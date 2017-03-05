I set out with a goal to find the best outdoor camera bag. For the most part all of these bags turned out to be pretty great bags with different strengths. To try out the bag it needed to hold at least one pro body, a wide angle zoom, normal zoom, telephoto zoom, flash, tripod and accessories. My kit was a Nikon D800, 17-35mm f/2.8, 24-70mm f/2.8, and 70-200mm f/2.8. Let’s take a look at a number of different outdoor camera bags and see which one is the most versatile option for shooting outdoors.

Weight: 6.2 lbs

Capacity: 37.5 liters

Pros

Cons

Get the rotation180° Professional Deluxe if you need access to your camera and a lens or two without taking off the pack.

Weight: 5.9 lbs

Capacity: 32 liters

Pros

Cons

Get the Gura Gear Bataflae 32L if you are a travelling photographer who needs a bag that holds a lot of camera gear and if you love having lots of pockets. This is my favorite bag for airports and plane travel.

Weight: 3.95 lbs (Not including ICU)

Capacity: 48 Liters

Pros

Cons

Get the F-stop Tilopa BC if you want a well built, comfortable bag for hiking that can handle a lot of gear. I used the small pro and medium slope ICU’s This is my favorite bag from the test.

Weight: 5.25 lbs

Capacity: 40.1 liters

Pros

Cons

Photography equipment dividers are not stiff enough to keep photo gear from moving around

Too tall to qualify as a carry-on bag

Get the Clik Elite Contrejour 40 if you need a bag with dedicated room for non-photography gear.

5) Mountainsmith Parallax

Weight: 6.75 lbs

Capacity: 30.5 liters

Pros

Lots of pockets

Chest carrier built in

Access to camera without removing backpack

Back panel access

Cons

I would’ve liked the back panel access to be a little larger

Get the Mountainsmith Parallax if you need a bag that is great for travelling and is an excellent value.

6) Conclusion

So what bag do I reach for most? Definitely the F-Stop Tilopa BC for two main reasons. It is the most comfortable and it has the camera compartment I like the most. It also doesn’t hurt that I can attach two tripods and a slider to the outside. It is really an amazing bag.

If you don’t want to spend the money for the F-Stop Tilopa BC, I think the Mountainsmith Parallax is the best value, coming in at under $200. The camera compartment was pretty good and I really liked the removable chest carrier. I just didn’t think it fit quite as well as some of the other bags (I’m 6’1” so that might have something to do with it).

All of these bags have their place and have some amazing features so I don’t know that you can really go wrong with them. I will say that the Clik Elite bag was my least favorite due to the camera compartment dividers not being stiff enough.