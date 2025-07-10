The Best Nikon Camera of All Time (a Poll)

Recently, I was having a discussion with a friend about which Nikon camera he should get. He asked me point-blank what I thought Nikon’s greatest camera is, and my gut reaction was to say the Z9 – after all, it has the most advanced specs of any Nikon camera today (with the possible exception of the Z8). But with some further thought, I realized that the answer wasn’t so simple. Who am I to ignore 7+ decades of Nikon’s history and reflexively say that their current flagship is their greatest camera? There are so many other cameras with claims to the throne. Film, DSLR, mirrorless, point-and-shoot, you name it… what a dilemma!

So, I’ll pose the question to you: What is Nikon’s greatest camera of all time?

Is it the Nikon Z9, their current flagship and most advanced camera? The Nikon Z8, which is very similar but in a smaller package and with some new firmware additions? The Nikon D850, a nearly perfect DSLR? Or, is “the greatest” something different entirely, like one of Nikon’s classic film cameras?

Today, you can see how your fellow photographers would answer these questions. It turns out that there have been roughly 128 Nikon cameras made over the past 76 years of Nikon’s existence. That’s the perfect number for a tournament-style bracket to pare these down to 64, 32, 16, 8, 4, 2, and finally 1: the greatest camera that Nikon has ever made.

So, let’s do it. I created a set of polls with 128 Nikon cameras (which necessitated excluding a few minor cameras, mostly various Coolpixes that didn’t stand a chance of winning). I’ve grouped these cameras roughly by type, which should provide us with some interesting answers along the way – such as people’s favorite Nikon film camera, entry-level DSLR, and so on. I think this is a reasonable approach, but it does mean that some really good cameras will get eliminated in an early round if their category is small, including full-frame Nikon Z cameras.

Because my bracket tool only allows a maximum of 32 entries per tournament, I’ve created four divisions separated by camera type. Click to access each of these brackets and vote on the winners yourself!

A few notes:

Each round of these brackets will be open for 24 hours, and there will be seven rounds in total, so you’ll have multiple chances to vote over the coming week.

“Greatest” is up to your interpretation. You could answer simply based on specifications, or go for something more intangible like the camera’s cultural impact or sticking power.

You don’t need to answer every question in these surveys! If you’re not confident that you have a favorite between, say, the Nikon FG-20 versus the F-301, or any other cameras you may not have heard of, feel free to sit those out.

I expect that the first 2-3 rounds are mostly going to converge on some of the obvious choices and pare down some of the (many) lesser-known Nikons. But since there could always be some surprises, I decided to start with the full suite of 128, rather than eliminating too many unlikely cameras myself.

That’s all you need to know! I’ll keep this article pinned to the top of Photography Life this week and post some of my thoughts and comments with the completion of each round. In about a week, we should have an answer for the greatest Nikon camera of all time (at least according to our readers).

Finally, I should mention, all of this is just for fun! Don’t get too caught up in whether your camera “wins” or “loses” in these votes, because at the end of the day, it’s literally just a popularity contest. Odds are, the right camera for you is not going to be the winner of this poll :)

Round 1: Results and Commentary

To be posted tomorrow, July 11th…