What are the best Nikon lenses for wedding photography? This question comes up so often via comments and emails from our readers, that I was first going to include it in our Photography FAQ section, but then decided to write a separate article and elaborate on the subject a little more. Specifically, I want to not only write about what lenses I think are the best for weddings, but also why and in which cases we use a particular lens. Please keep in mind that the information I present below is a personal opinion based on my experience so far. If you have a favorite lens of yours for wedding photography that is not listed below, please feel free to add a comment on the bottom of the page with some information and pictures (if you have any that you would like to share).
1) Nikon 50mm f/1.4G AF-S
The first on the list is my (and Lola’s) most favorite lens for wedding photography – Nikon 50mm f/1.4G AF-S. We like it for four main reasons: it is sharp, colorful, lightweight and the bokeh it produces is outstanding.
I have always been a fan of the 50mm primes. The older Nikon 50mm f/1.4D is also excellent, but the heptagon-shaped bokeh it produces is a little distracting, so I like the newer “G” version instead. On a full-frame body, the 50mm focal length is ideal and you can capture both beautiful portraits and full-size body shots if you stand a little away from your subjects. It works equally well on a DX body, but the focal length can be a little long, which is certainly a disadvantage when working in tight spaces. If I were only allowed to use one lens for weddings, I would certainly pick the Nikon 50mm f/1.4G. See a detailed Nikon 50mm f/1.4G Review for more information on this lens. Here are some image samples from it:
Nikon released a much cheaper, compact and lighter 50mm lens in 2011 – the Nikon 50mm f/1.8G. It actually performs better than the Nikon 50mm f/1.4G in many ways, so I would recommend to get the f/1.8G model instead.
2) Nikon 85mm f/1.4D/G
If you want the best-looking, creamy bokeh, check out the Nikon 85mm f/1.4G or the older Nikon 85mm f/1.4D, our second most favorite lens for wedding photography. Most photographers associate the word bokeh with this lens for a reason – it is the king of background blur. It is also one of the sharpest lenses from Nikon, producing outstanding results at maximum aperture of f/1.4.
At maximum aperture the depth of field is so shallow, that if you stand too close to your subject and focus on the eye, the nose gets out of focus. I typically shoot between f/2.0 and f/2.8 for portraits and f/4.0 every once in a while if I need more depth of field. Lola also loves it and she has been using it a lot for her portrait sessions and weddings lately.
See my detailed Nikon 85mm f/1.4G Review for more information on this lens.
3) Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II
I got my hands on the new Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II as soon as it became available, because I knew that it would be much better than the old one, which I always enjoyed shooting with. The nice thing about the 70-200mm, is that it gives you so much focal length to play with.
When you shoot with prime lenses like the Nikon 50mm or Nikon 85mm, you almost have to engage with people, because they will certainly note your presence due to your proximity. The Nikon 70-200mm allows you to capture subjects from a distance in their natural state, without drawing their attention to you. It is a very versatile lens and it works great with all Nikon teleconverters, if you feel that the focal length is not sufficient. Sharpness and color are outstanding at all focal lengths and the bokeh on the 70-200mm is also superb. The only complaint that I have about the 70-200mm is its weight – Lola never uses it because it is too painful to carry. Periodic shooting with this lens is not as bad, but I had a lot of back pain after shooting our last wedding with it all day long…not something I want to do again. Combine the weight of a pro-level body like Nikon D3s and it becomes one heavy combo. Check out my review of the 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II that I posted a while ago.
4) Nikon 24mm f/1.4G AF-S
If you want to see the sharpest Nikon lens ever produced, check out the Nikon 24mm f/1.4G! This gem has not been leaving my bag ever since I put it on my camera. I have been using it for all kinds of photography, including nature photography and weddings, and the 24mm focal length is very useful for full body and group shots or when working in tight space environments.
While it is not designed to be a great portrait lens like the 85mm or 70-200mm lenses, it can certainly do the job quite well in the bokeh department with its maximum aperture of f/1.4. Just like other f/1.4 prime lenses, it is great for low-light situations, especially towards the end of the wedding when the amount of ambient light diminishes to very challenging levels. Check out my in-depth review of the Nikon 24mm f/1.4G if you have not seen it already for more information.
5) Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G
The Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G has been one of my favorite lenses for landscape photography ever since it was released. While it is not as sharp as the Nikon 24mm f/1.4G and suffers from heavy distortion/vignetting between 24mm-28mm focal lengths, its versatility to zoom all the way to 70mm compensates for the problems. I rediscovered this lens when I started photographing people and I have been very pleased with the beautiful and colorful images it creates. It is certainly not a lens of choice for isolating subjects and creating beautiful bokeh, but if you stand close enough to your subject and shoot at f/2.8 and use focal lengths above 35mm, you will get pretty impressive results.
The Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G is a great lens for photographing full body shots and it does equally well when taking pictures of groups. I wrote a detailed Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 Review, comparing it with both Nikon 24mm f/1.4G and Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G.
We heavily rely on all of the above lenses for our wedding photography. When it comes to wide-angle lenses, I typically take either the Nikon 24mm f/1.4G or the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G, but not both. I know that many wedding photographers also enjoy fisheye and tilt-and-shift lenses for weddings, but I have not yet had much experience with them, so I cannot comment. If you have other favorite lenses for your portrait/wedding photography, please let us know in the comments section below!
Comments
Useful information. How about Canon lenses? Nikon 50mm f/1.4G AF-S better than Canon EF 50 /1,4 USM? Do you use Canon lenses?
Otabek, I have friends that use Canon, but I personally do not…I’m sure both Canon and Nikon 50mm lenses perform equally well.
I have used both and they are not even closely similar.. Canon 50mm f/1.4 is a much worse comparing to Nikon’s equivalent!
Thank you for the information! I had no idea the Canon 50mm f/1.4 was worse…I know the 50mm f/1.2 is a superb lens, but I don’t know much about the f/1.4.
Nasim,
I love your website and all the articles on here have been super helpful. I have been thinking about gettting into Wedding photopgrahy, but I am debating between a few lenses.
Currently I am running a D90 w/ 70-200mm VRII, 18-200mm VR, and a 50mm 1.4. My debate is between the 24mm 1.4 or the 24-70mm. I love my 50mm prime lens and have no problems getting up close with clients or moving around. Also, if I do make the jump I will be purchasing a new body like next generation D700 (D800?), and put my wife on the D90 as backup/secondary.
Phillip
Phillip, thank you for your feedback!
If your goal is to be a wedding photographer, then I would say the Nikon 24mm f/1.4G would be more useful than the 24-70mm for two reasons: speed/low-light capability and ability to isolate subjects at close distances (bokeh). It is really a phenomenal lens and it will work even better on the D700 that you are planning to upgrade to in the future.
Thanks for the quick response. I think your, the 24mm would be a better choice for multiple reasons. Looking forward to seeing some new lens reviews!
I just got a nikon d80 and I was wondering if I could use the nikkor 50mm AF-S f/1.4G
Also, are those lens good for taking close up pictures of insects and flowers? I can’t afford to buy all these lens so, I was wonder if those lens are best for general picture taking.
Chiemi, of course the 50mm f/1.4G will work with the D80. In fact, it will work with any modern Nikon DSLR.
Unfortunately I have the DX camera – D5300. I’ve heard that 50mm f/1.4G AF-S, is optimized for FX cameras. What do you recommend is equivalent or should I buy for D5300?
Get the Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G. An outstanding lens and affordable.
HI,i am a new photographer,I have Nikon D7000,As a pilot I like to shot from aircraft,what kind of lens best for me??
I shot aerial photos for seven years from my Cessna Skylane with the pilot’s window open. I use nothing but Nikon cameras & accessories (currently D80 & 18-200 AF-S lens). Any good quality zoom telephoto is OK. You will quickly recognize the benefits of the zoom.
Always use a circular polarizer filter. Rest your left hand holding the camera on the window ledge for support, keep the body of the camera inside the plane with only the lens out through the window. Keep the strap around your neck. My Skylane was steady as a rock with no wind but I did some steering with my knees. 2,000 AGL or lower (I know, I know!) is the best overall altitude depending on your subject.
Good luck!
Dave
Thank you very much for your response, it helps me a lot.
I want to buy AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8G ED VR II,It will good Nikon D7000?
I want to buy AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8G ED VR II,It will good for Nikon D7000?
I have not yet get the 50mm f1.4G. Partly because I am considering Sigma 50mm f1.4. Based on reviews and feedback, Sigma focus much faster and creamy bokeh at wide open. But is heavy and have focusing issue, though the focusing can be re-calibrate back at Sigma.
Nikon 50mm is sharp and lightweight. I am leaning towards NIkon for its QC.
One thing I realize is that both are having good resell price in the market, so it seems Sigma 50mm is competitive.
I am on the fence. Probably will try out both soon before I cash in.
Dennis
Dennis, I’m not a fan of Sigma glass due to their frequent QA problems…I would still go for the Nikon.
do you have the 50mm 1.4 on your camera the whole time at the wedding or the 24-70mm 2.8???
Long Khun Chung, my wife has the 50mm f/1.4G on hers the whole time – I shoot with different lenses and 24-70mm is one of them.
hola que tenga buen dia. disculpe yo tengo una camara nikon d 3000 con lente 18-55 puedo tomar fotos grupales o que lente me recomendaria para tomar fotos grupales soy de mexico mi correo es eldios75@hotmail.com espero sus consejo gracias
Sorry, but I don’t speak Spanish. Please post your question in English.
hola juan,
Su Nikon D3000 con objetivo 18-55 funcionará bien para las fotos de grupo.
What a stupid question. You must have poo for brains. I bet your gay…
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for your post – absolutely loved the sample photos! I am starting to get into wedding photography and was wondering if you use your 50mm f1.4G AF-S more or 85mm f/1.4G more at a wedding?
I have a D60 and will probably upgrade in the next 2-3 years. At the moment, I am considering:
85mm f/1.8D AF or
50mm f/1.4G AF-S
I know that I can’t autofocus with the 85mm 1.8, but heard amazing things about the lens given the price when paired with other nikon bodies that can autofocus (good when I upgrade). Of course, 50mm f/1.4 will give fabulous shots but obviously focal length will not be the same. Which do you use more?
I am wanting to use the prime with my D60, for now, to practice taking photos of people (especially children) in weddings. The focal length can come in handy when I don’t want to get in people’s way, but do you think 50mm (which is ~75mm on D60) is enough? I know that I should eventually have both 85 and 50 in my bag but which one would you recommend given my current situation?
Thanks in advance. Will keep on reading as this place is a fantastic resource!
Jackie
Thank you Jackie!
In terms of 50mm vs 85mm – we certainly use the 50mm more often. The 85mm is a specialized lens that is only for portraits, while the 50mm is an “all-around” lens that works for portraits and other shots (details, groups, etc). Since you are shooting DX, the 50mm might still be a little too long for full body and group shots, so I would get a wider lens for those situations as well. I would certainly recommend the 50mm f/1.4G over 85mm f/1.8D. Have you ever tried to manually focus a lens on the D60? It would be very difficult (especially at large apertures), so I certainly recommend to use an autofocus lens instead.
I’m not a pro event photographer, but I had the opportunity to shoot a family event with my D90 and rented nikon 17-55 f2.8. From what I see, it’s a great lens for events and I would go with it, if I have only one lense with me.
Liju, the Nikon 17-55 f/2.8 is a great lens, but it only works on DX…most wedding photographers end up getting a full frame body, so I don’t consider it to be good investment.
Hi, does Nikon 50mm f1.4G compatible with nikon D5000?
Yes, absolutely.
What about 35mm f/1.8G? Is it good for bokeh?
Sorry, I somehow missed your comment. The 35mm is pretty good, but not as good as the 50mm.
Give me some your best experiens tips for wedding photography
I am an hindian your welcome in india 09403986381
I also use 14-24mm a lot for wedding photography! I know that it’s not at all a typical wedding lens. Anyway, it is amongst the sharpest lenses ever and it’s possible to create such a lovely effect with this lens.. I just love it!
I agree – the Nikon 14-24mm is superb and certainly comes handy for close-ups and other interesting shots. I would certainly carry one in my bag, but it is so darn heavy…carrying both the 24-70mm and 14-24mm would cause a lot of back pain :)
Nasim you are awesome…wish I could learn from you directly.
Sourav, thank you!
Are these lenses best suited for FX camera’s? If so, what do you suggest for DX camera’s and if I wanted to pursue event photography would you suggest upgrading from my d90 to the d7000 or d300s or do you think going full frame is the best best.
Also what is your suggestion for taking my hobby to the next level. There is still alot i dont understand when it comes to the camera and post editing. Do you think attending a local camera shops intro to photography would be a good start. taking local classes?
Allan, I apologize for a late response.
All of the above lenses work very well on both DX and FX lenses. If you will be doing serious event photography work, I would certainly suggest to go FX. You can get started with the Nikon D700 and grow from there. With event photography, you will need to work a lot in low-light environments and FX sensors certainly have an advantage over DX.
You can learn a lot from Internet resources and you can take some virtual classes with pre-recorded videos. Attending a class or a workshop would certainly be useful, since you can ask questions.
@ Allan,
I am seriously considering the D7000. I am very new to the DSLR world so I won’t be able to give you much hints.
However from researches I noticed that Nikon seems to get a harder push towards DX camera as they are launching ranges optimised for DXs.
@ Nasim,
Have you ever had success doing HD video shoots during weddings and if so, would you recommend any special lens?
Cheers,
Freddy @ Inmarketingwetrust
Freddy, yes, the Nikon D7000 is excellent (which means that the new pro generation DSLRs will be even better). In terms of HD videos, I have taken a few short video clips, but nothing serious. It is not so much the lens that matters, but your video recording technique and equipment (stabilizer, microphone, etc).
Great site you got here!
Wish I could find some more time myself for things like this.
i also do a lot of weddingph. My favorite combo is the D3x with the 24-70 and the d3s with the 70-200 VRII. I carry these almost for the whole wedding. Got the af-s 50 1.4, on my D3s when the light goes out.
Now I´m planning to get my hands on the 85 1,4 for the some really shallow dof shoots and the 24 1.4 for those dim light mood shoots.
comparing with your list it looks like we got the same workhorses for weddingph.
Once again, thanks for a good site!
Marcus
Thank you Marcus!
You have a very nice setup there! All cameras and lenses are top of the class.
The 85mm f/1.4G + 24mm f/1.4G would certainly find good spots in your camera bag. The lenses are exceptionally good – you might find yourself leaving the 24-70mm at home (which is what I have been doing lately), although I do like the 24-70mm lens a lot!
Hi Nasim,
My absolute favorite super wide angle for weddings is 16-35VR (I have 14-24 also but it is used mostly for interiors)! I can shoot entire wedding with it accompanied with 70-200VRII on another body… For stationary subjects VRII makes it 4 stops faster from F4 (in speed equivalent – F1!) I can shoot sharp images at 1/4 all the time!
Just a thought… ;o)
Karen.
Hi Nasim, thanks for sharing your valuable experience with us. Also, I am a new in the weddingph field and for next year (wedding season) I am intending to get some minimum equipment.
Here are my thoughts, maybe you and the other guys who posted above, can let me know yours opinions.
Body- D700 now or shall I wait until March 2011 when D800 comes up?
1.50mm f1.4
2.70-200 f2.8
3. Wide angle lens.
For wide angle lens, I am not sure what to take.
a) I would prefer 16-35 f4 but I do not know if I can shot with it in low light (churches, reception,dance floor) …and here guys who used this lens, especily Karen who like it very much, would you please be so kind and do let me know how it works in dim light this lens? How to use it? I know that you can shot at 4 stops down but if the models/subjects will move(dance) is it possible? Or when it can be used at 4 stops down?
b) Another option which I love it very much is 24 f1.4: Here, again I am not sure if I can cover a full wedding only with this prime lens for wide angle shots (groups,tight rooms). Please, share with me your experience about this lens.
c) And last option would be to get 24-70 f2.8. But, I do not like too much this lens, I would prefer to have another one with more wide angle for which to get more fun.
4. Please, feel free to add any other lens for the rest of the equipment which is a must due to the budget limitation.
Many thanks in advance and I will appreciate any feedback from all of you.
Good luck guys and take care,
ValiG
Vali, I don’t think Nikon will release a Nikon D800 in March – D4 is supposed to come out in March, which would put D800 to summer of 2011 (unless you have some other information).
I would just go with the D700 now, especially considering how much Nikon is giving in rebates in the US. Are you located in US?
In terms of lenses, your choice of lenses is pretty good – that’s what I shoot with (50 & 70-200). For wide-angles, either the 16-35mm or the 24mm would work great. The 24mm is much more expensive, but would certainly produce superior results than the 16-35mm. And yes, I could shoot the whole wedding with just the 24mm (which I have done in the past) to cover the wide angles.
Karen, the Nikon 16-35mm VR is a superb piece of glass – have you had a chance to check out my review of it? That VR certainly works magic, I was very impressed with it. If only Nikon incorporated VR into all other wide-angle and prime lenses…especially the 50mm and 85mm primes – that would be awesome!
Try shooting “sharp images” at 1/4 at all times, when they aren’t static elements. Good luck bro!
To Vali Goaga,
I’ve been shooting weddings in the past 3 years with DX cameras and lenses:
Fuji S5 and D90
17-55 2.8 Nikkor
30mm 1.4 Sigma
85mm 1.8 Nikkor
Sb600 + Sb800
I added the D700 a few months ago and with it the 20mm 2.8 and 105 f2 DC.
Looking at the nice effects an ultra wide can provide if used properyl in nice environments (the couple’s session: sunsets, old buildings, etc) I’m revising my set to:
D700
16-35 f4 (for the event and couple’s session)
50 1.4 AF-S (details, couple’s dance, cake, couple’s session)
85 1.8 AF-D (couple’s session, half and full body. Maybe later upgrading to 85 1.4 AF-S)
Nasim and every wedding Pro is mentioning 24-70 + 70-200 but that’s a lot of weight and money and you still need the 50 1.4 and an ultra wide in the 18-20mm range. I’ve been experiencing, reading and thinking a lot and I’ve come up with the above set. Hope it helps!
Take care!
Genti
Genti, you have a nice list of lenses. You are right, the 24-70 + 70-200 are definitely heavy and not for everyone to use, especially on a large camera like D3s. Lately I have been leaving my 24-70mm and taking the 24mm f/1.4G instead though – love primes!
Many thanks Genti for your feedback…I will go in the beginning with the followings:
D700
16-35 f4 (for the event and couple’s session)
50 1.4 AF-S (details, couple’s dance, cake, couple’s session)
and later with 85 f1.4 and maybe 70-200 f2.8.
Again, I am not sure how good 16-35 f4 will be when the people dance/move around.
Also, any other guy who can advice me is very welcome.
Thanks, Vali
Vali, good choice of lenses!
The 16-35mm is an excellent lens, I certainly liked it a lot.
Vali,
The flash will freeze the movement, it’s ok.
I’m already shooting the receptions with the 17-55 2.8 at crop mode with my D700 and I’m rarely using it at 2.8 because of the narrow depth of field; all the time at f4 and iso 400-640.
When I want environment light, i switch to 50mm 1.4, iso 1000-1600 getting a speed of 1/150-1/200 so i can freeze movement (somehow, because you can only freeze movement at 1/500th of the second).
Genti
Thanks a lot Genti for your advice and I appreciate very much all your valuable feedback guys.
Nasim, congratulation with this site, you have a lot of visitors and they are very helpful with comments and advices and also I have read almost all your tutorials related to photography :).
Regards, Vali
Vali, sorry for a late reply and thank you for your feedback once again!
Good luck with your photography.
I am selling all my canon gear and getting a d7000
These lens will be used 95% for wedding photography.
What lens should I get from list below and you can add to it, if you like
50mm 1.8D – I am told this will work on a d7000 with autofocus
or 50mm 1.4G – I am not sure which to get.
Either 17-55 2.8 or 16-35 f4 or 24-70 2.8
Also 70-200 2.8 VR – What is the differance between First and Second Versions of this lens?
Would you recommend the 35 1.8, 50 1.8, or 85 1.8 for creamy Bokeh? Remember this is for a 1.5 crop
I think I have figured out what I am going to get for now.
The d7000
35mm 1.8 – 50mm 1.8d – 70-200 2.8 VR – and a flash
Any thoughts or Comments
Hi Justin,
I think you need an wide angle lens for groups and tight rooms. The 35 1.8 on DX (D7000) will be ~ 50mm.
70-200 2.8 VR seems to be a good choice.
Good luck, Vali
I just shot with an amazing wedding photographer in Florida, I am now going to shoot mostly primes. I have changed my list to 20mm 2.8, 35mm 1.8, 50mm 1.8d, 85mm 1.8d, 135 f2 dc, and a 80-200 2.8d
Justin, primes are definitely great for wedding photography, but I would not get too many of them. You also have to consider the time and conditions for changing so many lenses…
Hi Nasim, I wrote on your nikkor 200m f/2.0 review but here is the place for the question that I have. basically I need your advice in my future purchase of lenses. I currently have a D300 w/grip, nikkor 50m f/1.8 and tamron 17-50m vc. I plan to invest in my gear, for weddings and mostly portraits in open areas like parks. Here is one option: (these lenses are for the D700FX)
1-24m f1.4
2-16-35m vr f/4
3-85m f/1.4
4-70-200m vrII
5- 200m vrII f/2.0 or 300m vrII for portraits in open areas. I have a doubt here I can use the 200m f/2.0 for the nice bokeh and if I need more reach I can use it on my D300 and becomes a 300m f/2.0 or with a TC1.4 becomes a 280m f/2.8. I had read reviews on these two lenses and both have very positive reviews. any suggestions are very welcome. Thank you again Nasim for your great web page :-)
Ignacio, sorry for a late response – I posted my reply on the 200mm article :)
Hi Nasim,
First, I’d like to thank you for sharing your knowledge with the rest of the world! Thank you!
I am graduating from the point-n-shoot camera and I am in the process of researching the best DSLR for me. I have pin point it to Nikon d90 OR Nikon d5000. I am mostly going to take photo’s of my dog, around the house, myself and husband, and we also travel, therefore I would like to just take great quality images. My question is, if I were to purchase the d5000 what great lense (s) would you prefer for a beginner like myself that will work great with taking pictures of my dog and/or just traveling to Las Vegas with my girlfriend’s? And same goes for the d90 if I were to make a purchase on that? I am not so sure which camera to get because I feel as though the d90 produces better pictures. I am a bit conflicted on the two cameras and if you could also help me with that. Cost was an issue but if the d90 is truly better I can save money and go for the d90.
Any help is very much appreciated!
I would either, get a D40 or a D90 with a 18-55 VR Kit lens, and maybe a 50mm 1.8 later on down the road to start. If you are just taking pictures of your friends, and your dog etc…. you do not need any higher level DSLR. You would probably never use any of the features that the other more expensive cameras have. Then try shooting in P mode (Program) this will be better than the Green BOX ( Auto .) The more you shoot the better you will get.
Justin
Justin, thank you for your suggestions – 100% agree with you.
Asiangirl,
I agree with Justin here – why waste money on expensive cameras if you are only taking pictures of your family? I would even look at some of the point and shoot cameras that are capable of delivering great pictures…
If you want to get a DSLR, get a lower-end model like Nikon D3100 (D5000 is now discontinued).
Hi Nasim,
I find your page very interesting and I love the images you have posted on there. So firstly, thank you for sharing all these with us :)
By looking at your images, I often wonder what camera settings you have chosen.
I am particularly interested in the first shot (group picture) underneath the description of the 24mm lens and the second shot underneath your 24-70mm review. What shutter speed/aperture did you use ? Did you use any external lighting ? And for taking group pictures, how far away or close should one stand to the group in your recommendation.
I am using a Nikon D90 and a 18-200mm lens and I am trying to find out how I can make the best use of it’s focal length
Kind regards, Chris
Chris, thank you for your feedback!
If you want to see what settings I used to shoot a particular picture, simply view the EXIF information on each picture – I intentionally leave the EXIF data for my readers to learn from. As for using external lighting, I do occasionally use off-camera flash for portraiture.
For group pictures, the distance between you and the group depends on you focal length and aperture. The shorter the focal length, the closer you can stand to people (you can read my articles on depth of field and aperture if you need more info).
i dont see any exif on your group photo using the 24mm, maybe you already remove them. may you share your setting shutter speed/aperture?
Nasim, great site! I am exteremely green behind the ears and just purchased a Nikon D7000, my first DSLR. It came with the standard lens kit. I have read about the 50mm lenses and am quite keen to get one. Which would you advise the 50mm 1.8D (do i need to get the one that focuses?) or 50mm 1.4G – I am not sure which to get.
I have children that dont keep still for photos (hah!) what sort of lenses would you recommend?
Hello everyone!
I’m intending to purchase either a D90 or D7000 … which single lense would you recommend? I’d like to have a some wide and zoom capability with good low light feature. I realise I’ll probably need a few lenses to achive this but is there a lense out there that’s capable of all the above?
Jack, I would recommend purchasing two lenses – one wide-angle zoom and one prime lens like Nikon 50mm f/1.4G for portraiture. There is no “single lens” solution that will give you great results. You can check out the Nikon 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6G VR lens, but being an all-purpose lens, it is not a low-light lens and certainly not suitable for portraiture.
Jay, if budget is not an issue, I would personally go for the Nikon 50mm f/1.4G – it is a great lens and certainly one of my favorites. It is a great lens for taking pictures of children!
Thanks Nasim … appreciate the prompt reply … however, does the Nikon 50mm f/1.4G lense come with a VR feature? If it doesn’t will this be an issue as I’d rather not be carrying a tripod along.
I wonder if a combination of a standard Nikon 18-55mm VR (for indoor/daylight shots) plus the 50mm f/1.4G (low light) lenses do the trick …. this way I don’t have to spend too much money as I heard the 18-55mm takes pretty decent shots provided there’s enough light and this lense could also come in handy indoors with its wide angle … and if at all lighting is an issue I can always switch to the 50mm
Thank you Nasim
Jack, the 50mm f/1.4G does not have VR. In fact, none of the Nikon prime lenses shorter than 105mm have VR in them. Don’t worry about using a tripod with the 50mm – it is a fast lens.
And yes, I would certainly recommend getting the Nikon 18-55mm + Nikon 50mm f/1.4G combo. The 18-55mm would be for wide-angle and everyday shots, while the 50mm would be your portrait lens.
Hello! Great site!
I didn’t see much talk about ceremony photography – in a dimly lit church.
I do great with groups outside but I want to improve my photography during the actual ceremony and the ‘family formals’ that are all taken in the church.
Which lens do you suggest for this application?
THANKS!
Smiles,
Laura
Laura, a fast lens like Nikon 50mm f/1.4G would certainly help, but it all depends on how dim the church is. I have been to some churches where the light is just not enough for any lens – you would definitely need to use flash for those situations.
I was wondering what you think of this lense?
Nikon AF-S 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6 G ED DX VR II Zoom Lens
My 16-85mm is having issues with the image dropping in the viewfinder and causing a blurry image 1 out of every 5 to 10 shots. And although I have sent it in to Nikon they say nothing is wrong with it. Anyway, I can tough it out doing house shots with this lense but I cannot chance it at a wedding. So currently I also own a Nikon 50mm 1.8, a Tokina 11-16 2.8 and then my 16-85 which is no longer reliable.
So I have been looking at the 18-200 because I would like to have a very versitile all round lense but I’m also on a budget. What is your take? Thanks so much!
Tara, I personally would not get the 18-200mm for weddings. It is slow and has all kinds of problems at focal lengths above 105mm.
If you need to cover the telephoto side (you already have the Tokina for wide-angle shots), then get the older Nikon 80-200mm f/2.8. It is more expensive than the 18-200mm, but it is well worth the money for what it can do. It will serve you well during weddings.
Hello! This post is much needed!! Thank you for this! I have a question if you could help?
I’m doing mainly family portraits at the moment, children, babies, couples etc..I started recently and I’m having lots of requests to do weddings. I reject my first 2, cause I didn’t feel I was ready to take that leap. But I have agree to do one in March ( with a 2nd photographer). Now, Im not using a full frame camera and I love my 50mm 1.4. But I seriously need an upgrade as well as a good lens for the wedding. Which lens you would recommend as a MUST? Should I focuse on a zoom lens ( as the 70-200mm? or 24-70?) or like you mentions get another prime like the 24mm?. Should I get just one? or do I need 2 more?? ( other than my 50mm)
Also, though im with Nikon now, and love it, My choice will be to stay with it as I know the system to upgrade for the Nikon d700 or maybe go for the canon 5d mark II wich is cheaper for me at the moment….any suggestions?? Much appreciatted!!
http://www.facebook.com/veronicajamesphotography
Veronica, if you are seriously considering doing weddings in the future, then I would invest in an FX body like Nikon D700 with zoom lenses like 24-70mm and 70-200mm. If you cannot afford both lenses now, just get the 24-70mm, since you already have the 50mm for portraits. Nikon is still running rebates on D700 body + lenses and if you get both lenses, you can save $800 now, which is a killer price. Here is a link to Nikon rebates.
Hope this helps!
Thank you so much!! I was just trying the D700 the other day! Is a dream!
Hi,
What is your opinion about nikon 85mm 1.8d vs 50mm 1.4g. Which would be the best lens for children action portrait.
Newton, I would get the Nikon 50mm f/1.4G.
Hi Nasim,
I’m just starting out with weddings so thanks for all the great tips! Your photos are beautiful!! I just purchased the Nikon 50mm 1.4G. I can’t wait to get it so I can start playing with it. I do have one question though, should I use a UV filter or not? I get conflicting answers. Some people swear by them for protection but others say using the hood for protection is better as the filter adds glare etc. What are your thoughts?
Thank you for your feedback Siri! Definitely get the UV filter. Not so much because it gives you extra protection, but because it is easier to clean the lens with a filter. The 50mm has a weird front design, where there are “layers” of black plastic before the lens element. Cleaning the lens can be a real pain and you will certainly leave a lot of stuff on those black layers while cleaning. With a UV filter, you don’t have this problem and cleaning the lens will be very easy.
Hi Nasim,
thanks for this wonderful post i got a lot of ideas to begin with…i’m just a beginner with a Nikon D90 w/ the folowing lenses tokina 11-16mm,nikor 18-200mm VR II,nikor 50 mm 1.8f and just want to know what is lacking here…..if i were to photoshoot some wedding events considiring my budget im from the philippines by the way lenses is much more expensive right here….and if i were to get another camera body what do you prefer in order to take it to the next level….hoping for your comments,,,….Merry X’mas
Allan, if you are serious about wedding photography, then you will need a full-frame body like Nikon D700. I would definitely upgrade your lenses as well…
Hi!
I see you get many questions, so I totally understand if you haven’t got the time to answer my comment. I just wonder… I’ve got a D300 and I’m thinking about buying a 50 mm 1.4G. Can I shoot people moving around without getting blurry pics? Which camera did you use for the pictures above (example-pics for 50 mm 1.4)? Will my pics be even near yours in quality? ;)
Btw, I’m from Norway and my english isn’t that good… Hope you understand what I just wrote. ;)
I think no lens of any focal length or cost will get you sharp pictures, if you are not shooting with a fast enough shutter speed. Also if the aperture is not set with the correct DOF. I would try testing different shutter speed and apertures and see what works for you. I would start at 1/250 of a second, and f/4 aperture.
Best of luck, Justin
I agree with Justin here – motion blur is the result of a slow shutter speed.
Eli, 50mm f/1.4G is a great lens! Of course you can capture people moving without getting blurry pictures, but it all depends on the amount of ambient light. If you are shooting outside, you can use fast shutter speeds. If you are shooting indoors, you might need to use flash…
For the 50mm images above, Lola and I used the Nikon D700 full-frame camera. In terms of image quality, it all depends on your technique…
Hello!
I’m hoping you can all help me out. I have gotten into wedding photography and currently shoot with a Nikon D90. I’m going to invest in the D7000 (use my D90 as a back-up) and would like to know which lenses to purchase.
I have:
50mm f/1.8D AF Nikkor Lens
18-105mm f/3.5-5.6 AF-S DX VR ED Nikkor Lens
Any advice??
Thank you in advance!
I’ve narrowed it down and from what I’m reading…the Nikon 80-200 f/2.8 sounds like a good lens to get to compliment my 50mm f/1.8D AF Nikkor Lens and my 18-105mm f/3.5-5.6.
Others I’ve been reading is: Nikon 17-55mm f/2.8 or Sigma 70-200 or Sigma 18-50mm.
Thoughts? I love your article and would love to hear back from anyone on your thoughts!
Sharon, it all depends on your budget. If I were you, I would rather keep the D90 without upgrading to D7000 and get a good lens instead. Yes, the 80-200mm is excellent, but it lacks the much-needed VR for low-light situations in weddings. If you skip the body upgrade, you can get yourself the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II, which is a superb lens for weddings…
hi, im going to upgrade my gear to d90 or 550d(canon still not sure which)
and i would like to know which lens you recommend for street photography and for partys
i have a low budget unfortunly.. so im un able to buy too many lenses.
thank you. hope to hear your answer:)
Sarit, get the Nikon 35mm f/1.8G.
Hi Nasim,
I’m getting into wedding photography. Is nikkor 80-200 af-d a useful wedding lens (ceremony) – I can buy one quite cheap, along with 24 2,8, but I have doubts about the lack of VR. Is VR so much helpful? Planning to use it on d700, so I can crank up the ISO. I also have 50 AF-s, and 105 micro VR. Thanks
Tom, I personally consider VR to be extremely important for weddings, since you will be shooting 100% hand-held. The Nikon 80-200mm is a superb lens, but lack of VR makes it a not so very useful lens for indoors wedding photography, especially when shooting at long focal lengths. Your D700 can surely help with its high ISO capabilities, but not so much in dim environments, especially in churches. I would shop around and see if you can find the older 70-200mm VR I at a good price.
Hi
May I know if you ranked lenses in order of preference?
I’m currently undecided between the 50mm f/1.4G and the 24-70mm. I know it’s unfair to compare these 2, but I already have the 17-35 + 70-200mm focal range covered. So I would like to get a lens in the 50mm range.
So my question is, is the 50mm f/1.4G as sharp as the 24-70mm when they are both at f/2.8? And is the 50mm f/1.4G sharp at f2.0?
Thank you very much!
Hi Nasim,
I adore your photos!! And thank you for all the information!! I currently have a Nikon D80 and use Nikons 18-200mm lens. Not good for weddings at all. I’m upgrading to the Nikon D700 and will use the D80 for back up. Which two lens would you recommend to use throughout the wedding day? Which ones would you use in the following situations: bride getting ready, ceremony, park, group shots, and reception? Thanks for any advice you can give.
I should also mention that I would like to achieve photos with great color and sharpness, but also Bokeh sometimes.
Great info and I concur with your thoughts on Nikon lenses most of which I have been using for the last 9 months. Also love the images you have captured.
Steve
Steve, thank you for your feedback! :)
Thanks for sharing this information very helpful.
You are most welcome Tessa!
Amazing website, I’m so happy I came across it, a lot of valuable information. I have a question regarding wide angle lens for group shots. Have you ever worked with nikkor 20mm 2.8 and if yes what’s your opinion about it?
Considering buying it, I’m very curious what you think about it.Thank you, back to reading your reviews.
Anna, the Nikkor 20mm f/2.8D is a classic and it will work great for your group shots, as long as you have a Nikon D90 and above DSLR. If you have an entry-level DSLR, it won’t autofocus.
hey Nasim
It feels great to read about your reviews and topics.i know with digital photography post processing is very important,it would be really helpful if u could point some light on adobe CS5 ,and how to star t of using CS5 as a beginner..
thank you and regards
siju
Siju, CS5 is too big to cover in an article – I would recommend to buy one of those “Photoshop for dummies” books to get yourself familiarized with it.
What about the 35? Is 24 better than 35 or it is about the same?
Jessie, it depends on your shooting style – I personally really like the 24mm for its wide angle.
One more question for you. Which one has a better looking for low-light, the 24 or 35?
Jessie, they both perform equally well in low-light.
Hi Nasim, between 35mm and 50 mm f1.4G, which one is better for shooting moments in weddings?
Kent, it depends on your shooting style and your budget. The 50mm is a great value. Optically, the 35mm is sharper at f/1.4 than the 50mm. If you have never owned a 50mm, I would start with it first :)
Hi Mr. Mansurov,
I find your reviews very helpful. Well, I’m planning to invest on these equipments for Wedding/Hobbyist/Landscape photography. I hope you would be able to give your comment:
1. Wide: Nikon 24mm f/1.4G
2. Portraiture: Nikon 50mm f/1.4G (or the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 EX DG HSM Lens)
3. Telephoto Zoom: Nikon 70-200mm VR1
4. Nikon D700 Body
5. D700 Body Grip (Is this recommended?)
On a side note, I would want to consider the 70-200mm VR2, but I’ve been hearing two critical issues about it:
1. Field Of View: Because the lens contracts, if you’re standing at the minimum focus distance and focusing on a subject at a focal length of 200mm, it’s not really 200mm but 135mm rendering a wider field of view.
2. Thread issues: Here’s the link for you to possibly read. I hope your 70-200mm VR2 doesn’t show the problem. http://trick77.com/2010/01/11/thread-issue-with-nikon-nikkor-70-200-2-8-vr-ii/
Hope you would be able to reply on my comment as soon as possible. Thank you & God Bless you.
Sorry Mr. Mansurov, I hope it’s okay for me to add on my inquiries:
3. Reviews all over tells me that the Nikon 70-200mm VR1 incorporates vignetting problems on a Nikon D700 at its widest aperture. If so, would you still be recommending it?
4. What if I drop by Nikon 70-200mm VR1 and consider either the Nikon 105mm VR Micro or the Nikon 135mm AF-DC for my telephoto prime in shooting weddings?
*Sorry for the many questions. I’m investing next week already and would really appreciate your advice on this. Thanks again.
Nathaniel, I apologize for a late response – I somehow missed your comment. The list of gear you want to buy is great, definitely something I would personally pick. The grip is nice to have, I personally have it.
Don’t worry about all the 70-200mm VR II issues. I upgraded from VR I and prefer the VR II version much more. The FoV issue is not a problem for me, since I do not shoot from a mile away. In fact, I prefer to be able to stand closer at 70mm, rather than constantly trying to stay back. As for thread issues, Nikon issued an official statement, where they confirmed that there is no problem with a thread – it is only visible due to the “loupe” effect. Those threads do not do anything harmful inside the lens. 70-200mm VR I has vignetting problems and VR II does not…
And lastly, 105mm and 135mm primes are not versatile enough for wedding photography. You cannot constantly be going back and forth, it is simply not practical.
I’ve been given an opportunity to be a second shooter / helper for weddings. The person I will shoot with has two bodies – generally one with a 50 mm and the other with a 80-200 and also has a 18-70.
I will be moving around a lot taking the side angles and other things. My question is — I have a 50 1.8, kit lens 18-105, 70-300, sb800 with a d7000. I would like to get a better lens and would like to know your thoughts – (I can only afford one at this time) 24-70, 85, or a 70-200VR1
Thanks very much!
Todd, I apologize for a late response – somehow missed your comment. If you want your shots to stand out from the other photographer, get the Nikon 85mm f/1.4G. The only problem is, it is almost impossible to find it… I pre-ordered with B&H and had to wait for 6 months to get mine!
Hi! I started photography as a hobby a year ago and friends have asked me to photograph them, not being able to afford a photographer. I have now done 3 weddings and have several planned before the end of the year. I am currently running on a Nikon D70s I picked up to learn with at a Pawn shop. The onl lens I have ever used is the 18-55mm it came with. I would like to upgrade my camera as well as pick up a 50mm lens. I’ve been looking at the d7000. Will that give me the professional quality images I am looking for?
You are welcome to check out my website, any advice would be appreciated!
Thank you,
Jennifer
Jennifer, I apologize for a late response.
Yes, the Nikon D7000 + Nikon 50mm f/1.4G is a great combo that will give you very good results.
I currently shoot with a Nikon D80 with an 18-200mm lens. I am doing a couple of weddings this summer and am thinking about getting a new lens. I also do a lot of family photos for other people and of my own family. I’d like to get tack sharp portraits but appreciate being able to stand back and not having people even know I am shooting. I really love to capture kids candidly. Do you recommend going with the 50mm portrait lens, a 24-70mm, or the 70-200? Since I’m not ready to upgrade the body yet, would all of those work on my D80? The first wedding is just a couple weeks away so I am hoping to make a decision quickly.
Thanks for all the great information!
If you like standing back and not having people know you are there, then a telephoto lens is what you want. Of the three choices you listed. I would recommend the 70-200 2.8. If you can afford the 70-200 VR I or VR II then I would purchase it. The Vibration Reduction will allow you to shoot in dimly lit conditions like weddings, because with VR you can shoot at slower shutter speeds and still have sharp images that are not blurred from hand held shooting. Also with a D80 remember your ISO sensitivity will not be that good, meaning your photos will be noisy (pixely) at higher ISO’s. So a flash would make all the difference in the world. If you do not own one, you can purchase a sb-28 flash for about $90 on ebay. Also if you can not afford the 70-200 I would look for a less expensive 80-200 AF-D or AF-S which is just as sharp as the 70-200 but lacks the VR technology. The $ you spend on lenses will always be worth it.
Best of Luck, Justin
Jessica, I agree with Justin – you should get the Nikon 70-200mm lens.
I love taking photos but i need help!
I have a NIkon 3100 with two lenses;
1 X AF-S 55-300 mm
1X AF -s 55 – 18 mm
i have to take some wedding photos. Can you please be so kind and help me how to ajust my settings on the camera to taking close up shots like hands and rings etc.
I also want to know what flash would be the best to buy and what other lense i need to get for the best shots. I realy do need some help.
Plaese send me you comment to my e-mail addres thepdprojects@telkomsa.net
Tina, sorry for a late response.
I personally would not shoot a wedding with the Nikon D3100 and your lenses. Unless you are doing this for fun or just helping out a friend, your camera gear is not good enough to photograph a wedding. You will need both a better camera and better lenses.
I’m definitely going to have to get the 24-70 and 70-200. What do you think of the 105mm 2.8 macro lens? Would it be any good for portraits?
– Lucas
If you are going to get the 70-200mm lens, then don’t worry about the 105mm f/2.8G VR. I love my 105mm f/2.8G VR, but like using the 70-200mm for headshots better.
I concur with your critique but also enjoy the Nikon ‘DC’ Sisters. The 105mm and her beautiful big sister, the 135mm f2 DC lenses.
DC lenses are superb and very sharp! Hopefully Nikon will update them soon with VR models…
Hi Nasim,
I am an amateur, also interested with semi-amateur wedding photography.
Recently I bought a D7000 and now trying to build/upgrade my nikon system. In the future, I’d like to be able to go FX .
I have a 50mm 1.8 AI, 28-80G, and a 70-300G lenses, (and F3HP, F65,) I like 28-80G especially, It is light, focuses fast-enough, good for travel.
As far as I understand, DX lenses are not good for an FX body or a film body. So, When buying new stuff try to avoid DX lenses.
First thing I got is 35mm F/2 D. I choose it over 50mm because. It is normal lens for DX. For FX slightly wide, but still counts as normal. It is my always-on lens. Now I’m having a 70-200 F/2,8 VRII . I borrowed it couple of times. I enjoyed it a lot.
For a while, wouldn’t 35mm + 70-200mm would be quite sufficient? For this setup, which lens would you consider next?
I appreciate you comments.
Mustafa
Mustafa, looks like you are covered from 28mm to 300mm, so why get more lenses? The Nikon 70-200mm is excellent and will serve you well in weddings. It is heavy, but very versatile.
Hi Nasim,
Thank you so much for your insight. It has helped me a lot this year as I get more serious about my photography.
I currently shoot on a D300 (eventually will upgrade to FX) and have the AF-S MICRO 105mm f/2.8G IF-ED VR and a 28-80 deeply in need of replacing. I’m thinking of supplementing with the AF-S DX 12-24mm f/4G IF-ED paired with the AF-S 24-120mm f/4G ED VR. How do you think this kit would be for weddings and travel?
Thank you!
Zil, the 12-24mm + 24-120mm is a great combo! However, if you are planning to upgrade to FX, why waste your money on the 12-24mm? If I were you, I would get the Nikon 24-120mm f/4G or the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G at the moment, then get the Nikon 16-35mm f/4G or the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G later (if budget is an issue at the moment). Otherwise, you will have to sell the 12-24mm once you upgrade to FX…
Hello,
What is your opinion on the 35mm f/1.8
On a D7000 For portraits?
And is the D7000 whit a good lens good for weddings?
Luis, the Nikon 35mm f/1.8G is a great lens for the D7000. It is a very sharp lens and delivers excellent colors and performance, but if you are looking for beautiful bokeh, the Nikon 50mm f/1.4G will be a better choice…
As I have suggested in the above article, I would start with the 50mm prime.
Hi Nasim,
I have been asked to shoot a wedding, something I have always refused to do in the past, but since it is my niece I am trapped. ; )
I have the following cameras:
• Nikon D5000 with the stock 55-200mm 1:4-5.6G and 18-55mm 1:3.5-5.6G (both VR)
• Nikon D80 with 18-55mm 1:3.5-5.6GII (VR)
• Nikon Speedlight SB-600
I am very concerned about proper exposure and will be purchasing the Gary Fong Lightsphere Collapsible Inverted Dome Diffuser.
Which camera would you use a wide-angle lens on and which one would you recommend? I read your article “Best Nikon Lenses for Wedding Photography” but am not sure which one would be right for me. Of course, budget is a major concern.
Any other suggestions or advice you have would be GREATLY APPRECIATED!!
Thank you,
Paul
Paul, you cannot refuse to do it for your niece! :)
As for the equipment, I would use the 18-55mm on your D5000 and get the Nikon 50mm f/1.4G to be used on your D80. The 50mm is a beautiful lens that you can capture some really nice portraits with. Once you use it, you will quickly understand what you have been missing :) There is also a cheaper f/1.8G version, but it is not yet available and won’t deliver as good of bokeh and colors as the 50mm f/1.4G.
hello Nasim,
I have Nikon DX90 and I use 18-55mm f/2.8G ED.
I have been asked to shoot my friend’s wedding.
Do you think camera equipment, would help me to capture the wedding?
Any advice :)
Thanks,
Nelly
Nelly, I apologize for a late response – looks like I have not been able to answer questions on this page lately.
I am assuming your camera is a D90 and your lens is the pro-level Nikkor 17-55mm f/2.8G. If that’s the case, then yes, you will be able to capture a wedding (which probably already happened), although I would recommend to get a good prime like the Nikon 50mm f/1.8G for portraits.
I shoot with a d700 and a 50 1.4 at this time. We second shot a wedding this weekend and used their gear. I mainly used the 70-200mm VRII (I know I need this) and a Tamron 28-75 2.8. My question is that I can justify the money for the 70-200mm at this time, but cannot for the Nikon 24-70. For only $500 bucks for the Tamron, would you consider this a reasonable purchase until I can afford the 24-70. My wife and I do shoot together so we will be getting another d700(d800?) in the future.
Also, what do you recommend for a macro lens? Give me the best option and then the best option that won’t break our wallet.
Paul, I apologize for a late response…not sure if you need my recommendation anymore :)
Anyway, while I personally have not had a chance to use the Tamron 28-75mm yet, I do have some friends that use Tamron lenses and their feedback is mixed. Some glass is good, while other has manufacturing defects. I personally would wait until I can afford good glass, instead of settling for average. Start off with the 70-200mm, then wait and get a good mid-range zoom later.
As for a macro lens, my favorite is the Nikon 105mm f/2.8G VR that I personally own and use. The VR helps when photographing details, because I do not have the time in weddings to set up a tripod. You have to be careful with focusing and depth of field, but once you learn how to use the lens, it is hard to find another one that can beat it. Many of the detail shots from weddings on Lola’s page were captured with the 105mm. Another good macro lens is the Nikon 60mm f/2.8G. It is cheaper than the 105mm, but you will have to physically come closer to your subject to get the macro details.
Hi Nasim,
I have been using D60 for the past years and planning to engage into WeddingPh. Would like to ask your expertise on camera body; I’ve read from your posts about D700 but can’t afford to buy it yet and thinking of considering D7000. Do you think the latter would suffice my needs at the moment. thank you so much for any reply.
Regards,
Karl
D7000 is definitely adequate for weddings. I have used D80 and D90 for weddings also and they are more than adequate as well. So you could save money and get a D90 and you would still be fine.
Thanks for the comment Jason.
Karl, sorry for a late response. As Jason pointed out below, the D7000 is a great camera, even for weddings.
Hi, Nasim, love the reviews on your site!
I’ve been searching everywhere and coming up with minimally useful info. Here’s my dilemma:
I’m going to be shooting a wedding for a family member who is getting married in short order, and they don’t have money for a photographer and basically asked if I could do it. I’ve been asked to shoot weddings before, but I’ve always refused because I don’t consider myself experienced enough or necessarily well equipped enough (particularly now). In this case, the couple’s option is between me and basically nobody/any family members who happen to bring point and shoots, etc. Since the wedding is coming up soon, and I just switched from Canon to Nikon, I only have the budget for one decent lens. I am planning to upgrade to full frame most likely when the d700 replacement comes out. Here’s my current minimal equipment:
D7000 and spare battery
50 1.8D
SB-900
Now my dilemma on lenses is this: I don’t want to get a dx lens if I can avoid it, although I’m not 100% against it. I don’t want to get the 17-55 2.8 dx because of this. In your opinion would the 16-35 f4 VR be reasonable to shoot most of a wedding with on a dx, being a 24-53 approximately, and despite being f4? Or would the 24-70 2.8 be a better pick, possibly picking up a cheaper wide lens for group shots?
The wedding itself is outdoors late afternoon, however the reception is in a somewhat dark venue, and it will be in the evening. Part of my thoughts on the 16-35 f/4 is that I will be using flash most of the time as well as the fact that the d7000 can get reasonably clean shots at speeds above 1600 iso, which should help negate the lack of wide aperture and assist in action stopping. My concerns are really the action stopping ability, as well as the limited zoom range versus the 24-70 2.8. My only concern with the 24-70 2.8 is that it won’t go wide enough on the dx for numerous shots, and that I might miss shots due to not being able to back up enough. I also considered the 14-24 2.8, but the limited range as well as the lack of lens protection/size/etc seems like it’s not a good choice for this. I’m comfortable using primes and simply moving a lot of the time, however I’m assuming at a wedding I won’t necessarily have the ability to really move everywhere to work with just a 50 1.8, and not having another body at the moment I don’t want to have to swap lenses too often. I also tend to frame shots wider than I need if I can’t get too close and then crop a bit later.
Sorry to type so much, I’m just very unsure of what to do, and I want to do as good a job as I can in this situation, while not spending a ton of money on a dx lens that won’t hold it’s value well and won’t really be useful on a full frame in a year or so.
Additionally, any idea how many shots you take on average for a wedding/reception? Just purely curious.
Thanks for any advice you can give!
Spike
Spike, I apologize for a late response…looks like I have been missing comments on this page for a while now.
As I have pointed out in my Nikon 24-70mm Review, I would not use it on a DX camera because it is not wide enough. The Nikon 16-35mm f/4 VR, on the other hand, is perfect for DX. I would not get the massive 14-24mm either. If you want to get super wide, then the Nikon 12-24mm f/4 is also a great choice. I personally favor the 16-35mm over the 12-24mm though, because 16-35mm works on both DX and FX, whereas the 12-24mm is a DX-only lens.
Hope this helps and hope the wedding went well.
Thanks for the reply! Appreciate you taking the time, albeit late :) I ultimately went with the 24-70 2.8 because I was worried I’d be too far away at critical moments and would need the longer focal length. Unfortunately for me, you were absolutely right. The 24-70 ended up being tougher to use because it didn’t go wide enough. It wasn’t an issue at the ceremony, which was outdoors at a park, however the reception hall was tiny and very crowded. I ultimately couldn’t back up enough to get more than a waist up shot of anyone most of the time. I did manage a few full length shots, but they were rare because of the crowding. Overall I wasn’t too thrilled with the photos, but the bride and groom were happy, which is what matters.
After the wedding, I finally found a semi-local (3 hours away) camera store that had the 16-35 in stock for me to try, and you were absolutely right that it would’ve been a better choice. It’s now the next lens I’m planning on getting. With the flash, I rarely used the 24-70 wide open, particularly since most of the time I was focusing pretty close up and needed to keep my depth of field reasonably wide, which means the f4 probably wouldn’t have been an issue at all.
Thanks for the response, I appreciate your opinions on gear and equipment. Keep up the great work on this site, all your articles are well written and very informative!
Hello
This might sound like a dumb question
Do you use tripod/monopod for all the pictures you use on this discussion ?
I have a D7000 with a 50mm f/1.8
And I can’t seem to get clear pictures with out a tripod
Also do shoot raw or auto?
Thanks
I am only guessing here but I had a similar problem with my D3000. The auto-focus may not be working with that specific lense (a common problem for lower end bodies). Is the lense AF or AF-S? I had to buy the AF-S for the auto-focus to work….
Luis, lack of light and very low ISO are probably your problem. Try bumping up ISO to something like 800 or use Auto ISO and see if you can get better results. None of the images in this article have been taken with a tripod.
HI There,
I’m shooting a wedding in September and have the Nikon D300 along with the following equipment:
-SB900
-50 mm f1.4
-70-200 f2.8
-17-55 f2.8
-battery grip and extra battery
Eventually I want to upgrade to a full frame Nikon (hopefully when they come out with the next version of the D700) but, in the meantime I”m hoping to buy another lens.
Do you think I should get an 85mm f1.4 or one of the wide angle lenses (24mm f1.4) or the 24-70mm f2.8? I heard someone say earlier in one of these posts that you can’t use the 17-55 f2.8 on the full frame cameras. Is that true?
If so and I had to sell the 17-55mm f2.8, which lens would you replace it with?
Lastly, I”ve had some troubles with the 70-200 f2.8 in getting sharp photos especially at 200mm. Any suggestions? It’s my most expensive lens and I’m hesitant to use it in the wedding for fear of not getting sharp images.
Any help you can provide would be wonderful,
Anita
Anita, yes, your 17-55mm will only work in half resolution on a full frame body. If your plan is to move to full frame, then I would put it up for sale and replace it with an FX lens. The lens I recommend to replace it with is either Nikon 24-70mm or Nikon 16-35mm, if budget is an issue or you want wider angle on DX for now.
As for your 70-200mm, you need to watch your shutter speed when shooting at 200mm and make sure that you have a good hand-holding technique. When using VR, you have to give it a couple of seconds to stabilize before you shoot – otherwise you will end up with plenty of blurry images.
I have the D300 with a AF-S Nikkor 24-70 2.8G ED, AF Nikkor 50 1.4, AF-S Nikkor 14-24 2.8G ED, and a AF Nikkor ED 80-200 2.8. My next purchase will be the 85 1.4G. Can’t wait to get that lens! But on my D300 cropped sensor, the 50 1.4 I have is close to that I suppose!
John, nice selection of lenses you have there! The 85mm is a different class compared to 50mm. While your field of view on the 50mm might be close, the 85mm has completely different optics. Bokeh is creamy and beautiful.
Interesting debate. I used to shoot weddings with multiple bodies and 7 lenses. Now I shoot the entire wedding with one body and one lens, and my wedding photography has never looked better. Why? Because now I can devote 100% of my attention on the people in front of me and zero attention on equipment.
Very much agree to that!
Johnny, may I ask which lens you use?
It’s a fast prime (non-zoom) on a body that can shoot in the dark. I don’t use any flash at all, so that’s one less headache.
Johnny, multiple cameras and 7 lenses sounds like an overkill to me. I personally try to stay with just one body and 2 lenses, while Lola shoots with another body and two different lenses. If I need to use a different lens, I swap cameras/lenses with Lola and we are good to go :)
If I shot a wedding alone, I would probably just have the Nikon D700 + 50mm for portraits and 24mm for wide-angles.
I have nikon d-90 with the kit lens . I also have 70-200 2.8 vr lens , love this lens using it as my primary lens, I need to add new lens with a wide angle, for wedding and football games ( group pictures).. I want to take wedding and senior pictiures… What lens do you suggest?
Cindy, I apologize for a late response. For wide angles on a DX body, I find the Nikon 16-35mm f/4 VR to be an ideal lens. It is very wide and has VR for low-light situations. I shot a wedding with a 16-35mm before and I was very happy with the results.
i’m newly in photoghraphy and decided to do wedding / function photoshot, i owe d300s and not surely what’s the best lenses shoud i take for the purpose. any idea?
what’s the suit lense for panorama shoot?
Adhanimj, doesn’t this article show the lenses I recommend? If you have more questions, read the comments as well.
Hi Nasim
Fantastic reviews and great questions/answers. I’m trying to grow my wedding photography and am considering some faster glass. I currently shoot with D700 and D7000 body. The lenses I currently use are Nikon 20mm 2.8 (normally on the D7000 which is 35mm equivalent), the older, but still super sharp Nikon 35-70mm 2.8, which is a great lens, and the older Nikon 80-200mm 2.8, which is also very sharp, but heavy to carry around. My initial idea was to use the 80-200 on the D7000 and have extra reach, but I’ve realised its not fast enough, without VR in limited light in churches etc. I prefer to avoid using flash or tripods although I’ve tried it on a monopod, but still not sharp enough, shooting at speeds of 125 without VR on a DX sensor.
So, I re-assessed and the last wedding I shot I used the 20mm on the D7000 and generally use the 35-70mm on the D700 which works great. I’m debating buying the Nikon 50mm 1.8 or 1.4 or a 85mm 1.8, but probably eventually both. My dilema is which to go for initally. I used to shoot the equivalents on Canon system and miss the fast glass and the bokeh they produce, not to mention the extra stops of light in darker settings.
I’m aware the 50mm will be a more do-it-all lens on the D700, but I was thinking the 85mm 1.8 on the D7000 could be a great focal length on the DX sensor for detail and would rule out needing the 80-200mm for most weddings. To be honest, I’m using the 80-200mm less and less as its so heavy, and it requires a lot of light, or a tripod to get the images razor sharp in low light churches. I’ve tried the 20mm 2.8 on the D700 and its very soft until f/5, in addition to a lot of distortion on the edges if shooting group shots close in, its so wide. I could sell it and go for a 24/28mm 2.8 prime to use on D700 and go for a 50mm 1.8 on the D7000.
I’d generally prefer less weight and thinking a couple of primes, or a few primes and the 35-70mm. Any advise would be appreciated.
Johny, I apologize for a late response. I would personally start out with a 50mm lens instead of an 85mm. Your best bet would probably be the cheap but good Nikon 50mm f/1.8G (see my Nikon 50mm f/1.8G Review), since I believe it is a better buy than the 50mm f/1.4G. My wife loves 50mm lenses and she would use them day and night without changing lenses.
You are right about the 80-200mm – lack of VR is a huge disadvantage when shooting in low light, especially at 200mm on a DX body. As for a wide-angle lens, most of them are going to have some levels of distortion. I personally like the 16-35mm f/4, but it has lots of distortion and vignetting, which you might not like for tight shots. If you need to have little distortion, the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G on the D700 would be ideal. But it is heavy and expensive… Another great lens is the 24mm prime, but it is even more expensive than the 24-70mm.
Ok…LOVE all the info in this thread!
I just a simple suggestion from you..
Shooting outdoor family portraits this weekend at a park, between 5 and 12 people.
I only own the 85mm 1.8 for my D700 right now…
I need to rent a wider lens, to fit the whole family in and not have to pull back so far.
What should I rent?
Thanks!
Sabrina
Sabrina, I apologize for a late response, I hope the photo session went well.
For group shots I personally favor the 24-70mm f/2.8G, although it is quite heavy.
Hi
i have one nikon D7000….my job is photographer.
tell me witch lense is good for me
Best lens for Nikon D-7000 for the full length.
thanks
amir
Amir, this article is full of suggestions, read it.
hi im doing wedding photography tomorrow,i use nikon d90 two body (both nikon d90),my lens is nikon 35mm 1.8,sigma 50mm 1.4,tokina 11-16,nikon 16-35mm f/4,nikon 55-200..the wedding inside the hotel,can u help me plz,which lens should i use?..thx very much for u help
Hameeth, I apologize for a late response. I would use the Sigma 50mm for portraits and Nikon 16-35mm for wide angles.
I am a new comer to wedding photography. I have done quite a few shoots with moddels and for parties. my camera was a cheapy and now i want to do it profesionaly, i love nikon camera’s, but don’t know wich one to invest in… what do you think? is the D5100 a good camera for this purpose?
I am in the same boat, I am interested in knowing this information as well.
Melissa, if this is going to be your first DSLR, then I would get the D5100 or D7000. If you have shot with a DSLR before, then try to get the D7000, since it is a much more serious camera with many more features when compared to the D5100.
I forgot to also ask about the flash and lenses… what should i get? please help?
Melissa, the above article has plenty of information on lenses. If you just want to start with 1-2 lenses, I would go for the Nikon 50mm f/1.8G and Nikon 16-35mm f/4G VR, one for portraits and one for wide angle shots. If budget is not an issue, then you might want to look into faster lenses shown in this article.
Forgot about flash. I would get the Nikon SB-700 – it is a great flash that will work perfectly with the D5100/D7000.
I am new to photography. I have a Nikon D3000 body. I originally purchased this camera to take pictures of my kids….I guess you could say I had a creative itch ;) Anyway, after about a year of shooting my kids, other family members and a few close friends upon request, I have been asked to shoot my cousin’s wedding. She is on a tight budget and asked me to do this for her. Her wedding is indoors, not the greatest light, and reception will be outdoors. I really want to do well shooting her wedding! After all, it’s not like we can re-shoot if I don’t… I have been doing hours of reading online and feel almost more confused about what lens I need for her wedding. I am on a $1,000 budget at max. Please help!
I forgot to mention, I do already own a flash (SB 600).
Majors, you did not specify what lens(es) you already own. I assume you only have the 18-55mm kit lens. If that’s the case, then I would buy the Nikon 50mm f/1.8G lens for portraits. Since you already own a wide-angle lens and have a flash, you only really need a portrait lens and the 50mm is very good at it, as shown in this article.
Hello,i recently bought a d90 with the 18-55 vr kit lens and a metz 50 af1 blitz.i bought them becouse i love photography but i”m serioussly thinking about doing some money with them in weddings and other events.
The 18-55 vr kit lens is such a bad lens for that?
I have done some test with them in some friends weddings.It looks great with(for) me thought this is the opinion of a man who used to make picture with a compact camera before:).
What do you think?
Bogdan, any image from a DSLR will look better than a point and shoot :) Since this is your first DSLR, you will surely appreciate its image quality, sharpness and colors. However, sorry to disappoint you, but it does not mean that your images are good enough for commercial photography. If you have done photography with a film camera before, it is a different story, but otherwise, don’t just think that you can buy a good lens and start to shoot weddings. It takes years of practice and skill to successfully shoot a wedding. If you are starting out, try finding other wedding photographers in your area that need assistants or second shooters. Shoot like that for a year or two and you will gain the confidence and the skill to do it yourself. And yes, if you are serious about shooting commercially, then you need to get rid of that 18-55mm and get higher-quality lenses :)
Hope this helps.
Thank you for your wise advice.I will do that..
Have a nice day.
Hi I’ve been asked to photograph my cousins wedding and I have the D90 with the 2 stock lens that came with the camera. 18-55 is one of them. I’ve read all of your recommendation and I want to purchase the 50mm f/1.4G Lens. Is this the best choice since it will only be me and I don’t want to be changing lenses throughout. The wedding will be at the beach and the reception that will be at a house but outside. Wedding starts at 3 until 11. Will I have any problems with this lens or is it pretty easy to learn. Please advise.
Thanks so much,
the other lens is the AF-S Nikkor 55-200mm 1.4 5.6G. Also what do you think of those new 1 NIKKOR
30-110mm f/3.8 – 5.6 VR Lenses?
Nassim,
I am seeking for a Good,Sharpest Nikkor Lens.Your article very much helped to choosing one.anyway my budget never allow me for the same.thank you nassim for sharing your knowledge,
murali
Great site! there is some great info here, many thanks
Hi Nasim,
Please help me out , I am planning to buy my 1st DSLR and i have shortlisted Nikon 3100D and Canon 1000 D both comes with 18-55 kit lenses. My questions-
1. Few people advised me to go for canon as lense upgradation later are more affordable in comparison to Nikon – Your views on this please.
2. Also, i checked and clicked some pictures with kit lenses and the image quality did not impress me at all, the lense does not have much zoom and I could not click pictures far away. Can you please suggest me a lense+ body combition within 750$. I want to take good potraits, landscape and wedding shots
Hi Preeti.
I’m not sure if you already picked up a camera and lenses. The Nikon 3100 is a good starter camera.
Try to pick up the 50mm 1.8D as its only about $100. And a 35mm 1.8. $210.
These two will get you much better image quality than the kit lens, better in low light and good for portraits.
I have a 2x D90 bodys and a 60mm 2.8, i use the 60mm for 99% of my portraits and I’m very happy with it.
I also have the kit lens 18-105 & 55-200 but i try to avoid using them all together.
I borrowed a 28-300 3.5 to try out at the last wedding i did and i didn’t like it at all. Very heavy, hard to keep steady. Results not sharp
So i am tossing up between a 70-200 or a 24-70…. i think
Any advice would be great.
I would be using the 60mm on one body and a zoom lens on the other.
Paige
Paige, get the 70-200mm – it will change your photography forever :)
I purchased the tokina 11-16 and a 150mm macro :)
Really happy with both but I still think I would greatly benefit from a 70-200 & maybe a 24-70 aswell.
It’s a little tricky managing only prime at a weddings!
I can see myself becoming an obsessive lens collector haha
Thanks
Paige
Hi Page.
The 70-200mm is a fantastic lens, but it is quite heavy. Great job on getting a wide lens, I noticed you were missing a good wide lens. And a long lens with macro is perfect for weddings so you can get long pics and good detail shots. Practice, practice, practice and I’m sure you’ll feel a lot more comfortable with using primes. I think you made good choices.
Once you start making some big bucks, you can justify spending over 3,000 on two lenses. Enjoy!
I am a beginner and just want to take great pics of my family. I have the nikon d3100 with the kit lens and the 55- 300mm. I have been getting great family/ kids photos and now friends are having me do their families too. I may want to upgrade camera and what lens is best to get for kids/families? Any suggestions camera and lens?
Thanks for offering your knowledge. I have enjoyed reading the comments.
Jennifer
Jennifer, I would just get a good prime lens like the Nikon 50mm f/1.8G for portraits.
Hi Nasim,
This is a fantastic article on the lens. I have a quick question – D7000 with 18-105mm lens. I do portraits (might have to get into weddings for the $) and I love close up of babies eyes that are pin sharp and great bokeh. My true LOVE is landscapes/nature. Which lens or combination would you recommend?
1. Nikon 35mm 1.8G (have read it is very sharp)
2. Nikon 50mm 1.4G (have read it is not as sharp wide open but great bokeh)
3. Nikon 50mm 1.8G (sharper than 1.4 not as good bokeh)
4. Or should I buy the 35mm 1.8G & 50mm 1.8G
The 85mm is a bit too expensive at the moment – or should I wait and save.
Thank you so much.
Regards,
Lizette
Lizette, I would start with the Nikon 50mm f/1.8G for portraits – it is better than the f/1.4G version.
Hi Nasim.
Very good website you have here! I just found out this website and have spend the last week reading every one of your article and reviews. Very informative and helpful. Thanks! :)
I have a few questions, I hope you could help me put.
I currently own a D700, 14-24, 24-70, 70-200 VRII, 50 1.4G, 105 VR and 28-300. I also have a couple of SB900s.
I shoot both wedding and landscape.
I’ve been thinking about replacing my 14-24 with 16-35 due the fact that the 14-24 can’t take filters, especialy grads (I don’t want to spend $500 on Lee’s SW150). Would it be a good idea? Or should I keep the 14-24?
And I’ve been looking for a prime specialized for portraits. I have my eyes on the 135 DC and 85 1.4G. Which one would you suggest me to get?
I also found that 24 1.4G seems to have such a good place in your bag. Is it that good? Do you think I should get it? (considering I already have 14-24 and 24-70, is the 24 1.4G so much better than the 24 in 14-24 or 24-70?)
And finally, I currently only have the budget for one lenses. Which one do you think should I get it first? (16-35, 85 1.4G, or the 24 1.4G).
Looking forward for your reply :)
Thank you and have a nice day.
Regards,
Jonathan
Jonathan, thank you for your feedback.
You might not be as happy with the 16-35mm performance after the 14-24mm, especially when it comes to distortion and vignetting. Having said that, it is also important to understand that anything wider than 24mm on full frame will in most cases cause severe vignetting with a lens filter holder attached. You would have to get a large filter holder and minimum 4×6 size filters and the 77mm ring needs to be very thin. If you are OK with some vignetting, then give it a try. One trick is to hold a filter by hand right in front of the lens, which works great. You cannot do that with the 14-24mm, because of the hood – light will enter from the sides and spoil your images. If you heavily rely on filters, then I would rent the 16-35mm for a day or two and see how you like it. I know that some of my readers sold their 14-24mm lenses and bought the 16-35mm and are very happy they did.
As for which lens to get, that’s a tough question. All three – 24mm, 85mm and 135mm DC are very good. I personally own the 24mm and 85mm lenses and I love them both. Considering your current line of superb lenses (except for the 28-300mm, but I know you got it for travel purposes), I think you need a solid portrait lens. The Nikon 85mm f/1.4G is, in my opinion, an ideal lens for that purpose – that’s what I would get if I were you. It has been tough to find, but I just checked B&H and they have in stock!
I will be posting this news on our Facebook fan page, so get it before others do – B&H always has a very limited stock of the 85mm f/1.4G.
Nasim, thanks for your reply!
It has given me enlightment.
I already have the Lee System with some Soft ND set. I will rent 16-35 like you suggested and see how do I like it :)
As for now, I will get the 85 1.4G. Fortunately it’s quite easy to get in my country :)
Hopefully I can also get the 24 1.4G in the coming months.
Happy holidays :D
Hi Nasim,
You have got a very informative site, well laid out, content rich and easy to search through. I lost count on how many got this link passed from me for reviews/tips etc.
I have been a hobbyist since 3 years+ and getting into the commercial line. Curious to know what would be the ideal way to go ahead with the lens collection and the back up body for weddings, portraits, events, products etc.
Present bag contents:
D700
D7000 (planning to add as back up)
Nikon 20mm 2.8D
Nikon 50mm 1.4D
Nikon 70-300 VRII
Nikon 105 2.8G (planning to add)
Nikon 70-200 2/8 VRII (planning to add but not available)
Nikon SB700 flash
Elinchrom FX200 kit
Hope to add D7000 and 105mm in a week’s time. Anything else I need to consider ? Adding on would be done in a gradual way as I go ahead.
Thanks and Regards.
Shaju
Shaju, I think you have a great list of lenses and cameras. I would not add more, unless you feel that you need it.
Nasim, thanks for the reply. First post to the reply things have turned around a bit :) As of now the bag has the following;
D700
D7000
Nikon 24-70 2.8G
Nikon 50mm 1.4G
Nikon 70-200 2.8G
Nikon 105 2.8G
Nikon SB700 flash
Elinchrom FX200 kit
I am happy with the current set up and do not wish to add anything more in the near future !
With the d700
Is the 50mm 1.4 and 85mm 1.4 nikon shoot full frame ????
Or I have to get new fx lenses
Yvon, both the 50mm f/1.4 and the 85mm f/1.4 are compatible with full-frame.
Hi Nasim!
Thank you for sharing your knowledge on Nikon lenses. Its my 1st time to own a DSLR camera and I have Nikon D7000. I love it so much but I am still not that familiar with it.
Reading your blog helped me a lot about Nikon lenses. Thanks! ☺
♥ Peach
http://peachyalvarez.blogspot.com
http://thingeofpeach.blogspot.com
You are most welcome! Happy holidays to you and your family!
Hi Nasim,
I am not a pro photographer but I am interested on shooting while traveling and some family events. I have a nikon D90 with it’s kit lens 18-105mm lens but I am planning to buy a 18- 200mm vrII. is it a good lens or any suggestions that you can give?
Leonardo, that’s a bad idea – you are essentially replacing a superzoom with another superzoom, which is not better in any way (except for giving you more range). I would suggest to get a prime lens like the Nikon 35mm f/1.8G instead.
What are your thoughts on the 85mm f/1.8 nikkor in lieu of the 85mm f/1.4 (considering I do not do this for a living, just for fun thus my funds are limited)? I’m sure it’s not nearly as good, but will it do as a lower-cost solution for a hobbyist?
Erin, it depends on what you are shooting with – the 85mm f/1.8D does not autofocus on entry-level DSLRs like Nikon D3100/D5100.
Nikon will be releasing a new 85mm f/1.8G within the next couple of months. If you are not in a rush, I would wait.
Hello Mr Nasim,
i usually shoot prime lenses only for photography (50mm 1.8 and 135 3.5 ai MF), but one of my friend want me to photograph his wedding (very small and mostly indoor).
i want to get an expensive zoom..do you have any thoughts on the Nikon 18-70mm f/3.5-4.5 AF-S DX ?
i have a d200.
thank you in advance.
Sincerely,
Christophe
Christophe, you probably mean an “inexpensive zoom”. I would get the Nikon 16-85mm VR instead of the 18-70mm…
I have a D3100 Nikon. What lens would you recommend for engagement photos? I have a friend that has asked me to shoot some photos. I am not a professional photographer, just really enjoy taking photos. Any info would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!
Jessica, go for the Nikon 50mm f/1.8G – it is a great and cheap portrait lens for weddings.
Hello Nasim,
Firstly thanks for taking the time to repond to everyones questions. It is a daunting task spending oodles of cash, and its nice to have questions answered but someone knowlegable.
My question to you is, I have a Nikon D80, with a 18-200Vr.
Ive just purchased a D700, and am torn as to which lens to buy. Stuck on either the 27-70 or 70-200. My D80 has served for corporate photos, poeple portraits, and product photography.
I can only afford one of the above lenses. Which do you think would be best for now, for Studio photograhy of models (for catalogues, product photography eg from small bottles to motorcycles, and Portaits of people.
thanks..
TB, that’s a tough choice, because it looks like you need both. I would personally start off with the Nikon 24-70mm and get the 70-200mm later.
Thanks nasim.
Great post,I have been reading this post for over 2hours :)
learnt alot yay! recently upgraded from my d3100 to d7000 and considering the best lens for my d7000
i shoot fashion,events & considering weddings.
i have the regular kit lens 18-55mm,55-200mm & 18-105mm i need primes right?
Absolutely. I would start with the Nikon 50mm f/1.8G for portraits.
First off, I love your website – it steered me toward two lens purchases I might not have made before….the 24-120mm F4 and 50mm F1.8G lenses, and I have been happy with both. Before, I had a 50mm F1.8D lens, and it was garbage – soft and not contrasty at all, and had turned me off to that type of lens….til I bought the 1.8G. Love that lens! Anyway, I have found the 24-120mm F4 (and the 1.8G) to be pretty indispensable for weddings…..the only time I usually take the 24-70 out of the bag is for the formals, and shooting at F5.6 to F7.1. Besides the 24-120mm being really sharp, I like the lighter weight and VR over the 24-70 and the focal range. Occasionally I’ll need the 16-35mm or 70-200mm, but can do most everything with the 24-120mm. With any luck, the 24mm F1.4G and 85mm F1.4G lenses will be in the bag by springtime though….and then I will probably use the zooms less. Keep up the great work, your site is the only one I take seriously for lens/camera reviews.
Thanks,
Dana
Thank you so much for your feedback Dana!
Happy holidays to you and your family.
Hi, I am a VERY amateur photographer who has been asked to photograph a wedding next spring. Your information has been very helpful, but I wanted to get your opinion on the functional qualities of my lens for a wedding. It’s the Tamron version of Nikon’s 18-200 f/1.4. I bought it primarily for its versatility and its fair price, and I have shot a couple of rounds of engagement photos with it. I thought it did a fine job, but with nothing to compare it to but the standard Nikkor 18-55 lens, I don’t have a very solid basis of knowledge. While I’m not looking to invest a grand sum of money, as photography is not my profession, only a hobby called on by friends, I am interested in your input. Do you think it would be worth it to buy/rent a different lens to shoot a small outdoor wedding?
Thanks!
Rhonda, first of all, there is no 18-200mm f/1.4 lens :) The lens you mentioned, along with the kit lens you have are very slow variable aperture lenses (f/3.5-5.6). You definitely need a good portrait lens – I would get the cheap but very nice Nikon 50mm f/1.8G if I were you.
I have a D5000 with 18-55 kit lens. Got to do a wedding for a friend in the spring 2012. I just purchased the nikon 35 1.8 and thinking about getting the 50 1.4 will i be ok ?
Neal, you will be fine in terms of gear, just sharpen up your photography skills :)
Thank you Nasim for starting this thread.
After reading a long line of discussion, It’s really great information and you are really kind for answering everyone. Nice :)
I’m do portrait as a hobby, my setup
Fuji S5
Nikon 10.5 Fisheye
Nikon 17-55 2.8
Sigma 50-150 2.8
Sigma 30 1.4 (to make FOV and DOF match to FF 50 f2)
Lensbaby Composer
1 SB600
I’m not a kind of wedding photographer, but If I’m were, Do I need other lens for wedding ? and may be useful for portrait? My wish list is new AF-S 85 1.8G, Is it OK?
If you’ve time please see my site. Thanks
Aloha from Maui Nasim!
Your an amazing Wedding Photographer! Thanks for the inspiration and being so helpful! I have been following your blog for the last year. I have been shooting portraits and weddings for 2 years. Using equipment others would not ever want to use for paid shoots. (D60, 2 kit lens, & a 35mm) You have to start somewhere though. And I have learned alot along the way.
I am ready to upgrade now. For a Nikon body would you suggest:
D90 (save some $$ and spend it on more glass) or D7000?
Mahalo!!
Hi Jen.
I actually just wrote a long response on why the D7000 is much better than the D90, but I just reread your post and your needs. It seems like you have probably shot, and succesfully done so, weddings and portraits with a D60 for 2 years. So I would actually recommend you step up to the D90. You will get better ISO, you’ll be able to autofocus older nikon lenses and it will leave you some money to upgrade your current lenses. What kit lenses are you using? Your next upgrade should be to get rid of the kit lenses and get a nice zoom with 2.8 f. Best of luck and let me know if you have any questions.
Thanks,
Tom
I definitely wanted to write down a quick comment to be able to express gratitude to you for all of the precious solutions you are giving on this site. My time-consuming internet investigation has at the end of the day been compensated with wonderful suggestions to go over with my guests. I would point out that we website visitors are unequivocally endowed to live in a really good network with very many special individuals with helpful advice. I feel extremely grateful to have seen the website page and look forward to so many more fabulous times reading here. Thanks once again for all the details.
Hello Nazim,
Yet another new subscriber to your terrific website. I’ve had a camera in my hands for some 45 years. My present equipment includes a D2X and a D700, a 17-55mm DX f2.8 and a 28-70mm FX f2.8. The system is extremely heavy for me, having picked up R.A in my hands, shoulder and feet. If I’m to continue covering the occasional wedding, I must seriously consider part exchanging 1 or both lens for lighter ones. The Nikon 85/50mm f1.4 G/D and the 24mm 1.4 look the likely candidates but having no experience with them, I need some advice before I go ahead. My studio work isnt a problem because I rest my camera systems on a side table or tripod. Would the 3 Nikon lens I’ve mentioned provide adequate coverage without too much hindrance, taking into account that I’ve always used ‘zooms’.
Kind regards. Fred
Hello Nazim,
First I would like to say Thank You for all the great tips. I have really enjoyed learnning and reading all the posts.
I am new to photography well to digital. I have taken a lot of pics of friends and family but all as a hobby but as more people see my pics I have had requests to take their portraits and I have a friend ask me to shoot their wedding which is a small wedding. I am nervous to do so but also excited to start on something new.
I have a Nikon D90 with a 18-105mm f/3.5 -5.6 I also have a Nikon Nikkor 50mm AF 1:1.8D which I really like for portraits.
My question is Would it be better to upgrade the body or to purchase more lenses? which do you recommend? I love doing portraits such as seniors, engagement, children etc but would love to do wedding in the future and my friends wedding is in may that asked me and I am hoping I am able to do it by then.
Would the D90 be an ok camera to shoot a wedding with? Wich lenses do you recommend?
I appreciate your recommendations.
thanks!
Great thread and greetings to Nasim and all who are contributing..
Hi Nasim,
I will be attending a family weeding. I have a Nikon D7000. I have two lenses, AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G and AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR II . I am thinking of buying a flash too SB-700 AF Speedlight.
Let me know if this will be good to take great pictures or I should invest in some other lens too.
Thank you
Hi Nazim,
Thank you very much for this article. I am new to photography and only have a beginner SLR which is a Nikon D3000. However, I’ve been told that it’s the lens that makes the difference and how good you are as a photographer. I have a 50mm f1.4g prime lens which i use all the time for my portraits as I specialise on baby and children photography. However, a couple of women have contacted me now to do their weddings as they’re very impressed with my photos. I was thinking of hiring a 70-200mm f2.8 because I used that once on a football event and quite liked how clear the photos came out and me being able to stand a distance from the players. I thought this would be a great lens for a wedding. However, I am greatly intrigued with your suggestion to have a 24mm lens for a wedding too. Do you think I can get away with my D3000 with a 50mm and 70-200mm lens or would it be better for me to have a 70-200mm and 24mm lens? Also, do you think I should bother hiring out a better camera like D300 or D90 or stick with my trusty D3000 to save money too? Looking forward to your advice, thanks!
Hi. i lettel comfuse about the lenss and filters.
which is good for indoors lenss and family. 35 of 50???
which is good filters for more details (indoor and outdoor) for family pictures???
Thank you so much for all of this helpful information.
I currently have a Nikon D700.
I have a Nikon 50mm 1.8 lens, would you reccomend I upgrade to the 50mm 1.4 lens for shooting wedding photography? Or would you sugest purchasing another lens instead next?
Thank you!
-Amy
Amy,
If you read the review again you’ll notice that Nasim stated that the new 50mm f/1.8G lens is actually better than the 50/1.4. Other photographers I know also agree. I use the 50/1.8G lens on a D700 body as my main lens at most weddings and usually stay between f/2 and f/2.8, with results I can’t complain about. I also love my old AF Nikkor 50mm f/1.4 (pre-D generation) lens for its rich colors and gorgeous bokeh, but as I love to shoot against the light I avoid it in those situations because it flares very badly.
Thank you Bitan Photo!
Just curious what lens you would recommend I purchase next?
amy.
If that is the only lens you have and are on a budget maybe a 105mm would work for you when you cant be too close or a 70-200mm lens.
Will the 50mm lens fit on most Nikons? I am just starting out in the photography world and have a D3000. I am looking for a better lens to start doing portraits and weddings. I will probably be upgrading in cameras sometime in the near future too. Thank you!
I am travelling to Cambodia and i have my Nikon D700 which i have been using for last two years.
I use a Nikon 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6G IF-ED AF-S VR DX .
Is this the right lens for my camera or do i need to buy another lens?
I take portrait and scenic pictures depending on the location.
Whilst surfing the web i now believe that DX lens on this camera for a JEPG is just 5MP instead of 12MP which the camera offers, Is that correct???
Do please clear my mind ….
Thanks!
hi, i own a Nikon D5100, ive been told that the “AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G” is a good option for wedding photography. help… thanks
Shanawaz
Please specify on what you need help with.
That is a very good lens and with the crop sensor it will be about 52mm. The 1.8 will allow you great depth of field as well.
But, you must first look at your style of shooting. Wide, narrow, fixed or zoom style?
Also, what other lenses are you currently using for weddings?
Aside from sharpness and ability to shoot well in lower light settings, what will this lens offer you that your other lenses don’t?
Quality and budget should go hand in hand. If you can afford it and could use another lens in your kit this is a great lens. If you are looking for the next best all purpos lens to shoot half or an entire wedding you might want to look at the 24-70mm listed in the article or an equivalent.
Hi Tomas, am only stating now and i havent done any wedding yet am still doing birthday party and learning to move to the next level hopefully soon.
Am actually using the 18-55mm, i also have the 55-300mm which is more for landscape. Am looking at a lens for fixed style, the choices seem to be between Nikon 35mm f/1.8G or Nikon 50mm f/1.8G. i`ve look through the different reviews and find info which are both positive and negative for both lens
hi Shanawaz.
yes the 35mm and the 50mm are great lenses.
Both of these lenses are much sharper than the 18-55 or the 55-300, as well as faster.
But, you must ask yourself what kinds of pictures you mostly take. Do you prefer wider shots, do you find yourself in smaller rooms shooting a lot of people, or do you shoot more portrait style and possibly close up of things? The 50mm will give you greater depth of field and possibly better bokeh.
Both of these are fantastic. I don’t think you’d make a bad choice choosing either one. I have owned both, but have later replaced them with a 2.8 zoom as weddings are too fast moving. The 50mm is a great walkaround lens and also detail lens. The 35, if you are too close to the subject, does show some distortion.
Hope that helped.
Nasim,
Love this article on wedding lenses, as I am in the market to upgrade my glass this gave me many things to consider. I agree the 50mm 1.4G is an amazing lens, I never leave home without it. I had been using the older 24-120mm VR but now considering the newer f4 version, even on a DX camera I find the coverage fits my shooting style. Also looking to add 80-200 or 70-200 2.8 but money will be an issue after just upgrading to D7000. Even without VR I feel the 80-200 will suit me well, what are your experiences with this lens (AF-D not AF-S)?
Would you recommend the 24-120 f4 VR over the 16-85 VR as all around lens for weddings? I have heard a few complaints about the 16-85 being a bit soft, already seeing this with my current 24-120 that’s why it has to go.
Thanks.
Hi, Your wedding pictures are excellent!!! I am trying to get into the wedding business and0 i would lke to have your advice. I have a Nikon D5100 and I am planning to give it to my wife (back up). As I have a low budged I am planing to buy a D7000. (COMES WITH THE 18-105 DX LENS), lens I have also the Nikon 35 1.8 dx and the really basic nikon 18-55. What would you advice me?
Thanks
hi nelson.
The setup you are talking about is a good starting point. Practice, practice practice so you know what your lenses are capable of. I would highly recommend picking up a flash or two as these will be very important when there is less available light.
Hi Nasim
Love your site. Great information and help here. I’m in a bit of a quandry re my next lens purchase. I have the 24-120mm f4 VR and a handful of primes ( 24mm f2.8, 50mm f1.4G, 85mm f1.8, 180mm f2.8 ) I am pretty good for most portrait situations here but am due to do a couple of weddings in the spring.
While I’m happy enough swapping primes around for studio, family groups I’m not too keen on relying solely on them for weddings. I don’t fancy having to wait and pause while I change lenses frequently. I’m therefore looking to get a fast zoom. Obviously I will go for either the 70-200mm f2.8 or the 24-20 version.
Thing about the 70-200 is the shear weight!
I will be using one of each D700 and D300 bodies.
All in all I’m drawn towards using the 24-70 as my “main” lens, and and keeping it on the D700. I could then have the 180mm f2.8 on the D300 ( giving an equivalent 130mm -ish fast lens) with the 180mm in reserve for either camera if required.
Does this sound like a good idea or do you think I should go for the 70-200 as well ( I can just about afford it though the weight is a bummer! )
Thanks for your help
Thanks
Hi William.
The 70-200mm is heavy, but after a while you get used to it. it will save you from missing shots and those occasions where you physically can’t get close enough, fast enough. Also, make sure to get a strap that will hold both of your cameras on you so you can rest your arms in between takes.
Also, it depends mainly on your style. Do you like to get shots in the middle of the action or do you prefer shooting wider? The 28-70mm lens is cheaper than the 24-70 and just as good. That might free up some of your budget. Go with what feels natural to you, wider or more zoomed in. All the lenses mentioned above are excellent. You just have to find the right lenses for you, that work with your shooting style.
Hi Tom and thanks for your reply. Having considered again, I’m still gravitating towards the 24-70mm. Although I like the compression effect of the longer lens I’m guessing that I can probably get away with using my 85mm on the D300, to achieve this. Plus the f1.8 might come in handy! If need be I could swap over to my 180mm for really reaching out but the church in question is pretty small and so is the registry office where the other ceremony will take place, so therefore I wouldn’t have to swap too often.
I suspect that keeping the 24-70 constantly on the D700 would cover just about everything else.
I’m really guessing as I’ve only shot weddings as a second shooter and was given a specific brief so my inexperience in this area makes it difficult to know for sure.
Thanks again
You have the right idea and the 24-70 sounds like the perfect choice for you. The 24-70range is usually the most used focal range for weddings. Im sure you will love that lens.
Hi Nasim,
You have a great site, congrats. Im quite new to wedding photography, ive done only 2 small weddings so far and im learning as i go. I have a big wedding soon and would need some advise. I use a Nikon D7000 and just recently purchased a sb900 flash which im still get familiar with. Basically i have 2 questions:
1. I plan to use 3 lenses at the wedding but im not sure which ones.
a) definately need a prime lens (50mm 1.8G)
b) as a 2nd lens i need to chose 1 between these 3: 18-200vr or 55-200vr or 70-300vr (this one is quite heavy if you consider using it with the sb900)
c) Lastly as a nice to have (a friend offered to borrow me for the wedding) 12-24mm
I’ve never used a wide angle at a wedding, do you think i need it after chosing one of the above
+ the 50mm 1.8G?
2. The wedding will be late afternoon/evening and will be both indoor and outdoor. Do you recommend i take the sb900 with me and what mode is best for someone with no experience with flash?
Thanks in advance,
Nasser
Nasser. I can offer some help for now on your question.
50mm 1.8g great lens
2nd lens 55-200vr would work great, sb 900 is a must with that lens as it has a floating aperature and won’t do as well when the lights are low, or when you’re shootinga past 125mm. But, the sb900 is a great flash, just shoot on auto ( on the flash). Keep an eye on exposure levels.
Do not leave your house without the sb900! Also when shooting point the flash upwards up to 30 degrees towads your subject to eliminate as much shadow being cast.
If possibly visit the venue ahead of time and play around with the flash (bring a friend to practice with). Without any experience with flash you will likely over expose most of your shots. Practice, practice, practice. Also, remember to brings extra batteries for the flash as you will likely go through them quickly.
Best of luck. Any further questions I’d be happy to help as well.
Tom
hello Nasim,
Quick question! I have d3000 and want to get a prime lens that gives me “bokeh”, but cant deside wich one, 35mm1.8g or 50mm 1.8g. Since its a crop camera the 35mm will be my 50mm. And i want to pctures of my kids, not just portaits(heads and shoulders) but full body at home and outside and I feel that 50mm will be (75mm on my camera) to short of a distance between my kids and me not giving me enough space for full body pics. If i get 35mm, will i be disadvantage with the beautiful bokeh that 50mm gives and i also want sharpness and great contrast colors, but still be able to do some portait pics of my children too!
Thank you so much,
Lora
hi lora.
Now it looks like you need bokeh and full body portraits. Both of these lenses are very sharp. What lens do you have now? If you have the 18-55mm kit lens just set it to 35 and 50mm and see if you can fit full body portraits in them. The 50mm will give you better depth of field and seperate your subject from the background better. Also, get creative with portraits, like sitting down, at a distance, candids etc. Indoor full body portraits are hard to get. Unless you have a studio setup you wont find many of those. My recommendation is the 50mm, but im sure youd be happy with either lens.
Hello Tom, thankyou for your reply. I do have 18-55 and i took preatty good shots with it. I did set up a home studio to take pics of my kids, but there isnt enough space, so thats why i though i could fit with 35 mm better, but again all the fuss about 50mm makes me think twice, because i do want to achiev great bokeh.
You will not acheive good bokeh shooting in a studio indoors. You would need more seperation from the background and the subject. The bokeh would be more evident the closer you get to the subject or when the background is very far away. Unless you are shooting head shot portraits you will not get any bokeh in a small studio setup.
Also if you are shooting with a 18-55mm in your studio and there isn’t enough space then you will mostly likely need a wider lens than the 35mm. Nikon also makes a fantastic 20mm lens.
Basically the longer the lens the more prevalent the bokeh. But, you also need a sharp quality lens.
Your 18-55mm is very sharp at 6-14 f stop. Are you shooting in manual mode in your studio? The current lens you have should be perfect for your indoor shooting. For outdoors I would highly recommend the 50mm 1.8. You will not regret it, plus it has many uses; walk around, detail shots, portraits, some landscape etc.
Sorry for rambling.
yes, makes so much sense. i did shoot with50-200 that gave me beautiful bokeh, but some of the pictures werent as sharp. 18-50 works fine at home for portraits, but i wanted more light with f1.8 that primes have. I heard that 35mm is great for low ligh-indoors, for other pictureas as home events etc.. would 50mm do it as well, considering the tight space at home?
I greatly appreciate your responses! makes it much more cleare to me! Thanks alot!
The 35 an 50 are both 1.8 so they would basically allow the same amount of light in. What you definately need to get is a flash and learn how to use it well. It does take a lot of practice (never shoot the flash headon), but will give you wonderful exposure and allow you to shoot at f-stop 4-6 where your lenses are sharper.The sb-700 would be a great entry level flash to pick up. Instantly you will see better pictures from it. Learn to bounce off ceiling and walls.But, both the 35 and the 50mm will be much sharper than your lenses now.For various uses and situations the 50mm will be more flexible. Hope that helps.
i do own sb-600 and i bounce it off ceiling wit soft box oit and work with lights at times. So one last thing is, that you are saying i will get similar quality fotos when i shoot at home studio, with 18-55mm and flash=35mm+flash=50mm+flash. I wouldn see much difference when shooting the portraits at home with ligh and flash. So the 35mm and 50mm would give me best quality fotos when i shoot outside and esspecially 50mm would give be better bokeh, right? Thanks, that was my last question summon all of this together.
What I meant to say that if you are shooting in the home studio with the 18-55mm you should get nice pictures if you are within f stop 6-14. That is a pretty sharp lens in that range.
The 35m and 50mm are actually sharper so they would be an upgrade in your home studio although probably neither is wide enough for full body portraits. I’m assuming your home studio consists of strobes or studio lights. The 50mm would give you really nice bokeh for all other situations. For even better bokeh the 85mm 1.8D is amazing and not too expensive (under $500). So if bokeh is the key target as well as image quality pick up the 85mm 1.8 D or 1.4G. These are extremely sharp and have really nice bokeh.
Side note: I would recommend not using a soft box when shooting with your flash. Instead try a bounce card (and use the flash settings to lower and increase power). The soft box acts as a diffuser and spreads the light, but also requires more energy from the flash as the light is being diffused aka runs out your batteries much quicker.
I mostly shoot with primes . 15mm 3.5 AIs, 35mm 1.4G, 50mm 1.4G, 85mm 1.4G, 105mm 2.8 micro, 70 – 200mm 2.8 VRII.
saving money for 24mm 1.4G, 24 – 70mm 2.8G….
Good Morning! Loving this site but being almost brand new to wedding photography, I need some basic advice on my next purchase. I have a Nikon D90 that came with the 18-1085mm lens. I obviously need an upgrade. I have a couple of weddings coming up and I want to make my purchase as soon as possible. What ONE lens would you recommend I buy for these upcoming weddings. I don’t want to go all out because I still have so much to learn but I really need a better lens in the meantime. Please HELP!
Thank you,
Rebecca
sorry about the typo. i have the 18-105mm lens right now.
Rebecca, get the Nikon 50mm f/1.8G lens.
Thanks so much! I hope to buy it tonight!
Oops I might have messed up my post. I was trying to than Tom for his help but it seems to have attached itself to the bottom of his post where he won’t see it. Anwyay Tom my response is just below your reply to me.
Thanks again
wish to learn together from you… i’m really a noob … your explanation is awesome…everything is in details.
Hi Nasim, I have always liked photography but if I knew the resources for a beginner like me available on Internet and guys like you to help and guide, would have taken it a lot serious earlier on, but never too late right? I had nikon d40x body, bought 50mm 1.4 d yesterday but going to exchange it for 50 mm 1.4 g after reading this post, I think extra $200 are worth spending, due to prices difference I also considered 50 mm 1.8 g, but I think I have allready fallen in love with 1.4:), unless you advice otherwise, you have 12 hours and your time starts now, JK
Malik.
It looks like the 1.4g is within your budget and you like it. Go for it and enjoy the nice lens.
Thanx Tomas, allready did and loving it, maybe because I did not even try 1.8, but no regrets, I believe if something is pricier than the other, must be for a reason..
Well guess what? I bought the 70-200!! I decided I had already got the 50mm f1.4. 85mm f1.8 and the ( cheapo but adequate ) 24mm f2.8 as well as the 16-35. All in all I decided that the 24 and 50mm options I already had covered the range of the 24-70 mm adequately.
I will probably have the 70-200 on my D700 and swap it with the 50mm or 24mm as required. I will also use the D300 with the 85mm attached. I might change this strategy of course once I’ve experienced a few times.
Thanks for the advice
Congrats! That is a phenomenal lens. Yet you might want the 50mm or 24mm on the second camera body so you’re not covering the same focal length. Enjoy and please share some feeback on it.
Love your advice in regards to Nikon Lenses for weddings.
I started out using crop-sensor (D90) and now have moved to full-frame (D700). It was definitely the best decision i made.
I almost bought the 24-70 2.8 AF-S like you recommended, but due to a deal that i could not pass up, i got the 28-70 2.8 AF-S instead. What is your opinion on this? I know it is an older lens and heavier, but i don’t mind the weight issue at all. It balances well when I wear the Cotton Carrier system.
I do have the Nikon 24 2.8. I too use the 50mm 1.4G on a regular basis.
Thanks for the advice.
Albert.
Since you are using full frame that is an exceptional lens for it. Budget often dictates what we purchase, but both the 28 and the 24 zooms are top of the line. Great choice.
Always purchase what is going to work for you and what you’ll find comfortable. On most pro series lenses “better or best” is determined by what your needs are.
I have a question for you!! If you had to shoot the entire wedding on your d700 with just 2 lenses what would it be0? I know you favor the 50mm 1.4g and the 85mm 1.4d/g,but would you shoot the entire wedding with just those 2 lenses?
Thanks in advance!
Thanks again for all the help. I have ordered a Nikon 50mm 1.4g lens through BH. It’s backordered so I’m not sure when I will get it but I’m excited! What is your suggestion for my next lens? I know I need a good zoom but I’m not sure which one to get. It will be a WHILE before I get it, but I’d like to know what to be looking for…
Hi Nasim, I’m very new on this site. I have read almost all of the comments. I really love your site. It has got lot of information. I’m planning to have Nikon D800 when its coming out. By the way i’m not a professional photographer but love to take pictures of anything. I have got the following gears:
Nikon D200
Nikon D300
Nikon SB 800
Nikon 17-55mm f/2.8
Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR1
Nikon 50mm f/1.4G
Nikon 35mm f/1.8G
Nikon 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G VR
Nikon 105mm micro f/2.8 VR
Nikon 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 VR
Tokina 11-16mm f/2.8
You can see 4 of them are DX lenses. Though i don’t have any intention to dump my DX bodies but want more selection of FX lenses so i can use on both. Do you want me to replace the 17-55 2.8 or any other? If it is then which lens you want me to get? I am dying to get Nikon 85mm f/1.4d for tight head shots and creamy bokha instead of 50mm 1.4G. Do i really need to replace or add any lenses? After considering all my setup please advice me if i need to add/replace any lenses. Thank you.
Hi, thanks heaps for your post. I’ve done a bit of back up photography for weddings and am going to be the main photographer for a couple of weddings this year.
I shoot on DX and I’m wondering if you’d still recommend the Nikon 50mm 1.8g (for DX), especially as I already have the sigma 30mm 1.4.
I also have the sigma 18-50 2.8, and the Nikon 80-200 2.8.
Thanks! Matt
Hi! Thank you for your website and advice! It has motivated me to get back to shooting. I am planning to upgrade my equipment. I currently own the D70, sb8oo, 50mm 1.4, 35mm 1.8, 18-55mm non vr. I will be shooting events, parties, portraits, maybe eventually weddings. I love people and shoot mostly with a photojournalistic style. I currently only have a budget for a new lense or body. I was thinking of investing in the 24-70mm 2.8 first then upgrading to a D700, and use my D70 as backup. Do you think this is the right choice using the D70 with 24-70mm until I can upgrade to the FX body? Any other advice is greatly appreciated. Thanks so much! Linda
Hi Linda.
I’m not sure what your budget is, but you could probably pick up the less expensive D7000 and the 24-70mm 2.8. I use it for weddings and events and works great.
If not, then your idea of the 24-70mm 2.8 and then the D700 is a great idea. If you buy the D700 first your 18-55 and 35mm 1.8 would not be good on it as they are DX lenses.
good luck!
Great reviews on the site. My wife has been doing a lot of photograph work over the past 3 years and it is time for me to get her a full frame camera. I am ordering her the D800. Would you still recommend the 50mm/1.4G over the 50mm/1.8G? I know your review was really great on the 1.8G. She shots with a Canon 7D now and I know she wants to move to Nikon, so I am going to surprise her. She does mostly portraits (family, kids, pregnancy), but also shoots weddings too. Other than the 50mm, what would be the one other lens you would recommend me get for her? Thanks again and great site!
Hello Nasim,
I am looking at taking newborn children portraits etc.
Was looking at getting a few lenses….
nikkor af-s 85 1.8g (that just came out) what are your thoughts?
and also
nikkor 50f1.4g af.s or the 50f1.8g
Thanks kindly!!!
Hi Ashley maybe I can help.
I’m assuming you have some lenses right now.
My recommendations would be to pick up the 50mm 1.8G and the 105mm 2.8G Micro.
Remember these are very small subjects. The 50mm will allow you full body shots, fast and sharp glass. You will be able to use that in all sorts of portraits.
The 105mm 2.8G Micro is fantastic and you’ll be able to get the small details like fingers, toes etc. And you can also use that lens for great headshot portraits as well.
Hope that helped.
T
Hi Nisam,
Is it true that the Nikon 50mm 1.8G perform better than the 50mm 1.4G in many ways? In Malaysia here, the 1.4G sell for about RM 1900, whereas the 1.8 G only sell for about RM 750. So much of price difference and yet the 1.8G can perform better than 1.4G in many ways? I am going to have a heartbreak, because I just bought a 2nd hand mint condition 1.4G and it cost me around RM 1200.
hello
thinking of trying to use my nikon lenses on a new olympus micro four-thirds mount. do u have any thoughts on this. my nikon body is old and i love how lightweight the Olympus Pen body feels…
hoping it will offset the weight issue.
thx emma
I pre ordered the Nikon D800, Will my existing Nikon 85mm f/1.4D lens work good for this new Camera? And What will be the best zoom lens that you will recommend for wildlife photography?
Thanks in Advance
85mm will work for sure.
as for wildlife, ,it depends if it is for personal use or if you want to sell prints
so you could get a Nikon 80-400 or a Nikon 300mm f/4 (prime lens) as you don’t want to find yourself face to face with a bear or a moose
Thanks a lot for the advise, this place is sgreat.
Hi,
I use the Sigma 50-500 f/4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM for wildlife photography and couldnt be any happier. On my D7000 I get an effective focal range of 75-750mm since this is a full frame compatible lens. If weight is not an issue then this would be a very good cost effective choice.
Regards, Usman
http://www.flickr.com/photos/usmanhayat
Hi Nasim!
I actually just traded for, and got, the 85mm 1.4D and it is fantastic! Color rendition is amazing, it is extremely sharp, fast lens. I also highly recommend this lens. I traded my long zoom lens and although I will miss the zoom, this lens is sharper and captures vivid colors much better. Also having the 1.4 will really help me in lower light situations.
Thanks.
Absolutely love the 24-70mm lens.
Works beautiful for all kinds of photography!!
Hi Nasim. I have a question about weddings that is slightly off the lens topic but I wonder if you could answer it anyway. The lenses you prefer for weddings have fairly wide aperatures and your bodies handle low light well. How much use of your flash do you use in a wedding ceremony and afterwards (ignoring the formals)?
hi nasim
i have a nikon d5000, 18-55mm kit lens (VR), 55-300mm nikor lens (VR) and 18-255mm sigma lens and sb700 speedlight.
i am interested in wedding photography. which lens should i use in case i do not want to buy a prime lens.
thanks in advance
a D5000 is a Dx camera..so, i would get a 17-55 f/2.8 (nikon) or the 17-50 (by tamron for less than $700).
also since a DX, i would get a Nikon 35mm f/1.8 for low light situation (less than $200)
or you can also get a 50mm f/1.8 which great for low light on a Dx (with the 1.5 crop…it is like a tele lens)
sell you Sigma 18-255mm…too slow for wedding, and buy a back-up camera instead (like a Nikon d70)
hi christophe
thanks for the reply. however, at the moment i am in no position to buy new lens. the wedding is round the corner. ok sigma is out of contention. but what about the other two lenses? can these be used for the wedding. of course, there will be a professional photographer to cover the wedding. i am covering the wedding for my experience and knowledge only.
if you are not the main photographer, then you are fine…
However, if you have $200 to spare…i would be a 35mm f/1.8d for DX..you will see a HUGE difference in low light compare to the 18-55 kit lens..and i assure you that you will only want to use the 35mm f/1.8 instead of your kit lens.
i had a kit lens once…
forgive my ignorance, but i am presuming that the lens that you have recommended ie 35mm f/1.8d for dx is of nikon.
YEs…the 35mm f/1.8 G for dx ..it is less than $200
hi christophe.
finally purchased the 35mm f/1.8g for dx yesterday. most of the trial shots came out very well. i hope it serves me well in the long run. hope to cover the wedding soon with it.
thanks for the advice
Hey Nasim, loved your articles and it helped me a lot and but i was wondering weather third party lenses are worth buying like Tamron SP 60mm f/2 DI II LD Macro Nikon-f or not .I ,mean people say third party doent have any resale value and i know Nikon have great lenses but just is it worth or not ???
Great article! I want to get your opinion on the 85 1.4d and 50 1.4g if I just use these lens for the whole wedding, Would it be enough? The wedding is outdoors just so you know, thanks!
hello Spencer…i have using primes lenses for 5 weddings (all outdoor in Florida).
but with 2 cameras.
one with a 50mm on it
and the other with a 85mm.
it’s a little more work (understand as zooming with feet!!)..but i don’t mind at all since i know what i am doing.
overtime, a outdoor wedding is always the same!!
Hey there! I have been reading your articles all day and love them! You have so much insight on everything cameras so I wanted to ask what you think would be best for me. I am about to buy the Nikon D700 body and I want to buy 2 lens to go with it to start me off for Wedding Photography. I have shot a lot of photos over the past 4 years and I’m ready to make and investment in this career. So if you were in my position, with all your knowledge, what would be the 2 first lens you would buy to jump start a career in photography? I want to shoot weddings but I also love landscape and nature photography as well! Please if you could help me out that would be amazing! Thanks so much!
Hello Jessica…i have be reading those posts (over a period of time)…
so if you need 2 lenses :
Nikon 24-70 f/2.8
Nikon 70-200 f/2.8
with only those 2, you cover the whole focal range!
if you need 3 lenses…i will had a 50mm f/1.4 or f/1.8 ($120) for the low light situation.
and don’t forget a back-up camera!!! (even a Nikon d70 will do)
Hello,
I am new to photography and currently learning it with Nikon D5100. I use to take pictures around with its 18-55 mm lens. Now I am thinking to practice in a wedding environment. so as a first step, is Nikon 50mm f/1.4G AF-S suitable for me as its a affordable lens? Would it work fine with Nikon D5100?
Thanks
Hi Faizan.
I would recommend the 35mm 1.8G or the 50mm 1.8G. Practice a lot with your depth of field.
It depends if your tendency is to shoot wider or closer to 55mm on your kit lens.
In any case you will find your images and tecnique will get sharper as you will have to think a little more about composition as it is a fixed lens. The 35mm is a little cheaper than the 50mm.
Let us know what you pick up.
Thanks Tomas. I would like to shoot in a Indian Cultural Weddings where you will have so many sharp colors around you. my budget is $500. I can buy 50mm 1.8G or 33mm after your recommendation. Also if I will go for 33mm lens in $199 , I can also able to buy a telephoto zoom lens. But if 50mm lens is far better than 33mm and telephoto lens image quality, definitely I will buy 55mm 1.8G.
What is your recommendation? I know it was a confusing question :)
Thanks
35 f/1.8G and 50 f/1.8G will have same image quality.
however, if you are going to shoot an Indian Wedding, you WILL need a wide angle lens, as family members love to have photos taken with the bride and groom..and if you just use a 50mm for that on a DX body, i will have to physically back-up a lot to put all the people in the same photo!!!
i did a few Birthday parties and a Wedding for Indian people, and i was glad that i had my 24mm with me (even with that one, i had to back up too).
SO, in conclusion, get the 35mm f/1.8G for general photos and get an used 17-55mm for your group shot (if the 17-55 is too pricey, get a used 18-70mm f/3.5-4.5)
Thank you christophe for such a wonderful information. I can raise my budget to $800 for better photos. Also, I want to ask that what do you mean by general photos? I mean like, you may see that usually there’s a photo session for bride & groom in a separate room with umbrella lights. Is 35 mm lens is also good for these type of sessions?
what i meant by general photos was any photo that is NOT a group photo.
since i am not Indian, i cannot recall all the terms…but for the “painting” of the Bride, i used a 50mm and a 85mm…for the dancing is used a 50mm f/1.8D and a wide angle (i did have 2 bodies….both DX)
for the Bride and Groom ONLY : a 35mm will be fine…i used a 50mm with two 60″ umbrella (both with speedlight set to manual)
Hi Christophe, once again I want to ask you something :) hope you’ll not mind. One of my friend’s friend is selling used 18-200 lens for just $600 (take a look here)
http://en.nikon.ca/Nikon-Products/Product/Camera-Lenses/2192/AF-S-DX-NIKKOR-18-200mm-f%252F3.5-5.6G-ED-VR-II.html
Is it also a good lens specially for wedding photography? I mean more than 35mm?
Thanks
Hello Faizan…everyone has his own style of shooting.
for my part, i will never used a 18-200 (way to slow).
if i was going to buy a used zoom, i will be a 80-200 f/2.8 (which sells for about $600 or less)
i will use it on one body and use either the 35mm f/1.8g or 24mm f/2.8d on another body.
Actually, i like to use one body as it takes me only a few seconds to switch lenses.
Some people will tell you that you need a 24-70 and a 70-200 to shoot a wedding….but at the end, you have to look at your own style…and nobody can decide for you!!!.
myself, i mostly use a 50mm and a 85mm to shoot weddings….and i never had any problems!!!
it is JUST MY STYLE OF SHOOTING!!!…you need to find your style, and don’t listen to other people.
Hi Faizan.
My recommendation would be to buy the 35mm 1.8G and to buy a flash. Pick up the SB700.
If it gets dark you might need the extra light to get some good shots. That will take practice, but a flash is always good to have.
Thanks Tomas for useful information. So a 35mm lens would be enough for a whole ceremony? or should I also use 18-55mm (already have).
Faizan. Are you shooting this wedding for fun or are you getting paid? You can shoot a whole wedding with the 35mm as well as shoot a whole wedding with the 50mm. It really depends on your style and what viewing angle you are used to.
If you think the 35mm is not wide enough Nikon makes an excellent 20mm 2.8D for around the same price as the 50mm 1.G.
Practice, practice, practice and you will find you can do most photography with one or two lenses. Hope that helps.
I just re-read your post and you said you are “practicing”. Go with the 35mm 1.8 lens. You will love it.
yes exactly…m not a pro and yet practicing. Actually I saw photographers in these type of ceremonies with big lenses and that 35 mm is a small lens thats why I thought that I am missing something.
Your info would be a first step for me towards professionalism. Once again, thank you so much. I will buy that lens soon. :)
Great approach Faizan.
I went through almost 7 lenses before I found the kinds that worked best for me.
So always make the lenses adjust to your style and don’t adjust to the lenses if that makes sense. Figure out your style and what works best for your needs. Every pro will tell you about a different lens, but you have to find what works best for you. Create a flickr account and post some of your pics on there. I’d be interested to see some pics of these weddings as I’ve never been to or seen an indian wedding.
And most of all practice, practice, practice. That is the most fun thing about photography. You always have an opportunity to practice.
Yes I will definitely show you those wedding pictures. May I see your photography on flickr if you have an account?
sure it is http://www.flickr.com/photos/imagesbytommyg
Hi Tomas, once again I want to ask you something :) hope you’ll not mind. One of my friend’s friend is selling used 18-200 lens for just $600 (take a look here)
http://en.nikon.ca/Nikon-Products/Product/Camera-Lenses/2192/AF-S-DX-NIKKOR-18-200mm-f%252F3.5-5.6G-ED-VR-II.html
Is it also a good lens specially for wedding photography? I mean more than 35mm?
Thanks
No that is not a specialty lens but an all purpose walk around lens. it is good for general photography when you need something versatile and light weight. for weddings you need specialty lenses, fixed apertures and sharp glass. for weddings I would suggest passing on that lens. learn what you have so far and master those lenses. a specia
HI Nasim,
I was reading through the blog , some beatifull arguments and ofcoarse you have very wonderful pictures.I mostly shoot Indians wedding in CA and have nikons D700,24-70,50 1.4 , 85mm 1.8 ,105 D 2.8 , legendry 80-200 and 2 xSB800. Just sold my D300 and saving D800. D3 and4 are very heavy to carry around for 8 hours. YOu think 16-35 is better or just 20 mm 2.8 prime to shoot group. The zoom would be more flexible and 20mm would be sharper. But then wide angle are not used that much.Thanks
Hi Nasim,
Thank you for sharing your knowledge with the world. I am a full time wedding photographer and have recently started DSLR videography. I have a D700 and 24-70 2.8 lens and a sigma 70-200 hsm and a 50mm nikon . I am planning to buy some more lenses for my work. Could you advice which are the other lenses i should have and which lense i already have that i should change. Also i need a lens for the macro shots .
If i buy another body which should it be. I am not much worried about budget because i will be buying one by one but need the best glass. Pls advice.
Sudhir
Hi Sudhir.
Looks like you are a full time wedding photographer.
There are no more lenses you “should” have. It seems like you have everything covered.
Suggestions:
For a macro lens I would recommend the 105mm 2.8G VR. It is a fantastic macro lens.
Also, if you like, upgrade your sigma 70-200mm to the nikon 70-200mm vr 1 or 2, they will autofocus a little faster and are a tad sharper too.
If you don’t have a backup camera you should get one. I’d suggest getting another D700 so you have two cameras that use the same controls and that you know.
Hope that helps.
Hi Nasim
Thank you so much for your reply. I will definitely add the 105 2.8 into my kitty. Also i am planning to get a D800 for the second body. This is what i expect to own in the near future
1. Nikon D800 body
2. Nikon D 700 second body
3.Nikon 24mm 1.4
4. Nikon 70-200 vr2
5.Nikon 105 2.8 vr
Pls let me know if i am missing on something.
Hi Nasim,
I’m not a pro but I love to capture weddings, landscapes and architectures whenever I can. I have a D7000 and use the 18-105 kit lens with it. For landscapes I use a Tokina 11-16 F/2.8 and also have the 50mm 1.8, 35mm 1.8, 85mm 3.5 and a Sigma 50-500 mostly for wildlife. With the launching of the D800 I am planning on making a switch. I know that most of my lenses are crop format, which I will be replacing. Ok now my question is which everyday lens should I buy. I am considering between the 24-70 f/2.8 and the 24-120 f/4. I understand that the f/4 on the 24-120 will not be a great disadvantage as the D800 performs pretty well up till ISO 6400.
Keep up the awesome work~!~
http://www.flickr.com/photos/usmanhayat
Regards, Usman
Hi, It is so hard to find nikon wedding information. Everyone seems to shoot Canon, but to me all the Canon images look the same (duh). Nikon looks so different to me, and everyone says I’m crazy, you can’t tell the difference and so on. I can see a difference. I don’t own anything, used to have a 50D, and now only have a point and shoot (canon). But I’m in the market, and you have pushed me back towards Nikon again.
Hi Naism
Thank you so much for sharing your photography knowledge with us.
I just want to check out a small thing with you. I will do a photo shoot of my brother’s wedding in few weeks and currently I own a Nikon 50mm 1.8g and Nikon 18-105mm 3.5-5.6G with my Nikon D7000 body. Do you think I can do some experiment with that or I definitely need to buy 50mm 1.4g you mentioned? Please suggest!
(There will be other professional photographers doing their job, but I certainly do not want to miss the opportunity to try and hoan my skills!)
I’ve used both the 50mm 1.4 and the 50mm 1.8 for portraits and first of all you should realize that on your D7000 both these 50’s are going to give you 75mm since they are fx lenses. 50 1.8 is a great lens in my opinion but you might want to look at something with a smaller focal length than the 75 you will get on the D7000 by using either of the two 50’s. I also use a dx format 35mm 1.8 with is around 200 dollars and I found it very useful for weddings. If you intend to shoot with a speed light then the 18-105 can do the job for you but if you do not plan on using a speed light, then you might want to consider something with a wider aperture and both the 50mm 1.8 or the 35mm 1.8 will do a good job for you.
Regards,
Usman Hayat
http://www.flickr.com/photos/usmanhayat
Hello Nasim,
Thank you for your useful information on photography. I am a walk around photographer in Pakistan and now recently moved to Canada. I sold out my Nikon D5100 Camera in Pakistan now I am planning to buy Nikon D7000 with 17-55mm lens. Actually I am not a professional photographer but wants to be a wedding photographer with these tools. Both D7000 and 17-55 lens are under my budget and I need your suggestion either both tools are a good combination or not for a learner?
Also, can you please gimme useful links where I can learn Wedding Photography according to Canadian culture?
P.S. I will buy other necessary stuff of photography in future e.g: Tripod, Speedlite flash and 60″ Umbrella’s.
I have a d-90, want to upgrade to d-700 or d7000 not sure which one would be a better choice? I have the kit lens and the 70-200 2.8 lens. I take senior and family pictures and sport pictures, I have my first wedding in May. I may buying a new lens. Which one would you recommend? Thank you
Hy Amy.
A few things to consider here. I upgraded from the D90 to the D7000 and it is a big improvement. For me it was a better investment to go to the D7000 because it is nearly have the price of the D700 and I didn’t know how many weddings I would book so the $2,000 plus investment was not right for me at the time.
Also, with the savings you could pick up one or two good lenses.
You say this is your first wedding. Have you done a wedding as a second shooter yet?
Weddings are very difficult. Keep the D90 as a second camera body and maybe keep one lens on it so you can switch from one lens to another quickly.
Also, I’d recommend the 35mm 1.8G or the 50mm 1.8G as starting lenses. And you will need a wide angle as well. So the 24-70mm 2.8 is great or the 20mm 2.8 Prime lens could be a good start.
Remember if you opt for the D700 your kit lens won’t work well on it, so you will need to purchase a FX lens. Those are very expensive.
If you have any further questions please let me know and I’d be happy to help.
:)
I appreciate if anybody would like to answer my query as I think, Sir Nasim is busy.
Hello Nasim,
Thank you for your useful information on photography. I am a walk around photographer in Pakistan and now recently moved to Canada. I sold out my Nikon D5100 Camera in Pakistan now I am planning to buy Nikon D7000 with 17-55mm lens. Actually I am not a professional photographer but wants to be a wedding photographer with these tools. Both D7000 and 17-55 lens are under my budget and I need your suggestion either both tools are a good combination or not for a learner?
Also, can you please gimme useful links where I can learn Wedding Photography according to Canadian culture?
P.S. I will buy other necessary stuff of photography in future e.g: Tripod, Speedlite flash and 60″ Umbrella’s.
Hey,
Faiza I once had, and thoroughly loved the D7000. I also once kept the D5100 and by the way the 5100 and the 7000 share the same Expeed 2 processor. The 7000 has some advanced functions however. Unlike the 5100, the 7000 kit lens is the Nikkor 18-105. The thing is that if you don’t intend on buying additional lenses at the moment, then I would strongly advise the 18-105 instead of the 18-55 as it would give you that much preferred extra reach. A couple of portrait lenses which I have personally used with the 7000 are the 35mm f/1.8 (roughly pkr 20,000) and the 50mm f/1.8 which is a full frame lens so it would give a focal length of 75mm on the crop format 7000 and costs just a little over pkr 10,000. Both these lenses are on the lower end of the Nikkor pricing chart and yet I absolutely love both of them. So basically what I would suggest for you is the 18-105 if you do not plan on adding further lens anytime soon, or you can go with the 18-55 and get yourself a nice portrait lens. Also please understand that a speed light is quite essential for wedding photography, I use the SB700 which I find totally sufficient for my non professional needs. Also if you still are in Pakistan, then perhaps I can send you some essential photography tips, tutorials, ebooks and videos that I have collected over the past year. it consists of more than 15gb so mailing it unfortunately wouldn’t be an option and covers wide areas from weddings, landscapes, lighting, portraits etc etc.
Good luck and let me know if I can be of any further assistance.
Usman Hayat
uhayat(at)hotmail(d0t)com 0322-6654882
http://www.flickr.com/photos/usmanhayat
Thanks Thomas for the quick response. I have never done a wedding before , this is a family wedding .They would not take no for a answer. ( You get what you pay for LOL !!) Not sure if i will ever do another wedding. I only want to buy one lens right now either the 24-70 or the 50mm 1.8G ..Which one do you recommend? Right now i use 70-200 2.8 all the time.
Hi Amy.
It sounds like you do a lot of portraits and family shots. The 24-70 is almost 5 times the cost of the 50mm 1.8G.
My recommendation to you would be to pick up the 50mm and the 35mm 1.8G. That is roughly about $450 total. You will get sharp glass for weddings and for portraits later on.
On a future list you might look at the 85mm 1.4D or 85mm 1.8G, for portraits they are a very flattering view angle, super sharp, great bokeh as well.
Good luck!
Hi Amy.
One last thought.
If you prefer zooms, you might want to look at Tamron’s 18-55 or 28-75 2.8 lenses. Not as tack sharp as Nikon’s, but great quality overall and they go for around $500. Only if you prefer zooming.
For portraits, hands down go with Prime lenses.
Any suggestion on wide angle lens. I have 70 200 2.8, need a good lens to go with it .
Thanks Tomas, I thinki I will buy the 50 mm 1.8 and the 24 -70 for a wide angle lens..
Sounds great Amy! Who knows you might love shooting weddings.
I have a Nikon D3000 camera what lense can i purchase for that type of camera, any advice…thanks
I have a Nikon D3000 camera what lense can i purchase for that type of camera…thanks
Hi, Can somebody tell me that if we can use 24-70mm lens with Nikon D7000 DSLR? Comparing to 17-55mm lens, which one is good to use with D7000 for wide angle?
Hi Faiza.
Yes of course you can use any lens on a DX body.
It is only when you are trying to use a DX lens on an FX (Full Frame) body that there is vignetting (dark corners).
So if you are looking for wider angles you should probably use the 17-55 2.8.
Tom
You need to understand that the 24-70 f/2.8 is a full frame lens and on your DX D7000, only the center area of the lens will be used and you will “NOT” get 24-70 focal length. You would get 36-105mm with this lens when used on a D7000. And that in my opinion is not a very viable wide option.
Also I dont understand why you are hell bent on getting a $1500 17-55 while it is not a nano crystal coat lens and doen not even have VR, which I would strongly advise as you are a novice. You should get the 18-200 and save yourself all that extra money and get a wide and portrait prime. If you use any FX lens on a DX body then multiply the focal length by 1.5.
DX lens on a DX body, the focal length remains the same as is the case of the 17-55.
DX lens on a FX body is like putting diesel in a Ferrari because the cameras megapixels will be cut by more than half.
And yes, Tom has correctly stated that out of these two, the 17-55 is a much better wide option on a D7000. And also when using a DX lens on a FX body you will get that vignetting Tom is reffering to unless your FX cam is set to DX Crop mode and in that case, the megapixels will be cut by more than 50 percent but there will be no vignetting.
Usman
Hi there, I’ve been professionally shooting babies/children/families/births etc with a nikon D40 for the last 5 years. I recently purchased the nikon d5100. I was recently hired to do my first wedding in November. I noticed earlier on that you told someone their camera was not adequate for weddings. Is this so with a d5100? I have a 35mm lens, the kit lens, and a 70-300mm lens.
I still have time to return the 5100, but I love how light and compact it is. I am willing however to upgrade slightly if its not adequate for weddings, as I’ve already been hired for one, and have many more inquiries.
Thanks so much for any and all advice!
Kati
hi Kati…..i did a wedding 2 weeks ago in Georgia. it was a traditional indian wedding over the course of 2 days..anyways, i was shooting with my d200 (two of them)..one with a 35mm f/1.8g and the other one with a 85mm f/1.8d.
the other photographer (for the groom) was using a canon d60 and a nikon d3100!!. all photos from both of us came out great….if you feel comfortable with your d5100, and if it is a wedding where you charge $3000 to do it, then i don’t see why not!….also forget about the kit lens! it is too slow for indoors photos…sell it, and get a 20mm f/2.8d (even used) for indoor group shot.
i do my outdoor group shots with my 35mm…and my indoor with my 20mm (which i did not even use on this specific wedding as the room was large enough to do group shot with the 35). Also i remplace my “long” zoom with the 85mm f/.18d and never looked back!!!!
i hope that it helps you….
correction ” please read: ‘WHERE YOU DON’T CHARGE $3000″
SORRY
Good morning Kati.
When you say you are a professional does that mean you get paid for these sessions or that it is your primary source of income?
I have limited experience shooting weddings compared to Nasim (I’ve only done 8) and the D5100 would not be enough for low light settings. Also you want to make sure to have two cameras if possible to get more shots and in case one fails for some reason. Weddings move extremely fast.
Portrait photography is night and day different to a wedding as you don’t get to plan the lighting or poses etc ahead of time. Also I would not recommend the kit lens or the 70-300mm lens in lower light as the f stop would be extremely limiting.
The church and reception are often very tricky as the lighting is low. You will also need at least one good flash and learn to use it (bouncing, using as fill flash, getting the white balance correct and proper metering).
My suggestions:
D7000, D300s or D90 (minimum)
Keep your D40 as a backup
SB710 or SB910 for flash
50mm 1.8D or G
85mm 1.8D (for longer shots)
And practice practice practice with the flash (almost never aim directly at the subject). This takes several months to get comfortable with.
I didn’t mean to scare you but weddings are super unpredictable in speed, weather and lighting and that is what makes them difficult. You have to adjust with it.
Good luck and keep us posted!
Yes I get paid for the sessions, but as a mom of 7 it is not my primary source of income.
So the D40 could not count as a back up? I know its a 6 megapixel, but it still takes fabulous pictures..
The wedding isn’t until November, so I may just keep my 5100 because I’m IN LOVE with how light it is, and save for the d7000…
Good afternoon Kati.
It is not the megapixels but the low light sensitivity of the D40 that is very limiting. The D5100 starts to show grain at about 1,000 iso and the D40 starts showing grain after iso 500. That is a very big difference. In outdoor well lit settings it would be very close. But indoors or in low light settings there would be a huge difference. Even with a flash the D40 would give you tons of grain as you would need to be at over ISO 800 most of the time.
As a backup if the other camera fails I’m sure you would be ok. Make sure you pick up a few of the other lenses and a good flash. The flash will helps wonders.
Also, if you are thinking of eventually picking up the D7000 you might want to jump and get it now. Bestbuy offers 18 months 0 percent financing and you can put the money from the D5100 as a deposit. Your monthly payments would be very low. Just a suggestions as that is what I do.
Also, remember that the heavier (and well balanced) the camera the more stable it becomes.
But up to you. One fast lens and a good flash will help you tons during the wedding. Practice, practice, practice, weddings are not easy.
If you have specific questions feel free to contact me directly and I would be more than happy to help you.
Thanks,
Tom
HELP! I have a few weddings coming up. I know I shouldn’t have taken on so much with the little equipment I have but I’m charging close to nothing and the people who’ve hired me really like my photos. I’m really trying to decide on my next purchase for a lens. I know I need to upgrade my body as well but that will most likely be next year. I have a Nikon D90 with the kit lens 18-105mm as well as a 50mm 1.4g prime lens. What would you suggest I purchase for my next lens? I’m not really a fan of my kit lens and I LOVE the 50mm but i need something better for group shots and zoom. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Rebecca.
Your time and equipment is valuable don’t underprice yourself or you won’t be able to buy the new equipment and will actually lose money.
The D90 is great and I have used it in the past for weddings. Your kit lens is ok when shooting outdoors, but not recommended in lower light.
Recommendations:
35mm 1.8G ($200)
85mm 1.8D ($600)
SB710 or SB910 ( $300+)
For a good regular zoom check out the Tamron 28-75mm 2.8 ($500) If you prefer zooming.
But, what kind of photos have you been taking? Portraits, scenery, parties etc.
Most of all don’t underprice yourself (unless its relatives and they know your skill level). Like lets say you charge $500 for the day and you spend $900 on upgrading your equipment you are negative $400 + all your time editing which could be hours of your time.
Please feel free to e-mail me directly if you have any further questions and I’ll be happy to help. It sounds like you love photography and want to learn.
Good luck!
Hello Nasim,
Glad to see your wonderful article. I am a wedding photographer with
Nikon D7000 with 17-55mm lens and
Nikon D5000 with 50mm lens
I am trying to switch to FX format like D800 which is not available in Canada but I hope I will get it someday :) now I want to ask that in $2000 range, which lens would be better? I can also buy 70-200mm but m bit scared of its size and also its really irritates you when you walk around in wedding crowd with a big lens. As I dont know much about FX bodies and lenses, I seriously need your suggestion. I usually capture Indians and Muslims weddings where some colors are very prominent like red, yellow and Purple so I need a lens which capture colors in its natural state as well as with sharpness. I was thinking about 24-70mm lens, whats your recommendation?
Thanks for your time and yes, I will keep using 50mm for portraits
hi Ibrahim…i did photograph an Indian wedding 2 weeks ago (my first one!)…i brought primes lenses, zoom lenses…but at the end (over the period of this 2 days wedding), i only used a 35mm f/1.8g (for DX) and a 85mm f/1.8d.
i never used the zooms and i am happy with the results ( the couple is really happy and love the photos)
so, if you are using a DX….do buy the 35mm f/1.8G..you will NOT regret it,as far as color rendition.
But, at the end…go with what you feel is best for you and suit your style….NOBODY CAN’T DECIDE FOR YOU..as everyone should have their unique style
if you email me, i can give you the link to the indian wedding photos
my email is artsinfotos@gmail.com
and i do use DX format as well
Hi Christophe,
Thanks for your information. Yes, please show me those pictures. My email address is colonue@live.com
Thanks & regards
Ibrahim
Thank you Christophe :)
Hello Nasim,
Glad to see your wonderful article. I am a wedding photographer with
Nikon D7000 with 17-55mm lens and
Nikon D5000 with 50mm lens
I am trying to switch to FX format like D800 which is not available in Canada but I hope I will get it someday :) now I want to ask that in $2000 range, which lens would be better? I can also buy 70-200mm but m bit scared of its size and also its really irritates you when you walk around in wedding crowd with a big lens. As I dont know much about FX bodies and lenses, I seriously need your suggestion. I usually capture Indians and Muslims weddings where some colors are very prominent like red, yellow and Purple so I need a lens which capture colors in its natural state as well as with sharpness. I was thinking about 24-70mm lens, whats your recommendation?
Thanks for your time and yes, I will keep using 50mm for portraits
Get your self 24-70mm Nikkor. You will be very satisfied!
I have Nikon 24-70mm and 80-400mm lenses and I planning to buy 85mm 1.4G. Will it help me to cover or is it not necessary to buy.
I own Nikon 24-70mm and 80-400mm with D3x.
Right now think of buying 85mm 1.4G or 135mm.
Will it help me to cover some angle with it.
Which of it will be better 85mm 1.4G or 135mm with D3x
Trile.
It really depends what you are looking to do with the lens.
If you are doing weddings I would recommend the 105mm 2.8 VR. It doesn’t look like you have a macro lens.
For portraits the 85mm 1.4G might be better, but it really depends on your style and what you’re looking to do.
I use Nikkor 85mm 1.4D on nikon d700, it is amazing lens.
Anybody got his D800? :)
Hi,
I was asked to do a wedding and I only shoot for fun with a D90. If I wanted to rent all the lenses you talked about to experiment before the wedding, do they work okay with the D90? Or do I need to rent another body? Like the D5000 or D7000?
Thanks for your article! Any help/suggestions would be appreciated.
All the lenses that are recommended will work on the D90. Make sure to get them a few days ahead of time as it will take some time to get used to them. I would also recommend getting another body as well so you can switch from one to the other quickly. A D7000 would work well as it will be better in lower light than the d90.
Also, absolutely necessary is a good flash. Pick up a sb910 (rent). And practice with it as well. Flash is very difficult to use if you’re not used to them. You don’t wanna catch yourself fumbling with your equipment on the wedding day so make sure you have enough time to practice.
2nd thought – if the client has seen your work and your capacity you might be ok just taking photos with what you have. They know what to expect. Getting new lenses and new flashes that you’ve never used before might actually hinder and make things much harder for you on an already stressful day. Go with what you know. Save your money and pick up more flash cards and batteries perhaps.
Thanks.
Hi Nasim,
I was waiting to read your reply to my post a few days ago! Now I can’t even find my post on here -(
I shall ask again and this time I shall be brief :)
I have a Nikon D90 camera and I will be covering a wedding next month. I was wondering if I were to buy just two of the lenses mentioned above which those would be. I don’t have a budget for all yet. I would love to own a 70-200mm lens (the only deterrent being the size but thats a non-issue!).
I would really appreciate if you could advise.
Thanks for your time.
Regards.
hello…i do weddings from time to time..
with a DX format.
you need a 35mm f/1.8G ( seriously, you will NOT regret it ..it is made for DX (ie: you d90)!!!)
and if you still want the 70-200 but cannot afford it right now, then 2 choices:
1- rent one!
2- get an used 80-200 f/2.8d
also, get a Nikon 50 f/1.4D (very usefull in low light)
i do not use zoom (this my not my style of shooting)….but i do use the 35mm , the 50mm and a 85mm as well as a old manual focus 135mm f/3.5 (which i love!!)
i forgot to say..as DX, i use a couple of Nikon D200 and a D300
Christophe,
Thanks a bunch for the reply! I do already own a 50mm f/1.8 D. I am getting a 70-200mm and thanks also to your suggestions, I shall go and get the 35mm f/1.8G too. I hope that will take care of some of my assignments. I was debating over a 24mm lens mentioned above, but I think I will hold that out for now. Besides, I will be wearing my budget extremely thin anyhow.
I could use your view on that one, however.
Thanks again for writing. Appreciate it much.
I totally agree with it. Especially with the extraordinary 85mm f/1.4 G.
But I you want to make a complete, unbiased study, take a look at this Excel Comparison Chart :
http://www.photoexposition.fr/slr-dslr-reflex/
I’ve got an old D80 & 17-55mm f/2.8 and get good results from mobile portrait shoots. But, I’ve got a school prom coming up and will be shooting with a high key studio setup. I’ll be taking 3 shots: full, 3/4 & head shot. Do you think my gear is up to it or should I hire a D700 & 24-70mm f/2.8? Or what would you recommend?
Thanks for the opportunity to speak to a real pro.
Hi Alan.
It looks like you are using a studio type setup where the clients will be still, you can use a tripod, and you will use an abundance of light ( strobes or flashes). In this type of scenario you will be fine with your setup. The more light the less “work” your camera has to gather light.
On the other hand if you were taking pictures at the prom of people dancing in the low light you would benefit a lot from a D700 as the lighting will be low and there will be motion.
Good luck, you should do well!
Thanks Tomas, I never really looked at it like that.
This therefore gives me time to acquire a full frame: D600/D700/D800. What a choice?!
Thanks again.
Nasim, I’m looking to buy 24mm 1.4G but it is very expensive. At a typical wedding how much do you use?
I currently have 14-24 f2.8, 24-70 f2.8, 70-200 f2.8, 50 f1.4G and recently added 85 1.4G. My plan is to try and use more primes this year. I’m looking for a fast WA lens and considering 24 1.4G.
Would appreciate your opinion.
Thanks
Andrew
HI Andrew.
Its interesting as I have converted my whole setup to Primes as well.
You should study your style and the key photos you take at your weddings. Are you more prone to taking wide shots or zoomed in shots?
Also you are covering the 24mm focal range twice with your two zooms. If you are using a crop sensor you might want to keep the 14-24mm and sell/trade the 24-70mm. the 35mm 1.8G or similar would fit nicely there. With the extra money you could probably pick up another prime lens. I notice you don’t have a macro in your lineup which can be very beneficial in weddings.
Find out what works best for you and which two to three lenses you use the most.
Hope that helps.
Hi Tomas,
I currently use 2 x D700’s and have D800 on pre-order.
Recently I have been using 24-70mm and 50mm 1.4, zoom has been like a comfort blanket during the transition.
Which lenses do you usually use?
Thanks
Andrew
I used 2 D7000s myself.
That makes sense then if you use full frame cameras.
I used the 35mm 1.8 50 1.8 and 85 1.4 and the 105mm 2.8 Micro
I might pick up a 24 or 20mm but i don’t have a tendency to shoot very wide.
yes that’s how I felt before as well, but once I got my hands on the 85mm 1.4 and saw the bokeh, sharpness, color rendition i was hooked again. primes are so nice once you get used to them. and you always know what to expect when you look through them as they are fixed so you can pre-see your shot.
Good luck!
Andrew, if the 24mm f/1.4G is expensive for you, why don’t you get the new Nikon 28mm f/1.8G? I have not received one yet for testing, but I suspect it will be a superb lens, just like the 85mm f/1.8G.
I am considering 28mm f1.8G
Jared Polin has posted an early review here and looks positive:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hffe8D-Xqr8
Thanks
Andrew
Hi Nasim!
Do Nikon has any plans of upgrading its 24-70mm f2.8 lens with VR technology in near future as Tamron has already announced its 24-70mm f2.8 lens with VR technology.
Syed, as far as I know, Nikon is planning to release a budget version of the 24-70mm lens with variable aperture – that one could have VR. However, the current pro 24-70mm model will not get VR any time soon in my opinion.
Hi Nasim,
I wanted to invest in two of the lenses recommended by you up here (for the purpose of wedding photography). One of them being the 70-200mm lens. Now I went and checked the price and I find it a little steep for me right now. I wanted to understand how it would compare with 80-200mm f/2.8D. Would it be alright to settle for this now? Would the picture quality be hugely compromised? If not would it be prudent to settle for 80-200mm now and consider the other one later when I can buy it? I own a Nikon D90..do propose to upgrade to an FX soon !!
Appreciate your time. Your inputs are always a great help.
Thanks.
Anne, the old Nikkor 80-200mm f/2.8 is a great lens with excellent optics and it will work great on your D90. However, if your goal is to upgrade to full-frame in the future, whether to the new Nikon D800 or to some other FX camera, then I would recommend to wait and get the 70-200mm f/2.8 VR II when you can afford it. The 80-200mm is very sharp in the center, but its corner performance is really not optimized for full-frame…
Hey Nasim,
Thanks a billion for that input. One more question..if I may, Nasim. How would you rate Sigma 70-200mm vis-a-vis Nikon 70-200.
I greatly appreciate your time.
Thanks.
Anne
Anne, I have tried a sample Sigma 70-200mm before and it had some severe backfocusing issues that could not be addressed by AF micro adjust. I sent it back pretty much immediately. Sigma has gotten better lately, but its quality is still not on par with Nikon in my opinion. From what I have heard talking to other photographers that own the 70-200 Sigma, they say that the lens is pretty sharp in the center, but it is considerably softer in the corners. Basically, you get what you pay for.
Hi Nasim,
Thank you ever so much. I did finally go and get myself the 70-200mm lens and I am ecstatic.
Although I wish I had an FX camera and not my D90..maybe later this year.
I was told at the camera store that Nikon is rumored to be coming out with D600 and strongly recommended that I should maybe go for that. Well, I am not sure at all. Have not a trace of an idea. However, when I do plan on one, I shall come here for advise.
I am currently shooting with 50mm f/1.8D and this new lens that I bought. Would you rather that I invest in just one other lens? Or am I good for now?
I totally appreciate your help. It’s truly priceless for someone like me who really has no one to turn to.
Thanks again.
Cheers.
Hi Nasim,
I have a D7000 as my first DSLR camera with 18-105 mm Nikon DX that goes with the kit. I also bought a Dx AF -S Nikkor 35mm1:1.8G lens recently .
I plan to shoot a wedding ceremony of my friend, do you think my two lenses are enough to be used for the wedding?
need your advice on this.
thanks
noel
Another question, what is the difference between an Fx and a Dx lenses? Which type of lens can i use for my D7000 ?
Many thanks
noel
Hi Noel,
At the top of this page, on the right hand side, you will see a heading called Categories. Work
you’re way through these and 99.9% of your questions will be answered, either in the articles or someone before you has asked.
I have been working my way through these and they have been invaluable. It amazes me how many questions are answered, if people would just read the post or someone else’s previous question.
Cheers and good luck,
DL
Hi Nasim,
I read articles on your website and its very useful for me. Full of Knowledge, Amazing articles, hats off to you.
I am not a professional I am learning now and I want to shoot my friends engagement pics. Please suggest me the camera and lens to buy.
Because I am studying I have a tight Budget so I am planning to buy a Nikon D3100 Camera with Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 50mm F/1.8G Lens. What you say about it. I want to click rememberable awesome photos.
Please help me ASAP.
Nasim, I just saw this page in it’s entirety on a Facebook page … wonder if you know about it.
The least that person could do is credit you (that’s my feeling about this).
https://www.facebook.com/notes/%E5%85%A8%E5%AE%B6%E5%B9%85%E6%94%9D%E5%BD%B1-dm-photography-workshop/best-nikon-lenses-for-wedding-photography/286349131399844?ref=nf
Thanks,
hema
Hi Nasim,
I have a D7000 as my DSLR camera with 85 1.4G.
I plan to shoot a wedding ceremony , which one do you think 24 1.4G or 24-702.8 or 70-200 vr ii 2.8 should i buy to be used for the wedding?
need your advice on this.
And i want to enter landscape, which one useful from that 3 lens.
thanks
noel
Hi Oky.
SInce you are using a crop sensor camera I would probably recommend the 18-55mm 2.8 Nikon or the 24-70mm 2.8. These would give you great versatility and would work well at weddings or for landscapes.
Enjoy!
I need your help. I’m a wedding officiant who’s wife take pictures of my weddings and posts them on my website. I have a D5000 Nikon with the two original lenses that came with it from Costco. I would like to upgrade to a single lens that would work well in low light conditions and situations where my wife has to shoot from a distance and not get in the way of the bride and groom’s photographers. I don’t want to spend a fortune but do want a lens that gets the job done. Your thoughts?
I would like to hear some thoughts… 105 f2.0 DC or 85mm f1.4D. I currently have the 105mm, but hardly put it to use, and for wedding (as a second shooter), I often mount my 80-200mm 2.8D.
Any suggestion on which one is more practical for wedding (105mm or 85mm), I am currently using D300.
Hi, I am a wedding photographer using D700 with 50mm and 24-120mm lens. Now I am upgrading to D800 and also wants to change my 24-120 to 24-70 or 70-200mm. Here I am confuse a little bit that which one is good specially for wedding whether 24-70 or 70-200.
In Indians weddings, I have to work on a little stage for group shots so 70-200mm wouldn’t be a good option (I guess). In this case, I think 24-70 is a good choice. But if there’s a huge difference in image quality, I would go for 70-200mm
Need your suggestion.
Thanks
Hello!
I have stumbled upon your article while looking for some sturdy advice on what lens to get.
The lowdown is this:
Sometimes I do wedding photography for friends or friends of friends. People who just want somebody there to cover proceedings and, most importantly, on a very tight budget.
I have Nikon D80 and following lenses:
50mm 1.4
10-20mm
70-300VR
And for my ‘general’ range I still use (ghasp) the kit lens that came with the body – 18-135mm
I have noticed that it doesn’t perform quite as good as I would like it to, especially in lower light conditions or where faster shutter speed is required.
I would like to improve my performance but at the same time, not break the bank.
Which of the lenses you list above, would you recommend for under $700, to be able to have on my camera through most of the day?
Another question to you, as a professional photographer. How do you manage to swap lenses? Are you not worried you might miss out on an opportunity due to having too ‘short’ a lens on or while you’re changing over? Or do you always have two bodies on you? That one has always worried me, as I’d quite like to use the 50mm more often at weddings, but, as I only have one body, I prefer to stick with a wider option just ‘in case’ :)
Sorry for the War and Peace piece and hoping to hear your thoughts :)
I too have the D80 and did a wedding recently with only one body. I used the 17-55mm f/2.8 for all the main shots until I did candids afterwards with the 70-300mm VR. Later in the evening I then used the 50mm f/1.8 for the low light.
The 17-55mm is expensive so I’d probably recommend the 18-200mm VR for all your shots and your 50mm f/1.4 for low light later in the day. Or spend nothing and use the 18-135mm kit lens instead but I agree it”s quality is not quite there.
This is only an amateur’s reply but I hope it helps.
Hi,
I recently covered and engagement with my D90 and 50mm 1.8D and 70-200mm VR II. The lighting wasn’t desirable and I am not happy with the result I got. I also use a flash but it is an old one. I couldn’t cover much since neither is a wide angle and then mine being a half frame camera didn’t help much.
But what irked me most is that most of my shots indoors were grainy despite ISO at 500 (the lighting was typical yellow lights we have at home) and many had a red hue! I wonder what the WB setting should be.
I am feeling so lost. Wondering what I need to do right to have more sharp pictures and get the right hue. I really could use some help here. I do have an 18-55mm 3.5-5.6G but it’s no good in low lights I agree. However, could I use it with a flash? If so do I need to invest in a flash right away? If yes, which one?
Too many questions I know. I would really appreciate some advise.
Many many thanks.
Anne
Your 70-200 is a stonking good lens but with a cropped sensor your reach is 105-300mm (35mm equiv), a tad too far for the majority of wedding shots. You need a standard zoom, I use the 17-55mm f/2.8 (25.5-82.5mm – 35mm equiv) which is an excellent lens but you could get the 24-70mm (36-105mm – 35mm equiv) if your next step is to go full frame. But I don’t know if 36mm is wide enough for groups, you could move back.
I would imagine your ISO performance is better than the D80 and I won’t shoot higher than 400.
As for WB, I use auto and shoot in RAW, this then allows me to adjust WB in post processing.
The atmosphere of the evening shot is in low light but If you need to use flash (I use SB600, which is just ok) I’d now go for the old SB800 or the new SB910. I also use the Lastolite EZYBOX soft box
http://www.lastolite.com/ezybox-speedlite-softbox.php
on the flash head which gives quite good results.
If I was to regularly shoot weddings I’d invest in a D700, 50mm f/1.4, 24-7omm f/2.8 and 70-200mm f/2.8 as a minimum, IMHO!
This is only an amateur’s reply but I hope it helps.
Alan.
It really sounds like she needs some technical help and not new equipment.
You actually recommended she spend over 3,500 on new equipment….
I shot weddings with a d90 before and got some great results. She should learn more about white balance, metering, using flash, shooting in manual mode and possibly pick up a wider lens and flash. But that all takes experience. You learn as you go and find out which lenses work best for you.
I would recommend she practice at her house taking photos indoors with similar colored lights and play around with the white balance until she gets it right. Auto white balance is not often accurate on the D90.
Also indoors, unless you are shooting a room or a large table of guests your f stop should be between 2.8 and 4.5 tops. This will also help isolate your subjects and get more light, hence less grain.
Thank you very much,Alan.
Much appreciate your inputs.Though right now I have no funds to invest in a new camera or an expensive lens. Maybe by early next year I will be able to..hopefully.
I just need to get my understanding of WB right. I messed up on that front. I was also doing my first engagement coverage..was a tad nervous too!
But thanks again. I will keep your recommendations in mind when I go out to purchase new equipment.
ANNE.
It sounds to me like you still need a little practice shooting in manual mode, and figuring out your white balance settings. That is ok, but will take some time and practice.
If you are shooting indoors in lower light, yes you need a flash. And it will take some time to get used to using it. It is not easy. Make sure to get a flash that fully swivels.
Also if you are shooting at iso 500 and are getting grain it is probably because you don’t have enough light. Do you shoot in automatic or manual mode? What f stop are you using?
Aside from the kit lens your other lenses look like they should do the job. You may want to invest in a 35mm 1.8G lens which is about $200. It will work better indoors where there is limited space.
Also, some grain is acceptable from time to time, but blurriness is not. Are the shots grainy or blurry or both?
Feel free to ask me any questions you may have.
Hey Thomas,
I totally need to get my understanding of the WB right. I think I should go with Auto mode for now. I was on ISO 500 and f/1.8 on my 50mm. There is no blur at all..they are grainy or ‘noisy’.
Mine’s a very old flash. A vivitar and I am not sure I know how to use to get best possible results.
I was checking out the nikon flash available but they are very expensive. I will buy one only if I absolutely must.
I checked out the 35mm lens upon your suggestion.Looks like this will do it for me for now. I do hope though that this will be good enough for my D90 though. I had a terrible time getting group shots with my existing lenses.
I feel better knowing that some grain is acceptable though when I see others’ pictures on the internet I wonder why mine can’t be so crisp. But I guess I will get there with some practice.
Appreciate your help much. But I know I will be coming back for more. :)Thank you.
Oh and I almost always shoot in manual mode.
Just to answer your question,Thomas.
Thx.
lana:
If you are doing weddings you really need a second body (backup) or for full use.
With your $700 you could pick up a used D90 very easily. You could put the 10-20mm on one camera and the 50mm on the other. The D90 is a little better in lower light and and its WB settings are a little better as well.
Also, start charging a little more for these weddings you are shooting and pick up a 35mm 1.8 lens or a longer lens depending on your style.
Two cameras is absolutely essential.
hello tomas, i wrote a queation here few days back but nobody answered. I hope this time,atleast you can answer me. Hi, I am a wedding photographer using D700 with 50mm and 24-120mm lens. Now I am upgrading to D800 and also wants to change my 24-120 to 24-70 or 70-200mm. Here I am confuse a little bit that which one is good specially for wedding whether 24-70 or 70-200.
In Indians weddings, I have to work on a little stage for group shots so 70-200mm wouldn’t be a good option (I guess). In this case, I think 24-70 is a good choice. But if there’s a huge difference in image quality, I would go for 70-200mm
Need your suggestion.
Thanks
Sonal
I know its none of my business, but why are you upgrading from the D700 to D800? As you already have a very nice full frame camera I would suggest to invest in the 24-70mm and the 70-200mm lenses instead.
Unless you don’t have a backup camera.
Remember the D800 image files will be almost twice as large as on your D700. Just a thought.
If you are going to upgrade to the D800 anyways and will be using your D700 as the backup camera I would suggest the 24-70mm. It is a superb lens and will be more flexible during a wedding. No there is not a huge difference in image quality. They are both pro-level lenses.
If you like using zooms you can later save up to get the 70-200mm. Both those lenses work very well together for weddings.
thanks tomas. yea i have a D7000 as backup. the only reason m interested in d800 is because d700 is become a common camera. once i was shooting a wedding and a guy (a guest in wedding) had also a d700. i know thats a stupid reason but i also would like to have something new :)
Sonal.
In my opinion that is not a good reason at all. I use two D7000’s myself. Photography is very expensive and the D800 will most likely not offer you any better images. The better the lens the bigger the impact.
You might need to read mansurovs article about the photographer’s disease. Photography is also very personal, worry about you , your results and what you produce. There will always be someone at a wedding that has a more expensive camera or lens than you. But, most of the time they will be asking you questions and see you as the pro. If you act and produce pro quality work, you are the pro, not the guy with the $5,000 camera and the kit lens.
Sorry if any of this sounded rude, but I see a lot of people falling under the newer is better, more expensive is better mentality, and that’s not the case at all. Aside from you and maybe the client, no one is interested in what you use, but only in the results.
Camera bodies change almost every other year. You will always be upgrading, but some top notch lenses will remain for years. That is the true investment.
Hope I didn’t confuse you.
Thanks,
Tom
Hello there! thank you for this wonderful article.
Am a nursing student, I also love photography (wedding photography), so am kindda new to photography, and I just purchased the Nikon D3100. I would be covering a wedding in August, what type of lenses would you recommend for a starter?
I hav been doing lots of research and I thought of purchasing Nikon Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G AF-S DX Wide Angle Lens – 2183 0.16x – 35mm – f/1.8 AND Nikon 70-300mm f/4-5.6G AF Nikkor Telephoto Zoom Lens – 1947 0.25x – 70mm to 300mm – f/4 to 5.6. But then I want something that would take good pictures (with some kind of blur)of mostly the brides dress, bouquet, the kissing of the couple and the exchange of rings as I learnt those are mainly the features the bride wants to see.
And oh am not the primary photographer.
Advise needed, Thanks a great deal!
Hi Or-say.
I would not recommend the 70-300mm. Although the length is versatile it will be too slow in low light situations. The 35mm is a good starting lens and maybe you can go for the 85mm or a 105mm lens depending on your style. Even a 50mm lens will do you well.
“with some kind of blur” – I’m not sure what you mean by that,
Or you are talking about blurry backgrounds. That is having a shallow depth of field. That is achieved by shooting at f 3.0 to f1.4 (usually). The shallow depth of field will isolate the subject from the background.
You might want to consult with the primary photographer as they may have specific photos and tasks for you for the wedding day. At best you want to be able to mirror their style.
Hi Nasim,
I just needed to know if 35mm 1.8G is a good lens to be had for a dx camera (nikon d90). I do portraits and weddings and I could really use a wider lens. I can’t afford an expensive lens right now.
Many thanks.
Hi Polly.
I’m not sure what you mean by being a good lens. What effect or look are you trying to get?
If your widest lens is a 50mm and you are looking for a wider lens then go for it as it is a great 35mm lens.
Hi Tomas,
I am an avid hobbiest photographer specialized mainly in landscape and nature photography. Lately I have been interested in gaining further experience in portraiture, engagement shoots, weddings etc. I have a D90 body with:
-18-105 3.5-5.6G kit lens
-35 1.8G
-50 1.8D
-85 1.8G (on order)
-30-700 4.5-5.6G
I want to know if it’s worth it to trade in my 70-300, since it is a slow lens, to something wider. Are the lenses I currently have in my arsenal sufficient for shooting weddings, etc? I want to ensure I am covered for both focal lengths as well low lighting situations. I don’t currently have an external flash, I’ve never had to use one due to the nature of my work (landscape). I don’t know how to really work one/what’s the best way to bounce light to get the desired look, so that will take some practice. Is an external flash recommended and if so, which one?
Thanks so much in advance for your valuable and helpful input!
Jess
Hi Jess.
The three prime lenses you have are good lenses.
If you prefer shooting with prime lenses you might want to look at the 105mm 2.8 which is also a macro of the 135mm to have something longer than the 85mm when you need it. Your 30-700 if that is correct will not be very helpful as it will be too slow in lower light situations. The 18-105mm lens is better optically than the 30-700mm.
Also, you will need an external flash and possibly a second camera as well, especially if you are shooting with prime lenses. Weddings move very fast and you need to react and calibrate the camera in seconds.
The 35mm on one lens and the 85mm on another is a great combination and one I use all the time.
Also, you might benefit from a 20mm prime lens when you need to cover more space.
But, please do not attempt a wedding until you have done some portraits and a lot of candid shooting. You can easily do portraits with the equipment you currently have so that might be the best place to start. Figure out lighting on a person and the basics on posing. You will see it is night and day different to landscape photography. Everything moves much quicker.
Good luck and please feel free to ask more questions as you start practicing.
Hi Nasim,
Thank you for such a beautiful and generous site that you have put for us.
I am a beginner in photography and have intentions to buy a Nikon D7000 in the coming week. I have also shortlisted some lenses which are mentioned below which I intend to use for wedding photography.
I am not sure if I am making the right choices with the lenses and thats where you are the Boss. Please tell me wether I need to change the lenses.
The weddings we have here in Goa, India are mostly in the night and are held outdoor in large open air gardens. I also need to get group snaps in the Church where space is a constraint. Hence I have chosen the wide angle lens.
1) AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4G ( for couple portraits )
2) AF-S DX Zoom-Nikkor 12-24mm f/4G IF-ED ( for group and family photographs from close distance in church )
3) AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-300mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR ( for general snaps and zoom ) this lens is not released tough.
I will also get a 910 speedlight flash.
Thats about it. Please suggest what I need to do.
Thanks a million once again for your generosity.
Regards,
Roshan Mathias
Hi Roshan.
As you have mentioned here that most weddings are at night and in churches you will benefit a lot from getting lenses that are 2.8 to 1.4.
I would not recommend the 18-300mm. Even with VR the floating aperture will really frustrate you.
Because you will have a powerful flash the 12-24mm f4 lens might be ok although the benefits of a 2.8 lens will really show themselves in the narrow depth of field and the gathering of more light.
I have a couple questions.
Do you have any of these lenses already? How did you decide upon these? What lens do you currently own? Have you ever taken photos with a flash? How you done any weddings already?
If you have limited experience and no real experience with these lenses or flashes you should first start shooting portraits, photos in different lighting, and start mastering your lenses slowly. The darker the setting the harder it gets. Taking photos in dark settings, with new lenses, and with a new flash will take a long time to master.
I hope this helped and I’m sure Nasim will also offer some good advice.
Hi Thmas Haran
Thank you for showing interest in helping me
As you have asked I wish to tell you that I do not have any lenses yet but plan to buy in the coming week. I had made choice as per the distances to be covered but didnt really look into the lighting factor. My Mistake. I am a pure beginer and have never done any events before. I will be doing some upcoming weddings as a co photographer just to practice.
Thank you once again . . . .
Roshan
Hi, I am a wedding photographer with Nikon D800 and 24-70mm lens. I use to capture portrait with 24-70mm but after viewing the above article, I am thinking to buy a 50mm 1.8g lens for portraits. I wanna ask that would this step will be a good impact on my portrait photography or 24-70mm alone is good for it?
or how can we compare 24-70mm with 50mm 1.8g? Actually I want something which is really sharp and colorful for portrait as Indian brides and grooms use to wear heavy embroidery dresses.
I would be glad for anyone who answer this post as I really dont know about 50mm :)
Thanks
It really depends on your needs and your budget. What lenses do you already have? I’ve shot portraits with my 50mm F1.8G and it’s worked very well. I’ve shot portraits with my 85mm F1.4G and the results are amazing. You can use your 24-70mm for portraits too – I’ve used mine for it at weddings.
The 50mm F1.8G is very inexpensive (relatively speaking) and is very sharp and contrasty while yielding good colors. If you’re shooting full length shots of the couple or a small group, the 50mm would be pretty ideal. If you’re shooting 1/2 to 3/4 length portraits, your 24-70mm at 70mm is good as well.
You might want to rent the lenses first to test them out to see what you need – if you’re in the United States, try BorrowLenses.com.
DANA – Great answer
Pranesh, I would say the same thing. If you are also looking for a very shallow depth of field either the 50 1.8G or the 85 1.8G/1.4 would be great. In the end it depends on your style and what you feel most comfortable with. I have a tendency to go for a prime lens and others have a tendency to go for a zoom lens for its flexibility.
I noticed that you are shooting full frame. I would highly recommend the 85mm 1.4 or 1.8. It is a flattering perspective, great bokeh, great color, narrow depth of field and very sharp.
Try a couple out and see what you like best.
Thank you Dana and Tomas. The only thing which is bothering me is difference. Let me tell you that i am a average photographer. I also love my 24-70mm but I wanna know that do I need another lens like 50mm with 24-70mm? I do everything with just one lens. I can buy 50mm too if its really good for portraits than 24-70mm. Yes I am a FX shooter and recently move from amateur to pro photography thats why my concepts are not very much clear :) if 50mm is good for portrait, i will use it in another body. 24-70mm will remain for group shots and 50mm for portraits..hows it?
first of all, a 50mm is always good to have..either 1.8 or 1.4.
it is light and it is very sharp ( at least the 1.8G).
However, owning a D800 does NOT make you go from Amateur to Pro photographer, especially if your concepts are not very clear, and you “do everything with just one lens”
i have never seen a pro using just one lens or one body
First, you learn about the craft and art of photography,and when you know “what is what” about photography without asking basic questions ….then, you will be a PRO photographer!!!
Now, i am going to go buy a Ford Fusion, put some nice stickers on the doors and hood…and become a PRO NASCAR driver!!!
Yes, i like to speak my mind from time to time…and i KNOW that some people (PROs) will agree with me on that!
Anyways, i wish you luck, and go get that 50mm……it will change your world of photography!!!!
SIncerely
When talking 50mm lenses which one should be the “go to” lens? 50mm f1.4 d, f1.8d,f1.8g. ?Which one is the best value for the price? Thanks! Also how much different/better are they from the 35mm?
Hi Nasim,
I am a begginner and I have been shooting with my Nikon D90 and i have the 50mm 1.8 lense and also the one that came with it. lately i have been asked to do more work and I am thinking about upgrading. I love the D90 but I am trying to figure out what to updgrade to,
what would you recommend? Something for the long runa nd that will be worth the money. I was thinking either the Nikon D3S or Nikon D800? the D800 is cheaper but i want to get great gear since i am doing more work and want something to use for a long time. I was also thinking about getting the Nikon 85mm 1.4G lense. I appreciate your feedback and suggestions.
I do mostly portraits and weddings.
thanks again
Nergiz
You stated that you are a beginner. If you are doing portraits and weddings as a beginner it would be a good idea to get a second body. I would recommend picking up a new D7000. It is better in low light than the d90, has a lot more options and build better. Also once you really get rolling with a lot of business and are making hundreds of dollars you can look at getting another camera. If you use your camera often you will most likely be replacing it every three years.
My recommendation is to pick up the D7000 and save some of that money and put it towards a nice lens.
Be aware that a good lens will last you A LOT more than a good camera. I’d recommend getting the 35mm 1.8 and the 85 1.4 lenses and the D7000. Good luck!
Thanks Tomas for your reply,
I did my research and looks like the D3S is discontinued. I have looked at the D800. I am thinking about that one. It is not as expensive as the D4. I want to get a good camera as I am starting to get more work. I haven’t really thought about the D7000. I do want to get a full frame camera and I also was thinking about getting the 85 1.4 lense as I have heard great things about it. What are your thoughts on the D800?
Hi Nergiz.
The D800 sounds awesome, but for me the file sizes and price are a little beyond my budget.
I am and might recommend waiting for the D600 which will be coming out this winter. It is less expensive than the D800 and by that time you’ll know exactly how much work you are getting.
But, if you can afford it. Get a good camera and fantastic lenses. Buy a lens because you need it to perform a specific task or to perform it much better. Try and then buy is my opinion.
Tomas,
Thank you for your input. I can afoord the D800 and I have great things about it. I will definetly be getting some good lenses. I kind of had the budget for like a D4 and that is what I was trying to figure out, but I think I will get the D800 which is cheaper than the D4 and I will still have some money to spend on a good lense. I am thinking about getting the 85mm 1.4. Would that be a good lense to get with the D800?
Also I have the 50mm 1.8 lense will that still be a good lense to use with the D800?
Hi,
This is a very simple question :) I have noticed today that when I bring my camera (Nikon D800) into live mode, my shutter speed become slow and also the shutter sound changes. But if I am shooting with viewfinder, the shutter speed is fast. I have set my shutter speed to 8000.
I know this is not a fault but why its happening?
Thanks
Hi, Can anybody help me? My issue is low light photography…low light means the sunlight at 5:30 am. I have a Nikon D800 with 24-70mm lens. I tried to shoot in all modes but no use. In shutter priority mode, I get black fill pictures, in other modes, I can able to get images but brighten than original scene(tried all ISO 100-6400) and also the shutter speed become slow causing the blur images.
I am working on an assignment. Please help. How can I get original low light scenario images?
Thanks
HI there, I recently started a photography business and its flourishing faster then I imagined, and I’m finding myself needing another camera. I have a 40d and a d5100, and I’m looking to get either a d7000 or a d90. Could everyone give me their opinions on those two cameras to compliment the two that I already have? which would be the better investment?
also if i have a 35 1.8 lens, do I need to also have a 50, either 50 1.4 or 1.8? Or should I invest in another lens, and if so which one should be my first priority?
Thank you!
Hi Nasim,
I have the D5000 with the lenses from the kit and additionally I got the 35mm/f1.8. As the 35mm take good clear pictures especially low light, but on people, it tends to make the person heavier than they really are in reallity!! I wad told because this is a wide angle lens and that was why people looks heavier in the picture. How can I remedy this? Is there any lenses that is true to reality? I took a test today comparing myself in the mirror together with the ucture I took with ythe 35mm and I look heavier than I really are in person!!
I will be going to Grand Canyon too and will be taking lots of pictures of myself with the landscape behind me. How and what lens to use to make the person in the picture look slim and the background clear? I don’t need bokeh for this beautiful Grand Canyon… I am leaving in 2 weeks, please help me!! Thank you!
hello..i have this lens and i do process my photos with Lightroom…if you don’t have lightroom, then get it!! it will correct the distortion automatically.
i never have the problem of people looking heavier!!!!….or maybe the people that you are taking photos of, just don’t want to admit that they are a little heavier than they think they are :)))))
SIncerely
Hi Jasmine.
It sounds to me like you are looking for a good focal length to use. I would have to say that it depends on your distance to your subject. The 35mm is the closest to the “eye view” on a crop sensor camera. But, you might enjoy the 50mm 1.8D better as its a tad longer and is only about $100. Maybe borrow one and see what you think.
Although for a wide angle photo of say the grand canyon all you have to do is stand further back, you were probably too close to your subjects.
I hope that helps.
Hi Nasim,
I have been asked by my cousin to be her daughters photographer on her wedding and I am very nervous about it, I am an amateur and just started to get into photography, due to limited budget her mom decided to not to hire a professional photographer and instead had asked me to do it. I take decent pictures with my Nikon D5100, I have a 18-55 lens, 35 mm 1.8 and 55-300 F4.6 lens, I plan on using my 35mm indoors to take picture of her daughter getting ready, the flowers and dress and for portraits too, i was thinking about using my 55-300 when the ceremony begins so i could zoom in on people without being in the way of peoples view and at the same time I could get candid shots without them noticing me, My question is will these 2 lenses cover everything and what setting should i use to make sure everything is clear? the church is well lit, if I use flash how do i use it and when..any tips and suggestions would be highly appreciated..Thanks
Ryan.
From what you wrote here please do not do this wedding. Try to find someone, family friend or other local photographer with more experience doing weddings or birthday parties to do this for you.
To answer your question, the two lenses will cover everything, but with the wrong settings and without the use of a powerful flash all the photos will be blurry or very grainy. Your two zoom lenses are two slow and will require too much light.
Aside from learning how to use lenses well and in (live motion situations) are two completely different things. Also, if you have never really used flash before there is an extensive learning curve in that as well.
Please turn down this wedding and ask your cousin to look on craigslist for a photographer. There are many photography students and amateurs on there with experience that will charge very little.
Feel free to e-mail me if you would like to discuss. I am only trying to be helpful.
God day Nasim,
Thank you for your response I do know that I still have alot to learn when it comes to photography and equipments and I do appreciate your honest opinion, anyways I still have time so I can still talk to her about it and see if I can convince her to re consider, With a limited budget what equipments would you suggest ( For future reference ) when it comes to weddings and indoor events? i would really appreciate it and thanks again Nasim.
Hi. This is Tom and not Nasim.
I would have to admit that it is not as much about the equipment and rather on the experience of shooting in different lighting, posing people, using flash in small and large rooms and controlling crowds etc.
I would suggest a 85mm 1.8 or 1.4 lens. That with your 35mm lens work very well together.
I would also suggest a good sb700 or sb900 as a flash (with practice).
I would also suggest a second camera body as well as a backup.
If you prefer zooming you would do really well renting the 24-70mm nikon and the 70-200mm nikon. And get a second body as well.
My recommendation to you is to bring your camera everywhere and practice taking photos indoors and outdoors during a party. See what settings you need and to practice more with your flash. After that you can work as an assistant for a local wedding photographer and get first hand experience in a fast-paced environment where it is ok to make a few mistakes here and there, but you will learn tons.
I hope this helped.
Hi Tom,
My apologies for addressing you as Nasim and thank you so much for your feedback, as for the equipmen I was planning on getting the sb700 for my flash have been trying to get some inputs on tutorial videos on how to use flash and write down any tips so i can apply it once i get my order , also would you recommend a Tamron 70-200 2.8 lens over a nikon 70-200 2.8? I see a big difference in price and was wondering which one I would benefit from most.
Thanks again for your suggestion this will really help me with my development as a amateur photographer Hope you wont get tired reading my email and questions.
Good Day to you and God Bless !
Hi.
No problem at all. I like to help when possible. Best thing with flash is to get a subject and practice in different lighting and size rooms. Bounce off ceilings and sometimes walls, use a bounce card as well and see what works best for you. Never shoot flash head on.
As for the 70-200m I would suggest the Sigma. I used it before and is very good. You have the choice or regular or one with vibration reductions which i think is called IS. Should be about the same price as the Tamron. Or, pick up a used Nikon 80-200mm. The nikon will be sharper, but the Sigma will have the vibration reduction and will be a newer lens as well.
Flash is difficult, but very fun once you start seeing some results. Keep an eye on your white balance as changes in lighting and the use of flash will start changing the colors of your photos a little so you will have to learn to adjust to make White’s look white and other colors look their color.
good luck! Feel free to e-mail me directly or visit my site where you may ask me questions as well. Thanks!
Hi Nasim,
I am new to wedding photography. I have a wedding coming up. And my equipment is as follows:
Nikon d90
18-55mm
35mm 1.8 G
50mm 1.8 D
70-200mm 2.8G
Would this be okay to cover events between 5pm and 11pm? If I need anything, your reco, I will have to rent that. Can’t afford to buy anymore. I also have a regular vivitar lens. I have done engagement shoots with the above but I missed a wide angle. With my 18-55 I must use a flash and I don’t always enjoy that.
Thanks for your help. Thanks so much.
You should look at renting a second camera body and put your 35 on one and a long lens on the other.
What flash do you use? Make sure to get comfortable using your flash. But everything else looks good.
Wow you shoot with a lot of lenses at a wedding reception. Would love to try those f1.4s at weddings. For me I primarily use two lenses on two FX bodies attached to a couple of SB-900s (17-35 f2.8 and AFS 80-200mm f2.8). I also use a 50mm and a macro for other specialty shots. No lens is perfect, but I guess we all have to work with what we got :-)
Hi Nasim and Tom,
Me and my wife likes photography and feel so lucky that we found you and your Articles/Comments clarifying lot questions and confusion. So thankful to you.
We mostly take family/kids pictures inside home, outdoor and also in weddings for personal use. So far our experience is with Point and Shoot camera. We now narrowed down our DSLR camera search to Nikon D7000 body and one Nikon prime lens to start off with (35mm 1.8G or 50mm 1.4G or 50mm 1.8G or some other focal length prime based on your advice).
We tried Nikon D7000+50mm 1.8G last week in store (only Nikon prime lens available in store to try) and we liked the picture quality on the camera screen. Especially my wife felt good grip with the camera in her hands.
Please advice your opinion,
Is considering only one prime cater our current style of photography?
Which prime you recommend to buy as a start?
Because D7000 is a fantastic model, we want to explore more on primes/zooms as we gain knowledge.
Thanks for your time.
Hi Ajay.
Sorry for not responding earlier.
I’m positive that by now you have made your purchase, but use a couple of D7000s myself.
You mentioned that you do photos indoors and outdoors. The 35mm 1.8G would be the best bet for you. It is super sharp and will allow you to get slightly wider shots than the 50mm. So when you have no more room to back up having that wider angle really helps. Enjoy!
Feel free to e-mail me directly with any further questions, I’d be happy to help.
Great write up! Saved to my favorites!
Hey,
I am shooting a wedding in August, and I need to rent a few lens. I have currently a 50mm 1.8G, Nikon. I am shooting with a NikonD5000. I was thinking about renting a 24-70mm 2.8. Any suggestions on any other type of lens. I will also be renting a SB910 flash.
Thanks
Hi Rebekah.
This is Tom. I was hoping to help, but it looks like you already did your wedding. It looks like you were missing a long lens like a 70-200mm or 105mm. How did it go? Did you have any further questions I could help you with? Feel free to e-mail me directly. Thanks.
Hi Nasim!
What are your thoughts in regards to using the new 28mm 1.8g as opposed to the 24mm 1.4g? Are we soon gonna see 28mm 1.8g review?
Also have you had any experience using the 105mm f2 or the 135mm f2? I am curious how they perform compared to the 85mm 1.4/g/d or even the 1.8g for weddings/portraints.
Greetings Nasim,
Great article! Very informative. I have a question. I have a d3100 with 18-55mm. Have been clicking for a while now, sceneries, landscapes, long exposures. Just the normal beginner stuff. A very good friend of mine is insistent on me clicking her wedding. Its an Indian wedding. The ceremony will be held in a Gurudwara , a kind of temple and the reception in an auditorium. Preceding day, there will be another function where all the women gather and sing songs, so it will be indoors at some house I think. My friend has offered to buy me a lens, any 1 lens for the wedding. And I need your help here. Which one should I buy? Totally confused. Oh one more thing, there will be another photographer clicking away but she will be selecting majorly from my clicks.
Thank you so much! :)
For weddings If you just have a 18 -55, I would suggest just a 50 f1.4 or f1.8.
If you can a 70 – 200 Vr II for versatility
or a 85 1.4 G used at f2 to f4 for amazing portrait.
It all depend on what style of images you are suppose to take.
– Day/night?
– can you get close to people?
– but you will need a flash with plenty practice, batteries and Memory cards.
The most important for a wedding are the people images.
I have invested in a D800E and few lenses.
– a 50 1.4G for any people group shoots, any low light situation. It doesn’t look much but it does evrything.
– a 14 – 24 F2.8 for amazing landscapes and interior shots (The best lens ever for creative shots)
– 85 f1.4 manual focus for portrait. very unforgiving at full aperture. I would love to try the 135 F2 to see the difference.
– a micro 200 f4 for close ups, details and so on, can also be used a normal telephoto, but very slow.
– I like to have a 70- 200 f2.8 vr II for versatility.
For wedding photography maybe shift lens would be the last lens I would buy, for the so rare occasion when you have the time to play and take a shot.
Hello Nasim,
I was curious when you said “Nikon released a much cheaper, compact and lighter 50mm lens in 2011 – the Nikon 50mm f/1.8G. It actually performs better than the Nikon 50mm f/1.4G in many ways”.
I mean, other than much cheaper, compact and lighter, could you please explain another good things from 50mm f/1.8 that could beat the great 50mm f/1.4 in many ways? Because I’m planning to change my 50mm 1.4D to a better 50mm.
Thanks in advance.
Hi Nasim, I’m sorry I asked a question you’ve already answered before. but this time I have a question I couldn’t find anywhere on your site. A fast lens like 50mm f/1.4, is it really fast or is it just fast because we use the maximum aperture?
I mean, let’s say I’m using 50mm f/1.8 at max aperture, and I’m using 50mm f/1.4 at f/1.8 as well under the exact same condition, is the 50mm f/1.4 still faster than 50mm f/1.8?
I’m sorry if this is a stupid rookie question but I wanna make sure that I’m thinking the right way.
Thanks a lot Nasim.
This website is absolutely amazing. I was searching allready a long time anything about photography. But what i found here is genious. Keep up the good work.
Greetings from Belgium
Just wondering what your thoughts are on 24-70 vs 24-120 if it was a choice? 24-70 is the better lense but is having the versatility of the 120 better?
Hi Derek.
It really depends on what you are taking photos of, what other lenses you have and why these are the two lenses you are comparing as there are several others in the same range. For walk-around and “most used perspective” the 24-70mm length is ideal. Also it is a very sharp lens.
Hello,
This is a great post and very informative. I typically shoot like a photojournalist, which means I need to go from 18-300mm distances quite fast. Often, I dont have the luxury of changing lenses midway as I may lose out on the action. I have seen that this also applies to wedding photograpy, where the main photographer would be taking carefully composed shots. This leaves me to capture candid scenes elsewhere, which often complements the entire shoot.
I understand that primes perform best, while too much zoom can weaken the quality of images. But in the situation I described, do you agree that a single 18-300mm lens is perhaps better than a couple of lenses?
Hi Nasim, My friend wants me to cover their wedding in december I am more of a street photographer by the way. They no longer want to get a pro shooter due to budge constraint and it will be also a small family affair of about 20-25 persons only.. I want them to reconsider due to my lack of experience in covering weddings but they want me to do it for them.. I have a d7000 and d5000 body.. a 50mm 1.8G, 85mm 1.8G and 18-105mm VR. I also have a nissin Di866 Mark II speedlight. will it suffice and get me through the event or any suggestions on other things to add to the gears mentioned. the wedding will be in the afternoon at around 5pm by the way. thanks!
Hi Nazim and Tomas
I’m an amature who likes to shoot weddings. I normaly shoot with d700 alone with no back up. I’m thingking to get a d800, so with two cameras i don’t need to switch lenses to often. But on the other hand i also need to purchase a wide angel lens since i don’t have any of them to shoot group potrait. My lenses are Af-s 80-200mm, 85mm f1.8d, 50mm f1.8d. Please advise your opinion. Should get the d800 or get the wide angel lenses instead and make my d50 as a back up camera.
Thanks alot Nazim and Tomas
Richard.
My suggestion would be to pick up the D600 as it is a little cheaper than the D800. And then you can pick up a 20mm or 28mm prime lens for under $400. Having a second camera that works well is a great way to go. Just my thought.
Nasim, I have been entertaining the idea of shooting a wedding for a friend though I am currently using a D300 with 2 lenses, 18-105mm that came with the camara and a hand me down 10 year old 70-300mm 1:4-5.6. Also I have not seen the D300 mentioned throughout these comments. What are your thoughts of the D300 and any suggestions on lens additions/ upgrades. Thanks so much
Ricer.
First, what is your experience taking photos? Have you done any parties or events?
Your equipment is a great start, but you will need a flash and most likely a fast prime lens as well. The 35mm 1.8G is inexpensive but very sharp.
The D300 is a decent camera, but you need faster lenses that will gather more light and can give you that great depth as well.
If you prefer zooms you might want to rent a 24-70mm and the 70-200mm lenses as they make a great combo.
Thank you for the response, I recently turned down the offer to do the wedding though I still am going to go as second type shooter for him, and the photographer has agreed. I didnt want to step on toes not to mention the pressure of failing a friend.
You recommended the 35mm beigng sharp and low cost, would it be a better investment to go straight to the 50mm I have read so much about. As far as the 70-200mm I have been keeping my eye out and gonna stash some cash away for that one.
Thanks for all the input.
Great move Scott.
Having one or two weddings under your belt as a second shooter will teach you so much.
The 50mm is such a fantastic lens, but you are using a D300 which is crop sensor. To get a more normal field of view the 35mm would probably work better for you. The 50mm would appear to be closer to a 75mm on your camera. Which means that if you were taking photos indoors with limited space the 50mm would probably be too long for you.
Also, down the road you could own both as they are both under $300.
Good luck!
Hi,
A friend of mine has asked if I would take photos for his wedding in December (New Zealand.. so hopefully warmer weather). I have a D800E which is a little bit of a concern given the moire but I’ve heard of a few professionals using these for weddings. I have a 14-24mm, 50mm 1.4G, 70-200mm 2.8, and 105mm macro. I’ve taken two weddings for family before, but that was using DX with 18-200 lens available.. now I’ve gone FX, I am a little concerned about the lack of coverage in 24-70 range. I can’t really afford to get a 24-70 outright, only if I trade in existing lenses. So I wanted some feedback from some experienced photographers on whether my line-up will suffice and I should just chillax and enjoy.
Cheers,
David.
Wedding Photographers Southend provides excellent and quality essex wedding services with specialist wedding phographers your beautiful and special wedding day and capturing beautiful images
Tomas/Nassim-
My auties would want me to take pictures for my cousins wedding (coming up in three weeks), but I suggested against it because I am yet to shoot an event of this magnitude. However, I recommended being a back up to a professional photographer, to which they acquiesced. I own a Nikkon D5100 with an 18-55mm VR Lens, as well as an AF-S NIKKOR 55-300MM F/4.5-5.6G ED VR lens.
Based on one of your post, you recommended using a Nikon 50mm f/1.8G lens for weddings and I also intend on getting a Nikon SB-910 off-camera flash, could you please confirm the down/upside of me purchasing these equipments in addition to what I already have for wedding and potrait photography going forward? Your suggestions are more than appreciated.
Thank you….
-Temi.
Temi.
Yes the 50mm 1.8 G is fantastic and you will get great use out of it.
The other two lenses you have are ok and with flash they should serve you well, but the 50mm will give you better optical quality and better/sharper depth of field. But, if you are indoors doing group shots the 18-55 might work better as its wider.
Also, if you have never used a flash before make sure to read up on it. Never aim directly at your subject. Use the ceiling or wall to bounce off of.
As this will be your first wedding be super observant. See where the other photographer positions themselves, how they setup from one photo to another, how they keep track of time, what their style is and if its something you like or not, and make sure to not get into their shot.
You will do well and you will really like the 50mm lens.
Another good blog Nasim.
The picture of the groom with his best man and ushers illustrates why I think 24mm is too wide for people shots. The guys to the far left and right are giants compared to those in the centre. At first glance – and in terms of content – it’s a nice shot, but not to illustrate the best use of that lens.
Personally, I use two primes; a 35mm (or 28mm widest) and 85mm on two ff bodies, with a 24-70 zoom as a last resort (ie. tight spaces / bad weather group shots indoors).
Using minimum equipment keeps it simple and helps develop a distinctive style, which is something clients need to see in order to make a choice to book you vs. another photographer.
PS. I’m surprised at that commercial above – 474) – that’s a cheap-shot ‘contribution’ if ever I saw one.
Not sure if this site is still being looked at however, I’m an amateur photographer going to purshcase my first full frame camera. I’ve been a second wedding shooter for the last 10 years and am finally venturing on my own. Currently the d600 prices are great but hopefully it’ll be my backup camera later and something better will come along. My main question is about lenses, which 3 lenses must I have for this endeavour of wedding photography.
hello,
if you have been doing 2nd shooter for 10 years, i don’t really understand why you would be asking this question!!?? did you actually shoot during those 10 years or just hold the photographer’s equipment?
Anyways, if you are looking for zoom lenses : 24-70 f/2.8 and 70-200 f/2.8 are what to get for weddings.
For primes in a Full Frame, i would choose : 24mm f/1.4 (or 1.8 if short on cash)…50mm F/1.4..and 85 f/1.4…and if you want to add a 4th prime lens : 180mm
Haa haa thanks, that was sweet. I was asking for the top 3 essential lenses from a professionals opinion. Not a bitter wannabee behind a computer screen. The photographer I worked with was a lot like yourself all knowing but not the nicest person around. Photography is subjective and everyone’s opinion is different which is why my question was asked in the first place. If you do have any incite other than the obvious please share.
FIrst of all, this “bitter wannabee behind a computer screen” shot 31 weddings this year, using prime lenses only…oh!! and also using a Nikon F5 as well…..
Also, i did give you my opinion but i guess that you did not read to the end of the reply…so let me repeat what i DO use : Nikon 35mm f/1.4…50mm f/1.4…85mm f/1.4 and a 180mm f/2.8…as well as an old nikkor 55mmf/2.8 AF Micro lens
also as you stated :”Photography is subjective and everyone’s opinion is different ”
therefore, you should follow that advice and make up your own opinion.
How someone’s else opinion is going to work on your photography?? are you taking those people along with you on a Tour bus when you are going to photograph a wedding.
i can picture it in my mind : “hey Mike, should i use a 35 or a 50 mm on that pose???..oh, hold on! let me ask Mandy as well” :)
Go rent some lenses, try them and decide what is BEST for you.
ps: i am not bitter…i just did not understand why after shooting weddings for 10 years, you had the need to ask what lenses were the best for weddings. For me, i just did not make sense…
also, i never said that i knew it all!!! where did i ever wrote that???
Maybe YOU should spend more time taking photographs instead of asking advise from people online…..
if you did not want to hear a honest answer, you should not have asked the question.
@Chirs,
Are u saying with lens 18-55mm or 55-200mm ,I will not have a good shots.
@Olayinka,
this is not what i am saying, also, i have never used those 2 lenses. I only use prime lenses and i have no problem with that. it does suit my style of shooting.
However, if you are looking for a zoom lens, i would recommend a fast lens (f/2.8 or better) as you will get better results, specially in low light ( indoor ceremony and reception).
Also, don’t buy a lens because someone told you so. Buy one that you know that will go with your style. the best way to find out what lens is best for you is to rent a few and try them. You can rent at borrowlenses .com.
Hello, I left a comment earlier I just want to insure you received it, if not I will post it again
Thanks
I am reposting my note again as it seems it didn’t go through the first time:
I own a Nikon D700 and a 50mm f1.8 Prime Lens.
My aim is to shoot Landscapes, portraits and weddings. I was however told that I should not go for the midrange zoom as I was planning on buying the 24-70mm. They instead advised me to go for the 70-200 VR II.
Now I really need your advice:
– What is the added value of the 24-70? Would I got close results from my 50mm if I move closer or further from the subject or the wide angle is significant for 24-70?
– Can I shoot landscapes if I buy the 70-200 VRII or the angle will be narrow? how about sharpness? How sharp is it at f22?
– How about using it to shoot Weddings? do I have to be very far from the subject as it is starting at 70mm?
Thank you very much for your support
Hi Bob,
It all depend on what kind of images you will be shooting most. Landscape 14 – 24 2.8 is the best on the market all brands put together. For weddings the 24 -70 is a great all rounder but not as sharp as the 14 -24.
Candid shots, portrait the 70 – 200 2.8 VR II is amazing but it’s not a very discreet lens. if you can get close to your subject a 50 1.8 might be your best option for great bokeh. All that said make your own opinion using them. If you don’t like them, sell them , try using primes 24 f1.4, 85 f1.4, 135 f2, 50 f1.4 and 105 macro for details. the 70 -200 vr II has no competition.
Cheers
photographylife.com is a fantastic site. I’ve spent hours looking at all the great info you have on here. Also the in depth reviews are great as they are fairly candid and not just a list form.
I absolutly love the site and enjoy reading and learning from everyones questions.
I still have a Nikon D300 and for Christmas received a 35mm 1.8 and 50mm 1.4 That I love to use to take pictures of my wife with our 4month old. However my wife’s boss has asked her if I would take their family portraits and of course my wife said no problem. Promblem 1- there will be 8 people, and I have not shot anymore that 2 people, oh and a toddler. Problem 2- they want it to happen between 8-10am when the light is not that good and warm. I generally try to take photos in late afternoon. Problem 3- It’s my wifes boss.
Question, any recommendations on lenses, will the ones I have work or shall I look into barrowing a lens if possible.
Indoors or outdoors? If it’s outdoors, the 50mm lens will be just fine. I’d be more concerned about lighting than lens selection. If you’re not really a portrait photographer and they’re expecting a certain “level” of photography, I’d be very up front with them before you take the photos……if you deliver a Whopper w/ cheese and they’re expecting a filet mignon, that could be somewhat awkward after the fact. My ex used to do the same thing….not necessarily with photography, but she would always volunteer me for stuff and it would annoy the crap out of me.
For cooler color temps in the morning, you can just adjust your white balance in post if you’re shooting in RAW (as you should be doing anyway).
Let them know you are an amateur and make sure not to charge a lot. Taking a photo is easy, but taking a great photo is difficult. Give it your best shot and be honesty about your experience level. You’ll do well.
And most of all practice, practice, practice. If you love photography you’ll continue to learn.
You will be fine as as you have a great sense of humour. The Best portrait photographers break the ice early and eventually get personal with their subjects and have them laugh… no pressure… just have fun with it. good luck. remember they are more nervous than you are.
Hi
I have just switched to digital and am so lost. I have a wedding to shoot and have a new D7000 +50mm 1.4G which I just realised is in effect is a 75mm and just not wide enough . I have the old 24-70. 24-50, 70-210 which I love and still use for my studio work but would like to get a fast wide zoom but cannot seem to find one suitable. I prefer to stick to Nikkor but will consider other brands if quality is not compromised too much. I really need a fast lens though as there will be very little light. I am also tossing up between an SB-600 or the new SB-700, don’t think I’d need the 910. However, please advise what you think, will only have 2 bodies to alternate with.
Nat
Hi Nat.
Looks like you’re in a tough spot. I hear that going from an all manual camera to digital takes about a month to fully adjust to. Settings are different and options vary.
For a lens, use what you have. Your 24_70 should work well.
If not pick up a 20mm 2.8 for your wider shots.
For the flash maybe the sb700 is better as it has more options.
Have you shot weddings before? Do you have much experience shooting event photography with flash?
Good luck.
Hi
Thanks! Yes I have shot events before,for weddings mainly used Eos 1D and L series lenses, but rarely used the 580ex, don’t like flash! But I will have to use one this time round as it will be a night wedding so a must! Will go to the location prior to practice bounce flash, will use reflector outside if I can get enough light. Was going to go for a D600 to get full frame but may not be worth the $$$. I am happy with the D7000 but digital doesn’t seem to hold the old saying ‘invest in the lenses first’ as the body now controls the ISO and other factors that pro film did before, so not sure if I need a FX body instead?
Thanks
Yes the saying about buy a better lens does hold true. I have a couple d7000s and they do work great, but in really low lighting you’d prefer a full frame camera or be very handy with flash.
It is all in preference, proper use of flash can give amazing results.
Just note that shooting over 1600 iso will result in obvious grainyness.
Just make sure to practice tons with your new camera, lenses, flash. last thing you want is fumbling with settings on that day.
Good luck.
Hi Nasim,
Truly a wonderful article,especially for people like me who are about to start their carrier as a wedding photographer.
I really need your guidance in making things happen to me. I will be doing my first assignment next month. I do have NIKON D800 and D5000 with me. I am planning to shoot with both these cameras as it will give me flexibility in terms of focal length.
My problem is I am still not able to figure out which lenses I should mount on both of them to achieve the best of results. Sometimes i feel wide angel on FX and long lens on DX should do. But then i also think vice versa.And for which camera i should carry 50 mm prime with me.
Please share your thoughts on this. I will be really grateful.
Thanks,
Nishant
I have the Nikon D5100 , And I was looking to get a new camera to do wedding What should I get the Nikon D700, the Nikon 7000?
I have the 17-50 f 2.8
the nikon 70-200 2.8
the nikon 50mm 1.4
what is the next lens to get?
Thank you Kristi
Hi Kristi.
Have you done weddings before? Do you have a good flash? Do you plan on doing many weddings? It often comes down to budget, ideal camera features and what you plan to do long term. Feel free to email me directly if you have more questions. What lenses are you debating over?
tomasharanphotography@hotmail.com
nasim is there a big difference between the nikon 70-200 vr2 compared to the vr1? i have a friend who wil sell her the vr1. but my dream lens which i plan to buy is the vr2. is vr2 optics is better than vr1? can i expect more from this new version of 70-200?
Hi Manny.
There is a slight difference, but will mostly be seen from upgrading from a kit lens or another long lens. The vr1 is a fantastic lens. And it is much cheaper. Remember these are very heavy lenses.
Always go with your budget and how often you plan on using the lens.
hello,
i have a nikon 5100 d and want to start wedding photography, should i go for the lens that comes in the box with the dslr or buy a tamron 17-50mm f/2.8 XR Di II LD Aspherical autofocus lens?
Hi Hassan.
Why do you want to start wedding photography? What is your current expertise?
Also never shoot a wedding with a kit lens or if you don’t know how to shoot in manual mode.
I would recommend either the noon 35mm or 50mm 1.8 to start. They are both much cheaper and better optically than the Tamron.
Wedding photography is the hardest aspect of photography. Master the basics and take it slow.
In addition you will need a good flash and know how to bounce it correctly.
Good luck.
Hi. I’m using D300. And my Lens are
AF 18-70mm 1:3.5-4.5G ED
AF 70-300mm 1:4-5.6G
AF 50mm 1:1:8D
Tokina 11-16 F2.8
I’m ask to do a wedding event. Is it enough?
I done some wedding event and events before (not pro), the lens I use are AF 18-70 and Tokina lens. The Tokina lens came out quite nice. But my 18-70, I feel the photo came out not that I like. Not sharp and no Bokas.. Hee..
I thinking a of getting 24mm f2.8 ( not so ex) is it good enough?
And AF 24-85mm f/2.8-4D IF or AF-S NIKKOR 24-85mm f/3.5-4.5G ED VR (which one is better)
Hope you can advice on the lens I should get.
Thanks!
hi nasim,
I’m using Nikon D7000. my lenses; nikon 18-200 mm, nikon 50mm/1.4G, and nikon 85mm/3.5
in few months my friends want me to take their wedding picture. i have two d7000 which lense should i use?
thank u
wijana
Hi Wijana.
If you have never photographed a wedding and the client knows your experience level use the lenses you know. Learn from this experience and then find out if you liked the experience. No point to buy an expensive lens and then find out you dont like photographing weddings. It is not for everyone.
Hello sir I own a NIkon D3200 Nikon camera and wanted to know if it is good enough for wedding photography. I also wanted to know if you could recommend me a good lens for it. Thank You
The camera should be ok although adjusting your settings and working in low light will be a challenge. if you are doing an outdoors wedding you should be ok. If you only have a budget for one or two lenses I would recommend the 35mm 1.8 and the 50mm 1.8. Both of these combined would be under $500. They are sharp and much better than your kit lens. Then you’ll need to find a good flash for those low light situations and practice, practice, practice. Once you’ve practiced enough you’ll know your equipment limits and what you’d need to upgrade or improve on technically. Hope that helped.
I also own a D3200 Nikon and looking to upgrade to a D610. The D3200 can with a standard kit lens and I’ve recently bought a 50mm 1.4G, it’s so amazing I haven’t used my kit lens since. You need a lot of room if you’re shooting groups. Facial shots are perfect. Can’t wait till i get the D610 so i can get the full 50mm.
Nasim,
I’ve been a fan for some time now, and I felt you were the best person to ask this question,
like many of the post before mine, here we go…
I am shooting a wedding next month with a Nikon (DX) 7100 and I’m wanting to purchase better glass to maximize my cameras output ability.. I’m currently using a “Prime” set up to do most of my Portrait work such as the Nikon 35 1.8 50 1.8 and 85 1.8 but I would like to add some Zoom’s for there flexibility and impeccable quality, but I can’t decide on which would work best on DX format…. Which lenses would you recommend ?
Wide angel zoom?
Telephoto zoom?
Standard Zoom?
Which and why?
HI Andre.
I also shoot with a DX camera.
You are already using very good glass. Zooms are good for flexibility when you can’t physically move closer, but you should always use what you know and have mastered. Learning to use a couple new lenses a couple weeks before a wedding is not always a good idea. Especially if you are using flash. You will then have to learn the new distances and to monitor your shutter speed. This means that if you are using flash at 100mm and then zoom in to 200mm you will have to adjust your shutter speed as to not get blurry photos.
Also, think long term. Are you going to do a lot of weddings going forward or only try it a few times. Some of the good quality zooms both wide angle and long are very expensive. If you have to use zoom I would recommend renting the 70-200mm 2.8 and maybe a 17-50mm lens.
In general prime lenses are sharper and gather light better. It is all personal preference.
I myself used to shoot with zooms and decided I liked the sharpness, depth of field, and the amount of light I could get from my prime lenses. So I only shoot prime now, but I use two cameras in tandum.
Good luck! Hope it goes well for you!
HI Thomas,
I can’t thank you enough for the reply!! Your advise is excellent, it seems we think alike with regard to preparation and our love for primes!!
A few weeks ago I took the plunge and purchased Nikon’s 17-55mm 2.8 to help me achieve some of those wide angle shots such as group compositions etc. I was a bit adamant about purchasing it since my comfortably level sits mostly with prime usage, but as you mentioned it takes practice and preparation so Ive been putting mileage on it and I couldn’t be happier with the purchase! @ $900.00 used and in mint condition, its a great addition to any DX Nikon lens arsenal in my opinion.
My intentions are to definitely give weddings a go, I’ve shot as a 2nd more than a dozen times or so and have had many of my frames picked as the bride’s primaries shooting with zooms, so I’m ok going forward as a main shooter, though I will be scared shitless, it will turn out great : ) I hope! lol
This brings me to your third suggestion, I am in the process of purchasing Sigma’s APO 50-150mm F2.8 EX DC OS HSM which puts me in the focal range of about 70-200mm on a DX, I’m about a day or two from pulling the trigger, but I’d like your insight on this, any suggestions? would this lens be adequate for that telephoto range needed to capture those moments you wouldn’t normally achieve from far with a prime ? or should I opt for the Nikon 105mm f/2.8G ED-IF AF-S VR Micro-Nikkor Lens which gives me dual capabilities for 155mm tele and a 1:1 macro prime?
As far a lighting configurations, I have a few in mind.. I’ve got 3 SB-700’s set up in Rig’s to accommodate soft box’s and 2 Yongnuo 560II’s which I intend to bring with me in case I need the extra light for the backgrounds and a bag full of triggers/ transceivers I also have a 48″ and 60″ 5in 1 reflector set up in mind for hand holding.
I have also taken the liberty in hiring a second seasoned photog to help capture and assist.
Thank you for taking the time to offer your advise and input, I really appreciate that Tomas!!
Please feel free to toss so more suggestions at me, I’m like a photographers favorite sponge, I love to soak up knowledge.
My Best,
Andre
Hi.
I picked up the 105mm 2.8g vr macro and it’s amazing.
Good luck!
I really like your web sight it has help me a lot so I read your wedding lens to use ok question? if you was doing a small wedding and had a DX camera like the D7000 or D7100 to use could u use this lens combo as a wedding kit the first lens is of course the 70-200mm F/2.8 lens now lets get to the others 85mm…50mm…35mm……28mm F/1.8g lens then ether sigma 17-50mm or tamron 17-50mm f/2.8 lens
Hi Andre.
great purchase. I would say that if you are looking to use a long zoom a lot to maybe go for the 70_200mm sigma. It is sharp, not super heavy and will allow you a short distance for closeups as well. Aabout 3 ft vs 5 ft which is common.
If you love primes the 105mm is super sharp has the nano crystal coating and focuses fast. And one of the best macros out there. Its perfect for portraits as well and not super heavy.
The 70_200 gets heavy after 30 minutes of shooting. Tough decision ahead of you but some great choices.
Last question. If you were a second shooter and got great images with your current gear why do you really need more? Good luck!
Tomas,
As a 2nd shooter the lenses I used were owned by the main shooter, he would pass them to me to help him achieve a different perspective.
So thats a no on the 50-150 huh… The problem with the 70-200mm range on a DX is it becomes a 105-300mm lens, which seems a bit much, for me at least. Whats great about the new Nikon D7100 is the added 1.3 magnification feature it offers, essentially giving any lens I place on the camera approx double the focal length, so a 50-150mm turns into a 75-225mm with Nikon’s standard 1.5 and the D7100 adds 1.3 so that gives me approx 100-300mm focal range.
I’ve looked into the sigma 50-150 DX and 70-200FX the only difference it shares is the focal length and mounting ability, both lenses incompass the same features, weight, size, aperture etc.
As far as the 105mm, god I really want that lens!!! its so multifaceted, you can go from a sharp portrait to a macro in seconds.. Just doesn’t fit the budget right now ; (
Hi Andre.
Always use your experience to guide you. What lenses did you use as a second shooter? Use similar to that and you’ll be fine. Remember its not so much the lens but how you use it. I use the 85mm 1.8 for my longer shots and if I need even more I use the 105mm 2.8d. That is the older macro but still a very sharp lens at half the price.
Two good lenses that you have mastered are all you need.
And backups of course if anything happens to them.
Hello,
First of all, I would like to thanks all guys out there specially Tomas Haran who help me alot to become a good wedding photographer. My question is very simply. I am shooting weddings specially South Asian weddings with my D800 loaded with nikkor 24-70mm. I find this lens very suitable for any situation. Since I heard that prime lenses are ideal for portrait photography, I am considering to buy nikkor 85mm 1.8G. I wanted to know that does it make sense to buy this lens while having 24-70mm lens? I never used prime lenses thats why I am little bit confused.
Please guide.
Faizan, it absolutely makes sense to buy the 85mm f/1.8G while having the 24-70mm – two completely different types of lenses. See my review here: https://photographylife.com/reviews/nikon-85mm-f1-8g
Hello, I would like an opinion, I own a Nikon D600 with 28-300mm 3.5-5.7 lens, I shoot family weddings,,,ceremonies, I thinking in buying a Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8, Will I get the results with sigma more professional looking, more sharp pictures, or should I stay with with actual lens
Juan, almost any other lens is better than what you have :) The Sigma 70-200mm will be a world better, you can trust me on that!
I want to buy a Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 Lens.. I see there are two version of this lens,,… OS and APO HSM, which one is better?
Hi Juan.
Get the one with OS. It will help more but both will be a big improvement. One other lens to consider which might be less expensive is the nikon 80-200 2.8. Pro lens, older but fantastic. Good luck!
Hi Nasim,
Thank you for such an informative article and website!
I got my first DSLR around six months ago and am really enjoying getting into photography and learning the technical side of things. Some friends of mine are getting married in August and will not be having a “proper” photgrapher; they have asked if I will take photos for them. They are not expecting professional style images, but they have seen example photos of mine and said they would be delighted to get results like that.
Although they are keen for me not to feel under pressure, I would love to do the best job I can for them. Therefore I have been researching and practising a LOT, including different lenses and techniques such as bounce flash.
My current kit is as follows:
Nikon D5100
18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens (rarely use this any more)
55-200mm f/4-5.6 VR (generally only used when photographing wildlife and my dogs running)
35mm f/1.8 (I’ve kept this on my camera most of the time recently, to try to teach myself how to move my feet rather than zoom)
50mm f/1.8 (this is on order and will arrive in the next few days)
SB-600 speedlight
My question is, do you think I can get away with just taking a single prime lens on the day? I have ordered the 50mm f/1.8 in the hope that I will be able to do this. I LOVE the results with my 35mm prime compared to other lenses and am really converted to primes for fast lenses on a budget. I’m conscious that I don’t want to miss out on too much of the action because I’m switching lenses/trying to decide which would be best to use.
I should mention that it is a very small wedding and will not have any of the traditional/staged group shots; I will be mainly taking candid snaps of the happy couple, guests and children. The ceremony is in a local registry office in the early evening, follwed by a reception in a marquee in an open field.
Thanks so much for any advice/opinions!
Gemma
Hi gemma.
The 35mm and 50mm lenses should work well. Relax and enjoy the photo taking process. I’m sure you’ll do well. I shoot weddings with only prime lenses but in the future id recommend using two cameras.
Good luck!
Hi Nasim,
I came across your site randomly while searching for recommendations on popular portrait lenses and loved your reviews/info on all the different lenses!
I just picked up a used Nikon 50 mm 1.4D lens today for my D90 and after reading everything, I wanted to make sure I made a good decision! I’m not a pro photographer by any means, nor charge to do any events because it’s more of a hobby then a job to me. I would shoot at a friend’s wedding for fun, and did a engagement session lately, and will also be doing a function event in the future. I don’t charge for any of those, it’s purely just fun and practice for me and free photos for my friends :)
So, I’m wondering if the 50 mm 1.4D I picked up today was a good investment or not. I currently have the 50 mm 1.8D lens and it’s done well. But I’m essentially thinking about swapping them. Since I got the 1.4, I would sell the 1.8, no use of having two very similar prime lenses. But I understand that the 1.8 is newer and I’m not sure if there’s even too much of a difference between the 1.4 vs 1.8. Any advice would be great!
In general, I like to shoot sceneries and landscape, so what lens would you recommend I get in the future? For those I’m usually just using my kit lens, the 18-105 mm 3.5-5.6 that came with my D90. Since I’m not a pro photographer, I’m on a budget as a hobby. Looking to have a couple of good lenses that will be worth carrying around.
Thanks for helping out and answering everyone’s questions! You have a wondering site!!
Hi Cyam.
If you are looking for a good inexpensive lens look at the 35mm 1.8g. Inexpensive but great optics. If you need a wider lens look at the 20mm 2.8d. But, looks like you currently have good lenses to work with.
Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 or Tamon 24-70mm f/2.8,,, which brand is better,,,better picture quality? I planing to shoot weddings…
Hi Nasim,
Long time reader of your site. Thank you for all of your hard work and great information! I am really torn between purchasing the 24 1.4g and the 24-70. I prefer prime lenses for the most part. My favorite is the 35 1.4 which I shoot on a D800. It is my desert island lens and a very natural focal length for me for some reason. I also have the 85 1.8g which is great. I especially use this one when I am out doors. The last wedding I shot, I primarily used my 28 1.8g and a 85 1.4g on two D800 bodies . I also used my 35 1.4 and the 14-24 for some really great shots, but in many cases the 35 1.4 just was not wide enough. Although the 28 1.8g served me okay with respect to focal length, I think I can do better in terms of performance and I really just don’t like the unpredictability of this lens and am looking to replace it. That is why I am torn between the 24 and 24-70. Whichever I purchase, I will be using it for landscape/cityscape/fun shooting as well (which is a primary reason I am even considering the versatility of the 24-70 instead of the 24). The 24 sounds nice in that it is light weight and can be used for weddings and landscapes, but my limited experience with wide angle prime lenses is they are specialized and I don’t want to be changing lenses often when I am outdoors. I don’t really want to lug the weight of the 24-70 around needlessly either. I think for weddings though, I would want the 24/85 combo. I can afford both in the long the run if I will really use them, but right now I am looking to get only one to fill the wide angle hole in my bag if I get rid of the 28 1.8g (which is really almost too close to 35mm anyway imo). As a professional who has comprehensive experience with both lenses, I value your thoughts. I know that you are really busy and may not have time to reply, but I hope you do. Thank you!
Hello, Ryan, and thank you for visiting.
Nasim is currently away and will be back in a bit over a week. He’s shooting with the monster that is Nikkor 800mm f/5.6 and is very excited. :) So until he’s back, he won’t be able to answer your question. As for me, I am a prime lens shooter, so would go for 24mm f/1.4. But owning a zoom for the sake of versatility is never a bad idea, so, once I got that 24mm f/1.4, I’d be looking at a 24-120mm f/4. It’s stabilized, has more range and is lighter than 24-70, and also doesn’t cost nearly as much. It would make a lot of sense for my needs.
In any case, that’s just me. It would be a good idea for you to rent both lenses and see which one you prefer, so consider doing that.
Best of luck!
Hi Romanas,
Thank you for taking the time to reply. I have also been considering the 24-120, but have had reservations since it would not really be suitable for low light/wedding photography. I am also worried about the distortion/sharpness for landscapes, but that is probably not really justified. The range, weight, and versatility would certainly be great. Although I love and prefer prime lenses, I agree that there are times when a zoom is required. I like your recommendations. I also agree that I should rent them and give them a try. Again, thank you!
Ryan
The 24-120 F4 VR is a good general purpose/PJ lens in favorable conditions, but I wouldn’t use one as my primary lens for weddings. It’s a sharp lens and distortion is correctable in Lightroom, but it does not focus well at all in low light. If I need a zoom in lower light conditions, I use the 24-70. For reference, I own both the Nikon 24-120mm F4 VR and the 24-70mm F2.8 and have used both in wedding situations. Actually, I seem to only use my 24-70 during weddings (and the 24-120mm under “ideal” conditions with a lot of light available IF I use it)…..other than that, I tend to use my primes (24mm F1.4G, 50mm F1.8G and 85mm F1.4G) for most everything else.
The 24-120mm is sharp and versatile, under good light – this was from the Boston Marathon bombing (I was in between both bombs when they went off): http://www.danarouleauphotography.com/home/wp-content/uploads/2013/04/D3S8319.jpg
Hi Dana,
Wow, that is a powerful and traumatic photograph. I am so sorry that you had to experience such an atrocity. I hope that you were unhurt. Thank you for your insight regarding my lens choice dilemma. It is interesting that you have and use all three lenses: 24, 24-70, and 24-120. I think that would be my long term objective since they all have their purpose. Right now, I am just looking to get the one that will give me the best bang for my buck. I struggle with image quality (24mm), low light (24mm/24-70), weight (24mm), AF performance (24-70), and versatility (24-70/24-120) considerations and trade-offs.
Ryan
I should have attributed weight to the 24-120 as well. I presume the 24-120 has good AF performance as well.
The 24-120 is noticeably lighter than the 24-70mm……weight is usually the reason why I use primes if I’m out shooting for awhile, and is why I never carry my 24-70 around unless at a wedding or some other event. The AF performance of the 24-120 is ok in good light….it sucks in dark venues, like at a wedding reception when they turn the lights down (and if it’s at night or no exterior windows). The AF performance of the 24-70 shines, as does the close-focus ability.
If you’re looking to get the best bang for the buck and are doing this for money, go with the 24-70mm. The last wedding I did, I threw on my 24-120mm for 10-15 minutes to get some candids of guests from a distance so I wasn’t as obvious, and I missed a handful of shots I wanted (nothing of importance though) due to the AF not locking on to anything.
Thanks…the Chinese exchange student who died is at the bottom getting CPR.
Also, if you don’t already have one, get a 50mm F1.8G. Best lens you can get for the money.
Some amazing photos in this article, and some great recommendations for lenses, thanks for that!
Great review nasim.. Almost everything i need to know is there.. I want to jump to full frame camera. If i have to choose between D800e & D3s for weddings which one will i pick. Any advice? Plus why.. I plan to make my D90 as a backup camera which i already have. Lens that i also want to buy is 24-70 2.8,70-200 2.8 VRII,85 1.4g & 50 1.4g.
Hi, I am considering purchasing the Nikon 24-70 but have read number of articles where some recommend the Tamron len as it has a vibration reduction facility unlike the Nikon and is also a lot cheaper -any advice or opinions on this.
My other consideration was to consider purchasing the new d800 or d 700. I have heard conflicting reports about the D800 and its suitability for weddings due to the amount of memory it uses and that I should consider a D3S or D4 over the D800. What is peoples views on my next purchase D700, D800, D3S OR save for a D4?
Chris, I was in the same boat as you. I chose the D700 and haven’t looked back. Great camera for weddings. As far as the lense goes, I haven’t any experience of the Tamron but the Nikon is a beautiful lense. The pictures it produces are stunning… but I didn’t buy it in the end as it didn’t tick all my boxes. You will gwt opinions on both sides so the best thing to do is find a shop you can rent or borrow the lenses from and take them for a test drive.
Hello! I love that you answer to everyone’s comments! There are tons so I apologize if this is repetitive. I currently have Nikon 3100 body with 3 lenses options the standard 18-55mm, the Nikon 35mm f1.8 and the older Nikon 55-200mm. I recently did an engagement photo shoot with the last 2 lenses and they came out beautiful. Now the couple is asking if I can shoot their wedding. I’m new to the professional photography world. I’m hoping to start a business next year but am wondering what other lens, if any should I purchase before then? Is the 55-200 good enough to use to capture wedding pictures like the couple at the alter and wedding party shots, etc. As we all know finances are always in mind so I don’t want to go over board in the beginning if I don’t have too. Thank you.
I need suggestions…I have issues taking group pictures…everytime I shoot a group of 5-8 persons at least one person face come out blurry….I shoot at f5 or higher when the is enought light…still get blurr face….any suggetions..I use 24-70 lens
I upgraded to FX (Nikon D600)
I eventually make weddings and also documentary photography.
I have a 105 macro and a 70-200 2.8
What set would be the best to cover the rest?
1) a) Nikon 50mm 1.8 and b) 28mm or 24mm or 35mm
2) Nikon 24-70 2.8 and Nikon 50mm 1.8
3) Nikon 17 35 2.8 and Nikon 50mm 1.8
I am afraid that the 24-70 would be very heavy to have all the time on the camera but also afraid to miss a shot while changing fixed lenses
Hi Andres.
The 24-70 would probably work best for you as you’re used to zoom lenses. Also, the 70-200mm is about the same weight if not more. Carrying both of those for over 3 hrs will be tough so make sure to get a good camera strap. Good luck
Hello Nasim, nice article. First of all I am a novice in photography. I am having interest in both portrait and landscape photography. Can you suggest some lenses from Nikkon for both portrait and landscape photography?
Hi, I also like portrait and landscape photography – more so landscape for me. But for portrait I would suggest a prime lens with a wide aperture, such as the Nikon 50mm 1.8 lens. Depends on how much you’re willing to spend, but the 50mm 1.8 is an affordable lens and a good start producing great images. If you can afford a more expensive lens, both the 35mm 1.8 and 85 mm 1.4 or 1.8 would be a fantastic choice, but also very expensive. As for landscape, I’ve had good photos using the kit lens from my D90, the 18-105 mm 3.5-5.6G lens. It’s got a good range so I like that. For more range, there’s the 18-200 mm. Prime lens will work fine for landscape too, but you’re limited to one focal length.
Hey there fellow photogs –
I’m looking for some advice/answers. I’ve recently been shooting more at receptions and dinner parties (for fun, not for pro or a job) and thus dealing with more low light situations. This last reception I did I even threw on a Nissin di466 flash (just swapped it for a NIkon SB600) and the lighting was actually not bad at the venue. But I’m getting somewhat blurry pics when using my Nikon 18-105 mm 3.5-5.6G kit lens on my D90. VR is turned on…are there any recommended settings I should use? I was in Aperture mode, sometimes as wide as possible, sometimes f8-9 in group shots. When I switch the my 50 mm 1.4 lens, not so much an issue since widest I can go is 1.4. But again the lighting really isn’t bad and another time I was shooting at a outdoor ceremony and still got some blurry pics. Any ideas on what I’m doing wrong??? I don’t remember the 18-105 lens doing this before….
Hi Cathy.
It looks like you need to review your technique. Also you should practice to see at what distance from your camera you need to be to get people in focus. The depth of field changes depending on your lens and distance from your subject.
Also, make sure that your shutter speed is at a proper speed to avoid motion blur and keep everyone in focus.
Most of this is just practice and more practice.
It is not the lens that is acting up on you, but your technique. Continue to practice.
How many points of focus are you using? What is your iso? What is your shutter speed versus your aperture? Are you doing center-weighted or overall average, or spot metering?
If you don’t know the answers to these things you need to go back and practice more with your camera and know how to control them.
These things happened to all of us when we started, but for now, I would recommend not doing any more weddings or paid events until you understand what you’re doing wrong and how to fix it.
Also wide open, means the opening is large, but the actual number of aperture is smaller.
If you were at f8, it means the aperture/opening is small and you were letting less light in.
Feel free to message me directly if you have more questions.
Thanks,
Tom
Hi Nasim,
Is the Nikon 28mm f1.8 a viable alternative to the 24mm f1.4? There a big difference in price and for an amateur like myself I wondered if the performance of both lenses is comparable.
Thanks,
Phil
hi Nasim,
what software you used for finalize tone colour for your pictures?
thanks,
Js
Thank you so much for this article. it has really opened my eye’s up to what gear I’ll be needing to capture weddings and events more professionally. I’ve always stuck to my 50 1.4 G and will be getting the 85mm D or G soon, I have the older 80-200 2.8 zoom lens which I will be using more often seeing the results and understanding why it’s import and to have a longer lens for more candid shots. But, like you said, I used it once for a portrait shoot and boy were my arms beat when I was done, it’s a good work-out (thats the brighter side of that coin in my eye).
But thanks again for this article. Well written, and great advice.
Very good article! The Nikon 24mm is next on my list!
Hi Nasim,
Your website is quite informative and interesting. Thank you for sharing all these details and valuable tips.
I am new to the world of photography but intend take up this hobby seriously. I use a Nikon D90 camera now with the kit lens 18-105. I do not find this to be great for portrait photography. Should I buy another 50 0r 85 mm lens? Please advise and suggest couple of options. Do let me know what the 18-105 would be best suited for?
Could you also please suggest a good flashlight for my D90.
I use 14-24f2.8AFS, 50f1.8G and 70-200f2.8VR on my D3s on most of my weddings but this year I decided to add 24-70f2.8 as well. Primes are nice but zooms are faster to work with… just the weight at 12 hour wedding is a pain :) more gym = less pain Thanks for info Nasim
Your wedding day is one of the real developments of your life. With all the cash you use on that impeccable dress, your delightful blossoms, your sentimental venue and the numerous different things that head off together to make your ideal day, you need your memories recorded to reflect your psyche and style.
Hi Nasim,
I love taking photographs but not a professional. I am planning a holiday this summer in Europe and thus thinking of buying either a Canon 5D Mark III or Nikon D800E. Can you advise on which one to take and also on what len(s) to go with the camera.
Thank you
Hi Nasim,
Really like your sample photos. I just wanted to know I they’re straight from the camera or they’ve been treated using a photo editing software such as Lightroom or Adobe. Thanks for your reply.
Excellent article. Actually, fantastic website. I am glad I came across it.
Can you recommend a place to purchase lenses (i.e. a great deal)?
Thank you!
Regards,
Melissa
Hey Nasim,
I just purchased the nikon d7100. What lenses should I get to give me that professional look at weddings.
I want to ask about Which one of the best and fitting with D7000 ( wedding Shooting ) 24-70 or 17-55 .. Thanks alot
hi,
excellent and very useful information right here
i was wondering if the Nikon 50mm f/1.4G AF-S will work with a nikon d3100
your work is amazing
Hi there,
I have Nikon 50mm f/1.8D (manual focus) with Nikon D3100. I’m having 2 problems trying to get the right focus while shooting.
1- Sometimes when I focus on an object and I see it in focus through the view finder and I shoot. I got out of focus results in my dslr LCD!!
2- How to make sure to I’m getting the best focus when I adjust my focus manually?
Thanks
5s 55-25/ 3ense 5s g66d f6r wedd5ng *ht6gra*hy
I just recently purchased a Nikon D5100 (I chose this over the 5200 or 5300 only because of the significant price difference)…this is my first DSLR camera so I have lots to learn! I am a nature photographer at heart, but will be embarking on some wedding photography with a friend of mine, doing 4 weddings in the coming months. I currently have two basic lenses; 18-55mm and 55-200mm…can anyone give me advice as to whether or not you feel these lenses will suffice for the weddings? My partner will be using a Canon Rebel T3i with several lenses, so I hope that between the two of us we will be successful!
All of our weddings will be held outdoors so I hope the weather (and sun) cooperates with us!
If anyone can share a little advice with me I would GREATLY appreciate it! Any experience with this camera or either of my lenses? Tips for shooting in bright light?
Thank you!
Elisa
Hi Nasim,
I have Nikon D7100 DSLR camera, purposefully used for Indian wedding photography. Most of time used low light and indoor photography. I have to plan to buy 50mm/1.4g nikon lens. If any lens used for all kind of photography potroit, group, moving opjects. please recommended better lens with best price.
Thank you,
Umesh
As I started I bought a Nikon D3200 with a 18-108mm “kit lens”.It’s an “all-round” lens but when I bought a 50mm F/1.4g after a year it opened the whole new world to me !.It’s a lens that makes you think about a composition without zooming.If you know how to handle the camera and the settings…just go for it! In just two and a half years I went from a “hobi” photographer to full time job photography junkie ;).
Hi there,
I have Nikon 24mm f/1.8D (manual focus) with Nikon D3100. I’m having 2 problems trying to get the right focus while shooting.
Read more: https://photographylife.com/best-nikon-lenses-for-wedding-photography#ixzz3DQFTTanP
Totally helped me out when I was ordering new lenses. Thank you. :)
Hi there, I recently bought a D3200. I am wanting to dabble in photography because of how much I love doing it, mainly couples, family, portraits, etc. I bought the Nikon 50mm f/1.8G after reading your post and absolutely love shooting with it. I want to start a portfolio and begin taking more photos, eventually I would love to become a wedding photographer. I have done a lot of research but would love a professionals opinion: what lens should i invest in next as far as taking larger, group shots yet still achieving beautiful bokeh?
I guess my main question is, what lens would you recommend me investing in next, as far as a young, business professional wanting to start out and add another great and versatile lens to her bag?
Thanks so much!!!
I got some of the best images of all with the 50mm on my D3200. I was lazy at first and used the kit lens all the time (not saying I didn’t get really great pics with that, I totally did) and when I’d put on that 50mm I’d just love what I got. I also had a 55-200 I had no idea what to do with but after awhile used it for some nice portraits and group shots. Good question on how to get a nice bokeh on a group shot because that is something I am still not sure how to do. Only thing I can think to try is dialing the f stop a little at a time and then taking a pic and comparing. Will depend on the size of the group and how far they are away from other things in the background. I’ve just never taken the time to get out and practice that too much.
I started my photography business off by offering free shoots and letting people know I was learning. I then started mini shoots on holidays and charged a little bit for those, again, letting them know I was still using them as a learning experience. I did almost all of this with the kit lens.
Within a year of starting with not even an idea of what a DSLR was I was having to turn people away at Christmas time because I was so busy. I’m glad I didn’t spend more money on equip during that time because I have now moved up to a D750 and have less “old” stuff to sell.
One thing I had issues with on the D3200 was low light. Not that great with low light when it comes to the noise it produced so when you do go to buy another lens I would def suggest something “fast” that you can open wide to pull in the most light without it compensating with a higher ISO.
Hope that helps at least a little but I still consider myself a bit of an amateur and don’t have all the tech terms down :P
I have D7100, I love this Camera. I will only talk about DX cameras.
I think you only need three lenses for a DX camera.
First- 35mm f/1.8 very affordable. A must have lens for all DX photographers. If you only want to have one, affordable, light, fast les in low light; This is a must have lens. You can have 35mm f/1.4 lens but you will be stupid if you buy a $1600 for DX camera.
Second 18-200mm f3.5-f5.6 ; This is a very versatile lens. If you don’t want to change lenses or don’t want to carry more then one lens- this lens is for you. But don’t expect a great picture quality from this lens. Indoor or outdoor it work reasonably well but this lens is not for professional use. It’s cost around $700. This lens has mixed review- some people like it some don’t like it. This lens work great in ideal conditions. I have no experience with 3rd party lens but if you can’t afford it, try Sigma 18mm-250mm for around $450. I would not recommend 18mm-300mm f3.5- f5.6 because its expensive and very heavy.
Third – My favourite and the lens I use most for outdoor activities. 70mm – 300mm f4.5 – f5.6 VRII for only $475. This is great lens if you don’t want to spend too much but you love taking picture of birds, wildlife photography, Can also be used for outdoor portraits. It work great at 70mm f4.5 and it work equally well at 300m f5.6. Don’t worry about small aperture f4.5 at 70mm. you can create great pictures with this lens even if the aperture is small. This lens is heavy and hard to carry around all day. But this lens will never let you down. And if you have a plan to buy FX camera in future you can use it on FX camera and will be able to take awesome portrait pictures with FX camera.
In the end I would like to say “Don’t spend to much on camera, spend on lenses”
Hi Veerpal,
I was looking through these comments & noticed you use a D7100. So do I. What lens have you found works best for group shots of about 10-12 people. I have a 50mm but not sure it’s the right one to use.
Thanks for your help!
Heather
Thanks a lot, Nasim, for the exhaustive list of the lenses and the review. The sample photographs were also very helpful in understanding the quality of images that the lenses provide. I do not own any of these lenses as of now but will soon buy them once I have my business starts growing through my website, ClicksToRemember at http://www.clickstoremember.com/
Thanks again for this important review. Will help me a ton. :-)
One lens I always use is the 60mm 2.8f micro or the 105mm 2.8 for macro shots of the rings and tiny details. Amazingly sharp and great bokeh and can work very well for portraits.
Hi, Does anyone here know how the Nikon 24mm f/2.8D ED AF compare against the 24mm f/1.4G AF-S?
Hello there…I am photographer ….Own Nikon dslr D3,D3s,D3x and Leica S2..I have a lot of kind lens. 11-24,,24-70 f2.8, 200mm F2 some of my lens
what is a good lens for a large group photo? any help would be appreciated. thanks
Hello!
I was wondering how a Nikon D80 would do for a wedding scene and what lenses you would recommend (for an outdoor ceremony and indoor reception) if this body is sufficient?
Thanks so much!
Hello,
I will be shooting my first wedding in October for a friend, and I have no idea where to start. I have a 50 mm lens, and will be shooting in an area with low light. My photos get grainy easily in low light, and don’t have thousands of dollars to spend on getting expensive lens. Any ideas?
Thank you =)
-MariMae
Hi I’m starting to get into portraiture and wedding photography. I have a nikon d90 and was wondering if the nikon d90 is a good camera for that type of photography and if so what would be some good lenses to start with?
is nikon d3200 with 50mm 1.8g works good on wedding shoots and normal outdoor blurry shots. nikon d3200
HELLO I’M AM AS NEW AS CAN BE TO PHOTOGRAPHY AND VOLUNTEERED TO HELP A FRIEND SHOOT HIS WEDDING I HAVE A NIKON D5100 CAMERA AND HAVE 3 LENSES AFS NIKKOR 18 55MM 1:3.5- 5.6G AND A AFS 55-200MM 1:4-6.6 G AND LAST AFS NIKKO 55-300 mm 1:4.5-5.6 g ed wedding is inside church so do I need flash and any other help in this experience will be greatly appreciated thanks and wish me luck it’s all free to him because I have no idea what I’m doing lol
DON’T KNOW IF OTHER ONE MADE IT THROUGH I AM HELPING A FRIEND TSKE PICS AT HIS WEDDING INSIDE CHURCH SO WELL LIT AND HAVE A NIKON D5100 CAMERA I HAVE 3 LENSES DON’T KNOW WHICH ONE TO USE AFS NIKKOR 18-55 MM 1:3.5-5.6 G THEN A AFS NIKKOR 55- 200 MM1:4-6.6G ED AND LAST A NIKKOR AFS 55-300 MM 1:4.5-5.6 GED ANY HELP WOULD BE GREAT I DON’T THINK I NEED FLASH SO ALL HELP IS APPRECIATED
what other lens can i use on d750 nikon instead of my 24/120 f4g, it came with the camera and it is a little on the heavy side . i will be using for weddings mostly .thanks if you can get to me.
Hi,
I’m just wondering if you would bring any prime lens from 24-70mm with you when you have a zoom lens from 24-70mm f 2.8.
I’m debating if I should get a 24mm lens, 50mm lens, or 85mm lens all with f1.8m, mainly going to use it for wedding and landscape.
Thanks for your suggestion!
Hi All,
As i have read through alot of the questions and comments. I have been a photography hobbiest for about 40 years all trial and error over the last few years I have started my own business and have found its time to upgrade my box and software currently am using the D40 along with my 2 work horses are the nikon 24-85mm and nikon DX 55-200. the boxes im looking at are the nikon 5300 and the 7100 as for now they are in the more affordable range compared to the D650 and up. I also carry a manual 150-500 F8 for my nature shoots. What can i offer for advise as i am always learning nature is a good practise zone play with the settings dawn daylight sunset and so on it will only help.
Hi
I’m still in the researching my kit stage of wedding photography but wanted to ask which lens you think is the best all rounder for a Nikon 750 camera?
I’ve heard the 24-70 f2.8 is one of the best but the price is a little out of my limit (as in only just starting out)
Please help.
Anna
Some of the photos you posted, you used a high ISO. There is very little grain in the photos. Did you use a flash too?
Hey Nasim, hope you are doing well!
I have Nikon D750 and i want to know which lens is better for group shots? Nikkor 24mm f/1.4G AF-S OR Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8G?
Hey Nasim, Hope you are doing well!
I am a wedding photographer and I am planning to Buy Nikon D750. I want to know which lens is better for group shots, Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G OR Nikon 24mm f/1.4G AF-S?
I shoot a few weddings for friends and family every year, I haven’t made up my mind on if I want to pick up a 50mm or an 85mm both 1.8 for the DX body I use. I have a 70-200, a 35mm, 11-16 Tokina and haven’t been able to make my mind up yet. I know 85 is ideal for portraits but 50 on a dx is 75 and I am afrain the 85 will be too long at 127
Hello, I love the information you have posted and very excited to add to my camera collection. I have several weddings coming up and just getting into wedding photography. I have a Nikon D3200, I have the 18-55mm lens and 55-200mm lens f/4-5.6. Do you suggest the Nikon 50mm f/1.4 to add to accessories because I love the pictures that you took with them.
Thanks Nasim for sharing the set of useful lens for weddings.
I am an Indian wedding photographer and mostly use 50mm f/1.8d. These are the initial days.
I must say results are very promising. For wide angles I use 24-70mm lens.
I have a question though: isn’t there a need of any specific “macro” lens during the weddings and similar events?
Thanks
Anshul Sukhwal
http://www.clickstoremember.com
Hi and thanks for sharing your experiences .
I am an Iranian wedding photographer and just have a 70-200 f 2.8 and planing to buy a new lens.
please let me know your opinion what’s more useful to me:
1. 24-70 f 2.8
2. 24mm f 1.4
thanks a lot again.
Hi i’m new in photography and so much willing to learn anything about it.i have a nikon D3100 with a stock lense..i’m just wondering what kind of lenses will i use since i’m planning to shot landscape views as well as portrait photo..i’m not so much oriented to differnt aspect of nikon lenses
frequent QA problems on sigma lens
Hi i curent have the 105 nikon back foucus 24 to 70 nikon. I was thinking of the 35 art sigma but now after reading on yr page are you saying that the 50 would better for weddings?
I alo want to the the 70/200 tamron which i hear is fantastic , but just a thought if i have a the nikon 105 with a telleconvert would i still need a to get the 70/210?
also why is the 50 better than the 35 for weddings and portraits?
or should i get the 85 instead
hamzee
sorry my email is hamzeeatta@gmail.com
This is such a helpful article. I’m trying to get a business going with my photography. I really love shooting events of any kind. Weddings, rally’s, Speakers, and the list goes on. Would you have any advice and/or tips for how to get a business up and running?
Did they used flash with those sample photos???