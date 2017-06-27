Best Nikon DSLR

What is Nikon’s best DSLR? This is perhaps one of the most frequently asked questions that many of us Nikon shooters get. Having been using Nikon gear for close to a decade, I have been fortunate to use pretty much every Nikon DSLR produced since I started – from low-budget entry-level cameras to high-end professional DSLRs. While my overall experience with Nikon DSLRs has been mostly positive, I surely did criticize Nikon heavily a number of times (and sometimes very harshly) – all with good intentions of course. As a company, Nikon has had its ups and downs for sure, but its track record of delivering solid cameras and lenses cannot be denied. Looking back and thinking about every Nikon DSLR camera I have used so far, I came to realize that some cameras just really stood out from the bunch. For example, for a long time, I picked the Nikon D700 as Nikon’s best overall camera for a reason – it was and still is an absolutely brilliant DSLR in many ways. At the time of its peak popularity, it was a very well-balanced DSLR, appealing to many enthusiasts and pros. And many of them even today, still believe that the camera never had a proper replacement. I sold mine a couple of years back and although it was difficult to let go of it, I eventually found something that I truly think presents the same amazing balance of image quality, features, ergonomics and value today. For me, it is the Nikon D750. I wrote a detailed review of the D750 last year and since then, it has surely become one of my most favorite Nikon DSLRs. Let’s take a look at the reasons why I picked the D750 over others as Nikon’s best overall camera.
1) Introduction
Cameras are photographers’ tools and they play an essential role in the process of creating images. Just like a painter picking his favorite brush or a chef grabbing his top knife, photographers often go through a similar process of selecting the best tool for the job. And while the resulting images heavily depend on the skill of the photographer, the choice of a camera is, without a doubt, very important. Yes, a good artist or a well-known chef can probably use any tool out there to get amazing results, but good, solid and reliable tools do make their lives easier. The same goes for us photographers – well-balanced gear certainly does make a difference in our daily lives. Sadly, with so many different camera systems out there, it is already a daunting task to pick the best tool for the job. And with manufacturers releasing so many new cameras each year, it can be difficult to identify what works and what does not. Many of us end up trying a number of different systems and cameras to land with something that works, potentially wasting a lot of time and money in the process.
Gladly, there are many resources you can come across today similar to Photography Life, where it is our job to go through a large variety of tools to hopefully ease the process of selection for our readers. However, despite our best efforts to remain objective in our evaluations, subjectivity and certain bias are always going to be present. And that’s because we are different individuals with varying experiences and perspectives – what works for one person, might not work for another. One criterion might have much bigger weight compared to another, whereas for another person that same criterion has zero importance. It is therefore essential to clarify that my selection of features and conveniences might not appeal another reader the same way and potentially carry little to no weight. Once again, cameras are just tools and if you disagree with anything stated in this article, I will only be happy to hear that, as it shows how different we are in the way we perceive and shoot.
With this article, I am also not implying that Nikon is better than any other brand. Every camera system has its pros and cons and I am not favoring one brand over another here. The article title has the word “Nikon” for a reason :)
2) Balance in a Camera
Those who attend my workshops know the significance the word “balance” plays in my photography and what I teach. So I believe it is important to first characterize the meaning of this world in relation to cameras. Let’s take a look at the criteria that I picked to represent a good balance in a camera:
- Image Quality
- Ergonomics
- Ease of Use
- Autofocus
- Quality and Reliability
- Battery Life
- Lens Selection
- Price and Value
I could add much more to the list, but the above is the most important criteria in my opinion. A camera that can rank highly in all of the above would be a good candidate for being the “best overall” camera, which I believe the D750 easily fulfills.
2.1) Image Quality
For me, overall image quality is comprised of a few important factors, such as dynamic range, low-light performance and resolution. Similar to other Nikon DSLRs, the D750 has amazing dynamic range, making it a prime candidate for shooting in very challenging lighting conditions. Whether you shoot portraits or landscapes, you can recover a lot of detail in both shadows and highlights on the D750. With its 24 MP sensor, one might wonder if the sensor resolution is too low by today’s standards, given that we are seeing more and more resolution on other cameras. Currently, the D810 has the resolution crown and we are likely to see a push towards 40+ MP in the future iterations of that camera. It is funny how a few years back 12 MP was the best you could get and today even mobile devices have more resolution than that. If you are wondering about how much resolution you really need, take a look at John Sherman’s humorous take on the matter, where he argues that 16 MP is plenty enough for most photographers out there.
Looking at Nikon’s full-frame cameras today, we have 16 MP, 24 MP and 36 MP sensors available in different cameras. While I love my D810 for doing specific work like landscapes, working with 36 MP images is not always easy, especially when I travel light and need to post-process images quickly. In comparison, 24 MP images are much faster to work with and if I really do need more resolution, I can always go vertical and shoot a couple of frames to yield far more resolution than 36 MP using a panorama stitching technique.
When it comes to low-light performance, you probably know by now that for the most part, it does not really matter what resolution you shoot with. Once down-sampled, 16 MP, 24 MP and 36 MP all look very similar below ISO 6400. Cameras with higher resolution produce more noise at pixel level (when zoomed into an image at 100%), but not at the same output size as others. Where lower resolution sensors usually win is very high ISOs – that’s where they generate less overall noise and better dynamic range.
For the above reasons, I believe that the Nikon D750 has a superb balance of image quality. Amazing dynamic range, plenty of resolution that will satisfy pretty much every photography need and excellent low-light performance.
2.2) Ergonomics
In my opinion, the D750 is Nikon’s best DSLR in terms of ergonomics. Its grip feels just right for my hands and unlike other DSLRs, I do not get wrist pain when shooting with the camera all day long. The camera is light and compact too, making it extremely easy to handle in the field. On top of that, the D750 has the very useful U1 and U2 camera modes, which you can easily program for two different photography scenarios. Once you save your settings, it is a matter of switching between U1 and U2, instead of messing with the camera menu system or fiddling with buttons to try to load a certain profile. I have two different settings loaded for my shooting needs – one for landscapes and one for people.
It still boggles me why Nikon continues to use its stupid Custom Memory Banks in its high-end systems, which are absolutely useless when compared to the dial navigation of the D750 and other lower-end cameras!
Button layout and navigation is also superb on the D750. One could argue that the D750 should have gotten a dedicated AF-ON button like the D700, but to be honest, I am perfectly fine with re-programming my AE-L/AF-L button to do the same thing, as stated in my Nikon D750 recommended settings guide.
Another huge plus for the D750 is the tilting LCD screen – that is such a huge convenience when shooting high or low! Another minus for other high-end Nikon DSLRs that do not have this feature. I seriously doubt that there would be huge concerns with weather sealing and ruggedness of the cameras if Nikon started including this feature in its high-end DSLRs. Olympus and Fuji did it on their best cameras and they are weather sealed. I have yet to see issues with tilting screens on any of the cameras that I have previously used.
For the above reasons, I believe that the D750 is Nikon’s best DSLR ergonomically.
2.3) Autofocus
When I first found out that Nikon would include its high-end 51-point autofocus system on the D750, I knew that I would be buying the camera. I shoot a variety of different subjects and for things like wildlife, AF speed and reliability are critical. Nikon not only put its best AF system on the D750, but it also updated it to be sensitive all the way down to -3 EV. In comparison, neither the D810 nor the top of the line D4s can do that – they are only rated down to -2 EV. Does that make a difference? Having shot with the D750 and D810 side by side in dimly-lit environments, I can confidently say that the D750 outperforms the D810 in low-light. So yes, that -3 EV vs -2 EV certainly does make a difference. Try shooting a wedding in a castle with small windows and you will quickly realize what works and what does not!
2.4) Quality and Reliability
Aside from a strange flare issue, which Nikon quickly addressed, the Nikon D750 did not have any serious production issues. I personally did not consider the flare issue to be a big deal and never sent mine for repair. Reliability-wise, I found the D750 to be rock-solid, similar to what I experienced with my D700. In fact, I find the overall construction to be even better and more reliable than the D700 – after a year of heavy use, I remember the rubber on the handle of my D700 started coming apart. My D750 has no such issues and I have been shooting with it far more in comparison.
There are no concerns with slow start up, or things suddenly not working either. The camera fires every time I want it to fire and its overall responsiveness is amazing.
2.5) Battery Life
When it comes to battery life, Nikon once again brought some serious improvements to how much battery the camera drains during shooting. Rated at 1230 shots (CIPA), the D750 is perhaps one of the most efficient Nikon DSLRs to date. When I plan on shooting an all day wedding with my D750, I don’t have to worry about carrying another battery in my pockets, as the battery has plenty of juice (that’s not to say that I don’t bring any batteries with me – I still do, but I rarely ever use them). It also makes it easier on travel. When I was in Jordan, I charged my D750 batteries only a couple of times throughout the trip, while the Sony A7-series cameras that I had with me had to be charged on a daily basis.
2.6) Lens Selection
Nikon has been pushing its development efforts very hard in making small, lightweight prime lenses that are stunning optically. Being a lightweight camera with serious image quality capabilities, the D750 for me balances best with f/1.8 primes. I recently sold pretty much all of my zoom lenses for this reason and although some lenses will be replaced with their more modern counterparts, I will be shifting the bulk of my glass to lighter and smaller f/1.8 and f/4 lenses. I have carpal tunnel and it is getting increasingly difficult to shoot with heavy gear, which is why the D750 and lightweight lenses will be my primary tool of choice going forward.
2.7) Price and Value
A camera cannot represent good balance, if it is outrageously expensive. I believe in good value and that’s where the D750 once again delivers. Initially priced at $2,299, the D750 has been recently reduced by a whopping $400, driving its cost down to $1,900. While that number is still quite high for many hobbyists, for enthusiasts and pros that want to invest in lenses and other gear, the Nikon D750 is a very value-driven proposition. If I were doing weddings full time, I would not even look at another Nikon DSLR – I would get a pair of D750s and be set for many years to come. The same applies to many other photography needs.
Therefore, in my opinion, the D750 has the best overall value among all Nikon DSLRs.
3) Summary
At the end of the day, the choice of a camera is your personal, individual choice. I highlighted my reasons for picking the D750 as the best overall Nikon DSLR and you might agree or disagree with me (would love to hear some feedback from you in the comments section!). Ever since I added the D750 into my arsenal, I have enjoyed the camera far more than any other camera I have used so far and the images you see in this article hopefully reflect that. For me, the D750 is the update to the D700 in many ways and looking back, I don’t regret my decision to buy it even one bit…
I vote for the D750 as Nikon’s best DSLR to date. What’s your take? Would love to hear your thoughts!
4) More Image Samples
Just wanted to share a few images that I captured with my Nikon D750:
Hope you’ve enjoyed the article! Once again, please leave your thoughts below!
Comments
Thank you, Nasim. Excellent pictures. They definitely show that the camera was in the highly skillful hands.
Thank you for your feedback Val!
Your images are outstanding. Love your articles and thank you for doing them. I brought the 810 after using the canon 5d111. I am struggling with skin tones. I hired a D750 to see if there was a difference and I think the skin tones are much easier to manage on it. Focusing was amazing as well as low light. I am still not 100% convinced and keep looking at the 5D111 images and loving the colour and skin tones more. What is your opinion of this or anybody else? I am going to selling the D810 so I have to make a decision but its doing my head in! I am solely a portrait photographer.
Thank you Janice!
As for your perception of skin tones, I certainly do like images from Canon straight out of the camera, but that really applies to those who shoot JPEG. If you shoot RAW, you can get colors to be to your liking and that goes for pretty much every camera out there. You can tweak colors easily in Lightroom and you can even create a custom color profile for a Nikon DSLR that will render colors any way you want…
Beautiful images Nasim….and thoughtful, well-constructed article too. I currently have a D600 (gasp!, although, one without any issues from Day One), am a pro-sumer…and have been eyeing up the D750 for some time. The recent price drop will be my motivation to upgrade (as I really don’t like the D600 autofocus).
By the way, would you ever consider an article on how you would process your landscape pics…(or, perhaps you have done so and I’ve missed it). Anyway, keep up the wonderful work and contributions…your blog is inspiring and top notch.
Darren, thank you for your valuable feedback!
I have posted some articles on post-processing landscape images, but I have not yet produced an in-depth article. It might be easier to do a video instead, as the steps I take vary from image to image…
I Love my D750!! Glad you do too!
Toby, it is a great camera for sure!
I’m sticking with my D3S and D3 for the time being. I was keen to purchase a D4 / D4s, but, the silly card system and another battery type put me off it.
Nikon didn’t realize it, but, they actually saved me some money :-)
Peter, I used to own a D3s, alongside a D700. Loved both dearly!
what about d7000? is it perform good photography or professional photography?
Nasim, I agree with you but “best” is a loaded word. I’d just say it is the most enjoyable camera I’ve ever shot with (I went D100, D300, D600 to D750). It’s such a fun / frustration-free camera when shooting a variety of situations. It just works well. I’m a serious amateur who does family stuff and kid sports. I also shoot landscapes and travel seriously when I have time. It does all three well (maybe not the “best” in a single area but it does all well). I know you covered all the main features in your article. The biggest unexpected surprise for me was how useful the pop out screen is. I use it a lot, especially for landscapes since I’m usually down low. I also use it for kid activities where I need to shoot over the iphones. Only real frustration I have with it physically is that the SD card door flips open very easily. I wish it was secured like on the D300. That’s something I miss from the pro build.
BlueSky, yes, it is certainly a loaded word, which is why I prefaced the article with a long intro, explaining that it is just my perspective :) Agree with your comments. The SD card door has not given me as much trouble though – perhaps yours has gotten slightly deformed? Nikon might be able to fix that with a replacement…
I enjoy the D750 a lot. If someone asked me to nominate my favourite Nikon camera, I would immediately nominate the D750. I had a D3 for 3 months. I still own a D800. When I added a D750, I found it rapidly became my favourite camera. The resolution is brilliant.
I agree with you about the autofocus button. I would like to see one next to the AE lock button. Aside from that I wouldn’t change anything on the camera. The low noise and image quality makes it a very sweet little camera, especially for the money.
Martin, glad you and I are in sync in regards to the D750 :)
This seams as too rosy of a picture of D650. Yes, it does have quite a few significant strong points (AF, tilting screen). But it also has weaknesses and points that should have been improved in order to be D750.
To me it seamed as something in between D5200 and D600 (not D610).
High ISO performance advantage everyone is so hype about is simply not there after noise reduction in LR. In fact in my tests D800e retained more details after nose was reduced to the same level.
Customization … it does not allow to use front dial (subcommand) to cycle through views (highlights, details, etc.) unlike ALL other Nikon DSLRs.
It just feels not developed to Pro level expected from D700 series camera. Why does it still have AA filter?
Because Nikon still did not develop pixel-groupping for video.
For photos I much rather prefer D3s. For video I am waiting for something like A7s2.
So after trying D750 I am skipping it.
Vitalishe, not sure how you can put the D750 below the D600, that really does not make much sense to me. And the D5200? That’s an “upper entry level” APS-C camera, which puts it completely out of the league of the D750. Are you confusing the D750 with the D7200? That’s apples vs oranges.
High ISO performance is excellent. I am not sure what you are comparing and how you are comparing it. You can see a number of comparisons right here on the site, as well as other sites like DPR. Yes, noise levels might be similar to the D800 and D810, but that’s a given, since we have not seen improvements in noise performance in the last couple of generations of DSLRs. I don’t think we can expect much more, unless some new sensor technology arrives.
As for customization, I have shot with many different Nikon DSLRs and I never used the subcommand dial to cycle through views (I can already do that with the multi-function button on the back). Like I said in the article, some things work for some people and they might not work for others, so I am not here to disagree with you, just showing you a different view on the matter. Sometimes people get used to a particular feature and when it is removed from a camera, it can surely make it a tough transition, so I understand how this might agitate you.
Lastly, AA filter is something that works for the majority of people, as it addresses the problem with moire. Unless you get into 36 MP or higher, it does not make much sense to leave it out.
Totally disagree that the images indicate anything about the camera. Those images where about composition and light and the photographer. There are many cameras out there today and they all do the jobs they were intended to do. With proper composition and use of light, they will ALL render outstanding images. I would like fewer articles on technology but more about what makes a compelling image. Lets talk more about leading lines, perspective, patterns, vanish points, corner exits, diagonals, removing distractions, and light. Too many believe that other camera and lens is going to make a difference when in fact it likely will not. While I love the techie stuff, it really is not as important as we make it out to be.
“Those images where(sic) about composition and light and the photographer.”
I can understand all the reasons for why he’s picked the D750 as his favorite Nikon.
And I was thinking, “all of these images could have just as likely been taken by a D700 or a D600 with the same lenses mounted.”
But then I come back to his likening his favorite camera to an artists favorite brush – sure, any quality brush *could* be used to create a painting… but why not use your favorite?
Thank you Mike – that’s why I wrote the intro section and I am very glad that you read it :)
Maghi Cat, did you actually read the Introduction section of this article? It specifically addresses your concern. One can make phenomenal images with anything out there, but good tools make the process easier. And of course the techie stuff is not all that important. But having access to a solid and reliable tool can surely make a difference.
I just recently purchased this camera. Many like to say that it is the photographer only that makes great photos… I have to say if you are using a camera as a tool, not a device, this camera rocks! Nothing is better than having the right tool for the job. I feel like I have upgraded from a manual screw driver to a impact drill.
Tina, exactly my point, thank you! The D750 to me is the right tool for the job, which is why I wrote this piece :)
I have to admit that I came across this website looking for reviews on D750. And after reading it’s reviews I finally made my mind to purchase it. I upgraded from D300 and D7000 to go full frame and the difference is impressive (sorry I can’t compare with other full frame cameras cause I never owned one before). What I can say it worth every penny to upgrade and to see the difference in the overall aspect notably the dynamic range and the ability to focus -3 EV.
Remi, you will be very happy with your purchase. The Nikon D750 is a very solid and reliable tool.
Agreed.That’s why I have 2 D750s. And your going to love the new 24-70 VR. Just got mine. Drooool
Todd, I can’t wait to test the new 24-70mm f/2.8E out. I am sure it is phenomenal!
I second Janice’s comment, and would love to hear Nasim’s thoughts. I had a similar experience coming from a Canon 6D and going to a Nikon D750. For my taste, the Canon skin tones were nearly perfect with little fiddling required in Lightroom. The D750 on the other hand, has taken months of experimenting in Lightroom to get something I consistently like. I still prefer the Canon. The D750 is such a great camera for the reasons Nasim has already shared, it makes this a tough decision. My advice would be to stick with Canon (especially if you are already invested in lenses you like), and hold out for a 6DMarkii. I’d be interested in hearing if there is some magic recipe or preset for Lightroom that others have come across that makes skin tones and colors more natural with the D750. The camera itself, and the Nikon f/1.8 lenses available – especially the 85mm f/1.8G, make this a nearly perfect system for my uses.
Maybe try using a colour checker in your workflow. This will give you a standard colour response you can start with and an easy range of adjustments thereafter.
Excellent suggestion Dominique! I would certainly give color checker a try.
+1 for the Color Checker passport,
one of most value purchase that i ever had (combined with color accurately monitor).
After all it doesn`t matter what camera did use because Adobe engine (and Adobe standard profile) tweaks the colors.
I suggest-to anyone- google about “twisted hues” to better understand the importance of Custom Camera Profiles.. ;)
I liked the article a lot,i`m about to purchase a D750 my self
cheers!
Will, I am curious about your process of post-processing images in Lightroom. Have you experimented with color profiles and color sliders? Canon DSLRs do have pleasing images straight out of camera, but you can easily match that in Lightroom. You can even create your own color profile for your Nikon DSLR and you can import images with that color profile applied to all of them.
Nasim,
Thank you for the 750 article, in regard to the color checker subject and LR sliders and such .. I can not speak for others on this subject but I discovered a few years back in medical testing that I am marginally colorblind and perhaps have been for my entire life but noticed it clearly when I first began using LR which gave me detailed ability to adjust color, I get it wrong a lot and as such have had to develop disciplines to make sure I do not shift color significantly, have to learn to trust what the camera is giving you and know the colors and shapes which fool my eyes, have not asked the question of anyone with real photographic knowledge but assuming I am not the only person with this condition how do others deal with this (the statistics show 8% of males and a low 0.5% of females are at some level colorblind). One might be able to take a properly developed profile from a color correct source (yourself lets say) and plug it into your Nikon or LR and that if it worked would be very good (at least I would appreciate it).
I agree with all the positive things that have been said about the D750. It’s an outstanding camera and outstanding value. BUT, why oh why oh why did Nikon hamstring it with 1/4000 shutter speed and 1/200 flash sync – in 2015!! That the D810 comprises those in addition to ISO 64 makes it a much better light-stopper for beach shots. But despite all the other bells and whistles the D810 has it’s still not worth $1,000 more than the 750 to me just to get the light killing capability.
Sure we might say that with 1/4000 @ ISO 100 is the same as 1/8000 @ ISO 200 that the D700 had. But I’m not that keen on buying something now that leaves me in the same position that the 8 year old technology of the D700 placed me. I’d expect new tech to improve matters, not leave me reaching for ND filters at exactly the same time.
Both the D750 and D810 are great cameras but Nikon’s current scatter-gun strategy with their FX line up leaves me bewildered. As such I’ll likely buy neither. What would have made more sense to me would be for Nikon to release the D750 in a D810 body, WITH 1/8000 + 1/250 sync and the tilt screen plus the pro body and all the bells and whistles of the 810. What a camera that would have been. And I would guess a seller too. If they brought out a D750 with 1/8000 and 1/250 I’d also buy that without hesitation, I can live without the pro body style.Who knows, maybe they’ll do it when they load up the buckshot for 2015. Or maybe they’ll just throw more MP at what they have.
Agreed as far as sync speed goes. Admittedly, there is only one-third stop between 1/200 and 1/250 and that’s probably not going to make the difference very often when needing to flirt with max sync speed (bright daylight or backgrounds). But, it does say something about product design when available technology allows “x”, and something less than “x” is used.
That all said, I agree wholeheartedly with the overall conclusion. When a camera (or any tactile device) presents a solid holistic design and is a joy to use, one will get the most from that device. Rather than work around a camera’s shortcomings, all one’s creative energy can be used for the task at hand and not fight the camera. And the intangible “joy to use” is often overlooked when considering how great images are created, imo. No personal experience here as I shoot DX, but by almost all accounts, the D750 does that extremely well and I would guess unless one has specialized needs that scream high resolution or medium format or whatever, the D750 is going to get the job done and done well.
I shoot regularly with a D800 at work (owned by my employer) and a D610 at home. When I travel to do fast-paced multi-day location shoots for work, I make sure to rent a D750 as a second body. Sometimes we really need the extra pixels in the 36MP body but the 24MP D750 files are almost always adequate. I usually have a long zoom on one camera and a short zoom on the other. The improved autofocus on the D750 is a real treat to use.
I’ve always been a little dissapointed with the performance of the D610. Had I waited another year to upgrade from my trusty old D300 I would have bought the D750 instead.
I can also appreciate Nasim’s comments regarding lighter gear. More and more I find myself leaving the house with only my Fujifilm X100s and teleconverter. The dSLRs only come out now when I have a specific planned use for them.
Nasim, being into wildlife, do you miss the high frame rate
Who would not miss that. But here is the thing – Nikon would never put the same frame rate in any other model than the flagship D4s. This would canibalize the sales of much more expensive D4s.
I am shooting rugby with D750 and find its burst speed very acceptable.
Muhammad, I do miss the machine gun framerate from time to time, but then I am happy that I am not shooting with a heavy beast – it is much easier on my hands!
hi nasim
thanks for this – thoughtful and informative as always. one comment, shading into a question: i have shot test images with a d750 and a nikon df, and was astonished by the difference. the colours from the df were more vibrant, and the df retrieved far more info from the shadow areas. this led me to believe that the d4s / df sensor is simply in a different league. in my view this has not been sufficiently recognised by camera reviewers. while the df is a quirky camera, it places this amazing sensor within reach of more photographers. I would be grateful if you could comment.
Dear Nasim, thank you for another wonderful and thoughtful article!
Can you please let me know what’s that 15-30 f/2.8 lens you’re mentioning under a couple of beautiful images? Looks like I’ve missed something interesting lately.
Let me answer this please. This is Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 lens with optical stabilisation, announced a year ago. Here is the review https://photographylife.com/reviews/tamron-15-30mm-f2-8
Great article, Nasim. I am also in love with my D750 and agree with you in all of your arguments. There is this one thing though – sometimes there is 2-3 sec. delay of displaying picture taken. Is this something all D750 cameras have or is this just mine? Or did I miss some firmware update that can fix this issue?
Thank you Nasim, it’s actually after reading many of your camera reviews especially the D750 review that I decided to upgrade from my D5000 to D750. I’ve now had it with a Nikkor 50mm F1.8G (also from reading your reviews) for almost a month now and am very happy with its performance – all thanks to your reviews and I really appreciate that.
I noticed you took the splashing elephant pic at 24mm. Personally, I would have backed off. I never tried using my D750 in the rain, and the rear lcd hinge (aka *seep hole*) still scares me witless.
What is your take on this? Have you used it in the rain?
Nasim,
I am traveling to Africa for my trip of a lifetime. I have been looking for a new camera. I have only had point and shoots in the past, mostly Nikons. I have several months to learn a new camera. I am concerned about weight, auto focus, lens size to get wildlife in the low light of dawn and dusk, lens expense to reach out with a full size sensor, etc etc. Weather resistance and dust resistance is a concern as well. I vacillate between Nikon1 V3 with a 70-300mm zoom, a Nikon d7200 with a 300mm zoom, and the d750 ( not sure what zoom to look at yet.) I have also briefly explored the Sony A7 cameras. There are so many differences in these cameras its a bit overwhelming for a newcomer to better cameras. It is also a pretty wide difference in price. I would appreciate your thoughts and advice. I doubt I will ever be considered a pro. What would you recommend as the best solution to my needs? If it helps, I doubt I would print beyond 11×14 (16 x 20 at the very largest.) On my trip I am pretty restricted on weight and volume of gear I can bring. Many of the things you point out about the 750 make it look very attractive, but with a good long lens, the cost will be quite a bit more than the others I have looked at.
Denny
Denny,
Exactly a year ago I took the trip of a lifetime to SE Asia. I bought a D750 a month before departure, with the Nikon 28-200 zoom and a Zeiss Art 50mm f1.8. It is my first full frame digital camera. A lot of days I’d just go out with the camera and zoom lens. The pictures I got were outstanding and I do credit the camera with a lot of that, especially the fast autofocus and the low light capability. Also, since I was not able to be in some places when the light was right and had to shoot Angkor Wat, for example, at high noon, the dynamic range was very handy.
You might need a longer lens than 200 on safari, but with 24 mp, major cropping wasn’t a problem.
Mark
I recently used a Nikon V3 with the 70-300mm on an Alaska trip. I strongly recommend to buy the optional viewfinder, otherwise it will be too difficult to stabilise such a long focal length.
Nikon 1 is a nice little system. Keep in mind that super long focal length is of limited use on a safari. Also take with you the 30-110mm and 10-30mm – not the PD one!
Also, get a second camera – one with a long zoom, the other with a medium one. Two reasons for this: backup and to avoid switching lenses in dusty environments. Try to get the J5 as a second camera – nicer sensor than V3.
What a brilliant series of wedding pictures. They are fun and different in a good way and must be valued by the couples. Although the D750 is a wonderful camera it cannot be ruled out entirely that the photographer had a little saying as well ;-)
Xpanded
The D750 is obviously a great all round camera. Thanks for the overview Nasim. You’ve built up a great portfolio of landscape images that are very appealing.
Thank you Nasim, great images and a great article, too.
I own both, the D750 and the D810, shoot professionally most of the time, not so often for myself, and I like both cameras very much.
I agree 100% with your praise for the D750, although a straight comparison of the D750 vs the D810 is a very tough call.
I really enjoy shooting with the D750 but in most situations I prefer the D810.
On the resolution side, 36 mp won’t slow you down much more than 24 mp and you can always shoot the D810 in 1.2x crop mode that produces about 25 mp if needed. Anyone following your brilliant PC configuration suggestions in your other article won’t definitely notice any difference in speed when processing 36 mp over 24 mp.
The added weight and size of the D810 is not that significant because when shooting with an FX body it’s the size and weight of the lens what hurts the most.
On the autofocus side, although both have 51 points, the points layout on the D750 covers a much smaller area. For those who prefer shooting selecting a focus point on each shot, the D810 is a more convenient choice, most specially when shooting vertical. It does also make a difference considering that exposure measurement is biased to the selected focus point when in matrix mode.
On the handling side, I like better the D810 buttons layout. The buttons on the top left and having an additional button for AF-ON feels more comfortable to me even I don’t use the AF-ON that frequently.
There are other features, like those mentioned by by Adrian P. above, that make the D810 a better choice. Also, the 2-3 sec delay in displaying the image on the D750, mentioned by Levan above, is very annoying.
In the end it’s up to the photographer to decide if the D810 is worth the additional $1,000 and this can only be assessed trying both in different shooting situations. It’s definitely worth for me.
Thank you again for making Photography Life such an interesting photography site, including, in my case, your reviews and recommendations about PC hardware.
Hi Nasim, great article and as usual, great images, very interesting and inspiring.
For us lesser mortals – photographically speaking – I thought I would counter your D750 by reminding everyone, myself included, of just how good the ‘upper entry level’ cameras have become these days. I went the route D5000 – D5100 – D5300 – D5500 and one of my reasons for staying in the ‘5000’ product range, and not getting into the ‘7000’ range was the feature you are so keen about on your D750 – the tilting viewfinder, which as you say, is great for high and low level shots, and of course, if you use it, video. (I don’t, I still see a DSLR as a still camera).
I have spent a lot of money, relatively speaking, working my way through these models, but thankfully, through careful selling, ploughed back 80% of my cash, enabling the upgrades, and this has allowed me to put more of my money into better lenses, which are, always, far more important in image creation than any particular DSLR body. This is where, for a keen hobbyist, the cropped sensor cameras, now in their 24mp iteration, with no anti alias filter, and both wider dynamic range AND better low-light noise suppression (at higher ISO) win it for me.
I couldn’t justify the cost of the D750 in the context of what I shoot, and how I view the results. This is not because the D750 is an extraordinarily expensive body, it is not. The problem for me, as I see it, is that I am now the proud owner of some really good lenses. Two of them are dual format, so I could migrate to full frame with them, but would have a change of perspective as the focal lengths would be shortened by 33% due to the 1.5x crop factor.
This would mean having to ditch two of my lenses and replacing them with VASTLY more expensive full frame glass – and though I could do that, when I view my results from the D5500, sometimes, if I have done my job correctly, the images make me catch my breath, it is more than capable of matching the D750 in most areas, and features great autofocus, and I love using the touchscreen on live view, once composed (on a tripod) just point and gently tap with a finger at anything on the screen, and the focus point immediately moves to that object, locks focus, and takes the shot.
Of course 95% or more of my shooting is through the viewfinder, and though it could be bigger, and it could be brighter, I think critique of this ‘failing’ is way overdone. I am pushing 63 now, and wear glasses for driving, yet, when using the viewfinder on the D5500, I have NO issues whatsoever. It is plently bright enough, and you just need to remember that a tiny border edge of the image you are viewing will be invisible until you view the image later.
All of this is intended to hearten those who may aspire to a full frame model, and may be mis-led into feeling that a cropped sensor model is inferior in every way – I can assure you, this is not the case. John Sherman is right in his February article
https://photographylife.com/why-16-megapixels-when-i-could-have-50
which highlights the push for megapixels has already gone past what is needed (unless you really ARE making huge prints from the full image).
So we come to the analogy you use of the artists tool – and again, the light weight and easy access to menus via the touch screen leads me to a feeling of comfort, in the body and its use, that I have not experienced since I parted with my Canon A1 Film SLR camera, which, by the nature of film, was a far simpler device than any DSLR of today’s generation, so you’ll be glad to know that I am as happy and comfortable using this, as you clearly are with the D750, which is a very nice place to be.
As you make your income from your images, there is no arguing that full frame is the way you have to go, but for those of us who simply shoot for pleasure these days, there are other doors to knock, and hopefully when you go in, you’ll get a body that fits you like a glove.
I guess a good camera these days is one that, out of the box, learns from you, as you learn from it, and eventually, you form a team, as such, and get those precious shots you always dreamed of… at least, that’s the end goal for many of us.
Thanks again for the article Nasim, always thought provoking, gave me a good chance to reflect on my expericences of late etc.
Ross, excellent points and I wholeheartedly agree with everything you said. While I picked the D750 as the best full frame camera, I would never argue that lower end DX cameras are incapable tools. In fact, for the vast majority of photographers out there, DX and even CX represent phenomenal value. The D5x00 series have always had a great balance of features vs price and they are amazingly small and lightweight too. For a hobbyist like you, such cameras give tremendous value, especially once you couple them with good quality lenses. And looks like that’s exactly what you have done – glass is a long term investment, while cameras come and go.
I wish Nikon did a bit more on the DX side in terms of lenses than a couple of primes and just big and heavy superzooms. At the same time, the company has been pushing a lot of value-driven f/1.8 full frame lenses, which also work extremely well on DX. If you own some FX lenses, it will surely make it easier to transition to full frame, if you ever decide to go that route.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts and I hope other readers who shoot DX also read your comment!
And by the way, I could have captured images that looked pretty much exactly like the ones above if I had shot them with DX, maybe aside from a couple of high ISO images. And even for those, a bit of noise reduction and down sampling could have made them look awfully similar. There is only about a full stop of difference between DX and FX, which for the most part is not a big deal.
I shoot FX because photography is my living and I need that bit of the edge. If I were a hobbyist though, I would have a hard time justifying spending all that money on high end gear…
Today, sensor size does not necessarily differentiate quality or lower-end cameras vs pro-level either. Look at Olympis OM-D E-M1 or the Fuji X-T1. Both are priced as pro tools and serve professional needs!
Cameras are all just tools and this is something we should not forget. We often get way too caught up in gear, which for the most part does not matter anyway…
Hi Autofocus,
You mention a couple of points that I think really favor the 52xx-55xx cameras. I am a DX shooter for a lot of reasons and have been using D7100’s. I also shoot professionally 90% of the time with Olympus OMD EM-1’s.
1. The articulating screen. I absolutely love the articulating screens. They are a big deal and one of my biggest complaints with regard to the Nikon D7xxx series cameras is the lack of such a screen. I was really annoyed the Nikon chose to leave that feature off the new D7200. I just purchased an Olympus OMD-EM 5 II because it has a fully articulating screen. I find myself using it often even though it is not quite as good a machine as the OMD-EM1 for general use (slower, AF not quite as good)
2. Image quality. For DX, it’s as good as it gets. The quality of these 24mp sensors rival anything I see. I can get so much out of them.
The D55xx camera does have one weakness that would prevent me from being able to use them professionally and that is lack of flash high speed sync. I use this all the time for daylight fill flash and it’s part of my style. Regardless, they are stupid good for the money and are capable of great image quality in practically every situation.
Of course FF cameras offer higher potential quality and better low light performance but the difference is not huge.
Were I in the market for FF, the D750 would be my 1st choice.
The Nikon D5000 line of cameras do not have an internal autofocus motor, nor a top display. This would bother me to no end.
Dear Ross,really exceptional observations, totally agree with you.
Nasim so sorry to hear that you have developed a carpal tunnel syndrome. Do you know what started it? I am sure switching to 1.8G primes in your skillful hands gives you actually more.
I had a surgery from an accident on my right hand and was initially terrified that I wouldn’t be able to hold a camera. The repair and recovery worked out miraculously well. But I still find it beneficial to have a rounder grip. I loved my F4 for that, D800e not so much. Actually I figured a way to wrap an Op/TEC neck strap on my wrist and D70 in a very effective way that lights the pressure of fingers.
Anyway though to share my story in case you are worried about your tendons and carpal tunnels. :)
Bonus question: I had all of my Nikon stuff stolen recently :( but that now gives me an opportunity to start from scratch. I want to do landscapes / architecture for fun and try to get into events / weddings to pay for it. Would you say Canon is worth considering over Nikon?
Great photos and article. I have recently bought D750 and using your settings trying to get to grips using it. Wonderful camera and thanks for all your tips.
Excellent article and I agree with all your points. I purchased this camera about 6 months ago (based in part on your review and recommendations) and it has become my favorite DSLR yet. I also compliment you on your excellent photographs, even with the same equipment I find it hard to match them.
An interesting article Nasim and I wonder if this is the best camera in terms of image quality and low light applications since the D700. I ask this since the D750 is classed as an advanced amateur camera in the Nikon range? That said, would you recommend it as a step up from my D800E rather than the D810 in your view. You seem to promote this camera more than any other review I’ve read written by you? Your comments would be appreciated please.
Richard
I have both the D810 and the D750 and have to admit I pickup the D750 more ofter due to the lighter weight and the better grip.
The D750 also allows me to post images to social media as they are happening, thanks to the WiFi and the (pretty mediocre) Nikon Wireless Mobile Utility Android app.
Nice shots Nassim. Congratulations!
Great photos Nassim and well compiled arguments in favour of the D750.
I have a D7100, but if the D750 had been on the market when I bought my D7100 I probably would have got the D750 for all the reasons you mentioned above and it having a full frame sensor.
Basin, thanks for your article. The images with the D750 are among the best you have posted.
As a hobbyist I can’t agree more. I bought the D750 very early on, upgrading from the venerable D7000. I haven’t looked back. The Camera gets out of the way and just lets me shoot. The Dynamic range and low light capability is first rate. AF is outstanding as well. For Landscape this camera pair beautifully with the 16-35 f4 ( see link below for a single frame image) and the 70-200 vrII.
Like you, my standard zoom 24-85 has been relegated to the shelf as it doesn’t appear to use the full potential of the body. Lately I have been looking to pair the D750 with a more compact and lighter 35mm 1.8 or 1.4. I can’t justify the price Nikon. That leaves the Sigma 1.4 and Nikon 1.8 and also the newly released Tamron 1.8 which might be the best value proposition. Is a review of the Tamron coming anytime soon?
Happy shooting!
https://500px.com/photo/127478303
Nasim, something that may, or may not help with your carpal tunnel problem. Bowling alleys used to sell a wrist brace to help bowlers maintain their wrist angle. It can help support your camera for you.
Nasim, why are we still talking about DSLRs, in particular Nikon DSLRs, when mirrorless were expected to have made DSLRs obsolete by now? According to your estimates from 2013, Sony was going to put Canon and Nikon out of business. What happened?
… must come back later and read every single word … I got the D750 on impulse nearly a year ago and have never regretted it!!! Thanks for your thoughtful insight!!!!
Mixed messages here.one minute you are lowblowing nikon and accusing everyone else of being fans of nikon the next you are writing a lengthy love letter about nikon’s d750.
I wanna know the truth. What happened between you and nikon?
(as always your pictures are awesome)
Rob, I never accused anyone of being fans of Nikon – I simply stated that it is best not to buy the latest and greatest when it comes out, so that the bugs are first ironed out. I have always criticized Nikon for its failures, because I believe that such posts make the company better. Not lowblowing or accusing – rather a good doze of healthy criticism :)
Nasim, thanks again for an excellent article.
I upgraded from a D7000 recently. I shoot mainly birds, and birds in flight specifically, and because of your comments in earlier articles that the Nikon FX autofocus systems are more responsive than their Dx counterparts, the D750 was high on my list. The reason it eventually won is my burgeoning interest in astro-landscape and night timelapse photography, and the only reason for concern was that I would be losing focal length, and can’t see myself affording a longer lens than my current 500mm f4.
However, I am very glad I made the jump to the D750. I am in love, and feel exactly the same about this camera as you do.
Great photos … I think had you used the D810, we would not see any difference in the results.
I own the D810, but I do think that the D750 is also a great camera. I think you summarized the features very well.
The deal breaker for me is the buttons. I use the AF-ON at all times to focus, and I use the AE-L often, so I am using both buttons for a single shot, which you cannot do on the smaller bodies that don’t have both buttons. I have these buttons on both of my bodies, and it is hard to think how I would change my shooting to compensate for the lack of one of those controls. I could reprogram a front button (and lose that feature) I suppose, but the finger gymnastics would likely be a huge frustration compared to the current design of the D810.
I prefer the professional sized body, as I find it easier to hold and with the added buttons much easier to control. I never use my D810 without the grip. Plus with the pro glass I use, to me it is more balanced.
It is nice to have the added resolution when you need it. You can always shoot the D810 in a lower resolution, but you cannot shoot higher on the D750. Memory and disk are so cheap these days that the file sizes are really a non-issue. However, I really like the fact that I can use CF cards in both my bodies.
The main reasons I upgraded from the D800 was for the native 64 ISO, and the larger buffer size.
There are other features that I like on the D810 over the D750, but most were mentioned already. I really don’t want to ever own a camera that has “scene modes” on it.
If you don’t need the added functionality and features of the D810, then the D750 would be a great selection. I recommend either depending on your needs.
I would still like to see a professional sized DX replacement for the D300s. A “D400” with 24MP, 10fps, dual cards, etc. I would grab that in a heartbeat.
Hi Nasim! Great article!
But… What do you think about the best DX Nikon camera have?
Hi Nasim,
thanks for your input. I bought mine few days before and I am loving it. I had D 700 but for some reason, something was missing as far as the quality is concerned, whether my D &00 is too old or something else. But D 750 beats it. Only flaw is, the battery. Compared to D700, D750’s battery for sure does not last longer and on one occasion, I let it charge for 10 minutes, it still would not let me turn on D750, which was not the case with D700, as even after 5-8 mins charge, D700 use to let me use it for short duration for sure.
Again, I would like to say that I am not a professional and no way have any knowledge or experience like u do, but this was one observation.
I bought D750 after reading your review on it. I am glad I bought it.
thanks
yogesh
Fully agree! After long hesitating I sold my D800 and bought the D750. I have only been surprised in a positive way!
Glad to see such a great article on the D750. I have two D750’s. One I keep my 300 mm F4 lens on all the time and the second body for my 24-120mm, 105 micro and hope to get 50mm f1.8 soon.
Love the D 750……my favorite couple of things about the D750 is the grip and User1/User2. I have no complaints about the D750!!
George
I also like you Nasim never sent my D750 to fix the flare issue, I would like to hear from people who did send it. Some people reported AF issues after the flare fix. BTW; excellent article and photography.
Well constructed and thoughtful argument in favor of the d750. As an owner of three Nikon semi-pro cameras (d610, d750 and d800), I too find the 750 to be the most versatile in Nikons semi-pro lineup. As one commenter suggested “it does everything right.”
Am I right that the question is ‘best camera’ and not ‘best FX camera’?
I am very content with my D7100. The pinch point of DX is the wide angle. But since many landscapes will be taken with a tripod, a D7100 and Tokina 11-20mm will give fine results. At the other end, the D7100 and Nikkor 80-400mm is a shoulder bag / walk-around combination, which isn’t what you could call a D750 and Sigma Sport 150-600mm. So unless your telephoto work is done on a destination-only basis (i.e. the camera stays in the bag till you get there and goes back into it when you leave), the D7100 is more flexible.
And of course it’s smaller and cheaper.
Horses for courses of course. I like walking around with my long zoom and a wide-angle and 50mm/f1.8 in the bag. Quite light and easy to manage.
After reading your review I am tempted to sell my D800E and switch to the D750. For the most part I stick to my D4 and await the day there is a “D5” with 20 or 24 MP – pixels of the quality you apparently don’t get in any Nikon camera other than the D4. I’m betting the cost for a “D5” will still be over $8,000 [ouch!!]. I shoot almost exclusively wildlife and rodeo and I couldn’t live without the 10 fps. I agree with the shortcomings of the 800E 36mp sensor. I think I would prefer the D750 but I was recently pleased when I use the D800E with my Nikon 85mm f1.4 which sure works well in low light for portraits of the grandchildren and most recently Halloween. The D4 is in a class by itself and will be with me till a “D5” shows up. Oh, on a whim I finally got the XQD chip [32GB and use the CF [128GB] as a back-up chip in my D4. I have a rodeo this weekend so the supposed extra speed of a XQD chip may pay off if the ride lasts 8 seconds with the camera shutter release depressed the whole time. Have done fine without it up till now so I can’t lose.
I did buy the 200-500mm and use it on my D4 with a TC-14E attached so I have the equivalent of a 700mm lens. I am amazed at the quality of this combo and hope the much lower than expected cost of the Nikon 200-500mm f5.6 is a harbinger of things to come.
Thanks for your reviews.
Nasim: Shoot wildlife and rapidly moving sports. How effective is the 750 for sports? Thanks Chuck
Hi Nasim,
I was inspired to purchase the D750 after your review and when Nikon originally dropped the price. Love all the same things you wrote about in this article. However, I’m not comfortable with it’s reliability. The first one I purchased had an autofocus problem. Thankfully Adorama replaced it even though I had it for some seven weeks. And, last week while on a road trip to national parks, the mirror got stuck on its three-month-old replacement. When I changed lenses it seemed to get unstuck; however, who knows for how long. That would be no fun during a wedding. This time it will have to be returned to Nikon. Have you heard of others experiencing mirror issues?
The flare “issue” really was a piece of dis-marketing at the time when Nikon messed up to much.
I get the same funny shaped flare at my F100 and Nikon surely won’t fix that…
Hello Nasim, thanks so much for all the great articles, I check out your Web Page everyday during lunch.The Nikon D750 is a great camera for sure, but for me I always have loved the images coming out of my Nikon D4S, actually I had a Nikon D810 and sold it just recently. Your colleague, John Sherman raised a lot of good points and over the years I’ve invested my money in good lenses, all Zeiss manual focus and I’m very happy with them. I’m very excited about what I hear regarding the Nikon D5, and hopefully it will be available in 2016. Anyway thanks again, love your articles, keep up the good work…
I found some helpful photography tips from award winning photographers here https://goo.gl/MfgvcM worth it to watching..
I agree with pretty much everything you’ve said in the article even though I don’t have a lot of experience about Nikon DSLR.
I’d used D7000 for about 3 years as a hobbyist before upgrading to D750 last year and it seems that it’s a perfect camera for me. I didn’t send my D750 in for repairing the flare issue because I was concerned about having the AF module messed up, but I sent it for the shutter replacement (the 2nd service recall).
The only thing I’m missing at the moment is a super telephoto lens such as Nikon 200-500mm but it’s not practical to carry the lens around unless I have a specific trip to a sport event, a wildlife park, or an African safari… I think something smaller like Nikon 1 70-300mm is much more practical but I don’t think the combination of 1″ sensor and that 70-300mm lens would be equal D750 + 200-500mm lens in terms of IQ. What do you think? Perhaps I should wait for the next Nikon mirrorless APS-C?
Thanks again.
I am confused by the caption of two images. The fighter jet’s caption reads: “NIKON D750 + 300mm f/4 @ 420mm, ISO 400, 1/4000, f/5.6”; The image of Fall Leaves has the caption “NIKON D750 + 400mm f/2.8 @ 550mm, ISO 220, 1/1000, f/4.0”. In both cases how can the stated magnification of the image exceed the focal length of the lens used? Or was a telextender part of the equation? Other than these two photos, I thank you for a very informative article on the merits of the D750.
Looking at the data shown there, I would say that a Nikon TC14E is being used.
300mm + TC14E = 420mm.
400mm + TC14E = 560 mm .
Why it shows 550mm, I don’t know.
Beautiful pictures, Nasim, and who can argue against the D750?
I would agree that overall the D750 is the best Nikon camera out there. I would even go further and claim it’s the best overall camera. You can argue that other cameras have something better in terms of resolution, weight, or other individual features, but the combination of size, weight, resolution, dynamic range, high ISO, ergonomics, lens choices, and speed of use, I can’t think of any other camera that can match the D750. I have several DSLR & mirrorless cameras, but when I want to make sure I will get the pictures I want, I always take my D750 with me even though other cameras might be lighter, have higher resolution, etc.
Great review!
I really did not want to convert from film to digital until I saw the advantages it offered. My first digital camera was a Nikon D50. Not high end, but I turned it into a workhorse. I made it work FOR me. The quality of an image comes from the photographer first and foremost, and from equipment second. I still use my D50.
Then I went to a D300, which I use constantly along with the D50, but like you, I find it uncomfortable to drag a heavyweight like that around with me. I also find that the D300 has issues with pixelation at higher ISOs, which is an issue for me if I want to shoot images of the full moon rising. I do a lot of handheld moon shots. I also find that I have to do too much fiddling (process work) with the D300 low light images at times to get the true coloring. But I still find it to be a very good camera as long as you make it work FOR you. And I run both cameras ragged at all times. I had to give up my Mamiya RB220 because no one is making 220 film any more.
This review of the D750 is very helpful because the heavier weight of the D300 with my 70-300 lens attached is a burden when I’m hiking. I’m constantly concerned about dropping it, even though the strap is in its proper place. However, as long as I can get the results wanted from the equipment, that is what counts.
I will give this camera a lot of consideration when I go shopping for another camera body. As you noted in your review of lenses for wildlife photography, you can’t use a teleconverter with the 70-300 mm lens, so I need to get a lens that can give me that option.
Thanks for the info.
Thanks for the article, Nasim. I feel pretty much happy with my D750.
Beautiful pictures in your article. Watching some of them I’ve realized where the movie “The Martian” was filmed, and also “Lawrence Of Arabia”, “Prometheus” and one of “The Transformers” saga.
Very nice, but try a Nikon d810. You’ll be suprised ;)
Hi Nasim,
thank’s for your article about the D750.
I sold my D750 today. Gues tho whom? A wedding photographer. It was a good deal for him and me.I was realy happy with the D750 for about a year. But then i bought a used D810 and man, i’m stoked.
But i can feel, what you have with your D750.
BR
mad
The D610 has the exact same image quality at high ISO (or low) as the D750, the bodies are identical too…
Great article. Love you pictures too.
I found one picture that does not looks real. That is 5 men picture. It seems to me they were hanging in air. Is it composite picture? If it is, more precise PS works are need. Still love your site.
These are beautiful images and great article from the Nikon D750, Nasim. Your old article persuaded me to buy one about 3 months ago and I’ve been loving it after upgrading from D3200. It’s just a pleasure seeing that my camera is capable of taking the images above with those lens ofcos. Currently have the Nikon 24 – 120mm, Nikon 50mm 1.4g and recently Sigma 85mm 1.4 which I got to use at a wedding last weekend.
So happy I made the right choice.
The quality and variety of your shots pisses me off and reminds me I need to get better :p
Hi Nasim
I yet have to do the jump to full frame (I currently have a d7100 which I am very happy with). When (yes when, not if ;-) ) I do, I’ll get a d750.
Thank you for the great review and the great pictures.
Alis
Switched my D800E for the D750 and for the most part couldn’t be happier.
As many I would prefer a dedicated rear AF button as I find my hands stretched using the AE-L button and the other thing that is my main gripe is the fact that the rear screen lights up when changing iso when its set to the record button,especially in low light or dark it quickly becomes annoying.
Im sure this could easily be fixed via firmware though.
Hi Nasam,
Many thanks for your review and sharing with us a wonderful selection of photos.
I too bought the D750 and have really enjoyed using it over the last year. I particularly like the flexibility the movable screen gives me.
On a rather negative note, I have experienced on a couple of occasions when shooting with a SB900 flash mounted on the camera, that it suddenly did not work. The first time this happened I had no idea what had caused it, I was shooting the banquet and dance at a wedding. The second time, I found out that the flash seemed somehow to have slid backwards a little bit on the hot shoe mounting of the camera, even though the safety pin of the flash was engaged, just enough to loose contact. By pushing it back into place again, the problem was solved. I wonder if anybody else has experienced this?
Thanks again for the great article.
Hi Nasim,
I hope you can give me some advise. I have the D750 (with 80-400mm lens) and have had many problems with it. Photos weren’t as sharp and detailed as I wanted them to be and when the focuspoint was focussed on the eyes they weren’t sharp at all. I didn’t know if the camera or the lens caused the problems. The camera also blocked after taking 4 pictures in a row as the buffer was full, sometimes it freezes and I have to remove the battery to get it working again.
My D750 has been recalled for the flare and shutter issue, so as I was already having problems I send it in for repair together with my lens. I think sending it in for repair was the biggest mistake I made. After repair the biggest problem was motion blur, caused by the camera. The lens has a front focussing problem but only at 300-400mm so I have to switch the af fine tuning on and of when focussing. I tested the lens on my D750 and a D7200 in the same conditions and it didn’t show motion blur on the D7200. However, the lens has a back focus at 200-300 and front focus at 300-400 on the D7200.
It has been 10 months now since I bought this camera gear, but finally Nikon agreed a refund on my D750 (they haven’t said anything about the lens)
So my question is…..should I buy a new D750 or the D810? I shoot mostly “wildlife” in Zoo’s but I want to travel to Africa to shoot wildlife over there. The D810 has a bigger buffer, is better for cropping, but the D750 has a better autofocus system and does better in low light conditions. Or should I switch to Canon? ;)
Nikon also repaired the lens, but it has not improved on the D750 or D7200, so I am affraid that using it on another camera will not be an improvement. Should I buy a new 80-400 or the 200-500? Or Tamron? Or Canon 100-400?
After the problems I have had with my camera gear I am a bit affraid that I will make the wrong descision, so I hope you can give me some advice.
Kind regards, Linda
Linda, it can be difficult to determine the cause of focus issues for someone who does not know how to properly test for such deviations. If all of your lenses are misbehaving on a camera body, most likely it is the camera that is the problem. If only a single lens is doing it, most likely it is the lens. Sometimes it could be both. My recommendation would be to read my article on calibrating lenses, which explains the process in detail.
The strange blocking / hang-ups you have experienced are definitely abnormal. I have never seen such an issue with my camera. Have you tried to use a different memory card from another manufacturer? If the mirror is getting stuck, then it would not be related to memory issues, so it all depends on how the camera is locking up. If it is not a memory card related issue, I would send the camera to Nikon for repair, because it definitely would be a problem with the camera.
For your type of shooting, the D750 would be ideal in my opinion. The D810 is wonderful in its own way, but you probably don’t need so many megapixels for wildlife. And AF is indeed better, particularly in low light situations. Canon cameras are also good in their own ways, but they also have their problems. So it is not about one brand being superior – both have their pros and cons.
As for the lens, if it is not doing well on both camera bodies, there must be something wrong with it still. Has it always been bad, or did it start doing it after sometime? Personally, I would check out the new 200-500mm and the 300mm f/4 PF lenses. Both are wonderful depending on what you are trying to do. For safari, the 200-500mm is going to be a better bet.
Also, I would check on your settings and technique to see if you might be doing something wrong. AF mode, shutter speed, focusing technique, etc – we have a lot of material at PL that goes over all that. If you are still confused, our Level 1 tutorial has a lot of information on autofocus and how all the modes work…
Thank you so much for your reply Nasim!
I had the lens calibrated by a professional who is specialized in cleaning sensors and calibrating lenses, so I trust his results. The lens had a front focussing problem since I bought it but it got worse after some weeks (starting from +3 to +8 at the whole range). Since the repair at Nikon it has a + 3 but only from 300-400mm on the D750 and a -4 from 200-300 & +3 from 300-400 on a D7200. According to Nikon there is nothing wrong with it because it is within specifications.
I find it very difficult to choose between the D750 and D810 (especially after the problems I have had with my D750). I am a perfectionist and I shoot wildlife, mainly big and small cats so I want the eyes and fur to be as detailed and sharp as possible. Should I go for better and faster autofocus and better performance in low light situations and high iso’s (D750) or better sensor resolution (better for cropping and printing), more detailed and better dynamic range (D810)? The D810 is more quiet and better damping would that mean less vibrations and motion blur by the camera?
A D4s would probably the best for wildlife photograpy but unfortunately don’t have a D4s budget ;)
Kind regards,
Linda
I haven’t experienced any problems with LR 5 RAW image processing.
Next, after reading your review of the D750 I sold my D800E {I don’t do fashion photography a very few landscape photos}. I’m so glad I did that and replaced it with the D750 which at 6.5 fps and great image quality, even at ISO 12500 [?] looks noise free, satisfied all my needs. A great camera to pair with my D4. Thanks for that review. I still hope there is a 24MP “D5” in the works.
Your advice not to buy a new Nikon product [i.e. just released] is a bit off the mark. If nobody ever bought new products until somebody else [now who might that be?] took a chance to see if it was bug free, it would destroy Nikon. Somebody has to buy it to see if it’s any good, but in your book that seems like a test left to dimbulbs or Nikon fanboys. Fortunately, I almost always follow your advice on this matter and am better off for it, I think. Not so sure whether that is good for Nikon.
My latest “new” product was the Nikon 200-500mm f5.6 which I use with the TC-14E. Superb images. However, I didn’t buy it until a few months [?] after it was released. That lens is a great and relatively inexpensive way to get a “700mm” nature lens. I do suggest a few trips to the gym to increase your upper body strenght prior to purchase. I never use a tripod with it but the VR of 4.5 [?] seems to take care of any potential loss of sharpness due to camera movement.
First of all excellent photos my friend, I have a question for you what should be the ideal option for doing landscapes and I mean purely landscapes the D750 or the D800E. The reason I’m asking this question is, I am getting a sweet deal on a new D800E for $150 more than the D750.
Sreeji, I would start by explaining that I have NO experience with either camera, but for purely landscape shooting alone, if I were in your shoes, I would go for the D800E, but if you can find one at a similar price, the D810 is an improvement on that model.
There are a couple of things:
Weight and portability – the D800 range is heavier and harder to transport to remote locations. If you are in good health, no issue, if not, you may want to consider it.
Resolution – the biggie – you have more opportunity to recrop your images after leaving the site, and still have a higher resolution final image than the D750 will yeild.
Print size – IF, and ONLY if, you are definitely going to print your images at poster sizes and beyond, the higher resolution is the way to go, in other words, the D800 range.
Lenses are not an issue, as they use the same FX lens range
Your question is recognisable by older previous film shooters, where a 35mm camera Vs. a 120 Roll film camera were the tools of the trade, and it was the larger (and thus, higher resolution) 120 film cameras that had the potential to deliver far superior results. At the time there were some very excellent, and some rather poor 120 roll film cameras out there, so you had to make sure you went for one of the excellent, or the potential of the larger film size was lost on the quality of the lens and camera.
So it is today – given a high quality camera and lens, a higher resolution will yeild better results, but, as stated above, until you get into large prints (or very heavy cropping) you will not see the difference – I would suggest anything larger than 20 x 16″ would be the size where you will begin to see the difference of the extra 50% resolution of the D800.
Hope this helps
Ross
Dear Nasim!
I have to say: “True Story!”
Great article, excellent shots!
And I am so glad I did the right choice last year with the D750.. I love this thing!
My D750 body (and me) is really happy with my old 300mm f/4 – simply brilliant lens,
same as with my 70-200 f/4 VR – also superb, both TC’s friendly, nice bokeh, etc.
(Btw your great and useful review on the 70-200 f/4 VR made me rethink to buy that, instead of the f2.8)
It was also a good choice!
Best all-round, jack-of-all-trades Nikon DSLR of 2015?
Hell yesss!
Till, then,
Happy shooting for everyone!
https://www.flickr.com/photos/exploringoflight
Hi Nasim,
Great post!
On a slightly unrelated note, is there a keyboard shortcut / plug-in in Lightroom that copies the image captions for you – with all the metadata as a single line of text? Or, do you manually type that for each picture?
I’m wanting to start posting the technical details of the photos I take, but am trying to avoid doing it manually, if possible.
Thanks!
Hi Nasim,
I love the color of your vibrant photos. I’m looking to get either a Nikon D610 or D750, but after reading this, I’m leaning towards the Nikon D750. With the photos above, do you have to edit them in Photoshop afterward to get the vibrant and sharp details, or they are straight out from the camera. I have tried the Canon 6D, I find that the color and details are not as great. Thank you very much!
offcourse the pictures have to be worked for slight better colors, sharpness and overall look, like in old days there was a negative which had to go through long process of developing into a photograph. Now we have digital negatives which also have to be worked on to develop into perfect photograph
but a picture has to have all those things in it before u can bring them out more
forexample in an article on this website, they share how Canon 6D and Nikon D800E recover colors from shadows and highlights and how things become mushy on the canon side while doing this
So if u shoot in RAW then u have more flexibility to bring the right mood and realistic feel which jpegs dont have that much
so if ur asking particularly about pictures shared in this article then these are edited “professionally and precisely”
Hi Nasim,
I couldn’t agree with you more. I debated a long time on getting the 810 or 750. In the end, I got the 750 and have come to appreciate it more with each passing day. I do a lot of architectural photography for both real estate agents and property managers and found the 750 coupled with the 20mm f/1.8 to be a perfect combo.
Thanks for your wonderful website!
Tom
this article makes me throw my 6D and grab a D750 :D
excellent collection of pictures which range from almost every type of photography (didnt see any studio)
but for a hobbist landscaper like me, its a perfect match
wish there was some saint out there who would sponsor those who changed their “religion” from canon to Nikon :p
thanks again for sharing this article
Great review.
Maybe the D750 would be a decent backup for my D810.
I just bought a D750 as a primary video camera. I’ve upgraded from D200, D700 and D800 (which will be secondary video camera.) When trying out some stills, I have to agree it’s a terrific performer. You’re right, the 36MP of the D800 series isn’t everything. The 750 brings my 85mm back to life. It never performed well with the D800 (the 70-200 2.8 was better.) While the D800 may still be a go to choice for landscapes, hard to imagine anyone needs more than this D750’s performance for street photography, documentary, or event work. And as your photos attest, it’s no slouch on landscapes, either!
I’ve always tried to use single point focus on my cameras…but the AF Auto performance of the D750 may force me to change my mind. Frankly, I was a bit stunned by how intuitive it is. What is your preferred choice if using AF? Or are you a “Manual Only Man?” ;-)
Great write up. Inspiring photography.
Thank You!
You guys could really use a Canon fan on the team for balance! :) Great review, and the images are sooo gorgeous it makes me want to cry. Absolutely amazing, as if the trees and people would almost pop out of 2D. (Have they been edited?) I also like that you have Ergonomics as 2nd on the priority list! I would love to read a similar review about a Canon equivalent, or even a comparison of images taken in the same situation. That could be very interesting. Thank you for the great blog.
Hi nasim, for someone that wants to go into wedding/event photography & is on a limited budget to afford only 1 all-round-zoom or prime lens for the d750, which lens do u think is best fit?
Hi, Nasim. My D750 is now been free repaired because of shutter problems. Do you still recommend it over Nikon D810?
Hi Nasim. I’ve never really enjoyed a blog as much, well done, love your images too. I’m finding I get better result from my (D750) .jpeg images rather than .NEFs. I mostly use Lightroom. I wonder if you have any experience in getting the best out of NEFs, some habits you have formed, software you prefer? Forgive me if you have already covered this elsewhere and please don’t worry at all if you are too busy to respond.
I know this is a late comment, actually a late question but I have not found another means to ask a question on your site other than to add it as a comment to one of the articles you’ve posted .. it would be nice if there was a contact/comment form, nothings says you have to answer the emails but at least you might know the kinds of things people are thinking about .. might prove useful in decide what the next articles might be a good choice.
Anyway another path not being available I would like to ask a question which is inline the article above .. you stated do with physical conditions you wanted to get into a smaller/lighter rig so for that work which the d750 will give you the results you want you have stepped away from your d810 and use the lighter rig, I understand the reasoning completely and was hoping to better understand your choice I might ask if it was the 14% lighter weight of the d750 or the perhaps the 5-8% variance in physical size which give you advantage with the d750 or is it the improved grip/ergonomics which is the key factor, personally my hands do not notice the weight as much as the ease of grip and steadiness of hold which I am guessing stems mostly from the grip/ergonomics?
Nasim,
Excellent write up as always. Had bought a 70-200mm/2.8 for my D90, but lens was too big for camera – loose in mount almost. Took some great pictures for the day I used it. Returned it and bought the D750 kit with the 24-120/f4 kit lens. Awesome camera! I still have my 70-300mmVR, so I will wait till the fall to pick up the 70-200/f4. I’m glad I spent the time to read thru all of your various reviews.
Thank you!
Bob
Hello everyone!
I recently bought this amazing camera Nikon D750. But I have a trouble with shooting. I do something wrong.
I was looking at your lens and maybe I don´t have a good lens. I need lens for portrati shooting (I have Nikon 50mm f2,8) and for shooting weddings.
I bought Nikon 24-120mm f4. I know they are not the best, but I have to save money first.
Thank you for your tips.
Hi dears ,
I wanna know if Nikon p900 is a good one to take photos for advertisement , such as cosmetics samples and clothes ?
What’s good for ?
Your recommendation is appreciated .
Hello
Your photos are amazing. I have been thinking about getting the D750 for taking wildlife as I have an old D5100 camera with a 200-500mm lens so need a camera upgrade as I have a good lens but I read a few reviews saying the shutter button is really noisy, is this the case? As i m doing wildlife photos I don’t wan’t t scare anything off!
Thanks
Hi Nikola,
The D750 is a great camera, but if your emphasis is wildlife photography, also consider a D500. Both are great “all around” cameras that will perform well for all types of photography. The D500 has some advantages for wildlife (faster frame rate, better AF tracking, crop sensor gives longer reach), while the D750 is better in low light, handles wide area lenses better, and has slightly less noise at higher ISO’s.
IMO neither camera will scare off wildlife with a loud shutter.
Regardless of what you do, you have a great lens that will help you get great wildlife images.
Good luck.
Hello Nicola,
You won’t regret the D750, I can fully recommend, after 2 years of use my D750 is still the best Nikon dslr for me..
Maybe I will try the D500 with the 200-500 soon.. :P
And do not worry too much of the shutter noise, I had no any problem shooting wild animals from close ditance, maybe they liked it..
WOW I can look at your pictures all day, they are awesome! Im new at photography have 1 year learning and shooting and hope one day ill be as good ! Thank you for sharing them with us.
Thankyou much for great sample pictures.
Good night. Your comment to me was the best I’ve seen on the whole YouTube. Maybe you can help me, or someone here at this post of friend Eric Rossi. I have only one D3s today and I love it very much, but I need to acquire another body. I have worked a lot in social events as a freelancer, but what I have been looking for professionally are works focused on commercial photography, architecture, environments, internal and external, and I’m also starting in 360º photography, virtual tour that I just acquired nikkor 10.5 f2. 8 which is a lens for DX cameras, but I took the lens from her and now I can use it in my FF, see the video I made: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYJyDFX__-4 for the rest of my work I use a nikkor lens 14-24mm f2.8, a 24-70 2.8 and I also have a macro sigma 180mm F2.8 for portrait photos and also use in social services that I get freelancer. Anyway, now my doubt is, I am among the 3 cameras in the order of preference D810, D500 and D750, but I have already read so many things of each one that I honestly do not know what to do. How did I see that you have all of them could you help me with this choice? What I heard that bothered me for example, lack of AA filter or dynamic range or dynamic range. Thank you, Ricardo.
Hi Ricardo!
I think the choice between these cameras is simple enough. The cameras are all beautiful. It is important to understand the problem in photography.
For shooting landscapes – D810. For shooting sports, action, reportage – D500. For general purposes, for all – D750 (cheaper, lighter, more versatile).
Only … D3S – professional camera. If you want to shoot in difficult conditions (heat, cold, rain, snow, dust …), you need to “professional body” – then D500 only.
In fact I have a D3s today. I did not understand your last comment. It may be that my English has run into a difficulty of understanding, I am Brazilian.
What’s not clear? D810 camera with a higher resolution and dynamic range, which is good for the landscape. For photographing of dynamic scenes, sports, reportage need “speed” camera – D500. D500 is also the camera is protected. It is best used during rain, snow, dust, heat, cold. But the crop camera. If you need a versatile full-frame camera, not too expensive, easy and convenient – D750.
Okay, all understood. I just did not understand the quote he made about D3s.
D3 as well as E 500 is a professional, the most sheltered body. And it is able to maintain high speed sequential shooting. The difference: D3 – full-frame camera, D500 – crop, although most modern.
Wow, this was the best review of a camera I’ve ever read before. I’m very far to be a professional but only an enthusiast photographer. I own a D5100 for some years now and I’m thinking on moving up to a full frame device and posts like this definitely help me a lot. What I would add is that, no matter how good you can shoot, beauty of a picture is subjective and it’s all about perception. I like all kind of pictures and try to get the best out of these inspiring shots that you, for example, shared with us. I appreciate your passion and kindness to show us your art.
