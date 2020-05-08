Best Non-Destructive Editing Software for Photography

With so many editing / post-processing software packages on the market today, photographers might find it rather difficult to go through them all and compare key features in order to pick something that would ultimately work for their needs. Many of us go through that stage, especially when starting out. What is the best software for photo editing? What features does it have? Is it easy to learn and how much does it cost? These are just some of the questions photographers seek answers for. We decided to put together a detailed table that compares the most popular non-destructive editing tools on the market today.
We picked the following six software packages that offer non-destructive editing based on their popularity among photographers:
- Adobe Lightroom Classic CC
- Capture One Pro
- ACDSee Photo Studio
- On1 Photo RAW
- DxO PhotoLab
- Luminar
We recognize that there are many more out there, but we cannot include them all, since such research would take a lot more time and the chart would get massive, making it hard to read. If you disagree with our choices and would like to see other non-destructive software included, please let us know in the comments section below (note that destructive software editing tools such as Adobe Photoshop, Elements, Affinity Photo, PaintShop Pro and GIMP should not be in this list). To come up with all the data below, we had to install every software package on a single machine and run them all for some time, going through and testing out the features. It was a pretty exhausting task to say the least! Below is the software comparison table:
|Feature
|Lightroom Classic
|Capture One Pro
|ACDSee PS
|On1 Photo RAW
|DxO PhotoLab
|Luminar
|1Subjective opinion based on personal experience of the author
2HDR Merge Tool in ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2020 is extremely poor / unusable
3Aurora HDR Tool must be purchased separately
|Operating Systems
|Win/Mac
|Win/Mac
|Win/Mac
|Win/Mac
|Win/Mac
|Win/Mac
|Database Catalog
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Import Tool
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|File Management
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Color Management
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|RAW File Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fuji X-Trans RAW Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Tethered Shooting
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|GUI Customization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|4K+ / Retina Screen Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Dual Monitor Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|GPU Acceleration
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Lens Corrections
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Basic RAW File Editing (Crop, Exposure, WB, etc)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Templates / Presets
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Selective Sharpening
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Selective Noise Reduction
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Advanced Color Adjustments
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Distortion, CA and Vignetting Corrections
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Perspective Correction
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Merge to HDR
|Yes
|No
|Yes2
|Yes
|No
|No3
|Merge to Panorama
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Photoshop / Lightroom Integration
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Brushes / Masking
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Layers
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Luminosity Masking
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Spot / Dust Removal
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Haze Removal
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Focus Stacking
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Insert New Objects
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Sky Replacement
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Annotations
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Multi-Batch Export
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Stability1
|4/5
|4/5
|3/5
|3/5
|4/5
|3/5
|Speed / Performance1
|4/5
|4/5
|5/5
|3/5
|3/5
|3/5
|Learning Curve
|Medium
|Difficult
|Medium
|Medium
|Easy
|Medium
|Update Frequency
|5/5
|4/5
|3/5
|4/5
|4/5
|4/5
|Training Availability
|5/5
|4/5
|2/5
|3/5
|2/5
|3/5
|Retail Price (MSRP)
|N/A
|$299
|$149
|$50
|$199
|$89
|Cloud Subscription Price
|$10/mo (+PS)
|$24/mo
|$69/yr (+extras)
|$60/yr (+extras)
|N/A
|N/A
|Device Activation Limit
|2
|3
|1
|5
|3
|2
Please note that we did not list every possible feature and slider offered by each individual software package, as it would make the above chart unreadable. Instead, we decided to focus on the key / most important features and include additional data for consideration, such as Stability, Performance, Learning Curve and Update Frequency. Some of this data such as Stability and Learning Curve is rather subjective – it is based on my experience running the software, which might differ from other people’s experiences. So if you disagree, please let us know in the comments section below!
Based on the above chart, it is pretty clear that most modern image editing tools tightly compete with each other. If just a few years back Lightroom and Capture One were in the lead, other software such as On1 Photo RAW and Lumunar caught up with a lot of the features, including Digital Asset Management (DAM) for the proper file management.
Personally, I primarily use Lightroom Classic CC for my editing needs, but every once in a while, I fire up Capture One Pro to do some editing. While some of the features that Capture One Pro offers are light years ahead of Lightroom (advanced color adjustments, layers, masking, tethering, etc), its file management features / DAM are rather weak, and it is not an easy tool to get used to. In addition, it has no capabilities to merge HDRs and Panoramas, which is the strength of Lightroom when compared to everything else out there.
ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate is great for those who are starting out, and its extensive list of features is impressive. However, ACDsee is quite buggy, has very annoying notifications that cannot be easily turned off, and its license limit of 1 is very limiting for those who own more than one machine. I used to rely on ACDSee for viewing images before, but it has gotten slower over time, and ever since I started using FastRawViewer for image culling, I see no need for it anymore.
DxO PhotoLab feels a bit out of place here, since it is designed to be more of a plugin for Lightroom and not its direct competitor. However, considering how well its lens corrections tools work, it is certainly worth having a look at. Since purchasing Nik Software, DxO added the U Point technology into PhotoLab, which works amazingly well for quick and easy adjustments. Best of all, it is very easy to use, and its default rendering of RAW images is excellent. The biggest issue with DxO PhotoLab for me personally, and the reason why I stopped using it, is the lack of Fuji X-Trans RAW support. I personally use Fuji X-series cameras a lot, and find it unacceptable that DxO is continuing to refuse to add support for Fuji X-Trans.
On1 Photo RAW and Luminar have evolved quite a bit in the past few years, going from a very limited feature-set to a full-blown solution that competes head-to-head with Lightroom and Capture One. I must admit, I have limited experience with both of these tools when compared to Lightroom and Capture One, so I am planning to spend a bit more time with them to see which one I like better. So far, Luminar looks a bit more attractive to me due to its versatility and easy to use interface, but On1 also has its strengths (the image resize / enlargement tool is excellent). I found both to be a bit sluggish and occasionally buggy though, which is unfortunate.
What software do you use for post-processing and what do you like / dislike about it? Please let me know in the comments section below!
I still like DxO, although I only use it every once in a while. It also seems like the Adobe Lightroom Classic import/export is frequently finicky. Sometimes I have a hard time finding the photo I just fixed.
Why doesn’t the article include Lightroom CC? I feel like it would be interesting to see all of its deficiencies laid bare as compared to the other editors.
What do I use and like/dislike………….
I have used Capture One since version 6 (currently 13). I love it and I hate it.
It is an excellent RAW processor. Probably the best of all the ones mentioned above. I love their Session concept. Everything can be easily backed up in compact units.
I hate Capture One Catalog. It is actually not a Catalog or (DAM) at all. It is the same as a Session, but not limited in scope (and therefore useless).
None of the tools above is actually a proper Catalog or DAM. A Catalog is for managing data and data should never ever be edited in a Catalog. A Catalog should manage, search and output only, no editing.
Another issue I have is that Capture One does not run on Linux. But none of the above does. That is why I am also using darktable (which should be included in the review imho). Darktable has a steep learning curve but is quite powerful once you master it.
Capture One is made for professional photographers, not for amateurs. It supports printing very well. It supports digital output (e.g. for web) very poorly. No way to share with family or friends.
Metadata in Capture One is supported, but with a very poor interface. All updates to Capture One are tweaks to the image processing (very good ones), but they completely ignore any data management issues since version 7. They either do not care or they do not understand data management.
I have become completely disillusioned with image Cataloging to the point where I decided to build my own Catalog (web interface to an image and metadata REST server), therefore platform independent. I can import processed images and metadata from capture One, darktable and DxO all in one catalog. They are all treated the same way. There is no image editing in the Catalog, so no RAW files. Raw files stay where they belong, in the processor, organized in Sessions.
Apart from my own custom made the only other Catalog which I find halfway useful is JRiver Media Center which can handle JPG output very well, but is a bit light on metadata. And a (very) steep learning curve. A drawback is that image management for JRiver is a by-product. It is primarily for music files.
I know it would be a lot of work, but an update would be most welcome given all the changes in post processing software since you did this post. Thanks for considering it.
Rene
Rene, it has been long overdue, but the article has been updated!
For Fujifilm photographers, Iridient X-Transformer does a slightly better job (in my opinion) of demosaicing RAFs than Adobe Camera Raw. Given its price ($30) and the fact it can be installed as a pluggin to Lightroom, I’ve added it to my workflow. A fully functional and free (watermarked output) trial version may be downloaded and test-driven.
Very nice job on the chart, thanks much for the work you put into this comparison. Right after graduating high school way back in 1971 one of the first things I bought was a Nikon SLR camera. I enjoyed using it as a hobbyist and documented my three kids as they grew up. As film cameras gave way to digital I never made the jump and only purchased a few point and shoots over the years as I was limited by money and somewhat intimidated by the technology. I made the plunge last year after retiring and bought an Olympus E-M5II and had been struggling to learn to edit RAW files. I tried to learn using several free programs, Gimp, Paint.net, etc, and also trials of Aftershot Pro3, Affinity, and others. When I finally tried the Lightroom CC I realized why it was so popular. One of the things that made LR so much easier to learn for me was the wealth of free tutorial videos found on the internet (including John’s excellent ones), plus the vast amount of books and courses available. With the help of those things I’ve found myself capable of doing a decent job of editing RAW files in a short time. Affinity seems promising, and I think Aftershot Pro could be really good if they could make some big improvements to the tools, but as of now I’m sold on using Lightroom. I only wish they would reduce the monthly cost of it, possibly by offering LR CC alone without Photoshop. I also want to thank you for putting together this great Photography site, it’s become one of my favorites.
If you are using a Sony camera, you can get Capture One for about $50
Nice list Nasim. A lot of editor decisions are based on what you need to do.
Portrait photographers vs. landscape vs. wedding, etc.
I stick with LR 90% of the time because when I export to another program it creates a giant TIFF file (I have a D800).
For applying changes across a group of photos and the basics it works pretty well. Wish it would start with a better raw read.
On1 has tremendous fast-masking capabilities for certain kinds of photos – those that have sharper lines of delineation.
They seem to want to try to make the tool set better. I am waiting – like others – for their raw converter.
DxO has great raw/lens capabilities and great noise reduction. No brushes or selective editing. I cannot for example sharpen a part of a photo – as far as I can tell.
Thank you so much, Nasim! A wonderful article. And the work involved! You really put your heart into everything and it’s appreciated. Keep up the good work. It is also interesting to read the comments. I use LR/PS CC and was/am thinking about Capture One. I also have the NIK and OnOne plug-ins. After reading this information, I’m thinking just to keep practicing with what I have!
Thank you again.
For Linux users the best options are:
1. Darktable (Linux/OS X)
2. Rawtherapee (Linux/OS X/Windows)
3. Aftershot Pro (Linux/OS X/Windows)
4. Digikam (Linux/OS X/Windows)
5. Photivo (Linux/OS X/Windows)
6. Lightzone (Linux/OS X/Windows)
No 1 to 3 are the most advanced and powerful editors. Great filters, masks, plugins and so on. Unfortunately, quite poor photo management – for this Digikam is the best.
At the end – who cares what software was used, really… All that matters is a final product and how efficient the process is – everything else is just useless noise and the “i like my pony better than yours”. But that’s just me.