The Best Nikon Cameras for Wildlife Photography

What is the best Nikon camera for photographing wildlife? Since “wildlife” encompasses so many things, from birds to lions and everything in between, it’s a hard question to answer. If you ask a random wildlife photographer which feature is most important to them, one might say autofocus while another might say lens selection or even weather sealing. But for those of you who are getting into wildlife photography and want help choosing a camera – or for established wildlife photographers who want to validate their choices/yell at me in the comments – I’ve ranked Nikon’s best cameras for wildlife photography here for your consideration.
#1: Nikon Z9
Arguably the best Nikon camera for wildlife today is the Nikon’s flagship the Z9. If I could choose any camera on this list to go out and shoot with, it’d most certainly be the Z9. I’m sure it’s not a surprise that it takes the #1 spot on my list.
On one hand, the Z9’s autofocus is outstanding, and it equals or exceeds the DSLR flagship Nikon D6 in most areas (more on that in our Nikon Z9 review). Aside from its autofocus, the Nikon Z9 also has a very fast frame rate of 20 FPS when shooting RAW. It is also the first Nikon flagship to have a 45.7MP sensor, which is very useful for cropping a little when you can’t seem to get that small bird to fill the frame.
There are two reasons why I would choose the Nikon Z9 over any Nikon DSLR. First, the Nikon Z9 has access to Z glass like the Nikon 800mm f/6.3 and the Nikon 400mm f/4.5, as well as all the F-mount lenses, which adapt extremely well on this camera. And second, the Nikon Z9 has far superior video capabilities, which many wildlife shooters are starting to experiment with.
The Nikon Z9 has two main downsides: its size and its price. Some people love the built-in grip, and indeed as a wildlife photographer I know how hard it is to shoot vertically without a grip! However, there are other times when I prefer smaller cameras to keep the overall weight low. And as a $5500 camera, it’s out of reach for many photographers, especially once you consider the price of a good telephoto lens. Even so, I believe the Nikon Z9 is Nikon’s best wildlife photography camera ever made.
#2: Nikon D6
The D6 is Nikon’s most advanced DSLR. Wildlife photographers have been using the D1/D2/D3/D4/D5/D6 series for decades, and the D6 continues that tradition. It has an amazing autofocus system, tank-like build quality, and a high frame rate of 14 FPS bursts.
Like the Nikon Z9, the Nikon D6 has the potential downsides of price and weight. It actually costs $1000 more than the Z9 and weighs a bit more. The D6 has another potential downside, too: its 20.8MP sensor leaves less room for cropping. (Some wildlife photographers may prefer the smaller files, but keep in mind that the Nikon Z9 already has high efficiency RAW files that are barely larger than the D6’s file size.)
I think if you are really dead-set on using DSLRs, the D6 makes sense. Likewise, if you photograph more unusual subjects (i.e. not people, birds, or big mammals), the D6’s autofocus system sometimes beats that of the Z9 in our tests. That’s because the D6’s AF system is more “generalist,” whereas the Z9’s system is based on subject recognition.
Even so, between the two, I’d still recommend the Nikon Z9 for most wildlife photographers.
#3: Nikon D850
The D850 is Nikon’s best all-purpose DSLR, striking a great balance between capability and affordability. It is more compact than the flagship gripped cameras like the Z9 and D6, and yet it still is very capable in the autofocus department.
In fact, for some wildlife photographers, the D850 would beat the Nikon D6 even if both were the same price (and right now, the D850 is $2800). Although the D6 might be more suitable in some cases due to its more advanced autofocus system, the D850 has that beautiful 45.7MP BSI sensor, which makes it more flexible when cropping is needed.
The sensor on the Nikon D850 performs similarly to the sensor on the Nikon Z9. So if you want that level of image quality with a still-excellent autofocus system, while saving money, the D850 remains a very appealing choice even in 2022. Be aware, however, that the camera can “only” shoot 7 FPS (9 FPS if you buy the battery grip accessory), which definitely isn’t as speedy as the D6 or Z9. I personally think that high FPS bursts are overrated for wildlife photography anyway, but not all wildlife photographers agree with me.
#4: Nikon D500
The Nikon D500 is one of Nikon’s most popular wildlife DSLRs. Not only does it have a very capable autofocus system that can handle most wildlife scenarios, it is also very affordable with a current MSRP of $1500.
I personally use the Nikon D500 for most of my wildlife photography, and I’m still impressed at how well it holds up despite being a somewhat older DSLR. And based on what I hear from other wildlife photographers, it seems like the D500 is one of those few DSLRs that people still have an interest in.
So, does it still make sense to get a D500 in 2022? I definitely think it does. It has a similar autofocus system as the Nikon D850, but arguably even better because the same system covers a wider area of the viewfinder on a crop sensor camera like the D500. It also shoots up to 10 FPS bursts, which is plenty for most wildlife photography.
Probably the biggest downside of the Nikon D500 is that it uses a cropped DX sensor instead of full-frame. This harms the camera’s low-light performance. It’s also 20 megapixels rather than 45 – although if you were planning to crop your files a lot from the D850 anyway, the difference isn’t as huge.
I still have plenty of life left on my D500, and I plan on using it for quite some time!
#5: Nikon D5, D4, and Related Cameras
The Nikon D5 was Nikon’s flagship when it was released, and it is still immensely capable. The same is true of the previous generation D4, D4s, and even the older D3 series. All of these cameras are getting pretty old now, but they deserve to be on this list because you can buy them used at amazing prices. For example, a few months ago, I saw Nikon offering refurbished Nikon D5 cameras for around $2000 USD!
Like the Nikon D6, the D5 has a 20MP full-frame sensor. In many cases, this resolution will be fine, especially if you are using lenses that are long enough for your subject. On the other hand, even a 500mm or a 600mm lens can be a little short for small birds, and 20MP is a bit limiting when it comes to cropping.
Still, you can’t beat the prices, build quality, and high ISO performance of these cameras. Even their autofocus systems are still extremely competitive in today’s world. Considering that you can easily buy a used Nikon D4 (16 megapixels) for under $1000, I’d strongly consider these if you’re on a budget.
#6: Nikon Z7 II
The Z7 II is a bit different than the other cameras on this list. It does not have a very advanced autofocus system, and so it’s not ideal for fast action. However, wildlife encompasses more than just fast action. For slower scenes like large mammals, macro photography, or perched birds, the Z7 II is a very good camera.
Some of its best features for wildlife photography are the 10 FPS burst, 45 megapixel sensor, and solid buffer (about 7 seconds of continuous shooting before the burst rate slows down). The autofocus system won’t win any awards, but it’s also not as bad as some reviews make it out to be – it’s very accurate and fast, just not good at tracking.
The Z7 II is relatively small compared to the Z9, so it would be great if you prefer smaller cameras. And of course, as a mirrorless camera, it has access to Nikon’s latest Z telephoto lenses. A combination like the Z7 II with the Nikon 400mm f/4.5 would be a very attractive, compact combination for handheld wildlife photography.
#7: Nikon Z6 II
The Z6 II is very similar to the Z7 II, which means it’s good for slower animals. I only put it lower on the list because it has fewer megapixels: 24MP versus the 45.7MP of the Z7 II. In my experience as a wildlife photographer with the original Z6, there are just too many instances where I would have liked to have a few more pixels.
On the other hand, I actually prefer using my original Z6 to the D500 at times, especially when I want low-level shots taken where the camera is on the ground. The Z6’s tilting screen works very well for birds that are feeding in the grass or on a mudflat like shorebirds. So although people sometimes dismiss the autofocus of the Z6 and Z6 II, it is more than capable for many wildlife situations.
The Z6 II also has slightly better video quality than the Z7 II. Since both cameras shoot the same resolution of video, if you see yourself filming a lot of wildlife videos, the Z6 II would be a superior choice over the Z7 II (and actually superior to any camera on this list except for the Nikon Z9).
Note that for this list, I’m specifying the Z6 II and Z7 II simply because they are Nikon’s current models in these lines. But the previous generation Z6 and Z7 are also capable cameras and sell for very good used prices. They lack some autofocus improvements, and a few features like dual memory card slots. So it depends on your balance of budget versus requirements.
For most photographers, the Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II wouldn’t be a good first choice for wildlife photography, but if you mainly photograph something like landscapes or travel photos, and want to do some wildlife photography on the side, I’d recommend them pretty highly.
Other Cameras
There are a few cameras that didn’t make this list. These cameras could be still very capable in specific situations, and are worth considering if you are on a budget. For example, the Nikon D7500 has a very solid autofocus system, and I wouldn’t hesitate to rely on it, even though it’s a bit less powerful than the D500. The same goes for earlier cameras in the same series, like the D7200, if you’re on a budget.
Another camera that most people ignore is the Nikon Z50, which is Nikon’s first DX (APS-C) sensor camera for Z-mount. It, too, is roughly on the level of the Z6 II or Z7 II in terms of autofocus, so the Z50 would be great for those slower wildlife encounters without breaking the bank.
Finally, Nikon is definitely planning to release more mirrorless Z cameras. They may even follow Canon and Fuji and release an advanced APS-C model dedicated for wildlife photography, although Nikon has not confirmed that as of 2022. Thus, if none of the cameras on this list tick all your boxes, you can keep shooting with what you have and wait for a more suitable camera to appear later!
Conclusion
Nikon has always been a very good choice for wildlife photography, and there are quite a few models to choose from – either with the mirrorless Z-mount or the DSLR F-mount. Nikon’s lenses for wildlife photography are also some of the best out there.
Did I forget your favorite camera? Would you recommend something else for wildlife? Please let me know in the comments!
Strange the D780 didn’t make your list. Full frame, good shutter speed and more affordable than the D single digit series. It was on my wish list to upgrade from the D750.
Having used all these Nikon cameras (albeit the Z6 series the least), this ranked classification makes sense. But there’s much more to appreciate and compare between their features and abilities. No less than two more critical factors determine whether a modern ILC is worth the price for wildlife subjects.
In many outdoor scenes, LowLight performance is too often the critical challenge for a camera. The D5 still stands tall with the best preforming sensor yet made, which persists in the D6 (with very minor tweaks if at all). Second is the Z6 sensor, which is cloned into the almost capable D780. Suffice to say, lowlight prowess is one of several important reasons why I pair a D6 with the Z9.
In a wildlife camera, the configuration scope of the Custom Controls and Haptics is the other critical factor(s). In early 2016, Nikon cameras took a big leap forward in this arena with the D5 and D500, and the D850 completed this Triumvirate in Aug 2017. The ability to toggle between 3, or 4 different AFmode(s)+AFON has become a sine qua none for many of us; moreover, these cameras have many more advantages in custom tweaks: to finetune AF and exposure settings for unexpected surprises etc….
A D5 Firmware update in 2018 added the first incarnation of Recall Shooting Functions (RSF), and 2 new Group AF modes: Vertical & Horizontal. With 12fps, its robust AF engine and lowlight sensor, this combination of features makes a Used D5 an absolute bargain for today’s wildlife and sports photographer. The Custom Group Area Modes are greatly improved in the D6, as is RSF and (notably with a RSF[Hold] option); and the Z9 has coopted both these very powerful features.
The D6 menus are a major leap forward, but these have to finely optimized and used for long enough: the Full touch-sensitive menus, i-Menu and more…. Ironically, this is where too many “reviewers” appeared very foolish, dismally failing to understand this camera’s immense power. The custom GroupArea modes are very powerful enablers of a completely new AF engine: almost bullet proof in capable hands – not least in poor light. The Firmware 1.2 in mid 2021 that refined the RSF setting quietly updated the AF algorithms, which some of us (including Moose Peterson) discovered in improved tracking and subject detection
The Shooting and Custom banks in these Pro Nikons are also ideal to optimality configure their versatile features for very fast switches: eg, in the Z9 and D850 between static wildlife, BIF, Macro and Landscape setups.
To add…. Sadly, like the Z6/7, the D780 suffers underwhelming custom controls. Nikon also raided their parts bins for the outdated D3 era AF engine, although it does have some D5 “DNA”, and being a DSLR is far ahead of the Z AF system with Closest-Subject-Priority. When essential, a Hoodman fixed to the D780 LCD enables silent-silent shooting fairly well for a DSLR. (but it’s unwieldy so best on a support)
For macro and animalscapes (landscapes in general), the focus-stacking feature in the D850 has been improved in the Z MILCs, and it’s much improved in the D6 also. A very useful tool.
So much ink has been spilled this year about the Z9. Nevertheless, this is indeed a very capable camera but it’s most unforgiving of the underprepared shooter. Forum posts and frustrated complaints etc illustrate how many new Z9 owners find the settings overwhelming, indeed bewildering. Shooting Banks are one case in point, despite deficiencies they far outperform U1,U2 etc: but again only with full experiential learning. Overall, compared to the earlier Zeds, and D5 Triumvirate, the Z9 has the longest fickle learning-cure, which has also been buffeted by significant Firmware updates (a cynic might conclude this camera is still a work in progress :-) However, compared to Z9’s challenges, one might also suggest the D5 Triumvirate are most forgiving of minimal understanding of how these cameras’s power can be optimized to be such better imaging instruments…..
Subject Recognition is certainly the primary difference with the Z9. Perhaps, it is no surprise its AI algorithms seem to have reached the Middle Schooling stage; there still appears to be a fair amount of scope to learn and polish up the camera’s ability to not collapse under brutal cross-examinations! A comparison with Nikon’s Multimetering feature illustrates how well this software copes with a vast diversity of challenges. Originating in the FA back in late Mesozoic of film camera era likely has something to do with its current state of refinement over 36 years later.
Optimizing the Z9 not only demands reading the manuals but it’s a no brainer to buy Thom Hogan’s ebook and especially the new Z9 title just published by Steve Perry. Its full title is The Ultimate Nikon Z9 Setup & Shooting Guide For Wildlife Photography – say no more…. Only then, can a Z9 (almost) match the AF robustness of a D5 and especially D6, in clutter and similarly challenging subjects.
The Z9 Subject-Recognition (SR)is very powerful but one has to be attuned to when to turn this off immediately (currently sacrificing a RSF setting to Fn3, or Ln-Fn). A pertinent example is using C1 as a 1×1 point with/without SR) to constrain the focus cursor: toggling this option on Fn1 (of Fn2) with RSF is often vital to recover focus on a tricky subject using 3D mode. Equally, enabling a Ln-Fn to a Preset Focus-distance is also a useful tweak.
These examples underscore the time to learn such Custom setups and train muscle memory to use a Z9 efficiently.
Coming from a D500 and D850 to the Z9 I disagree, the set up is very similar to me and the added flexibility gives me more flexibility in set up options as it simply has more programable buttons. Maybe it is because I am a gadget guy but to me the setup of my Z9 was not that difficult.
Yep, this is an accurate assessment.
The lack of an intermediate body between the Z9 and Z7ii led me back to a used D850.
I’ve found it to be a fantastic upgrade from the D500 in every way, even without the battery grip.