- Almost seems a little overbuilt
Get the rotation180° Professional Deluxe if you need access to your camera and a lens or two without taking off the pack.
2) Gura Gear Bataflae 32L
Weight: 5.9 lbs
Capacity: 32 liters
Pros
- Lots of pockets
- Plenty of dividers to organize the camera compartment
- Great for plane travel
- Nice understated aesthetic
Cons
- No back panel access
- Not the best for long hikes
Get the Gura Gear Bataflae 32L if you are a travelling photographer who needs a bag that holds a lot of camera gear and if you love having lots of pockets. This is my favorite bag for airports and plane travel.
3) F-stop Tilopa BC
Weight: 3.95 lbs (Not including ICU)
Capacity: 48 Liters
Pros
- The most comfortable pack I tested
- The only storage compartments I was able to organize exactly how I wanted
- Customize how much camera gear you take with different ICU’s
- Plenty of options for tripod and accessory attachment
Cons
- No water bottle spot (this was fixed in the updated Tilopa that was just released)
Get the F-stop Tilopa BC if you want a well built, comfortable bag for hiking that can handle a lot of gear. I used the small pro and medium slope ICU’s This is my favorite bag from the test.
4) Clik Elite Contrejour 40
Weight: 5.25 lbs
Capacity: 40.1 liters
Pros
- Plenty of space for non-photography gear
- Back and side panel access
- Tablet sleeve
Cons
- Photography equipment dividers are not stiff enough to keep photo gear from moving around
- Too tall to qualify as a carry-on bag
- Lots of pockets
- Chest carrier built in
- Access to camera without removing backpack
- Back panel access
- I would’ve liked the back panel access to be a little larger
Get the Clik Elite Contrejour 40 if you need a bag with dedicated room for non-photography gear.
5) Mountainsmith Parallax
Weight: 6.75 lbs
Capacity: 30.5 liters
Pros
Cons
Get the Mountainsmith Parallax if you need a bag that is great for travelling and is an excellent value.
6) Conclusion
So what bag do I reach for most? Definitely the F-Stop Tilopa BC for two main reasons. It is the most comfortable and it has the camera compartment I like the most. It also doesn’t hurt that I can attach two tripods and a slider to the outside. It is really an amazing bag.
If you don’t want to spend the money for the F-Stop Tilopa BC, I think the Mountainsmith Parallax is the best value, coming in at under $200. The camera compartment was pretty good and I really liked the removable chest carrier. I just didn’t think it fit quite as well as some of the other bags (I’m 6’1” so that might have something to do with it).
All of these bags have their place and have some amazing features so I don’t know that you can really go wrong with them. I will say that the Clik Elite bag was my least favorite due to the camera compartment dividers not being stiff enough.
Comments
5 lbs. still seems like a lot of weight to add to all the equipment one needs to carry. I only weight 102 lbs!
I own the Tilopa and it’s a big bag (48liters). They do make a “female” centered backpack called the Kashmir (30liters), it’s also part of their ultra light series (weights 2.5lbs). If you’re interested – http://shop.fstopgear.com/us/product/kashmir-ul.html
I do love F-Stop products, but they have terrible supply management. I haven’t tried the other bags.
Is it true that if you buy mirrorless system you don’t need camera bag at all, you can carry the body and lenses in your jacket pockets.
It depends on which system and lenses you buy. Some of them are quite small, but some are just as large as DSLR lenses. (example Sony FE 70-200 f4)
The “best” camera bag is the one that works for you! I use a National Geographic EXPLORER. Works perfectly for me!
bwa
Thanks for your time preparing and writing your evaluation, Chris. I percieve it to be more of an introduction to a small variety of bags though holding a specific assortment of gear, rather than a test to find the best outdoor bag. Maybe you should follow that up somewhere? Some of the best tests I’ve read were about tents. They defined the criteria clearly: size, for what environment, season, material, weight, durability, back up service by manufacturer, usability/userfriendliness, adaptibility to other environments etc. Enjoy your Tilopa! Best, Herb
Thanks for the feedback Herb. It’s a tough balance on making the article short enough that more people will read it and long enough to give the details. I did use each bag for a few weeks in a variety of different situations to get the best idea of how it will perform.
Love my Tilopa from F Stop, has plenty of room for photographic and non- photographic equipment. Eyeing off the new bags from F Stop. Good review.
Cheers
Tim
Nice try, Chris! I have been researching this myself for a while now and it was interesting you did not try any of Lowepro outdoor backpacks (Rover Pro series).
I’ve checked out the Rover Pro in stores and I didn’t really like the camera compartment on it. I think their new Whistler bags look really nice for my needs though.
Thanks for the review. I do have a couple of questions.
1. Did you have any experience with the larger bags Satori EXP or Sukha.
2. I could not see any clothing/weather gear in the bag. Did you carry any.
3. Which bags do you prefer for home storage and if different airport travel.
Thanks
I haven’t tried the larger bags, but I do want to for overnight trips. With the Tilopa fully loaded I can still put a jacket or other items in the outside pockets or if I don’t need as much photo gear I take out one of the ICU’s and can take a lot of non-photo gear.
For the airport I like the Gura Gear, it’s boxy shape makes it a good fit for overhead bins. For home storage it’s a toss up between the Gura Gear and the ICU’s of the Fstop bag. They are really nice for storage, I’ll probably pick up a few more for home storage as I get more lighting and video equipment.
I have ordered f-stop Ajna bag few weeks ago but it wasn’t shipped yet. It seems they have delivery delays.
Can’t wait to test it.
That bag looks awesome. It seems like a common problem with Fstop gear, they have a hard time keeping up with demand. Their stuff is awesome though
The best one for me is definetely the Lowepro Flipside 500 especially with regard to price/performance ratio! Mostly I can take it as my hand luggage without any problems /trouble with airlines….
Thanks for the review. It would be good to add a description of the type of photography that you do and places you go to give a better idea of your needs and reasons for selecting a particular bag. For my part I do mostly nature and travel photography. I do a lot of hiking and backcountry skiing and hut trips in europe. I have the contejouer and find it perfect for these uses with a 3 pro zoom set plus a prime or two. But i rarely carry all that and most essential of all is the ability to carry outdoor gear for the environment such as jackets, avy gear, etc. Also the side camera access is critical to give me faster access and the abilityto put the camera awway go scramble or ski. The contejouer will even fit the sigma 150-600 on a d600 in the side access. For day trips i find the lowepro photosport 200 is ideal. It fits the 14-24 and new 24-70 vr nicely. I do find the loose fit of the contenouer annoying. Ive Added some dividers from s lowepro bag on top to hold it togegher.
And all of this just adds weight to my decision in getting rid of my DSLR and go over to a Fuji X system.
Did you consider a Lowepro Pro Trekker 450 AW? Can anyone that owns one, comment please?
for city travel I use http://store.lowepro.com/fastpack-bp-250-aw-ii
I have it and love it. D7200 500 mirror tamron 18-300 Nikon 105mm 3 battery’s 2 charges 4 62 mm filters duster HP notebook sunpac flash and can attach my manfooto tripod. With everything it’s about 36 lbs
I wish you had included prices in your essay, even if prices vary with different vendors. It would have saved me from having to copy/paste into Amazon to find out what is affordable to me or out of my price range. :)
I often ride by bicycle. And I no need the large backpack (because I have it on my bike) so – my favorite backpack and small and cheap:
http://www.ebay.com/itm/121593871252 – it can holds camera body with attached tamron 16-300 and sigma 8-16 + manfrotto befree…
Another item i have and also can recommend is Lowepro Photo Sport 200 AW – it is not big enough for photo-equipment but can keep many other staff including camelback…
And one more: If you go for a long ride – it is better to get general backpack and put photo in it… general backpack – i mean something like this:
This camera bags/equipment only are useful if you are arriving on a location by car and not expending more than a couple of hours trekking/hiking. If you need to climb 700m you’ll need space for water, food….and even a tent (yes, sometimes you need to sleep somewhere)….so in those cases the options shown here are useless. Think twice before taking your heavyweight 24-70 f/2.8 & 70-200 f/2.8. Please visit thom hogan site for futher information.
Cheers.
Lowepro Protactic 450 is my favourite.
Be wary of F Stop Gear
I ordered a bag 2 months ago and cancelled a few days later. they will bill your card the second you order, even though it may not ship for months. Even worse, its been 6 weeks since I cancelled and I still have not received a refund. That’s theft of service!
Update: ClickElite just updated their Contrajouer pack to version 2.0. They must be listening because they updated the dividers to a stiffer set. I ordered these from them and they are much better. Great customer service as well!
Great blog post. However I’ve gone a different way by using real hiking backpacks (and usually they are much cheaper when they are not labelled as ‚photo’ backpacks) and adapting them slightly for camera equipment (which is sturdy anyway). If you’re interested, have a look at my recent blog post: http://paulsphotoblog.com/2017/09/26/0006-en-holygrailtravelbags/
Would be great to have seen where you rank the Bestek gear. It seems like it’s popular among other users for hiking backpacks – https://james-grundy.com/best-camera-bag-for-hiking/ They have killer good looks and surprisingly are waterproof as well. Alas it would become an expensive endeavor testing all the camera backpacks on the market!